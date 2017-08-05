Tableau Software Steps On The Accelerator

Re-evaluating the situation, we do see the growth and the operational leverage.

We didn't see a long case for Tableau, but others clearly do.

Some while ago we wrote an article arguing that we couldn't see the long case for Tableau Software (DATA), the leader in data analytics software. Perhaps that was just our myopia as other investors clearly did see a long case, and acted upon that.

But what stuck in our throat was the 25% of revenues that are absorbed as stock-based compensation, producing massive GAAP losses. While that issue hasn't gone away, and doesn't look likely to go away anytime soon, there are also some positive developments to note in the last earnings.

What we like

The product is well established.

Demand is growing.

Faster convergence to subscription model.

There is some operational leverage.

Free cash flow generation.

Clearly, the product is getting better and they continue to gain traction. The Q2 mentioned a number of important improvements in terms of added functionality and data link and flexibility.

For instance, being able to operate with multiple operating systems and integrating cloud (from all the big providers) and combining this with on-premise data via Tableau Bridge.

Tableau now has over 65 native data connectors from on-premises databases like Oracle (ORCL), SAP (NYSE:SAP), etc., and data applications from Salesforce (CRM), Google (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Analytics, etc. There is a new PDF connector opening up a new vast amount of data input for Tableau users.

Tableau is even starting with smart analytics, machine learning driven apps to improve the user experience. They're also running on Linux and already have their next engine ('Hyper'), which is supposed to be considerably faster, in beta.

All in all, Tableau is a market leader and there is no sign this is about to change.

Growth

Here the picture is somewhat difficult to interpret, as a result of the shift in business model from licences to a subscription model. The following Q2 metrics (compared with Q2 2016) are relevant:

Revenues were up 7% over the year.

ARR (total annual recurring revenue) was up 47% a year.

Subscription ARR (including all active subscription contracts like term licenses and renewals) was up 175% for the year.

License revenues were down 11% for the year, although 23% of license revenues were ratable in Q2 (up from 9% in Q2 2016).

Ratable license bookings as a percentage of total license bookings was 37%, exceeding guidance (30%-35%) and indicating the adoption of the subscription model is going a bit faster than what the company expected.

License bookings (the first year of contracted revenue only) were flat.

Maintenance and services revenues were up 33% over the year.

On a normalized basis, license bookings grew 20%.

The latter figure is probably the best metric, and it also happens to be in line with their long-term growth target. It is pretty solid still, although not in hyper-growth territory anymore.

Leverage

The following data are important to gauge the operational leverage in the business model:

R&D went up 1% (at $55.4M).

S&M expense went up 2% (at $105.6M).

G&A expense went up 11.8% (to $25.8M).

Even taken revenue growth (7%) which understates growth because of the business model shift, there is operational leverage here, although one quarter doesn't really say a whole lot. Here are previous quarters:

There is indeed something of a trend (briefly interrupted by Q1 2017) of declining operational expenses, but they are still roughly as big as revenues.

And the improvement in Q2 wasn't deliberate. When asked on the Q2 CC, management argued (our emphasis):

I think, we over performed from expenses in the first half of the year. So you are seeing a lot of that in the guidance. But please do not infer that as that is our strategy.

What we don't like

Very high share-based compensation.

Increasing share count.

EBITDA trending down.

Basically, all three are manifestations of the same problem. As you might already have guessed from the fact that operational expenses are as large as revenues, the company is still solidly in the red (GAAP loss was $42.5M in Q2 or $0.54 per diluted share).

Yet they presented a non-GAAP profit of $0.10 and turned a negative operating margin of -21.1% around to a positive non-GAAP operating margin of 3.4% just with share-based compensation.

They only gave the figure for share-based compensation for the past two quarters ($101.3M), so it's running at roughly $50M a quarter on revenues of $212.9M, that's almost a quarter of revenues still. There seems to be a healthy trend emerging, from Marketwatch:

Given the large GAAP losses that Tableau incurs, this isn't likely to be a trend they're going to follow anytime soon. And it has an effect on EBITDA (at least the GAAP version), which is actually trending down:

On the other hand, deferred revenues are steadily increasing, from the Q2 CC:

The deferred license revenue balance on the balance sheet as of the end of Q1 was $60 million. That has now grown to approximately $80 million, and we still anticipate that being a little bit more than $100 million by the end of the year.

With the amount of stock-based compensation, it's no wonder they produce tons of cash flow, which we like and which was up a whopping 120% in Q2. They didn't break out quarterly figures, but for the first two quarters free cash flow was $100.6M almost exactly the same as share-based compensation. They do have a lot of cash on the balance sheet as well, $992.9M, up from $954.6M, so cash flow in Q2 was $38.3M.

Despite a $200M buyback program ($20M spent in Q2), the amount of outstanding shares keeps on expanding, reaching 82M in Q2 and it will reach 83M in Q3.

Valuation

At least in one respect the shares have become more reasonably valued at least from the days of hyper-growth:

On the other hand, valuation has crept up quite a bit lately, while growth hasn't:

This still isn't in nosebleed territory (especially given the $12 per share in net cash) for a leading software stock moving a considerable part of their business to SaaS, but it's hardly cheap either. But then again, what is in this market?

Conclusion

Do we still not see a long case for Tableau? Well, we see some. We're impressed with the speed of innovation and improvements the company is making and the type of customers that are using it.

We also see some operational leverage, but the large GAAP loss caused by stock-based compensation is still sticking in our throat considerably as the road to profitability is still a very long one.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.