Omega Protein's (OME) CEO Bret Scholtes on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Greetings, and welcome to the Omega Protein Second Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call. At this time all participants are in a listen only mode. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce to your host, John Held, Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary. Thank you, sir. You may begin.

John Held

Good morning, and welcome to Omega Protein's Second Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call.

By now, everyone should have had access to the earnings release for the second quarter ended June 30, 2017. For a copy of the release, please visit Omega protein's website at www.omegaprotein.com under Investor Relations. This call is being webcast and a replay, as well as a transcript of the prepared remarks, will be available on our website for 30 days. Before we begin, we would like to remind everyone that comments made by management during today's call will contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements discussed plans, expectations, estimates and projections that might involve significant risks and uncertainty. Actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in these forward-looking statements.

Additional information about risk factors and the uncertainties associated with Omega Protein's forward-looking statements can be found in the company's earnings release, the company's Form 10-K for 2016, the company's Form 10-Q for the second quarter of 2017 and in the company's other filings with the SEC. Because of these risks and uncertainties, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Omega Protein disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by law. Please also note that on today's call, management will be discussing non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted EBITDA, adjusted earnings per share and other metrics. Historical non-GAAP financial measures are reconciled to the most directly comparable GAAP measures in our press release, which is available on our website. Some of the information presented is derived from third-party sources. And while we believe the information to be reliable, we have made no independent investigation of these third-party sources or attempted to verify the veracity of the third-party data in any way.

I would now like to the call over to our President and Chief Executive Officer, Bret Scholtes, for opening remarks.

Bret Scholtes

Thank you, John. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. I will begin with a summary of our operational and financial results. Our CFO, Andrew Johannesen, will then provide you with a more detailed review of second quarter and year-to-date financials. Finally, we will open the call to take questions.

We reported second quarter consolidated revenues of approximately $94 million, adjusted earnings of $0.34 per diluted share and adjusted EBITDA of $18 million. Results for the human nutrition segment continued to improve in the second quarter, although softer pricing and a slower than average start to the fishing season impacted animal nutrition segment results.

First, I will discuss our animal nutrition segment, which includes sales of specialty ingredients to formulators of companion and production animal diets. As mentioned on previous calls, we measured the animal nutrition segment's success by three primary drivers: production volumes, revenue per ton and cost per ton. As many of you know, production volume is a key driver for both sales and unit costs, and it is a result of our fishing, harvesting and processing efforts as well as product yields.

Fishing was slow through June due to weather conditions in the Atlantic and Western Gulf of Mexico that limited our ability to keep vessels the fishing grounds. It is important to note that our Abbeville facility in the Western Gulf is our highest yielding and lowest-cost facility so lower results at this plant have a meaningful impact on our overall results. These harvest results, combined with lower yields, have led to the production results to date. Fortunately, weather conditions improved significantly in July, particularly in the Western Gulf. Through July 30, 2017, our total production was approximately 68,000 tons, a 25% decrease compared to the corresponding period in 2016 and 18% lower than the prior three-year average. Harvest results were 16% lower than at this point last year. They were also lower by 16% compared to the prior three-year average.

Yields were 10% lower than at this point last year and 3% lower than the prior three-year average. Despite the challenges in the Western Gulf, fishing in the Eastern Gulf has been on a record pace. Our Moss Point facility has leveraged our investments to increase meal yields and reduce logistics costs through increased product storage and handling capacity. We enjoyed much better weather conditions and strong results in July, so we are looking forward to the balance of the season. We still have three months of fishing remaining in our Gulf season and approximately four months in the Atlantic. So we have time to make up ground if Mother Nature cooperates with us.

