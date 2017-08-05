Nippon Telegraph and Telephone's (NTT) Management on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation (NYSE:NTT)

Takashi Ameshima

I would now like to start the briefing of NTT Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30 of 2017. Thank you very much for attending despite your busy schedules. I am Ameshima from IR office. I'll be serving as the emcee today. First, I would like to introduce the attending members: Representative Director and Senior Executive Vice President, Sawada; Member of the Board, Senior Vice President and Head of Finance and Account Department, Hiroi; Member of the Board, Senior Vice President and Head of Corporate Strategy, Sakamoto. Moreover, persons from Corporate Planning, Finance and Accounting, NTT East, West and NTT Communications are also attending.

Regarding today's briefing, we will be explaining it according to the presentation material that is uploaded in our company's website -- IR website. Furthermore, on the first page of the presentation materials there are items to be noted, so we please ask you to read through them. Today's briefing will be streamed real time on our website. Moreover, the briefing will also be available on a later day by on-demand streaming. We seek your understanding on this matter.

Regarding today's schedule, Senior Executive Vice President, Sawada, will be giving you an outlined explanation of the results, followed by questions from you. Mr. Sawada, please?

Jun Sawada

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you very much. My name is Sawada, the Senior Executive Vice President. Thank you for joining this call despite your very busy and demanding schedule.

We'd like to start from Page 3 of the presentation material. This presents the highlights of the first quarter results for this fiscal year. In a nutshell, we saw operating revenues and operating income increase, and we're making a very strong start towards the full year target. Starting with the operating revenue. It increased 3.4% year-on-year, increasing by ¥ 93 billion. So as a result, operating revenue was ¥ 2.8098 trillion. Both domestic business segment and the global business segment enjoyed increase in operating revenue on a year-on-year basis. The domestic side increased by ¥ 15.8 billion and the global business increases operating revenue by ¥ 77.2 billion.

As for operating income, it increased 0.9% year-on-year, increasing by ¥ 4.2 billion and reached ¥ 491.6 billion. As far as the first quarter net income is concerned, it increased 11.4% year-on-year, increasing by ¥ 27.8 billion and reached ¥ 271.5 billion. As for overseas sales and overseas -- correction, as for operating revenue, operating income and net income is concerned on -- in terms of the first quarter basis, they reached record high. As far as overseas sales, sales and overseas operating income is concerned, it enjoyed surplus increase, and both increased year-on-year.

Let me now go on to Page 4 of the handout or the material. Let me talk about some of the major topics. First, in relation to increased profitability of network services. Let me start with the mobile services. Net increase was 230,000 and reached 75.11 million subscriptions. And the subscription for both Kake-hodai & Pake-aeru, it continues to expand and increased 1.28 million up to 38.34 million. So the net increase was 1.28 million. As for fiber-to-the-home services, the net increase was 240,000, and the subscription base reached 20.29 million. As for Hikari collaboration wholesale fiber, net increase was 880,000, and subscription base reached to 9.57 million, enjoying very healthy growth.

Let me now talk about the Wi-Fi area owners. The corporate sector as well as the local governments are actively introducing this system, and the number of area owners with whom the NTT Group is cooperating has increased by 55 and has reached 612 in total. Furthermore, let me talk about the cost reductions for fixed/mobile access lines. On top of the cost-reduction efforts, we've been able to realize ¥28 billion in cost reduction for this first quarter. On a cumulative basis, since fiscal year 2015, the cost reduction amount reached to ¥682 billion. And by further promoting cost reduction, we would like to achieve the medium-term target of ¥800 billion in cost reduction in a surplus manner.

Let me now talk about the promotion of B2B2X model. As far as this quarter is concerned, in various fields, such as sports and agriculture, various group companies of NTT Group has leveraged artificial intelligence, big data and Internet of Things, IoT, and have been expanding demonstration, such as field trials as well as collaboration with various companies.

Let me cite one example. This has already been announced. We signed an official technology partnership agreement with J.League. And on top of that, as part of the Smart Stadium project, aside from the Yurtec Stadium in Sendai, from July 22, we launched services for the Prefecture Kashima Stadium as well. Going forward, we would like to further develop and expand to this type of services and this type of initiative.

Let me now go on to the following slide, Slide 5, which relates to contributing factors by segment. Yes, let me start with the operating income. In terms of the total picture, in terms of the -- the blue shows the decline in the mobile communications segment, but this was offset by increase on operating income in other segment. The color is red and pink. So as a result, on a total basis, we are enjoying increase of ¥4.2 billion in operating income on a total basis.

