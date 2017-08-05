Infinity Property and Casualty Corporation's (IPCC) CEO Glen Godwin on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Infinity Property and Casualty Corporation (NASDAQ:IPCC)

I would now like to turn the conference over to Amy Jordan. Please go ahead.

Amy Jordan

Good morning, and thank you for joining us for Infinity's Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call. The live event link on our Web site contains the slide presentation for this morning's call, if you'd like to follow along. We also have an Excel spreadsheet on our Investor Relations Web site on the annual and quarterly reports page that provides more detailed quarterly financial data. And Page 10 of this report contains the definition and reconciliation of any non-GAAP items we discuss this morning.

As noted on Slide 2 of this morning's presentation, certain statements made during this call could be considered forward-looking statements, which anticipate results based on our estimates, assumptions and plans that are subject to uncertainty. For a discussion of the primary events or circumstances that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested by such forward-looking statements, please refer to Infinity's filings with the SEC. And now, let me turn the call over to Glen Godwin, CEO of Infinity.

Glen Godwin

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. Rob Bateman, our CFO, is also on the call this morning.

As this is my first opportunity to speak to you in my new role, I'd like to start by telling you how excited and honored I am to lead Infinity. I'd also like to acknowledge the incredible leadership and contributions of Jim Gober. Everyone here thinks of Jim as our company's founding CEO, and we've watched him over many years build this extraordinary franchise. I know you will miss his candid, colorful and most importantly, informative discussions. We wish him all the best in his well-deserved retirement. As for the company's future, my feeling of confidence is bolstered by the team we have in place that is executing everyday in delivering value to our shareholders while admirably serving our agents and policyholders.

Turning to Slide 3. Before we get into the results of the quarter, I'd like to use this first opportunity to share my thoughts on our strategy and future direction. In my prior role, I was immersed in both overall strategy and operational execution so I don't want to you think that I feel a need to take the company quickly in some new direction. I'm a vocal proponent of our current strategy, which clearly establishes our vision to be a leading provider of personal and commercial auto insurance products to urban and Hispanic markets. We've successfully built a recognizable and leading brand in some of the America's largest cities, executing on just that vision.

Our competitive advantages include our people who fundamentally believe that success is a byproduct of competitive prices that are driven by a cost structure that is well below the industry, along with the customer experience that is both responsive and convenient. Let me share at a high level how I see our strategy evolving near-term, so that you have a better perspective of how to think about Infinity's future performance. I look forward to getting into more details of our strategy in future calls and meetings.

Let's look at Slide 4. Building on today's business, we're actively looking to both grow and diversify our company and accordingly our earnings. We feel this diversification process for us is best described in four key areas. Geography. In LA and Miami, we enjoy 5% or more market share, much more share opportunity exists in these cities and our current markets of Houston, Dallas, Orlando and Tampa. Given the recent industry response to loss cost trends with higher rates and tightened underwriting, we see potential in other major U.S. cities that need our definition of a target urban zone.

Product expansion. Our urban customers are becoming more diverse and, in particular, our core Hispanic customers are gaining in both acculturation and affluency. Therefore, it is important that we evolve our products and pricing to meet the needs of the customer who is building assets that need protecting. Providing products that are accurately priced for existing and future customers is a step towards extending policy life duration. On the commercial auto side, we've added commercial general liability coverage options for our commercial auto customer. Again meeting a customer need while increasing our average premium per policy and extending the lifetime of our commercial auto policy.

We think several other product opportunities exist that can benefit our policyholders and agents. Two examples of this would be elevating a deserving customer to a more standard auto plan and cross-selling that customer renters policy. We want to be open to complementary ways to serve our customers and when we execute on product expansion, do so carefully and in a very disciplined way. I might add here that we have no plans to enter the homeowners market.

Distribution. Historically, this area has been a strength of our organization. We've decided to leverage our experience and structure to provide more products to our independent agents. Late last year, we launched a managing general agency that represents other underwriting carriers for the sale of complementary products that we do not underwrite ourselves at this time. Two popular coverage options are renters on the personal line side and business owner's policies on the small commercial side. We are paid a commission to bring these programs to market. It also provides a good laboratory to fully understand the intricacy of operating additional lines of coverage.