Revenue per ton, the second driver of success for the animal nutrition segment, is a result of global supply and demand dynamics for fish meal and fish oil. We continue to see strong demand for our products, notably from the aquaculture and pet food sectors. In fact, we have seen growing demand in pet food markets for naturally stabilized fish meal, which has helped to increase our product diversity and domestic sales. To date, we have seen significantly greater global production of fish meal and fish oil. As a result, and consistent with our comments on our first quarter call, we have seen and expect to see softer prices for both fish meal and fish oil in 2017 versus 2016. The extent of the near-term softness will depend on two factors: The demand response to lower prices and the success of other fisheries in the second half of 2017.

On the demand side, some formulators are increasing fish meal inclusion rates as a result of increased global supply and softer pricing. On the supply side, producers in Peru made significantly more fish meal and fish oil in their first season but they were not able to catch their full quota and fish oil yields were lower than expected. Specifically, producers failed to catch 400,000 metric tons or 15% of the quota, which would've produced approximately 94,000 metric tons of fish meal and over 12,000 metric tons of fish oil. As a result of the strong demand and Peru's harvest not reaching their quota, we have seen evidence of pricing firming up and even recovering in the last few weeks. The industry will be closely monitoring Peru's second season, which will likely begin in late October and last 2 to 3 months.

We continue to be optimistic on long-term pricing dynamics given global supply and demand fundamentals. The aquaculture feed industry consumes over 70% of the global fish meal and fish oil production and this industry is projected to grow at a compounded annual growth rate of approximately 10% over the next several years. In addition, we have developed a value-added business for premium pet food applications that is growing at a good rate. So a higher global quotas and fish catch have pressured fish meal and fish oil prices. We believe these near-term volatilities are transitory in nature and the macroeconomic and industry trends that continue to drive positive demand for our products give us confidence in long-term opportunities.

Cost per ton, which is calculated by dividing the cost to catch and process fish by our annual production is the third driver of success in the animal nutrition segment. Costs to harvest and process fish have been consistent with expectations so far this year but production has been impacted by the slower start to the season, as just discussed. The strength of our balance sheet provides us with the financial flexibility to make certain strategic investments expected to increase our operate efficiencies, support our future growth and enhance value for our shareholders.

As previously discussed, in 2017, we are investing in a handful of additional growth opportunities and accelerating some hybrid growth and maintenance projects for a total of about $25 million in addition to our normal maintenance capital of approximately $20 million. These projects include converting one offshore supply vessel to a carry boat for our Gulf operations, additional product storage and equipment improvements. We remain committed to continuously strengthening our animal nutrition business by reducing operating costs, maximizing yields, increasing production and efficiencies and improving product quality.

I will now review our human nutrition segment, which includes sales in nutritional ingredients and products to food and supplement manufacturers and retailers. We posted one of the -- our best quarters in the segment’s history with gross profits and operating income setting new records. We continue to focus our efforts on operational execution including more effective sales, marketing and new product development. As I stated previously, we do not plan to make meaningful additional investments near term in this segment as we focus on sales growth and increased probability. Sales growth is the biggest driver of success in this segment because it will drive our revenues and allow us to leverage fixed cost to increase profitability.

For the quarter, we posted $37 million of sales, an increase of 18% compared to the second quarter of 2016. This increase was driven by most of our major product categories including coconut oils, marine oils and bulk dairy. We continue to strengthen our customer relationships and work to introduce new products to the market. We are also pleased with the sales force realignment we introduced was in the second quarter of 2016. Gross margin is the second driver of success for the human nutrition segment. We recorded gross margins for the segment at 20% which is higher than the 9% recorded in the second quarter of 2016, or the 18% posted in the first quarter of 2017. The increases in margin have been driven by improved dairy and specialty oils results, and our decision to exit the concentrated oil business in Illinois.

Our management team and board of directors remain focused on creating value and strategically aligning our human nutrition segment to best generate financial results and value for shareholders. We are currently in the midst of our previously announced strategic review of the human nutrition business segment. This is a comprehensive review, and while it's taking some time, you can be assured that we will complete it as expeditiously as possible. We are focused on a timely resolution; we'll provide further updates as appropriate.

With that business overview, I’d now like to the call over to our Executive Vice President and CFO, Andrew Johannesen.

