Entellus Medical's (ENTL) CEO Bob White on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Entellus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTL)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

August 3, 2017, 4:30 pm ET

Executives

Lynn Lewis - IR, The Gilmartin Group

Bob White - President & CEO

Brent Moen - CFO

Analysts

Jonathan Preston McKim - Piper Jaffray

Chris Pasquale - Guggenheim

Brad Mas - Bank Of America

Kaila Krum - William Blair

Brittany Henderson - Deutsche Bank

Kyle Rose - Canaccord

Lynn Lewis

Thank you. This is Lynn Lewis with The Gilmartin Group. Thanks for participating in today's call. Joining me from Entellus Medical is President and Chief Executive Officer, Bob White, and Chief Financial Officer, Brent Moen.

Earlier today, Entellus released financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2017.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that management will make statements during this call that are forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws, such as anticipated plans with respect to the company's acquisition of Spirox, the effect of the acquisition on its operating results as well as financial guidance. These statements involve material risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to materially differ from those anticipated.

Additional information regarding these risks and uncertainties appears in the section entitled "Forward-Looking Statements" in the press release Entellus issued today. For a complete list and description, please see the Risk Factors section of the company's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and second quarter report on Form 10-Q, which the company intends to file with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Entellus' earnings release and today's discussion introduces two non-GAAP financial measures, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted gross margin. The form 8-K Entellus filed today provides a detailed narrative that describes the calculation of these measures and Entellus' use of these measures. Please note that non-GAAP financial measures have limitations and that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with Entellus' financial results as determined in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures should only be used to evaluate Entellus' financial results in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures.

Entellus disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any financial projections or forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise. This conference call contains time-sensitive information and is accurate only as of the live broadcast, August 3, 2017.

With that, I'll now turn the call over to Bob White. Bob?

Bob White

Thanks, Lynn. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us. We had a very productive second quarter in which we achieved several key milestones on top of a strong financial performance. And as many of you know, we recently announced the acquisition of Spirox, which strengthens our strategy of offering less invasive treatment options to ENTs while driving procedure volumes to more cost-effective sites of care, thus meaningfully enhancing our market opportunity and growth potential of our business.

I couldn't be more optimistic about the bright future and exciting value creation opportunities which I believe are in store for Entellus.

On today's call I will talk in more detail about our strategy inclusive of Spirox, and then provide an update on our second quarter results, commercial, clinical and reimbursement highlights. Brent will then provide more detail on our financials. Finally, I will wrap up, and then we look forward to taking your questions.

Each year in the U.S., over 40 million people experience common symptoms from chronic sinusitis, Eustachian tube dysfunction and/or nasal airway obstruction, which results in over 12 million visits to ENTs. The current standard of care to treat these patients is invasive, complex and costly, which leaves the market vastly underserved.

As we strive to develop and commercialize less invasive solutions, we have the opportunity to deliver better patient outcomes, reduce costs, and provide favorable economics to the payers. For chronic sinusitis, we have been successful in building our presence in the OR while simultaneously and steadily facilitating a shift in procedure volumes to the more cost-effective office setting. While our products and supporting solutions have the capability of driving the same shift in procedure volumes for ear dysfunction and nasal airway obstruction, these segments are currently treated predominantly in the OR. We have the ability to meaningfully penetrate these addressable patient populations with more effective treatment options while developing the clinical evidence necessary to expand reimbursement into the office setting and leveraging this important site of care long-term, which we believe is ideally suited to treat these disease states.

To be clear, I am highlighting our broad strategy to make three key points. One, we're not just a sinus company any more, as our solutions now extend to the ear and broader nasal applications, including nasal airway obstruction.

Two, there is meaningful patient overlap among these three market segments being treated by our ENT customers which are dramatically underpenetrated. We intend to leverage our footprint, technology advantages, market expertise and commercial infrastructure, which we believe will accelerate our top-line growth.

