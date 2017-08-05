Momenta Pharmaceuticals' (MNTA) CEO Craig Wheeler on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

August 2, 2017 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Sarah Carmody - Director, IR

Craig Wheeler - President and CEO

Scott Storer - CFO

Analysts

Chris Schott - JPMorgan

Douglas Tsao - Barclays

Thomas Shrader - Stifel

Manoj Garg - Healthco

Gregg Gilbert - Deutsche Bank

Ronny Gal - Bernstein

Liav Abraham - Citi

Operator

It's now my pleasure to hand the conference over to Sarah Carmody, Director, Investor Relations. Ma'am, you may begin.

Sarah Carmody

Thank you, Brian, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us today for Momenta's call to discuss financial results for the second quarter of 2017. Today's call is being webcast, and you can also view the slides we will be presenting in the Investors section of our website at momentapharma.com. Joining me on the call with prepared remarks are Craig Wheeler, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Scott Storer, our Chief Financial Officer. Following our remarks, we will open the call to questions.

Before we begin, I'd like to mention that our call will contain forward-looking statements about our financial outlook, business plans and objectives and other future events and developments, including statements about the timing of regulatory filings, regulatory approvals, market formation and launches of our product candidates; the Glatopa fill/finish manufacturer; the timing of legal proceedings and related strategic decisions; development of our product candidates, including timing of clinical trials and availability of data; the identity of our biosimilar candidates; accounting treatment for payments from our collaborators; our goal and strategy; our current and potential future collaborations; portfolio updates; operating expense guidance; and spending projections.

These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. These risks and uncertainties include those described in the slide entitled Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements included in the presentation accompanying this call and under the heading, Risk Factors, in our most recently - in our most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission as well as other documents that we may file from time to time with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of today's date and assume no - and we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made on today's call.

On today's call, we will also discuss non-GAAP operating expense. Please see the presentation accompanying the call for further information and reconciliation of this measure.

With that, I would now turn the call over to Craig.

Craig Wheeler

Thank you, Sarah, and welcome, everybody. I'll begin today's call with a discussion of our complex generic products, including our Glatopa 20-milligram product results, the status of Glatopa 40-milligram product and the jury verdict in the recent Enoxaparin District Court trial, then I'll cover our biosimilar and novel drug programs. Scott will discuss our financial results for the quarter and provide guidance for the rest of the year, and then we'll open the call for questions.

Before I begin, I'd like to take a minute to welcome Dr. Santiago Arroyo who recently joined Momenta as Chief Medical Officer and Senior Vice President of Development. Santiago joins Momenta with a great deal of clinical development expertise from companies such as Boston Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Eisai Global Clinical Development. We're thrilled to have him onboard and look forward to him playing an integral role as we progress our biosimilar and novel product candidates forward.

Now, I'll start our complex generics discussion with Glatopa 20-milligram results. In the second quarter of 2017, we recorded $19 million in product revenues from sales of Glatopa 20-milligram. In addition, on July 1, we earned a $10 million milestone payment from Sandoz based on our 20-milligram product remaining the sole FDA-approved generic of Copaxone for 2 years after launch and reaching a certain level of contractually defined profits in the United States. Glatopa 20-milligram continues to capture approximately 40% of the 20-milligram U.S. glatiramer acetate market, and we are pleased that it continues to provide a more affordable option for patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis as well as funding for our business.

Turning now to Glatopa 40-milligram. Sandoz's ANDA for Glatopa 40-milligram remains under active FDA review, and we have no outstanding questions on this application. As you know, Pfizer, the contracted Glatopa fill/finish manufacturer, received an FDA warning letter in February citing observations at their McPherson, Kansas facility where our Glatopa products are manufactured. Pfizer has submitted what we believe to be a very comprehensive response to the FDA, indicating that they had already completed most of their commitments made to the FDA and are in continued dialog with the FDA working to close out the remaining commitments.

