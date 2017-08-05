NewStar Financial's (NEWS) CEO Tim Conway on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

NewStar Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWS)

Q2 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call

August 02, 2017 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Rob Brown - Head, Corporate Strategy and Development

Tim Conway - Chairman and CEO

John Bray - CFO

Analysts

Steven Kwok - KBW

John Rowan - Janney Montgomery Scott

Rob Brown

Thanks, Caitlin, and welcome to our earnings conference call where we will be discussing NewStar’s financials second quarter 2017 results. We are pleased you could join us and thank you for participating.

I am joined today by Tim Conway, NewStar’s Chairman and Chief Executive; and our Chief Financial Officer, John Bray. Before turn the call over to Tim to discuss our results, I need to remind you that we posted a presentation in the events and presentation section of our website which can be accessed by selecting News and Noteworthy in the main navigation bar found at the top of our homepage at newstarfin.com.

Also available on a website is our financial results press release which was filed on form 8K with the SEC this morning. This presentation and our financial results press release contain additional material that we may refer to during our remarks today. Including information with respect to certain non-GAAP financial measures.

This call is also being webcast simultaneously on our website and a recording of the call will be available beginning at approximately 1 PM Eastern time today. Our press release website provides details in accessing the web archived call.

Also beginning I need to inform you that statements in this earnings call which are not historical facts may be deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All forward-looking statements including statements regarding future performance including expectations regarding growth, expense reduction, and dividends involve risks and uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond NewStar’s control and which may cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results.

Forward-looking statements give our current expectations and protections relating to our financial condition, results of operation, strategic plans, future performance, financing plans, dividend policy, market conditions and overall business. As such, they are subject to material risks and uncertainties, including the general state of the economy, our ability to compete effectively in a highly competitive industry, the continued success of our strategic relationships, our ability to integrate acquisitions and the nature of other investment opportunities available to us, as well as the impact of laws and regulations that govern nondepository commercial lenders, investment managers, and businesses generally.

More detailed information about these and other risk factors can be found in our press release issued this morning and in the risk factor section of our annual report on form 10K and as updated by any risk factors contained in our quarterly reports on form 10-Q.

NewStar is under no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements whether as a result of information, future events or otherwise, except when required by law. NewStar plans to file its form 10-Q with the SEC on or before August 9, 2017 and urges its shareholders to refer to that document for more complete information concerning the company’s financial results.

Now I would like to turn the call over to Tim Conway, NewStar’s chief executive officer.

Tim Conway

Thanks, Rob. Good morning and thanks for joining the call today. I will focus my comments on our results, market conditions and our progress on key priorities as we continue to assess management activities and explore ways to expand the growth of that segment. John Bray will then discuss our financial results in detail and I will close with a review of the outlook for the rest of the year.

Despite challenging market conditions in the second quarter our core earnings were solid on a cash basis, excluding a few negative marks on our liquid credit portfolio. Credit costs were normal and we continue to reduce expenses while also taking steps to accelerate growth and manage assets and execute under capital management programs.

Subsequent to quarter end, we completed the acquisition of Fifth Street CLO business, adding 726 million to assets under management. We now have nearly 7.3 billion of managed assets split evenly between the balance sheet and funds.

Net income was 4.2 million for the quarter, up from 1.1 million last quarter, and down from 5.2 million in the same period last year. We increased book value per share by $0.19 to $15.40, while also returning approximately 7.3 million to stockholders through accretive share repurchases and dividends during the quarter.

The increase in earnings was driven by lower credit costs and operating expenses compared to last quarter. Revenue was flat compared to last quarter despite some improvement in the margin that John will talk about. Excluding closing non-cash marks, core operating revenue was solid and reflected the benefits of rising rates. Pretax return on equity was 6.5% before the marks. Asset yields and net interest income increased in the second quarter due to higher loan deferred fees and rising LIBOR index rates, which exceeded average floor thresholds during the quarter.

Since recognizing some unrealized gains and positive mark to market adjustments in the fourth-quarter last year, we’ve seen asset values normalize to the first half of the year as certain sectors traded off a bit, in particular retail. With 3.8 million of negative marks on our liquid credit portfolio in the second quarter and 2.8 million last quarter, we have retracted most of the prior gains and now carry the portfolio right at or near its cost basis. These non-cash revenue items have dampened our reported earnings over the last couple of quarters. Despite an increasingly competitive market environment in the quarter, we’ve maintain yields on new loan origination and continue to generate significant capital markets-related revenue, although it is slower pace than last quarter. Asset management fees were also up in the quarter due primarily to incentive fees earned on several funds.

