180 Degree Capital's (TURN) CEO Kevin Rendino on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Daniel Wolfe

Good morning and welcome to the 180 Degree Capital Corps Second Quarter 2017 Financial Results Call. This is Daniel Wolfe, President, Chief Financial Officer and Portfolio Manager of 180 Degree Capital. Kevin Rendino, our Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and Portfolio Manger and I would like to welcome you to our call this morning. All participants are currently in a listen-only mode. Following our prepared remarks, we will open the line to questions. [Operator Instructions] I would like to remind participants that this call is being recorded.

We will be referring to a slide deck during the call that we have posted on our Investor Relations website at ir.180degreecapital.com under Calendar of Events.

I would now like to turn the call over to Kevin.

Kevin Rendino

Thanks, Daniel. Good morning and thanks everyone for joining us on our second quarter conference call.

Starting on Slide 3. If I haven’t made it apparent to everyone already, let me reiterate an important point. Primary reason I agreed to join the 180 Degree Capital as CEO was simply to drive shareholder value. I am firmly aware of how our stock has performed over the last several years, many of you have been patient shareholders, and I know many of you are frustrated shareholders.

As a nearly 30 year professional investor, I have lived in your shoes and expect the same things with the Company that I own that you've expected from Harris & Harris and now a 180 Degree Capital. To that end, you can see our share price advanced nearly 12% in the quarter from a $1.45 to a $1.62. It's not remotely close to where we want to be, but it's a good start.

This quarter despite having nearly $0.025 or nearly $800,000 in one-time non-recurring restructuring charges, our NAV still increased. I understand a penny is not a reason for our party, but given the fact that this company has not had two quarters in a row of NAV growth over the last five years. I am going to chop this one off as a win.

We've talked about narrowing the discount of our share price to our NAV. We think this will occur as we convert more a liquid private holdings to cash. In the quarter, our stock price moved from a 40% discount to a 33% discount. In the quarter, our cash plus publicly traded assets rose from $19.1 million to $22.6 million as a result of public market appreciation as well as a private holding Mersana concluding its IPO in June.

The quicker we can grow our cash and liquid investments as a percentage of our total assets, the faster that discounts may narrow. We are essentially done with our restructuring. We sub-leased our New York City office. We took one-time charges for severance. In two quarters, we have reduced our ongoing quarterly burn by over 50% from our five-year average, more on this later.

Finally, we began a 180 degree new strategy by putting a stake in the ground, when we filed an amended 13D on Adesto Holdings in January. Since then and in the last quarter, we initiated new stakes in public companies, Synacor, USA Truck and TheStreet.

Slide 4 is a slide we're planning using in this show, the quarterly sources of changes in our NAV. Starting with our NAV of 2.43, I'll just average up. We added $0.062 cents in NAV from our portfolio holdings. Two-thirds of that increase came from the combined performance of our public companies, Adesto, Synacor, USA Truck and TheStreet, a total of $0.041.

Mersana added a $1 million to our NAV, but in numerals attracted by $750,000. The rest of our portfolio added $0.012. On the cost side, we had two numbers for you to consider. One-time non-recurring charges total NAV by $0.025 and we had ongoing costs of $0.02 total NAV. As you model this out, the operating expense box, box on the right is a good place to start. The restructuring is now behind us. All of this netted out to a gain of $0.017 per share or penny take into consideration rounding.

Next slide, Slide 5 shows our NAV over the last seven years. We have a long way to go but I am pleased with the last two quarters. As I said, we haven’t had a back to back up NAV quarters in a row in five years. In the last 19 quarters, we have had three quarters where our NAV rows versus 16 quarters where our NAV declined.

I am a baseball fan. Over those 19 quarters, our batting average is a 157. That kind of batting average is not only -- not get us into Hall of Fame of Cooperstown, New York. For many of you that are sophisticated baseball fan, you know that that battling average is not even within shouting distance and Mendoza Line. You need to do better. We are positioned to do better.