And three, we have provided our OR-office revenue split as part of our quarterly results for some time as a metric of our success. We will continue to drive chronic sinusitis business towards the office setting; but as we expand our business to include Eustachian tube dysfunction and nasal airway obstruction, which are largely performed in a hospital or ambulatory surgery center, this will likely moderate the relevance of this metric in the near-term. Over the long-term, as we gain reimbursement for office-based procedures, we expect the shift in our overall business to resume towards the office, driven by our technologies and advantages.

For those of you who are less familiar with Spirox, the company has developed and markets the LATERA device, which is an absorbable nasal implant offering ENTs and facial plastic surgeons a less invasive option for treating nasal airway obstruction. Nasal valve compromise is among the largest single contributors to nasal obstruction symptoms, and LATERA is the only available technology that offers a fast, simple and effective method of treating this problem. The most common surgical alternative is lateral nasal wall reconstruction, typically involving harvesting cartilage from the ear or nasal septum and implanting the cartilage into the nasal wall to open the airway near the nostrils. The LATERA implant solution is much less invasive.

Nasal airway obstruction impacts as many as 20 million people in the U.S., and nearly 1 million of those people undergo some type of surgical procedure each year. Our estimate of the market opportunity of those patients who may benefit from the less invasive lateral wall intervention using LATERA implant is over $700 million. The LATERA absorbable nasal implant is used to support the upper and lower lateral cartilage in the nose, and supporting the cartilage in this manner has been shown to reduce nasal airway obstruction symptoms, helping patients breathe better. The LATERA implant is made of a material that is designed to be absorbed by the body over a period of approximately 18 months. LATERA was commercially introduced in mid-2016, and now, just over a year later, more than 5,000 patients have been successfully treated using this device. We are excited to announce that the Spirox acquisition closed on July 13 and we have begun integration activities in earnest.

Now turning to our second quarter performance and some recent business highlights, our second quarter revenue totaled $22.1 million, representing growth of over 18% over the prior year. Sales to physicians for in-office use of our products represented 56% of our sales mix in the quarter. Our underlying business is tracking well, with strength in the quarter driven by our balloon business as well as capital sales and international contribution.

On the sales and marketing front, we ended the second quarter with 92 full quota carrying reps, up from 81 at the end of the first quarter. Our full quota carrying reps sold at an annualized run rate of approximately $850,000 for the second quarter. Our overall U.S. sales organization included 161 people at quarter-end compared to 153 people at the end of the first quarter.

As a reminder, 15 sales reps joined our sales team through the acquisition of Spirox. Sales retention and turnover in the second quarter were consistent with prior quarters, and we remain on track to add a net 10 to 20 full quota carrying reps in 2017, with many of these coming from our current pool of sales associates.

Turning to the integration of Spirox, activities have gotten off to a strong start. We have begun focused integration efforts, with our highly engaged team members from both Entellus and Spirox working towards a common vision. It goes without saying, but we are committed to retaining the best of each organization. The Spirox and LATERA brand names are strong and well established in the marketplace, and we are retaining these brands.

As we refine our commercialization strategy, we are retaining Spirox's dedicated sales team and combining it with our sales force under common leadership while ensuring steady focus on the core product lines, including XprESS and LATERA. We have begun recognizing LATERA revenues as of July 13 and are introducing cross-selling programs to ensure a mutual collaboration across both sales teams. These programs allow sales reps to identify and pass along opportunities to their respective counterparts as we seek to maximize the commercial potential of all product lines.

We have also begun to evaluate and develop plans to leverage resources and infrastructure within our back office operations.

Finally, we are excited to have the Spirox team in Redwood City, California, continue to focus on our lateral wall initiatives while looking to expand into other high-value programs in which the company would benefit.

On the clinical front, we are pleased to report complete enrollment in two clinical studies to treat nasal valve collapse with the LATERA absorbable implant. These are both single-arm cohort studies designed to measure the proportion of patients who respond to treatment at six months post-procedure in each of the OR and office settings. Both studies completed enrolling patients well ahead of plan, and we expect to have more comprehensive updates as we move through the remainder of the year.

