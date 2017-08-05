Cenveo's (CVO) CEO on Bob Burton Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Cenveo, Inc. (NYSE:CVO)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

August 3, 2017, 9:00 am ET

Rob Burton

Thank you very much, and good morning, everyone. This is Rob Burton speaking, and welcome to Cenveo's 2017 second quarter results conference call. Today's call will be hosted by Robert G. Burton, Senior the company's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and members of the senior management team.

Before I turn the call over to Mr. Burton, I'd like to remind everyone that certain materials covered on today's call are considered forward-looking and are covered under the safe harbor provision of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Also, any forward-looking estimates given on today's call will exclude any effects of restructuring, impairment, and other acquisition-related charges.

And with that, I'll turn the call over to Mr. Burton. Thank you.

Bob Burton

Thank you, Rob, and good morning, ladies and gentlemen. This is Bob Burton speaking and I am the CEO and Chairman of Cenveo and the largest individual stockholder of Cenveo stock, and as a person who continues to look to grow my bond holdership.

Today's conference call will be in the same format as the previous calls. We'll spend less time with fewer speakers to have more time for our Q&A session. And I'd like to start my remarks by reporting on 10 items that I sort of pulled out and based upon our meetings and the press release, 10 items to talk about on what we achieved during this past period of time.

Item 1, we achieved 95% of our EBITDA for six months. We're not pleased with 95%, but we think it's a pretty good performance in light of what is going on in the marketplace and some things that we'll be talking about today. Our budget was 100% and I'm talking about budget that we put together for the year.

And remind you that these budgets were put together in October, November, December of last year and it gives you some frame of reference of how long we have to look at it and when it actually comes up. But we end up with 95% of our number and we're pleased with that performance. We would like to see it be better and we'll talk about that as we move through the presentations today.

Item two, I'd like to remind you that we did not lose a major customer during this six-month period of time and, as you know, we have some 50,000-plus customers here at Cenveo. But what we did receive was some key sales that didn't show up. We expected to deliver our numbers in the quarter and we expected right up to the end that we would be there. But some of the sales just did not come true because our customers wanted to make other decisions.

We did not lose the business to other printers. And that's not an excuse, but we didn't lose any business to printers that we were expecting. Instead, these major customers decided not to place their orders right now. We don't give names of customers. We think it's inappropriate and it also gives our competitors information we don't want them to have. But these are major customers that we have been with for a long time and we have the greatest respect for. And when they say they're not going to mail or ship during a period of time, we're pleased to have the business that we have and we look forward for the next opportunity to serve them.

Everyone's been reading about in the Journal -- and I'm sure every CEO reads it as they come to work, about the bad debt issue and the credit card performance and all the market uncertainty that seems to be out there. But we seemed to be living with that ever since we've been in this business. But there is press out there that sort of leads itself and supports some of the things that we saw materialize here right in the last month of the quarter. Now I'm going to come back to this and Scott's going to talk about it and so is Rob, on this whole issue of where we're at and what happened during this quarter.

The other thing that happened, Item three in this quarter, is that we launched what we think is the most exciting thing we've had here in a long, long time. And that's Kadena, our new product. We actually launched that during this quarter.

And our sales have moved up. The sales that we've already made was up to $37 million based upon having 21 key customers. Now, these accounts take awhile to materialize and they actually get set up. But we have signed documents for these sales and we are tracking those and following up on each and every one of those. And we expect to see that growth continue to happen. And you'll hear more about it later today.

At the same time, we had an extensive area and time spent on training other executives to be prepared to go out and to sell this product. And we're now up to 50 sales reps who are capable of going into a customer and talking about this new product and what it can do for their business and how it makes us a partner with them and what we can do for them to make their business and their life a little more simpler. So we're up to 50 and we'll continue to increase that based upon on how well we do on closing some of these sales.

But Kadena is for real. We're a leader in this area and we're going to grow it and you should focus on that as you follow us because it's something everyone here in this company is very excited about.

Item five -- or Item four, I should say -- we increased our cost savings numbers. Remember we started out and we said we had a $50 million cost saving target. And we identified those $50 million, but most of what we identified was into this next year. And based upon what we've been able to accomplish and what we felt we needed to do, especially in light of some of the uncertainty here, Mike Burton and his team and the people at corporate here have moved that $50 million number up to $65 million.

So we've made good improvement here and, again, the majority of these numbers will materialize and be for real in the next year. And we're very pleased about being able to come back and get out more money and put it aside and identify it and make it part of what we're trying to accomplish here.

Item five. I personally -- and most of you know that I was in the publishing business for a long time. So we did mailings all the time, mailings to renew different subscriptions, mailings to look for new leaders, mailers to do anything. And the one thing that always worked was the mail. The mail worked and the response rates were what we thought they were going to be.

And because the issue that we had in this quarter is the envelope and the direct mail shortfall and that these customers didn't mail, and the question always comes up, "What does that really mean and then when are they going to mail?" Well, I'm telling you, they will mail. They will mail but we don't know when.

Hopefully we can see -- and I think we mentioned it in the press release that there's been improvement on the incoming business. We hope that it's a sign to tell us some of that is materializing. But the bigger accounts we're still waiting for the key word that, "Hey, here's what we're going to do." But I do think it will be there. It's just a matter of when. And our sales group is tracking this thing every day and talking to our customers in a positive way of trying not to be too aggressive of what's going on with the business.

