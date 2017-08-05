Cambrex's (CBM) CEO Steve Klosk on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

August 4, 2017, 8:30 AM ET

Executives

Tom Vadaketh - Chief Financial Officer

Steve Klosk - President and CEO

Analysts

Drew Jones - Stephens, Inc.

Matt Hewitt - Craig-Hallum Capital Group

Dmitry Silversteyn - Longbow Research

Steve Schwartz - First Analysis

Tom Vadaketh

Welcome to Cambrex's second quarter 2017 earnings conference call. My name is Tom Vadaketh, and I'm the Chief Financial Officer at Cambrex.

Before I begin, I would like to remind that today's discussion will contain forward-looking statements regarding expected operational and financial performance, and these statements may occur during our prepared remarks or during the Q&A session.

These statements are based on Cambrex’s current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to materially differ from those included in the forward-looking statement.

For further information regarding such risks and uncertainties, please refer to the Risk Factors and Forward-Looking Statements portions of our 2016 Form 10-K, as well as the Forward-Looking Statements section in both our second quarter 2017 Form 10-Q and the earnings release issued this morning.

During this conference call, in order to provide greater transparency regarding Cambrex’s operating performance, we refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures that are reconciled to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure in the table at the end of our earnings press release issued this morning and available on our website at cambrex.com.

A replay of the call will be available shortly after we end today through next Friday, August 11, and will also be available on the Investors section of our website.

Today’s call will begin with a business review by Steve Klosk, our President and CEO. I will follow Steve with comments on our financial results before opening the call up for Q&A.

With that, it’s my pleasure to introduce Steve Klosk. Steve?

Steve Klosk

Thank you, Tom, and good morning, ladies and gentlemen. The second quarter was a strong quarter for Cambrex and we were pleased to maintain the momentum we saw in the first quarter. Net revenue increased 15% on a constant currency basis and profit margins continued to be strong with adjusted EBITDA growing 15%. As a result, our performance to-date and our expectations for the remainder of the year, we are increasing our guidance for the full year 2017, which I’ll describe shortly.

We continue to make great progress on the capacity expansion projects that began in 2016 and during the third quarter, we will be adding laboratory capacity and additional technical resources to ensure we can meet the demand for new clinical phase projects.

In addition, in the third quarter, we will start construction of additional manufacturing capacity at our Charles City, Iowa facility, that is designed to produce and handle highly potent active ingredients. I will provide further detail on each of these efforts in a few minutes.

Now let me begin by reviewing our consolidated second quarter financial results and expectations for 2017. Net revenue in the second quarter was $135 million, compared to $119 million during the second quarter last year, a 15% increase on a constant currency basis. Net revenue growth was primarily driven by higher sales in our innovator and controlled substances product categories.

Adjusted EBITDA on the first quarter was $42 million, a 15% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Net revenue year-to-date was $240 million, a 14% increase on a constant currency basis, compared to net revenue of $213 million for the same period last year, driven by growth across all three product categories.

Profit margins remained strong in the second quarter, with operating profit at 26% of net revenue for both the quarter and year-to-date, driven by high capacity utilization and manufacturing efficiencies.

We continue to expect full year 2017 net revenue to grow between 7% and 11% on a constant currency basis versus the prior year, with growth on our innovator and generics product categories in line with prior guidance.

We now expect controlled substances to grow between a high single-digit and low-double digits, an increase versus prior guidance. We now expect adjusted EBITDA to be between $171 million and $177 million, a $3 million improvement at the midpoint versus prior guidance and an 11% to 15% increase, compared to full year 2016.

Let me now move to review of each of our product categories. I’ll start with innovator, our largest category. Innovator revenues were $91 million in the second quarter, a 21% increase over the second quarter last year on a constant currency basis. Growth in the quarter was primarily driven by increased sales in commercial products. For the first half of the year, innovator revenues were up 15% on a constant currency basis.