Sandoz continues to work with Pfizer as well as the FDA to resolve the agency's concerns as soon as possible. We believe that based on the work already put forth to resolve the warning letter, it's still possible that the Glatopa 40-milligram could be approved and launched in the second half of 2017. We also continue to work with Sandoz in an effort to evaluate potential second-source fill/finish manufacturers with the equipment necessary and available capacity to supply the product to the market. This effort is also progressing well and could provide an alternative supply in 2018 if needed.

Before I turn to our biosimilars, I will provide an update on the Enoxaparin trial. On July 21, the jury in the District Court of Massachusetts issued its verdict finding that Amphastar did, in fact, infringe our patents covering the method for manufacturing of Enoxaparin. But they also found that the 866 - 886 patent to be invalid and unenforceable. We are disappointed with the jury's verdict and are evaluating our legal options to overturn the verdict, including post-trial motions and a potential appeal. We have not received a final judgment in this case and expect it could come later this year following a post-trial briefing.

Now to biosimilars. I'll start with M923, our wholly owned biosimilar HUMIRA candidate. Most of the development and regulatory work has been transferred from Baxter - Baxalta-Shire to our team. We continue to work towards a first submission for marketing approval of M923 under BsUFA II in the fourth quarter of 2017. We believe that first commercial launch of M923 could be as early as the 2020 time frame, subject to marketing approval and patent considerations.

In terms of the patent landscape for HUMIRA, the recent wins by Coherus and Boehringer Ingelheim in invalidating 3 of AbbVie's dosing patents through IPR challenges is a step in the right direction and positive for all biosimilar developers. However, we continue to believe that market formation will likely be defined by a District Court decision, and potentially, a decision on appeal. At present, the earliest District Court trial scheduled is Amgen's in 2019, and the decision likely won't come until the mid-2020 time frame.

Lastly, on M923, we remain in active discussions with multiple potential collaboration partners as we look to maximize the value of this late-stage program. And I look forward to updating you on our progress as we move forward.

I'll now turn to our biosimilar collaboration with Mylan and start with M834, our biosimilar ORENCIA candidate. The Phase I study is progressing, and we expect to report top line data in the second half of this year. We also continue to move forward with preparations for a Phase III study for M834.

In terms of the patent landscape, earlier this year, the PTAB upheld the validity of Bristol-Myers Squibb's 239 subcutaneous formulation patent for ORENCIA that expires in 2028. We appealed the decision to the U.S. Court of Appeals, or CAFC, and in June, the CAFC denied Bristol's motion to dismiss the appeal, stating that the standing issue raised by Bristol should be addressed in the party's appealed briefs. The CAFC also gave the appeal expedited treatment with a potential for a hearing in the fourth quarter of 2017. We remain confident in our development strategy for M834 and plan to be able to launch M834 at market formation in the U.S., which we expect could be as early as the 2020 time frame.

Lastly, on biosimilars. We are progressing M710, the next biosimilar candidate we and Mylan are developing as part of our collaboration. We are targeting a first regulatory submission for M710 in clinical development in late 2017 or possibly early 2018, and we plan to disclose this biosimilar candidate closer to that time frame.

I'll now move to our novel drug pipeline. And I'll start with our lead novel candidate, M281, which is our recombinant anti-FcRn candidate, designed to be a novel best-in-class monoclonal antibody for treatment of patients with antibody-mediated diseases. As we stated in past calls, we successfully completed the Phase I single-ascending dose study in healthy volunteers and are very pleased with the outcome. We plan to complete the multiple-ascending dose portion of that trial in August, and to date, we've had no serious adverse events. We look forward to releasing the full data from the single- and multiple-ascending dose portions of the study in the second half of this year.

Now to M230, our recombinant homogenous Fc trimer that antagonizes the activating Fc gamma receptor system and blocks immune complex-mediated tissue damage. Earlier this year, we announced a license agreement and the collaboration with CSL for the development of M230 and other next-generation Fc Multimer programs. We have agreed to a development plan with CSL for M230, and the program remains on track to enter the clinic in the fourth quarter of this year. Development indications will be determined during the Phase I study as we evaluate the clinical profile of M230 in humans.