We are also looking at our size of accounts. Because we're the number one envelope manufacturer or printer, or whatever you want to call us, in the country, we have all the major accounts. And we cover the major accounts. The major accounts know us. By size we dwarf all of the other printers out there. And in the past we really didn't focus that much on the smaller accounts because we really didn't have time. We were working with these major accounts.

Today Mike and his team is focused on all accounts, and that includes some of the smaller and definitely all the larger accounts that we're focusing on and competing on and trying to get those people into the Cenveo kind of customer. These people have gone to smaller printers in the past, and we're now being very aggressive. Mark Greenberg and his team are being very aggressive on going after these other accounts.

So that's Item six. Also I will tell you we have -- the number of customers we have, the 50,000, we have a lot of people just knocking on their doors and say, "Remember me," and gives us an opportunity to make sales calls and increasing our revenues as we go in to this back half of the year.

Item seven. I talked about the uncertainty earlier about the business market. There's no question about it. You look at what is happening with the automobiles and some of the payments that have not been made and just the general environment creates a kind of environment that does lead you to believe there could be some uncertainty. And we don't really look at it that way. We look at the glass as half full and there's opportunities for us to make additional sales with some of these customers. But there's no question about it. There's a lot of press about what's going on in some of these different markets that we'll be talking about later on.

Item eight and Item nine. I always keep saying that our sales team is the best in our industry. And I've been around a lot of different companies so I know what's good and what's bad. And they are the best. But on our back half we'll reinforce that statement. With the customer base we have and what we need to do to make up for what we lost in this last month of the first half is going to take a real major, major thrust.

And I stated in our last call, we'll continue to do that. These people, our sales reps, are very focused and fully understand that our mission is their mission and what we're trying to accomplish is that we want to be there at the end. And we'll talk about that when Scott goes through our financials.

The next couple of summary items I have is I just want to update you. I made some commitments the last time we were on our call. And I told you that I really felt that I needed to buy some more stock. At that time I had 1,000,130 shares of Cenveo stock in my name. And I felt I ought to buy some more to make this as a larger base. And I have. And for your information, not only that, I've never sold a share of this stock. Quite frankly, we haven't sold any shares at all for any company that we've been at or worked at. The only time we've sold is when we sold the company.

So today I'm advising you that I did purchase the $1 million of Cenveo stock since our last meeting that I told you I was going to do, and I did that in the open market at the last meeting when I mentioned that. And I'm going to also, which I'm doing now, continuing to make these purchases in the open market. They're not going to be as large as the $1 million, but I was making those purchases before and I'll continue to make those purchases along with my employee stock purchase plan. And that employee stock purchase plan is the same one that every one of our executives are in and buying our stock every month from the company.

And the other commitment that I made to you was a $1 million commitment of the bonds. And I want you to know that I did purchase $1 million worth of Cenveo bonds. And I was delighted to get that done. And we just wanted to continue to, one, to advise you that made a commitment, we did that. I'm going to continue to do that. And I just think it's very, very important for the senior executives of the company to buy and show leadership to the employees of the company and why we're here and what we're trying to do. And we'll continue to do that.

And lastly, a couple comments about -- you look at this business, this is not an industry that's easy to work in. There's no question about it. And we're always going to have some challenges during the quarters. And they'll be there and we'll address those as we have them. But on the other hand, you can still make money in this business and we feel confident that we can make money. We feel we have a business plan that's going in the right direction. And we want to continue to have the stock ownership that we should and be the leader in the markets that we are in today.

So I'm looking at my notes. I think that's all I got today that I wanted to cover, other than the fact that, again, I do think the returns and the mailings will happen. It's just when. And you can say to yourself, "Well, you ought to know your customers and when they mail." No, that's not the way it works. In today's market with big customers you need to be there when they're ready to make it work.

We're going to have some other presenters today. And our first presenter is going to be Rob Burton, our President. And he's got several items that he's going to be talking about. And I won't waste any time. I'll let him talk about them on his report. Rob?

Rob Burton

All right. Thank you and good morning, everyone.

Today I'll provide an update on our operations, an overview of some of the trends we are seeing in the marketplace and an update on our strategic initiatives.

Starting with direct mail, after several strong years where we saw our direct mail volume grow in low-single-digits, we have seen a slowdown with our acquisition mailing customer base, mainly the large financial mailers. Our commercial print and direct envelope segments rely heavily on direct mail customer acquisition mailings. We construct and print the envelope that goes in the mail, as well as its contents.

On our first quarter call we noted that we had experienced a more wait-and-see attitude towards large scale promotional programs from our direct mail customers. This trend extended into the second quarter. The impact in Q2 was spread across both the direct mail and our commercial print segments.

I'd like to note that these declines do not represent lost customers, as our customer base is as robust as ever.

We believe that the pullback in credit card acquisition volumes is partially related to the very strong loan growth for the past several years, combined with rising charge-off rates that are being seen in the credit card industry. While charge-offs have trended up recently, they still remain low compared with historical levels.

Overall, EBITDA margin in the envelope business unit were flat at 10.6% for the quarter. The trends we experienced in the direct mail segment were consistent with those of the first quarter. Our office products and wholesale segments accounted for $9.4 million of the year-over-year revenue decline. The challenges mentioned previously in the direct mail segment accounted for the remainder of the year-over-year variance.