Total liquidity was approximately 200 million at the end of the quarter. We continue to deploy the proceeds generated from the 2016 divestitures emphasizing share repurchases, dividends and asset management activities over balance sheet lending programs. We exceeded our cost savings targets in the second quarter as operating expenses were 10.3 million down from 11.6 million in the first quarter. Our investment pace reflected both the seasonal pickup in activity and headwinds from a frothy market environment. Despite continued discipline around pricing and credit, direct lending volume increased to $460 million compared to 330 million last year. And 476 million in the second quarter a year ago.

Overall, market conditions have led to tighter spreads and an erosion of the quality of some transactions over the past year or more. In this type of market environment, we are always conservative and careful to maintain our credit selection and pricing discipline even when it results in slowing our pace of investment. Despite the pressure on the spreads, our selectivity enabled us to originate senior middle-market loans with average yields of over 6.8% in the second quarter, which clearly reflects significant value relative to the liquid loan market and other fixed income alternatives. Currently, we estimate that we are earning a 200 basis point premium to comparably rated large-cap loans, which on average yields of about 4.75% in the second quarter.

We have also made meaningful progress on our key priorities. We acquired a CLO management platform with 726 million of assets managed across two funds. The summary of the acquisition is presented on Page 5 of the materials. The purchase included two collateral management contracts and retained CLO notes with PAR value of approximately 25.5 million. The acquisition added approximately 726 million of managed assets, increasing total AUM to nearly $7.3 million. The new funds are also expected to add meaningfully to the amount we can commit to single lending transactions and provide more than $200 million of annual lending capacity. We will operate the acquired company as a wholly owned subsidiary. It will continue to serve as collateral manager and hold the retained interest in the CLOs to comply with regulatory risk retention requirements. The company will also be rebranded and the funds will be renamed and operate as the NewStar Exeter and NewStar Fairfield funds, bringing the total of managed funds that we have to five.

We have assumed an existing credit facility [Indiscernible] in connection with the transaction which is used to partially finance the CLO notes retained by the company. The transaction is expected to be accretive to earnings with management fees of approximately $1.4 million and $2.7 million in the second half of 2017, and for the full year 2018 respectively with nominal additional operating expenses associated with that. In addition, we are marketing a flagship co-mingled fund within the initial target of $500 million of equity which could be levered up to one time, and began marketing similar strategies for separate accounts. Investor reception has been positive. Although it is too early to discuss the specific timing of an initial close for that fund or separate account formation, we expect both investment products to add to AUM in 2017.

During the quarter, we reset one of our managed CLOs extending the investment period for four years and ensuring more stable AUM and management fee streams. We are now very well positioned with the financial flexibility and liquidity to reinvest our higher-margin core lending and asset management businesses, which we believe are positioned to capitalize favorable long-term trends, including a reduction in bank’s leverage lending activity and growing interest among institutional investors in middle-market debt. We are also focused on returning excess capital to shareholders. As you know, in the second quarter we returned nearly $7.3 million to shareholders through accretive share repurchases in dividends, which were purchased on a pace consistent with last year.

As you know Board of Directors approved a $30 million stock buyback program for 2017 and we announced today or third quarterly dividend. I will conclude by pointing out that NewStar has uniquely inaudible not fully reflected our current valuation. First is the balance sheet which includes $3.6 billion of loans that are challenging to originate and for which there is significant demand and scarcity value in the market.

Second, we have a proven asset management platform offering attractive investment options with significant alpha that cannot be indexed. Investment platform managers of totaled $7.3 billion in assets. Third, we have significant liquidity available in cash, undrawn availability and warehouse lines.

After John Bray takes us through the financial results in detail, I will comment on our outlook for the quarter and then we will take any questions you have. John?

John Bray

Thank you, Tim. My review for the second quarter results begins on page 7 of the presentation posted to the website. Our financial performance was solid, in line with our expectations in the second quarter excluding the noncash impact to the mark to market adjustments and liquid credit portfolio which is held at fair value. The positive impact earnings from growth from other revenue items, lower credit costs and further expense reductions were tempered by those negative marks.