With the development plan now in place, the agreement with CSL provides us the option to fund 50% of the global research and development and U.S. commercialization and manufacturing costs in exchange for a 50% share of the U.S. profits. We are required to make our investment decision in the third quarter. As a reminder, we have opt-out rights under the co-funding arrangements should we decide that we have to limit our investments depending on our capital needs in the future. If at any time we choose to opt out, milestone payments and royalties will revert back to their prearrangement amounts.

Finally, a note on M254, our hyper-sialylated IVIg program designed as a potential high-potency version of IVIg. The program remains on track to initiate IND-enabling tox studies this year, and we're targeting a clinical trial in 2018.

In closing, the broad and diverse product portfolio we have built continues to provide us with multiple potential value drivers in the second half of this year and beyond. I look forward to updating you as we continue to advance our portfolio in the coming quarters.

And with that, I'll turn the call over to Scott.

Scott Storer

Thanks, Craig. Good morning, everyone. I will now review our financial results for the second quarter of 2017 and provide guidance for the remainder of the year.

We reported a net loss for the second quarter of $37 million compared to a net loss of $21 million for the same quarter of last year. Revenues for the second quarter totaled $24 million compared to $26 million for the same period in 2016. Second quarter 2017 revenue included $19 million in product revenue, all of which was profit share earned from Sandoz sales of Glatopa 20 mg, net of deduction of $1 million and reimbursement to Sandoz for our share of Glatopa-related legal expenses. This compares to $21 million in product revenue for the same period of 2016.

Research and development revenues decreased to $4 million from $6 million in the second quarter of 2016. The decrease was primarily due to the termination of the M923 collaboration with Baxalta effective December 31, 2016. Second quarter R&D expense increased to $39 million when compared to $33 million in the same period in 2016. The increase was primarily due to a $13 million increased spending on M923, partially offset by lower spending on necuparanib, which was discontinued in the second half of 2016, and a reduction in R&D expenses for reimbursable M230 material costs incurred under the CSL licensing agreement.

Second quarter G&A expense increased to $23 million from $15 million in the same period in 2016. The increase was due to an incremental $5 million in legal fees and $1 million in personnel-related expenses driven by increased headcount and a higher share-based compensation expense.

The company previously gave operating expense guidance that has expected non-GAAP operating expenses for the second quarter of 2017 to be approximately $50 million to $60 million. Our non-GAAP operating expense is defined as total operating expenses less stock-based compensation and less collaborative reimbursement revenues. For the second quarter of 2017, our total operating expenses of $62 million less stock-based compensation of $5 million and less collaborative reimbursement revenues of $3 million totaled $54 million, well within our guidance range.

We started the second quarter with $434 million in cash. During the second quarter, we recorded net proceeds of $50 million from the sale of common stock from a previously approved $75 million ATM financing facility which is now complete. Including those proceeds, we ended the quarter with $457 million in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities.

Now, turning to guidance. Today, we are narrowing our guidance and expect non-GAAP operating expenses to be approximately $210 million to $230 million for 2017. Specifically, for Q3, we expect non-GAAP operating expenses to be $50 million to $60 million. Our current full year spending projections include approximately $55 million of spending on 923, $51 million of which has already been paid by Shire as part of the termination agreement and for which income was realized in Q4, 2016.

Also, as a reminder, we continue to expect to recognize revenue from Mylan's $45 million upfront payment on a quarterly basis. In addition, we expect to recognize the $10 million milestone from Sandoz for Glatopa as revenue in the third quarter and the $50 million upfront payment from CSL as revenue in the fourth quarter of 2017 after the completion of a predefined milestone in the CSL 230 collaboration agreement.

We will now open the call to questions. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And our first question will come from the line of Chris Schott with JPMorgan.

