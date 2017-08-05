Trinidad Drilling's (TDGCF) CEO Brent Conway on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Trinidad Drilling Ltd. (OTCPK:TDGCF) Q2 2017 Results Conference Call August 2, 2017 11:00 AM ET

Executives

Lisa Ottmann - VP of IR

Brent Conway - CEO

Lesley Bolster - CFO

Analysts

Ben Owens - RBC Capital Markets

Greg Colman - National Bank Financial

Jon Morrison - CIBC Capital Markets

Ian Gillies - GMP

Andrew Bradford - Raymond James

Operator

Good morning. My name is Casey, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Trinidad Drilling Second Quarter 2017 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast. All line have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. [Operator Instructions] Lisa Ottmann, Vice President Investor Relations, you may begin your conference.

Lisa Ottmann

Thank you, and thank you for joining us today. We'll be discussing Trinidad Drilling Ltd. second quarter and year-to-date 2017 financial and operating results, which we released yesterday. A full copy of the MD&A and financial statements, along with the presentation outlining the quarter highlights are available on our website at trinidaddrilling.com. Our full second quarter 2017 results are also available at sedar.com.

Please note that during the call, we will be discussing forward-looking information relating to various areas of our business, including, but not limited to, the assumptions that Trinidad's customers will honor their take-or-pay contracts, the ability for Trinidad to attract and retain qualified crews to operate their rigs, assumptions respecting capital expenditure programs by oil and gas exploration and production companies, assumptions made about future performance or operations of the joint venture and partnership agreement, assumptions made about future liquidity, future dayrates and other expectations about future events or performance. Such information and statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information or statements, and you are cautioned to not unduly rely on such forward-looking statements. For a copy of our full forward-looking disclaimer, please refer to the disclaimer included in yesterday's news release and our MD&A.

The conference call may also include non-GAAP measures for a definition and reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures, please refer to our MD&A. I'm joined this morning by Brent Conway, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Lesley Bolster, Chief Financial Officer. Lesley will begin with a review of our second quarter results followed by an update on current industry conditions and our future outlook by Brent. We encourage you to read our full quarterly report for additional details and commentary.

Please go ahead, Lesley.

Lesley Bolster

Thank you, Lisa. Industry conditions remained firm in the second quarter of 2017, despite a reduction in crude oil prices. Customers continue to put rigs back to work with particular strength in the Permian Basin in the U.S.

Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter was $15 million, down from $57 million in the same quarter last year and $51 million in the first quarter of 2017. Adjusted EBITDA lowered from the same period last year largely as a result of less early termination and standby revenue and from the first quarter due to typical seasonality in our Canadian operation. As industry conditions have improved, we've put a significant number of rigs back to work and operating days increased strongly, up 65% in our Canadian division and 223% in our U.S. and international division compared to the same time last year.

In Canada, rig mix had a large impact on our results from the quarter. The vast majority of operating days in the second quarter were generated by smaller rigs that typically earn lower dayrates than larger, triple. This factor, along with the lower early termination and standby revenue and lower rigs working on the spot market in the current quarter, drove lower dayrates compared to the same time last year.

Higher operating costs in the current quarter were directly function of increased activity. Compared to the previous quarter, operating costs increased 62% compared to a 65% increase in operating days over the same period. During the quarter, we incurred $1.3 million in cost associated with getting rigs ready to go back to work. The impact of these reactivation costs in the quarter was largely offset by the typically lower operating costs for the smaller rigs that were working.

In the U.S., our increased activity continued to be focused on the Permian, where customers are looking for high-spec rigs with high-pumping capacity. Of our total operating days in the quarter, over 80% were from rigs working in the Permian.

In the U.S. and the International division, dayrates lowered from the same period last year, as a result of less early termination and standby revenue in the current quarter. However, excluding this type of revenue, underlying dayrates increased $402 per day compared to the first quarter in 2017. While we appreciative this is a small increase, it is the first sequential increase we have seen in dayrates in the past year and demonstrates the changing dynamic underway in the industry. Operating costs in the U.S. and International division included about $3 million in rig reactivation costs, mostly related to moving 2 rigs from North Dakota to the Permian under customer contracts.