While volumes have been down, we continue to see complexity in the mail pieces that we are manufacturing. The USPS direct mail incentives are driving increased usage of our tactile envelope manufacturing capabilities. Our capabilities and capacity in this area are unmatched in the envelope industry. In the back half of this year, we will continue to promote these features to our clients, as they add tremendous value to their packages, while allowing them to take advantage of valuable USPS direct mail postage discounts.

On the print side, our print segment experienced strong EBITDA margin expansion during the second quarter. EBITDA margin increased from 6.3% in Q2 2016 to 7.6% in this year. We were able to increase year-over-year quarterly EBITDA in spite of a $13 million year-over-year decline in revenue.

The lag in customer acquisition mailings during the quarter drove a significant portion of year-over-year revenue decline, along with the closure of our previously announced Portland manufacturing facility. With this closure and numerous other cost actions implemented in the first half we were able to preserve a strong bottom-line quarter in our print business unit.

Our commercial print group continues to lead our solution-based sales efforts. Our gain in sales of our managed service offering and customer supply chain portal known as Kadena has created a noticeably different dialog within the adopting customer base. We can now focus on the long-term objectives of our customers, while helping them understand the precise impact and cost of their marketing campaigns.

While the sale and formation of offerings by Kadena take longer than a one-off transaction or an annual RFP response, the benefits for both Cenveo and our customer base have proven to be more sustainable and growth oriented. In the past 12 months alone we have experienced registered Kadena growth of over 50% in users. Our opportunity pipeline for this offering continues to outpace any of our other product units.

On the label side, during the second quarter of 2016 our label business exited our Merrimack, New Hampshire coating operation. Associated with this shut-down last year, our label business received a one-time EBITDA benefit that did not repeat in 2017. When adjusting for this one-time event, our labels group 2Q EBITDA improved $3 million compared to Q2 2017 [sic] 2016.

We've also seen steady improvements related to our previously announced capital investments that we made last year in our label business. Our continued focus on eliminating costs while improving production efficiencies will allow us to deliver back-half bottom-line benefit to our label platform.

Overall we realized the impact of two of our key initiatives during the quarter. Both Kadena and our cost actions continue to show sustained improvement and growth. And as we mentioned in our last conference call, over the past six months we developed an additional Profitability Improvement Plan that will be implemented in the coming months. We are now targeting $65 million of total profitability improvement by the end of 2018.

We have a track record of addressing our cost structure and flexing labor to adjust to the ebbs and flow in customer demand, and the back half of the year will be focused on these three areas: driving incremental profitability improvement actions; number two, increasing our revenue, particularly under Kadena; and lastly, driving envelope sales into the marketplace where we own more capacity and capability than our next three largest competitors combined.

Turning to the capital structure, we are pleased with the progress of our capital structure we've made since the beginning of 2016. On May 15 we completed the last portion of our 2017 refinancing efforts, where a $5.5 million [indiscernible] paid off at maturity. Our weighted average cost of debt is now 6.3% and our next maturity is in August of 2019.

As we have in the past, we will look to be opportunistic regarding our capital structure as timing and market conditions permit.

We are also constantly evaluating strategic opportunities and ways to drive value for our investors. We believe that our industry is in a period of consolidation and we are continuously evaluating all of our alternatives from an acquisition and disposition perspective.

We will look to continue to lower our leverage in 2017 and beyond, as we continue to use our free cash flow to pay down debt, make strategic initiatives and investments in our business that will help us delever over time and to achieve our strategic goals.

And lastly, despite the financial headwinds that are impacting our overall business and industry demand, we are pleased with the progress we're making operationally. Our focus on cost allowed us to offset some known challenges and a soft direct mail environment. We fully understand what lies in front of us the back half of the year. And hopefully with an improved direct mail environment and continued focus on costs we'll be in a position to achieve our 2017 financial targets.

Now I'll turn the call back to you.

Bob Burton

Thank you, Rob.

I'd like to mention the fact that we have three or four of our Kadena experts here. So on the Q&A time that we're going to have today, those of you that want to have a question this is probably the day to ask it about that product. And because we feel the more information you have, the more you're going to like it and the more confident you're going to feel about as a company.

So Rob gave his report. The next gentleman is going to be our CFO. Scott Goodwin is going to talk about all the financial results and a lot of other information. And then I'm going to jump in on his call later on in the process. So, Scott, please.

Scott Goodwin

Thank you, Mr. Burton, and good morning, everyone.

Today I'm going to spend a few minutes reviewing our second quarter 2017 financial results, providing an update on our progress and current expectations of our Profitability Improvement Plan, briefly discussing our move from the New York Stock Exchange to NASDAQ and, lastly, providing additional commentary on our 2017 guidance.

Turning to our results of operations for the second quarter, net sales were $355 million compared to $410.1 million in the prior year, a decline of $55.1 million, or 13.4%.

As we stated previously, we expected our net sales for the first 6 months of the year would be down significantly, given known challenges in our office product and wholesale envelope product lines and our decision to exit our coating operation last year. Our net sales were also impacted during the first 6 months of the year by lower-than-anticipated volumes from our direct mail envelope and certain print direct-mail-related offerings.