Spread income increased as expected but as LIBOR index rates exceeded fixed rate floors on loans and higher fee revenue from asset management was offset by lower capital mark markets, related revenue and negative mark to markets that reversed some of the unrealized change gains recognized in prior quarters.

Credit costs also normalized in the second quarter after being elevated in the prior quarter due to a specific charge in connection with the expected sale of a company. Net income for the quarter was $4.2 million or $0.10 per basic and diluted share, compared to $1.4 million or $0.03 in the prior quarter and $5.2 million or $0.11 per diluted share in the same period last year. Book value per share increased by $0.19 to $15.40 in the quarter due primarily to earnings retention, accretive share repurchase in the quarter, as well as changes in the value of the securities portfolio which is included in comprehensive income. Average basic and diluted shares were $42.2 million, shares for the quarter and outstanding shares at the end of the quarter were $41.8 million, down from $42.3 million at end of the prior quarter. I will explain the change in the share count later in my remarks.

Our financial performance in the second quarter is highlighted on Page 8 to present a summary of our balance sheet and income statement and key ratios for the three most recent quarters in the second quarter of last year. As you can see, new funded expense and activity totaled $460 million in the quarter, up from $330 million in the prior quarter and relatively consistent with $476 million the same period last year. As a result, investment activity for the trailing 12 months remains consistent with the prior year of approximately $1.9 billion. In the second quarter, we retained $456 million of middle-market loans for investment and allocated $4 million to manage funds and accounts. Approximately $196 million in retained balances were held for investment while the remaining $265 million were held for sale. In addition to our direct lending activity we also invested $157 million in broadly syndicated loans of which $74 million were retained in the Arch CLO and $83 million were held for sale. Runoff from prepayment sales amortization retained middle market loans totaled $290 million in the quarter, up from $264 million in the prior quarter, reflecting continued high levels of refinancing activity and exit activity. Turnover on our liquid credit portfolio included $165 million of sales and amortization. In addition to normal runoff, we transferred approximately $154 million of loans held for sale and to managed middle market credit funds. As a result, loans on our balance sheet were consistent with the prior quarter as decreasing loans held for investment was offset by the corresponding increase in loans held for sale.

Compared to the same period last year manage assets decreased slightly to $6.5 billion due to the amortization redemption of older managed CLOs issued in 2006 and 2007 which were not fully offset by the growth in the middle-market assets. Total assets held by our managed funds were $3.3 billion at the end of the second quarter down from $3.4 billion in the prior quarter. Total revenue was consistent with last quarter at $20.1 million as higher net interest income and miscellaneous items were offset by lower capital market fees, related revenues, and higher negative mark to market adjustments. Excluding to the mark to market adjustments in each quarter, core revenue was $23.4 million in the second quarter compared to $22.9 million in the prior quarter. The change was centered in a $1 million increase in net interest income due to an increase in the yield on interest earning assets driven by higher deferred loan fees, rising LIBOR index rates on loans above the fixed floor level, which was partially offset by lower fee revenue and capital markets activity. Interest income was up 1.8 million at $56.9 million in the quarter, compared to $55.1 million in the prior quarter, due primarily to an increase in the portfolio yield to 6.43% from 6.29% in the prior quarter. Interest expense in the second quarter was approximately $800,000 higher than last quarter as the cost of funds edged up to 5.08% from 4.99% due to rising LIBOR index rates on credit facilities and CLOs. As a result, net interest income was up $1 million to $15 million for the quarter. I will discuss the margin and the interest rate sensitivity in more detail later.

Noninterest income decreased by $1 million to $5.2 million primarily due to lower capital markets revenue and higher mark to market adjustments in the quarter which was attributed to general market conditions and reversed some of the unrealized gains recognized in the prior quarters.

Noninterest income was centered in asset management income totaling $3.8 million and $2.2 million of fee income from capital markets activity and agency services, which was partially offset by the negative fair value mark of $3.2 million.