Slide 6, Slide 6 will be an ongoing slide to show where our stock price is trading out relatively to NAV. The blue line is the share price. The orange line is the discount. We reached historic lows early in the year of nearly 50%. We are now at 66% of NAV. Again, you know our goals, grow our NAV and now the discount our stock trades that relative to our NAV.

Slide 7 is the peek at our expenses. We have already seen a dramatic decline in our expense base, even including the nearly $1 million of restructuring expenses to change our strategy. Our 2017 expenses will be down over 20% from last year, but that’s not the story. Our new quarterly run rate is already at where our projected 2018 numbers were supposed to be. The restructuring is behind us and we are now at that 4% range.

From here, we will take a look at making incremental investments in people design to either grow our assets or to provide analytical health. To get this expense ratio down further, we require us to grow our asset base. We are bad at optimize on the expense side as you can get given the fact that we’re a public company.

On Slide 8, after the filing the 13D on Adesta, we made investments in three public companies, Synacor, TheStreet, and USA Truck. All of which provide great upside from the risk reward standpoint.

We'll talk a little bit about Synacor, but on Slide 9 you will see our thesis. The Company delivers modern multi-screen experiences in multi-platform services to partners. A new CEO joined in August of 2014 and early last year Synacor won the portal business from AT&T when fully deployed it is a $100 million opportunity.

Given the fact that Synacor revenues were only 127 million in all of 2017, this is a material event and we will dramatically change their profile. If they’re able to execute Synacor is striving to have $300 million in revenue in 2019 with $30 million in EBITDA.

Page 10 is our thesis on thestreet.com. We all know it is a financial news and information provider consumer and businesses. They continue to operate the original Jim Cramer and Financial News Service call thestreet.com. But they also have other valuable businesses like BoardX, The Deal and RateWatch.

This company has an entirely new senior management team as well as a new Chairman and several new Board members. TheStreet is led by Board Chairman, Larry Kramer, who essentially created MarketWatch and so the CBS and then turned around the USA today. Dave Callaway is the CEO of TheStreet. He was with Larry with world MarketWatch and the USA today.

Management is turning around the business and is now cash flow positive. It’s a $27 million equity market cap with $25 million in cash. The problem lies with the rest of the capitalization structure. There was a $55 million for fold piece of paper that operates as the most senior liquidation preference in the event the Company has sold. It needs to be dealt with, it should be dealt with. It is an overhang.

Page 11, USA Truck is not a complicated story. It’s a trucking company that has been mismanaged. An entire new executive team had shown up in the last year from companies like Swift Transportation and the Interstate Distributor Company. Three years ago, the Company did 60 million EBITDA. Three years ago, we did 55 million. At an average cost, the market cap of the Company was barely over 50 million and the enterprise to those years EBITDA was three times.

This is blocking and tackling turnaround. It’s a trucking company playing simple. Make sure, your trucks are fully loaded when delivering to a customer and on the way back make sure the truck isn’t empty. It’s a cyclical company. The trucking sector has undergone some supply issues in the last couple of years as well as pricing problems. We think the industry is now recovering. Our average cost was below 7, roughly $6.58.

Now, I’ll turn the call over to Dan to discuss our product portfolio as well as further color on our expenses. Daniel?

Daniel Wolfe

Thank you, Kevin. I want to take this opportunity to walk through some items that we believe are important to have in mind when examining our financial statement.

Please turn to Slide 12, which is the same side as Kevin discussed earlier regarding sources of change in our net assets. Kevin already discussed the material impact of our publicly traded portfolio holdings on our NAV this quarter. Within the net increase in the value of our investment portfolio where we've increased in the value of Mersana therapeutic of approximately $1 million or $0.03 per share, following its initial public offering on June 28, 2017.

Our valuation of Mersana included discount for lack of marketability of approximately 6.5% with the equivalent in value of $0.01 per share owing to the 90-day restriction period for holders of unregistered securities following in initial public offering. Our approximately 294,000 shares in Mersana were valued at 13.07 per share inclusive of this discount. Mersana’s stock closed yesterday at 14.85 a share

We will not be required to apply to the discount for a lack of marketability to the value of our holdings of Mersana as of September 2017, as a 90-day restriction period will have expired. I will note that we will not be able to freely trade our shares or any derivatives related to the shares of Mersana until December 25, 2017, only to a standard lockup agreement between a 180 Degree Capital and the underwriters of Mersana's initial public offering.

