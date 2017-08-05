Novan's (NOVN) Management on Corporate Update - Conference Call Transcript

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN)

Corporate Update Conference Call

August 2, 2017 8:30 AM ET

Executives

Kelly Martin – Interim Chief Executive Officer and Director

Bob Ingram – Eecutive Chairman

Paula Brown Stafford – Chief Development Officer

Nate Stasko – President and Chief Scientific Officer

Analysts

Donald Ellis – JMP Securities

David Amsellem – Piper Jaffray

Kelly Martin

Thank you and good morning to everybody. We appreciate you calling in and giving us an opportunity to present a point-in-time update to this company, Novan. I just wanted to highlight at the beginning of the call the specific purpose of this webcast is to provide you as of today an update on the company. As with many companies, there’s a lot of different things going on, and we wanted to make sure we took an opportunity to update our shareholders as comprehensively as possible.

As we go through the slides, we will give a reminder and an update on the underlying science, which we believe is both unique and has wide applications therapeutically, and we want to make sure that we reemphasize that to you again. We’ll give you a point-in-time update on the pipeline as it stands today, and we’ll talk a bit about where we anticipate it standing in the future. In addition to that, we will show the changes in the pipeline from today to the future.

We’ll provide a brief financial update to all of you to make sure you know where the company stands financially as of today. And very importantly, we’ll enable all of you to ask questions at the end of our presentation, and we will do our best to answer the questions forthrightly and also provide information that we are allowed to provide to you as investors. I’d like to turn the call briefly to our executive chairman, Bob Ingram, for a few comments that he would like to make on behalf of the company.

Bob Ingram

Thank you, Kelly, and let me add my welcome to Kelly’s to all of you investors who are on the call. I’m really proud of Kelly and the team. There’s been a lot of activity since our annual meeting, which you will get highlights of today, and this is the first of what I suspect will be future opportunities for this management team to update our investors on the progress that we’re making in turning Novan into a leading dermatology biotech company, and we do welcome your questions. And with that, I will turn it back to Kelly and the team.

Kelly Martin

Thank you, Bob. I would like to just share with everybody the participants on the call today. In addition to Bob and myself, more importantly, Dr. Nate Stasko, founder, President, and Chief Scientific Officer of the company. Nate will walk us through and remind us about the underlying scientific mechanistic theory and application of NO to therapeutic opportunities. And I would say that Nate’s understanding and enthusiasm towards NO and moving it forward is second to none in the world.

Paula Brown Stafford, our Chief Development Officer, will take you through the pipeline as it exists today and will talk about the prospective opportunity for the pipeline in the future. Importantly, I think it’s good to share with our investors that sitting around the table and available for Q&A are others in the management and leadership team of Novan. Novan has some terrific talent technically in different functional areas and terrific talent from an industry and experience point of view.

Around the table: Stan Hollenbach, who’s our Senior Vice President of R&D; Jeff Hunter, VP of Technical Operations; Carri Geer, Director of Chemical and Analytical Development; Kevin Barber, who is VP and head of our regulatory affairs group; Bill Hodges, who is the interim Chief Financial Officer; and Andrew Novak, who is the Director of Financial Reporting and Analysis. There’s others in the company we could have here, but for purposes of keeping it to a finite number, all of these individuals are available for Q&A, and I think if they have an opportunity to speak you will see what kind of talent and experience they bring to the company.

So with that I’ll turn the call now to Dr. Nate Stasko, and he will run through the scientific foundation of the company, which is, at its core, our differentiation today and what we believe will be our differentiation in the future. Nate?

Nate Stasko

Thank you, Kelly. So our vision for what nitric oxide can create in human health has not changed and is unwavering. And the accolades at the top of Slide 7 really illustrate the breadth of therapeutic potential when it was documented that it could control blood pressure and vascular tone. But really key to our entire development pipeline are 2 main mechanisms of action: nitric oxide plays a vital role in the natural immune response against invading organisms, and it’s also a critical regulator of inflammation.

