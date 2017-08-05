Internap Corporation's (INAP) CEO Pete Aquino on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Internap Corporation (NASDAQ:INAP)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

August 3, 2017 08:30 am ET

Executives

Richard Ramlall - VP, IR and Public Relations

Pete Aquino - President, CEO

Bob Dennerlein - CFO

Analysts

Barry Sine - Drexel Hamilton

Frank Louthan - Raymond James

Dan Kurnos - The Benchmark Company

Richard Ramlall

Good morning and thank you for joining us today. I'm joined by Pete Aquino, our Chief Executive Officer; and Robert Dennerlein, our Chief Financial Officer. Following prepared remarks, we will open up the call for your questions. The slides we reference in the call are available on our website in the Presentations section of our IR page.

Non-GAAP reconciliations and our supplemental data sheet, which includes additional operational and financial metrics, are available under the Financial Information section of our Investor Relations page under the Quarterly Results link.

Today's call contains forward-looking statements as described on Page 2 of the slide presentation we reference in this call, which we urge you to read. These statements are not guarantees of future performance. Because these statements are based on certain assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties, there are important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. We discuss these factors in our filings with the SEC, which are available from the SEC or on our IR website. We undertake no obligation to amend, update or clarify these statements made as of today, August 3, 2017.

Now let me turn the call over to Peter Aquino. Pete?

Pete Aquino

Thank you, Richard, and good morning, everyone. We had a very good quarter, and on track with our 2017 goals. Our execution thus far is creating real momentum for the future of INAP. We are reorganizing and strengthening our portfolio of data center assets for long-term sustainable growth. Some of the bright stars for the quarter include continued traction in margin expansion and rebuilding our sales team. On the top line, total revenue for the second quarter was over $70 million, when you account for the planned closing of facilities in New York and San Francisco. Churn has improved this quarter as well, and the rate of decline is slowing. Our growth products in COLO and Agile Cloud are the best contributors and we continue to invest in them, but we have a lot of work to do.

Regarding our 2017 pure play business segments, INAP COLO and INAP Cloud, we are now approaching best-in-class metrics on profitability. We are working through specific areas to invest them for the long-term to grow revenues, and harvesting profitable lines of business that continue to produce good cash flow. All of this is baked into our guidance for this year.

So for a quick review, allow me to briefly run through our accomplishments through the second quarter. First, we completed the recapitalization of our balance sheet this April to gain more flexibility in our credit agreement. This success is reflected in this quarter's results. Simultaneously, we initiated revenue growth strategies, while cutting unnecessary cost and overhead out of our business. All of this is showing up in our margin expansion. Our direct sales team is now close to 50 quarter bearing reps, and we are still aiming to get to at least 60 QBRs by the end of the year. As they quickly ramp up, we are driving activity towards our surplus data center space as well as market expansions combined with anchor tenants.

Besides organic growth, we also initiated a more intensive business development effort this quarter designed to search out accretive tuck-in deals. With this offensive strategy, we can continue to optimize our data center portfolio of nearly 50 locations. We are evaluating real estate assets that we should invest in or simply exit to improve profitability and/or pay down debt. All options are on the table.

Now midway through 2017, we're on a fast track with an improved balance sheet and momentum in operations performance. And to that end, we also made the leap this quarter and now presenting a consolidation of our facilities into our top 20 markets. So for the unveiling, let's turn to Slide 5. Today, we formally announced INAP's top 20 markets. A detailed supplemental data exhibit is included in our press release for greater transparency and consistency within our industry. We will no longer refer to old definitions of company controlled and partner sites, which frankly cause some confusion relative to peer group comps. This new dashboard is particularly helpful to marketing and sales, so we can better articulate where we have a strong presence and excess capacity. Our prospective customers can more easily search our entire footprint for their build outs, especially if they're looking for speed to market.