Our privately held portfolio increased in value by approximately $390,000 or $0.012 per share. On an individual company basis, the largest change in value was an increase of approximately $880,000 in the value of NGX Bio, reflecting the completion of around this financing during the quarter. The net decrease in value of $490,000 in our other private holdings was comprised of positive and negative changes in value that were individually less than $250,000 in either direction and we're owing primarily to OPM, option pricing model and public market adjustment related factors.

As discussed earlier, the change in our NAV from the prior quarter included expenses related to our restructuring of approximately $780,000 or $0.025 per share. We're pleased to say that these are materially all of the expenses we expect to incur we made into this restructuring. Our balance sheet reflects severance related liabilities that will decrease overtime and they are paid out. So these payments will not impact net asset value per share in future quarters.

I also know we were able to sublease of office space in New York City during the quarter. While we were not able to recover all of the expenses of the lease for that phase, we will ultimately save approximately $650,000 or approximately $0.02 a share in rental and relatable expenses that we would have otherwise incurred over the remaining two and half years of that lease.

Our reduction of operating expenses included savings across the board, big and small. We've reduced our audit fees by approximately 60% from over $470,000 to $190,000. We reduced our travel and entertainment expenses by 90% from almost 30,000 in the first quarter of 2017 to $2,600 in the second quarter of 2017. A substantial amount of additional expense savings is related to our shift to a Registered Closed-End Fund from a business development company.

We will continue to keep a close eye on ways to save shareholder money while seeking to build shareholder value in 180's new business through incremental investments in people as Kevin mentioned earlier.

Please turn to Slide 13. Last quarter, we provided this analysis of value the market is placing on a privately held portfolio assuming our public securities in cash our value in no discount. While the public markets have increased the value ascribed to our private portfolio, we continue to believe that it is over discounting the potential returns from this portfolio.

Slide 14 shows the value of our four most mature companies, it substantially similar to the value the market is placing on our higher portfolio of privately held investments. While we're uncertain of the ultimate return and the timing of returns from this portfolio, we continue to believe that we'll materially be greater than what the market values are at currently.

I will now turn the call back over to Kevin.

Kevin Rendino

Thanks. Before we open up to Q&A, I just want to make couple of concluding comments. This is our second quarter that we have been in front of you with our new strategy. I think all of you know where the strategy of this business is trying to take us, is to a rising stock price. You think a rising stock price will fall the rising NAV and that narrowing of the discount between our soft and our cap.

This quarter we are going to focus our attention on trying to attract third-party funds. So we’re going to go out with investment deck and see if we can raise some money in third-party funds. We are excited about tough talking to people about our strategy. We think it’s a sound strategy and one that has asymmetric risk. We were to risk potential as we think about the investments that we are making in new public companies.

With that, I will turn the call back over to Daniel and we will open up for Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

Daniel Wolfe

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Adam Waldo. Adam, please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes good day Kevin and Daniel, Adam although from Lismore Partners LLC, in Chicago. Thanks very much for taking my questions. Congratulations on a nice progress during the quarter on multiple fronts and thanks very much for the detailed disclosures and management commentary provided me excellent, 2Q report file last night as well as this morning's presentation. I want to ask you guys for an update on a couple key initiatives going forward. First, I was hoping you could update us a little bit more on the pipeline of potential liquidity events on the private securities portfolio over the next 12 months? I know that’s a bit of roll a dice, but could you see any potential IPOs or private trade sales coming in the portfolio something specially the more mature for you listed in the presentation? And then I guess on the related point. Are you thinking about engaging a secondary sales agent to monetize some of the private companies' securities positions over the coming quarters perhaps the more mature one?