As we have discussed, early in the second quarter we received both 510(k) clearance from the FDA and a CE Mark to market our XprESS ENT Dilation System in patients with persistent Eustachian tube dysfunction. These regulatory clearances follow results from a prospective multicenter randomized trial of the XprESS balloon dilatation device in patients with persistent Eustachian tube dysfunction.

The primary efficacy endpoint was met, with Eustachian tube balloon dilation demonstrating superiority over medical treatment, and the primary safety endpoint was met, with a 0% complication rate. Importantly, nearly three-fourths of balloon dilation procedures were completed in the office under local anesthesia. The study is continuing to collect follow-up data on patients and is expected to be completed in September.

One of the key advantages of using our XprESS ENT Dilation System for Eustachian tube dysfunction versus the other competitive device is that physicians do not have to open up a second device if the patient also requires balloon sinus dilation, which is a significant additional cost to the provider and healthcare system.

Our cost-effective approach to Eustachian tube dilation, when combined with our clinical data, positions our products well in this new market opportunity. This is important while broad reimbursement is being established.

In the interim, we are [indiscernible] CMS has established a unique C-code and payment for endoscopic balloon dilation to treat Eustachian tube dysfunction, which became effective July 1 and which facilitates payment for the outpatient treatment of Eustachian tube dysfunction using balloon dilation in hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers. The associated payment is consistent with payment for balloon dilations of the various sinus cavities in patients with chronic and recurrent acute sinusitis.

With the creation of a unique code and payment that is intended to cover the cost of the device and procedure, CMS has removed one of the [indiscernible] to providers who seek to bring this innovative new treatment to their patients. Internationally, our business is progressing nicely. We are now in over 15 countries. The market for balloon-based sinus surgery outside of the U.S. remains largely undeveloped, and we continue to make inroads in market development and penetration.

Moving to reimbursement trends, CMS recently published their proposed 2018 hospital outpatient payment rule. CMS has proposed that the national average payment level for comprehensive APCs, which took effect at the beginning of the year and applied to multi sinus procedures, increased by approximately 6%. As a reminder, this is a proposed rule, subject to comment and further refinement. However, we are encouraged by the proposed increase.

Through the second quarter, we have seen a modest reduction in utilization rates in the hospital setting. However, we experienced offsetting strength in both the office and ASC, which gives us encouragement that any potential impact of the comprehensive APCs may be minor. However, we will be continuing to gather information to assess the impact in coming months.

On the commercial payer front, we are not aware of any commercial payers who have adopted reimbursement policies consistent with the 2017 HOPPS CMS rule at this time. Additionally, we are pleased to announce that since our last earnings call, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and Arkansas Blue Cross Blue Shield initiated coverage for stand-alone balloon sinus dilation for adults with chronic sinusitis. This adds approximately 4.5 million additional covered lives, and we estimate that 82% of the U.S. population retains insurance coverage for stand-alone balloon sinus dilation.

I will now turn the call over to Brent Moen to provide more details on our financials as well as our outlook for 2017, and then we'll make some closing remarks before taking questions. Brent?

Brent Moen

Thanks, Bob, and good afternoon, everyone. We are pleased with our second quarter results, and in particular the strong trajectory of our core products. Revenue for the second quarter increased 18% to $22.1 million from $18.7 million during the same period of the prior year. The growth in revenue was solid across all product categories, as we continued to see strong adoption of our core XprESS family of products as well as momentum in our capital products.

Office-based sales represented 56% of the quarter's total U.S. product revenue, and again demonstrated strength in the quarter. Revenue per procedure trended solidly upward versus the prior year, driven by increased sales of new single-use products including XeroGel and Cyclone. We expect revenue per procedure to continue to rise as our single-use products gain market attraction.