Today, management considers our Tier 3 data center excess capacity as an advantage as we can build out customers at relatively lower incremental cost. To the extent we have multiple facilities in the market, all the better, as long as they are required by customers and/or remain profitable. Another interesting takeaway with this presentation is that INAP operates a state-of-the-art Internet infrastructure in nine of the top 10 MSAs in the country. Plus the number two market with Montréal and Canada. And if you go to the top 15 MSAs, we have a COLO presence in 12 metros with the 100% coverage, with our pop presence in all 15 markets. I view this as a real asset, and we need to take advantages of this addressable market. We're likely one of a very few that can do one stop shop in retail data center, and we can bump [ph] the COLO, Cloud, performance IP and essential business district, where demand for infrastructure tends to be the greatest.

And finally to give our sales team even more air cover, we'll be marketing the new INAP markets through all forms of media from our website to digital marketing, to flagship data center events, where management and customers can continue to discuss new business. We want to engage and strengthen customer relationships, so we can grow with them. And so to summarize our new INAP claim, today, we have nearly one million square feet under lease, of which approximately 700,000 square feet is data center space with admin and overhead. Of the total data center space, we already built out 300,000 square feet, and customers occupy approximately 60% today. This is our current picture, and I am really excited about our upside.

So at this point, let me hand it off to our CFO, Bob Dennerlein, and take us through the quarter in more detail. Bob?

Bob Dennerlein

Thank you, Pete, and good morning, everyone. After completing the recapitalization of our balance sheet this April, we turned our full attention to executing against our 2017 financial and operating plans. In addition to providing clarity around the strength of our assets and product offerings in our top markets, we drove positive results from our margin improvement initiatives as reflected in our adjusted EBITDA result of 33% this quarter. We also invested in our future growth, specifically regarding our Phoenix market opportunity; we worked with Digital Realty to add additional collocation space to meet the requirements of a significant anchor tenant in the enterprise software space. This is exactly the type of success based investment that we will be pursuing to strengthen our portfolio. The combination of a longer-term commitment, and an increased footprint in Phoenix, provides a path to growth for our sales team to sell into.

Also, as I mentioned last quarter, we successfully exited a large underutilized footprint at 75 Broad Street in Manhattan at the end of the second quarter. There was approximately $5 million in annualized cost associated with that facility. We've now migrated the customers over to Secaucus, New Jersey, and we'll be realizing bottom line benefits beginning in the third quarter.

In addition, we did some cleanup in San Francisco, where we exited one of two facilities that we leased to capture some modest savings. This property was on our original target list, and we completed the shutdown in May. We continue to work through many other subscale unprofitable locations, and we'll report on these in the future as we take action.

Now let's turn to this quarter's financial results. On the consolidated earnings summary on Slide 6, our second quarter 2017 results reflect the continued focus on expanding our margins and driving profitable growth, as we continue to rationalize our assets and rebuild the sales engine. Reported revenue in the second quarter was $69.6 million, declining 3.5% from the first quarter 2017, and 6.3% from the second quarter 2016. $1 million of the sequential decline was driven by the planned closure of our facility on 75 Broad Street in New York City, and to a customer unfortunately needing to seek bankruptcy protection. Normalizing for these two events yields approximately $70.5 million in second quarter revenue, which signals that our revenue decline is beginning to slow. This is encouraging, as we are putting a lot of focus on growing the top line once again.

Other variances in revenue were somewhat slower declines in network services partly from the continued pricing pressure in our industry. GAAP net loss in the second quarter was $19.3 million, which included $13.4 million of one-time expenses, including $4.6 million of exit and restructuring costs, and $7.1 million due to debt refinancing. On a normalized non-GAAP basis, second quarter 2017 net loss increased by $1.8 million from $4.1 million in the prior quarter, and $0.3 million versus last year. The increase was due to interest expense from an increase in our capital leases and our bank debt. Cash flow from operations was $14.8 million in the current quarter versus $7.3 million in the prior quarter, and $14 million last year. The main driver was working capital timing.

Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter was $23.1 million, with adjusted EBITDA margin of 33.1%. Adjusted EBITDA increased by $1.5 million versus prior quarter, and $2.9 million year-over-year. EBITDA margin grew 320 basis points sequentially, and nearly 600 basis points compared to the second quarter 2016. The positive EBITDA performance, despite the absolute revenue decline, is driven by our data center portfolio initiatives of eliminating unproductive sites, and investing in long-term key markets.