Chris Schott

First one, just on Glatopa 40-milligram, and appreciate the comment earlier on the call. But just with regards to this 2017 launch still being possible. I know you're not indirectly involved in this process. But based on what you're seeing, how is the remediation at McPherson progressing? And is the work at this stage at this point with Pfizer ready for reinspection? And then I have one follow-up after that.

Craig Wheeler

Sure. So I can't give you too much specifics on Pfizer because I have to refer comments to them just for contract in terms of their own readiness. But I can tell you that from our perspective, and we do have pretty good insight into what's happening through Sandoz, things are going very well in the remediation. Their response was excellent to the FDA. And I think they really have done a nice job in terms of really working the Pfizer systems into the McPherson plant. So I think you should take from our view that we do still think that there is a reasonable chance that we could get into the market this year. It's not a guarantee. There's obviously regulatory agencies involved, and there's multiple companies involved here. But I've been pleased with the progress.

Chris Schott

And does the FDA's renewed focus on complex generics have any impact in terms of the 40-milligram applications being handled? Or do we really need this warning letter to be cleared before you can move forward with that ANDA?

Craig Wheeler

Yes. That's a good question, and I really think it has no impact on that. Remember, the warning letter is actually through a different part of the FDA than the review division. And so it comes through the Office of Regulatory Affair and Compliance. And so they are kind of viewed as an enforcement agency and, by definition, therefore, are separate from the review agencies. And so there is essentially for any application that is in a facility that's under warning letter or regulatory hold. And they can be released for - in certain instances like drug shortages and stuff. But usually, it really requires the release of the facility.

Chris Schott

And one final question on the decision on the CSL agreement. Absent the 40-milligram approval, can you just, like, give us a little bit more thoughts on your decision process there on the 50% opt-in? And how much incremental R&D would you be committing to if you did opt into that program?

Craig Wheeler

Yes. So I think - first, I think the plan that we're looking at right now is actually quite a good plan put together by our team and the CSL team. They take the lead in that, but we had a lot of involvement in that as well. And so there's a pretty high probability we will be opting in. For this year, the - we always plan to opt in, so it's within the guidance that we already have out there for you guys that Scott was just talking about. I think the nice thing about this, it's a really nice feature of this deal, is that we can opt in now. But if - as time goes on and we get into the clinic, things are getting expensive and we still are having problems on revenue, then we could opt out. We don't anticipate that. So I think this is a pretty straightforward decision for us, but it is a nice feature that we do have that flexibility in the deal.

Scott Storer

Craig, the only thing I would add is part of that transaction, we had an upfront payment from CSL for $50 million. There's another early development milestone that is part of the milestone agreement. And so when we look at the spending for the next few years, that spend is actually covered by the upfront in early clinical milestone, which fundamentally gives us, I'll call it, almost a free option to take that decision later once we've seen some of the data before expenses start to go significantly higher with entry into Phase III.

Operator

Our next question will come from the line of Douglas Tsao with Barclays.

Douglas Tsao

Just - Craig, maybe an update on the partnership efforts for the HUMIRA biosimilar and just to the extent that those are sort of contingent or potential partners or sort of waiting to see sort of developments on the IP side and in particular sort of some of the upcoming IPR decisions on the formulations that are ongoing with one of the other biosimilar developers.

Craig Wheeler

Yes. It's a good question. I would say that the people that we are in discussions right now are very sophisticated on the IP side, and they are quite aware of the HUMIRA patent situation. So I do not anticipate that, that's really going to be a gating factor to the deal discussions that are ongoing right now. Where I do think that, that comes in is when you think about prospective legal strategies and all those types of things, you may have different ideas as to how you want to use the patent and those types of things. And that could be something that we would actually work very close with a partner on. But in terms of that being a gating or limiting factor on the partnership, I do not see that in the current discussion.

Douglas Tsao

Okay, great. And then just - Craig, obviously, you're very well-capitalized, but you have a lot of programs that are ongoing and some of which will be fairly capital-intensive. Just how do you think about potential partnering for M281? Or is that something that you want to hold on to yourself?