We’ve demonstrated now clinically in Phase 2 proof-of-concept studies that it’s antibacterial, it’s antiviral, it’s antifungal – all from our NITRICIL platform technology. And the repeatabilty of nitric oxide’s mechanisms of action we believe enhance the probability of success as we progress into new indications or new therapeutic areas, like inflammatory skin diseases. We’ve had a number of recent correspondence. We’ve had data presented at the Society for Infectious Diseases, where we showed that we can decrease IL-17 in preclinical models relevant to psoriasis and also, now in an ex-vivo human skin model, decrease cytokines relevant to acne vulgaris.

And so those 2 pillars, the antimicrobial and the anti-inflammatory modes of action, have really now shaped our pipeline. And as we move into new indications that we’ll share on the call today, we’re very excited about what NO can create in human health. Slide 8, is an overview of our entire nitric oxide platform. We take that gas, we store it as a solid onto a macromolecular new chemical entity. We are creating new chemical entities based on our NITRICIL technology that store large concentrations of nitric oxide.

And then that’s only really half the battle. Then we formulate it into indication-specific formulations where we can differentiate not only the nitric oxide release rates, the dose, the cosmetic properties of the formulation, how it fits what physicians and patients want when they feel it on their skin. And each of those new drug candidates – SB204, SB206, SB208, SB414 – have unique properties that we’re engaged with the agency on different levels for each of those product candidates.

And all of that is underpinned with our really robust intellectual property portfolio where we have composition of matter in each of those stages, not only the underlying NCEs but the formulation development, as well.

Slide 9 is a little bit of a reminder of the vision that we have for nitric oxide. Right down the middle you have the cross section of inflammatory skin diseases and microbial in acne as a multifactorial disease with multiple aspects of the disease pathology that we’ve been able to treat.

And then on the left side you see the more classic microbial infections, viral skin infections like our positive data we’ve shown in external genital warts and the positive Phase 2 we’ve demonstrated in the fungal skin infections. And now we’re looking to expand not only around that circle that nitric oxide creates for dermatological applications, but also deeper in each of those verticals.

And as you’ll see today the addition of a new disease in the viral skin infection area we are very enthusiastic on as a result of our interactions with the FDA earlier this quarter.

Kelly Martin

So with that brief reminder and update on the exciting science, we’ll now turn the pipeline overview to Paula, and she will walk us through where the pipeline is today and some progression into the future. Paula?

Paula Brown Stafford

Thank you, Kelly. And Nate and I together will give you a high- level overview for our current clinical portfolio and then the rationale for our path forward. On the next slide is the pipeline as today and as you have seen, and if you look at SB204, which is as Nate said a multifactorial product and program. And we have completed our Phase 3: 2 pivotals and long-term study, safety study.

And for the antiviral, we have now completed the Phase 2 for genital warts. For SB414, anti-inflammatory, we are ready for clinical exploration. And for the 208, antifungal, we are ready for further Phase 2 exploration. So that’s where we are today.

So the next slide, we wanted to give you a view of where we will be headed in the second half of this year and into the first half of next year and really show you – I’m going to focus on the differences between the previous slide and this slide. So if you look at SB206, for instance, genital warts, you’ll see we are ready for Phase 3.

And on the next slide, when I get there, we’ll share with you why that is that we’re ready for Phase 3. We are progressing, and you’ve seen and heard the capabilities in the antiviral space. We are ready to explore in Phase 2 in molluscum contagiosum.

For SB414, we have talked about psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, and we are moving forward in the Phase 1 with 2 Phase 1b studies in that space, exploring both diseases, which are related but are separate. And then we’re continuing on the same path, if you will, with 204 and 208, and we’ll talk more about that in a moment.

So to get more specific in terms of the activities that will be happening in the second half or some just at the end of the second quarter in terms of activities for each of these, we wanted to give you an update on SB204 for acne vulgaris. We have completed the long-term safety study, as I mentioned, and we are preparing and have been granted a pre-NDA meeting with the FDA in the third quarter. We will also complete dermal safety studies as we move into the first half of 2018.