In our joint venture operations, adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter was approximately $4 million compared to $8 million in the same quarter last year and $22 million in the first quarter of 2017. Adjusted EBITDA in the joint venture lowered compared to the same quarter last year, largely due to less operating days and lower dayrates on our Saudi rigs. Adjusted EBITDA in the joint venture was lower than the first quarter of 2017 due to less early termination revenue received in the current quarter.

In the second quarter, other G&A costs were approximately $13 million in the quarter in line with the same quarter last year and down from $19 million in the first quarter. We expect other G&A costs to be approximately $55 million in 2017, including bad debt and severance costs of about $7 million incurred in the first quarter. During the second quarter, we made good progress on our capital upgrade program. Work has begun and been completed in many cases on more than half the rigs scheduled to be upgraded. Today, we have spent approximately $60 million, and our full year capital program remains unchanged at $170 million. As we have mentioned in the past, these upgrades are largely backed by customer commitments. We expect to pay back the upgrade capital with incremental adjusted EBITDA within 2.5 years on an annualized basis.

Early in the second quarter, we received a distribution from our joint venture of approximately $40 million. We expect to use these proceeds, along with the funds from our equity issue, cash from operations, cash on hand and where necessary our credit facility to fund our capital program. At the end of the quarter, credit facility was undrawn giving a strong liquidity as move -- as we move through the remainder of 2017.

Now I will turn the call over to Brent to provide some insight into current industry conditions and our future outlook.

Brent Conway

Thank you, Lesley, and good morning, everyone. As Lesley mentioned, industry conditions were stronger in the second quarter compared to last year and customer demand remained firm despite some weakness in commodity prices. We've seen few cases where projects were delayed, but these are largely customer specific and drilling programs are mostly progressing as planned. Visibility is improving both in Canada and in the U.S. and customers are signing contracts who are providing firm commitments for rigs for the coming months.

Dayrates have been slower to move in Canada than in the U.S. We're seeing smaller -- we have seen small increases in dayrates for rates in Canada and expect that as we move into the winter drilling season, we will continue to see ongoing improvements assuming commodity prices stay stable or improved. In Canada, we are continuing to see demand mostly in the Montney, Deep Basin and the Duvernay and growing interest in the Cardium and the Bakken and the Viking.

We currently have 30 rigs in our Canadian fleet operating, double the number of rigs we had running at this time last year, with firm commitments for several rigs to start up before the end of the year. In the second quarter, we did see -- we did seasonal repair and maintenance and recertification work on rigs, preparing them for the summer and the upcoming winter drilling season. We believe that the bulk of this work is now behind us.

In the U.S., our activity continues to be very focused on the Permian. This continues to be our busiest area with 28 rigs and 82% of our U.S. -- our active U.S. fleet operating in the play. In addition to the Permian, we are seeing interest in the Eagle Ford, the Haynesville, the SCOOP/STACK and the Barnett place. The strong demand and growing active rig count in the U.S. has tightened the market, particularly in the high-spec AC Class. Since the beginning of 2017, we have seen increased pricing on these style of rigs. As Lesley mentioned, in the second quarter, we saw dayrates increase sequentially. This change shows that the dayrates for newly signed rigs is beginning to offset the impact of rigs coming off legacy contracts.

Given current industry conditions, we would expect future dayrates to continue to see this impact, where the overall average dayrate will depend largely on the timing of rig activations and the style of rigs being reactivated.

We currently have 34 rigs or 50% of our U.S. operating fleet with visibility to get to 45 active rigs by the end of the year. During the first half of the year, we have taken advantage of our diversified operations and the relative strength in U.S. market and agreed to move 2 Canadian rigs down to the Permian under customer contracts.

Our exposure to this -- to the U.S. market has allowed us to capture market share in some of the strongest demand areas in North America. Year-to-date, approximately 60% of our revenue came from our U.S. and International division.

In the second quarter, similar to the first quarter, we incurred costs to reactivate and move rigs. The move cost included in the second quarter related to 2 rigs moved from northern U.S. to the Permian under contract. In both cases, the customer shared in the rig move cost.

In the third quarter, we expect to incur costs to move 2 more rigs, one is the rig I mentioned that's coming from Canada and the other is moving from North Dakota, both are under long-term contracts. These moves will also be partially offset by the customer.

In our Halliburton joint venture, 3 of our solid rigs are continuing to work on well-to-well basis and one of our Mexico rigs is operating, while our second rig is earning standby revenue. We are working on several opportunities for the 4 of these contracts to expire for the remainder of the international fleet.