During the quarter, we renegotiated five of our leases, which resulted in capital lease treatment. The result of which improved the adjusted EBITDA by $2.1 million. With continued focus on improving profitability and returning to growth, we believe there is still upside to our second quarter adjusted EBITDA margin of 33%.

Capital expenditures in the second quarter were $6.7 million compared to $6 million last quarter, and $14.4 million second quarter 2016. Our year-over-year spending through the first six months reflects new management's conservative approach to capital allocation while we rebuild the new INAP. We believe in investing in high ROI projects and/or tuck-ins that are accretive to our story. Further, we continue to apply rigor when it comes to our planned CapEx investments. While we planned our second half CapEx investments to be somewhat higher than the first half, this measured approach led us to reduce our overall CapEx spend guidance for the year. Second quarter 2017 adjusted EBITDA less CapEx was $16.3 million, an increase of $0.7 million sequentially, and producing almost 3 times free cash flow as we did in the second quarter 2016.

Let's move on to Slide 7. Our INAP COLO segment. INAP COLO revenue totaled $52 million in the second quarter 2017, a decrease of 2.4% from $53.3 million sequentially and 6.8% from $55.8 million year-over-year. The largest drivers of the sequential decrease were the exit from 75 Broad, and the unforeseen customer seeking bankruptcy protection. The combined impact was $800,000 for the COLO segment. Normalizing for these two events, the COLO segment was down less than 1% sequentially. This decline included continued pricing pressure, but at a lower rate of decline than we have seen historically within network services.

INAP COLO second quarter 2017 contribution margin of $22 million was higher sequentially by $2.1 million and year-over-year by $2 million or 10%. The sequential increase was due to our initiatives of eliminating unproductive sites, and making investments in the long-term key markets. The 42.2% contribution margin is 480 basis points higher sequentially versus 37.4% in prior quarter, and 640 basis points than 35.8% from the prior year. We believe the continued margin expansion in INAP COLO puts us on a more level playing field with our competition, and we remain focused on increasing these margins even further, while growing our sales organization in parallel. We expect to continue capitalizing on profitability improvements throughout the second half of this year.

Now let's turn to Slide 8 to discuss our INAP Cloud segment. INAP Cloud second quarter revenue totaled $17.6 million, a decrease of $1.2 million or 6.3% sequentially, and a decrease of $0.9 million or 4.9% year-over-year. Within INAP Cloud, iWeb revenues were partially impacted by the seasonally higher churn we referenced on our last call at the end of the first quarter 2017. Agile Cloud revenue was negatively impacted by $0.2 million from the 75 Broad data center exit, and although revenue still declined, we did see lower sequential churn levels, which is an encouraging sign if the trend continues.

INAP cloud contribution of $8.1 million was lower by $1.3 million from prior quarter due to the revenue decrease and higher by $0.1 million year-over-year. While second quarter INAP Cloud contribution margin of 46% declined sequentially from 50.1% in the first quarter of 2017, it was still higher than the 43.1% in the prior year. Like INAP COLO, we will continue to look for ways to both increase sales, and manage our cost structure more efficiently in the INAP Cloud segment.

Moving on to Slide 9, we will look at our balance sheet and cash flow. Free cash flow, defined as cash generated from operations less capital expenditures was $8 million, an improvement of $8.4 million over prior year, and $6.7 million from prior quarter due to higher net cash flows from operating activities driven by working capital timing. As I mentioned previously, capital expenditures were $6.7 million in the current quarter, comprised of $5.7 million of growth related spend and $1 million of maintenance.

Cash interest was $7.6 million in the second quarter, bringing unlevered free cash flow to $15.6 million, compared to $8.6 million in the previous quarter, and $7.4 million last year. Cash and cash equivalents were $17.5 million at the end of the second quarter versus $9.2 million from prior quarter, the increase of $8.3 million was due primarily due to free cash flow of $8 million in the quarter. As we discussed on our last call, early in the quarter we successfully refinanced our entire debt facility, which increased the runway needed to execute our vision, increased our covenant flexibility and allowed for a wider range of options to grow the company moving forward. Total debt of $486.7 million includes $197.6 million in capital lease obligations. $134.7 million of our capital lease obligations are excluded from debt for bank covenant purposes as they were operating leases at the time of refinancing.