Let me talk about some of the major segments, starting with the regional communications segment. As far as the regional communications segment is concerned, the decline in voice communication services revenues the decline have become smaller year-by-year. And also, on top of that, the accelerated depreciation of -- in the previous year, there was a reaction of the depreciation of some of the corporate assets. However, this is no longer the case. So we see increase in both operating income and operating revenue. And also, on a consolidated basis, a ¥13 billion reaction in terms of the [indiscernible] sales of property was there. So on a segment basis, we saw ¥5.8 billion increase. ¥133.6 billion is the actual number that was serviced out.

Moving forward, we are planning the implementation measures to reduce future cost burdens in the latter half of the year. The annual plan itself is ¥330 billion, which is a ¥29.5 billion down year-on-year. Therefore, in the first quarter, it is a positive number. However, these measures to reduce future cost burdens implementation is going to allow us to progress as planned.

As for the long distance and international communications business, NTT Communications group increases profit due to an increase in revenue of the data center business and organic growth of Dimension Data, which led to an operating income of ¥34.8 billion, up ¥7.8 billion year-on-year, and steadily progressing in line with the plan -- the annual plan of ¥120 billion.

Moreover, compared to the last year, as mentioned before, it was a ¥79.2 billion up. However, from second quarter onwards, there's about ¥60 billion of the reaction of last fiscal year's impairment loss and also the effect of the structural reform of Dimension Data is going to be added, and we are working on achieving the numbers by accumulating the profit from the -- each companies.

Regarding the mobile communications business and data communications, NTT DOCOMO and NTT DATA have announced it already; however, if I may, again, go over them as the business segment. First of all, for the mobile communications business, DOCOMO, last second half, has implemented the return to customer initiatives and there's an effect of that. And this year, measures to reduce future cost burdens. Last year, it was towards the second half, but this year, we have started from the first half of the year. And therefore, they have experienced a down by ¥20.7 billion year on year and having operating income of 276 -- ¥277.6 billion. This is line as a plan. The annual plan is ¥955 billion, which is up ¥3.4 billion year-on-year. Therefore, we are in line as the plan.

As for the data communications business, sales have increased. And unprofitable deals were kept down due to the impact of expanding the consolidation base and others through acquiring Dell Service last year, fiscal year, and operating income was ¥25.3 billion, up ¥3.4 billion year-on-year. And from the second quarter onwards, we will continue to steadily work towards achieving our annual plan of ¥130 billion, up ¥22.1 billion year-on-year.

For the individual items are progressing as expected. Therefore, as the overall comment, result of the first quarter is steadily moving forward, in line with the annual plan. We have attached the Tokyo 2020 Medal Project towards an innovative future for all, so please read through them when you have the time to do so.

That is all from my side. Thank you.

Takashi Ameshima

Thank you very much. We would like to take your questions now. As we have already provided the information beforehand, you need to register beforehand, and you need to connect to the conference call. Those of you have already connected to the conference call are able to ask questions. As far as the actual reception of the dialers is concerned, the operator will explain how you can connect.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] We would now like to go to J. P. Morgan Securities, Mr. Tanabe.

Jun Tanabe

Tanabe from JPMorgan. I would like to ask a couple of questions. First, about the regional communications segment. You mentioned that on IFRS basis, last year, there was a process with the sales of real estate. And based on Japanese GAAP, the total operating income NTT, East and West combined, shows 20% increase, I think, in terms of operating income. You mentioned that, though that this is in line with your expectation then from 2 -- from the second quarter onwards, declining operating income. And what about the costs trend for NTT East and West regional communications segment? That's my first question, sir.

Jun Sawada

Thank you. As you point out, well, this applies to the previous fiscal year, by the way. But for this fiscal year, various cost-related initiatives are being compiled. And I would imagine that in either the second quarter or the third quarter, these cost minimize -- future cost-minimization efforts will kick in. So again, there is improved profitability as a result of the change in the depreciation methodology, and this played a picture in the first half. However, in the second half, the cost-minimization efforts will probably offset that. And we'll -- can we implement these cost -- future cost-minimization efforts during the second quarter? That is not yet clear, so I cannot give you -- I cannot paint an accurate picture at this juncture.

Jun Tanabe

I see. My second question. It relates to Dimension Data. Earlier, you mentioned that, well, we'll use the term organic growth. And also, you talked about the impact of the structural reforms that were implemented. However, in the presentation material we received, it doesn't seem to show -- illustrate increase in operating revenue. So it's very difficult to say how the benefits of the structural reforms translate into actual performance. So can you explain that? And also, secondly, the ¥ 9 billion is the full year projection. So in order to achieve this full year line, how do you actually assess the progress in the first quarter? And also, do you believe that this requires further measures from the second quarter onwards? That's all.