New middle-market loans and other directly originated credit investments in the quarter had a weighted average yield of 6.8% up from 6.6% last quarter. Operating expenses decreased by $1.3 million to $10.3 million in the second quarter due primarily to decrease in discretionary spending projects and lower payroll tax expense which reflects a timing difference which we expect will reverse next quarter. We continued to target a run rate expense level around $11 million, consistent with our previous guidance.

On the following page is an analysis of the net interest margin. As you can see, the net interest margin widened to 1.56% from 1.45% in the prior quarter reversing the previous negative trend driven by a combination of increased LIBOR index rates on our liabilities and a higher cost of funding in amortizing or deleveraging CLOs.

The increase in the margin reflected the increase in the LIBOR index on loans rising above the fixed floor level in the second quarter and higher deferred loan fees income due to prepayments, as well as a reduction in the drag on yields from excess liquidity as loans increased as a percentage of interest earning assets.

To better illustrate the impact of rising interest rate environment on our net interest income and margin we have provided some additional disclosure on slide 10 in the presentation.

Most of the loans however, are structured with the LIBOR floors which means they do not reprice until the index rate exceeds the floor level which is approximately 1% on average.

The cost of funds in our credit facilities and CLOs are floating rate indexed to 1 and 3-month LIBOR, respectively. Because they are not structured with floors, however, they reprice every 1 or 3 months making the balance sheet liability sensitive until the index rates on the loans exceed the fixed floor threshold.

As you can see in the graphic on the top of the page, LIBOR index rates began increasing at the end of 2015 and have increased by more than 75 basis points at this time. The table at the bottom illustrates the impact of rising rates and the net interest income generated from our portfolios at the end of the quarter.

As you can see, interest income is sensitive to rising rates now that LIBOR has exceeded the average portfolio floor. The table shows the hypothetical estimate in change and net interest income over a 12-month period based on a static instantaneous parallel shift in rates applied to our portfolio cash equivalents as of June 30, 2017.

It presents an estimate change in the net interest income based on the rate change in 100 basis point increments. As you can see, 100 basis point increase in rates would be expected to add $12.4 million to net interest income, all else held constant.

Now that the rates are above the floors, we expect net interest income and the margin to continue to benefit from future rate increases, making the balance sheet more asset sensitive. Although the table makes this transition look simple, it is a static analysis which cannot fully capture the potential impact of the borrower behavior relating to the choice of LIBOR contract maturities.

As you can see in the table located in the middle of the page, approximately 59% of our loan portfolio is index to three month LIBOR. 34% is indexed to one month LIBOR. The mix of contract positions shift slightly in the second quarter’s loans index to prime increase to 3% and loans index to 1, three month and six month increase to 34%, 59% and 1%, respectively. Loans indexed to all other contracts maturities decreased. The margin is sensitive to this contract profile as the shift and borrow preference from three month contracts to one month contracts could create temporary pressure which would abate as rates rose further and shorter contracts are repriced more quickly. We did not see a meaningful shift in borrowed contract maturity preference in the second quarter as the index rates rose above the floors. However, as we have seen over the past year, the margin has been pressured by rising rates, but we reached the inflection point in the second quarter and should continue to retrace lost margin as rates continue to rise.

The next slide provides a snapshot of the composition of our loan portfolio by industry and vintage as of June 30, 2017. As you can see, the portfolio remains highly diversified and is comprised primarily of loans originated in the last five years. The portfolio is also highly diversified by [indiscernible] the largest single borrower concentration was less than 1.2%, and the top 10 inaudible represent approximately 8.4% of the total portfolio as of June 30, 2017.

As I mentioned previously, managed loans and investments total 6.5 billion as of June 30, 2017. Approximately 3.6 billion was retained on our balance sheet, and 2.9 billion was managed across various funds and accounts. The recent acquisition of the Fifth Street CLO will add approximate 726 million to third-party assets. Management accounts now include five middle-market direct lending credit funds totaling over $2 billion, as well as five funds structured as CLOs in various accounts deploying liquid credit strategies.

As of June 30, 2017, our net loan and investment portfolio was comprised of loans held for investments totaling approximately $3 billion, loans held for sale, 346 million, and 151 million in investments and debt securities.

Page 12 provides a snapshot of our capital structure at the end of the second quarter. As shown, we have 865 million of committed warehouse facilities used to fund new investment activities. Borrowing from the warehouse facilities increased by 22 million to 396 million net of capitalized financing fees. In the second quarter, we borrowed to fund lending activities while maintaining undrawn availability to support future liquidity needs.

