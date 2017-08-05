Health Insurance Innovations' (HIIQ) CEO Gavin Southwell on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ)

Gavin Southwell

Thank you, Cindy, and good morning, everyone. On HIIQ’s last earning call, back in May, we talked about continuing to have strong top line revenue growth, and while improving margins, focusing on our scalability. I’m pleased to report that our team delivered another record performance this quarter and that we will raise our outlook for remainder of the year.

In review of our second quarter’s performance, I’ll focus on the 5 key metrics that drive our business. Record revenues of $61.8 million were up 38.9% year-over-year and 10.6% sequentially. Record adjusted EBITDA of $12.5 million was up 29.7% year-over-year. Record adjusted EPS for the second quarter was $0.46, up from $0.27 in the second quarter of 2016.

Sales of our individual and family plans or IFPs continue to grow year-over-year outside of the open enrollment period. We had record policies in force of 359,500 at the end of Q2 2017, which represents a 39.1% year-over-year increase. We continued our strong sales trends during Q2 as well as driving top line growth and bottom line results, with strong disciplined execution. Our entire organization continues to embrace a dynamic health care industry.

Based on our strong first half of the year, we are increasing our full year guidance for both revenue and earnings. We are increasing our expected 2017 revenue to $225 million to $230 million or a 22% to 25% increase year-over-year. And we are increasing our adjusted EBITDA to between $39 million and $42 million or approximately 41% to 51% increase year-over-year, and non-GAAP earnings per share of between $1.45 and a $1.55.

Our strategy is simple, to efficiently provide affordable health care solutions to consumers who would not otherwise have insurance that meet their needs. We continue to execute on that strategy. I’m proud of our accomplishment during the second quarter, and I look forward to continued success for our 2017 and beyond.

Key components of our strategy remain consistent during the quarter. One, customer first. We are laser focused on our best-in-class customer service. Two, maintaining industry leadership and product innovation. We’re increasingly utilizing the vast data we have available to drive decisions in product innovation, and we will continue to add new products throughout 2017. Three, strong sales growth through our licensed agent third-party call centers. Four, focusing on scalability and leverage. Our sophisticated technology-driven platform demonstrates operating leverage, which we will continue to enhance whilst controlling our cost base.

Our highly scalable technology-driven platform is the heart of our operating model, providing 24/7 real-time transaction-type services. This platform drives our scalability as a cloud-based administrator fulfilling the needs of our consumers, our agents and our carriers. Our technology is a foundation of our differentiated distribution channels, including third-party licensed agent call centers and is the backbone of our direct-to-consumer website agilehealthinsurance.com.

During the quarter, third-party licensed agent call centers were the growth leader, with approximately 68% year-over-year. We are also pleased that in this quarter Agile significantly broadened the portfolio of products available. The addition of Health Benefit Plans was a big step towards executing our goal. Our entire team is aligned with our strategy and excited to execute this opportunity. And we will continue to add best-in-class products to the platform throughout 2017.

We are committed to providing outstanding customer service. Our consumers are not hesitant to provide feedback as to where we have opportunities to improve, and we take that feedback seriously. In fact, our complaint ratio is 100 of 1%, a metric we track closely and are very proud of. We believe that our customer service answer time is industry leading. We continuously measure our distributors to drive compliance to the highest standard.

We believe that our ability to manage the consumer experience will be a driver of future revenue growth, as consumers look to us for solutions for their affordable health care needs, especially via e-commerce.

With respect to the potential repeal and replace of the Affordable Care Act or Obamacare, we have prepared product and marketing strategies for the various potential outcomes. Consumers come to us looking for solutions to their affordable health care needs, and we intend to continue to provide affordable solutions. We believe we are uniquely positioned for future regulatory change. Our robust technology platform, our ability to innovate affordable health care solutions, our relationships with the best-in-class insurers, our strong compliance and our expanding distribution network will continue to provide us the competitive advantage, regardless of the political fate of the Affordable Care Act.

We also continued to work with various states, as they review HIIQ’s and our numerous carriers’ and distributors’ compliance with state insurance regulations. We are proactively communicating and cooperating with all applicable regulatory agencies, and we have provided a detailed action plan to regulators that summarizes the company’s enhanced compliance and control mechanisms. It is still too early to determine whether any of these regulatory examinations will have a material impact on the company. We look forward to working with state and federal insurance regulators to ensure consumers continue to have access to health insurance products that meet their personal and financial needs.

