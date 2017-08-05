Delphi Energy's (DPGYF) CEO David Reid on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Delphi Energy Corp. (OTCPK:DPGYF) Q2 2017 Results Conference Call August 3, 2017 11:00 AM ET

Executives

David Reid - President and CEO

Mark Behrman - CFO

Analysts

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Delphi Energy Corp’s Second Quarter 2017 Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Following the presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session [Operator Instructions].

I would now like to turn the meeting over to Mr. David Reid. Please go ahead, sir.

David Reid

Thank you, Shannon. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our second quarter 2017 conference call. As mentioned, I’m David Reid and I’m the President and CEO. I am joined her today with Mark Behrman, our CFO and together we'll walk you through the second quarter.

First, I'd just like to say thank you for choosing to join us this morning. We do appreciate that given how busy today is with other companies reporting and other conference calls, but you've chose to listen to us. So, we appreciate you joining us and hopefully it's constructive.

As usual, we'll break the conference up into the three components. I'll provide some just general comments and then Mark's going to spend some time on the financial highlights. Then I'll [Audio Gap] do some operational outlook after Mark's done and then we'll end the conference with some questions, if there are any.

As usual, I'll have to read the disclaimer, firstly please be advised that statements made in the call other than statements of historical fact may contain forward-looking information. And I refer you to the forward-looking disclaimer in the MD&A of Delphi's second quarter 2017 results. To inform you that this disclaimer also applies to any forward-looking information disclosed in today's call by either myself or Mark.

For a few years now, we've been talking about how our continued efforts to advance the strategic initiatives in transforming the Company to thrive in this lower commodity price environment and have evolved. Our efforts in the field have continued to yield exceptional results in growing our operating margins and capital efficiencies as well as now growing our production.

Our successful risk management program continues to serve us very well. We've managed our capital structure into this environment very well as well. Our $65 million private placement in the quarter uniquely positions Delphi now to be in a very strong financial position to execute the growth plans that we've laid out in 2017 and beyond.

And keep in mind, this follows our 2015 disposition program and follows our 2016 notes offering, as well as our 2016 partner transaction with Repsol as well. So we've been very creative, very innovative in terms of capital structure and transforming the Company into one that not only has tremendous growth prospects but has the financial strength now to execute.

With respect to the second quarter results, I'd like to just hit this right on the head out of the shoot here. The Q2 production results were a mess to even our own internal forecasts and I'd just like to speak to that and leave the rest of the highlights for Mark to address. But, we're very pleased with where the production levels were excluding what happened during the K3 plant turnaround.

July has come in above our internal forecasts and the two new South wells are just on really didn’t contribute much to July at all. The other three wells are still restricted. So July came in very strong for us. We're very happy with that.

The semCAMS K3 turnaround which was scheduled, we built it into our forecast really came in, in terms of time. I think it was only one-day longer than schedule. Our own 7 of 11 turnaround, that was done concurrently, was a couple of days longer, but it kind of came in as planned as well.

We started producing to the KA plant as part of the mitigated plant to minimize some of the downtime. Unfortunately, we started out exactly on our forecast and then KA plant started out problems with their SO2 stack emissions and ultimately had to curtail our production and others on a day-to-day basis and unfortunately this never got better.

We think it was likely a result of changes to the sewer content of the inlet gas composition during the turnaround that caused this. So in the end, we produced at rates 50% of what we forecasted through the turnaround period. We were above forecast for the other 55 days, but that caught us. So that explains the full quarter, but given how July came in and how we’re starting out in August, we’re very happy with where we are and we’ll work through that.

And even with wet weather, two parts of the second quarter, a lot of companies didn’t get much done. We did with the level of activity that we’ll talk about and the well results continue to impress. We’ll talk about what’s in the press release after Mark’s done. But we’re impressed with the growth in the conde and boe each per day, the well results are very favorable. And we remind you that we’ve gone from 30% liquids in 2015 to 35% in ’16 and 40% through the first half of ’17. So, the plan is very much intact. So overall, we’re very pleased with what we’ve accomplish through the first half of ’17 and where we are today.

So with that, I want to turn it over to Mark, our CFO, and he is going to walk through a number of the important financial aspects of the quarter.