Term debt securitization balances decreased by 44 million due primarily to the amortization of the 2012-2 CLO. There is no other significant financing activities in the second quarter other than the reset of our managed long inaudible CLO, which extended its investment period by four years, securing 500 million of stable AUM and related management fee revenue. Unrestricted cash balances increased to 50 million in the quarter which was reflective of usual cash management activities. Total liquidity is approximately $200 million at the end of the quarter.

With ample liquidity, warehouse capacity, and 1.3 billion of long-term capital, we continue to have flexibility to support a range of strategic investment opportunities and capital management strategies, including share repurchase and dividends. During the second quarter, we repurchased 630,000 shares at a weighted average cost of $10.29. We also paid our second dividend and announced today that the Board of Directors has declared another $0.02 quarterly dividend. The dividend is expected to be paid on September 15 to shareholders at record on close of business August 29.

If you turn to the next slide, I’ll review the credit performance for the quarter. As Tim described earlier, credit costs decrease by $3.5 million from the prior period to $2.7 million in the second quarter reflecting usual provisioning activities compared to the elevated level in the prior quarter, which included specific provision for legacy impaired loan, in connection with the expected sale of the underlying borrower. That sale recently was completed and should result in future reductions in noninterest income loans.

Net charge-offs were $7.5 million compared to $5.5 million in the prior quarter. Charge-offs were applied to previously established specific reserves related to three loans. As a result, the allowance for credit losses increased by $4.8 million to $47.3 million compared to $52.1 million at the end of the quarter. The ratio decreased from 1.85% to 1.75% as charge-offs exceeded provision for credit losses for the quarter.

Non-accruing loans decreased to $95.1 million or 3.06% from $102.8 million or 3.18% of total loans last quarter due to primarily repayment charge-offs. There were no new loans based on nonaccrual in the second quarter. The next slides provide more detailed breakdown on our balance sheet and income statement for reference.

I will now turn it back to Tim.

Tim Conway

Thanks, John. As you see on slide 19, our results were largely in line with our guidance and key areas in the second quarter except for margin and cost of funds. We invested $460 million in new middle-market loans the first quarter. That pace of investment reflected a combination of competing factors, including tough market conditions, seasonal pickup in activity, and a focus on consistent investment strategy that does not drift and maintains a high degree of selectivity with pricing and credit discipline. As a result, we have adjusted our funded loan volume guidance downward to reflect our commitment to maintaining investment discipline in a hot market.

You can see that our yields on new leveraged loans were in line with guidance at approximately 6.8% in Q2. Despite pressure on yields over the last year, I believe that we will consistently generate average yields of approximately 6.5% on new loans in the near term. As discussed last quarter, we expect runoff pace to reflect market additions and remain highly correlated to the pricing environment. As a result, we believe runoff rates will be in the 30% to 35% range for the year.

Net interest margin increased but remained below guidance in Q2 due primarily to higher LIBOR index rates and better yields on interest-earning assets which included our investment portfolio and other temporary investments. The margin was expected to be pressured in the first half of the year as LIBOR index rates continue to rise and then reverse when one month LIBOR exceeds the average floor rate in the portfolio which, as John said, is about 1%.

Although we expected margin to trend higher, we have adjusted our guidance to reflect the impact of the first half of the year. As expected, noninterest income in Q2 was driven by asset management fees and capital markets-related revenue. Excluding negative marks on asset values, noninterest revenue was in line with guidance. We have adjusted our guidance to reflect the impact marks through the first half of the year.

Credit costs return to expected ranges in Q2 and following elevated levels in Q1 due to provision on an impaired loan in connection with expected sale of the [indiscernible] which has since been completed. Excluding that discrete item, credit costs reflecting usual provisioning activity was in line with the first half of the year. I have no reason to believe that won’t continue. Over nearly 14 years and $14 billion of cumulative investments in leveraged loans our average annual loss rate has been less 25 [indiscernible]. Overall, our performance was pretty solid in the quarter. Book value was up $0.19, we returned $7.2 million in capital to stockholders through share repurchases and paid the company’s second quarterly dividend. We capitalized on market conditions to optimize managed funds through resets extending investment periods to provide stable AUM and management fees. Our outlook for 2017 reflects a continuation of our strategy to deemphasize balance sheet growth in favor of growth in assets under management. As a result, we will continue to transition through 2017 as we focus on raising third-party capital to manage across our middle market direct lending and liquid credit platforms, while de-levering investing in the asset business and returning capital to shareholders.