Jun Sawada

Yes. Thank you. Well, in relation to the previous year, Dimension Data had negative ¥ 9 billion. So therefore, in line with the structural reform, we've had to cut down on headcount, and this led to increase on personnel expense. We will seek reaction from that. And in terms of the first quarter, we actually see positive impact of ¥ 1.1 billion. But then, as far as the overall ¥ 9 billion is concerned, well, against that number, it seems that though, on average, maybe the progress will seem slow. However, the business plan, internal business plan is that the profits will kick in from second quarter onwards. So as far as the results of the first quarter is concerned, we believe that this is in line with the expectations for forecast. So there is organic growth, and also, we see some positive impact as a result of the reaction from the previous year. So that is in line with our expectation. The answer is towards the second year, actually, we have to make our best effort. But the ¥9 billion -- in terms of the ¥9 billion target, I think we're in line towards the ¥'9 billion target for the full year.

Takashi Ameshima

Next from Daiwa Securities, Mr. Ando, please?

Yoshio Ando

I have two questions also. It may be slightly over that questions, I'd like to clarify. For the fixed-line communication, the profit for the reduction of the future cost burden and with the depreciation method change, it's difficult to see the trend now. Therefore, first of all, regarding the depreciation and for the future cost-reduction measures for the fixed-line communications each company, how much was that? If you of the numbers that you can share, please do so. And also, as the management decision, the fixed-line communications for the first quarter, is it in the trend of increasing operating income trend? Can you share that with us? And the second point is the Dimension -- not limited to Dimension Data; however, for the first quarter overseas operating income, ¥ 190 million is what is written in the presentation material. Simply multiplying by four is not good, if I do understand. But even though you multiply it by four, it seems that it's going to be short to this fiscal year's target. Therefore, towards the second half of the year, how is the profit going to increase? Not limited to Dimension Data, however, for NTT DATA, NTT Communications, can you explain how they are going to perform also?

Jun Sawada

Yes. First of all, regarding your question for the regional communications business regarding the fixed-line business, the depreciation, the floating profit of -- due to depreciation method change and the cost-reduction measures, we are not disclosing it. But for the floating profit, for NTT East and West, about ¥ 40 billion plus. And all the measures to reduce their future cost -- sorry, cost-reduction, cost burden -- to reduce the cost burden in the future, we are not actually implementing all of them yet. But towards the second half, in the macro perspective, about ¥ 300 billion of cost burden reduction measures is what we would like to implement. So ¥ 300 billion is floating. ¥ 300 billion will be used is the image.

And there are other measures. Therefore, as a result, the ¥ 65 billion floating profit increase is going to occur. That is the macro perspective. And right now, it's difficult to share it with you is the second half. But if the forecast is for NTT East and West, we are seeing it as a target. However, at what timing and what amount, it's difficult to explain that to you. So the floating profit of ¥ 40 billion plus, at what kind of positive impact is going to occur in the second half is something what I need you to assume. Right now, the second quarter is a ¥ 5.8 billion-plus. Annually, it's a minus ¥ 29 billion.

So there's about ¥ 35 billion decline moving forward. So there was ¥ 443 billion, but you will think that there's about ¥ 30 billion of something probably is the better way for you to understand. And regarding your second question, ¥ 190 million for the overseas business, last year, there was impairment loss in the security and Dimension Data. It was about the ¥ 60 billion. And that, for the second quarter and the third quarter of last year occurred. And that reaction is going to show in the second quarter and the third quarter of this fiscal year. And also, regarding Dell Services, the migration cost for the first half did occur still. But as the time passes by, that is going to decrease and go away, so there will be a plus effect. So for NTT DATA, they're going to make more in the latter half. That's the structure. So incorporating all these factors, as for this first quarter, looking at the average, it seems that it's less. However, we are not that concerned about this. That is the overall structure.

Yoshio Ando

And I just want to confirm with you, the NTT East and West, it seems that they are in the increasing profit trend. Is that the decision of the management?

Hiroo Unoura

Oh, I'm sorry. I forgot to answer that. Yes, basically, they're in the increasing trend is our decision because the Hikari collaboration, there was nearly increasing subscribers, about 800,000 per year. So as a baseline, it's a positive. And also, the cost-reduction measures of what we have been doing conventionally is still actively being implemented. So from those senses, it is on the increasing trend.

Takashi Ameshima

Next from Merrill Lynch, Mr. Kinoshita.