Our full quota carrying reps sold at an annualized run rate of approximately $850,000 for the second quarter. We continue to expect our pipeline of new products and a more tenured sales force to continue to drive increasing levels of productivity. To reiterate, we expect our full quota carrying reps to become more productive as the year progresses and to hit an annualized run rate of between $800,000 and $900,000 in 2017.

Gross margin for the second quarter of 2017 came in at 73.6%, the high end of our guidance range, compared to 76.2% for the same period in 2016. Compared to a year ago, gross margins were primarily impacted in the quarter by changes in sales mix, including our new capital product lines and continued international expansion.

Operating expenses for the second quarter of 2017 came in at $23.9 million, an increase of 27% compared to $18.8 million for the same period of the prior year. The increase in operating expenses was primarily due to increased employee-related expenses resulting from the expansion of our sales and corporate staff.

The second quarter operating expenses also included $1.2 million, or $0.05 per share, of transaction-related expenses associated with our recent acquisition of Spirox, as well as training expenses associated with the FDA clearance we received to market our XprESS ENT Dilation System for patients with persistent Eustachian tube dysfunction.

The net loss for the quarter ended June 30, 2017, was $8 million or $0.37 per share, compared to a net loss of $5 million or $0.27 per share for the same period of the prior year.

On July 13 we successfully closed our acquisition of Spirox. As we've previously mentioned, we acquired Spirox for 3.4 million shares of Entellus common stock and a $25 million cash payment, plus future payments over four years based on LATERA product-related revenue growth.

As I mentioned on our July 7 call, LATERA was first commercialized in mid-2016 and has generated more than $6 million in cumulative revenue through June 2017. We expect the LATERA product will continue to grow at a compound annual growth rate of over 40% for the next several years.

Contemporaneously with the close of the acquisition, we drew down the remaining availability of our term loans to fund the upfront payment of $25 million. Today we have $48 million of total debt outstanding, including $40 million of term loans and $8 million of borrowings under our $10 million revolving line of credit. We finished the second quarter with $62.9 million in cash and cash equivalents.

As we mentioned on the last call, the Entellus shares issued in the Spirox acquisition are subject to a customary lockup period, as further described in the Form 8-K we filed for the transaction.

Transitioning to guidance, we expect third quarter 2017 revenue, inclusive of anticipated Spirox revenue from the July 13 acquisition date, to be in the range of $22.8 million to $23.8 million, representing growth of 27% to 33% over the third quarter of 2016.

We have not completed our purchase accounting related to the Spirox acquisition, so exclusive of any non-cash inventory fair value step-up amortization, non-GAAP combined gross margin is expected to be in the range of 72% to 74% for the third quarter of 2017.

We expect full-year 2017 revenue, inclusive of anticipated Spirox revenue, to be in the range of $91.5 million to $94.5 million, representing growth of 22% to 26% over 2016 revenue. Exclusive of any non-cash inventory step-up amortization, non-GAAP combined gross margin is expected to be in the range of 72% to 74% for the full-year 2017. We expect margin contribution from LATERA to be in line with our corporate gross margins, with the opportunity for improvement in the longer term, driven by manufacturing efficiencies.

With the Spirox transaction, we are introducing non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA to describe our outlook for the business. We are not providing net loss guidance today, but rather an adjusted EBITDA outlook for the third quarter and full year 2017.

The adjusted EBITDA outlook includes the combined Entellus-Spirox entity as of July 13, taking into consideration, among other adjustments, transaction and integration-related expenses. We believe the presentation of adjusted EBITDA will facilitate better internal comparisons to our historical operating results by factoring out potential differences caused by charges not related to our regular ongoing business, including, without limitation, non-cash charges. Our press release issued today specifically notes these items that we intend to exclude from our adjusted EBITDA results.

Third quarter 2017 adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of a negative $9 million to a negative $11 million. Full-year 2017 adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of negative $22 million to negative $26 million.