Our primary strategy to grow sales within the innovator product category is to win later stage clinical projects and supply physicians for commercial products. The global small molecule clinical pipeline continues to be healthy and growing at double-digit rates.

We continue to see strong demand for request for proposals, and as a result, are adding technical resources and expanding our laboratory capacity at our two large innovator sites to meet the growing demand we see for clinical stage projects.

Demand for earlier clinical stage projects that we developed at Cambrex High Point also remained strong, and as such, we are expanding our pilot plant capacity and adding more analytical laboratories to serve this segment of the market.

Consistent with our strategic rationale for the acquisition of the High Point business, we have begun work on the tech transfer and scale up of two projects from High Point to our larger scale facility in Charles City. We remain very pleased with the positive impact that High Point has had on our overall business development.

We have several large scale capacity expansion projects underway in our Charles City, Iowa and Karlskoga, Sweden facilities. In addition, we have been reviewing our plans for further capacity expansion in order to match our plans with the projected market demand.

There continues to be a growing demand for highly potent compounds for oncologic and other therapeutic classes, which now represent about 30% of the global new chemical entities clinical pipeline and one-third of all approvals.

Highly potent compounds require specialized containment and handling facilities. We see this demand reflected in the growing number of requests we are receiving from our customers for greater containment capabilities for their new therapeutics.

To better serve this segment of the market, we will be expanding our existing development and small scale high-potency capabilities at the Charles City site and building a new mid scale high potency active ingredient manufacturing facility.

This will position us to serve the full range of customer needs, ranging from initial development to scale up capabilities. We expect this facility to be operational in about 18 months and the total costs to be approximately $25 million.

As we have mentioned in past calls, we have also been evaluating the configuration and timing for Pharma 4, which is our next expansion of large scale capacity at Charles City. As you know, our largest product is an API that is used by our customer to produce an antiviral drug. Our customers’ sales of this antiviral drug had been trending downwards, and accordingly, we expect our sales of this product to our customer to also trend downwards over the next few years.

While this will free up some large scale capacity in our Charles City plant, our volume projections indicate that we will need to continue to invest an additional capacity to meet demand.

We have decided to move forward with the high-potency facility first and we’ll continue to evaluate the right timing to the build-out of Pharma 4 in the optimum design and equipment configuration.

During the quarter, two products were removed from our late stage pipeline, one due to failure during clinical trials and the second one due to a significant reduction by the customer in short-term expected demand. We therefore had 14 late stage products in our pipeline at the end of the quarter.

This is typical of the ebb and flow of the clinical development process. We are focused on growing our pipeline and are actively participating in the RFP process for several new late stage pipeline opportunities.

As a reminder, we characterize a project as late stage from the time the product is in Phase III until it is approved and the production process is validated in our facility. We generally group our late stage portfolio into three categories, those that we expect to generate over $10 million in annual revenue for Cambrex at maturity, those between $5 million and $10 million and those less than $5 million in sales.

Our current portfolio breaks out as follows. We have three products in the over $10 million category. One of these products is expected to generate more than $20 million in annual revenue for Cambrex, most likely beginning in 2018. We have eight products that could each generate between $5 million and $10 million and three products that are each expected to generate less than $5 million annually.

Future Cambrex revenue from the products on our pipeline will of course depend on each product’s regulatory approval, success in the market and the share of commercial supply that we secure among other variables.

We expect an additional one or two late stage products to move to commercial status during 2017. We continue to see the positive trends in the innovator market that we have spoken about on recent calls and I’ll comment on a few of them now.

First, innovators continue to have a strong preference for experienced western suppliers like Cambrex, with excellent regulatory records and world-class quality systems.

Second, the global market is characterized by a robust and growing clinical development pipeline with a significant number of products transitioning from one clinical stage to another and strong year-over-year increases in the number of Phase II and Phase III small molecule products in 2016.