Customers are increasingly demanding higher efficiency and better performance in order to maintain their drilling programs at these lower economic commodity price levels. As a high-performance driller, we embrace this type of industry trend. However, we want to make sure that we also benefit from the improvements we are making.

We have been focusing on adding performance-based contracts that provide upside for us when we meet certain metrics agreed with upon our customer contracts with dayrates increase in line with commodity price. In addition, we are implementing systems to integrate our existing rig control technology with above-ground, data capture equipment and down-hole tools to further increase efficiencies and improve results for our customers.

We currently have 33 rigs or 22% of our fleet under long-term contract, with an average term remaining of 1.2 years. Of these contracts, approximately 30% include prices escalation or performance-based clauses.

Overall, we are encouraged by the improvements we are seeing in the industry. We have seen -- we have not seen any significant pullback on commodity price reductions, strong demand from our customers, growing activity levels and slowly improving pricing fundamentals, all point to improve the operational results. With our largely contracted capital program, lower leverage and broad customer base, we are well positioned to succeed in these stronger market conditions.

Before I conclude, I would like to say thank you to our team at Trinidad, the people have worked very hard to -- as we ramp up with the level of activity that we have. We remain focused on providing the best results for our customers and maintaining strong safety performance. We truly appreciate their commitments and loyalty.

Thank you for listening. I'd like to pass the call back down to the operator and take any questions that may be on the line.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And your first question comes from Ben Owens with RBC Capital Markets. Your line is open.

Ben Owens

Brent, you mentioned that you see line of sight to hitting 45 active rigs in the U.S. by the end of the year. I was curious what the line of sight was on the rig count in the U.S. by the end of the third quarter?

Brent Conway

Yes. I'm not going to get into that kind of specifics, because it really does depend for us on our capital programs. And I can't -- I don't want to get into specifically. But in Q3, we certainly got a bunch of rigs that are being activated right now. And that's kind of what we're trying to be a blend. We know where we are today. Hopefully, we get to the 40-ish mark by the end of Q3, but I don't want to get into specifics, because it does depend on the timing of when we can get these rigs. We've got a lot of projects going on right now. So that's kind of going to be the bottleneck in terms of trying to get the stuff going by the end of the year.

Ben Owens

On the 30% of the rigs you have under contract that have either performance-based or commodity-based clauses in them, curious what the uplift you're seeing as your baseline dayrate has been kind of year-to-date on those type of contracts?

Brent Conway

Yes. We -- at this time, really we just kind of get to the point where we would have seen uplift and then commodity price softened a little bit. So on just pricing, on the performance-based side of things, we have seen performance payouts on a number of the contracts, but I'm not getting into the numbers. In terms of by contract, by client, I'm not going to do that. But we are getting paid for performance to answer your question?

Ben Owens

And then, I guess, just the last one from me. I noticed last week that a large IOC was talking about moving towards drilling 20,000 foot laterals in the Permian. I was just curious what you guys thought about whether that was a realistic goal in terms of drilling wells that size based on the equipment that's available to the market currently?

Brent Conway

I think they just keep going. It seems like they keep going deep -- longer and longer with these laterals. And if it keep going out certainly that much further, there's a whole bunch of different issues around that in terms of what they're going to do for a whole size, what pumps you need, how close and everything else. So there will be some assets that could do that, but you're -- again, you're stepping up into a newer cost, maybe in terms of hook loads depending what they're doing for the whole size.

So it's -- they continue to push. Whether -- the big question is whether choosing to go that far in terms of lateral will actually do what they're hoping to do in terms of production. But like every other time, the clients have, I guess, trying to reach further, drill their holes and that will be -- one more thing we'll be asked to respond to, but we do have some things that would obviously do that. But I think as an industry, it will be something if it becomes a big trend. You'll be back talking about upgrades to rigs or -- and/or specifics rigs build or those type of wells, if they really decide to do those in volume for sure.

Operator

Your next question is from Greg Colman with National Bank Financial. Your line is open

Greg Colman

Just a quick question here. Margins were weaker than we were expecting. And just looking at your current contract rollover schedule for the rest of the year and the current spot rate environment, do you anticipate that there's going to be further sequential deterioration in margins? Or do you think that what we saw in Q2 could represent a trough?

