Nationstar Mortgage's (NSM) CEO Jay Bray Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Jay Bray

Thank you, Amar, and thanks, everyone, for joining today. I'm very pleased to announce another solid quarter with adjusted pre-tax income of $67 million, or $0.43 per share, solidly beating consistent earnings estimates. Our Origination business had an outstanding quarter as we generated $56 million of adjusted pre-tax income, an improvement of over 100% despite the overall market profitability remaining flat - fairly flat quarter-over-quarter.

We posted 4.5 basis points servicing profitability, while boarding $52 billion during the quarter, and I cannot be more pleased with the way we have been able to welcome our new customers and expand our sub-servicing portfolio, which boarded $38 billion this quarter. We continue to believe we are the best positioned mortgage company in the industry. In our industry-leading Servicing business, along with our integrated Origination platform, will lead to continued growth and strong profitability.

Let's talk about the Servicing segment. Despite higher prepayments, increased reserves and the boarding of $52 billion, the Servicing business posted an adjusted pretax income of $55 million, or 4.5 basis points in profitability. Year-to-date, our Servicing segment has achieved 5 basis points of profitability and we expect to achieve 5 basis points or greater for the full-year.

Portfolio performance, as measured by 60-plus day delinquencies, has never been stronger and customer complaints have never been lower. This quarter we celebrated three million servicing customers and nearly $500 billion in portfolio size. And I want to thank our team members for their hard work in achieving this milestone.

I think it is also worth noting that we have room to grow. Our current technology has been tested to service up to $6 million loans without further significant investments. We continue to grow our sub-servicing portfolio in the quarter. As previously mentioned, we boarded $38 billion in sub-servicing this quarter, and we expect to grow the sub-servicing portfolio an additional $103 billion over the remainder of the year.

The sub-servicing business provides incremental margin and profitability to our existing scale. We continue to believe our superior risk and compliance infrastructure, as well as our integrated Origination platform provides a significant advantage over the competition, and we expect more growth in this area.

Our integrated Servicing and Origination platform is now at a scale, where the Servicing portfolio is self-sustaining. A $500 billion servicing portfolio with 12% annualized voluntary prepayment rate will incur $60 billion in annual payoffs. Of course in a rising rate environment, prepaid fees may decline further, resulting in even lower annual runoff. Current approximate levels of $20 billion of Origination volume, plus $40 billion from sub-servicing flow and MSR flow and bulk transfers from existing partners will replace the estimated runoff. So clearly, we are in a position to grow our servicing book.

Let's shift to Originations. Our Origination business generated $55 million of adjusted pretax income and had an outstanding quarter as we again demonstrated the strength of our business model. Rates are up significantly over last year, but our Origination business has continued the main profitability - to maintain profitability and exceeded $40 million pre-tax income in 11 out of the last 12 quarters. I'm super proud of this team.

During the quarter, our margins improved with profitability benefiting from reduced turn times and lower costs. Our recapture percentages on refinanced transactions is approximately 50%, and we remain focused on increasing overall recapture. Over the last few quarters, we have made investments to increase our purchase recapture, and we plan to continue making investments throughout the remainder of the year.

I want to take a moment and highlight some of those investments. First, we have introduced the Realtor Rewards Program leveraging our zone realtor panel, providing money back to our consumers looking to purchase or sell their home. Second, we launched our Street Smarts portal earlier in the year to ensure our customers are the most educated homeowners in the country. And third, we've added sales, operations and marketing purchase expertise throughout the year, which will drive results.

Our overall goal is to position ourselves to take advantage of any market shift in the industry, improve our recapture, grow our volume and achieve over $40 million adjusted pre-tax income in the third quarter.

Let's move to an update on Xome. This quarter Xome earned $12 million in adjusted pre-tax income, selling over 3,000 properties and executing over 100,000 title owners. More importantly, our overall property inventory remained relatively flat, thanks to continued success and winning third-party business.

Let me first touch on wins in the Exchange segment. Last year, we spoke about our pilot program for REO disposition with one of the GSEs. And our excellent performance allowed us to become a GSE-approved vendor. In addition, we are now in pilot - in a pilot with another GSE. And finally, the Exchange segment is also further diversifying its revenue stream with several large third-party FHA loan servicers.

In the Servicing segment, the Xome team gained three new valuation clients and 10 new title clients, which will drive additional revenue in future quarters. Last and perhaps most exciting is Xome's white-label business. Our sale by owner referral relationship allows homeowners selling their homes to have access to Xome's Exchange platform, the real estate agent panel and transaction support to facilitate the lending, title and overall closing experience.