Turning to Slide 5. Here is a visual of how we want our technology and analytics to support the business. Consumer behavior will most certainly continue to be impacted by technology and our IT analytics digital transformation has been underway in earnest for several years. In order for us to effectively compete at the highest levels, we must make both our digital platforms and business analytics a strength of the business. Investments we've made in data science skill sets, improved system architecture and system development processes are now positively impacting our business. I am very pleased with our analytics progress on the marketing product claims and customer care teams as they rely on larger volumes of and more recent data to run our business. For both risk selection and retention, we must be able to support the customer journey with service levels that exceed expectations. While our expense ratio is industry-leading now, we feel our low cost model can be well supported into the future as we make even more progress with our technology.

Now let's turn to this quarter's results on Slide 6. Net earnings per diluted share were $0.46, down from $0.99 in the second quarter of 2016. Operating earnings per diluted share were $0.34 compared with $1 last year. Our GAAP accident year combined ratio at June 2017 was 99.9% compared with 99.5% for the same period last year. During the second quarter of 2017, after an evaluation of a consumer complaint submitted to the California Department of Insurance related to the process of estimating a policyholder's annual mileage for pricing purposes. We decided offer refunds to former and current policyholders and where appropriate, to adjust their current estimated annual mileage. We recorded adjustments of $18.3 million and $12.4 million to written and earned premium, respectively.

The adjustment made during the second quarter was unrelated to the issue that led us to make a voluntary refund to California policyholders in the first quarter. With these sizable premium adjustments, we believe any potential compliance or systems gaps have been identified and remediated. However, to give us greater assurance going forward, we are performing a top to bottom assessment of our methodology and process. We will keep you informed of our efforts and progress in future reports.

Excluding the year-to-date premium adjustments, the accident year combined ratio at June 30, 2017, was 97.6%. The impact of the adjustments were moderate throughout the remainder of the year. Overall, our gross written premium was down 3.9% during the quarter. Excluding the premium adjustment, gross written premium increased 1.5%, driven by growth in Texas, commercial auto and Arizona, partially offset by reduction in new business in Florida and renewal business in California. So let's go over the details behind the highlights starting on Slide 7.

In California premiums declined 16.2% during the second quarter and 10.9% during first 6 months. Excluding the impact of the adjustment, premium was down due to a decline in renewal business as well as lower new business applications. Our accident year combined ratio of 102.3%, increased compared with the prior year, primarily due to the premium adjustment. Excluding the adjustment, our accident year combined ratio was 97.1% compared to 99% in 2016. We are still seeing an increase in trends, particularly in bodily injury frequency. We have had rate and class plan filings pending approval with the Department of Insurance for over a year now. We are working with the department to resolve any remaining issues related to the filings. Once these filings are approved, they will help offset the higher claim strengths being experienced by us and the industry. We expect to submit another rate filing as soon as the current one is approved.

Moving on to Florida. A decline in new business applications as well as a shift to more six month policies resulted in a reduction in gross written premium of 12.2% during the second quarter and 16.6% on a year-to-date basis. The increase in combined ratio from 98.4% for 2016 to 98.9% for 2017 was driven by bodily injury frequency and PIP severity. We continue to increase rates, implementing an increase with an overall impact of 7.1% in March of this year. We are planning on an additional 7% rate increase during the third quarter. We're also introducing a new business program in October of this year. The rate increases and the new program should help offset adverse claims trends.

Switching to Texas. Gross written premium grew about 121% during the first and second quarters of this year, primarily due to new business growth and higher average premiums. The profitability of this business continues to be solid with a combined ratio in 2017 of 95.3%. Catastrophes in the second quarter were manageable adding 3.2 points to the combined ratio. Average earned premiums are ahead of loss cost through the end of June. To ensure we stay ahead of rising trends, we increased rates another 3.3 points during the second quarter.

Touching briefly on Arizona. Gross written premiums grew 68.4% during the second quarter and 78.4% year-to-date as a result of an increase in new business applications and the impact of rate increases. The 2017 accident year combined ratio has increased about three points from last year, primarily due to growth in new business. As for our commercial auto product, gross written premium growth during the second quarter and first six months was 11.8% and 16.4%, respectively, driven by renewal policy growth and higher average premiums. We have seen an improvement in our commercial auto accident year combined ratio, primarily due to lower bad debt as well as a larger premium base over which to spread fixed costs. We've also taken significant rate increases in commercial auto over the last 12 months to offset loss cost trends, which are similar to those experienced in personal auto. Our Commercial Auto loss ratio through the first six months of 2017 has improved over 2 points compared to 2016.