Yoshiyuki Kinoshita

I would like to ask my question. There might be an overlap, but I do apologize, but please bear with me. Again, it's very difficult to see the actual trend. So in the first quarter, on a consolidated basis, the upside from the change in depreciation method and the future cost-minimization efforts, can you give us the actual amount specifically, please? Yet, if you cannot disclose that, maybe can I talk about it on a net basis? What is the total picture? What is the actual impact on a consolidated basis? I know that Mr. Ando talked about the fixed line or every segment. There was no specific answer. But can you talk about the segment? Or can you talk about an operating company basis? I would appreciate that insight from you.

Jun Sawada

Well, I only have the data for the total picture. So the upside from the change in depreciation method was ¥92 billion and cost minimization was ¥29 billion. So on a net basis, ¥63 billion. That's the effect for the first quarter. ¥63 billion, that's the effect. So can you break that down into segments or regions? I'm afraid we cannot disclose that. That's the number we cannot disclose.

Yoshiyuki Kinoshita

Point taken. And my second question, again, it might be an overlap with the previous question. Let me ask about Dimension Data. On a full year basis, as far as the revenue is concerned, I think, on a Japanese yen basis, by the way, you were anticipating increasing 10% increase in operating revenue. But when you take a look at the first quarter, again, on a Japanese yen basis, the revenue seems to be on a flat basis -- operating revenue seems to be on a flat basis. So going forward, what is the timing -- can we expect the final -- second quarter operating revenue to slowly pick up? You mentioned that it's like to be more skewed towards the second half. So again, the design line for an uptick in the operating revenue, should we prepared to wait until the third quarter and the fourth quarter? How do you see the timing for the pickup in the operating revenue for Dimension Data? And also, is there a possibility that additional structural reform should be expected? You might think you can't do that. You talked about the fact that it's not yet over. So should we prepare for the possibility of additional structure reform efforts at Dimension Data? Please give us your insight.

Jun Sawada

Yes. Thank you. The time line for the operating -- the increase in operating revenue for Dimension Data, we are not instructing them to increase their operating revenue. However, naturally, they have a plan to increase their operating revenue. However, it is more skewed towards the second half. That is true. But at the same time, it is a very competitive landscape. So it could be that as far as the -- so there -- of course, we have some thought that there could be some delay in the actual uptick in the operating revenue. And again, operating revenue will pick up. But then, actually, it might not be as fast as we had initially anticipated. Is there a possibility that one of the profit expenses will have to be utilized? Well, as far as the trend in relation to operating revenue is concerned, we are not prepared for additional expenses. Here, you're asking about additional expenses. Well, as far as additional expenses are concerned, well, headcount reduction, this was already elected in the plan and also migration or integration with NTT Communications, expenses for this in relation to that is already factored in. So that be the case, we're not expecting significant need for one off expense to be reflected.

Takashi Ameshima

Next, Goldman Sachs Securities, Matsuhashi, Mr. Matsuhashi, please?

Ikuo Matsuhashi

I'm Matsuhashi from Goldman Sachs Securities. I have three questions. First one is, after first quarter's actual's, how do you see internal expectation? How was it? NTT DOCOMO, as you said, is ¥10 billion better than the plan is what they have been explaining, is my understanding. And you said that, that's in line with the plan, thinking of that, too. But truly, is that in line as planned? Should I believe that from the overall perspective or as a segment? I just wanted to confirm with you once again.

Jun Sawada

Officially, ¥10 billion over the plan, I have not heard about that. Oh really. Mr. Matsuhashi, you probably got it from another information source of yours. But this upside or floating profit, the DOCOMO has about ¥10 billion. So maybe it is conveyed in that way for this amount. On our side, we're not sure. However, from the overall perspective, we are having a satisfying progress. So in that sense, it's good.

Ikuo Matsuhashi

And also, my second question. The overall overseas operating income, the effect of the acquisition or Dimension Data change, the result timing and spent about a year to do so, technical skipping technically speaking, is that -- is there a part that is pushing up the profit level? If so, I would like to know rough total amount, if you can explain that.

Jun Sawada

After acquiring Dell, the integration and migration is progressing, so we only have the assumed number. But in terms of profit, the first quarter is about -- it has been pushing the profit up by $4 billion at the first quarter. That's the assumption calculation.

Ikuo Matsuhashi

If that is so, your ¥60 million, so just taking out that, what is the true part of the -- real part? Meaning that, organically, it has improved about ¥2 billion for the first quarter? Is that the correct understanding?

Jun Sawada

Yes, yes.