Third, pharmaceutical companies continue to reduce their small molecule manufacturing footprint and there is limited third-party large scale GMP capacity in the U.S. to fulfill this demand.

Capacity utilization in Europe is now exhibiting similar characteristics. Our strategy of continuing to invest in capacity and adding technical personnel is aligned with these positive market dynamics and should allow us to continue to benefit from them.

For the full year of 2017, we continue to expect net revenues in the innovator category to grow in the high-single to low double-digit percentage range compared to the full year 2016.

I will now move to our generic API category. Second quarter net revenues from generic APIs were $25 million, a 7% decline versus the second quarter of 2016 on a constant currency basis. Year-to-date, generic API revenues were $52 million, a 4% increase versus the same period last year, orders for generic APIs for the first half have been in line with our expectations going into the year.

In the generic API business, it is important to have a pipeline that will continually replenish our existing product portfolio and we have an active development process to do so. We currently have 13 generic APIs and one controlled substance in later stages of development. We expect to complete development of seven products in 2017.

Our strategy to grow our generic APIs is also focused on expanding geographically into certain high growth markets and those with a high level of regulatory standards, for example, Japan and Brazil. For 2017, we continue to expect net revenues from generic APIs to grow in the low to mid single-digit range.

Net revenue from controlled substances, which we defined as those classified as Schedule II products by the DEA, was $18 million in the second quarter, an increase of 28%. Year-to-date revenue from controlled substances was $49 million, an increase of 23% versus the same period last year.

As is typical in this category, we have seen strong demand from our customers in the first half of the year, as they obtain their quota for the year and build inventory to support their expected demand. We are primarily focused on controlled substances to the ADHD and non-opioid pain markets.

In ADHD, we seek to position ourselves as the primary supplier to all existing and new customers entering the key controlled substances markets in which we compete. We are in the process of developing one new Controlled Substance API and we continue to provide samples of two previously developed opiate products to prospective customers.

One new ADHD product is awaiting our customer’s FDA approval and is expected to begin to generate commercial sales in 2018. For 2017, we now expect net revenues from controlled substances to grow by high single to low-double digits percentage range compared to the full year 2016, an increase versus our prior guidance.

As I mentioned in last quarter’s call, we filed our first abbreviated new drug application or ANDA during the first quarter and we continue to develop a number of additional generic drug products.

We anticipate filing a few more ANDAs during the remainder of 2017 and 2018. We expect to see revenues from these initiatives beginning in late 2019 to 2020. For 2017, we currently expect to spend mid single-digit millions in development cost to support these initiatives.

In summary, we are pleased with our results for the first half of the year and continue to have a high level of visibility into 2017 demand. We remain confident in the ability of our site production teams to meet challenging delivery schedules, and therefore, we are confident in our ability to achieve our revised financial guidance for 2017.

Finally, we continue to plan for the future by investing in new laboratory, pilot plant and manufacturing capacity, and we are adding the technical personnel needed to meet market demand going forward.

To summarize, we continue to expect full year 2017 net revenue to grow between 7% and 11% on a constant currency basis versus the prior year. We now expect adjusted EBITDA to be between $171 million and $177 million, a $3 million improvement at the midpoint versus prior guidance and an 11% to 15% increase compared to full year 2016, a continuation of the strong results that our teams have delivered over the past several years.

I look forward to updating you on our progress next quarter. And with that, I will now turn the call over to Tom.

Tom Vadaketh

Thank you, Steve. Steve commented on sales and EBITDA, so I will comment on various other financial statement items. Gross margin for the second quarter was 43%, compared to 41% in the same quarter last year. The improvement in margins was driven by the benefits of high capacity utilization and operational efficiencies, partially offset by the impact of price declines during the quarter. We have been running at high capacity utilization levels recently and expect utilization levels to become more manageable as we bring on additional capacity.

As a result, we would expect to see some modest gross margin compression with longer term gross margins expected to be in the high 30%s to 40% range. We believe this will still be at industry leading levels, but lower than our current margins, which have been in the low 40%s range.