Turning to Slide 10 is our updated outlook. Our full year 2017 revenue range of $275 million to $285 million is unchanged. As we continue to execute our plans to rationalize our data center portfolio, while also bringing on sales talent and channel partners. We are also exploring opportunities to increase revenue through tuck-ins. We are maintaining our adjusted EBITDA range of $85 million to $90 million, and at the same time believe our initiatives should enable us to move toward the higher end of the range for the year.

As we have discussed previously, we continue to manage CapEx tightly, and are leveraging the assets we have in place. As such, we are revising downward our capital expenditure guidance to a range of $32 million to $37 million, down from $37 million to $42 million previously. Our objective for the remainder of the year is to continue to improve our return on assets through greater efficiencies, greater sell through and selected investments in growth. With this great platform, we believe we can continue to increase our run rate profitability and cash flow by streamlining our cost base, managing CapEx toward higher return projects, and building our sales organization and channel partner program for future growth. With two quarters under our belt, we now have a path to continuing profitable growth with execution in our control.

Now let me turn the call back to Pete.

Pete Aquino

Thanks Bob. Let's move to our closing Slide number 11. So this second quarter is a real turning point for the company with a new bank deal, and a new identity of the strong retail data center company in 20 major markets, primarily North America. We are now on offense to grow our business. Another takeaway is from customer testimonials, they consider us their partners. Through a consultative sales, we work with them to create seamless solutions in an age of Internet infrastructure, whether it's high-density COLO, Agile Cloud, or high performance IP, we work hand in hand with our customers to help them grow their business. This is our value proposition, and certainly a win-win for INAP.

With the stronger core competency in sales, operations and customer service, we expect to capture our fair share of increasing demand for our products and services in the markets we serve. This concludes our prepared remarks. At this point, operator, we'd love to take some questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And our first question comes from the line of Barry Sine with Drexel Hamilton.

Barry Sine

Obviously a lot of heavy lifting in the quarter. Pete, one thing I'd be curious by getting an update on is the composition of the sales force. I know in the past you've talked about increasing the sales force, so you can have an up - sales people to overcome churn. Where are you in that process? And when does that really start to show up in revenue?

Pete Aquino

Well, we were targeting about 60 direct reps, Barry, and we're probably at 50 now, which is really good. When you look at INAP COLO versus cloud, cloud is pretty much at full strength now. They have a lot more transactions to do, and they are not typically three to five-year contracts. They could be big deals out of eclipse, so it's a lot more hands on, on the Cloud side. And we also use e-sales, especially for iWeb.

On the COLO side, we're probably little sure, but the new talent coming in is really good, and they are hiring more people. So I would say in total at 50 were may be 10 sure, and they are probably in the COLO group. Like sitting here in August, that's not bad, it's actually better than I thought. So we just want them to ramp up, and to get their sea legs as soon as possible. By reorganizing into these markets, we're literally putting COLO sales rep talent in each of these 20 markets, so at least the top 10 with bulk. And then we'll just leverage our channel partners to help us do more. And that's kind of the one, two punch we're focused on now.

Barry Sine

Okay. And then also maybe for Bob, more of a balance sheet question. A pretty significant increase in net PP and E sequentially versus 1Q, presumably that's related to some of the data center transactions you have done. Can you walk me through what went on there please?

Bob Dennerlein

Yes, yes. So in the course of looking at our portfolio, we focusing on the key markets first. We had five leases that were coming to anywhere from six months to two years out. And in this industry, you really need to get ahead of the curve when you start negotiating lease renewals. Probably three years is about the right window. So in the process of doing that secured by an anchor tenant, our first negotiation was with DRT, where we expanded there by about 8,000 square feet due to this one anchor tenant. And we're betting long year on some of these markets. And so we ended up getting capital lease treatment on the five leases. They were operating leases previously. The sum total of all of the five leases from a cash flow standpoint is actually an improvement. It's slight improvement when we bundle them all. And these were leases that were operating leases previously. As you probably are aware, by 2019, really every lease will end up on the balance sheet in some way, shape or form. So we're kind of doing this in the normal course of business as we are investing in markets.