Brent Conway

Q2 is one -- if you look at why everyone is in the Canadian side, it's multi-rate mix. We had a lot of our smaller rigs working in Q2 versus say last year when we had some of the bigger AC triples working. And then in the U.S., it's purely rig activation costs, which is all onetime thing. So these are costs that hit us at one-time, but the good news is they're hitting us, because we're activating so many rigs. And that's a good story compared to where we were certainly this time last year. And that's in the face of commodity pricing that's probably flattened out a little bit if you see pricing move the other way and get a little stronger, we could even get busier.

So no, this is not a trend in margins or something where we can expect things to go the other way. This is onetime cost, and we look, we account for those. When we look at what we're doing in our contracts and our overall economics and it's just -- it hit us in this quarter. But the good news is we activated a number of rigs. And so that's -- we're one quarter closer to making positive margins and having a lot more rigs operating within the company. So I would not say, it's a trend on margins at all.

Greg Colman

Got it. So just kind of reading through that and with continued rig activations, they're probably won't be certain costs associated with that, but it's unlikely that we see continued deterioration?

Brent Conway

No. And it's not really deterioration. Q2 is rig mix in Canada, like I said, and it's really -- it is from the time -- the hard part for you guys is that we're talking about the timing of that around capital projects and reactivations that you guys don't have visibility on, and we really can't give you that because it depends on signing -- timing the contracts, timing the capital projects. The good news is as these rigs roll out the contract, they start earning positive margins in line with what we told they're going to do and that's really what's going to happen. It's more of a timing event than a trend.

Greg Colman

Got it. Appreciate it. And then Lesley, just one question. After the U.S. $30 million JV payout, can you just give us some color as to what the cash balance looks like being held in the JV now that's attributable to Trinidad?

Lesley Bolster

Yes. I think, I mean, we'll continue to look at it. Obviously, the balance is substantially, obviously, grown as we get more on the EBITDA level, but I think we'll continue to hold until we decide to distribute it again. And just that you know, [indiscernible] had this $42 million at June 30 set in the JV and that's 100%. So we would have 60% of that. That's very...

Operator

Your next question is from Jon Morrison with CIBC Capital Markets. Your line is open.

Jon Morrison

Of your 11 rigs, you expect to deploy in the U.S. in the back half of the year. How much of that's firmly contract backed at this point?

Lesley Bolster

It's a significant portion of that number, Jon. That's why we're confident by putting that number out there.

Jon Morrison

What should we expect from an incremental cash cost to deploy those rigs and get them ready outside of the portion of the capital program that could obviously be allocated to them?

Brent Conway

Well, I think the reactivation costs, we're looking to as we reactive the rigs. But we've sent our capital programs, the 11 rigs that are still to be rolled out. There's only a couple of that, that have got kind of significant relocation costs that will hit us kind of in Q3. It's going to be significantly below where we were in Q2, just because we're talking about less rigs and lot of shorter differences, but that's kind of the color that we can give you. As we get these rigs fired up out in the field, we always do have reactivation costs, but we don't expect them to be anything, I guess, materially different than what we had in the past, but the relocation cost should be less.

Jon Morrison

On the relocation costs, you said that the customers are helping with some of the cost. Can you give clarity on whether they're actually paying an upfront payment to cover some of the transport costs? Or is that more an inflated dayrate that you'll get back over the duration of the contract with the customer?

Brent Conway

No, they're actually paying a portion of the move cost upfront. The dayrate is separate deal. They're actually paying part of the move cost.

Jon Morrison

Okay. Is it fair to assume that it could take you somewhere around 6 months to 12 months to recover a move cost, if you're moving it from Canada to the U.S. if a customer isn't putting upfront capital to cover that?

Brent Conway

The longer moves, Jon, they've always covered a significant portion of that. It's -- I don't think it's going to be that type of a recovery on the actual move cost. And the move costs are part of the financial analysis we do, when we're looking at what we're going to build and what we're -- when we're getting our money back. So it's not like we take those out of the equation when we're looking at the capital budget.

Jon Morrison

Can you give anymore color on the rig mix issue in Canada in the quarter? Traditionally, you guys had to run a heavier weighing of triples versus doubles, given the pad work in the quarter, but it obviously didn't shake out that way. Was it a customer mix issue that drove this quarter? Or what was the driver?