In light of our new adjusted EBITDA guidance, and to assist you with your modeling, we have provided reconciliations from reported net loss to non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA for the previous six quarters on our website. Additionally, to provide you further context, based on our previously provided and now superseded full year stand-alone Entellus net loss guidance range of $24 million to $32 million, the corresponding adjusted EBITDA was expected to be in the range of negative $11 million to negative $19 million.

The international business continues to perform well and we expect international revenue to grow faster than the U.S., with international sales growing to be in the mid-single-digits as a percentage of our total consolidated revenue for the year.

At this point, I would like to turn the call back to Bob for closing comments.

Bob White

Thanks, Brent. As we move into the second half of 2017, we are continuing to make substantial progress expanding our business in the ENT market globally, with innovative products that offer the opportunity to transform the patient and physician experience. Entellus has introduced far more new products and indications than any other ENT company over the past several years. We are broadening our market opportunity significantly with treatments for Eustachian tube dysfunction, nasal airway obstruction and through global expansion.

We continue to believe we have all the ingredients for success: a great market opportunity with significant unmet needs; novel products backed by robust clinical evidence; a strong commercial organization which rivals the leading industry players in size and capabilities; and customers who are increasingly recognizing the value we can bring to them, their patients and the healthcare system.

We are excited about our growth prospects with XprESS, LATERA and our pipeline, and are confident in our ability to continue to deliver meaningful growth in the quarters and years to come. We greatly appreciate the hard work of our employees, including our new colleagues from Spirox, and the continued interest and support of our investors.

With that, we will now open it up for questions.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions]. Our first question comes from Matt O'Brien with Piper Jaffray. Your line is open.

Jonathan Preston McKim

This is J.P. on for Matt. I just wanted to dig into the deal a little bit. When do you plan on, or do you ever plan on, doing kind of national training on both sides of the fence, where your reps will get trained on LATERA? Because it sounded like from your commentary today that right now they're just going to refer them to the Spirox rep. So I was trying to figure out when we can see a little more cross-selling of the larger product bag.

Bob White

Yes, J.P. Good question. So we're in the process of introducing cross-selling programs right now. They're going to be focused on trying to [indiscernible] collaboration back and forth between both organizations, and that'll continue to sort of ramp up as we move through the rest of the quarter.

Jonathan Preston McKim

But -- so your current reps will never get trained on LATERA?

Bob White

Well, in order to cross-sell, it's important that both sales organizations are competent in each other's products, so the training's going to be occurring during the course of Q3 for both teams.

Jonathan Preston McKim

Got it. And then, what would timing look like? It looks -- it sounds like you enrolled the trial probably quicker than expected, but when you think about getting reimbursement for in the office, for both ET and LATERA, when can we figure -- is that a 2019 event? 2018? What can we think about the timing for in-office?

Bob White

Yes. So I think both Eustachian tube as well as the LATERA are probably on very common time lines. It's always hard to know what's sort of a typical -- what we can expect specifically. It's going to be heavily based on the data, and the ability to sort of move down the CMS time lines. I think, for the purpose of guidance, I would anticipate both being sort of at around the end of the decade.

Our next question comes from Chris Pasquale with Guggenheim. Your line is open.

Chris Pasquale

Bob, I just wanted to touch first on the quarter, and then 1 on the Spirox. So you had some solid growth in the office this quarter but it was a little slower than what we've seen in the past, and you saw a step-up in your gains in the OR. Could you just walk through what you think contributed to that?

Bob White

Yes. I mean, we felt that the growth overall for us during the quarter was pretty balanced and strong, which we were obviously aiming for, and we're able to make up, I think, good ground in terms of striking that right balance between in particular capital and disposables.

In terms of the segments, yes, as I mentioned during the script, if you will, we saw particular strength in the office and the ASC. A little bit softer utilization in the hospital site, hard to point to exactly why that was. We've seen it now a couple of quarters in a row. But when we think about the OR in total, the ASC more than made up for the hospital, which was very encouraging from our standpoint.