Ikuo Matsuhashi

Okay, understood. And also, the third question, sorry, other people are asking about this question. This depreciation method change impact this fiscal year on an annual basis compared to the previous year. It is going to have a decline in operating income level. But for the first quarter, it had a positive impact. Is your explanation?

Jun Sawada

Well, first of all, compared to the last fiscal year, on an annual basis, the positive amount is ¥ 3 billion. Last year, it went up by ¥68 billion and this year to ¥65 billion. So for the first quarter, as mentioned before, ¥63 billion, it seems that there is ¥63 billion that occurred. However, as I've been saying several times, second quarter onwards, we are implementing the measures to reduce the cost burden in the future. Therefore, it is going to go down. So the floating or the upside amount, just following those numbers only, it doesn't mean much because as the time passes by, that number itself is going to change. Annually, ¥3 billion compared to last fiscal year. It's going to go down. That was already what we have expected. Therefore, we are implementing measures towards that number. That was the explanation I gave you today.

Takashi Ameshima

Next from Mizuho Securities, Mr. Takahashi.

Kei Takahashi

Takahashi from Mizuho Securities. I just want to ask 1 question, if I may. It's is about overseas sales of ¥4.6 billion. The impact of the acquisition of Dell Services, if you exclude the contribution from Dell Services, what is the actual overseas sales? And what about the year-on-year trend, if you could share that information please?

Jun Sawada

Well, I did mention that earlier. Again, this is on an estimated basis. So operating revenue ¥66 billion, that's what we are seeing. So $4.6 billion, right, so, I suppose it will be ¥500 billion and you have to exclude ¥66 billion from that. I think -- sorry, maybe I should talk about the increase. It increased $800 million. It increased by $800 million. So that's the contribution from Dell. We would like to go on to the next question then.

Takashi Ameshima

Next from Nomura Securities, Mr. Masuno.

Daisaku Masuno

I would like to ask about a similar topic. I do apologize. It's about depreciation, the impact from the change of depreciation. Last year, in the first quarter, $54 billion as I recall in the first quarter last year. However, as far as last year is concerned, in the first quarter, there was proceeds from the sales of land and NTT East, which was 11.5 billion. So the actual impact was 65 billion. Now this time around, in the first quarter, its 63 billion, I believe. So the temporary factor -- if you exclude the temporary factor, I think on a year-on-year basis, it actually declined in the first quarter this year. Is my understanding correct?

Jun Sawada

Well, I don't have the numbers for the first quarter but the total picture is that, well, last year the upside was ¥ 450 billion. That was the impact in the first quarter -- that was the impact. This year, it's ¥ 260 billion. So the overall positive impact from the change in depreciation method is already smaller. So that being the case, future cost minimization initiatives will probably be smaller in scale and the actual net impact will be smaller accordingly. That's how we see it.

Daisaku Masuno

However, in the first quarter previous year, there was proceeds with the sales of land, real estate at NTT. So that temporary impact was there, right?

Jun Sawada

Yes, in the first quarter, yes, ¥ 30 billion. That was the temporary effect for the first quarter last year.

Daisaku Masuno

But this time around, that is no longer relevant right?

Jun Sawada

That's right. It's no longer relevant this time around, this first quarter, that's true.

Daisaku Masuno

So if you make adjustments -- so I suppose it's actually even. So I suppose the increase in the first quarter this year, it's really the actual results, right?

Jun Sawada

Well, in the first quarter alone, on a standalone basis, I suppose that's true.

Daisaku Masuno

But from the second quarter onwards, though, this is going to be now the negative side of the equation especially for NTT East and West.

Jun Sawada

Yes, that's true.

Daisaku Masuno

Last year, on a full year basis, from the second quarter onwards, the impact from the change in depreciation method was ¥ 54 billion. However, this year for this plan, this year's plan, I believe -- sorry, I made a mistake, last year it was ¥ 14 billion for the second quarter onwards. This year, it's ¥ 2 billion, right? So on a year-on-year basis the second quarter onwards, the impact will be less by ¥ 12 billion. However, I think in terms of the cost, the impact is also like ¥ 12 billion, right?

Jun Sawada

Well, Mr. Masuno, maybe we should do this offline on individual basis.

Daisaku Masuno

Yes, I agree.

Jun Sawada

Yes, we'll do this offline. I think we need to talk based on the same numbers. Yes -- sorry, Mr. Masuno, Mr. Hiroi would like to respond.