Looking at SB206, with the EGW, we did conduct an end-of-Phase 2 meeting with the FDA at the end of the second quarter. We are now ready to initiate Phase 3, which will occur in the first half of 2018. Simultaneously, we’ll be conducting some PK trials. And we are also ready to explore SB206 in molluscum contagiosum, which we will initiate in the first quarter of 2018.

So for SB414, we will file here in the second half an IND for SB414 for us to initiate 2 Phase 1b studies: one in atopic dermatitis and one in psoriasis. And at this time we are not planning any further development of 208 in the Phase 2. So that’s where we are with 208.

Now let me go back to 204, the acne vulgaris, and to give you just a little bit more detail on where we are with that program. As I’ve mentioned, we’ve completed our long-term safety study, and the exciting thing about that is that we have no significant adverse events being observed, nothing different than anything that we saw in the pivotal trials.

We continue to do work on behalf of Sato, our Japanese partner for this program, and we’re excited that the FDA has granted a pre-NDA meeting to be held in the third quarter. The goal of the FDA meeting is to seek clarity on the program regarding possible clinical and regulatory paths forward for us.

This program remains of interest to Novan and also from an external strategic perspective. I’m going to ask Nate to share with you a little bit more detail around the 206 program, as well as the 414, and the reason why these paths as we’ve presented and how we’re moving those forward.

Nate Stasko

Thank you, Paula. So for those of you that have been following the Novan story, we reported positive Phase 2 data late last year for the treatment of external genital warts caused by human papillomavirus. And currently there are over 500,000 cases of HPV-associated genital warts in the US. As you are all well aware, HPV is a large public health epidemic. And the other opportunities for human papillomavirus exploration in sexual health, public health, are things that we engaged the agency on at our end-of-Phase 2 meeting.

There are currently no antivirals approved that specifically target the HPV virus. And this program has a really nice cascade of in vitro data demonstrating that we can inhibit viral replication and, specifically, E6 protein expression. And we’re continuing to hone that with our collaborators at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. And then when you move into in vivo, a really nice dose response pharmacologic effect in a papillomavirus animal model with Neil Christensen at Penn State University.

And both of those collaborations helped us tune and optimize the formulation for success in our Phase 2 trial. A really nice cascade of all the work coming out of Dr. Hollenbach’s team and the entire company on how we are looking to develop drugs moving this platform forward. So as you can see on the bottom left- hand corner of Slide 15 – this was the data that we presented late last year; it was presented at the American Academy of Dermatology in the first quarter of this year – the clear demonstrable benefit for a 12% SB206 once-daily compared to the vehicle. That is the dose we have selected for Phase 3.

The agency agreed on a number of levels that we were prepared – the program was robust from a chemistry and manufacturing, non- clinical safety data – to move into Phase 3 testing. And we will be moving into Phase 3, as Paula mentioned, in the first half of next year with randomized, double-blind, vehicle-controlled studies and approximately 300 patients per trial. And the goal of those obviously is to assess the safety and tolerability to support approval of SB206.

I think one of the most important things that came out of the FDA meeting and Novan’s exploration of the antiviral power of our platform technology comes in on Slide 16. One of the known uses of the products approved for EGW, or genital warts, is also molluscum contagiosum. NDTI data shows that Imiquimod prescriptions that are prescribed for viral skin infections, about one-third of them are prescribed for EGW, one-third of them are prescribed for common warts, and one-third are prescribed for molluscum contagiosum.

The molluscum contagiosum by disease affects approximately 6 million Americans; so a much larger unmet medical need. There are also no direct antivirals approved for molluscum contagiosum, which is a highly contagious skin infection mostly occurring in children and immuno-compromised patients that is caused by a molluscipoxvirus. It’s a different virus and a different viral target. And there also are no good preclinical models to de-risk the development in this area. So our academic advisers, our key opinion leaders, and the whole dermatology community is very excited that we’ve chosen to move into this program, but also our partners at the FDA.

