Richmont Mines' (RIC) CEO Renaud Adams on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Renaud Adams

Thank you, Anne, and thank you all for joining us today. Another competitive strong and very positive quarter for Richmont with the Island Gold Mine performing at a highest productivities ever combined with the record low cash cost .The corporation produced 31,250 ounces of gold at the low cash cost of CAD725 an ounce or very attractive yield at $539 an ounce. With 60,650 ounces produced to date at a cash cost of CAD754 or $565 an ounce, we are now very well positioned to meet or beat our 2017 production and cost guidance. Highlight for the quarter include a very strong net free cash flow generation of CAD19 million, increasing our cash balance to CAD96 million at the time whereas the corporation strongly impact in our growth and aggressively explore for the future.

On Slide number 4, on May 29, the corporation released the result of our Expansion Case PEA. Production growth 22%, at the lowest-quartile industry cash cost, contributing to a robust cash flow stream for the minimum 8 years to come. Our recent exploration drilling update highlighted high-grade and wide mineralization that continues to intersection in the down plunge extension of the main deposit. Finally, the corporation has significantly advanced its review of alternative and strategic alternative on the Quebec assets.

I will now turn the call over to Rob for a quick review of the financial highlights. Rob?

Robert Chausse

Thanks, Renaud, and good morning everyone. As Renaud mentioned, our June 30th balance sheet remains strong with approximately CAD96 million in cash and CAD81 million in working capital, an increase of 21 million and 15 respectively over Q1 '17.

Our operating margins doubled when compared to Q2 '16 and was 37 million for the first half of '17, and increased 29% over the first six months of 2016. As a result of our strong balance sheet margins, our expectation is to internally fund our capital investments at our existing operations and maintain strong liquidity and working capital level throughout '17 and beyond.

Taking you to Slide 6, summary of our result, second quarter revenue was 59.3 million, driven by sales of approximately 35,000 ounces of gold at an realized price of 1,688 per ounce. Revenue was 46% higher than the prior year quarter due to a 41% increase in sales. Second quarter operating cash flow before changes and non-cash working capital was approximately 25 million or CAD0.39 compared to CAD0.19 per share in Q2 '16.Company recorded net earnings of 10.5 million or CAD0.17 a share during Q2 compared to net earnings of CAD0.04 per share in '16. We generated CAD 19.2 million of free cash or CAD0.30 a share compared to CAD0.05 a share in Q2 '16. These positive variances noted from the prior quarter reflect higher grades at Island and higher realized prices during the quarter. And ultimately the Q2 results also represent a continued strong operating performance at our sites.

Taking you to Slide 7 for our capital breakdown for Q2 and year-to-date '17, our site capital is 10.4 million for the quarter and 22.1 year-to-date. We expect to spend more on CapEx in the second half of the year, but expect to remain well within our previously stated guidance. Majority of capital spend has been related to developments in Island, specifically on accelerated underground developments and our mill expansion. Exploration at our sites was 5.7 million during Q2 and this is primarily focused on Island. As noted, that we are maintaining our guidance for CapEx in exploration and we expect to internally fund these -- comfortably internally fund these expenditures.

And with that brief comments, I will turn the call back to Renaud.

Renaud Adams

Thank you, Rob. I'm on Slide number 9 at the Island Gold operational highlight for the quarter. So aside from gold, the main contributors to our very strong production and cost performance were a combination of the recording mine and mill productivity with the mill head grade of 9.73 grams per ton.

The highest mine productivities, nearly 200 tons a day over than the old capacity, contributed to an improved rate at the mill as the lowest portion at some mines were stockpiled. Other factors contributing to the higher grades, overall lower dilution, mostly from the ore development as we were developing in the wider zone in the level 800 and 820. Also, the development in the ore in the wider zone took place in the higher grade section of the [indiscernible].

The reconciliation to date versus the December 2016 reserve model continue to perform well with slightly lower tons and overall better grades for the six months for an overall 2% gain in [indiscernible]. During the quarter, the corporation took a decision to transition the way for development from contractor to internal workforce. The decision was driven from a continued increased productivity from the mines and as a cost reduction initiative for the future. I would like to take advantage in this call to really thank you, our contractor for such a contribution and performance over the last sort of few years, surely contributing to the success of this company.

On Slide number 10, just better appreciating the performance to-date and over the last 3 years as we continue to improve our productivity and continue to show our name outside. As Rob was mentioning, capital, sustaining capital and exploration is trending as planned with the project cost, overall project cost trending up in the second half of the year.