Selling, general and administrative expenses for the second quarter were $18 million, an increase of $5 million versus the same period in the prior year. Year-to-date, SG&A spending of $34 million is up $7 million versus the same period last year.

The increase for both the quarter and the first half is driven by the inclusion of Cambrex High Point, which we acquired in the fourth quarter of 2016, an increase in personnel costs, higher medical costs and acquisition-related diligence costs. Excluding the impact of Cambrex High Point, SG&A spending for the six months is up $5 million.

Research and development expense was $4 million for the second quarter and $8 million for the first half of the year, about 4% of net revenue and a modest increase versus the same period last year.

Operating profit was $35 million in the second quarter, an increase of 12% compared to the same quarter last year. Year-to-date, operating profit was $62 million, up 18% versus the same period last year. Operating margins for the quarter and year-to-date were 26%. Adjusted EBITDA was $42 million, an increase of 15% compared to the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the first half of 2017 was $77 million, an increase of 20% versus the prior year.

Our effective tax rate for the quarter was 27% and for the first six months of 2017, it was 24%, reflecting the benefits from immediate recognition of the effects of share-based compensation as required by a recently adopted accounting standard. Excluding this benefit, the effective tax rate was 32% for the quarter and we expect the underlying effective tax rate for the full year to be between 31% and 33%.

Adjusted income from continuing operations was $0.76 per diluted share for the second quarter, compared to $0.68 for the same period in the prior year, a 12% increase. Year-to-date, adjusted income from continuing operations was $1.36 per diluted share, an increase of 15% compared to the first half of 2016.

Capital expenditures were $11 million and depreciation was $8 million in the second quarter of 2017. Capital expenditures for the year-to-date were $23 million and depreciation was $15 million.

We continue to expect full year 2017 capital spending to be between $70 million and $75 million. As we’ve previously mentioned, this includes approximately $15 million of spending, previously expected in 2016 that is being carried over into 2017.

We ended the quarter with a cash balance of $94 million, a decrease of $5 million during the quarter but an increase of $20 million from the beginning of the year. Higher profits and strong collections and receivables were partially offset by increases in inventory.

For the full year 2017, we are increasing our guidance for free cash flow, defined as the change in debt net of cash to be between $55 million and $65 million, an increase at the midpoint of $5 million, reflecting the flow through from our increased EBITDA guidance.

With the exception of our net revenue guidance, our financial guidance for 2017 assumes that currency rates, primarily the Swedish krona and the euro remain reasonably stable at current rates and relative to each other. We are increasing our guidance for adjusted income from continuing operations to be between $3 and $3.12 per share, an increase at the midpoint of $0.06 per share versus our prior guidance.

Depreciation and amortization expense is expected to increase approximately $8 million in 2017 compared to 2016, an impact of approximately $0.16 per share. Adjusted income and related earnings per share is computed in a manner consistent with the table at the end of this morning’s release.

And finally, since our last call, we have had some volume moved from the fourth quarter into the third quarter, and therefore, Q3 will be stronger than previously indicated, although, it will still be a cyclically weaker quarter.

And now, I’d like to open the call up for questions.

Drew Jones

Thanks. Good morning, guys.

Steve Klosk

Good morning.

Tom Vadaketh

Good morning, Drew.

Drew Jones

As I look at the innovator segment and the sequential uptick from 1Q and again understanding the lumpiness of the business, but still pretty favorable trend in terms of absolute growth quarter-to-quarter versus the last two years, $40 million plus versus $30 million last year, $25 million a year before. Steve, given your commentary around the largest customer, is it safe to assume that that was driven by other programs ramping?

Steve Klosk

Well, Drew, we don’t talk about any particular product when we talk about our growth, but commercial sales were up, and in fact, I believe our clinical development sales were also up in the quarter.

Drew Jones

Okay. And as far as custom development that was -- was that up year-over-year as well?