Andrew Johannesen

Thank you, Brett, and morning, everyone. I will begin by reviewing our second quarter financial results, followed by some balance sheet highlights and thoughts on the upcoming quarters. At a consolidated level, revenues for the second quarter of 2017 were $94 million, down from $113 million in the same period a year ago, due to lower animal nutrition revenues. Gross profit for the second quarter was $23 million, decreasing from $33 million in the second quarter of last year. Gross profit as a percentage of revenues, or gross margin, decreased from 30% a year ago to 24%, as an increase in the human nutrition segment was more than offset by a decrease in the animal nutrition segment.

Looking further into the animal nutrition segment results. Revenues declined from the prior year to $57 million as the lower beginning inventory volumes drove a reduction in sales volumes. Product pricing also softened as revenue per ton decreased 6% from last year's second quarter to $1400. Taking into account the challenging weather conditions and below average yields we experienced through June, we are currently estimating that total 2017 production will fall somewhere in between the 138,000 tons produced in 2014 and the 170,000 tons produced last year. As a result, we are assuming a higher cost per ton for 2017 production than we saw in 2016.

This current season, production accounted for 29% of sales volumes in the second quarter of 2017 and, along with the lower pricing, contributed to a decrease in animal nutrition gross margin from 37% in the second quarter of 2016 to 27%. In the human nutrition segment, revenues increased $6 million from the second quarter of 2016 to $37 million, driven by increased specialty oil sales primarily coconut and marine oils. As Bret mentioned, segment gross margins improved from 9% to 20% primarily as a result of improved margins on specialty oil sales as well as our exit from the oil concentration business last fall.

Returning to the consolidated results. Second quarter selling, general and administrative expenses, including research and development, decreased from $12 million last year to $10 million, due to lower professional and labor expenses. Net income for the second quarter was $7.4 million or $0.32 per diluted share, compared to net income of $5.7 million or $0.25 per diluted share for the same period a year ago. After making certain adjustments, which are detailed in our earnings release, adjusted net income for the second quarter of 2017 was $7.6 million or $0.34 per diluted share compared to $14.1 million or $0.62 per diluted share in last year's second quarter. As a reminder, GAAP requires us to use the two-class method of calculating EPS as explained in the footnotes to our 10-Q. The same EPS results can be derived for the second quarter of 2017 by applying an average diluted share count of 22.7 million shares to net income.

Wrapping up the quarterly operating results, adjusted EBITDA was $18 million, compared to $29 million for the prior-year period. For the year-to-date periods, revenues were $167 million in the first six months of 2017, down from $197 million last year, which contributed to a decline in gross profit from $58 million in the prior year to $43 million. Consolidated gross margins declined from 29% to 25% as animal nutrition gross margins decreased from 39% to 30% as a result of a decline in revenue per ton from $1,472 to $1,426 and increased unit cost. Human nutrition segment gross margins in contrast increased from 11% to 19%.

Net income for the first six months was $13 million or $0.59 per diluted share, compared to $14 million or $0.62 per diluted share for the same period last year. Adjusted net income for the six months ended June 30, 2017 was $14 million or $0.60 per diluted share compared to $23 million or $1.03 per diluted share. Adjusted EBITDA for the first six months of 2017 was $34 million compared to $49 million a year ago. We continue to maintain a strong balance sheet with $10 million in cash and $2 million of debt as of June 30, 2017. Stockholders' equity stood at $349 million and booked value per share was $15.52. We believe we remain well positioned to fund growth and other capital projects in our animal nutrition business as well as our quarterly dividend program. Looking ahead, our animal nutrition segment ended the second quarter with slightly over 30,000 tons of product and inventory, which is towards the lower end of the typical midyear range due to the below average early season production.