I think they were extremely receptive to our plan to study SB206 in the molluscum population as part of our pediatric study plan or as part of an independent exploration in its own indication as we move forward. One of the things that gives us great confidence is, in the top right-hand corner, we in-licensed a technology that utilizes sodium nitrite and citric acid to deliver nitric oxide topically. And it’s a different topical nitric oxide delivery system, but the main piece for us in-licensing that out of the UK was that it had clear mechanism of action and clear clinical data on both external genital warts and molluscum contagiosum.

And in a 90-patient study with only 30 subjects per arm, this particular group showed a 48% complete clearance rate of baseline molluscum lesions compared to only 29% in placebo. And that’s about a 20% delta, trending towards statistical trending towards statistical significance with a very small number of patients.

And we reviewed the ability to reduce – take patients from 20, 30 molluscum lesions down to zero in half the subjects. All of the dermatologists believe this is a very profound effect, very similar endpoint to what you’re seeing in the SB206 EGW indication for complete clearance of all warts.

So that program, the trend toward efficacy was highly predictive in our success with the EGW Phase II trial, and we plan on utilizing this data and engineering our trials for in molluscum contagiosum, as well. So clinical proof-of-concept with nitric oxide. And as we move forward we will be starting a Phase 2 with that SB206 asset for molluscum in the early first half of next year. The last program that we’re going to speak about this morning is SB414, for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

And as I mentioned, the data that was recently presented at the Society for Investigative Dermatology meeting, we had 2 posters – one on atopic dermatitis pharmacology; one on psoriasis pharmacology – where we believe we have demonstrated target engagement pre-clinically in animal models. And that particular asset in a self-emulsifying cream formulation is ready for clinical exploration. All the toxicology work is complete.

A key driver for us in running the Phase 1b PK/ PD studies was to demonstrate target engagement before moving into Phase 2. We wanted to clearly show evidence that we could affect inflammatory cytokines like IL17 and IL-17F with a topical, a non-steroidal topical that leverages one of the key mechanisms of action on the biologic side for those moderate to severe patients, but bringing that same science and unmet need to the psoriatic patients that have mild to moderate disease. And on the atopic dermatitis, again the same way, we believe there are key biomarkers like IL-4, IL-13 and the role and presence of staph aureus in the skin that we’re looking to demonstrate that our drug can reduce in a safe, well-tolerated fashion with no exposure, before moving that asset forward into a larger program.

Kelly Martin

Okay. Nate and Paula, thank you. That was a great overview of where we are and what we’re thinking as far as moving forward. And I think particularly with Nate’s explanation of the underlying data and mechanistic refinement of NO into viral, you can see why we are interested in moving forward in multiple therapeutic areas in the viral space.

On Page 18, I’ll just summarize some of the things that both Nate and Paula have articulated, just to reinforce very important points. For SB204, we have been granted by the FDA a specific date and a meeting. We will have that before the end of the third quarter, which we previously had announced and communicated to the marketplace.

Secondly, for SB206, both Nate and Paula referenced a very constructive FDA session around the viral space, with both EGW, which also moved into molluscum, and other areas of the viral skin opportunity that we could pursue both as Novan and working in a close collaboration with the regulator.

And we do anticipate beginning a Phase 30 by no later than the first half of 2018 for EGW and sometime between the end of 2017 and the first quarter of 2018, a Phase 2 for molluscum. Again, I would point out to all of you as investors that in the molluscum indication there are no other therapeutics available to patients, and it’s an area of significant need and significant interest from both patients, the dermatologists, and the regulator.

Finally, SB414. We had communicated previously the opportunity perhaps to do a Phase 2 in psoriasis. We’ve had lots of very good internal discussions about increasing the opportunity in the anti-inflammatory space. We’ve decided that it would be better and more opportunistic for us to go into two different indications; smaller trials, proof-of-concept trials, PK, tox information that we would like to get. And so having activity in both psoriasis contemporaneous with atopic dermatitis from a portfolio and a therapeutic application point of view gives us even broader breadth of opportunity in the inflammatory space.

