Dean Foods: A Contrarian Opportunity

Dean Foods (DF) has seen its stock price decline from highs of $22 to $15 per share. The latest quarter earnings announcements have been disappointing. Additionally, the company faces a ton of new competition given that the milk business has very few barriers to entry. This stock shouldn't be considered a company with a good moat around it. I do, however, think that there’s a lot of history and that the cash flows are supposed to be volatile anyway. As a value investor, volatility can be your friend given that we want to buy stocks at attractive prices. The only loss I’m really concerned about is permanent loss resulting from the company being insolvent. Therefore, the majority of my due diligence revolves around my evaluation of the company’s long-term survivability.

Solvency

The company’s EBITDA in 2016 was $447 million which was on the higher end of how it has performed historically. Interest expense for years 2014, 2015, and 2016 has been $61, $66, and $66 million, respectively. EBITDA would need to fall down below $100 million in order for there to be heightened concern surrounding the company’s inability to service debt. The lowest EBITDA has ever been in the past 5 years was in 2014 at $173 million. Management hasn’t over-extended itself with too much debt and is pretty smart about keeping the company in good shape during the peaks and troughs throughout the cycle. The company also has been generating free cash flow, albeit it has been volatile historically. But investors need to understand that it’s simply the nature of the business, and if Wall Street is offering us a discount on the share price because it doesn’t want to put up with such volatility, then we can exploit this discrepancy in perception of value. We just need to come to the table ready to deal with volatility of cash flow and understand that it’s the reason we’re getting such a good price.

Demand Going Forward

While there are many fears that milk and dairy products are losing demand from consumers, I don’t believe this to be an issue long term. The market seems to be pricing in these concerns as if demand for dairy products will disappear. Milk will always be a staple of the U.S. consumer. The fact that these concerns really only exist in the short term are reason enough to believe that demand for Dean Foods’ products is sustainable long term.

We’ve already seen Wall Street react harshly to lower milk prices before as seen in the chart above. Once volatility in cash flows swung to the upside, the market sent the stock up all the way towards the low $20s. This may be a result of analysts on the street trying to pin down a value on the company by projecting out future cash flow. While this may work a lot of the time, for a company such as Dean Foods that has its cash flows dependent on a lot of factors such as raw material prices, sentiment, and milk prices, doing so can prove to be challenging. The behavior is exploitable as long as an investor pays attention to his/her cost basis per share relative to what the market is thinking.

Conclusion

The only concern a contrarian investor should have at this point is total insolvency on the part of Dean Foods. Looking at the data, this has proven to be pretty unlikely as debt seems manageable for the company. Wall Street has penalized the stock for underperforming expectations. If we take a theoretical company that has been able to consistently grow sales and earnings per share and all of sudden has an unexpected disappointing couple of quarters, then it would be expected for investors to question the ability of the company to maintain its earnings power. But investors shouldn’t expect that out of Dean Foods given its business model is based around a commoditized product. Therefore, the reaction by investors to lose interest in the company makes little sense and offers a good opportunity for value investors.