Chris Pasquale

What's the split of your OR business between ASCs and actually in-hospital OR?

Bob White

Yes. The way we think about it is roughly two-thirds hospital, one-third ASC, when you think about the OR in total.

Chris Pasquale

Okay. That's helpful. And then, just touching back on Spirox, how does that deal increase your overall account base? What kind of overlap was there between the two customer sets with the two companies, and how do you think about that opportunity in terms of this accelerating your ability to move your entire portfolio into a broader customer base?

Bob White

Yes. So that was 1 of the key reasons behind the attractiveness of the deal for us. So a couple of things to, I guess, keep in mind. First of all, the -- when we think about our target this year, as you know, it's around 1,800 accounts. When we concluded the deal, I would -- for purposes of projecting, Spirox was roughly about 20% in terms of the size compared to ours. So call that 350 to 400. They are heavily positioned in the operating room and the ASC environment because of the way the reimbursement is set up. And also, given the nature of their technologies they're more oriented, I would say, towards the academic universe and those types of physicians, because of the nature of how the procedures were typically performed in the past. So when it comes to cross-selling programs and what we spoke about a few moments ago, it is important and we do think there's going to be some exciting opportunity for us to take advantage of that, for both sides, if you will. Thanks.

Our next question comes from Bob Hopkins with Bank of America. Your line is open.

Brad Mas

It's Brad in for Bob. Just a couple on Spirox first, and then 1 on the base business. Just on the cross-selling in the sales force, I mean, did you -- is it going to be -- it's still two discrete sales force? I mean, does -- have the sales already changed since the preannouncement and the acquisition announcement?

Bob White

Not sure I quite caught the end of that, Brad. They are still two discrete sales forces. And then what we're doing is, we're overlaying the entire sales force, meaning both organizations, with programs to encourage them to leverage each other and to share leads.

Brad Mas

Okay. So the strategy there hasn't changed since the deal announcement?

Bob White

Correct. Yes. It's important for us to maintain focus. When you think about -- and I hate to say in both sides, because we're number team, but when we think about the two universes of the corresponding sales forces we're responsible for, they're both market development type activities, and we didn't want to lose any ground on that. So we're trying to maintain our ability to develop those corresponding markets but also make sure we take advantage of opportunities that present themselves where we can obviously leverage our broader portfolio.

Brad Mas

Okay. That's helpful. And then just -- I mean, when you run the math on the earnout, it seems like it implies a pretty high valuation. And I know Spirox is growing super-fast, but just curious if you can talk a little bit about how, and maybe why now, that the team wrapped their heads around that kind of valuation, and if this was a competitive process at all.

Bob White

Well it was a fast-growing asset within the ENT space; an attractive asset. I won't comment specifically on the process itself, but obviously we took into account factors such as how would it be in our hands versus potential other companies' hands. We see a lot of ability to leverage that, going forward. And we looked hard at the team and thought that they also brought a great deal of value to Entellus. So when we looked at all the different value drivers, we felt that the acquisition price was appropriate.

Brad Mas

Okay. And then just last 1 for me, I guess. On the Spirox trials, is the main goal of those to drive adoption, or is it more potentially to lead to a stand-alone treatment indication. And then on that potential indication, could you just talk a little bit about that pathway? I mean, is this -- do you have any sense if this is all the data that will be needed, and then you're just working through approval and reimbursement coding? Just a little bit more on that indication potential.

Bob White

Yes. No. So there's a couple of things we're thinking about. I mean, number one is, obviously it's a relatively new technology, so developing evidence to support the long-term efficacy of the technology is critical to the overall success just from a clinical standpoint. And then, of course, we always like, with everything we do, and all companies in this whole space, we have an eye towards reimbursement long-term. And it's important to not only sort of bolster the existing opportunities to leverage reimbursement, but also to pursue new codes, in particular in the office environment. And so, I anticipate we'll be very active on the clinical evidence development with the LATERA device for quite a while. Thanks, Brad.