It is also important to note that during the quarter as part of our procedures to prepare for the implementation of new revenue recognition standards next year, we conformed our postage revenue policy during the second quarter. As a result, certain prior year net sales with equal and offsetting cost of sales amounts have been reclassified to conform to this new presentation. Essentially, we reported certain postage transactions net within our cost of sales previously. Going forward, we will now present those transactions gross in our results of operations. Please refer to Note 1 in our Form 10-Q that will be filed with the SEC this evening for further details.

Our gross profit for the second quarter was down $11.3 million, while gross margins declined 60 basis points from 16.7% to 16.1%, principally due to our lower sales volumes, which were partially offset by cost reduction initiatives in connection with our 2017 Profitability Improvement Plan.

SG&A expenses were down $4.6 million, primarily driven by lower commission expenses on lower sales volumes and cost reduction initiatives associated with the profitability improvement plan. SG&A as a percent of sales for the second quarter was approximately 11.3% compared to 10.9% in the second quarter of 2016.

Restructuring, impairment and other charges for the second quarter were $4.4 million compared to $900,000 in the prior year. Our second quarter 2017 restructuring and impairment charges were primarily driven by the two facility rationalizations and employee separation liabilities attributable to our position reduction initiatives.

Our net cash payments related to restructuring and integration activities for the quarter were $2.8 million compared to $600,000 in the prior year period.

Interest expense for the second quarter decreased $2 million to $19.5 million from $21.5 million in the prior year. We had a weighted average interest rate of 6.3% compared to 6.9% in the prior year, while our weighted average outstanding debt was $1.1 billion for both the second quarter of 2017 and 2016. Cash paid for interest was $5.9 million for the second quarter of 2017 compared to $14.4 million for the second quarter of 2016.

Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter was $30.2 million compared to $37.5 million in the prior year. This change is primarily attributable to approximately $9 million of adjusted EBITDA decline resulting from the office and wholesale envelope product lines and one-time benefits from the exit of our coating operation. The 2017 Profitability Improvement Plan improved our adjusted EBITDA by over $6 million in the second quarter of 2017, and the remaining net change to adjusted EBITDA is primarily the result of lower volume for direct mail customer acquisition campaigns.

Turning to our cash flow highlights for the quarter, cash provided by continuing operating activities was $7.1 million in the second quarter of 2017 compared to $19.2 million in the prior year. The decline in cash flows from the prior year is primarily due to the timing of payments to our vendors and higher inventories due to inventory needs during our two plant rationalizations. These declines were partially offset by the timing of sales to and collections from our customers.

Cash paid for pension and post-retirement plans for the second quarter was $1.2 million compared to $300,000 for the prior year.

For the second quarter of 2017, cash paid for income taxes was less than $0.5 million compared to $2.2 million in the prior year.

Cash flows related to continuing investing activities for the second quarter reflect net capital expenditures of $5.7 million. Cash flows related to our financing activities for the second quarter primarily reflect the proceeds from the issuance of $7.9 million of equipment notes, which was partially offset by the retirement of the remaining portion of a 7% convertible note of $5.5 million.

In regards to our Profitability Improvement Plan, during the second quarter we realized over $6 million of benefits associated with the plan and over $11 million during the first six months of 2017. A large portion of the benefits realized in the first six months were driven by our operational improvements and position reductions.

There are also a number of initiatives we have implemented that have yet to be fully realized from a benefits standpoint, such as our two facility rationalizations. We expect to continue seeing further benefits from these initiatives as we move throughout the back half of the year and into 2018.

As we mentioned on our previous calls this year, we believed there would be an opportunity to expand the overall commitment of this plan and, given our progress to date this year, we believe that we are now on pace in 2017 to achieve up to $30 million as opposed to our previous target of $25 million.

Further, as we progressed through our plans and reviewed them, we now believe we will achieve at least $65 million in total profit improvement actions as opposed to our initial $50 million two-year target. I think it's safe to say at this point that these incremental contributions will not be realized until 2018, as we complete our plans and begin executing on those targeted initiatives over the next several months.

Before I discuss our update on guidance I'd like to make a few comments on our decision to move from the New York Stock Exchange to the NASDAQ.

There were a number of benefits to our organization in making this decision. I think it's also important to note that the New York Stock Exchange worked closely with us during our noncompliance time period and had approved our plan for curing our noncompliance prior to our decision to make the transition to NASDAQ.

Some of the important considerations that we reviewed in our decision were trading volume, lower costs and management's time and effort. Ultimately the benefits provided by NASDAQ were more beneficial for us at this time.

I think it's also important for everyone to be reminded that our suppliers, customers, investors and other constituents follow our situation closely, given our commitments to them. As a result, we remain mindful and diligent in our decisions as they relate to matters like this, to ensure that we are focused on the right initiatives not only for us, but for them as well.

Lastly, I'd like to provide some further comments on our 2017 guidance. As we stated on our February call and in the accompanying slides we posted on our website for that call, we had some known challenges entering the year; particularly with what would be our first half comparisons to our prior year results. We also discussed a significant cost reduction plan.

Fast forward six months to today and we will tell you that generally our thoughts on those challenges along with the need for and the potential for incremental cost reductions have played out and we are close to our internal estimates for the first 6 months.