Takashi Hiroi

And for the sake of the audience, I think I should also explain. This time around -- well, since last year, we've been implementing various measures to reduce future cost. And the time line for the introduction of the initiatives to reduce future cost burden, the time line, of course, will vary from time to time. This year, it is likely to be from second quarter onwards. Now as far as the full year plan is concerned, well, the trend in relation to the operating income up and declined in the different market segment -- business segments, it's not going to coincide because of the time line for the introduction of various cost minimization efforts. So I know that you want to follow the trend line and, of course, we do not offer full explanation. But it's very difficult to explain the trend in terms of operating income. We hope you understand the challenges involved in trying to present a trend picture.

Daisaku Masuno

Next question, it's about NTT Communications. Well, cloud platform and data related revenues are very strong, and we now begin to see especially for NTT Communications increased operating income due to increase in operating revenues. So in relation to cloud and data network the increase -- what is the reason for you enjoying strong growth in operating revenue, and how sustainable can this trend be going forward?

Jun Sawada

Well, in terms of domestic and overseas, as far as NTT Communications are concerned, they are doing very well in the domestic business since the integration of network. They have various projects. They are actually implementing various projects. And as a result, they're able to offset the decline in [indiscernible] related services at least for the first quarter. Now for this fiscal year we believe that, that is a structure, which can be maintained throughout the year. However, from the next fiscal year onwards, again, I suppose the network side will probably paint a different picture. So I think we need to be careful in the outlook for the future trend.

Daisaku Masuno

But in terms of the order taking at this juncture, when you see the pipeline, you're saying that you can maintain a positive situation throughout the fiscal year, especially towards the second half. That's your outlook?

Jun Sawada

Yes, as far as this fiscal year is concerned, yes, that is our expectation. Yes, so that your interpretation is correct.

Takashi Ameshima

Next, SMBC Nikko Securities, Mr. Kikuchi.

Satoru Kikuchi

I'm Kikuchi. And [indiscernible] of the questions are already asked. So I have to change what I am going to ask than what I thought I would be asking. Dell Services, former Dell Services, currently NTT DATA, they're in the process of integration. And during this time period, the margin is not going up that much. However, within the overall NTT Group, I think it is necessary that the group itself is going to utilize Dell Services. They mentioned Data structural reform and further growth and the Data acquisitions, each one of them seems to be working on their own, individually. But from last year, for the overall group including the overseas companies, you are focusing on that. That's what I think. So the first quarter what was the progress that was made in the former Dell Services? In what way is it utilized within other group is what I would like to know. That's my first question.

Jun Sawada

Thank you very much. First of all, during the first quarter, regarding the measures that we've taken for integration, there are two points. The first, we call it the global account managing, meaning the large accounts or large account customers, we kind of match up our account plan and integrate that into one and collaborate with each other to respond to that major customer. We increased that number of those type of customers from 18 to 23. That means that the NTT DATA from the U.S. and from Europe are quite involved in this. As you know, the NTT DATA side was an advisory or consulting part. They are the one side facing the customer at the most. So having NTT DATA take the lead is going to be the structure. And the Dell Services side, the former name, NTT DATA Inc., they're already incorporated inside that company. So they are now in the U.S. called Data Services.

We have changed the name. And so the Dell Services people are already there and using their capability. They respond -- they are going to respond to this global account. That is one of the marketing activities. And behind that, the salesforce.com is used by each of these companies. So we are actually utilizing those data amongst the companies, sharing it, to use it for the next marketing activities, is the initiative we're taking. Therefore, every quarter at each region, we are doing a quarterly business review and we're going to include Dell in there -- sorry Data in there, including Dell Services. That is the one other thing. And the second initiative is on the procurement side. From about two years ago, we have started the working group to review the procurement side. And last year, we started to realize several initiatives. And we are seeing that effect, especially from this April, from the individual companies procurement systems data.

We are actually exchanging it amongst our companies, meaning that they can reread the information and just collect the data only. So we are not spending money to collect the data. But internally, we can collect the data in terms of purchasing of each company. And that is utilized for each regions when they are bundling products to sell. And within that activity, Dell Services is also incorporated.

Dell Services, which they are buying at a cheaper price, we are trying to bring it to a way that other companies are able to enjoy that cheaper price. In many cases, Dimension Data has a lower price but there are cases that it's not so. So we are creating this collaboration system so that we will be able to always buy the lowest price. So in that sense, we're only at the first step of the process. And within the various measures that we work on in the integration, the Dell Services side, the personnels are already involved. That is the structure.

Satoru Kikuchi

So that means that moving forward, our DATA Inc. or the United States or Europe, they are taking time to improve their profitability especially on the Data side. But they are going to drive the improvement moving forward. Is that the correct understanding?