Kevin Rendino

Let me attack the second part, Daniel, before you can go ahead and attack the first. The goal here is to create as much value as we can at a very asset that we have. I think there were number of people that think we are walking away from our private portfolio, given the fact that we are off running a new strategy that could not be further for matured. We will look at every asset we have including the private assets, and if there is a place to monetize those assets at a level that we think is commensurate with the future value of that asset, we will do it.

If bids come in for certain assets and they are far below where we think those assets will trade longer term then we’re not going to sell those assets. It's really looking at that investment portfolio in the same manner that you and I would look at any stock that you own in the public markets. If somebody wants to bid us with the entire portfolio, they are free to bid us.

There are certain things that we may own that we may not own that we thought we’re going to own for the next three to five years, and there is other things that we may own for even longer than we thought. We ran all in them, it all depends upon the price that people are willing to pay for the businesses that we have. Daniel, do you want to talk specifically about any other names?

Daniel Wolfe

Of course, we can't go into detail about what’s going on in the companies with respect to potential liquidities, events or progress towards us. What I can tell you is that we have a number of companies in the portfolio that are at stages of maturity that options potentially open to them. You can go to the store of Best Buy or any of the electronic distributors Amazon and whatever and buy televisions enabled by nanosystems, quantum dot enhancement films. There can -- you can see that, that product seems to be making continued traction.

You got D-Wave systems that continues to make progress and bringing its quantum computing capabilities to market. They just announced Oak Ridge National Lab signing up to use their systems through the so-called quantum cloud where there is just like AWS, but instead using DOS computers. So, these companies are making progress and it’s the markets remain open. Hopefully, there are opportunities to see. But we can go in any specifics.

Kevin Rendino

Yes. I would say to Daniel’s point just to reiterate. This is not -- in many cases, this is not in early stage portfolio anymore, and there maybe opportunities for monetization and to our some of these companies to come public, and it’s not going to take three to five years in some cases. We don’t know how it’s going to play out, but that’s our hope. And our conversations with these companies are little different than the conversation that we’ve been having. We want them to monetize as quickly and as efficiently, but most importantly at the maximum value that they can. And so if we can help them get there, a faster rather than waiting along the period of time then hopefully, that’s where those companies will take us. So, we’ll see it where all those out, where it goes. But it’s not in many cases, especially our larger holdings is not an early-stage company. Thanks for the question, Adam.

Adam Waldo

If I may just one follow-up than on the third-party funds management business. It’s exciting that you guys are going to be going out and seeing perspective investors in a formalized process during the third quarter. Are you guys going to be targeting an open end mutual funds or close end mutual funds of the business separately manage accounts? All the above, can you give a little bit more color on that? And do you feel comfortable that the current run rate net expense base of about 3 million annualize would be able to absorb those initiatives?

Kevin Rendino

What was the last part of $3 million in expense with what?

Adam Waldo

Oh, I’m sorry, would be able to absorb those third-party asset gathering initiatives?

Kevin Rendino

Well. So, a lots going to go into the pricing, how we’re going to charge people to doing what we are doing. And it will not be a mutual fund, it will be…

Daniel Wolfe

It will be under separate managed accounts. We have a vehicle that allows us to basically issue us interest in an LLC that we'll use as the vehicle for raising these third-party funds. They could be special purpose vehicles for one specific investment opportunity or they could be issued for fund that is in terms -- it’s open ended in terms of what investment and the timeframe in which we should invest.

Kevin Rendino

Obviously anything that we do, we’ll help towards alleviating the burn. But, unless we’re going to mange either $100 million or we’re going to generate returns of 40% and 50% in anyone given year. I am not sure we’ll be able to completely offset the burn, but anything that we can do with help. And it’s important to reduce the burn even further either by having greater assets or by doing something like this.

So, we’ll see where it goes. We worked on our investment deck in the quarter. We’ve been spending the first part of the early days, at least for me and being here, and getting our costs down to much more manageable level, getting our new strategy up and running by making investments. And I think we’ve got a good handle on our business, now it’s going to be matter of trying to grow our business from here.