Barry Sine

And is the kind of cleanup of the real estate portfolio have finished or we're likely to see more transactions and perhaps, more charges into 3Q and 4Q?

Pete Aquino

Yes, as Bob and I like to say, we're probably in the third inning of that. We have about 50 locations, and they are like trading cards for the most part, because we're looking at each of the sites one by one, and now that we are adopting markets sort of as a flag in the ground, we are looking at the combination of all those sites in the market and presenting the whole portfolio to the customer base. But that gets us through 50 data centers. Beyond that, we have pops all over the world. We have about 87 pops, and some of them are in our data centers and some of them are not. So that's another target list for us where we can go through the real estate, and maybe consolidate some of these pops worldwide. That's more of a volume effort for us, but its work on the table right now.

Barry Sine

When is the ninth inning over?

Pete Aquino

Well, I think, it's always going to be work in progress. By the time we are done with this year, we're going to be 80% through this pile. I think that's - at least that's our goal. But for the most part, the bottom 20% aren't going to really move the needle all that much in my mind, it might be one or two. But for the most part, we're doing this every day since literally I've been here. And that's the key to success, because we don't have our real estate portfolio right being in the data center business and network business. It's just an irritant, because it's costs you too much, it's underperforming and it's a drag. So we are all over it, and it's not something we are putting on the back burner.

Barry Sine

All right. Thank you for taking my question.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Frank Louthan with Raymond James. Frank your line is open.

Frank Louthan

Just wanted to touch base on the pace of the sales force hiring to see where that trend is? And as far as the margin improvement, is this sort of a baseline we can expect from here? Is there any thoughts about [indiscernible] thing one time that help that? How should we sort of build models from here?

Pete Aquino

Well, we increased the EBITDA guidance last quarter, because we knew this was cooking. So we are at $85 million to $90 million. Bob mentioned that we are at the top end of that range, at least, right now. It's a little bit of a look for, because we don't know what deals are going to actually get done. So it's a little difficult to nail it perfectly, because that - we don't control the other side of the negotiation half of the time. So I would say our update last quarter gave us a very good range, and Bob leaned a little towards the top end of EBITDA today. We'll see what happens next quarter, and we'll make any adjustments we need to on that side.

Regarding the sales force, we're really excited about the leadership we brought in, and as we mentioned earlier, they are bringing in their guys and their talent. We are also looking at bigger wholesale deals. I think that's also the secret sauce for our company, because it's one thing to have good sales people, but it's another to present, what I would call, empty airplane seats like everybody else does, where the surplus in the some of our biggest data centers is really right for a wholesale deal. So that was not popular in the past, it's very popular with us. And I think that's the thing that may change the dynamic a little bit as we're ramping up our sales guys, and giving them that opportunity in their toolbox to go look at bigger deals potentially at a wholesale rate. And the channel partners are helpful there too, so we're rebooting that.

Frank Louthan

Great. All right. Thank you very much.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from the line of Matthew Heinz with Stifel. Matthew your line is open.

Unidentified Analyst

This is James on for Matt. As you guys look to stabilize your top line growth and land these large wholesale deals with the focus on the top 20 markets. Can you just sort of speak to how you competitively differentiate yourself from these markets?

Pete Aquino

Sure. Hi, James. These cities as you can tell and I outlined it today, these are big NFL cities. And you can imagine the demand for what we do is pretty big there from the business segment to the enterprise segment. On the upper end, it is a lot of demand to take care of. What I tried to talk about today a little bit is that we do more to one thing, we are not just a wholesale COLO company, we are not just a retail COLO company with little hands-on. We actually offer performance IP to improve video streaming, low latency, less jitter. We also offer a cloud service for those customers who need to be, in some ways, flexing from a COLO footprint to excess capacity on the fly, and spin up servers in the cloud. So we're differentiating ourselves by basically going - working hand-in-hand with customers to provide solutions in areas where the demand is really big, and the growth curve on the products that we're offering is there. So there's enough to go around, we are in a growing environment. So the idea that we can bundle solutions for a high-touch answer, I think, is our secret sauce.