Over the last four years, third quarter animal nutrition sales volumes in tons have ranged from the low-40,000s tons to the mid-50,000s tons. At this point, we expect to be towards the lower end to middle of that range in the third quarter of 2017, although actual sales volumes will be influenced by fish catch during the quarter and the timings of sales deliveries. As of June 30, 2017, we had sold forward roughly 33,000 short tons of fish meal and 11,000 metric tons of fish oil for anticipated 2017 delivery. The price is modestly below those realized in the second quarter of 2017. Depending on market conditions, 2017 sales that are priced in the second half could be lower as well. Given these pricing dynamics and the higher cost per ton assumptions noted earlier, we would not be surprised to see third quarter segment gross margins decline from second quarter levels.

In the human nutrition segment, performance will continue to be influenced by sales volumes, product mix, prices and raw materials. Segment gross margins are likely to continue to experience some variability quarter-over-quarter, but we believe the normal range has improved to the mid-to high teens. That concludes our financial review. I will now turn the call back over to Bret for some brief closing remarks.

Bret Scholtes

Thank you, Andrew. In summary, we're working through the near-term volatilities in our fish meal and fish oil and its impact our near-term results. The volatility is something we're familiar with within our industry. Those who have followed us for more than a few years have seen similar periods in our past. What remains consistent and gives us great confidence in our long-term opportunities for growth, are the macroeconomic and industry trends that continue to drive positive demand for our products. We believe we have a strong competitive position through our diversified product offering, supply chain and customer relationships.

In addition, we maintained a strong balance sheet and we plan to continue to leverage these competitive advantages to enhance our operational and capital efficiencies over time, which we expect to increase profitability, cash flow and value for our shareholders. This concludes our prepared remarks for today. On behalf of Andrew, John and myself, we would like to thank everyone for their interest in Omega Protein. The three of us, along with other members of the management team are now available to take your questions. Operator?

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question is coming from the line of Tim Ramey with Pivotal Research. Please proceed with your question.

Tim Ramey

Thanks so much. So, relative to your comment that -- I think I caught that in July you had produced about 65,000 tons, and the Q says that through June, you’d produced about 37,000 tons. So, would that be a normal July, would that be a good July? How should we...

Bret Scholtes

We had a good July. Definitely the weather improved and we were able to take advantage of it in July. So I would consider it a -- a very good July, a very good July.

Andrew Johannesen

Particularly in the Gulf.

Bret Scholtes

Yeah, particularly in the Gulf.

Q - Tim Ramey,

All right. So we might get saved by the second half of the season although you do expect yields to be poor and margins to be somewhat lower based on lower prices. Is that a fair assessment?

Andrew Johannesen

I think the pricing is fair based on the contracts we have in place, they are moderately lower, compared to what we had in Q2. There is unknown in terms of pricing and any future contracts, it might get priced and delivered later in the quarter. In terms of the fishing that as you’ve suggested, the jury's really out on what fish catch will be, we’ll have to wait and see what comes in, in terms of the yields. I wouldn’t say they’re poor, they’re below what we saw last year, but they’re better than we’ve seen in recent years like, I believe 2015 and 2012. So they’re not off the charts by any stretch but they are slightly below average.

Tim Ramey

Yeah, we don’t want a repeat of 2012. That was – that was, as I recall, margins in the 16% level. So, the strategy of putting human nutrition, which has been called into question now by two strategic reviews, might have been somewhat vindicated by this quarter. It was a surprisingly good result, best ever as you note. And I’m not sure I really understand the why of the better margins and the certain -- and better sales as well. Can you go a little bit deeper into that? Did you acquire any new customers that in the Bioriginals business or how should we...

Bret Scholtes

Yeah. yeah, so from a sales perspective, we’ve been trying to do a few things over the last several quarters. Starting with on the sales side, I mentioned that we had realigned to a channel based sales team for the second half of last year, tried to increase the marketing and doing more and more with the customers and it’s paid off for the -- what we’ve been seeing, which is a good thing. From a margin perspective, we talked about exiting the concentrated oil business. We’ve been focusing on just what we do, number of -- where we put our time as well as the season is solid and things like that. So it’s good to see that on the dairy side, some of the specialty products that we’ve been continuing to focus on are seeing some market growth and just, kind of incrementally at each part of the process, we’ve been able to get the improvement that we’ve been trying to get and again, getting out of the Batavia facility helped as well.