I'll now turn the presentation over to Rob to review our financial performance for the second quarter.

Robert Bateman

Thank you, Glen, and good morning, everyone. Slide 8 provides a summary of Infinity's financial performance for the quarter. I'll cover this performance in further detail on Slides 9 through 11.

So let's turn to Slide 9. Revenues were relatively flat compared to the second quarter of 2016. Earned premiums in the current year quarter were reduced by $12.4 million as a result of the premium adjustment Glen discussed earlier on the call. Operating earnings also declined as a result of the adjustment, which reduced earnings by $8.4 million. The 2017 calendar year combined ratio of 95.7% after considering the adjustments includes favorable development of $6.7 million during the quarter and $13.1 million year-to-date.

Moving on to investment results on Slide 10. At the end of the second quarter, cash and invested assets were $1.6 billion with fixed income securities and cash representing 94% of the total. Roughly 91% of our fixed income securities were investment grade and the average duration of the portfolio was 3.3 years. Our quarterly net investment income increased 0.8% or $0.1 million. From a total return perspective, our investment portfolio which has a AA minus average credit quality, had a pretax total gain in the quarter of 115 basis points, a 57 basis points from current income and 58 basis points from investment gains. These returns are not annualized. At June 2017, the book yield on the fixed income portfolio was 2.5% flat compared to June of 2016. Our new money yield in the quarter was 2.3%.

Turning to Slide 11. I'll make a few comments on our financial position. Our balance sheet and liquidity remain strong. We ended the second quarter with $987 million in total capital and a debt-to-capital ratio of 27.9%. We have $164 million of cash and investments at the holding company, which provides us plenty of flexibility going forward. Our book value per share at June 30, 2017, was $64.48, a 1.5% increase from the prior year. Excluding unrealized gains, our book value per share has increased 2.4% since June of last year. Regarding capital actions during the quarter, we repurchased 17,401 shares for an average per share price, excluding commissions, of $94.52. As of the end of June, we had approximately $32.4 million of capacity left in the share repurchase program which expires at the end of 2017.

Finally, our priority remains improving our combined ratio. We continue to take rate and other actions, particularly in California and Florida, to help us achieve that goal. We still expect our GAAP accident year combined ratio for the full year to be between 96% and 98%, although this range excludes the full year impact form the premium adjustments of about 1.5 points. This concludes our formal presentation. So at this time, we would like to open it up for questions.

Greg Peters

Glen, you have big shoes to fill, so good luck. I wanted to revert back to, I think it was Slide 7, where you provide us some detail around each state, both in terms of prices and in terms of premium growth and underwriting margin and results. And I know you had some commentary in the script about each state. But I was hoping perhaps you could give us some additional perspective. California and Florida are your two largest markets, but you're also posting nice growth in Texas and Arizona. And I thought maybe you could use this opportunity to give us some sense of how market conditions are in each state and obviously competitive forces vary from state to state, maybe give us a review of the landscape from a competitive standpoint as well.

Glen Godwin

Sure, Greg. This is Glen. You're absolutely right. When we look at California, we're seeing a hardening market. The key for us in California really is to get this next rate filing approved. We've had a 6.9% increase pending there for a year, we've been working very close with the department and feel like we're very close to getting that approved. But all-in-all, our business has been picking up there because of a hard market. So our rate levels have been fairly stable there for the year but because of the hard market we are seeing new applications beginning to grow. Switching to a state like Texas...

Greg Peters

Glen, before you switch, on the California, on the premium adjustment issue. Is that something that you think is going to affect the broader market? Or is that just something as it relates specifically to your company?

Glen Godwin

Well, at this point this is specific to our company. Whether it applies to other folks, it kind of depends on the positions they're taking now with the regulations that the companies have to abide by. Rob, do you have anything further on that?

Robert Bateman

No. I think, first of all, there is like a number of methodologies that companies could take. In this particular case for us for us, when we are dealing with the regulators there's always going to be disagreements on methodologies and we always try to be prudent in dealing with these matters. So in this particular case, we evaluate our methodologies and just opting to revise methodology we employed during the renewal process for estimating annual mileage. So that's specific to us. I don't know how that affects others in the marketplace.