Steve Klosk

Yes.

Drew Jones

And then in terms of your bidding activity, how much of that is going to be on the high potency side at this point?

Steve Klosk

You mean going forward?

Drew Jones

Yes.

Steve Klosk

Well, I mean, the reason we’re making a significant investment in a high potency plant, which is an expansion of our current development and small scale capabilities is because when we’ve looked at the market, we see about 30% of the global clinic -- clinical development pipeline using high potency APIs and even a little more than that are using highly potent APIs for approved drugs.

So, I think, going forward and based on the input that we’re getting from our customers and requests for more scale in high potency capabilities, we’re going to expect that we’re going to see more RFPs for high po when we have the capabilities, so right…

Drew Jones

And last one…

Steve Klosk

Go ahead.

Drew Jones

Yeah. Just last one, last one, you guys keep talking about more active bidding front. I know you don’t have perfect visibility into this. But is it -- can we assume that you will have more win than last year, I think you guys added four new projects to custom development last year. Do you feel pretty confident where -- there are some things on the cost book coming across the finish line?

Steve Klosk

Well, I never want to forecast where we’ll end up for the year, Drew, but I’ll just say that, we don’t see any change in the positive market trends. So the amount of clinical products and projects that are moving from one phase to another continues to be very strong. We are chasing, in terms of RFPs, a number of late stage projects. So, in general, I would say, we feel good about the market, it’s positive, nothing has changed.

Drew Jones

Thank you, guys.

Steve Klosk

Thanks, Drew.

Tom Vadaketh

Thanks, Drew.

Matt Hewitt

Good morning, gentlemen. Congratulations on the good quarter.

Steve Klosk

Thanks, Matt.

Tom Vadaketh

Thanks, Matt.

Matt Hewitt

A couple of questions for me and forgive me, as you know, I’m ramping up here as quickly as possible. But regarding the API disruptions we’ve seen in outside of the U.S., the FDA has stepped up enforcement actions and inspections that has resulted in some cases in facilities being completely shut down. Has that translated into incremental business for Cambrex already, if not, what are you anticipating over the coming quarters and I guess, as you start to look at next year?

Steve Klosk

So, Matt, first of all, glad you’re -- you’ve joined. And I think in general what we’ve talked about is we believe we wish we could quantify it for the market, but qualitatively there’s no doubt that we’re seeing more customers want to do business certainly for their -- the regulated portions of their organic synthesis with western suppliers and in western assets. So there’s no doubt in our mind that we are benefiting from that and quite, frankly, I think, the whole industry in western suppliers in general in our business are benefiting.

We don’t see that changing in the short run. We’ve heard positive that as the FDA ramps up the number of inspectors that they have and the number of inspections they’re going to be doing in some of those territories that it may even get worse in terms of warning letters and quality issues. But let’s just say, at this point, it’s been helpful. We continue to expect in the near-term and in the foreseeable future for it to continue to be so.

Matt Hewitt

Great. And then maybe a separate one, then I’ll hop back in the queue. Regarding the ANDAs that you guys are -- have submitted or anticipating submitting. And forgive me if I -- am I asking something that most know, but as far as that is concerned, what markets in particular are you going after, not necessarily the drugs themselves, but as I think about the markets and then for those that saw yesterday Teva, oral solids, capsules, pills, the normal generic markets have been under a lot of pressure, I expect to continue to be under pressure due to competitive forces. But the specialty generics, injectables, topicals, ophthalmics, complex are hard to manufacture, is an area where there’s a little bit insulation. Where do you see the best opportunity, where do you envision going after specific products with ANDAs? Thank you.

Steve Klosk

Yeah. I mean, the way we view our generic drug product initiative is, we’re in the early stages, we’re doing it in a very controlled intentional fashion, meaning, not a very large initiative at this point. As we said, we’re spending mid single-digit millions in development this year. We have a few products that we’re developing. As I said, we filed one and we expect to file some more this year and next year.