Sam Robosky

Hello, good morning, Dan and Kevin. Sam Robosky, SER Asset Management. You've done very well for the short time since you've joined the Company. The addition of Parker Weil, could you sort of -- he's not going to be involved in day-to-day operations, but he'll help you get this $100 million or what do you expect them to do to contribute to 180 Degrees?

Kevin Rendino

So, Parker is a 30-year veteran of Wall Street, as I said in the press release, he is a thought leader, very client oriented and he is a relationship guy. He knows many family offices, knows the whole our community and has spent a better part of his career generating good relationships with either his clients or shareholders for the rest during his banking career. He is not part of the day to day, but we have a small business. We have a small management team. We also have a small board.

And so, I think Parker's going to be able to help us with getting our foot in the door at some of these family offices that are looking for different sort of asset classes to invest in other than investing in, same things, and everyone seems to be investing these days which are [thang] stocks and EPS. So Parker has an interim understanding of all of Wall Street, he's going to help us from that respect. We're also having NOL a $70 million or so NOL, and Parker's a structured guys.

So, he might help us think about some of the things we can be doing with our NOLs as opposed to just generating capital gains and using our NOL to support -- to offset those capital gains. So, I am quite pleased that we're able to attract somebody of the caliber of Parker. We had our first Board meeting earlier this week. He was a great addition to the meeting. He had a value add already and I am excited from what he's going to be able to help us with going forward.

Sam Robosky

That sounds good. Now the other, hopefully within the next six months we could do some transactions. Your Mersana will come off of the inability to sell and hopefully by the end of the year you sort of able to get some more cash. Do you have a dollar amount of more cash that you expect to raise from your private holdings?

Kevin Rendino

No, as Daniel said Sam, unfortunately we're not allowed to talk about any specific instances happening with any of our private holdings, as it relates to them either coming public or selling themselves. We hope to be able to have some news on that front between now and the end of the year. Unfortunately, at this time, we're not at liberty to discuss any of that. Our goal is to have as much cash at the holding company that we can have. Mersana will be freely traded at the end of the year. It depends upon the price where it is at the time that it's really trade. It may be a buy. It may be a sell. We don't know.

So, there is almost nothing that we can do right now. We just have to wait for that time period to elapse, so that we'll at least be able to make a decision based upon the value of holding at that time. We also have other holdings as you know, Adesto, our biggest one. So we think it's performing very well and we hope it's performing very well. They are going to report earnings next week. They’ll be at a conference shortly thereafter. We can get a lot of cash from Adesto itself, if it performs the way we hope and think that it can perform, and quite frankly, the way it has performed over the last six months.

Sam Robosky

Well, thank you very much Kevin and Dan. You have done a good job. Hopefully, this is the beginning and you achieve your goals. Thank you very much.

Kevin Rendino

Thanks, Sam. As we have said in our Shareholder Letter and by the way our Shareholder Letter and our full filling is up on the website, and I think a copy of that is going to be sent out to everyone vis-à-vis to mail, correct.

Daniel Wolfe

So you got it Sam?

Sam Robosky

Yes. One other thing, if you look at the pinksheets.com or OTC, you could pull up all the information of your fillings and everything and see everything that you filed.

Kevin Rendino

That’s right.

Daniel Wolfe

And by the way, if that so actually reports tomorrow I apologize

Kevin Rendino

But thanks, Sam, I appreciate it. It is a -- we are running as fast as we can. I am impatient first in by nature, but this is going to be an evolution rather than the revolution. It’s a marathon now -- it’s a marathon, no a sprint. We are off to a good start that’s all it is a good start. We want to continue to execute and perform the way we have in last couple of quarters.

Daniel Wolfe

[Operator Instructions] Seeing no other question, I will turn it back to Kevin to conclude the call.

Kevin Rendino

Well, thank you everyone for your participation. As always if there are further questions or comments that you have post this call, feel to free to reach us over vis-à-vis either email or our quality office. We are happy to talk to you about our business and we look forward to chatting with you on next quarter when we will review our Q2 numbers. Thanks very much. Everyone have a good rest of this summer. We'll speak soon.

Daniel Wolfe

Thank you. Now, you may all disconnect.