On Slide number 11, additional highlight to our Expansion Case PEA. The ramp up to 1,100 tons per day is advancing well and the mine continue to outperform PEA at a very early stage and it is anticipated that the mill will reach the 1,100 tons per day when the expansion is completed, which is currently planned for late to third quarter to the fourth quarter 2018. On the mill expansion, our generating is advancing well. The main lead item, the ball mill was secured and structured. The focus now is to improve the concept efficiencies and the better rates with the priority number 1 on execution for potentially an earlier delivery in 2018.

We're also working in improving concepts so this would better leverage our permitting concept of 1,100 tons a year, but also limited to a higher 1,265 on a monthly basis. The PEA, I would like to highlight as well other alternative and opportunity. The PEA was prepared based on the 2016 performance of mine and as you could appreciate in the first 6 months of the year we continue to improve our performance. So great core opportunity and upside for the future as we see a potential for additional operational and cost optimization as we continue to improve the operation.

Moving out to exploration on Slide number 12. The corporation recently released an update on this exploration program highlighting a high-grade and wide mineralization that continue to be in perspective in the down plunge extension as you can appreciate in the Slide number 12, a high-grade with hole MH8-4 nearly 20 grams intercepted over 8.4 meters true width. I like to point out that all the results are shown there are the 70 grams per ton in capped essay and this compares to the main zone to 25 grams per ton.

On Slide number 13, just a bit more of detail as you could appreciate, the corridor that continues to expand and the down plunge with the objective this year to improve the continuity of the main down plunge as low as 1,600 meters below surface while we also have been working in filling the gap between the level 1,000 in the new block that was discovered in 2016.

On Slide number 14, very two aspects [indiscernible] corridor. First aspect is to initiate and has begin as we started this year and delineation of the new inferred block that was discovered in 2016, you will appreciate the very interesting result, very encouraging result of performing our inferred average with fairly good rate and a decent thickness of the 2 to 3 meters intercepted with the main block. Objective remains to delineate the current inferred, fill the gap between the blocks and grow with this block. The main objective remains though the follow-up of the main intersection that we released in as of March 2017. You could appreciate several intercept efforts with good rate and good thickness. But the most of the results are reported on the core length as the challenge continue to better understand the true thickness and the geometry of the zone. So as we continue 2017, we will continue to study better understand now with the objective to potentially put together an inferred resource or high-grade inferred resources before the end of the year.

On Slide number 15, the delineation to-date in the main zone, mostly in fourth horizon, continues to perform very well with a good intercept and high-grade intercepting good thickness and continues to be confirming the high-grade inferred with the objective to continue to significantly increase our reserve statement at while we would be overall improving our overall grade of 9.17 as per the end of 2016.

So overall and as shown on the Slide number 16, we continue to see a very short-term and immediate performance and we continue to believe that we could continue to improve the asset of performing PEA. We're focusing on improving the mill expansion, the concept and execution with potentially an earlier date for delivering next year. We continue to see tremendous opportunity for cost reduction and supply chain optimization and in good productivity. Product exploration and delineation program, we're committed to a budget of nearly $60 million this year. About half have done this so far delineation program continue to perform. Our objective in the short term is to increase our reserve to as high as 1 million ounce at an improved rate compared to the start of '16 while we continue to grow our resource base with the objective of an overall resource statement above 2 million ounce which could trigger a Phase 2 expansion down the road.

On Slide number 17 on the Beaufor Mine and the Beaufor Mine produced 10,768 ounces to date at an average cash cost of CAD 1,380 an ounce, slightly above the cost guidance. We see a mining flexibility and is expected to improve in the second half with additional ore from new structure. So we see potentially the second half of the year being much stronger than the first half.

On that, I will now turn the call back the operator for the Q&A portion of the call. Operator?

Unidentified Analyst

Just a question regarding the contractor versus owner operated fleet. Right now is it fully -- is it switched over fully to owner-operated at this point?

Renaud Adams

Yes, we are. We initiated about half way in the second quarter and I can tell you there is entirely now an internal work force.

Mathew Mcfield

So that's showing in the cash costs how we've seen a really good improvement in Q1 and Q2, I suppose?

Renaud Adams

I would say the contractor was mostly engaged in the accelerated waste development as part of the project. So you would see as we stand a better, normally a reduced cost per meter performance and that's the target. So we're ramping up our capacity as we speak so we would see our performance or in way to continues to improve, but you would be seeing the effect mostly on the reviewed cost per meter of our waste development.

Mathew Mcfield

Okay, great. And then just moving on to slide, what was it, Slide 16 with the next steps in additional growth opportunities, where do you see the most opportunity in the medium term? Is it more to the east or to the south at depth? I think it was mentioned that the self identified depth is more continuous and there's more opportunity there, but it may require the additional infrastructure like a shaft kind of beyond the Expansion PEA. Just a little bit of color on where you see the most opportunity.