We really view this initiative, Matt, as an extension of our generic API business. It’s an opportunity to work with our customer base and be able to deliver to them more value than just an API as a supplier and hopefully capture more of that supply chain by doing so. So we’re going to use our APIs as an advantage from a cost point of view, a supply -- a risk supply point of view and the ability to use partners utilizing our API when we can.

And frankly, we look at it as more opportunistic. We’re looking at niche products or our generic APIs business and strategy is a niche strategy and so is our strategy for the most part vis-à-vis the generic drug products. So we’re going to try to avoid some of the pressure initiatives that you see in the generic pharmaceutical industry in general.

Matt Hewitt

Understood. Great. Thank you very much.

Dmitry Silversteyn

Good morning. Thanks for taking my question. A couple of questions if I may, the one to two products you expect to move from clinical to commercial production before the end of the year. Is -- are the revenues from that part of your guidance for the year and is that the reason why you’re expecting a little bit stronger growth for the year?

Tom Vadaketh

The -- so those are in development right now. So to the extent that we have product that needs to be delivered, yeah, they will be in this year’s guidance. From a pipeline, we are expecting one of those products to graduate and be a pretty significant revenue build up for us next year as well, as Steve said, in his remarks.

Dmitry Silversteyn

Okay.

Tom Vadaketh

Those been -- yes. Yeah.

Dmitry Silversteyn

So the transition to commercial production really is going to impact the P&L next year?

Tom Vadaketh

Yes. For the most part, I mean, if we’re -- if we happen to be validating a product, for example, then we finish, we would call that commercial and then, perhaps, commercial sales would begin in the following year.

Dmitry Silversteyn

Got you. In terms of your -- I just want to understand your tax rate guidance, this 31% to 33%. Is that, I mean, is that adjusted or is that I guess...

Tom Vadaketh

Yeah. That’s the -- yeah, Dmitry, because of the lumpiness of this sort of unusual tax benefit we’re getting on the -- from the equity based compensation. It’s very difficult to forecast the -- what the true rate is going to be. So the underlying call it the operational business rate is between 31% and 33%. That’s what we said at the beginning and that’s what it’s going to be.

The average rate up to today is more like 25% and if nothing else -- so put it this way, I guess, if we didn’t receive any further benefits for the remainder of the year, the real rate for the full year would be about 29%-ish, 29% to 30%.

Dmitry Silversteyn

Yeah.

Tom Vadaketh

But what we can’t predict is the pace of further equity exercises, what the stock price might be, et cetera, et cetera, just too many variables there.

Dmitry Silversteyn

Got it. Okay. Your gross margin comment about going down into the high 30%s to 40% as you add capacity, I’m assuming that’s not at the back half of this year. I’m assuming that’s really more like 2018, 2019 as you bring on the additional lab and pilot plant capacity and then the high potency capacity?

Tom Vadaketh

Yeah. That’s right. That’s how we are thinking about it. This year we -- for the first six months we’re at 43%, last year the average as you know was almost 42%, 41.5% to 42% last year. And it’s one of the reasons we’re raising guidance this year is based on the visibility we now have. We think that gross margins will be slightly better than we thought going into the year.

Dmitry Silversteyn

Got you. Okay, So that’s really 2018 and beyond is when you’re looking for margins to kind of get below 40%?

Tom Vadaketh

Yeah. We expect to be running at fairly high utilization levels through this year.

Dmitry Silversteyn

Okay. And then your -- my final question on the change in timing between the third quarter and fourth quarter, I’m assuming that’s innovator driven or is it DEA as well?

Tom Vadaketh

Mainly, innovator, that’s the one that, because just the sheer size of that business, it’s the one that, if a delivery just happens to move from one quarter to the other, it can have a significant impact.

Dmitry Silversteyn

Got it. That’s what I thought. Okay. thank you very much.