The program just launched in March and has already generated 1,700 new listings and over 100 closings, presenting opportunities for fee income, purchase originations and Xome downstream services.

Let's move to the next slide and talk about capital. We firmly believe we have the best platform in the industry, and our current share price does not reflect the intrinsic value of the Company. By adding the estimated value of Xome, our ability to recapture loans and the profitability of our sub-servicing contracts through our book value to some of the parts valuation is $27 to $30 per share, well below the current trading price.

A strong capital position is necessary to capitalize on existing market opportunities, and we remain above-industry standards. We remain prudent and focused on delivering solid financial fundamentals that allow us to thrive during various economic cycles. The expansion into sub-servicing, as well as the continued improvement in portfolio performance is expected to deliver strong cash flows.

During the quarter, the company purchased $47 million in senior notes due between 2018 and 2022. Our capital position, as well as the relationship with our various capital and financing partners, makes us well positioned to continue to grow our portfolio. Given the strong cash flow generation of the Company, we will be able to continue to de-lever or return value to shareholders through share buybacks, if appropriate.

Let's move to the next slide. This month, Nationstar celebrates another major milestone as we officially rebrand our operating company Nationstar Mortgage LLC to Mr. Cooper.

We started out on a journey to rethink the way we do business to retain our most valuable resource, our customers. Becoming Mr. Cooper is not just about a name change. It is a representation of our journey to examine our Company from the inside out in order to create an incredible customer experience. By establishing the supporting culture - supportive culture that empowers team members to be advocates for customers on their homeownership journey, we can create customers for life.

With the continued focus on improving customer service and responding to direct customer feedback, over the last year, we have launched a new website, a new mobile app with user-friendly tools and features, moved our international call center operations back to the United States and continuously improved the customer boarding process. These enhancements to the customer experience helped drive a 72% reduction in overall customer complaints in the last three years.

In addition of those investments, the Company has also focused on creating a more positive team member environment by redefining our values, improving benefits and offering additional training and mentoring opportunities.

All of these investments have resulted in the lowest voluntary turnover in 2017 in the history of the Company and our highest ever Glassdoor rating. The heightened level of team member engagement combined with increased efficiencies and a focus on customer self-service further validate the Company's guiding principle that happy team members lead to happy customers and creates value for our shareholders. I'm personally excited about the Mr. Cooper launch at the end of the month. And I believe that we will be able to further strengthen the very important relationship we share with our customers.

In closing, as the fourth largest servicer, we operate a profitable best-in-class servicing platform that can compete and participate in both MSR and sub-servicing opportunities. Our Origination platform has demonstrated the ability to provide tailored competitive solutions and load offerings for our 3 million customers. We are very excited about the investments we've made to grow the purchase recapture opportunity.

Xome provides services to mortgage companies, GSEs and leading financial institutions, and continues to build property listings through its third-parties and customers. This powerful business model is all supported by strong capital liquidity. It's a valuable combination that positions us to grow and create additional value for our shareholders.

It's been a solid first half of 2017 for Servicing. We achieved 5 basis points adjusted profitability year-to-date and we feel we're well positioned to maintain 5 basis points on average or greater for the year. I'm energized thinking ahead to the second half of 2017 and beyond. We plan to board $111 billion over the second half for a total of $180 billion across the full-year.

With current volumes and revenue margins in the Originations segment, we can achieve $40 million-plus adjusted pretax income in the third quarter. Exchange in Xome, which is the most profitable segment, is increasing third-party listings from GSE, REOs, FHA foreclosure sales and referrals by sale by owner. Xome continues to be a valuable asset that will generate increasing cash flow off a broader customer base.

From a corporate perspective, we set a goal to reduce expenses $200 million year-over-year and we're on a path to exceed that amount as we see additional opportunities to reduce expenses beyond our goal.

In closing, I want to thank our team members for their dedication to our customers and to our shareholders. We are off to a great start, and we are well positioned to capitalize on future opportunities.

I'll now hand it over to the operator to open it up for questions.

Doug Harter

I'm sorry. Jay, can you talk about the cash uses to further $111 billion of boardings in the second half?

Jay Bray

It will be minimal, Doug. I mean, a majority of that is sub-servicing. And so we really don't expect much cash uses for that at all. And really if you look at the - even the second quarter or direct expenses or salary expense for the additional boardings of the $52 billion was very modest. I think it was $2 million to $3 million. So the portfolio or the platform is extremely scalable at this point. So we don't expect much use in cash in general for the $111 billion.