At this time we believe the next six months will normalize our results in a number of product lines, but may bring some further erosion to our original net sales expectations, mainly within our direct mail envelope and certain print direct-mail-related offerings, as we have seen a number of our customers being less aggressive in their solicitations than they have been over the past two or three years. As Rob stated earlier, some of this may be tied to financial institutions rising charge-off rates and/or concerns with the general economic environment.

I'd like to remind everyone that, given the significant transactional nature of most of our business, our visibility into the magnitude and duration of our customer ordering patterns is limited. We believe that if there is any return to normalcy with regard to our customer ordering patterns consistent with prior year during the back half of 2017, along with our ability to realize incremental initial cost actions more timely than originally expected, we will be positioned to achieve our adjusted EBITDA guidance for the full year, despite significantly lower net sales than originally forecasted.

In regards to cash flow and working capital, it obviously depends heavily on us achieving our adjusted EBITDA targets. However, our operations teams are working diligently to realign our inventories to pre-facility-closure levels, along with managing other working capital initiatives.

In regards to our net capital expenditures range of $20 million to $25 million, we remain committed to those levels, although we will continue to reinvest in our operations as return on investments prove meaningful. It goes without saying that the next three months will be critical to the success of us achieving our financial targets for the year.

And with that, I'd like to turn the call back over to Mr. Burton.

Bob Burton

Thank you, Scott.

What Scott just told you, and I'll make it pretty simple, that the $150 million number is still our budget. It's what we are striving for. It's what we're being measured on. Because we still believe that we'll get some or most of that sales back if there's any kind of movement. And we think that's going to happen. We're seeing some of it.

And we're a team here that looks like and constantly thinks about, again, that the glass is half full, not half empty. And our number was $150 million. And I've got it in front of me here. It's sort of tattooed on my hand, along with our sales and capital expenditures. And we're going to be careful with how we spend every dollar and capital between now and end of the year in light of what's going on and what it looks like.

But we are totally focused, the entire sales organization team -- and I'm going to ask Mike to say a couple of words here himself -- is focused on the $150 million number. And in this business you just can't give up when you get some slowness there. A lot of companies do and they try to make the adjustments. But we shouldn't do that. Our number is $150 million. That's what we're going after.

We hope and we plan to see some improvement. And as it moves along -- we have a conversation with a lot of you -- we'll keep you advised of how well we're doing and what's going on. But rest assured, everybody still sees the number there and that's how we're being measured and that's what we're trying to achieve.

Mike, you want to add a comment?

Mike Burton

Sure. I think to Rob and Scott's point, our focus is clearly on the back half. And the sales, we are incredibly aggressive on every opportunity that's out there. The Kadena has been a great thing for us, not only from a commercial print standpoint, but from a platform standpoint.

And our biggest selling point and attribute has been our ability to maneuver our platform. And what this technology has done for us is allowed us to be far more nimble and provide our clients with a lot better data. And in today's market and everything that we see, all of our clients want better information because, as I've told you in the past, they are all being asked to do more with less people.

So our offering is perfect for what the market is today. We try to onboard these accounts as fast as possible. It takes time. It takes their resources and ours. Ours are perfectly ready to implement at any given time. But it also requires a lot of due diligence and work to do it right. So we are quickly doing that as fast as we can. And we're very confident that we're going to see some benefit late in 2017. But the majority of it will be in 2018. And we're pretty ambitious about what we see in the future as well.

Bob Burton

Thank you, Michael. And couldn't have said it better.

So, operator, that's the end of our presentation. And we've only taken 30, 40 minutes here, so we've got here time for quite a few questions. So why don't we open up the call for Q&A, operator, please?

And our first question comes from Charles Strauzer with CJS Securities. Please go ahead.

Charles Strauzer

So obviously there's some things out of your control on the direct mail side that sales can't cure, like with the macro picture and things like that and charge-off rates and stuff. But what are kind of the current trends in those sales efforts? And also what are some of the kind of Street signs we can look for on the macro side, telling you to pay attention to maybe a possible turn there.

Mike Burton

Yes, Charlie, it's Mike. The biggest thing for us is there is seasonality in this business. And really and truly, this business is at its best in September, October, November. And the way we look at our business is really through a four-week, basically a month's backlog. So for us on a macro level I think is we're going to see it sooner than later. And it may be delayed for us as far as when we hear from these clients. And there is a competitive nature to this as well. I think if certain individuals, certain client bases, get involved in the market in a more aggressive way, others will follow. And as far as other things that are out there that would give us more signs, it's just day-to-day for us. And it's literally every day we look at the bookings.

Charles Strauzer

Excellent. And then this new Kadena product, if I'm pronouncing that correctly, maybe you can give us a little bit more color there as to how it works. And maybe give an example or something like that to try and get a better understanding of what this does.

Rob Burton

Sure. So the best way for me to describe it is -- the best way for you to understand it is to go to the website cenveokadena.com. But I'm going to give you a couple examples of how it works today. So we launched this thing publicly in the second quarter, but we had the beta out earlier on, so Version 1.0. And really and truly, what it's done for what I will categorize as multiple Fortune 100 clients, is it allowed them much better visibility into their spend and how their returns are being looked at.