Jun Sawada

Yes. It may take -- it will take time and there are various items that we have to take care of. It's not that we're covering all of the items. However, the large element that we can start off right away, such as procurement, we're going to start that, then the HR related matters or the expenses, treatment or the finance related items. Everything that can be integrated, we would like to integrate them. And also the personnel exchange, too, or the flow of the personnel, NTT Security America, the COO. We brought in a person from Dell to assume that position from Dell Services. That is to increase the collaboration between Data and Dell Services. So we assigned that person to the NTT Security side, so such an example.

Satoru Kikuchi

So that is not Dell Services, but Dell?

Jun Sawada

No, Dell Services. The person who came from Dell Services to Inc. we didn't leave that person into Inc., but we brought that person into NTT Security.

Satoru Kikuchi

Understood. the second question, and this will be my last question. The government, the minister of MIC -- has changed a new minister and probably will implement various measures. So she will implement new measures. So with the new minister, I don’t know if you can answer this question, but the new minister in the NTT Group in the past, is there a relationship? Or does she understand everything? Or do you have to explain to the new minister if you can share, please share that with us? And right now, the overall, the telecommunications industries situation, how are you looking at that situation of telecommunications industry?

Jun Sawada

Well, first of all, the Minister Noda and our relationship, she has experienced being the minister of MIC. And at various occasions, I believe we have rather a deep relationship, close relationship with her. We have explained various things or we have received advises from her in the past. So I believe the relationship is very good. And also regarding the current policies, I'm sure the policies from the new minister is coming out moving forward. However, basically, if we'll follow the Minister Takaichi's direction, like security or lowering the price or increasing the convenience, I should say -- or reform the market, if I may say, that will be probably followed, is our understanding. And for the individual policies, for each one of them, depending on the necessity, we will express our opinion and hoping that we'll be able to have a discussion with the minister.

Takashi Ameshima

Next from Morgan Stanley Securities, Mr. Tsusaka.

Tetsuro Tsusaka

It's about the first quarter financial results, NTT East and West. The disposals of asset seems to be pretty much on average. However, on a year-on-year basis, actually the cost for disposals of property for NTT East and West is actually [factored in] for the previous year. And I suppose that has helped to push up the operating income, in other words. So in terms of disposal of assets, is this in line with your plan? I think that's my first question.

Jun Sawada

Well, we have some policies that are under consideration right now. And will that really kick in during the second quarter or the third quarter, that's not yet clear. But I can say, though, that -- well, policy-based disposal of assets or disposal of property accelerated depreciation, that is being implemented. You are very astute in pointing this out. But as far as -- but various elements are contained in our plan for the full year disposal of property.

Tetsuro Tsusaka

I see. Then, ordinarily, during the third quarter and the fourth quarters, I think the disposal of assets and property seemed to be skewed towards the third quarter or the fourth quarter every year. What is going to be the plan for this fiscal year?

Jun Sawada

Of course, I suppose it could see that maybe starting from the second half, we're going to see a substantial disposal of assets and property.

Tetsuro Tsusaka

So how do you see the balance, if you will?

Takashi Hiroi

Thank you. Hiroi here, I'd like to respond to your question. Well, as far as the NTT East and West is concerned, the basic trend for disposal of assets here properly is as follows: during the first half, the removal, as it seems to be, more skewed towards the second half. That is the basic trend. And as Mr. Sawada has mentioned, policy-based disposal of assets and property, these major substantial policies will kick in. But items, what will be the amount involved and what is the substance of the disposal, we are considering these matters at this moment. We would appreciate your understanding. Until the second half, I would imagine that they will translate into actual situation. And that is our assumption at this moment.

Tetsuro Tsusaka

My second question, operating income is fine but EBITDA is now in the negative territory. Well, full year EBITDA, I think, you're anticipating slight increase for the full year basis. So on an EBITDA basis, from this point onwards, I suppose you're going to make a recovery and that you want to get into the positive territories. DOCOMO's EBITDA is also in the negative territory. So maybe cash cost item possibly skewed towards the first quarter maybe. But this becomes less going forward, and so EBITDA total is going to get into the positive territory, eventually, during this fiscal year. Is my understanding correct?