Mark Behrman

Thanks, Dave, and good morning to everyone. As Dave mentioned, we had a very active quarter in the field, the drilling and completion side. We drilled for gross wells and completed five wells during the second quarter, and started to bring several of those on production near the end of the quarter.

With respect to capital spending in the quarter, we spend $23 million, which is reflecting the higher level of activity and our ability to stay busy throughout the spring break-up. Essentially, this is accelerated around 7 million of our plant spending for the second half into the first half.

In total, with 53 million spends in the first half of the year, we continue to see the capital spending on track and we expect to spend around a 110 million to 150 million through the full year in order to complete our 16 to 18 wells program, which is in line with our previous guidance.

In the quarter with the commodity prices coming down somewhat from the first quarter, we saw the benefit of our strong hedge portfolio which added $0.15 per mcf to the realized price of our natural gas and around a $1 per boe to the realized price for condensate, that compares to a loss of $0.07 in the first quarter and a loss of $1.47. So, truly, we are seeing the impact of that strong hedge portfolio come into play.

We have about 90% of our gas which is being sold into Chicago market. 65% of the forecast gas production is hedged at $4.20 and 42% of our forecast condensate production in hedged at $66.67. So, with that marketing arrangement and those hedges in place, we feel we are well suited to deal both off market de-risk issues here in Alberta and the price volatility that we are seeing for commodities in the market.

One of the new items on our income statement this quarter is marketing income. This isn’t reflective of us going into a new business, but really it comes out of our efforts and activities to mitigate the cost of our firm transportation obligations on Alliance throughout curtailment during the plant turnaround. So specifically we purchased gas in Alberta and used our firm transportation capacity to move that gas to Chicago for sale.

The impact of that activity was that we are into $1 million approximately of marketing income and that’s simply the difference between what we sold the gas for and what we paid for it. That marketing gain effectively paid for about 92% of the cost of transportation on Alliance which we did not require for our operations.

The way we look at that really is not as marketing income, we kind of think of it as reducing our transportation cost. And if one is to net it against our transportation expense, it would lower that expense in the quarter by above $1.70 per boe. In other words, we take it down from around $6.03 per boe to $4.33.

In the second quarter clearly one of the areas that deserves some conversation is around operating and transportation costs. In the quarter, we made a decision to reclassify the costs of moving our partially processed production from the built facilities to third-party processing. We move that from transportation expense category to the operating expense category as we feel that better reflects the underlying nature of the cost and it’s more consistent with the way we track and manage those costs.

The total impact of that in 2017 is expected to be a shift of around $2.5 million from transportation costs to operating costs and that’s going to work to around $0.75 per boe. The operating cost particularly on a boe basis in the quarter was significantly impacted by the 36 day turnaround of SemCAMS plant, also by turnaround of our 7-11 plant and also affected by the higher fixed costs of new wells as they come on production for around first year.

The incremental operating cost that we see as unusual or unique to the second quarter that deserve highlighting in particular are the spending of around $0.6 million for the turnaround of the 7-11 facility. Also, we dealt with an unusually high cost for the disposal of frac water that was produced back from the new wells that have been brought on production in the first quarter of the year.

That requirement to move significant amounts of frac water was the exacerbated by wet weather in the spring breakup, which gave us issues with accessing our water disposal facility and also are at the capacity or water disposal facility was challenged by the high amount of water. The overall impact that was we ended up having to truck more of that frac load water to third-party disposal facilities, which resulted in the higher cost both for trucking over the farther distances and of course payment fees for disposal at the third-party facilities.

Another factor in the higher operating expenses as I mentioned was the higher fixed operating cost per month of bringing new wells onto production. Delphi is experiences that the cost per well per month of a well being brought on production will decrease about 50% over the first year of its operation. In total, about 45% of our total operating expenses are fixed. And therefore, the production curtailment of around 2,500 barrels a day had a fairly significant impact on operating cost per boe.

In the first half, Delphi spent $5 million on upgrade and expansion of facilities, which we expect to create efficiencies and reduce these operating costs. In addition, we are moving forward on the expansion of our water disposal facility, which we expect to see completed in the fourth quarter of 2017.