Brent Conway

Yes, we -- yes. No, it was -- we -- obviously, our big triple that we had up in the [Indiscernible] is now in standby, which you guys are seeing. And then we had large triples, where clients have kind of finished wells that weren't ready for the next pad and we're kind of resetting in terms of what they were doing with going into the fall. The good news is that we'll have more -- we will have more triples running this winter and the dayrates have moved in Canada, which is nice to see, and we're getting ready to move always to do that. In Q2, we had a number of points that just weren't ready to keep going with the big triple programs and most of the work came in through the high hook load, heavy double, so -- and singles. So that's mix and that's just -- it really is customer-specific Permian here, so.

Jon Morrison

Should we be thinking about that mix entering into Q3 as well from a heavy double perspective? Or it starts to dissipate pretty quickly?

Brent Conway

Yes, you will see more of that. We'll have more rigs going back to work as we get into Q3. The mix will start to switch over to where more of the AC triple side of things kind of in Q3 and then going into Q4. But we're busier on the triple side and certainly in Q4, Q1 than we were last year, but that trend going to kind of happen in Q3.

Jon Morrison

Is there any guidance you can give in terms of where you think you could peak out in the next few months in terms of the Canadian rig count perspective based on soft bookings?

Brent Conway

No, we're not getting into that kind of specific, Jon.

Jon Morrison

Okay. Last one just from me. On the Halliburton side, is there anything you can give us in terms of an update on conversations around re-contracting before the end of the year?

Brent Conway

Yes, it's actually pretty active. We had re-contracting opportunities in Saudi, both with Halliburton and direct with Aramco and then some of the solid rigs. And then we are also looking at -- we've got re-contracting opportunities in Mexico and then we're also looking at re-contracting the Mexico rigs into Kuwait, where it's probably down the pathway with KOC and that could end up in Mexico and some of the solid rigs. So with a number of projects and with a number of tenders, Saudi has got tenders coming out for LSDK and/or direct with Aramco as well as exploration. KOC has opportunities coming out for 3,000 horsepower rigs, 2,000, 1,500s. There's a lot more tender activity right now going on in the international market than certainly we're seeing in the long time. So that's positive.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And your next question comes from Ian Gillies with GMP.

Ian Gillies

By my math, you guys have about -- after the rig moves, you'll have about 9 triples left in Canada. And so have you just made a strategic decision that you think the high-spec market isn't going to be quite as good in Canada as you thought it was going to be and the returns over the long-term are just going to be better in the U.S.? Or do you think triples will see some sort of research in terms of next, call it, 12 to 18 months?

Brent Conway

Well, I think it is a strategic choice. We look at it in very simple way. If you got a $20 million asset, I don't think shareholders care where we are in the EBITDA and they will focus on where we can earn the most EBITDA and the best return. So the U.S. markets move quicker in terms of dayrates. They're willing to sign longer contracts in the Canadian market. I said this to a lot of investors, we had competitors build some AC rig on stack and they screwed our pricing over the last couple of years, and we're just now getting past some of those problems. Canadian pricing has improved.

So that could help meet some of that here over the next -- going into Q4, Q1, we will be active and the dayrates have moved. So -- but I think it's no different than if we were going to project some price else in the world. And we've got rigs that are working that are on long-term contract, that are on lower dayrates and the economics of the project makes sense, then the rigs move. So I think it's -- that's what we should always do. We should always be looking at the best return prospects when we're putting assets to work.

Ian Gillies

Fair enough. And then, I guess, as well in Canada then, I mean, with the double market, I guess, being a more well supplied across the basin as a whole. I mean, how do the returns there, in your mind, start to get better and the margins start to improve from where they are today?

Brent Conway

Well, you got to separate the double market. Like, the double market, the high hook load, indiscernible] double high-spec market, that market competes now really against the small triple markets and that's really where -- that's where a lot of our activities and our days come from. And I know we have seen improvements in those dayrates going into -- starting here going in Q3, Q4, we're seeing improvement. And it's all certainly based on commodity price.

We've got a -- that's going to help us, but I also think we are seeing some discipline from some competitors. And certainly, we're pushing pricing as best we can. And adjusting in the Canadian markets, specifically, it's a tougher economics, where not just us, but what producers do.

We got -- there's just a lot of things on the Canadian side that make it more challenging, but we are having success with pushing dayrates, and we are having self-playing rigs back to work. And hopefully, commodity price firms up a little bit, and we get back to better dayrates and better margins. But having seen the same traction in Canada is what we've seen in the U.S.