Andrew Johannesen

Yeah. And I would add that the growth is primarily kind of a volume driven. So we are seeing growth in sales volumes. We also benefited from some favorable raw material pricing and product mix shifts as well.

Timothy Ramey

The growth in volume is kind of what I was trying to get at. Is that just market is -- has better tone or are there new customers or how should we think about that?

Bret Scholtes

Yes, I think that we've been able to do more with the customer base that we've had. There are incrementally some new customers this year versus last year but where we're seeing the probably the biggest growth has been just with existing customers that we've been able to continue to help them grow. And been rewarded with their business.

The next question is coming from the line of Francesco Pellegrino with Sidoti & Company. Please proceed with your question.

Francesco Pellegrino

Just quickly to recap, the full year production was 138,000 tons, the lower end and the upper end, I didn't catch that.

Bret Scholtes

It was 170,000 tons. And really, those were the 138,000 tons was what we had in 2014 and the 170,000 tons is what we had last year.

Francesco Pellegrino

And then the sales volume, I think, was it 30,000 tons to 50,000 tons and you were guiding for the lower end of the range -- at lower end towards the midpoint. Is that correct?

Bret Scholtes

For third quarter, the historical range is low-40s to mid-50s in thousands of tons and our guess at this point would be, kind of the lower end to the middle of that range. We're starting inventories a little bit lower than normal but the unknown variable is fish catch and timing of sales.

Francesco Pellegrino

Okay. In the Gulf, I obviously don't want to talk about second quarter results in regards to just looking at the efficiency of your new fishing vessel configuration. But I guess, when looking at what you guys were sort of expecting internally, how has July sort of shaken out in regards to the efficiency of the new carry vessel fishing vessel configuration that you guys are using as compared to what you had been expecting internally?

Bret Scholtes

You know in July we were able to get the weather that we were hoping to get all year. I made the comment when we were speaking with Tim a minute ago that we consider July a very good month. I think that the configuration that we're seeing with the carry vessels has been positive and something that we'll continue to use going forward. Despite the issues that the Western Gulf has had, as far as weather, on the Eastern Gulf, we're enjoying the best year ever. We're using carry vessels, we don't have H2B employees, being on the water has been able to produce good results. The investments we've made and the plants are paying dividends. So I think July is the first month where we saw that operating in the entire Gulf and that's why we are optimistic that if we can get the weather with three months remaining and what we've done to the plants and the carry boat configuration, we're quite excited about what's possible.

Francesco Pellegrino

When we start looking at these fish oil yields, is this something that should rebound in the third and fourth quarters given how late the fishing season started? Because it seems that what you have already sold forward, it looks as if you're going to be blowing through a majority of your fish oil inventory and given that yields have been so slow for fish oil to start the season that this more lucrative product might actually not be as readily available via production in the second half.

Bret Scholtes

Yes, Francesco. A couple of comments on oil and let me know if I don't get to the heart of your question. The yields are, as we mentioned, down versus last year and that decrease as it typically does comes from oil yields as opposed to meal yields. But it's -- again it's not off the charts, it's below average but better than some recent years that we've had that have been more the low points in oil yields. So the -- in terms of the sales, we think, based on some normalized catch assumptions in the beginning inventory, that we are going to have a reasonable amount to sell for oil going forward. Not as much as we'd have in a high-yield year, but in something consistent with the range we've seen in the past.

Francesco Pellegrino

Okay. Given the imply-- given your production guidance -- the range of guidance for the full year as well as your sales volume guidance, like what type of yields do these apply for meal and oil internally?