Craig Wheeler

Well, it's kind of - it's an interesting question because I think our goal with a program like 281 could be to take it ourselves, forward it ourselves, but we don't have to. And so we continue to have programs coming up from our pipeline. So we have multiple partnering options, including the 923 partnership, which could bring capital into the company. And that's kind of a nice place where we are as a company. It's not great that we haven't been able to get to revenues of 3x a week into the end of the conference here to support development. But we are well-capitalized now for the programs. And in the future, we have either the 230 opt-in and opt back out. We have the ability to partner 281, which is looking really promising in the clinic. We have hyper-sialylated IVIg coming behind that. So we have a lot of partnership flexibility, ways that we could actually alleviate the burn if we needed to.

Operator

Our next question will come from the line of Thomas Shrader with Stifel.

Thomas Shrader

Craig, you're always very careful in your language about the manufacturing issue may be the last thing in Glatopa approval. But I think you just made a comment that suggested that on historical basis, it probably is standing in the way, that it's probably unlikely they'd approve without clearing the manufacturing. Did I hear that right?

Craig Wheeler

Yes. I think I've been clear on that historically, and maybe I haven't, so I apologize. But yes, we do believe that the manufacturing issue is what's holding up the approval. Yes.

Thomas Shrader

And maybe a silly follow-up. Can you just ask the FDA? Is that the only thing?

Craig Wheeler

I guess, I would - the way I would answer that is we don't talk about our regulatory interactions. But what I did say in the script, and so I refer back to it, is that Sandoz is working with the FDA and with Pfizer to get this situation resolved. So the FDA is involved.

Thomas Shrader

Okay. And then one other question. So the recent news from Merck-Samsung about the discount for a biosimilar. Is that really new, the 35% discount? Or are they just sort of admitting to the discount they were giving anyway? So - or do you think the discounts are getting bigger? Just for modeling purposes.

Craig Wheeler

Well, I don't know. I really can't comment on it. It's something that they haven't disclosed previously. But I have said for a long time that I think this is going to be a competitive business. I think there's still a lot of profit room in the businesses and very big products, and you're not going to see as much competition in generic. But in - if you look in the markets that we're competing in, whether it's in Europe or the U.S., you have increasing buyer power. So people controlling bigger and bigger parts of the market are able to make large formulary decisions that will cause people to actually drive discounts into the product. And so I wasn't at all surprised to see the discounted strategies that were being used there.

Thomas Shrader

So - but is that a bigger number, do you think? Or do you - you don't really know?

Craig Wheeler

I don't know. Yes. It's hard to say because the results - those - these numbers all are included in - with rebates behind them and charge-backs, et cetera, so I don't know.

Operator

Our next question will come from the line of Manoj Garg with Healthco.

Manoj Garg

So first off, congrats on getting to the 2-year milestone of being the sole-sourced generic on the 20. It would have been hard to contemplate that two years ago.

Craig Wheeler

Not for us.

Manoj Garg

So just wanted to start by asking - over these two years, what have you learned about the quality of some of the other ANDA filers or files that are behind you? That's one. And then two, just wanted to square some of your commentary with some of the commentary from your partners. So recognizing that you're getting information from Sandoz who, in turn, is getting it from Pfizer, both those companies have essentially punted on likelihood of remediation until next year. So just wanted to hear from you as to why you think this year is still possible. And then third and final is, you were mentioning that you're still potentially looking for a backup fill/finish facility. And so that would simply be in somewhat of a contrast that you expect a resolution this year because that could probably take 12 to 18 months prior to diligence.

Craig Wheeler

Sure. So let me go through these in order. So first, on the other applicants. So I have no personal knowledge of their application. But what I have said in the past is the time lines it has taken them to get here would almost certainly point to challenges with their analytics and understanding their manufacturing process. It's a very complex molecule. And it took us a long time to actually do it ourselves and educate the FDA. And I think other companies are going through that same process and finding this is a pretty high bar to be able to have the analytics necessary to show what the product is and then they'd be able to modify the manufacturing product - process to make it.