I’ll then summarize the financial picture of the company, on Page 20. We will be filing our 10-Q in the next week, or so, which will be an important piece of information to release to the marketplace. From a cash perspective, which we know it’s an important topic for investors, our cash as of the end of June was approximately $19 million. I would say importantly we’ve had a fair amount of spend over the course of the life of SB204, the acne trial and the obligations in the follow-on activity around acne. Roughly 95% of that spend is now complete, as of today.

As both Nate and Paula went through the focus in the pipeline and the science, we have done some work and will continue to do some work to make sure we align our resources to that pipeline and scientific overview that both Nate and Paula gave you. We are adding specific skill sets to the company that we need, and we are looking forward to continuing to build out against those opportunities in the future.

As we talked about for those of you who were at the AGM our goal and focus from a board perspective and an executive management perspective is to strengthen the balance sheet to match the breadth of opportunity in the portfolio that Nate and Paula went through. We’re very mindful of that. We are highly confident that that’s very doable. It’s a matter of when, how much, and what form and shape that takes, but we’re very comfortable with our ability based on this business structure and business model to easily finance the company. Again, it’s just a matter from a board perspective of when and how.

The opportunity, therefore, if you strengthen the balance sheet and match that portfolio is to provide the company and the investors with a longer runway to execute these very exciting programs. I’ll summarize before we go to open it up to questions.

On behalf of the executive team and the employees of Novan, our committed goal is to make sure we focus the company around these specific opportunities. The company is completely committed to the highest quality execution possible and moving this incredibly unique scientific platform forward.

Our near-term goal now that we’ve done a lot of work on positioning and repositioning the opportunities therapeutically is to increase the operating runway and to strengthen the balance sheet to provide market comfort around that topic.

Our primary focus over the next 24 months, as Paula and Nate outlined, is to move forward in the viral space in the very exciting and opportunistic therapeutic areas. Secondarily, moving inflammatory forward in the earlier stages of clinical trials is also important to us because it gives us broad opportunity across multiple therapeutic areas.

I want to emphasize that acne for us remains of significant strategic interest to us as Novan, and I would also emphasize a statement that Paula read that it is also of significant interest to external parties as it relates to the possibility of acne as an indication, moving forward.

Last but not least, part of the original thoughts around Novan – pre my involvement, certainly – is the fact that from a nitric oxide point of view there are NCE opportunities we can begin to look at, new chemical entities New chemical entity opportunities will allow us strategic flexibility on different indications. It will allow us to take the nitric oxide learnings, both chemistry analytics and the ability to manipulate nitric oxide, to form new and distinctive products.

And that’s something that in the very near term, we won’t be putting a lot of resources on, but from a strategic thinking point of view, we have begun to think about and we have begun to discuss with the board how we intersplice new chemical entity activity into Novan’s future. And you’ll hear more about that from us as we progress those thoughts. With that, Operator, I’d like to now turn it over to you, and we could run the Q&A session. I’d just emphasize to everybody, we will answer what we can answer.

We have a great group of people sitting around the table, all who are experts in their particular area, and we’ll be happy to now take any questions you have.

Question-and-Answer Session

[Operator Instructions] And our first question comes from Donald Ellis, from JMP Securities. Your line is now open.

Donald Ellis

Thank you and good morning. And thanks everyone for the update. First question is regarding 206. And as Nate could testify, I’m happy you guys are focusing on 206 now. I think it’s a much bigger market opportunity, with a lower-cost development. But could you give us some parameters with respect to the cost of the HPV trials?

You said 300 patients in two arms of the study. And then I think people probably underestimate how low cost the molluscum trials could be, the small number of patients and given that no prescriptions, large market opportunity, and the relatively low cost of clinical trials. Please give us some indication of what kind of dollars we’re looking at for an HPV Phase three trial in molluscum.

Kelly Martin

This is Kelly, Don. We’re still finalizing the exact spec of the EGW pivotal trials, but I would say for a range of cost somewhere between $14 million and $18 million, approximately. That would include safety, as well. Molluscum, again we’re still specking that out, as well, but that would be significantly less. That would be $5 million or less, roughly.