So I think as I said earlier, everyone is being measured on return. And that's no secret. But I think the emphasis on that is now greater than before. So what we have is we have multiple modules that are out there and it's a modular system, best-in-class technology. And the biggest one, the biggest piece that we've seen so far, is really through what we call our K-Insights. And what that is, it's a clear depiction of all the spend. And they can take data that would take them 30 people in a back office and 30 days to figure out. And it gives them real time insight into the effectiveness of their campaigns, into each business's spending habits, into their budgets by department. And it really allows them graphically to see it and print it out and put it wherever they want, on the spot, real time. And that's real savings for them. And I think these Fortune 100 clients have never seen anything like it. There are other products that exist but they are -- and this a quote from them, they're eons behind us. And so that's a pretty good example of what it does. It's just a -- and there's other modules. There's a proofing module. There's a mailing module.

And for us, we've looked at these solutions and there's some really -- there's three solutions that we think fit our customer base very well. And the first one is dynamic mail communications. And you've heard us talk about what this mailing business means to us. And it's very critical. And so for us to have a product that these mail clients, whether on the print side or on the envelope side or even the label side, that they can have as a solution for them and to really manage their programs through it, from soup to nuts, from their mail list through the proofing system that all these different products and the images go through. And then looking at every product, not only products that we produce, but products that we don't produce, and allow them to manage it accordingly and then at the end of it get all the returns and all the insights off of it -- I mean, for them it's a really powerful tool. And, like I said, with the results from our initial phase and that's -- we're still just in the beginning phase of what we call 2.0 -- have been very compelling. So we're going to continue to put information out there about this. We'll give some proof statements and some real -- some white labels for you guys to look at. But we're very ambitious on it. And it's just a different selling solution.

Mike Burton

And, Charlie, also with some of the early-on customers, we're getting renewals from them, which is really a key measurement of a business like this. They like what they see and they're expanding the scope of that product itself. So that's a very good sign that the product's for real. And we feel -- we brought over some very, very talented people to run the IT side of this business. And we think we're really ahead of the market. And that's not us talking. That's customers telling us. Wouldn't you say that's so, Peter?

Unidentified Company Representative

Absolutely.

Operator

Our next question comes from Jamie Clement with Macquarie. Please go ahead.

Jamie Clement

So, Mike, just to follow up on Charlie's questions on Kadena, how do the economics work for Cenveo? Is this like -- is it a subscription model? Or do you offer this to certain customers to help drive print volume? How does it work?

Mike Burton

It's a little bit of both, depending upon the client, the volume and the need, and how many modules they're interested in. But really for us, Jamie, it's about the dialogue change. So when you look at how we go to market in 2014 and our product sets, a lot of discussion, as much as we want to talk about value, is about price. That's the truth of what we deal with.

When you go in with a Kadena offering, it's a much different solution and it has a lot different type of discussion points with the client. So for us, a), it's a great retention tool. But that's not why we built it. It allows us to get into a), existing clients, and then expand our purview in there. Because once you're on a system that gives you this great information every day, you're no longer relying on reports that you have to pull out of 37 systems; it's a different equation for them. And what we've found is that we're able to expand our product set and our platform and through this solution. It's very hard to that manually. We've done it and we've been very successful with that. But with this solution we've found it a lot easier for us to -- with a client that may be a $15 million print client and they also have $4 million or $5 million worth of label and envelope spend, in the past we would have to train our rep on what that means and how to go to market. Now this system really deals with a lot of that, so our reps can be a lot more effective within in.

Jamie Clement

Okay. That's extremely helpful. Appreciate it. Bob or Rob, in terms of the magnitude of the disruption to the direct mail market right now, I'm trying to think back. Is the most recent example of kind of what you're seeing -- was it probably 2011 after CapOne bought HSBC's US credit card portfolio and then mailings kind of stopped after that for three months or so, four months, whatever? Is that kind of the [indiscernible] magnitude?

Bob Burton

I think you have to go back to 2012 for the last time we saw a slowdown. And that was for a different reason. I think that was more of the government intervened and got involved with what type of disclosure and what our customers could charge their customers. And that created chaos for a period of time. But this is a cyclical business. We've been through the cycle a couple times the last 12-plus years.

Back in 2012 -- in early 2013 it rebounded. So how long will this last? I don't know. I don't think this is as severe. And I think if you hear the commentary from some of our customers publicly, it's sort of a mixed bag. And some guys are becoming strong and some people are still a little cautious. But it's been probably five-plus years, Jamie, since the last time we saw a situation like this.

Jamie Clement

Yes. And I think you may have -- Bob, you may have said this in your prepared remarks. I'm not totally sure. But would you expect, like, one of your big customers to kind of dip their toes back in the water and then everybody else kind of follow and jump in? Is that kind of how you see this whole thing playing out?

Bob Burton

Well, we have several large accounts and we see some business coming. But, no, I think you won't see a major rush. It'll just be some people make some decisions and I think it'll just come out in an orderly kind of fashion. And then I think once the customer -- or not the customer but the person that's actually trying to get the individual to buy their credit card, when they start seeing that in the mail from the competitors, that's when there's going to happen. So logic would tell you if one or two big people would go into the mail, the other people will follow them pretty quickly. But there's something I just thought about. Part of this slowdown is really caused by -- and I won't mention the company's name that had some financial problems and people problems. And there were a lot of credit cards that went away and just sort of appeared into some of the hands of our customers and other customers. We didn't even have to mail. I'm talking about Wells Fargo and all the changes that were going on there. And we assume that some of that pickup could have been picked up by some of our own kind of customers that didn't have to mail to get the customer.