Doug Harter

And then, I guess, on that, can you talk about what you might use the cash flow for? You have in there that you think the stock is well under intrinsic value, under that scenario why not buy back stock as opposed to buying back debt?

Jay Bray

I think we will. I think we're currently - we have an authorization obviously existing from the board to repurchase some shares. And so I think we will revisit that in the third quarter.

Doug Harter

Great. Thank you, Jay.

Good morning, Jay. Good morning, Amar.

Amar Patel

Hi Kevin.

Kevin Barker

In regards to Xome, obviously you have about 35% of revenue driven by third-parties. And then obviously you have a large portion of the pre-tax income coming from the sale of REO. Could you talk about the EBITDA margins you see in the REO business versus the EBITDA margins you're getting from the third-party revenue?

Jay Bray

You mean for the exchange or just overall?

Kevin Barker

The third-party - the 35% third-party revenue versus the other 65%, let's just say, on Nationstar [ph].

Jay Bray

Yes, I think you probably have to break it up into the segments. I think on the Exchange segment, the margins there are quite good, right, north of probably 65%. And the Nationstar probably margin is closer to 70% to 75%. And I think the third-party is probably in the 45% to 50% range. Yes, 50% to 60%. So the margins are slightly higher in the Nationstar business. On the Services, they're fairly comparable. I mean, you're looking at BPOs there, you're looking at appraisals, you're looking at title. And so those margins are pretty comfortable between us and third-parties.

Kevin Barker

Okay. And then in regards to your guidance on the Originations segment. You said you're guiding to approximately $40 million in the third quarter versus over $50 million this quarter. Could you just give us a little idea on the puts and takes on why the third quarter will be a little bit lower? I believe you had a little bit of elevated HARP volume in the first quarter. Did that fall through again in the second quarter?

Jay Bray

We did have strong HARP volume in the third quarter. And frankly, I think we think that's going to continue though. If you look at - and we wouldn't be surprised if the GSEs or somebody comes out with a consistent program. So I think - I don't know. I think, my personal view is HARP maybe around for a while.

But I think the real - if you look at second over third - second was a very strong quarter, strong lock volumes, strong revenue. And we're just assuming, we still could hit second quarter levels, but I think we just want to be measured. And we also want to make investments. I mean, we've invested some in the purchase money recapture opportunity. We do - we're starting to get a lot more referrals from friends and family of our existing customers. So we think there is clearly opportunity in new customer acquisitions.

So I think it's a combination of just being in a bit conservative as well as continue to make the right investments to grow that platform.

Kevin Barker

Is there any impact from the expiration of HARP on your expectations? How that's going...

Jay Bray

No. I think, when you look at the mix, we have continued to perform very well in the government side of the business. We've grown that considerably. So our FHA and Ginnie portfolio, and those margins are pretty darn close to HARP. And so I think we think that will offset. We've gotten much more efficient as you can tell when we reduced expenses quite a bit. So we don't see any significant tail-off from a profitability standpoint because of HARP.

And frankly, we've been planning for it for a while. So I think Tony and team have done a good job of reducing expenses, getting more efficient [ph]. And so I don't think there is going to - that's going to be a big driver over the last half of the year.

Kevin Barker

And then one other thing on the amortization expense on the MSR. What is the basis valuation you're using on the amortization expense versus the fair value of the MSR?

Amar Patel

Yes. So the fair value is close to - it's just about a little over 100 basis points and the basis is close to 70 basis points. And so if you factor in the differential between the two based off of prepayments for Q2, it would be about $31 million difference pre-tax.

Kevin Barker

Okay. Thank you, Amar. Thank you, Jay.

Jay Bray

Sure.

Yes, good morning everyone. When we look at the quarter, obviously mortgage did exceptionally well. The Servicing profitability was down a little bit. I'm assuming that's tied up to boardings. The second half of the year, you've got good guidance on the mortgage business. But is there anything sort of - any sort of volume upside that we can think about in terms of your sub-servicing wins, particularly, maybe in terms of what gets loaded this year also in terms of what the outlook is for 2018?

Jay Bray

I think the story for Servicing in second quarter, Henry, is we took a - we took some additional reserves in the second quarter versus the first. So when you look at that, that was probably $12 million total. And then we had amortization increase of $5 million quarter-over-quarter. We obviously don't expect that reserve level to continue in the third and fourth.

Of course, we have no prediction of the future but that's as we see it now. So I think if you exclude that, the $12 million, Servicing actually had a better quarter or comparable quarter, I would say, to the first. And so I think we feel good going into Q3 and Q4 that, like we said in the call earlier, we'll hit or exceed that 5 basis points.