We generated significant cash from our strategic initiatives last year and we expect to generate additional excess cash in 2017, which will provide flexibility to return capital to shareholders and make accretive investments like the one we recently completed. As I mentioned previously, we are focused on various capital management strategy options within the constraints of our senior note indenture. Our outlook for cash and excess capital in 2017 reflects a $30 million cash repurchase program and a newly adopted dividend policy. Despite a challenging market environment, we remain confident in our strategies as we continue to explore ways to accelerate the company’s transition and unlock value for shareholders, including monetization of the investment management platform independently from the value of the balance sheet.

With that, I will open it up for any questions you might have.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from the line of Stephen Kwok with KDW. Your line is open.

Steven Kwok

The first question I have is around the market environment. You spoke about the growth in the spreads. Can you just talk about, give us more color on what is happening there in your outlook for the remainder of the year?

Tim Conway

I think the economy is strong in business sentiment, CapEx spending, all very strong. What we are seeing is a lot of money chasing a little bit of the scarcity of transactions. We do think the market is frothy. We have seen sort of a floor on pricing in terms of where nonbanks will go in the middle market, so we think we are bottoming out in terms of the pricing we are able to get. I think the bigger concern is really the quality of the deals. I think it is a time to be really, really careful. What we are seeing is transactions that may look, the numbers look okay but the details in the transactions include lots of add backs to EBITDA and very loose covenants and things like that. I think it is a time to be very careful. We are going to continue to be selective. We will sit on some cash if we have to, and I think we will be able to with that kind of an approach, maintain our yields and avoid the kind of risky or poorly underwritten deals that are getting done a lot in the marketplace. In general, it is a definitely frothy market I think for the foreseeable future.

Steven Kwok

Got it. Just separately on the acquisition you made around the CLO management business, are there other opportunities out there that you’re looking at? Just wanted to see a general sense of how we should think about from a capital management perspective.

Tim Conway

I think the answer is, yes. I mean, they are hard to find, especially a deal like that, that fit so well with us, but we knew the assets. We were uniquely positioned there for variety reasons but we are constantly looking, we have a great ability to integrate businesses like that into our operations. We’ve got the cash to make the acquisition, so I think they are there and we are constantly looking for them and we sit through a lot of things. I think we will find more interesting transactions along those lines.

Steven Kwok

Got it. As we think about the evolution of the business model heading into next year and beyond, should we think there is greater emphasis on the asset management business versus keeping the loans on the book for investment? How should we think about the mix between the two?

Tim Conway

Yes, I think we have some excess capital on the balance sheet, the margins on the balance sheet, because we are conservative on the asset side, are less than they need to be. We are pretty aggressively evaluating and executing on ways to shift the total assets under management that we have much more through third-party asset management and away from the balance sheet.

There are a variety of ways to do that in a very cohesive, coordinated fashion. We will be emphasizing that pretty significantly going forward to both return capital and improve our returns.

Operator

John Rowan with Janney Montgomery Scott

John Rowan

Good morning, guys. Tim, just to clarify, what did you mean when you said you would look to monetize the investment platform irrespective of the balance sheet? Is that going back to the notion of emphasizing managed assets as opposed to balance sheet loans, or are we talking about selling off the platform and running out the portfolio?

Tim Conway

Obviously, not a lot I could say specifically about a lot of these things but we do have a great management platform with a track record. We manage $7.3 billion and we’ve got a really valuable portfolio of loans on our balance sheet. I don’t think our stock price reflects that inherent value, and so we always, and we will continue to look at ways if we have to, to get that value monetized pieces of it. I think that’s about as much as I can say. But clearly if you look at the underlying structure of the business and the assets there’s more value there that we are trying to tap into and get back to shareholders.

John Rowan

Okay. Obviously, I assume that goes back to looking at the discounts and book value, right? And what you can liquidate the portfolio out and obviously some type of value in the management, the investment process?