Brent Moen

Thanks, Brad.

Our next question comes from Kaila Krum with William Blair. Your line is open.

Kaila Krum

Just a couple of quick ones. So I mean, with LATERA, with the ETD indication, the balloon opportunity, I guess, how are you seeing your sales force react to this influx of new product introductions, and how are you incentivizing them to just drive both core chronic sinusitis revenues along with those new product opportunities?

Bob White

Yes, Kaila. So it's a great question, one that we've been thinking a lot about and focused on for quite a while as we've built this portfolio out. So they do -- the way we incent our sales forces, they are oriented towards an overall growth number. That's the number one, the primary goal that they have. But within that, there's also subcomponents, depending upon we want to incent various individuals. Obviously, things that we view to be extremely important to the franchise, like balloons, like LATERA, like Eustachian tube, are elements within that. And so, we think essentially about trying to grab the overall, but certainly we try to encourage certain levels of performance within that, and that's how we treat it.

Kaila Krum

Okay. That's helpful. And then, I guess, just looking at the Q3 guidance, it looks like you guys are modeling revenues to be up about 30% at the midpoint of that range. And I know generally we'd see a tick-down due to seasonality in the core business. So I guess I'm assuming the majority of the anticipated increase is going to be related to Spirox. So maybe call it $2 million-ish, maybe up $200,000 in ETD. So I'm -- I just want to understand, is the right way to think about this that the underlying core business is being modeled down kind of 3-ish-percent, 4% range? Again, with seasonality in mind. And then -- so first off, I guess, is that the right way to think about it? And second, given some of those positive announcements that you guys have had as it relates to in-office reimbursement tailwinds, how are those tailwinds being considered in full year guidance?

Bob White

Yes. Thanks, Kaila. So let me -- I'll try to answer both together here. So first, just in terms of tailwinds, the things that we see us -- our sales benefiting from in the second half of the year, Q3 as well as Q4, are not in any particular order, but there's five of them: Eustachian tube; office growth and penetration; new products; Spirox; and our international business.

When we think about guidance, we've thought about it really from two perspectives. One, if you recall before we had announced the acquisition, we had anticipated strengthening performance during the course of the second half of the year, because of these tailwinds that were not obviously specific to Spirox. And so, we had already felt relatively comfortable that our typical Q3 dip, if you will, would be a little bit less with that seasonal impact, just because of some strengthening we were expecting. And that's just been further augmented, of course, by Spirox. So I guess the way to think about the guidance -- it is -- the majority is clearly Spirox but we also had a meaningful amount of leverage coming from the core business. Thanks, Kaila.

Brent Moen

Thanks, Kaila.

Our next question comes from Brittany Henderson with Deutsche Bank. Your line is open.

Brittany Henderson

I had a few on Spirox, and just a follow-up to a prior question. So right now most of the nasal valve collapse procedures are done in combination with others, but can you just speak to how you're thinking about the potential for LATERA to be used on a stand-alone basis, and then the potential incremental cost savings that could come from that, for the healthcare system?

Bob White

Well, it's a great question. And I can't give a lot of clarity yet on that, just because we're working through the economics as we roll forward. But that certainly is an ambition that we would love to see realized in the future, as the standalone LATERA becomes potentially an option to allowing patients who would otherwise be treated with either a septoplasty or a turbinate reduction to potentially not be as often treated with those. There's some opportunity there to, as you said, remove cost.

The other opportunity from a cost efficiency standpoint is simply site of care, both ASC as well as potentially longer-term office. And as you know well, just being able to move a patient in that direction, because potentially a patient could be treated using local, gives the ability to reduce that facility component meaningfully. So we're excited about it. It's a longer-term direction. And as we think about our clinical trials and evidence development, those are the things we're very focused on.