So I think that's - there is some upside coming from that. I don't know that - I do think there is still more expenses we can reduce in Servicing that maybe a bit of an upside. From a pipeline standpoint near-term, there is probably $20 billion to $25 billion of opportunities that we're currently working on and we think are real longer-term. We're still in that, call it, $25 billion to $175 billion range for bigger opportunities over the next, call it, 12 to 15 months.

So still a lot of opportunity out there. Time will tell whether those become reality. But I think - I actually feel great about the Servicing business. When we look at the core expenses, we remain relatively flat despite boarding $52 billion. And I think, there is a lot of upside in Servicing in the last half of the year.

Henry Coffey

On the mortgage side, is the business changing, or is it still - their perfection paranoia plus only really - the only real robust business is GSE and Gov. We read stuff in the press. We've got a lot of weak reasons to believe things are improving.

Jay Bray

Well, I think, it's still predominantly government. We are working within our CDO [ph] and there is some non-QM opportunities, along with some others. So I think, yes, you're starting to see some activity there I think. And when we look at our portfolio, we may be the best position in the industry frankly to offer some of those products. So I would expect you'll see that from us late 2017, early 2018. And we do think there is opportunity there. But my personal views in the overall market is still predominantly a government market, right, and your...

Henry Coffey

Government and the GSEs, they are two...

Jay Bray

Yes, I'm sorry. Sorry, yes. Government and GSE, and that's the same for us. We are doing none today. But I think we do have a program. We're working on coming up with pricing and standard - underwriting standards for that. So I would expect that will come in upcoming quarters.

Henry Coffey

Are we going to see Mr. Cooper ads in Nashville, or you're going to start a branding campaign or...

Jay Bray

We were hoping you would do a NASCAR sponsorship for us with you. You in the car wearing the NASCAR helmet. No, we have no plans to doing any kind of national campaigns or anything like that.

Look, I've said it all long. I think Mr. Cooper, you can look at the results. Our complaints have never been lower. Our employee turnover has never been lower. We're getting completely great feedback from our customers. But it's an internal focus. We want to take care of our existing customers. I do think - and we're starting to see this from both realtors as well as our existing customers. We are getting a lot more referrals for new customer acquisitions. So I think we'll benefit frankly from it, but we don't have any plans for any big ad campaign.

Henry Coffey

I know you are the - you're very excited about Xome. The market is kind of a yawn on it. You've commented this from lots of different angles. What's the final - so what is the final path to getting real value for what you think is going on there?

Jay Bray

It's a great question. And I think - I'll just stay consistent with what we said in the previous quarters. We do think it's extremely value. We do think obviously undervalued within the Nationstar umbrella at the moment. But it continues - there is just so much upside with it. I mean, when you look at the optionality that it brings to the overall platform with our realtor network, with what's going on with the Exchange, we think it's valuable.

We do have interest from third-parties. We continue to have interest from third-parties. I mean, ultimately we'll make the right decision for the shareholders, for all the shareholders. And what the final form of that is, I'm not sure, Henry. We're not going to continue to talk about it other than we think it's a very valuable asset. We think it's undervalued. And over time, we're going to try to extract that value and do what's best for shareholders.

Henry Coffey

Great. Thank you.

Jay Bray

Yes.

Hi guys. Good morning. First just wanted to ask about the expenses in the Originations segment that fell pretty meaningfully more so than we would have expected with the volumes, which fell a lot more modestly. Can you just talk about what you're doing to get expenses down there, and then just how we should think about any room for further improvement in that line item?

Jay Bray

Yes. I think it's just hard work honestly, Bose. If you look at what Tony and the team have done, they - it's a lot of little things, like how do we improve our processing turnaround and efficiencies. We've rolled out a couple of new platforms that enable our process through work off of one common system, to provide feedback to customers in a consistent manner. We've changed some workflow in the processes through automation that have reduced the cycle time and reduced the amount of time that the loan spends in certain categories, whether it's underwriting, whether it's processing, etcetera. So I think it's a lot of little things that they've done.

And they've right-sized the operation, given what's happened in the overall market. And yes, I think there is a ton of more opportunity. We got our business review a couple of weeks ago, and Tony has got a long list of things that he can - he thinks he can do to continue to improve efficiency. So I think especially in that direct-to-consumer recapture on the refinance side, there is going to be, to me, a lot of opportunity there. We are going to make investments. We are going to make investments in purchase as we've been doing throughout the year. I do again think there is opportunity to acquire new customers. So there will be some investments made there as well. But overall, efficiency is going to continue to improve.