One further item that we expect to decrease operating cost going forward is the addition of our 20 million cubic feet per day Amine plant that should be brought into operation in the second quarter of 2018. We see that reducing the processing cost as we move a portion of our Montney gas which is been sweetened down to the Bigstone West plant, in which we own 25% working interest.

Obviously, the other significant item that occurred in the quarter that Dave mentioned, was the completion of our $65 million financing, which allowed us to use a portion to fully repay all of our outstanding bank debt, that's left us with an $80 million undrawn bank facility as we move forward into the third quarter, and it's left us in good position to fund our capital program through the remainder of the year. Our objective moving forward and in the 2018 will be to carefully manage the balance sheet and maintain this financial flexibility that was created by the financing.

So in conclusion, we just like to say that our guidance is -- we are on track with our guidance. And we've laid it out in a little more detail in the outlook section of our MD&A. With the exception of a slight increase in operating cost per boe, we feel that all the factors in previous guidance are on track, and we look forward to carrying it through at the end of the year.

So with that, I'll turn it back over to Dave, and of course, I'm available for any questions at the end of the call.

David Reid

Thanks Mark. Let's dig into the operations a little bit. I'm not going to repeat the details of the operating cost and water handling that Mark did. I think he did a great job of covering that off. But I think one of the things that we did experience in the quarter was, we really -- we completed five new wells within 35 days one per week. There was -- it wasn't too long ago that we did that in a full year.

So, I think Rod our, VP, Senior VP of Engineering calculated that would equate to about 60 wells a year that we'd be drilling. So, we really did test a number of operational issues out in the field with that level of activity. We did point out in the press release that those five completions equated to almost 50 million tons of sand pumped over that course of that short period and just the logistics of moving that much sand into the area was a challenge in itself.

But, I think there is several things that work into the challenges of the increased level of activity. One of which is we're pumping bigger fracs. Two, we're doing more of them. And the third, is that because we're using less nitrogen within the frac fluid itself than we used to in previous generations of our frac design. We're able to turn these wells into the flow line and take it to the plant and actually sell that gas within three or four days of clean up rather than 10 to 14 days of clean up.

So, the positives is we're generating revenue very quickly, the challenge becomes handling the significant frac flow back water, not at the well site any more, but through the pipeline and facility. And I think that's -- Mark has done a good job of talking about how that has impacted us. But it certainly especially with the three wells all done at the same time in the kind of the Northwest edge of the field, going down the same pipeline, all terming on at the same time certainly challenged our operations in the field to manage not just those three new wells but all the existing production.

So, essentially what we had to do was mange the water production from those wells by choking or restricting the production out of those three. And so when you look at the IP30s that are reported in the press release, it really is not a reflection of a well result that is below our -- what we would call our ultra-rich type curve, it's really a factor of restricting the production such that we can manage that water and even with an upgrade to our disposal well, moving that much fluid through to the plant is a challenge in itself.

So, I think what you're going to see is that these three new wells to the West that are really in between 15 of 8 and 16 of 9, and 15of 8 of course is one of our nicest ultra-rich wells that we've drilled so far. And so, we're very happy with the way these are performing from a condensate gas ratio perspective. We know from the test rates that, that they were capable of higher gas production rates and condensate.

In time, as you look at beyond IP30s into 90s and 180s, you’re going to see three more very nice wells that are along the lines of our ultra-rich type curve. So, we’re very pleased with those results, it’s just the issue that you see in those numbers is more about how we are handling and increased level of activity out in the field. So, again very pleased with the results costs, our drilling costs are very sticky.

You saw in the press release we talked about drilling again a record pace well down at 9 to 21, it’s just finishing up now. But that was the fastest one we’ve drilled so far. The other well 16 to 21 were now in the horizontal on that one and it’s going exceptionally well. So we’re actually continued to creep at further ahead of our schedule in terms of the well count for this year. So although, we have an option and a plan for a third rig in the fall. If we continue at this pace, we actually may not need the third rig, and we make it everything done with the two rigs that are out there working and doing very well.