Renaud Adams

Very early stage for the eastern portion of the mine, but now the down plunge expansion of the main deposit not a surprise that kind of showing better continuously. This is better known in geology and in geometry of the deposit. So we're pretty confident that this will continue. You're right to say that if it grows, this level of 1,000, that metric somewhat likely need for a shaft. But even to the east above or below the 1,000 meter should be continue to increase the resources and trigger as well an increase of throughput beyond the PEA, we also need -- we also see eventually the need for new infrastructure.

So we're not self-limited with this goal potential. We see and as we said in our statement now more ounces from the down plunge expansion which is somewhat normal. So the end of the east is to continue to unlock the natural potential that this deposit will continue to announce naturally, but it's not a limited factor to our growth to be frank. It's always good to have ounces above the 1,000 meter. It's more in the execution and how e fast we connect that. But overall we're targeting an increase of resources at a better grade than the current PEA. So overall we will be looking for our next opportunities for growth and both will trigger [indiscernible] for new infrastructure.

Mathew Mcfield

Okay, great. Thank answers my question quite well. That’s everything for me. Thank you.

Renaud Adams

Thank you.

Don Blyth

Great. Renaud, you mentioned earlier in your comments during the call that Richmont had significantly advanced it's review of the Quebec assets. But generally we only ever hear about Beaufor during the quarterly reports and certainly not at all in sustaining cost basis, the operation is not being particularly pulling its weight adding the ounces but not to your profitability. If significantly advanced, would you expect we might hear something about the Quebec assets before the Q3 results?

Renaud Adams

It's as always been the objective of the Company to make a decision some work in not more than you have to hear. Now just stepping back a bit on your comment, earlier in the year when we released our guidance for the year, we were already stating that the first half of the year would be somewhat lower production and high cost. So, you are looking at the cost to date, cash cost, yes, slightly above the average for the year, while we always, since day one, saw that the second half of the year would be more productive and therefore so, this is also to be pointing out as you look in the results. Now the alternative, definitely what we see here is an advanced stage of review and we remain comfortable and positive that we could make a decision at some point before the end of the Q3.

Michael Gray

Could you provide us an update on the truck optimization, what percentage of the fleet is switched over to the MT40 trucks and how the trucks factors has been performing?

Renaud Adams

I can tell that trucks were ordered, but we have not received the first of 40 ton truck. So the performance you see to-date is still on the 30-some trucks. To remind you that [indiscernible] at the end of the day, I mean there is no doubt in my mind, I'm told here that we forecast the arrival of the first truck by third quarter this year. This is more in provision and as I highlighted, we're seeing really the importance of the 40 ton truck more towards 2018 as we continue to lower the overall center of [indiscernible] operation and we continue to ramp up the overall production. But everything you see to-date is not yet taken into account the impact of 40 ton trucks.

Michael Gray

Any other continuous improvement initiatives you want to highlight?

Renaud Adams

Well, definitely where we are really focused at this stage is to improve our cost structure and as you could appreciate overall, I mean we are focused on our announcements. If you're really looking at our dollars a ton as well, we're truly outperforming what we saw at the early stages here in terms of dollars a ton. This is the result of very focusing on our cost structure, making sure we have operational and procurement strategy and slate for the main cost drivers of mining gold. Performance is driving everything.

We are also very focused on improving our overall, what we call the OE, the overall efficiencies and we continue to see some applied. So definitely the main topic for deep drop haulage. The truck is one thing, continue to optimize the traffic and the haulage performance in the ramp, and those will be the main ones and we are [indiscernible] as well, improving the services to make the operation further good for performance. So, it's a continuous effort, but I can tell you that so far this year and with the Rob joining us earlier this year, with the main focus on cost improvement in procurement, so very, very, looking very happy with the results to-date and I think we honestly see even more to come as we focus on the top-line.

Michael Gray

And final question just on exploration. Are you able to give us a sense of how you are going to drill the deeper feed discovery at a kilometer vertical depth in terms of first pass drill hole spacing? And also given the flatter vein interpretation in a sense for whether you are going to drill more vertical holes or you're going to have a bit of a compromised angles also in a steeper structures.

Renaud Adams

I believe Daniel, you're on the call?

Daniel Adam

Yes, I'm here.

Renaud Adams

So could you give a little more color? This is something we've been discussing a lot recently. The mix of the flat and the sub-vertical system has kind of trigger a little of a stop in ink here. We see a lot of potential with this now, but maybe Daniel you can give a little more color to know how we see our drilling program advancing there.