Bose George

Okay, great. Makes sense. Thanks. And then actually just in terms of the breakout of consumer direct. Did you give that number just the percentage of the total volumes of consumer direct this quarter?

Jay Bray

What is that, Amar, do you know?

Amar Patel

We didn't, but it's about 70/30.

Bose George

70 on the...

Amar Patel

70% on the direct-to-consumer and about 30% on the...

Bose George

Okay, great. Thanks. And then, actually just on the HARP 2.0 comments earlier. I guess, it's early to tell, but it sounds like the GSEs will roll out something. Do you expect that the economics of that new program is probably going to be pretty similar to the existing HARP?

Jay Bray

I would think so. We don't have any real insight into what's going to happen there. But I do think it will be. There is still a ton of customers that need help, even although we've gone through many of these refinance cycles. So, yes, I think our values are aligned there. And I think they want to continue the program in some form or fashion and I think the economics will be close to the same.

Bose George

Okay. Great. Actually just one more on the regulatory side. Obviously quite a lot of regulatory noise around one of your peers. Can you just give us an update on regulatory issues for the Company. Just anything to keep in mind there?

Jay Bray

We don't have really anything to report, anything obviously material or meaningful. We - as I've said previously, we are very engaged with all the regulators. We are continuously going through examinations. And that's just the part of life for us. I think our focus has frankly been on continuing to build strong relationships with the regulators. Ultimately we think we're very aligned with what they want. They want a great customer experience, as do we, which is what Mr. Cooper is all about and what we're focused on internally. So I think it's - I think we're very aligned there. But we don't have anything meaningful and material to report with respect to that.

Bose George

Okay, great. Thank you.

Jay and Amar, thanks for taking my questions. Would you go over the puts and takes for the sequential decline in your cash balance to $184 million? It's just the lowest it's been for a good number of years.

Jay Bray

Yes, it's pretty simple. We, for the quarter, continued to use our cash to, frankly just pay off operating debt. Rather than have a stronger balance sheet, we just feel like reducing our overall interest cost makes more sense. And so that's the primary reason. I don't know, Amar, if you want to add anything to that?

Amar Patel

No, that's exactly right. We just took cash that's sitting on the balance sheet and paid down our operating facilities. These operating facilities are essentially warehouse lines and servicing advanced facilities which are very, very liquid facilities that we can draw back up on a moment's notice. And so it's rather than occurring the finance costs, we use the cash to pay down the line and save the interest spread.

Mark Hammond

Thanks. And on that, is there a minimum operating cash balance or liquidity number that you would like to maintain?

Jay Bray

I think the overall liquidity frankly of the Company didn't change quarter-over-quarter. And it remains obviously extremely strong. From a pure cash standpoint, I think that the level that we hit in the second quarter is where we want to be. Just again to Amar's point, we can tap those facilities within relatively short notice. But that's probably a reasonable cash number where we ended the second quarter.

Mark Hammond

All right, that's helpful. On the sale of part of Title365, you've previously disclosed a valuation or a valuation range for Xome. I was wondering if you could give some sort of color as to what value was represented by that piece of the business that was sold?

Jay Bray

It was fairly small. And so it's just not that meaningful. That was a distributed kind of retail title, branch offices, if you will. It's done quite well, and especially in California, had a really strong presence. But it was not a - that's not the model frankly that we want to continue to grow in and invest in. So it just made all the sense in the world to do a deal with somebody that doesn't want to continue to grow that. But it's - at the end of day, it was negligible from an overall profitability and value standpoint.

Mark Hammond

Okay. So from a value standpoint, was it order of magnitude tens of millions or upwards of $100 million, just broad strokes?

Jay Bray

Yes, I don't think we can comment. It's not hundreds of millions. I don't think we can comment frankly with you on that.

Mark Hammond

Okay. All right, and then my last one is on Originations for the rest of the year or full-year. Prior expectation was $15 billion. Is that still valid? I was just looking for an update in your latest release but I hadn't come across it yet.

Jay Bray

I think it'll be closer to $20 billion for the year obviously. We had a strong first half of the year and $20 million is probably the right number.

Mark Hammond

All right, great. Jay and Amar, thank you for taking my questions.

Jay Bray

Sure. Thank you.

Jay Bray

Thanks guys very much. As we stated earlier, we think it was a fantastic quarter, and we continue to focus on improving all pieces of the operation. We appreciate your time, and thanks for the call.