I also mentioned today that some of the customers that we've been meeting with basically came right out and said it, we consider INAP our partner. And some of the bigger deals or maybe the bigger wholesale companies, they're really not looking for partnerships, they're just looking for space, and they've got a team that will do it themselves. In our case, they come to us for help, and contribution to what they're trying to solve, and that I think is unique. And we can do a good job there, and that's our focus.

Unidentified Analyst

Great. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Dan Kurnos with The Benchmark Company. Your line is open.

Dan Kurnos

Pete, just as we think about kind of your plans, you're obviously getting more aggressive and exiting some of the unprofitable spaces, and the top line turnaround underlying is solid. I'm just kind of wondering as we balance out sort of this ramp to overcome churn, which you are now starting to get past and sort of exiting some of these unprofitable spaces, I just want to make sure we are not - we shouldn't be thinking about any sort of risk to the low end of guidance, you've kind of captured that on the revenue side. And then we get into some more acceleration, kind of hockey stick issues we get into the back half of this year, some of the bookings start to catch up.

Pete Aquino

I like to say when I first started here that I was going to get yelled at immediately for starting at $275 million to $285 million, which is Street [ph] basically understood. I think that's a solid range, we haven't changed it. We're tracking in it. And it was a little early for us frankly, because I didn't know exactly what all the moving parts are. In dog years, I'm probably here 17 years, so I kind of get it now, and I think we're about right.

We're trying to do a heavy lift in '17, so we can get a baseline to grow as the industry grows in our segment. The COLO group and Agile Cloud are the engines of this company, and those products typically grow. So we're just trying to kind of muscle through this year, get to the right baseline, shift the portfolio into the right spots. And in some ways, change the tires as it's going down the road. The sales team, I think, are really focused. I'm really excited about their attention to detail, their reorganization, their leadership. So I think we're doing all the right things. As it sits here today, I would love to see kind of a blow through into next year, but we just have fundamental work to do this year to set up. I think the business development strategy we have that's on a top of it, it's just going to help, because there is other ways to work this portfolio. And we are looking at all options to get better. And that's one of the tools in the toolbox.

Dan Kurnos

Yes, and listen, just to maybe to kind of ask it in a different way, I don't think - clearly, what you are doing is working. I think it was more a question of you - I don't think anyone will blame you if had incremental cost savings you could identify now. And as Bob talked about making sure you get out ahead of some of these exits, if you identify the opportunities in Q3 and Q4, and put a little more pressure on some of the partner stuff, I don't think that that's necessarily an issue, but it sounds like you've incorporated all that you expect to do in guidance that that's fair, right?

Pete Aquino

Yes, I mean we've been at it three quarters and we changed guidance twice. We increased the EBITDA last quarter, we lowered the CapEx this quarter. You can see we're tuning, we're tuning as we go. And it's all going in the right direction. So I think the third quarter, depending on what - we have a whole list of things in progress now that maybe we can do something else. But we are getting close to the end of year too. By the third quarter, you're kind of done. I think next quarter will be it. We will end up tightening these ranges so that with 1 quarter probably in sight, we will be able to give you pretty good tightening of what we're doing it. Right now the ranges are pretty spread still, so that gives us the flexibility to really make the right decisions frankly.

Dan Kurnos

Good. And so then just last one, because obviously you've talked about sort of the all the other businesses and the drivers. I'm just curious, how you are evaluating the iWeb within the portfolio? If anything has changed since you kind of redeveloped the business strategy and sort of where it's relative to the offering and where you like to go?

Pete Aquino

Well, it's a little bit different business than almost everything else we do, because it's aimed at SMB. The ARPUs are lesser than - under 1,000 per customer. We have almost 5,000 customers in that group. So it's a - having a cable background, I kind of get that group very well. Its high transactions, it takes a lot of e-sales, takes a lot of digital marketing, it takes a lot of attention, but we have a really good product, and in Canada, it really rocks, because that brand is very strong. So we want to continue to invest in it. It's very profitable. The way they go to market is very impressive. I think we could do more, and we just try to work that asset a little bit better.

Dan Kurnos

All right, thanks. Appreciate it.

Operator

Thank you. And I'm showing no further questions at this time. I'd like to turn the call back over to Mr. Aquino for any closing remarks.

Pete Aquino

Thank you, operator, and thank you all for your attention today. We look forward to our next report. Have a great week.