With respect to our outlook for the full year 2017, our goals are straightforward: to continue growing our top line and adjusted earnings; the drivers of best-in-class products; our use of data to develop efficient and effective health care insurance products; and compliant distribution, all while achieving market-leading customer satisfaction. Throughout 2017, we’ll continue expansion of our third-party call center distribution, both adding new distributors and increasing organically sales at our existing distributors. We’ll continue to invest in our technology platform to improve our members’ experience. We will invest in agilehealthinsurance.com to provide our full portfolio of IFP and supplemental products. And we will enhance our scalability and maintain our competitive advantage.

We expect that our stronger sales for submitted policies will occur during the fourth quarter of this year. And we continue to be uniquely positioned to take advantage of the growing demands for affordable health insurance solutions.

We appreciate your time today. Thank you for your interest in our company. And I’d like to turn the call over to Mike Hershberger, our Chief Financial Officer.

Mike Hershberger

Thanks, Gavin, and good morning, everyone. We’re pleased with our record results this quarter, which once again exceeded our revenue and profitability targets. We have continued to execute on several strategic initiatives that contributed to the acceleration of sales and profit during the quarter and should contribute to sustained growth in the second half of 2017 and beyond.

We continue to invest in what we consider to be attractive growth opportunities for the remainder of 2017. I’d like to share with you some key highlights from the second quarter of 2017. Our second quarter revenues were $61.8 million, an increase of 38.9% compared to last year and 10.6% sequentially. Our total policies in force increased to a record 359,500 at the end of the second quarter, up 39.1% year-over-year and 4.2% sequentially.

Individual and family plans, also known as IFP, policies in-force at the end of the quarter were up 53.7% year-over-year and 7% sequentially. As you’ll recall, IFPs consist of short-term medical or STM and health benefit insurance plans. As we discussed on our previous earnings calls, we were able to provide a unique solution for our consumers regarding the HHS rule that took effect on April 1st, 2017. Our solution helped drive an increase in STM sales at our third-party licensed agent call centers. Additionally, we continue to add new products to our portfolio that help us continue to meet the affordable health insurance needs of our members. Total submitted policies for the quarter were up 27.6% year-over-year, and as expected, seasonally down 20.8% sequentially. Total submitted IFPs were up 47.6% year-over-year and down 18.1% sequentially. We’re excited to announce that our e-commerce site, agilehealthinsurance.com, began selling our health benefit insurance plans on our website about a month ago. The addition of these plans adds to our e-commerce footprint and will continue to improve our position as to what we believe is the industry-leading online affordable health care platform. We continued to execute on our cost control discipline.

Total SGA expenses were $14.7 million for the second quarter of 2017 or 23.7% of revenue, down about $600,000 sequentially. And breaking down the Q2 SGA expenses, approximately $1.8 million was spent on marketing, leads and advertising, $1 million in stock compensation expenses and $800,000 in transaction severance, restructuring and other charges. Reduced customer acquisition costs, at our e-commerce channel, contributed to the decrease in our marketing leads and advertising costs. The remaining core of our SGA for Q2 was $11.1 million or 18% of revenue compared to 19.5% of revenue in Q2 2016 and 17.6% sequentially. We continue scrutiny of all SGA spend. We expect to continue leverage of our SGA throughout 2017. EBITDA was $10.7 million in the second quarter of 2017 compared to $5.7 million in the same period in 2016 and $8 million sequentially. Second quarter 2017 GAAP earnings per diluted share was $0.35 compared to $0.24 in Q2 of 2016 and $0.58 sequentially.

Turning to our key non-GAAP metrics. Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted earnings per share increased both year-over-year and sequentially. Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter was a record $12.5 million compared to $6.6 million in Q2 2016 and $9.7 million sequentially. We continued to execute on our plan to grow our top line and control our SGA spend. Adjusted EBITDA, as a percentage of revenue, improved to 20.3% for Q2 2017 compared to 14.7% in Q2 2016 and 17.3% sequentially. Adjusted EPS for the second quarter was $0.46 compared to $0.27 in Q2 2016 and $0.36 sequentially. We believe that our non-GAAP metrics, of adjusted EBITDA and adjusted earnings per share, provide a meaningful measure of our financial performance. We provided a reconciliation of our GAAP metrics to our non-GAAP metrics in our earnings press release that was published last night. We significantly improved our liquidity position during the quarter. Cash and short-term investments totaled $27.5 million at the end of the second quarter of 2017, up $11.7 million during the quarter, and we ended the quarter with no debt. In May 2017, we filed a $150 million universal shelf filing for general corporate purposes. And several weeks ago, successfully doubled our revolving line of credit with SunTrust to $30 million and extended the life of the facility for the next three years. We believe that both the shelf filing and the increase in extended revolving line of credit will allow HIIQ the flexibility to access capital. If needed, it will contribute to the generation of future shareholder value. We expect to continue to generate cash flow from operations throughout 2017.