Daniel Adam

Yes, to know we tried to do intersect more or less at 50-meter grid for this area. But as we said, with drill assets we got, we're not always at the place we were on 80. So its why no resource intersect we got in our drill hole. We think that we could have our main zone which is more or less simply dipping to the south. And so, another zone going from this main zone but with more flat dipping zone. Up to now, the next step I think will be to do a drill hole with light color orientation or doing in also very laterally have good idea of the geometry and [indiscernible] of the mineralization.

Jeff Killeen

I just wanted to focus on Island, just start with the mining that you had done in Q2. Can you give us a sense, Renaud, was it predominantly development ore that you were sending to the mill? Was there any stope ore integrated into that?

Renaud Adams

Yes, there was a lot of stope. Actually our development ore is reducing as planned. I think it's fair to say that we are pretty comfortable we probably can average about maybe 35% overall development this year compared to over 40%, 45% and up to 50% in the previous years. So, I think the development in ore triggers mostly a better performance and dilution than the reserve model. The fact that we are opening the 800 and 820 meter level which were like too high grade and on top of this they were wide zones, so we had the benefit to open various high-grade section of the main contributed or were the main driver of the dense grade or the better grade this quarter. But overall, we are advancing as planned, we're reducing our development in ore, we're improving our cost as planned. And I don't have the number exactly, but I believe we're in the range of the 35% overall development on this quarter.

Jeff Killeen

So would it be fair to say that some of that -- I think you had noted about a 2% positive reconciliation versus the reserve model. Would some of the material then -- some of that positive reconciliation coming from stope ore as well?

Renaud Adams

The stope ore overall performance now shows less -- slightly less dense, but a little bit better grade, but better reconciliation -- positive reconciliation in the development. But, again, I want to put the caution that because the [indiscernible] for whole width of the vein. So, when you hole them and the wider the higher-grade section of the main, you see in the short term or temporary a kind of net gain over the reserve model. But we really need to mine the whole section of the main whole area. So overall this year they're both performing at a highest rate, but mostly from the development and they are contributing to the overall better grades than reserve model.

Jeff Killeen

So you led me to my next question then. Just in terms of H2 noting you are 820, 860 levels, do you think the development ore for the second half, is it going to start to reach the fringes of that zone or do you still expect to be in sort of heart of the zone on those levels?

Renaud Adams

Well, we were at the mine recently and we are now have crossed 840 as well. So, if we want to initiate the sequence and the mining section, so 840 is I would say more the priority in fact, question will be to continue to benefit the same at 840 and thing like why very good grade so we could benefit an opening in the wider zone. But at this stage, it would the bit of completing the 820. As we go to the expansion usually, the grade is not as high as maybe in the central portion of the system. But before in the next quarter, we will be crafting the same sector, if you will, on the 840 level. And so we hope that [indiscernible] as well as the 820 level.

Jeff Killeen

So it sounds like bit of a balance between the center and the edges. And maybe lastly from me for -- both for thinking about the Q zone, you have seen a few delays in getting some of those higher grades over the previous quarters. Can you give us a sense of what needs to be done now in order to get to those higher grades or is it that a lot of the work you need to get done complete? Just give us more color on that.

Renaud Adams

I guess it's not per se the access, I mean it's the balance between the stoping and the development, not really different there. And at the start of the year, the idea was to position the mine as much as possible to the -- and so we are happy to -- Christian, you want to give a little more color to the Beaufor Mine. But I think it is advancing as planned. It's just that you needed to position them open more stoping area. So the first half of the year, no matter what you go through the development, a lot of development in ore contributing to a little lower grade at open wider. But Christian, maybe just a little more color.

Christian Bourcier

The first half of the year, the challenge was to get the ore out of the silt. As we were challenging 2 silt that we were not able to extract all the ton that we were expecting there. And we all know that kind of the normal constraint that any operation -- mine operation will have, but since that we are limited in our flexibility in the first half of the year as above, it kind of impacted our throughput. But starting from, let's say, even this week, we are commissioning new stope -- little in term of stoping outside of Q zone that will enable us to gain flexibility over the operation.

So as we foresee a better second half of the year regarding the tonnage, but we will lead the first half with [indiscernible] to great reconciliation, its more than the fact that some of the stope that we were hoping to get tonnage with that we are not able to extract because of many issue. One of them was we had problems at blasting and the other one we had little bit of problem with [illusion]. But those problem don't seem to be like recurring problem, it's normal kind of operation issue but we are going gain flexibility again in second half. So we shouldn't see that kind of issue remaining.

Jeff Killeen

Okay, great. Thanks very much for all of that. And good luck in the second half.

Renaud Adams

Okay.

Anne Day

Thanks everyone for joining us today. If you have any further questions, feel free to give us a call and we will be happy to help. Again thanks for joining us and we are going to sign off now thanks.

