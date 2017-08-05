Melexis' (MLXSF) CEO Françoise Chombar on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Melexis NV Ieper (OTC:MLXSF) Q2 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call August 2, 2017 11:00 AM ET

Executives

Françoise Chombar - CEO

Karen Van Griensven - CFO

Analysts

Francois-Xavier Bouvignies - UBS

Janardan Menon - Liberum Capital

Guy Sips - KBC Securities

Françoise Chombar

Thank you, operator. Dear audience, we appreciate your attendance to this earnings call for the second quarter. And it’s also, the first half year of 2017. Both our CFO, Karen Van Griensven and myself, will be your speakers for today. And we will gladly answer any question you might have after our brief commentary.

Let me start with some business and market highlights. We released a set of strong figures in Q2 ‘17. Sales were €128.3 million, a year-on-year increase of 14%. This brings the sales for the first half year at €252 million equally a year-on-year increase of 14%. We are thus at the higher range of what we guided for in February. Asia posted the highest percentage growth year-on-year, Europe coming second and the Americas slightly declining. Virtually, all product lines contributed to this fine results.

Customer sentiment continues to be positive, and this is reflected in their order behavior. Therefore, we can reinforce our full year outlook despite a less favorable euro-dollar exchange rate evolution. The second quarter growth drivers haven’t really changed versus the previous quarters, so I won’t repeat myself. I highlighted last call already, our magnetic current sensor product family, pressure sensors and fan drivers as being school examples of both our road map towards the new powertrain and our diversification into other adjacent markets.

We are excited for the years to come. Both the trend to the electrification of the vehicle be it the different hybrids or pure battery electric vehicles, and the trend to the advanced driver systems provide both vertical and horizontal portfolio expansion for Melexis. So both vertical into new products and horizontal into new segments. Just as an example, and a case in point. As we move more into HEV and EV, OEMs are rethinking completely the HVAC architecture. OEMs are concerned with optimal range performance. The HVAC is a huge energy consumer in cars. This redesign is a good opportunity for us. As this will be all about sensors and drivers, and we’re obviously very strong in that field. We even expect an increased number of sensors for this application, next to being extremely well-positioned in the area of micro actuators and fan drivers. The challenge indeed for heating and cooling, especially, in battery-operated vehicles is twofold. You have the in-cabin temperature and the under-the-hood temperature. Battery electric vehicles need better heat management, using more accurate temperature sensing, and more efficient airflows that will need highly efficient motor drivers like for heat pumps. Equally, localized heating and cooling will be needed, for example, more fans in the car seats. And under the hood you will need efficient and accurate battery cooling systems, which will require precise, safe and reliable sense and drive technology.

Melexis have exactly the right capabilities in-house. We know how to deal with high temperature, high voltage, diagnostics and functional safety, just to name a few. Our excitement for the next few years also stems from areas outside of the now much talked of electrification and other strengths.

For example, Melexis continuously expands its LIN RGB portfolio. Melexis led drivers support both for consumer comfort and OEM branding effort, but also increasingly become part of safety systems. For example, to warn the driver for upcoming risk. And our sense and drive capabilities find their application in diverse other systems. Such as transmission, braking, power steering or locks and latches. Indeed, a truly fascinating future that lies ahead of us.

At this point, I’d like to hand the stage to Karen, our CFO, for further comments on the financials

Karen Van Griensven

Thank you, Françoise. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Some highlights on the financials. So as mentioned already, the sales for the second quarter ended at €128.3 million an increase of 14% compared to the same quarter of the previous year, and an increase of 4% compared to the previous quarter. The euro-U.S. dollar exchange rate evolution had a positive effect of 2% compared to the same quarter of last year, and a negative impact of 1% compared to the previous quarter. Gross margin was €59.4 million or 46.3%, so 0.5% better than the previous quarter mainly thanks to a better product mix, and improved cost of yield.

As a result, the gross profit increased with 17% compared to the same quarter of last year, and an increase of 5% compared to the previous quarter. So both percentages are slightly better than the sales increase. R&D expenses were 13.6% of sales, G&A was at our 4.6% of sales and selling was at 2.3%. We do expect R&D as a percentage of sales to increase over the next half year still. The operating results were €33.1 million and EBIT margin of 25.8%, so above the annual guidance of 25%. This results in an increase of 19% compared to the same quarter of last year and an increase of 5% compared to the previous quarter.