Bret Scholtes

Well, the yields are-- we really just -- I think two factors to it: One, we typically see yields improve as the season progresses and there's some modest increase in yields over time and we assume that trend continues, and we've also seen, with a couple of months of fishing under our belts, the baseline level of yields and where we expect that season to be relative to other years. So we basically look at the yields that we've had to date, we assume some modest increase in those yields in the months ahead as the fish continue to grow and that's the basis for our yield assumption. There's a -- the level of confidence around the yield assumption is much better than the fish catch. The catch is a lot harder to predict at this point in the season.

Francesco Pellegrino

Okay. And just going over to human nutrition segment, you called out the new product launch for the pet food products. Could we get a sales amount maybe or some way to sort of quantify just how this business is performing?

Bret Scholtes

On the pet food, that would fall into the animal side of the business. Primarily, what we're talking about in the business that we have with the pet food and some of the more unique things that we are seeing with good growth rates have been -- naturally stabilized fish meal as well as the refined fish oil. We've been doing the refined fish oil for some period of time but we're seeing some growth off of that. The growth on that is probably mid-single digits on the naturally stabilized fish meal, the growth is over 20% what we're seeing from a volume standpoint. And what's driving that is it's -- the different antioxidant package. So as we're seeing more and more of the humanization on the pet side of the business, we're seeing a lot more innovation as far as the products there have been sold. So those are the two products and the growth rates associated with them.

Francesco Pellegrino

Okay. And just my last question, on the first quarter call, you cited that the strong human nutrition margin performance but then you said you expected some variability quarter-over-quarter for margins and maybe I incorrectly viewed this as more of a concern to the downside. Do we still expect a significant level of variability? Is variability interchangeable with high levels of volatility? Or have we really turned this thing around where it’s going to be performing at around 20% gross margin, if not upwards?

Andrew Johannesen

The variability is synonymous with volatility in this context that the margins are going to move around from quarter-to-quarter.

Francesco Pellegrino

Due to seasonality or is that due to the reduction in operational leverage?

Andrew Johannesen

Yeah, the seasonality is going to have more of an impact typically on revenues. In terms of the margin percent, that’s going to have typically more to do with product mix as well as variations in raw materials pricing and in our sales pricing. And so there is some -- there can be some lag in terms of changes in raw materials versus sales prices and vice versa. There can be mixed shifts. We have a number of different products that we sell and they cover a variety of margin levels and so mix shifts can play a factor as well. So, I think we’re going to continue to see some movement in margins quarter-over-quarter.

However, at the same time, as Bret alluded related to earlier, we closed our oil concentration facility last year. That has been a drag on margins, and by closing that facility, we’ve removed that drag. And so that’s enabled the base rate, if you will, to increase. And that’s really the context behind the comment, I made last quarter, if we saw the -- we continue to see variability in margins but we thought the normal range had increased and was -- had moved up from the kind of low to mid-teens to the mid- to high teens. And I think that’s still the case. Could it hit 20? Absolutely. But I don’t think we’re at a point right now where we want to convey that as a new baseline and we’re knocking on the door of that at 19.8% in this quarter. Could it go up next quarter? Yes. Could come down? Yes. It’s going to depend on a lot of those variables that I outlined.

Francesco Pellegrino

Just one follow-up to that. You cited seasonality affecting revenue and, I guess, the human nutrition segment has been such a under leveraged segment for quite some time that it’s difficult looking at historicals to try to see what the seasonality has been or what it shifts towards. Could you give us a little bit of insight in regards to that? And I’ll jump back into queue.

Andrew Johannesen

Sure. The -- and you’re absolutely right, there’s been variability in the revenue level and it’s not all seasonality. But the seasonality that I’m referring to in human is typically, we see sales taper off in the fourth quarter as business activity tends to slow down a little bit, some customers may be de-stocking some inventory heading in to year-end, those type of things. So, we typically will see, kind of that pattern later in the year where orders and sales trickle down a little bit. That’s the kind of the main seasonal element that we see on the human nutrition side.

Francesco Pellegrino

Perfect. Thank you again guys.

Andrew Johannesen

Thank you. You’re welcome. Thank you.