So EGW is both Phase 3s so if you say $14 million to $18 million and we’re flushing out what that means as far as all the finality, how many safety patients, how long the recruiting takes, all that stuff. But that’s kind of roughly what we’re working with today.

Donald Ellis

Okay. And the next question is, just so I understand, at this point your focus as far as with your capital is on 206 and very little is going to be spent on the acne program until you get clarity from the FDA?

Kelly Martin

That’s correct.

Donald Ellis

Okay. And regarding financing options, I’m not asking you what options you’re going to implement, but what are some of the options that you see out there for adding capital to fund these trials?

Kelly Martin

Well there’s off-balance sheet financing opportunities in any specific trial. That would be one category. There’s partnered activity; you can do strategic business development activity. That’s a second area. And the third area would just be a straight financing of some size for the company. We think that’s very doable.

Again, the question, as I said, is what’s the right time and how much should we do? I think what’s probably most attractive to the company from a board perspective would be to do some combination of things, that you’d have an off-balance sheet or partnered activity with an asset or two, combined with presumably an equity financing of some type of some size.

And what our goal would be at the end of that is to be able to provide to the marketplace a description of the runway that we have now built: with the balance sheet strengthened from and with some sort of structured transaction, we now have the next 18 to 24 to 36 months worth of runway to run these programs.

Donald Ellis

Okay. And last question – and then I’ll jump back in the queue – is regarding the second acne Phase 3 results. These are clearly surprising to you guys and to all of us. Have you guys been able to figure out what may have caused the delta between the results from the Phase 2’s, the first Phase 3, and then that second Phase 3 trial?

Kelly Martin

I will start, and Paula and or Nate could jump in. I think it’s fair to say we have pretty much analyzed every conceivable aspect of the trial. As you have seen from other acne trials, there’s a lot of confounding results. There’s a lot of variability inherent in these acne trials, some of which was consistent with what we saw. There’s also some consistencies which gives us comfort and I think gives a significant comfort on the potential for repeatability from a success point of view. I don’t think we saw any one specific thing that we would point to to say – there was no moment – that there was one area or specific aspect of the trial that caused the difference. I think it was a combination of things that, as best we can tell, seems to be reasonably consistent with the other acne trials that we have studied over the last couple of months. But I would say to Paula or Nate if you want to add anything more insightful, please do.

Paula Brown Stafford

I think that’s very well put, Kelly. I think just to remind you that each of the trials had to hit on three primary endpoints, and the 30 study hit on all three, meaning that it was a positive result. And on the 301 study we hit a positive statistical significance on one; very close on the second, not hitting on a very difficult endpoint to hit, called IGA, and that is the Investigators Global Assessment. And literally a very small number of patients out of the whole that we would have needed to have success in IGA to have had a successful study, quite frankly. So, as Kelly said, we saw a lot of consistency between the studies but really no to say something just went so terribly wrong in one that didn’t go in the other.

Kelly Martin

I would say retrospectively there were certain categories of patients which, from an efficacy point of view, performed exceedingly well. Again, as you know Don, drug development retrospective analysis is interesting and it’s important for future discussions with the regulator but not applicable to the current trial. But I think it increases our confidence on acne by dissecting the different types of patients that were involved with the trial.

Donald Ellis

Okay thank you very much and I’ll send back to the queue.

And our next question comes from David Amsellem, from Piper Jaffray. Your line is now open.

David Amsellem

Thanks. I wanted to start with a question on SB204 in acne, and I do realize that you’re awaiting clarity on next steps from the FDA. But given the significant expense of running the trials – these are pretty large trials – and given that you have other programs that require a lot less patients and are just less costly to develop, have you given thought to just de- prioritizing acne altogether? Or the thinking right now is just wait and see what you hear from the FDA? I just want to get some more insight thought process here. Thanks.

Kelly Martin

David, this is Kelly. Part of the regulatory output will be what type of trial we need to do, which again in the denominator how many patients you need is obviously a big driver, what type of patients and what kind of trial design we would like to do and what type of trial design the regulator would be comfortable with us doing. And all of those factors will then give us a cost from a financial point of view.