Ian Gillies

Okay. And with respect to the contract book announcement in the quarter, does that contract book contemplate rigs that are still expected to go back to work later in the year? Or is that only on active rigs call it today?

Lesley Bolster

No, Ian, as we see here, that does include the contracts that were signed on the upgraded rigs. So the contract is already signed, but the rigs are not actually working right now on some of those rigs.

Operator

Your next question is from Andrew Bradford with Raymond James. Your line is open.

Andrew Bradford

Just on the 11 rigs that are incrementally coming on in the U.S. So I can -- we can expect that new contracts in place there as well as the 11 rigs will be added. Are there any -- on the other end of the spectrum within your U.S. fleet, are there any active rigs today that make beyond the contractual margin where it might be that our producers might substitute another high-spec rig in for one of your rigs, so you can lose some utilization of the back-end?

Brent Conway

I don't see that right now. Anything that's a little bit contractual and over with a number of clients that are looking to take those rigs, and we've actually been able to push on rig holes and we're able to push contracts to dayrates up, so I don't see that today.

Andrew Bradford

Asking in another way, how many of the rigs you work in the U.S. right now are lower spec?

Lesley Bolster

We have some heavy doubles working in the Permian right now, but otherwise they're mostly the highest triples that are working.

Andrew Bradford

In numbers, would it be, say, about five. Is that right? Four or five?

Lesley Bolster

Yes. Four to six, I would say.

Andrew Bradford

Four to six, okay. So moving up to Canada, so the transition to getting these triples back up and working, it doesn't look like it's happened so far yet in Q3. Is that right?

Brent Conway

Yes. No, they're not up and running, yes. We have plans, but they'll start later in Q3 or in Q4, but that's on the clients who are looking to go back to work. So that's...

Andrew Bradford

So things in the U.S. are such that you're getting the dayrate rise on newly signed rigs or rigs working closer to the spot market is offsetting contract rollovers. So you're getting -- your effective average dayrate is increasing. If we just look at the triples market, would you say we're there now as well in Canada?

Brent Conway

In Canada, yes, it's -- you don't have visibility on it yet, but certainly the dayrates in Canada on the triples has moved up. Last year, Q4, we were having conversations. We had triples that weren't working, and we didn't work them, because we just could not get ahead around working at those low dayrates with those assets. So this year, we expect that we'll have most of our triples running. So the dayrates have moved. You just -- you don't have the visibility on that yet.

Andrew Bradford

And just from a philosophical point of view, do you think, given that in Canada there is -- as you rightfully highlighted here, there is an interface competition between some of the heaviest doubles and some of the lighter triples in Canada. And do you think that as the triples do you become more active that will in turn drag dayrate on some of the heavier doubles upwards? Or is it working the other way around where you have sort of a lot of excess capacity in the heavy doubles market and that's keeping a lid on dayrates in the triples?

Brent Conway

Yes, you got to be careful and that's what I was saying before. Like when you're really get into that heavy double market, you're talking about 400, 450, 500 hook load doubles. There's not that many of those type of doubles in the Canadian market. That's part of the reason that the CanElson acquisition made sense is the hook loads that came with those rigs and everything else that came with in terms of being able to drill certain wells. There is a very broad diversity in the double market [indiscernible]. And they actually compare -- there is only, I would say, at the upper end in terms of hook loads that compete with those smaller triples. So that's really the market segment you need to be looking at.

At the end of the day, us operating one of our high hook loads, heavy doubles, our up costs are significantly less than the triples and that's why the returns make so much sense on that type of assets. So I think last year, we had depressed areas across the board in Canada. It didn't matter if you are AC triples or high hook load heavy doubles or it didn't really matter. I think the rates have all moved. I think you're going to get visibility on that, as we do head into kind of Q3, Q4. But I wouldn't necessarily say, last year, the triples that were being worked in the market. There will be more to dayrates. We basically parked our bigger triples, because we just couldn't get our margin return that we felt made sense. So I don't think once -- I think they will compete obviously, but generally both of them are trending up as we kind of head into what we think is going to be a busier winter in Canada.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And there are no further questions coming into the queue. I will turn the call back over to Lisa Ottmann.

Lisa Ottmann

Thank you, and thank you for taking the time to participate in our conference call. We look forward to talking to you again in the future.

Operator

And ladies and gentlemen, this concludes today's conference call. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.