Ford's July Sales: Cars Keep Looking Rough

Ford (F) July sales were a mixed signal. Total sales fell 7.5%. That decline is in trend with the year. The more troubling prospect is the 7.1% fallout in truck sales. Trucks have been the key to Ford avoiding major fallouts in revenues/profits through 2017’s pullback. If they stall out, there could be serious problems coming for earnings. That said, the company moved a higher mix of Super Duty pickups. These things make a lot of money for Ford. I still hold my view that in the long term, the company is a buy. For short-term traders, there’s a lot of chaos to muddle through.

The sales declines might not be as bad as some think in terms of the company’s profitability. Fleet sales account for most of the declines with more than a 26% fallout. Fleet sales are less profitable than retail, which only pulled back 1%.

Cars are still falling

After years of results, sedans are falling off. I mean, after a couple years of great sales, it was bound to happen. Now, as fuel prices remain relatively lower, SUVs are getting a comeback. It doesn’t hurt that fuel standards have drastically improved, making them much more economical than they used to be. Total car sales fell 19.4% in June, while Fleet sales fell 26.4%. These two segments represented most of the downturn for July. The question that has carried through the entire year is, “can SUVs and trucks keep it up?”

SUVs/CUVs

Ford’s crossover lineup continues to impress with consistent gains. The CUV market is hot right now as people opt for a little bit of utility and ride height without the high expense of traditional SUVs. Even the Ford Escape, which has been slow this year is up 5.5% in July. 30% of the small crossover’s sales were the upper level Titanium model. The Ford Edge is up 6.1% year over year, setting a record for July sales. Ford Explorer sales climbed 12.9% to 18,763 vehicles. I expect the fall release of the remodeled Ford Expedition/Lincoln Navigator to bolster these numbers. Let’s not forget the upcoming Ford Ecosport. In all, Ford brand SUVs grew 2.9% year over year for July. As Ford definitely makes more money off of an Explorer than a Fusion Sedan, this should continue to ease some of regular car sale losses.

Trucks

The almighty pickup is like the Holy Grail to Ford. F-Series sales are coveted like nothing else in the auto world (unless you’re a Chevy guy, but that’s not important here). The total truck segment had a decline of 7.7%. That’s not a good thing, but the pullback excluded the ever important F-Series. E-Series Cargo vans, the Transit series, and heavy trucks took the bulk of the decline. The F-Series as a whole grew 5.8%. I’m very encouraged for the financial results of this segment due to the higher proportion of higher class pickups sold.

Ford’s press release highlighted that High Series Super-Duty pickups were 53% of the truck mix. These trucks are expensive. These trucks are lucrative. Average transaction prices climbed over $4,600 year over year to $55,000 a truck. At more than half of total sales for July, this means good things. It remains to be seen whether these numbers will be enough to offset the fallout in both total truck division sales and cars.

The Stock

I think that shareholders have to accept that autos are not going to deliver the record setting profits of the past few years. That’s just not how things work. Given all of the uncertainty and change, I don’t expect Ford’s stock price to do anyone favors through the third quarter. That said, I don’t think it’s a bad long-term buy either. Much of the after-tax profit maintained in the second quarter spawned from taking advantage of tax moves. CFO Bob Shanks seems to have alluded that there’s more to come. That said, I wouldn’t count on taxes being Ford’s golden ticket.

Ford can’t maintain its revenue levels indefinitely through truck sales alone. If car sales don’t level off, I expect that bigger production cuts and lower overall sales goals will become necessary. Let’s face it, though, that’s not a bad thing. Look at MacDonald’s (MCD). They’ve cut their revenue potential drastically through franchising. This has lowered costs and allowed them to drive earnings. In response, their share price is through the roof right now. I used to be a stickler about revenues, but it has become more apparent that in certain instances, managed scale for higher earnings can be the ticket.

Cars will always come back at some point. Autos are cyclical. At a P/E of 11.5, with a 5.46% dividend yield, I continue to see Ford as a long-term buy. Their truck business is just too strong. For those focused more on the short-term side, I think it's always best to follow all three months of sales results in order to take a better guess at quarterly results.