From a completion perspective, we continue to modify and try minor new things, sand concentrations certainly are increasing. And the bigger frac sizes do come with higher costs and different than the sticky drilling costs, we are seeing increased cost in sand, increased cost in labor for the frac. So, I think we’re probably up 25% from the low late last year in terms of our pumpers costs. The rest of incidentals within our completion AFEs have been pretty sticky, but we are up and on costs from the pumpers. But they continue to deliver both on timing and on quality.

So, we’re perfectly comfortable excepting those, we will squeeze where we can. But given level of activity in the field, we want it done right and we want it done on their schedule. So very happy with how Trican has been performing. In fact, we were told that in the second quarter, we were their number three customer in terms of volumes sand pumped in the quarter. The other two players were much, much larger company, so we’re not in significant to that relationship. So it works very well for us.

So, again very happy with the three wells that we’re reporting IP30s. The two wells in the South, we did bring those on later in July after completing the 5 of 8 upgrade and expansion. So there on again restricted because we’re handling large volumes of frac water coming back. They tested at a gas rate that is consistent with what we would expect within type curve. We did not report test rates because as little as we flow those wells back, we’ve got reasonable gas. But our condensate production had not yet turned. Turned around, we were still getting a lot of frac water.

What I can say today based on the production that we’ve seen so far is that, the yields of both those two new wells are higher by significant margin than an old well that we drilled back in 2013. So, we are very happy with what we are seeing so far; and as the frac water cleans up, then we will be looking to open those up and get a better handle on for capability. But we are happy with what the new frac design has done down there. So we have increased overall condensate yields. Where they stabilize, that’s going to take some time to fully understand that but we’re very happy with those results.

And we’ve got one on the west side of the old XTO well ready for completion as well as the 9 of 21 that the rig will be moving off that next week and move. So we will have two more wells to complete. I think we are scheduled in the third week of August here to get those done and then with the other drilling rig already in the horizontal up within the bridge there on the three well pad. We are going to continue to roll out rig released wells to be completing ultimately supporting the production guidance that we have given despite the lower than anticipated Q2.

So we are still on track for 11,000 to 11,500 in Q4 of this year. We are staying within that range from an annual basis that will put us in the lower end of our annual guidance of 9,000 to 9,500, but still within that range. We will continue to run the two rigs. We have an option on the third rig and we will see where we are at from a planning perspective for the wells we want to drill.

We have drilled eight wells through the first half brought on nine gross wells, and we have an equal essentially planned from a drilling perspective through the second half. Not all of those will be completed in on production in 2017 just as we get into Q4, a lot of that gets pushed in first quarter of 2018, but we still have a very busy second half plan. And we will be seeing where we are at from a scheduling perspective on what we want to get throughout as we move into the fall.

And may or may not bring that third rig in, but the objective here right now is to maintain the program that we had laid out, post the financing that we did in the second quarter. And we feel comfortable with that while maintaining the financial strength that we have created. I will say that there’s consolidation opportunities that we continue to pursue.

We do know that XTO is in the market with some of their Montney in the greater Bigstone, Resthaven area. So we continue to look at that whether we do anything we will see. But there are opportunities within our own core area that we do want to remain financially strong to potentially pursue under the right deal structure so.

From an infrastructure perspective Mark has talked about what we are working on, that's all on track. The deal we did to get a bunch of that surplus equipment is paying out and stays. It's saving us a lot of capital and a lot of time. So, the Amine plant is in the works and that will be up and running as well.

So I think to just wrap it up, we're very happy with how things are going operationally. We're disappointed in how turnaround was ultimately impacting us, but we're through that. July was a very good number. Current production is a little bit higher than that as we start to ramp up the new wells, but we're on track for a very solid second half.

So with that, I'll close out and open it up for some questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

David Reid

All right. Thank you, Shannon. Well, I do want to thank everybody for joining us today. I know there you had choices this morning that there were some other calls. I know that we're happening at the same time. So, we do appreciate your level of interest in Delphi and taking time to join us this morning.

And should you have any questions that you want to take off-line, feel free to call Mark or myself, and Rod is in the office as well. If you wanted to talk any operations or technical, we're all here. Feel free to drop us an email or give us a call, we're around. And again, thank you for joining us and have a great day.

Operator

You may now disconnect your lines.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.