Thank you. The next question is coming from the line of Tyson Bauer with KC Capital. Please proceed with your question.

Tyson Bauer

Giving an easy one, first, Bret. When you look at the industry as a whole and you see companies like a BioMar or a Cargill or a Ridley, building new greenfield facilities at capital expenditures greater than your own market cap. How frustrating and how do you reconcile that variance between what they're willing to put in in capitalist expenditures to what the market's willing to allocate a valuation towards you and especially if you were to exclude a human valuation from your overall market cap, it even makes a more stark dislocation of value. How do you reconcile that?

Bret Scholtes

Well as far as the investments that are going in, every quarter we talk about how optimistic we are about the demand that we're seeing, especially from aquaculture and pet food, and we're seeing that demand on both the protein and the oil side of the business. And when you look at the growth rates that we're seeing, I referenced in the script, I think, you can look at a variety of different research services and they're all looking at aquafeed at growing that about 10%. And at the same time, up until this year, we've seen a decline in fish meal and fish oil globally. So I think a lot of the investments that you are seeing going in is exactly trying to address that issue that's out there. And so it's not surprising to me to see those going in and knowing what it takes to build new facilities and things like that, the amount of investment is not super surprising.

From our standpoint, in our value, I think that I always think that we should be valued at more. I think that the market obviously determines the value. I think what's the more interesting about our business is the fact that our value moves around so much in a over a few quarters. I think that the value of the business that we have is primarily the access to a resource that is not going to change year in year out, I mean, if anything, the science continues to just get stronger and stronger. You may have seen the Atlantic, the ASMFC yesterday, I got the new assessment, which is good. If you look at the science behind both fisheries is extremely strong. If you look at the business that no doubt will move, prices will move up and down, but we continue to invest in our assets and get stronger and stronger in what we can do, and we haven't figured out how to take weather out of the equation, but what we have figured out is how to keep tweaking things in the days we're on the water to be more and more productive. So, yes, I can understand, yes.

Tyson Bauer

Isn't it telling that in the face of higher quotas from Peru, these companies are still willing to put that kind of money into these facilities, which long term is suggesting that there is a gap of what the expected demand is and the inadequate supply to meet those requirements, so they're filling kind of that dislocation between those two. But yet, we're looking at your company trading off of one season's results.

Bret Scholtes

Yes. The comments that I -- was hoping to be is exactly the point. I think that the value of the business is more than, than one year's results. And if you look at the need for more and more supply out there, it justifies the amounts that are being put into the business by very smart companies and I think that's reason to be very bullish about Omega Protein.

Tyson Bauer

In regards to the whey business which is, I think in your strategic review, separated from the Bioriginal, you have two different bankers working on each division. Have we seen improvements in the whey market that makes those assets more attractive as whey has replaced ingredient eggs for many formulations for bakeries and others, in addition to the dairy situation with Canada. Has that helped your cost basis to help those margins and to facilitate the improvement in those results?

Bret Scholtes

I think that the whey markets have improved a little bit. We're not seeing them at the levels they were in 2012 and the early part of 2013. But whey protein is a tremendous protein and when you look at the trends that are driving the nutrition industry, I think whey will continue to play a big role in that. As far as the improvements that we've been making in that business, I think that, that has to do with the fact that we continue to be more and more focused on that part of the business, continue to focus on the areas that we can be more competitive in, which is the non-commodity type, more specialty-type products and being able to grow those markets.

Tyson Bauer

Some more, just bookkeeping questions. Andrew, given the range, production range that you provided and the unallocated costs that were at the end of June 30 and trying to extrapolate through to the end of July, given your catch. Are we looking at a projected gross margin range anywhere from the bottom-20s to the mid-upper-20s depending on where you land on the production for the season, for the animal side?