Net income was at €30.8 million or €0.76 per share, an increase of 33% compared to the €23.1 million or €0.57 per share in the second quarter of 2016 and to an increase of 21% compared to the previous quarter. The high financial results is mainly due to hatching against the weakening U.S. dollar. If we look at the first half year of 2017, we see that we ended with a sales of €251.9 million, again, an increase of 14% compared to the first half year of 2016. The euro-U.S. dollar exchange rate evolution had a positive impact of 2%, compared to the same period a year ago.

Gross margin was at €116 million an increase of 16% compared to the same period last year. Whereas, the operating results was at €64.6 million compared to €55.2 million in the same half year of 2016 or an increase of 17%. Net income was at €56.2 million or at €1.39 million per share an increase of 22% compared to €46 million or €1.14 per share in the first half year of 2016.

Furthermore, the Board of Directors decided to payout an interim dividend of €1.30 gross per share, the same level, we paid out as interim dividend a year ago. The Melexis shares will start trading ex coupon on October 24, 2017. Opening of the market. The record date is October 25, and the dividend will be payable as from October 26.

Regarding the outlook. Melexis expects sales in the third quarter of 2017 to be around the level of €129 million, so slightly better than the Q2 figures. For the full year 2017, Melexis narrowed the range from 11% to 15% to 12% to 14%. We confirmed a gross profit margin of around 45% and an operating margin of around 25%. All taking into account, euro-U.S. dollar exchange rates of €1.15 where before in the previous outlook, we had our euro-U.S. dollar exchange rate of €1.07. I would here -- would like to close the opening session, and we would like now to open the question-and-answer session. So please go ahead.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from the line of Francois-Xavier Bouvignies. Please go ahead.

Francois-Xavier Bouvignies

I have a couple. So the first one is your outlook, and the inventory correction situation in the supply chain. And my question is do you see any risk of inventory correction in let’s say, 6 to 12 months. I mean from what you see in the orders. Do you see a double ordering or so possible in -- at the moment in the market? I have a couple of follow-up, so just if you can answer this one, would be great.

Françoise Chombar

Okay. Thank you for your question. Yes, inventory corrections in the next 6 to 12 months, at this time, we have no indication that there would be. We can only hope that there is no double ordering, of course. You can never be truly sure of this as long as because there is a rally going on a little bit, I would say. But from our own customers, we have not the impression that it’s -- that it would be double ordering. But again, that usually you can tell in hindsight, but not upfront. We have no indications that it would be the case with us.

Francois-Xavier Bouvignies

Okay. And the second one is on the -- maybe on the market overall, if we listen to Infineon conference call yesterday, they mentioned that they would see now normalization of the comp sales after very strong H1, particularly strong, and they would see like deceleration from now. My question is now when you look at the comparables, Melexis and the old market has been very robust especially, in Asia, do you see any, like, maybe deceleration as well? Do you agree with Infineon view on this and maybe especially in China where those comps are less last year?

Françoise Chombar

If I would have a crystal ball, I would probably be able to say something about this. I don’t, of course, it’s about possible future. What is the possible future? I think if you look at Europe, the economic sentiment is pretty good. It’s not like car sales is going to soar, I don’t think so neither. But even a little increase is okay. We see still quite good growth in Asia, overall. But I’d like to highlight that, of course, Melexis has more influence or more impact from higher electrification or higher not electrification, but more electronics in the car meaning more semiconductors. And as I said, we move into -- we move continuously, in fact, it’s not new versus the past. We are continuously looking at new opportunities and new applications in the car. And the impact of car sales on Melexis sales is maybe much less than for Infineon. I don’t know.

Francois-Xavier Bouvignies

How -- what do you have in your numbers in terms of cash sales growth that you saw from your side this quarter, globally?

Françoise Chombar

This quarter, globally honestly, I don’t really have the numbers in front of me. But I guess you can surely find them. We know that...

Francois-Xavier Bouvignies

Just from Melexis perspective, I thought with your exposure maybe also to premium that is more electronics like you mentioned, maybe from a volume perspective, and I don’t know how is it looking, but...