Jun Sawada

As far as EBITDA is concerned, our full year plan is as follows: yes, we do anticipate a negative -- to be in the negative territory. I think that is also -- is it a positive? Let me check. I apologize, we are anticipating, well, a slight increase but -- yes, slight increase for the EBITDA on a full year basis. Yes, that is our plan. At this moment, the first quarter EBITDA is in the negative territory. The thing is, as you pointed out, well, the first quarter EBITDA for DOCOMO is also in the negative territory. And they're actually spending some cash items during the first quarter. And it's a technical matter by the way, but last year, NTT East and West had the proceeds from the sales of land, but that is not relevant this year. So the impact was ¥ 13 billion on one-shot basis. Now the negative -- and half of that -- actually half of the negative territory in the EBITDA for this -- is explained by this matter. But again, the current situation is very much in line with the initial expectation. So we are making sure that the EBITDA will be flat for the full year. So we are on track for the full year plan.

Takashi Ameshima

Next from Citigroup Securities, Mr. Tsuruo.

Mitsunobu Tsuruo

All the questions that I originally wanted to ask you were asked by other people, so I'd like to ask two simple questions. The first, the special expenses or external expenses was discussed. When I think about the trend line, the cost reduction remaining cost reduction, how is that going to have an impact for towards the fourth quarter? In the midterm it's ¥ 800 billion and this fiscal year you still have ¥ 120 billion remaining towards that second, third, fourth quarter. How is that going to show up?

Jun Sawada

First quarter, there was about ¥ 28 billion, I believe. At the end of this fiscal year, the midterm plan was ¥ 800 billion, and we were planning about ¥ 830 billion from the beginning. So it will be reduced around that amount. Of course, we will have to follow up on that in more detail. However, going under ¥ 800 billion or what we plan for the annual plan, we won't be able to reach that, we don't see that at all.

Mitsunobu Tsuruo

And also I'm just going to ask, you may not be able to answer this question, however, because everybody else asked the question I wanted to ask. So this fiscal year, you were mentioning about the possibilities of share buyback for this fiscal year. At this point, what is the possibility of share buyback at this point and the amount of it, if you can share it as much as you can?

Jun Sawada

If I may, we said that it's not decided yet. And that situation during the first quarter is still undecided. Meaning, that it's undecided within the scope of that we are going to do the share buyback. However, at this point, at what time and what amount, we do not know, is what we're trying to say.

Takashi Ameshima

Next from Nomura Securities, Mr. Masuno.

Daisaku Masuno

I apologize, additional question, if I may. I do apologize, two questions. First, well, I supposed you see this on a first quarter stand-alone basis, but B2B2X model, the progress of B2B2X model, what is the progress there? What are the specific projects and also the scale?

Jun Sawada

Well, I actually pointed out, it's very difficult to explain the B2B2X model on a stand-alone basis, on a first quarter standalone basis. But as I mentioned earlier, in relation to J.League, last year at Omiya, we introduced Wi-Fi services, and that being the case we introduced a new Smart Stadium but very advanced stadium. And since then, in February, we went to Sendai, we went to Sendai. And in July this year in Kashima. So last year, it was one project. This year, it's two projects. So I suppose one can say it's double year-on-year basis, maybe we shouldn't put it that way. But although it's not yet open, with regards to separate Kabuki, we see progress in relation to Shochiku. And also as far as the project is concerned, well, since last year with Kubota, Tanaka and Toyota we have these projects up and running. And also recently, DOCOMO has announced partnership with Komatsu. And also initiatives to utilize Big Data, I think that type of initiative is now expanding. So it's not so much the value or the number of projects. We have not set targets in relation to the number of projects or the value per se. So that's why it's very difficult to give you a very clear picture.

Daisaku Masuno

However, well, in the new Medium-Term Management Strategy that you're contemplating, I suppose, would you be able to give us a sense of scale as far as the B2B2X model is concerned?

Jun Sawada

I suppose we are making considerations. We'll be able to illustrate that mid-- in the context of new Medium-Term Management Strategy, well, in principle, B2B2X model, it is now one of the basic part of our business model for the NTT Group. So as you point out, so with this what is the scale of business we are going to aspire to achieve, I suppose we need to make some assumptions.

Daisaku Masuno

My second question. Maybe, again, this isn't something that we should see on a first quarter standalone basis. But as far as the CapEx is concerned, I suppose -- let me take first quarter results CapEx will be in line with your full year guidance?

Jun Sawada

Well, as far as the first quarter is concerned, the premium DOCOMO had introduced a new premium base station. And also with the introduction of Dell, some CapEx increase. And also Data Center communications is also in the picture. And also NTT, every development deals are making investments in relation to [indiscernible]. So there are some special factors. That's why CapEx seems to be very large for the first quarter. However, overall, we believe that we're in line with the full year target. That is, we're in line with the plan.

Takashi Ameshima

Thank you very much. [Operator Instructions] Seems that there are no more questions. So with this, we would like to conclude the briefing of NTT Financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2017. Thank you very much.

