Trading General Electric For 3 Quality Dividend Growth Companies

I love baseball. I love the crack of the bat, the strategy that goes into managing a game and a pitcher staring down an opposing hitter with the game on the line. I love baseball so much that I spent three summers in college working on the tarp crew for my hometown Detroit Tigers (I was the guy who raked the infield and pulled the tarp during rain delays). I also love the intrigue and mystery of the trading deadline. Before 4 pm on July 31st, teams can make trades without the possibility of another team blocking the trade. By this point in the season, most teams know whether they are headed for the playoffs or if they should start planning for next season and beyond. Teams that aren’t making the playoffs can trade established players for talented but unproven minor league prospects. The team trading for big league talent is hoping that the player can help them get closer to winning the championship. The team receiving the prospects hopes that the younger players can help them in the future. To get talent, teams have to be willing to part with talent. This is just the opposite when it comes to investing. You don’t have to trade your quality stocks in order to acquire other quality stocks. In fact, most investors do quite the opposite. Many investors can sell their laggards or losers and acquire more of better performing stocks. This is exactly what we did when we sold our General Electric (NYSE:GE) shares on 7/20/2017.

Background on Our Buying of GE

We’ve bought shares of GE on three separate occasions: first on 1/22/2013 at $22.15, then on 4/23/2017 at $21.87, and lastly on 2/9/2017 at $24.81. I found GE to be attractive way back in 2013 because the company had recovered from the depths of the Great Recession and seemed to be on an upward trajectory. And for a time, I was right. The stock reached a high of almost $33 back in 2016. That was the highest price I could find for GE since right before it cut its dividend in 2009. The company did resume raising its dividend in 2010, but the current quarterly dividend of 24 cents still doesn’t equal the quarterly dividend of 31 cents that the company paid out right before it clashed the payment. The company does yield 3.73%, and I have to admit that is an appealing dividend yield. It just wasn’t enough of a reason for us to keep GE in our portfolio.

Why We Sold GE

We hold several industrial companies in our dividend growth portfolio. Let’s compare GE to these holdings over a few different time frames. All returns are up to the date which we sold General Electric.

Stock 1-year return 5-year return 10-year return General Electric -14.28% 34.32% -33.46% 3M (NYSE:MMM) 17.12% 136.08% 135.50% Boeing (NYSE:BA) 58.82% 184.59% 102.45% Cummins (NYSE:CMI) 38.15% 91% 183.30% Honeywell (NYSE:HON) 13.17% 133.71% 121.37% Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) 12.72% 230.25% 195.90%

With the caveat that this doesn’t include dividends and that each of these companies operates in a somewhat different space within the industrial sector, you can clearly see that General Electric has vastly underperformed the others. It’s not even close. The only time frame GE has a positive return is the five-year time frame, but even that is far behind the other companies.

Let’s look at dividend growth over these same time periods. Dividend information comes to us courtesy of F.A.S.T. Graphs.

Stock 1-year div growth 5-year div growth 10-year div growth General Electric 1.10% 8.80% -1% 3M 8.30% 15.10% 9.20% Boeing 19.80% 21% 13.30% Cummins 14% 24.70% 28.30% Honeywell 14.10% 12.30% 10.40% Lockheed Martin 10.10% 15.80% 18.40%

Again, General Electric comes up short when compared to all of our other industrial holdings. GE cut its dividend while each of the other companies has been raising theirs at attractive rates. Every other company has double-digit dividend growth over each of the 1-, 5- and 10-year time frames except for 3M. I’ll give 3M a pass on this metric because it's been raising dividends for almost six decades.

A lot of investors will sell a company that is deep in red loses. They’ve had enough of losing money on a bad pick and will simply sell the holding and move on. This wasn’t the case with our GE position. Including dividends, we were up more than 30% when we sold our shares on 7/20/2017 at a price of $26.76. Some dividend growth investors will tell you never to sell and I agree with them the vast majority of the time. Since we can’t own every stock out there, I want to own the best companies. Comparing GE to our other industrial names and, outside of having a larger dividend yield, I just don’t see how it is better than any of the others. Because we aren’t blessed with an unlimited amount of funds, we need to be more selective about what we hold.

What We Bought with Our GE Profits

GE was the fifth largest holding in our portfolio, so that means we have a good amount of capital to put to work. And we did put it to work.

First up, we added McCormick & Company (NYSE:MKC) at $92.37 on the same day we sold GE. While the yield of the spice maker is only around 2%, the company has raised dividends for the past 31 years. The average raise over the past five years is 9%. The day before we bought our shares, the company announced it was buying Frank’s RedHot, French’s Mustard and other condiments from Reckitt Benckiser’s (OTCPK:RBGLY) for $4.2 billion. The market thought so much of this deal that McCormick’s stock dropped more than 6% at one point. To me, this was a buying opportunity. At the time of our purchase, F.A.S.T. Graphs had a current PE multiple of 23.3. Compared to the average five-year PE multiple of 22.3, shares were a little less than 4% overvalued. CFRA, which used to be called S&P Capital IQ, had a one-year price target of $111, which represented more than 20% of upside based on our purchase price. CFRA’s fair value was $92.20, which placed the stock at 0.57% undervalued. Morningstar said fair value was $96, which offered us a 4% discount to its fair value estimate. Average these numbers out and I found McCormick to be more than 5% undervalued at the time of our purchase.

Next up, we added Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). We used to own Abbott prior to it splitting from AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV). After the spinoff, we choose to sell our Abbott and double our holdings in AbbVie. We’ve done well with this move, but I’ve wanted Abbott back in our portfolio and it has been on our watch list for some time. On 7/24/2017, we started a position in Abbott at $50.91. F.A.S.T. Graphs said PE was 21.3 at the time of our purchase. The four-year average was 19.1, which means that shares were 10.33% overvalued when we bought the stock. I used the four-year average because that is how long Abbott has been separated from AbbVie. CFRA’s 12-month price target was $53, or 4.11% above where we pulled the trigger on Abbott. Its fair value was $58.10, which means that we got a 14.12% discount to its fair value. Morningstar said fair value was $47, showing shares at 7.68% overvalued at the time of purchase. Average these numbers out and we added Abbott at just about fair value. Happy to do that for a company that has raised dividends more than four decades.

That same day, we added shares of Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to our portfolio at a price of $47.33. F.A.S.T. Graphs listed the current PE at 16.2 and the five-year average at 16.7. By this measure, shares were 3.1% undervalued when we purchased the company. CFRA’s one-year price target was $50, which would have shares at 5.64% undervalued. CFRA’s fair value was $47.70 at the time of purchase, which offered us almost 1% of upside potential. Morningstar’s fair value came in at $50, which, again, would offer us 5.64% of upside. Average these numbers out and I found Southern to be almost 4% undervalued at the time we purchased the stock. Southern Company has raised dividends for 17 consecutive years.

Conclusion

General Electric gave us a decent profit, but the company and stock just didn’t measure up to our other industrial holdings. Since we can’t own everything, I want to include just the best dividend growth companies in our portfolio. In trading General Electric for McCormick, Abbott and Southern Company, we’ve dumped an underperforming company compared to its peers that had a recent history of a dividend cut and added three quality companies with many years of dividend growth behind them. All three of these additions may one day qualify as "Core Holding" for our portfolio. We have a little bit of cash leftover from selling GE and may be able to make an additional purchase sometime next week. What are your thoughts on these moves? What else should we add with our GE profits?

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABT, SO, MKC, HON, LMT, BA, MMM, CMI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We are not investment professionals. Please do your own research prior to making an investment decision.