Andrew Johannesen

Yes, it'll definitely depend on where we end up on animal catch. And at this point, it's difficult to handicap what that range could be. But, as I mentioned the -- in the third quarter, we do expect pricing to come off modestly and so that will put some pressure on margins. But there's a lot more, as you know, kind of range around what the cost per ton will come in at based on how fishing progresses over the balance of the season.

Tyson Bauer

And I believe you mentioned $1,400 price per ton in a basket. What's the variance between what you had forward-contracted from a year ago relative to spot sales you're making now?

Andrew Johannesen

The -- well the -- it varies quite a bit on the product and we're not always in the market making spot sales, we are monitoring the market, seeing what the opportunities are, comparing those to our inventory and transacting when we think it makes sense. But the current pricing is down from where our contracts are on most of the products, but as Bret mentioned, we are starting to see some recovery in pricing given the results of the Peru season. And it's difficult to forecast where those might be headed in the next couple of months.

Tyson Bauer

So the current market prices are below what you've already forward contracted? Or are you saying your forward-contracted levels for this season's production is a slightly below or at the current market prices but you see greater improvement through the last half of the year, or firming?

Andrew Johannesen

Yes, the former. So the contract prices are below what we realized in Q2 but they’re above current market.

Tyson Lee Bauer

Okay. So that should help smooth out some of these results, at least in the near term?

Andrew Johannesen

Yes.

Tyson Lee Bauer

The impact will be felt more in Q1, Q2 of 2018?

Andrew Johannesen

If those prices maintain their current levels.

Tyson Lee Bauer

Okay. Thank you, gentlemen.

Andrew Johannesen

Thank you, Tyson.

Unidentified Company Representative

Thanks Tyson.

Thank you. Our next question is a follow-up coming from the line of Tim Ramey with Pivotal Research. Please proceed with your question.

Tim Ramey

Thanks so much. Andrew, the dollars and inventory were surprisingly up a couple million dollars at the Q end and versus last year. And I’m sure that is influenced by the higher cost of that inventory. Can you give us some sense of, I mean, I would be surprised -- or I was surprised to see that the inventory carry forward out of 2Q was maybe somewhat better than I would have thought. Can you give us some sense in terms of tonnage?

Andrew Johannesen

Sure. The -- so the inventory at the end of the second quarter was around 30,000 tons. Is that what you're asking?

Tim Ramey

Yeah. And how does that compare to last year?

Andrew Johannesen

That’s down last year. Last year, inventory volumes at midyear were just shy of 50,000 tons.

Tim Ramey

Okay. So pretty commensurate on what you saw on fish catch then?

Andrew Johannesen

Yes.

Tim Ramey

And just to circle back on your comment. If you caught 28,000 tons or if you produced 28,000 tons in July, I think you said that the normal range for the 3Q was low 40s, high 50s. Did I get all that right? Was that the ...

Andrew Johannesen

Yeah. The normal sales range for the third quarter was -- that I gave was low 40s to mid 50s.

Tim Ramey

The sales range or production range?

Andrew Johannesen

Sales volume.

Tim Ramey

Okay. So what would normal production be in the 3Q? Is there a way to know that?

Andrew Johannesen

The – it’s typically going to be our biggest quarter and so we’re going to see the biggest share of catch then. And if you look back through some of our filings, I think you can see the kind of the range of where those numbers come in. But it’s, it looks like over the last several years, Q3 production is kind of a roughly 75,000 tons to 100,000 ton level.

Tim Ramey

Okay. And I’m sure I can put my finger on it, I just can’t right now. What was the DNA relative to the human nutrition side of the business year-to-date? Do you know that number by any chance so we can, kind of, think about EBITDA from human nutrition...

Andrew Johannesen

Sure, sure. Yes. Year-to-date depreciation and amortization for human has been about $2.5 million.

Operator

Bret Scholtes

Thank you. On behalf of the management team, I just want to thank everybody for their time this morning and their interest in Omega Protein. Hope you have a great day. Thank you.

Ladies and gentlemen, this does conclude today's teleconference. Again, we thank you for your participation and you may disconnect your lines at this time.