Greg Peters

Okay. Continue on, Glen, sorry to interrupt you on that.

Glen Godwin

Sure. So as we move from state to state, we are seeing the hard market continue across our footprint. So in Texas, definitely continue to see competitors take rates up there aggressively. We have done the same. Our growth rate in Texas, I think, is indicative of that hard market but in addition, the color I'd like to add there would be, we've implemented a program there now that's approaching two years old. It is the latest version of our product pricing model, if you will, much improved segmentation, much improved risk selection. We've also expanded our urban zone footprint in Texas to give us a little bit more geography to focus on. So I think when you put those three things together, it's reflective of that new business growth that you're seeing. By the way, we're wanting that growth. We like what we're seeing from the standpoint of a new business combined ratio, it is meeting or exceeding targets. So we're ready to take as much of that business at our current rate levels as possible.

Switching to Florida. Florida, again, a very hard market. The industry is definitely taking rates up there, tightening underwriting dramatically in terms of what is being taken by the markets at large, especially the preferred writers, which does put more opportunity on the non-standard side. However, there are coverages there that are still problematic. Things that we're specifically dealing with would be the pit coverage where we're taking more -- we took rate there in March and we plan on taking more rate there on the current program in the third quarter. So that along with increase in BI severities, BI frequency is problematic in Florida, where our plan is going forward is to introduce some new program into that state. And this new program is significant in my mind because it incorporates a lot of the segmentation and risk selection that has been fine tuned in Texas over the last two years. So we're basically going to and have built a new program and look forward to rolling that out again in the third quarter.

Greg Peters

Thanks for the color. Just one follow up. Obviously there is a lot of rhetoric in the marketplace around emerging technologies, usage-based insurance, etcetera. I'm just curious about your perspective and your approach.

Glen Godwin

Sure. Absolutely. In terms of user-based insurance and that data that can be used for pricing purposes on the auto side, we feel that's very significant. We have completed a project already, a telematics project. It was a great learning experience. We are eager to begin another phase of that. We look to do that relatively near-term within the next year, let's say. And as you know, one of the big significant changes in that space is moving away from the expensive dongle approach being inserted in a car to more of the mobile technology, the mobile app based product. And so I personally believe that, that is very important and look forward to us getting more involved and telling you more about that in the future.

[Operator Instructions] The next question comes from Arash Soleimani of KBW. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, this is [Anthony Cho] [ph] in for Arash. Just to get back on the California premium adjustments, can you talk a little bit about the recurring nature of this adjustment? I thought it was specifically 1Q, '17 issue.

Robert Bateman

This is Rob, Arash. How are you? So if you look at the adjustment we took in the first quarter, the two issues that we had, the one in the first quarter and the one in the second quarter, they're unrelated. They wrote some two different complaints to the California Department. The inquiry that resulted in the adjustment in the second quarter was received during the second quarter, it was not a continuation of the first quarter issue. I guess, if you look at the first quarter, that was a review of certain business practices surrounding the customer complaints we received, we did an evaluation and we decided to return $3.8 million to our policyholders. In the second quarter, the adjustment was a result of an inquiry from the department about how the adjust insurance annual mileage driven in terms of pricing. As you know under California regulations, annual mileage driven is one of the three mandatory factors used to adjust premium rates. And then, we just flipped our methodology, like I said earlier on the call, and we opted to revise the process we employed during the renewal process for estimating the changes in annual mileage.

Unidentified Analyst

Great, thanks. That was helpful. And lastly, can you remind us what the new money yields were and how they compare to your current book yield?

Robert Bateman

Sure. Our new money yield was 2.3% in the second quarter and our book yield is about 2.5%. So we're still a bit short.

Glen Godwin

Well, thank you. First, again, let me thank you everyone for participating. With the California premium adjustment behind us, we're going to stay focused on our near-term priorities while looking forward to executing our strategic vision I outlined earlier. And that is growing our business by serving customers in more geography with a broader range of products and by leveraging our well established agency distribution, along with advancing our technology. As a specialty auto writer, I believe, current hard market conditions should give us the tailwind in achieving our financial targets. Thanks, again and we look forward to providing you an update next quarter.