Jamie Clement

Right.

Bob Burton

But to go back to your other question, I don't know. I've seen it both ways, where they get a stream and one person makes a lot of mailings. And also, we watch the mail, all of us. We have a swarm here. Everyone needs -- when they get home they look at all the mail, all the different packages. And when you see a real nice package and they spent a lot of money, you bring it in and you say, "Look what they've done." Rest assured the competition knows what the other person's doing, and hopefully they're going to follow.

But I don't know. This is -- you've got a lot of smart people making these decisions. And I think we'll see it when we see it. Our best indicator is incoming business. We know it's a fact when we know where it is, what it is, and where it is every day. And if continues to pick up or surges, then that's a very positive sign that it's coming back. We know, and I said it earlier, we know it's coming back. That's our market. That's who we are. And we're going to get it when it comes back. It's just when. And that's not an answer or an excuse. It's just a statement.

Operator

Our next question comes from Matt Swope with Baird. Please go ahead.

Matt Swope

If we could go back, Scott, to that slide you mentioned back in March with the 2016-to-2017 EBITDA Bridge, could we talk about those pieces? You had a $144 million number for 2016 for EBITDA. You talked about $10 million of headwinds from continuing operations, $9 million from nonrecurring. And then that was going to be offset by $25 million from the profitability plan to get to the $150 million.

Scott Goodwin

Correct.

Matt Swope

Could you give us I guess a couple things? Should we think about that $10 million as being a bigger number now, given everything we've talked about on this call?

Scott Goodwin

Yes, I think so. I think when we looked at -- that original $10 million was the runoff, largely the runoff on the office products side. For the first six months, as we've talked about, the decline there really started in Q3, Q4 of last year. So there was a tail to that. That was a large driver. I think some of that is also we knew we had a facility closure and some other things going on in some businesses. I don't think we had an expectation at that time -- I think we remarked it here quite a bit is the lower volume on the direct mail side is much more significant, particularly in the second quarter. We knew we would have some in Q1. We didn't expect the tail to go like this through Q2. And that's on the $10 million. So, yes, to answer your question, that does grow a little bit now as part of this result here for the first six months.

Matt Swope

Should we think of that as -- I mean, if I double that to $20 million, is that the right kind of order of magnitude for that number?

Scott Goodwin

No, I think it's tough for us to tell. It's a matter of how quickly we get the profitability plan in to offset that, but also where these orders reside here over the next few months. As Mike talked about, September and October are kind of the bread-and-butter months for us. So that's still on the horizon. Given we really can only see about 4 to 6 weeks into the backlog, it's tough to make that call right now.

Matt Swope

Okay. And then to the $9 million, you talked in this earnings release about $6 million that was nonrecurring in last year's second quarter EBITDA number. How much of that $9 million have we used up in the first half of 2017?

Scott Goodwin

$7 million. $7 million of the $9 million in the first half.

Matt Swope

Got it. So we have $2 million more.

Scott Goodwin

Yes, correct. And that comes in the third quarter.

Matt Swope

Got it. And the extra $2 million comes in the third quarter. So we want to -- as we think about comparability we should take $2 million out of the third quarter number from last year.

Scott Goodwin

Sure. In terms of a nonrecurring item, absolutely. Yes.

Matt Swope

Okay. And then as far as the timing on the profitability plan with some of the extra things you found, could you update us on what -- if we had $25 million originally thought would filter in, in 2017, what that might be for an updated number?

Scott Goodwin

Yes. So I think -- we talked on Q1 about a $5 million number, which a number of the activities that we did, particularly on the position reductions, they went out through different periods of time during the first quarter. So we really didn't get a full benefit there, although we get a substantial contribution. I think we saw the benefits of a lot of the profitability improve- -- I'm sorry -- the operational projects, along with that full year there for the second quarter. I think our original expectations were somewhere around $7 million to $8 million for Q3 and Q4. We expect those numbers to be, call it, $8 million to $9 million and 10-plus -- $9 million to $10 million there in the fourth quarter.

Matt Swope

And those would be -- so if it was $8 million to $9 million and then $9 million to $10 million, somewhere between $17 million and $19 million of cost saves just year-over-year. So those aren't run rate numbers; those would be --

Scott Goodwin

No, that's actually what we're actually going to realize this year.

Matt Swope

Got you. So for us to think about the chances that you could still get to this $150 million number, it really comes down to that first bucket and ultimately how fast direct mail can come back.

Scott Goodwin

Absolutely. Yes, they're a big driver of it, absolutely.

Matt Swope

Okay. And then just one other nuts-and-bolts question. How much did you guys have out on your revolver at the end of the quarter or --

Scott Goodwin

Yes, we'll file the Q tonight. I think the latest number out there is, we'll call it, roughly $50 million.

Matt Swope

Is roughly $50 million. Okay.

Scott Goodwin

Availability, yes.

Matt Swope

Available. Right. That makes sense.

Operator

Our next question comes from Kevin Cohen with Imperial Capital. Please go ahead.

Kevin Cohen

Just to follow-up kind of on the theme of continuously evaluating M&A opportunities, I guess when you look at the labels business, just given the commercial print and envelope space in certain cases has become a little bit more difficult perhaps cyclically. But nonetheless, does that business look more or less or unchanged in terms of being a core operation as you kind of look ahead, the fate of labels?

