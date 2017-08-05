Boeing: It's Flying Now

Is BA a good investment partner?

When I look at a new company, the first thing I do is make sure it pays a dividend. But then I look to see if it has the characteristics of a company that will be able to grow and maintain that dividend payment. As I have explained before, I have 4 key characteristics I look for in a potential partner company: growing markets or revenues, growing profits (I use a generic term because different companies and business models are best evaluated for profitability by different metrics), managing debt well, and growing the dividend. I will look other places for the information, but I like it best when the company itself provides me with this information. The Boeing Company (BA) is an aircraft manufacturer and defense contractor that has a long history of success in those industries and its latest streak of dividend increases is 6 years. I will start my search for information on my 4 key characteristics in the BA 2016 annual report.

The first slide from the annual report presentation addresses the revenue and profit characteristics from my list. I see a generally increasing trend to revenues, although 2016 seems to be down about 3% from the peak in 2015. While this isn’t a big concern, I will want to keep an eye on revenues going forward to see if there are any big declines that might indicate a problem. The core earnings numbers also hit a peak, this time in 2014. But offsetting that decline, operating cash flow is still increasing at what looks to be a 20% or so rate in 2016. Also illustrated here is why I don’t use a specific measure of profitability, had I done so in this case, I might think that BA was becoming less profitable and might have a problem down the road paying the dividend. Instead, the picture is more complex and it looks like non-cash items in the earnings numbers are the likely cause of the decline. I’ll have to keep an eye on this in case those non-cash items turn into cash items. What I would like to see is increases in both reported profitability measures.

This next slide addresses my requirement about growing markets. I am not overly concerned that the backlog has been decreasing since 2014 as it still represents about 4 to 5 years of production. Given that BA has recently launched a couple of new variants of its planes, I would think the backlog would increase over the next few years. Going forward, I will want to see this stabilize or even increase again.

The biggest piece of data in the slide above is the data on the dollar value of expected aircraft sales. Just looking at the Commercial Aircraft sales, if BA captures about 40% of that market, that is an average of $113 billion. Capturing 10%-15% of the other two markets would easily produce double the revenues BA currently gets from those two segments. The market potential clearly satisfies my requirement for a growing market.

Frequently companies don’t show long histories for revenue and profit growth, so I like to look at YCharts to see how the company has done over a 10-year period. The chart above shows a nice upward trend in the revenues. It’s not as monotonically rising as I’d like, but the uptrend is clear. I also see the slight decline in the recent past. I will take this into account when I determine a price.

Next I see that the EPS is also generally increasing. While it’s not at as steep a value as I’d like to see, it is increasing. I will note that finviz.com reports that GAAP EPS increased at a rate of 7.4% over the last 4 years. And as we saw in the operating cash flow metric, that seems to be increasing faster than the core EPS.

The last chart shows the dividend where it is easy to see when the latest dividend increase started. Note also that BA has been paying a dividend longer than its current streak, and while it has some freezes, the dividend hasn’t been decreased since before 2000.

Using my free Moody’s account, I see that BA has a rating from them of A2.

The slide above shows why I like the Moody’s free service better than S&P. Moody’s shows me a bunch of research reports, most of them are only available to paying customers, but the title convey plenty of information. Of the 8 reports issued since April, 7 indicate some action by Boeing that is credit positive or good news. Since I want to see how management is doing managing the debt, Moody’s gives me a high level view of how they see the debt being handled. And it’s looking to me like Boeing's management is doing a good job. I also like that several initiatives to grow or maintain BA market share are seen as credit positive. It’s a good sign when a third party rates the company’s plans as cost productive.

I would like to see BA with a higher credit rating because planes are high ticket items and so financing is an issue. However, BA’s main competition, Airbus SE (OTCPK:EADSF) (OTCPK:EADSY), has the same Moody’s credit rating.

What does the latest earnings report say?

On July 26th, BA reported very good Q2 results. While revenue declined 8% because of 777 production cuts and fewer 737 sales, that was planned. The slides below are from the presentation.

Above we see why Q2 is seen as being so good. From a loss last year, the core earnings are up just under $3 a share! I was concerned above that core earnings declined from 2015 to 2016. The performance in Q2, if every other quarter this year matches last year, erases that decline and sets a new peak value! EPS so far this year is only 3 cents behind what BA made in the first 3 quarters of 2016. Cash flow from operations, which grew last year, is also up $1.8 billion from this quarter last year. So revenue declines still remain an issue, but profits aren’t a concern at this point.

I picked this slide because it addresses a couple of things I was concerned about from the annual report. First, I was concerned that the backlog was shrinking. Here we see that during the quarter, 183 planes were delivered and 183 net new planes were ordered. And it looks like the new planes ordered are more expensive than the planes delivered. How much more the new planes will bring in is hard to tell because I don’t see if the value reported is the list price or actual sale price.