So I would imagine that historically, these companies have struggled with manufacturing processes. And I don't know the details, and that's a question for them. But I would imagine with the time lines, that's probably what's going on. The second is on the possibility of this year. I would say, our partners have not given up at all on the possibility of getting the remediation done this year on the products. And I would say that for Pfizer, and I would say that for Sandoz. I would acknowledge that as is prudent for them, they have taken their revenue guidance out of this year.

And that's what they did is they actually took - they took the revenue guidance out. So they're being conservative as they should be. But that has not at all put them on the - in the back burner in terms of hoping and guiding for - trying to get this resolved as soon as possible. And then finally, on the backup fill/finish supplier. What we said is that the earliest we could see that is mid next year. We continue to work for it. I think one of these things - one of the things you can be rest assured is whether this is remediated or not, we would continue to work for this. I mean, this is a pretty good lesson, and we need to have multiple suppliers.

Operator

Our next question will come from the line of Gregg Gilbert with Deutsche Bank.

Gregg Gilbert

I want to ask the Glatopa question a different way, Craig. Is there any new info that you're privy to that makes you more or less confident in this happening this year versus your language last quarter?

Craig Wheeler

Yes. That is quite a different - it's a little bit different angle at it. So look, we're getting updates and information on a very regular basis in terms of exactly what's going on there. I can't disclose what those are. But I am - I continue, as I said last quarter, to believe that we have the opportunity to get this in this quarter. Obviously, if - I'm caveating the heck out of that because it requires a remediation; it requires an agency to work with multiple companies to get this all done. Our belief is, from what we see that, that could happen to allow us to get into the market in the fourth quarter of this year. But there are delays that could happen. There are things that could go wrong, which could push us into next year. So we're continuing to be - I think I would put us in the mode of cautiously optimistic that we could actually get those resolved based on what we have seen from the very good work that both Pfizer and Sandoz are doing.

Gregg Gilbert

The other questions I have or the next one I have is your comments around the HUMIRA - biosimilar HUMIRA market formation. I think it's the first quarter where you've expressed a view that you think the District Court process in the appeal, which sounds similar to the Hatch-Waxman process, will shape the market formation time line. Is that your view at this point and that the IPRs are sort of a sideshow?

Craig Wheeler

No. It's actually - I - let me put some nuance in that. We've always felt that the District Court is likely to be necessary for clearance here. This product is actually quite unique. What AbbVie has done here is they have and they continue to put a huge patent estate in place. There are 120 or more patents in place on this product. And so when we look at that, we say, "Okay. This is great, but some of these patents are beginning to fall, and they are an important one." But if you look at the marketplace with going up against that many potential patents, anybody launching before they at least have an understanding of how courts rule on a patent family, like the patent family that Teva had on Copaxone, is really a very, very high risk.

And when we look at a product that is - by the time people are launching the $16-plus billion into a market where patents haven't been adjudicated, so there is potential for very large damages and we look at competitors, there's very few that we think that actually take that kind of financial risk. And so that's why when we look at that with a clear, cold eye, with that many patents, we say it's a prospective that a rational company would want to actually understand what the courts come out of it on the patent families, and then they would understand the risk on launching.

Right now, we have - in many, many of the patent families that exist, there's really no indication if they're going to stand or not, and we have a few that have been overturned in the IPRs. Different companies will make different decisions. So I'm just giving you an educated perspective on when I think formation will happen. But this is an atypical product. If you look at - just with any other product out there, there are many, many, many pure patents.

Gregg Gilbert

Okay. My last question, it's a little more about the industry. The new FDA head seems focused on increasing competition and lowering price for generic via generics but through the Hatch-Waxman framework. I believe your comments and some other companies' comments at the FDA meeting recently that we attended were focused also on biosimilars and offering advice on things the FDA could do there. But do you think the FDA is ready to focus on that on how best to enhance competition on biologics? It's pretty clear they're all over it on the small molecule side.