Bob Burton

The label business -- all of our businesses are core. I think we like all the areas. I think we've always got to look at, again, what the market values are. And I think if you look at what's been going on, on the label side, there have been some very -- some publicly -- some transactions happened recently that are at multiples much higher than what we're trading at. So I think that is a core business for us. We've invested very heavily into the last couple of years in terms of the technology front end, back end, and on the capability side. So we like it. But like we've always said, we always valued everything. So somebody has an offer for us, we'll have to evaluate it.

Kevin Cohen

And then I guess kind of on the flip side, kind of talking about the M&A opportunities and a capital structure solution as a performing credit and continuing to be so, do you believe those two are two separate items? Or do you think they perhaps necessarily go hand in hand? Or just too difficult, too early to have any sort of generic commentary on that front either way?

Bob Burton

Yes, on the capital structure we've been obviously very active the last couple of years in terms of just a bunch of different things we've done. In terms of the M&A on the -- again, just given what we've seen where we'd potentially buy, with the environment we're very cautious right now. We want to see how this marketplace ends up the next six months. And we don't want to be buying things at a high peak level here. So we're looking at things. We're obviously got our hands full with the capital structure. And, again, we're not going to wait around to 2019 to solve it. But there's things that are out there and hopefully we'll update you on the next call.

Kevin Cohen

And then last really quickly, the adjusted free cash flow concept, can you remind us what is that sort of defined as? Does that deduct out cash restructuring and all items --

Scott Goodwin

Yes. So it's the adjusted EBITDA less cash taxes, cash interest, cash pension and the CapEx number, is the adjusted free cash flow. And then we'll -- what is not also in there is the working capital. So that's why that's a key focus for us on the cash flow generation side here in the back half.

Kevin Cohen

But it does include cash restructuring. That is deducted?

Scott Goodwin

Yes. Correct. Yes.

Kevin Cohen

Okay. Got it. So it's overall free cash flow excluding swings in working capital, in its simplest form.

Scott Goodwin

Exactly.

Bob Burton

Operator, one last question, please.

Operator

And that question will be Brian Denes with Cowen. Please go ahead.

Brian Denes

Are there any one-time gains in 3Q or 4Q's EBITDA of last year? Is that $2 million that you just mentioned in 3Q the only one?

Scott Goodwin

Yes. Yes, that is the only one in the back half.

Brian Denes

Got you. And shifting to labels, can you expand a bit on the headwinds that you're facing within labels, ex the unwinding of the coating operations? What channels are you seeing the most weakness from, and do you see any strength within prescription labels?

Mike Burton

Nothing particular to prescription labels. Listen, it's a competitive business. Although the profile is very attractive, it's a competitive set that we go against every day. I will tell you that where we're seeing our growth is on the e-commerce part and that's why we've invested so much capital into that. And we're going to be realizing a lot of that investment here in 2018 when we launch some new front ends that we believe are going to make our distributor base a lot more successful and a lot easier to do business with. The long-run story for us in the first half has been very good on the bottom-line. We're talking about significant growth of EBITDA and -- excluding the coating operation. We're very proud of that. But I'll tell you on the client side, we have a lot of opportunities that we've seen. There's been a couple of -- and, remember, when we look at our label business it also includes our POS roll business as well.

And there's a lot going on in that area as regarding paper and everything else. But as far as our core label business, we feel really good about it. And we feel really bullish about our 2018 performance, just based upon the investment, market trends and all the time, effort and energy we've put into it.

Brian Denes

I guess asked another way, how would you describe the year-over-year decline in top-line revenue for labels?

Scott Goodwin

Yes, so I think if you look at the labels number that will be in the segment discussions filed publicly here in the Q, the first one is obviously the $7 million related to what we saw in the coating operations. And we've got some decline -- it's mainly what I would say is some product mix changes on our prescription label side. You also have to remember there's a little tail here on some of the accounts where we had what we typically would call loss leaders and evaluating those as we put the new pieces of equipment on the shop floors over the past year or two. So those are certainly playing themselves out on the top line. But to Mike's point, as we expected, the bottom line growth has been pretty substantial for us.

Brian Denes

Got you. And last one -- is there anything tangible that you notice or hear in the marketplace that suggests direct mail volumes could pick up in the back half of the year?

Mike Burton

I think obviously we've heard a lot of what a lot of our larger customers have said on their call. A lot of our sales team is very involved in those customer dialogues. So that's generally what we look at. There are a couple other measures out there, but that's generally where our guidance comes from.

Bob Burton

Yes, there's a lot of seasonality in this business. I think the mailing -- there's method behind the madness. They want to be in your mailbox when you're home. And when you're maybe away on vacation in August is not a significant period of time. So there's a meaningful back half pickup we see every single year. Like Mike said, September, October, November are three strongest months of the year. That's been the way probably since we've been here. So we're seeing that. And I think we're also showing us some indications are -- is our incoming. So we know what next month looks like and we're cautiously optimistic here about what we're seeing in the business right now.

Bob Burton

Okay, operator, thank you very much. Ladies and gentlemen, appreciate it. Have a good day. Thank you again.

Operator

The conference has now concluded. Thank you for attending today's presentation. You may now disconnect.