Françoise Chombar

But well, we are not only in premium cars, of course, we have -- we are very spread out, we’re very diversified. And even in low-end cars, you will find Melexis technology. And it’s -- I think it’s a broad-based and that’s what I believe is also a strength of Melexis. That you can find us in many different types of cars. I think, you have -- if you look at the geographical splits and the geographical growth for Melexis, then you see that Asia has -- have increased most. Europe has also very well evolved and there is a slight decline for the U.S. But that is very well in line, I think as well, with the evolution of car sales that you see. But on top of that, so for Europe and for Asia, it’s also mainly because we come into many more new applications, which is maybe less the case for the U.S. as the U.S. market has so far not shown the same interest let’s say, as Europe or China, into technologies that make cars greener. And that’s what for us has an important impact in the past and also in the near future.

Francois-Xavier Bouvignies

And two last quick ones. Can you give us by any chance your current sensors portfolio, what is roughly the percentage of your revenues today? Just to get an idea of the size of your portfolio, I don’t expect you to give me an exact figure, but may be a range would be helpful. And maybe the last one on the 3D sensing and industrial growth, how is it looking?

Françoise Chombar

We usually, indeed, do not give out more details on specific portfolios. But it’s today less than 5%.

Francois-Xavier Bouvignies

Okay. And 3D sensing and industrial?

Françoise Chombar

Sorry, come again.

Francois-Xavier Bouvignies

And the 3D sensing and industrial, any update on this market products?

Françoise Chombar

3D sensing, you mean the time-of-flight?

Francois-Xavier Bouvignies

Time-of-flight, sorry.

Françoise Chombar

Time-of-flight is not so large for the time being. Industrial, well, in fact, industrial for us, we do not make a difference between industrial or consumer market. So for us the adjacent markets are all together and the total percentage is 11 for the time being, and you will have noticed that we’re at that level for now quite some quarters, which means that our adjacent markets grow at the same pace as the automotive markets. That’s already very good sign for us.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Janardan Menon.

Janardan Menon

I was just saying it -- wondering about your growth drivers because you said in your opening remarks that the growth drivers in Q2 are roughly the same as Q1, which is things like on sensors, magnetic sensors, pressure sensors, et cetera. If you look into the second half, do you see any change in that? Are you going to see some new product areas beginning to become more material in terms of your growth outlook? Also, the same for next year, do you expect any material change in that? You talk about having seeing so much of exciting new opportunity. So I was just wondering, I’m sure most of them, many of those opportunities would be addressed by magnetic sensors and your existing portfolio. But I was just wondering when some of these new products will start becoming more material, for instance, on your HVAC that you talked about just now, when does things like that start kicking into your revenue stream? And then I have a few others.

Françoise Chombar

Well, the HVAC, I was talking about the periods of the next 5 to 10 years. So that’s not going to happen in the next half year just yet. But indeed, the growth drivers that we had in the first half year, magnetic sensors, sensor interfaces, pressure sensors, fan drivers that will continue to grow maybe a slight difference could be the LIN RGB, because we see quite some traction there for the second half year. But otherwise, in fact, all product lines continue to grow.

Janardan Menon

And will TPMS add to that in the second half?

Françoise Chombar

Well, come and hear next time at our next conference call.

Janardan Menon

Okay. And if the growth is more predominantly coming from relatively mature sort of a profile or products. Does that mean that you can keep seeing gross margin expansion further to where we are today, because don’t those products have relatively higher margins than relatively new products?

Karen Van Griensven

I think we are launching, we have current business that is increasing but we are launching quite some new products in the next half year. It’s new, in the sense it might be a continuation of the next generation, but for us that also a new product with the older risks that come with it. So with the potential lower yields and so on. So I think the next half year will be, I mean, we don’t know yet, of course. But there is always a risk with new products that it temporarily might, it was the same, for instance, with LIN RGB like two years ago. That temporarily, we might have a lower margin at least for these products. But it’s not just running business existing products. Particularly, in the second half of the year we will have a lot of new products coming in.

Janardan Menon

Understood. And how much of your R&D today is going into sort of products, which are shipping today or will ship very soon versus products, which are sort of -- which will ship in three years time, five years time, which were developing on, like, say LIDAR or something like that? Do you have a figure for that?