Brittany Henderson

Okay. Thank you. And then also, just as -- you commented that the international markets were continuing to perform well ahead of expectations. You -- can you just update us as to what you're seeing in the international markets as it relates to balloon sinus dilation, and then also comment perhaps on the opportunity in international with LATERA, even though realizing that that's more long-term in nature?

Bob White

Yes. And that's the easy one for us to answer. So we're just getting going. We'll keep investors updated as we get a better handle on timing and potential there. Relative to the chronic sinusitis marketplace, yes, we've been pleased to see, again, another quarter of strong performance out of the international business in whole. As I did indicate during the course of the commentary, we are now in about 15 countries, which has allowed to increase. We're still very much focused primarily in Europe, and also very focused on leveraging the nice guidance that came about in December, supporting the exclusive use of XprESS in the NHS system. So that's been helpful for us, and also a critical lever as we're thinking about and building into some of these other markets. So it's been, so far, going fairly well.

Brittany Henderson

Perfect. And then just last one, and more big-picture, while I understand that we won't get 2018 or any long-term guidance right now, but you did state in the press release that you have heightened confidence in your near- and long-term growth potential for the business right now. So just, how should we think about the evolving sales growth profile of Entellus now that you have LATERA, this differentiated and unique asset within your portfolio? Any just anecdotal color or qualitative color would be great.

Bob White

Yes. Thanks, Brittany. And we certainly will provide guidance in the future as we think about next year and beyond. It's hard to say beyond sort of being heightened in terms of our level of confidence. As we roll into next year, the big drivers, as I've mentioned already, are going to be very much related to Eustachian tube, in-office penetration, international and of course the ability to drive LATERA. So those are going to give us strengthening confidence. We'll just keep everybody posted as we generate numbers for next year. Thanks Brittany.

Brent Moen

Thank you.

Our next question comes from Kyle Rose of Canaccord. Your line is open.

Kyle Rose

Can you hear me all right?

Bob White

Yes, Kyle.

Kyle Rose

I apologize -- I've been jumping between calls, so I apologize if I ask something that's already been answered. But I just -- I wanted to dig into the growth in the quarter. Obviously a good bounce back. And just, how do we think about capital -- the capital shortfall into Q1, and how that may have played through into Q2? Was there any sort of catch-up that may have been different in the Q2, when we think about the steady state of the business? And then I know you won't give specific US/OUS breakout, but just, is it fair to think about the OUS business tracked in line with how you've guided the contribution for the full-year in the Q2? So somewhere in the mid-single-digits with respect to overall revenues?

Bob White

That's the easy answer, and it's a quick yes. It's tracking and maintains to be mid-single-digits in terms of overall revenues for the year. In terms of your first question, we made up a little bit of ground relative to the Q1 shortfall. And just as a reminder, that was very specific to a portion of capital goods that were slower than we had anticipated in terms of closing. We still are looking to make up a little bit more ground there. So I guess the short answer is that that was not the primary driver, if you will, for the overperformance in Q2. The overperformance in Q2 was really related to a broad strength across the entire portfolio, with balloons, the disposables products in their entirety as well as the capital goods in their entirety just performing very much on plan for us, and obviously exceeding that a bit.

Kyle Rose

Okay. Great. And then I wanted to talk a little bit about just what you're seeing competitively in the -- with respect to the balloon space, and just from a pricing standpoint. I mean, are you seeing any increased competition on price from some of the competitors, and then how has that affected the mix of your balloon products from a pricing standpoint overall?

Bob White

Yes. The environment really hasn't changed that much on that front. We've always had that sort of consistent low single digit price pressure, really for the last several years. Our ability to counter that -- we've got a couple of different options. Thankfully, we've got a nice portfolio that we can leverage to do that. So it's there. This past quarter was not any different than what we've seen in previous quarters.

Thank you, everyone, for joining us today, and have a great evening.

Bob White

Thank you, everyone, for joining us today, and have a great evening.

This does conclude the program, and you may all disconnect.