Craig Wheeler

Yes. I think there is competing tensions within the FDA because I think they are still in the learning mode in terms of thinking about biosimilars. I do see some opening potentials for a reduction in trials and for a broader extrapolation across multiple complex products and those types of things. I do see some hints of that. I think the real breakthroughs are going to come when the - there's more comfort, potentially, on reducing the validation costs that people do and that huge investments that people are making earlier, getting access to products, the REMS problems. At least, the language that's being used at the FDA right now is actually quite positive. And so I think there's a good chance that you'll see more rapid approvals in the future.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our next question will come from the line of Ronny Gal with Bernstein.

Ronny Gal

A couple of them. First, regarding the Copaxone launch. I guess, you haven't discussed it. But is there any way which there could be an exception process to launch Glatopa out of McPherson while the full remediation has not taken place? My understanding, the specific line we are discussing here has not had problems. And second, can you just maybe - I don't know if you can, but if you can - just go for another level down into the HUMIRA IPR estate? Essentially, what family of patents are the ones that really have to fall for an early launch to be possible?

Craig Wheeler

Sure. So first, on Copaxone. I - there's always a possibility. But my view on this particular situation is that the warning letter is going to have to be remediated for the product to be able to be approved. While it's true that the line has no observations on it, the modern line, it's still producing our current 20-milligram product. If you go back to the warning letter that was issued, many of them were around system-level quality issues. And so we're working really hard to make sure that, that is - and I guess, I would say, Sandoz is working very hard. We're not because we're not heavily in it. But Sandoz is working very, very hard with Pfizer to make sure that those overall system-level issues are resolved, and they can get out from this as quickly as possible. There are exceptions, and you can find them out there in companies that have been able to launch out of plants, but they tend to be drug shortage...

Scott Storer

Medical necessity kind of thing. Yes.

Craig Wheeler

Yes, medical necessity kinds of things. And so I don't think that's a case that can be made here with products on the market and the markets being supplied.

Ronny Gal

Are you pursuing an exception process?

Craig Wheeler

I would say that Sandoz and Pfizer have pursued every possible avenue with the FDA, but I can't comment on any specific strategy. In terms of going under the level on the HUMIRA IP. I'm going to defer on that. I would - I'm just talking with some of the lawyers here in the room because I'm going up for two days to dig into all of the IP and just understand it. But so much of it there. So I'm going to defer that question.

Operator

And our next question will come from the line of Liav Abraham with Citi.

Liav Abraham

Just curious as to whether your thoughts on what the market will look like when you launch Glatopa 40, assuming that is towards the end of this year or early next year. Are there any changes to your thoughts as to what the market will look like and how many players there will be given that other companies are talking about potential near-term approvals?

Craig Wheeler

Sure. It is - we still think there's an opportunity we could be a first approval. Obviously, we're working towards that in the 40. Others, I will point out, don't even have the 20-milligram approved yet. And so we would anticipate 20 is going to be before 40 because that's the API that's necessary for 40 and most of them started with the 20. We've heard others are coming to the marketplace for a long time. I mean, you heard it before we launched. We've heard it after we launched, every year, every quarter. They're not here.

I don't have any insight at all into the regulatory processes, so they could be getting close, and we've actually anticipated that. We're actually planning our base business case and having competition in here. But we've heard the same rhetoric for some time, so there is an equally reasonable chance that they're still struggling through the FDA approval process with their manufacturing processes. So we'll just have to see, but we are ready for it. We've anticipated it. We will capitalize, and we think with the limited competition we do see here, it's still going to be a pretty healthy market even with multiple competitors in it.

There are no further questions. So now it's my pleasure to hand the conference back over to Mr. Craig Wheeler, Chief Executive Officer, for some closing comments and remarks. Sir?

Craig Wheeler

Sure. Thank you very much, and I just want to thank everybody. I know it's summer, and I really appreciate everybody taking the time to come on to our call. So enjoy the last weeks of August, and we'll see everybody at the conferences in September. Take care.