Karen Van Griensven

With ramp up, anyway we don’t have it, we don’t look at it just in that way. But in general, within the next half year the volumes are smaller, they are still relatively small compared to the total.

Janardan Menon

For which thing?

Karen Van Griensven

For the new products. New products that ramp up, the first half year, the total contribution is still relatively small. But the impact on margin might be more because of -- yes, but luckily the volumes usually are so small. The total impact shouldn’t be huge.

Janardan Menon

Okay. And then just one last question from me is on the end markets, follow-on to the previous set of questions. There is a feeling that car demand is slowing down especially in the U.S. you must have seen yesterday, U.S. market was down 7% I think, in July and there is some uncertainty on trends in China, Europe, et cetera. So when you say that your customers have optimistic sentiment and order behavior as you wrote in our press release. Are you talking about predominantly Tier 1s or is that true for car vendors as well? What I’m trying to say is -- are the Tier 1s also excited as much as you are about content growth? What is the view that will car sales sort of stabilize at these levels relatively weak, is there no concern that it could weaken further, et cetera? I’m just wondering, if you can provide some clarity on that?

Françoise Chombar

Well, we sell, of course, to Tier 1s. Mainly Tier 1, Tier 2s, we do not sell to the OEMs. So If we’re talking about customer sentiment. Then we’re talking about our customer, our direct customers. And yes, so they are also still very positive about what is going on. Yes.

Janardan Menon

And is their view generally that markets will not -- end demand from a car sales point of view will not weaken much further, it’s sort of will stay at these levels, is that sort of an underlying assumption in that positive sentiment?

Françoise Chombar

Well, the underlying assumption surely is that U.S, as you mentioned, is predicted to drop further as such. But you have noticed that the most growth in absolute figures for us comes anyway from Europe and from Asia. And there is always talk about will China decline? We don’t see that at this point in time. And again, it’s also more about semiconductor content than necessarily about car sales.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your question comes from the line of [Indiscernible]. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

The next question from my side. What’s currently your visibility into the second half of the year? And how that has changed versus Q1 or -- and of last year?

Karen Van Griensven

As our customers do not change too much, I would say over within a year, I think the change has it’s no real change. I would say. So the visibility is as good today as it was 6 months ago.

Unidentified Analyst

So is that one quarter or two quarters visibility what you have on -- or what is the visibility in terms of lead times?

Karen Van Griensven

Yes, between 1 and 2 quarters.

Unidentified Analyst

Between 1 and 2 quarters. And then one more question on your time-of-flight. I mean, the auto show in Germany, I think it’s end of September or October, I don’t know the exact date. But there are some rumors that some of the premium car OEMs will introduce a kind of gesture recognition in their cars in the dashboard space, and we will see that much pro across a lot of OEMs, so to say. Is that based on time-of-flight or how are you positioned with your time-of-flight solution there?

Françoise Chombar

Well, I will leave this scoop, of course, to the OEMs and even if I would know, I would not be able or be allowed to tell you. What I can tell you is that as far as we know, time-of-flight is certainly one of the best technologies that’s -- there are on the market today. And that we see quite some interest from many OEMs and some OEMs have already decided to continue bringing that into their cars, yes.

Unidentified Analyst

But what would be the applications you are seeing right now at this stage?

Françoise Chombar

At this stage, in production it’s really only gesture recognition. But there are discussions ongoing for later use in driver monitoring.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And do you have already your time-of-flight discussions in the industrial space as well? Or is it still auto-based mainly?

Françoise Chombar

It is still mainly auto-based, yes.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Guy Sips. Please go ahead.

Guy Sips

One question concerning the tax rate, is there any change in your tax rate predictions given the recent change in Belgium tax law or upcoming tax, what you can say in Belgium?

Karen Van Griensven

For the near term, we stick to what we already mentioned before around 15%. In the longer term there might be a positive, but that’s still to be seen. We need to evaluate further.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] There are no further questions at this time.

Françoise Chombar

Yes, thank you. So dear all, let us thank you for your kind attention and poignant questions. Our next earnings conference will be on October 25th. Have a good day, and thank you again. Good bye.

Operator

Thank you. That does conclude our conference for today. Thanks for participating. You may all disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.