But more important than the cost it will give us clarity on what the pathway forward is from an execution point of view. I think with that clarity, whether Novan is interested on its own moving acne forward or Novan is interested with others moving it forward or others are interested moving it forward, we fully intend to move acne forward. The question is, what are we going to move forward and what’s the business construct to do that? I think it would be not the right decision to sort of mothball acne at this point in time. But before we decide how to go forward, we need to get clarity from the regulator what it is we can do and how we can do it. I think that will be – that’s why we’ve said many times that the path forward for acne will be dictated by the clarity from the regulator.

David Amsellem

Okay. And just as a follow-up, so Nate has said in the past that your belief with acne is that you can file while in parallel doing another Phase 3 trial and that’s something that you’re confident can happen. Is that something that you are backing away from now? Or is that still a plausible path forward?

Kelly Martin

Paula?

Paula Brown Stafford

I think we will get that clarity with our meeting upcoming with the agency. That is certainly one scenario and one possibility, but we need to have that discussion and make that decision after a discussion more with the agency.

David Amsellem

Okay. And then, last question if I could sneak in another one, just on 414, I specifically wanted to talk about the program in atopic dermatitis. I look at that as potentially another expensive program. So is that something that you’re looking at partnering, as well? Or is that an asset that over time you would like to keep full rights to?

Nate Stasko

David, it’s Nate. I think that our goal with the Phase 1b trials is to demonstrate that we can leverage nitric oxide to hit one or two of the key new unmet mechanisms of action in the disease. So I would say that a broad anti-inflammatory agent that works like a, let’s say, PD-4 inhibitor is not something that we’re necessarily looking to develop. I think what we’re looking to develop is leveraging the mechanistic understanding as this disease explodes, just like psoriasis did, and targeting those key inflammatory cytokines.

And because the leadership in those fields and the biologic entities in the large pharma players that are outside of classic dermatology drug development, I think it does create more optionality for the company to look at strategically how we would move that asset forward. So we’re looking to do cutting-edge science, satisfy the unmet needs that the physicians are coming back to us saying if you had a topical that could reduce the staph aureus burden without the use of an antibiotic or it could actually decrease IL-4 and IL-13 with a topical non-steroidal, that would be something that is a new offering, and how to best position that, how that fits with our strategic development.

We do believe there are more interested parties in those assets than not.

Kelly Martin

I’d just highlight, reinforce what Nate said. You take half a step back. If you take a look at the derm space over the last 7 or 8 years, 85% of the companies in derm have been bought by 2 big companies, well known. There’s a massive white space out there for people who are interested in derm. We don’t look at any one of these things as – we’re going to make a decision today to start atopic derm, and our business plan for the next 10 years is to own all aspects of atopic derm.

But what Nate said is it gives up options. If we can demonstrate mechanistic success in nitric oxide across multiple indications, we will have an unlimited amount of strategic options from a financing point of view, an execution point of view, an operations point of view, and a value proposition point of view. And that’s what we intend to do. And regardless of all the various bits and pieces here – and they’re all interesting – we will be moving aggressively forward on 2016 from a viral point of view based on the very direct feedback from the agency and willingness to work with us on an accelerated activity in that space.

So, again, we look at all these different opportunities as very interesting and significant from an NO point of view, a therapeutic point of view. And from a business point of view it just gives us more and more options to do things that we think are interesting from a strategic point of view, a value point of view, and a risk management point of view.

David Amsellem

Okay, thank you.

[Operator Instructions] At this time, I’m showing no further questions.

Kelly Martin

Okay. Operator, thank you for your help. And I would just say on behalf of the company we appreciate everyone’s time and efforts, and the questions were a great opportunity for us to explain things. And from a Novan perspective I would just emphasize to the investors that the Novan team is working very hard. It’s a great group of people. And we have full confidence and excitement on what the future can bring.

And with that we’ll sign off. And as and when it’s appropriate we will continue to update the market with progress and activity across the board. Thank you.

Bob Ingram

Thank you.

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for your participation in today’s conference. This does conclude the program, and you may all disconnect. Everyone, have a great day.

