Allergan: Why It's Time To Explore A Sale

Sit in enough quarterly conference calls, you begin to hear patterns, the rhythms of a company, and the seasonality of their sales and profits. You also begin to understand what the investment community is focused on vs. what the management team wants the investment community to focus on. Let's talk about some high-level things in this article. We'll do a follow-up later about the quarter itself, but we wanted to share some conceptual ideals about what we're seeing for the company.

Beat and "Raise"

Earnings guidance always has to be taken with a grain of salt. It's safe to assume that a company will set lower guidance in order to beat it because the market lives for better fundamentals and higher sentiment.

Allergan learned a hard lesson last year when it failed to beat its own guidance and the share price suffered accordingly. After righting the ship, the company set more realistic (i.e., read beatable) earnings guidance, and thus far, it's managed to do so. For Q2, Allergan beat the investment community’s revenue and EPS forecast for Q2, then subsequently raised guidance for revenue and for EPS. On top-line, Allergan raised net revenues by $50M to reflect the updated assumptions for Namenda XR generic entry in Q1 2018 vs. the prior assumption of Q4 2017. This one quarter delay is merely a timing issue and isn’t sustainable, so the value of that revenue raise is limited. Second, the company raised midpoint EPS by 15 cents from a range of $15.85 to $16.35 to the higher $16.05 to $16.45. This is largely being carried on the back of the bond refinancing that occurred in Q2, something we discussed here. The lower interest rate and interest expense helps, and it's being reflected in higher earnings.

Said another way, however, Allergan’s revenue and EPS raises were either nonrecurring or already known, and didn’t come from exceptional sales or operational improvements. Operationally, guidance for SG&A expense is also increasing, the midpoint was increased by $50M from last quarter, accounting for higher promotional and sales spend. Overall, this has been the evolving 2017 full-year guidance in the past few quarters.

Yes, we know we're looking at guidance, but bear with us because we're trying to parse the story that Allergan is trying to tell us. We're looking at what it says it'll be able to do this year. If you take a look at the actual quarterly results, the % of SG&A and R&D spend are about the same, if not slightly worse, so at least the company is doing what it says.

So the numbers/guidance are what they are. Cash flow from operations came in at about $1.6B, healthier than the anemic Q1, but $535M of which related to the refund of estimated taxes from the sale of Allergan’s generic business to Teva (NYSE:TEVA), due largely in part to the significant share price decline. Note that this is not even factoring the additional 35% decline in Teva's shares on Thursday and Friday, so expect some additional refunds. Alas, such cash is bittersweet because the investment losses are so much greater. Allergan owns approximately 100M shares, so the $2.2B decline from the $5.3B value when the deal closed in August represents a material decline. As Allergan has requested that Teva register these shares for sale, we’d anticipate a further discount given the marketability of such a large block of shares. All-around a bad investment in the past year.

Bird in the Hand or Birds in the Bush?

So let’s review. Actavis acquired Allergan almost 2.5 years ago; the first year was messy as integration costs and the potential Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) deal really wreaked havoc on operations and investor sentiment. As Allergan refocused on operations in H2 2016, it aggressively maintained guidance, which led to missed earnings and a subsequent fall in share price. Coupled with political uncertainty over healthcare reform and drug pricing, Allergan’s shares dipped below $200/share. As operations improved and guidance was reined in, Allergan’s share price has recovered. So here we sit at $240/share, roughly where it was 2.5 years ago. The question becomes, what moves this price higher? Operational or sales excellence?

Not likely because what’s great about this company (i.e., US Specialized Therapeutics) is being dragged by what’s not so great (i.e., US General Medicine). Blending Medical Aesthetics, what CEO Brent Saunders calls the "largest and fastest growing business", with one that’s facing increasing generic competition is akin to hitching a trailer to a Ferrari. You could do it, but ... why?? Revenue is increasing slightly, but much of it is obscured since it's offsetting US General Medicine declines. Operationally, there doesn't appear to be much "leveraging" going on. SG&A and R&D continue to rise at the same pace as revenue increases, so little is falling to the bottom line, or translating to free cash flow.

So we're back to the question, are shareholders happier if this thing stays together? We don’t think so, and maybe that means a sale is the better option.

Timing is Everything

Recall that when Pfizer attempted to merge with Allergan, the Treasury Department released Temporary Regulations under Sec. 7874 that effectively strengthened the anti-inversion rules. These regulations in effect provided that a roll-up such as Actavis could not count the value of its prior acquisitions (i.e., acquisitions made within the last three years) when determining its value for testing whether the anti-inversion rules apply. Since Actavis had just acquired Allergan a year before (early 2015), the rules effectively prevented the "new" Actavis/Allergan conglomerate from successfully merging with Pfizer. The inversion rules would apply to such a merger and negate the main economic driver of the deal, tax savings.

It's now 2.5 years since the Actavis/Allergan merger. A few more months, and some of the anti-inversion tax issues that plagued the Pfizer deal begins to abate. For Allergan shareholders who've been idling the past few years, there may be an alternative to what we've seen thus far. Middling revenue growth, a fantastic Medical Aesthetics franchise chained to a weak US General Medicine business, and little operational leverage don't portend a much higher share price. Maybe it's time to consider "strategic alternatives."

As the consummate deal-maker, we don’t believe the above is lost on Brent Saunders because assuming so would be doing a disservice to his history of timely shifting strategies. What we believe is that shareholders need to reevaluate their strategy on what can make this investment a success, and sometimes that’s not waiting for operations to turn, but advocating for a sale. It’s time for a new owner to unhitch the Ferrari from the trailer, and it may be time for shareholders to hand the keys to someone else.