Tim Conway

Exactly.

John Rowan

Tim, I had to step out really quickly while you were giving the prepared marks. You gave some guidance on the total noninterest revenue. I believe you said it would be up sequentially and I just -- Can you just give me those numbers again, and also clarify if that was because of the acquisition of Fifth Street?

Tim Conway

Noninterest income is, basically we are estimating between 50 basis points and 100 basis points.

John Rowan

Okay. Then I thought, maybe go to John for a second..

Tim Conway

It was lower in the first half, so I think what I said in the script was that we expected it to normalize the second half but it is lower for the year because it was a little behind in the first year, partly because of the marks.

John Rowan

Okay. Then as far as just to go back to the industry sensitivity, John, I thought that most of the loans were priced off of the 30 day LIBOR and that a lot of your funding liabilities were pegged to 90 day, which obviously given the change in those two rates over the last three months and obviously continue to indicate the asset sensitivity given the duration of the respective portfolios. But in the table, it looks like there’s a lot more of loans that I thought were actually pegged more to the 90 day LIBOR. Can you just walk me through a little bit how that asset sensitivity builds, given the different durations in the loans versus funding liabilities?

John Bray

Yes, if you look over the history of NewStar, I would say that somewhere, roughly 75% of loans have always been a three month LIBOR. As loans, as rates started to hit the floors we did see some transfer of people moving from three month LIBOR into one month LIBOR to take advantage of that. We are kind of at a level of one month LIBOR that we have never been at over time. We saw some transfer back now that we have broken through the floors, both on one month and on three month and where people are not saying we believe rates are going to go up we would be better in three months because he would lock it in for a little bit longer. We did see a minor shift in the second quarter from one month to three month. But we are still a ways from what I would say is the normal, which is we have always been running about 75% in three month.

John Rowan

Okay, but still with the asset sensitivity there has to be a greater proportion of funding liabilities that are longer duration, no?

John Bray

The funding liabilities you really have, and the credit facilities in the CLOs are either one month or three month. Then you have the high yield and the other bonds which are fixed. So really what happens is those rates and the credit facilities and the LIBOR will go up the same as the assets. There’s a little mismatch in timing, not exactly but not much. Then you will get pick up on the equity and on the two bonds.

John Rowan

Okay. Then I read a report recently -- shift back to Tim for second that there was a shortage of CLOs for investors. Is that in your corner of the market, is that something you guys don’t see? I’m curious as to whether or not there’s more demand than you can satiate with your flow.

Tim Conway

Yes, we think the market, the CLO, the appetite amongst investors, getting equity investors to invest in CLOs is robust as people look for yield. They’re pricing those assets up and so as a leading issue or a middle market CLOs we’re trying to take advantage of that. We have done some resets. We think there’s some opportunities to reset on some more of our CLOs, and also to execute on new CLOs at attractive levels in the near future.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from the line of Brian Varcaria with JAM. [Ph] Your line is open.

Unidentified Analyst

Just two. You touched a little bit briefly just in the last questioner’s comments, but Exeter and Fairfield, what do you think is the potential to reset those deals in 2017 is for one or both of them?

Tim Conway

I think our base case is that we would really set one of them in 2017.

Unidentified Analyst

And do the second one in 2018?

Tim Conway

If market conditions are like they are today or permit, we would do that in 2018.

Unidentified Analyst

Then just on this transformation to more capital light strategy, is that something you guys view as transformative? So something that would make the balance sheet look very different where maybe you would not have material credit risk or the loans on your balance sheet? Is that what form it might take?

Tim Conway

It is possible. I think it takes time for a transformative kind of transaction -- and so, yes, we are talking about making significant changes as we execute on this strategy. It is really -- beyond that I can’t really talk about it in any detail.

Unidentified Analyst

Do you think the market bid for the assets irrespective of what the stock price says, but the market bid for the assets is there to achieve what you are looking to achieve and close the…?

Tim Conway

Yes, I do. I think the assets are very attractive, hard to find, proprietary, and in a lot of demand.

Operator

I am showing no further questions at this time. I would now like to turn the conference back to Rob Brown.

Rob Brown

Thank you to everyone for participating in today’s call. That will conclude the call.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes today’s conference. Thank you for your participation and have a wonderful day. You may all disconnect.