I also see that the first plane of one of the new 737 models was delivered and another new model of the 737 was launched. The 737 is in the single isle plane category, which has the biggest potential market over the next 10 years. With several different configurations available, several of them being new, it can only help with sales.

There is also additional progress on new models of the 787 and 777. Updating its best models of these larger and longer range aircraft will also help with more sales.

Now, I always like to see a quarter where the management updates guidance to the upside. Revenue is still declining (and that is a function of 777 cutbacks), but otherwise the numbers are all improved. My conclusion based on the Q2 numbers that declining core EPS was not an issue anymore is confirmed by higher full-year numbers. So looking forward, I will want to see numbers for the next two quarters that support this revised guidance.

What is a good price?

To figure out a good price, I do a DDM calculation using my Excel based DDM calculator (pictured below, you can see the web-based calculator I based it on here and read a discussion on how the formulas were developed here). Looking at the David Fish’s CCC List (which contains a data on companies that have raised their dividend each year for 5 or more years), I see has grown its dividend quite aggressively over the last 6 years. I don’t think it can keep that up, and I don’t think it gives me a good valuation to assume it can. Due to the way the formulas work, having the first 5 years grow the dividend faster than about twice the discount rate tends to give very high numbers for valuations. In fact, going 10% is where the numbers can start to get really big (especially with a high dollar dividend). So I will use 10%. But that understates what I think BA can increase the dividend by next time. Last time it increased the dividend by 33 cents a quarter. Doing the same for next year gives a dividend of $7, but I think that is a bit much, so I will go with a dividend of $6.90 for the next increase and then 10% from there. Allowing for manual entries for the dividend paid out each year is really coming in handy and providing a model that more closely fits with what actually happens.

Using those parameters, I get that the NPV of the predicted dividend payments is $259.12. Earlier I said that the revenues were declining and that I would take that into consideration in setting a price I was willing to pay. Now much of the decrease in revenues is planned by changes in production and such so I am not terribly concerned about it, but it does make the investment a bit riskier. To account for that, I will take an extra 5% discount when I set my buy price at anything under $247. I do it this way instead of adjusting the discount rate because changes to the discount rate aren’t linear. For instance, if instead of taking a 5% discount from the result, I instead increased the discount rate to 6.7%, my NPV would be $237.74 and my buy price $238. I would much rather deal with a linear change, so that is why I use an additional discount to the NPV instead of adjusting the discount rate.

Using the 4-year dividend average to calculate a price for the shares, I get a price of ~$252. That is based on the 4-year average yield being 2.25%. Because of the declining revenue, I would still want a lower price than that, however.

Can options help?

At around $247 for a buy price and $237 for the current market price, holding 100 shares or the cash to buy 100 shares will be more than many investors care to have in on stock. I have a fairly large portfolio in my IRA and only my very largest holdings are that big. But let’s look at what is available.

Keep in mind that my buy price is $247, well above where the market was when I took the screen shot above, so no option trades are required to purchase BA at a good value. Also keep in mind that if you are like me, the risks you are willing to take with $2,000 are a lot higher than you will be comfortable with taking on $20K. It may not be entirely rational, but it is what it is. I wouldn’t make a trade that will keep me up at night.

With all those caveats in mind, and if you have the free cash for it, I like the $235 or $232.50 strike price puts. The price is up about 17% over the last month with a big spike just after the earnings report. So it’s possible that the price could continue to climb. However, the last few days, the price has slowly ebbed back. So I think the more likely scenario is that the price will decline for a while. So if you want the stock, I think by far your best bet is to go with the $235 strike price put. If you want just the premium and are happy to collect some $170 or so for holding on to ~$23K for 14 days, go with the $232.50 contract. You could also be wild and crazy and write the $237.50 put, collect around $400 and get the stock unless it ran up by about 50 cents or so in the next 14 days. Actually that may not be all that wild and crazy!

On the call side, the $245 call offers a reasonable premium. With a Delta of 0.14, it doesn’t seem to have a big chance for your shares to be called away. You will have to decide if $460 or so is enough compensation for that level of risk of being forced to sell your shares for $24.5K. I would take that risk with no hesitation on a $24 stock, but at 10x that amount, BA gives me some pause.

Conclusion

BA has a long record of success in a growing market. Its earnings are growing, and except for some planned production cuts, its revenue has mostly grown over the last 10 years. The dividend is well supported and operating cash flow more than does the job. While BA’s dividend growth streak is only 6 years, it has been paying a dividend since before 2000 with no cuts. I don’t think BA can support its very aggressive rate of dividend growth for long, but even with one more year at that rate and then much slower increases, the NPV of the dividend payments is well above the current market price. With my buy price at $247, the $237 market price offers a very nice discount to dividend growth investors.