Tom Vadaketh

Sure. Thanks.

Steve Schwartz

Hi. Good morning, gentlemen.

Steve Klosk

Good morning, Steve.

Tom Vadaketh

Good morning.

Steve Schwartz

Steve, in your comments about margin, you talked about high capacity utilization and manufacturing efficiencies. Just with respect to the manufacturing efficiencies, is that essentially because you’re doing larger longer runs right now?

Steve Klosk

Well, that certainly contributes to it, Steve. When you’re running, as you know, when you’re running commercial products, that’s easier to Six Sigma them and improve the process, and you’re having in general a better efficiencies than running multiple products.

Tom Vadaketh

Yeah. I was just going to add to it.

Steve Schwartz

Okay.

Tom Vadaketh

It’s the latter, really, I think of as, Steve, the -- it’s -- we’re at Six Sigma shop. Our teams are constantly tweaking processes, trying to get more yields out, trying to make things more efficient and we’re just seeing better efficiencies than we had this time last year.

Steve Schwartz

Is it reasonable for us to expect that going forward, there will be fewer of these larger longer runs to the level that you’ve had done in the past year or two?

Tom Vadaketh

I think, so it’s sort of going back to the, for example, take our biggest product, right, which -- where we indeed do have the benefit of being having to run it for long periods of time. If something like that volume starts to drop then, yeah, indeed it’s -- and it’s partially why we are envisaging some margin compression in the future.

Steve Schwartz

Okay. That what I was wondering. That exactly, Tom, is why I was asking. Second question, given that you’ve got all of these capital projects going on and specifically, Steve, you talked a lot about the lab expansions, and what have you in the high potency on top of Pharma 4. What is your capital spending look like in the out years, so where do you expect to be, say, in 2018 and even 2019, if you could?

Tom Vadaketh

In our planning, we don’t see -- it’s difficult to say, right? I do want to give you forecast. But we -- when we do our, say, a five-year look -- outlook, it is about the same levels, it’s about the same levels. And it’s the nature of the business, we want to keep growing, you’ve got to put in the capital, it’s a capital-intensive business, and as Steve said in his comments, for us the market continues to look very positive and you have to invest slightly ahead of that to be able to win the projects and so we envisage continuing to do that as we look forward.

Steve Schwartz

Okay. So not unreasonable for us to maybe de-modeling $60 million to $70 million in CapEx in the near out years?

Tom Vadaketh

Yeah. Steve, I don’t want to really give you specific numbers, we ourselves constantly tweaking that. So, I’d say -- so this year, as you know, includes $15-plus million of CapEx that came from last year. So you strip that out, you’re really more in the $55 million range just, maybe call it $50 million to $60 million, if want the number, but don’t…

Steve Schwartz

I do. I do, Tom. And there go you, you just gave it to me. So thank you.

Tom Vadaketh

Don’t ask me directly that when I give you the forecast for next year.

Steve Klosk

That may change, Steve.

Tom Vadaketh

Yes.

Steve Schwartz

Of course, of course, I understand. And then, my last question, Tom, in your prepared remarks, you talked about acquisition diligent -- diligence costs. And I don’t suspect that relates to High Point. I suspect that’s forward looking activity. I’m wondering if we should continue to expect those costs to be around, especially given what Greg is doing these days?

Tom Vadaketh

Yeah. As you know and we’ve talked before on this call as well, that is one of our strategies, right? So, in terms of capital deployment, certainly, organic investments are a top priority, where we get the best return. But the market on the M&A front is active. There’s consolidation going on and we believe we’re the right company to participate in that kind of activity. So we are looking at these opportunities, spending the money where we need to and as long as those opportunities continue to be there, we’ll -- yeah, expect to continue to spend the money.

Steve Schwartz

Okay. Very good. All right. Thank you.

Steve Klosk

All right. Well, thank you, Albany, and thank you everybody for joining us. Look forward to talking to you next quarter.