The company continued to make short term loans to our distributors based on actual sales that we refer to as advanced commissions. These advanced commissions assist our distributors with working capital. We recover the loans from future commissions earned on premiums collected over the period in which the policies renew. The second quarter advanced commission balance of $30.7 million is a decrease of $6.3 million from December 31, 2016, and a decrease of $5 million sequentially. We expect our advanced commission balance to remain at similar levels during Q3 and increase seasonally in Q4. The advanced commission balance is not a direct correlation of revenues. Many of our distributors, including our ecommerce division, choose not to take advanced commissions.

Based on our second quarter results and projections for the remainder of the year, we are raising all of our 2017 guidance metrics. We now expect revenue to range from $225 million to $230 million, adjusted EBITDA to range from $39 million to $42 million and non-GAAP earnings per share to range from $1.45 to $1.55.

Our earnings reflect continued strong operational results and improved scalability, offset by accelerated product development and implementation expenses of new products. We expect sales at agilehealthinsurance.com to accelerate in the fourth quarter, resulting in upfront recognition of our consumer acquisition costs, but driving revenue and margins in 2018. We believe we are well positioned to continue our success in the dynamic individual health insurance marketplace. We expect to deliver strong results through our continued expansion of innovative products, continued expansion of our distribution networks, including both existing and new distributors, driving revenue growth and margin through our e-commerce distribution channel, providing best-in-class customer service and continued scalability, driven by our technology.

Thank you for your time today. And now we’d like to open up the call for questions. Operator?

George Sutton

So Gavin, as we look forward, just within a couple of weeks, carriers will be giving their planned premiums for 2018. It looks like that will include a 20% bump because of concerns about subsidies. What does that do for your demand, given that you’re sort of the alternative to that? I’m assuming that’s a positive thing for you?

Gavin Southwell

It is. And thank you, and good morning. Yes. We’re in a market where there’s a huge demand for products at the level where consumer can actually afford. And we’ve done a great job of developing and making products available that really meet that need. And everything we see that’s happening just increases the gap between the ACA products that are out there for the individuals and ours. So it’s not great for the consumer, but it’s certainly a tailwind for us. So you are absolutely right.

George Sutton

How much -- just my second last question. How much of an impact has been your -- as you define it win-win-win negotiation with the carriers, where it’s benefiting your margins, it’s benefiting the consumer and it’s giving them more sales? How much have we seen so far?

Gavin Southwell

Yes. So we’ve seen part of it, which is pleasing, there’s been improvement of around about 4% compared to prior periods in terms of what we’ve retained versus what we pass on to carriers. The full benefit takes its time to kind of work through because of this monthly system of recognizing revenue. So we made changes in Q1, we’ve only seen partial impact. We’re making further changes in the second half of the year. So it’s pleasing for us because we get to see this kind of improving all the time, but it will really be kind of ‘18 and onwards where we see fuller benefits. So we’re starting to see it. It’s meaningful. So it kind of proves the narrative we are giving, but there’s a lot more potential upside to come.

Richard Close

Great. Congratulations on the good quarter and the raised guidance. Just a follow-up on that point, Gavin. In terms of the 4% number you called out. How are we able to track that? What should we be looking at, in terms to show progress on keeping more of the dollar, so to speak?

Gavin Southwell

Yes. I’ll pass that one across to Hersh to give you a little bit more color, and then I can -- I’ll come back in at the end. So Hersh?

Mike Hershberger

Thank you, Richard. So Mike Hershberger here. We have a table in our earnings release that we published last night, called the Reconciliation of Premium Equivalents to Revenues. So the metric that Gavin was talking about is our total revenues as a percentage of our risk premium, and a significant component is our ability to be able to negotiate favorable rates. And so we’ve been able to accomplish that and then that drives our operating margins as well.

Gavin Southwell

Yes.

Richard Close

Okay. And you are saying -- what was the 4% number, Gavin, that you called out?

Mike Hershberger

So I can give you the specifics on that. So Gavin was referring to the 3 months ended June 30, 2016 -- 2017 over 2016. So revenues as a percentage of premium equivalents in Q2 of 2016 was 57.8%, and in Q2 of 2017, it was 62.5%.

Richard Close

Okay. Okay. Just -- let’s talk a little bit about Agile, if we can. That came in below our expectations, I think, in the policies submitted. Can you just talk about the dynamics of Agile? I know that you have the Health Benefit Plans now that started in July. Maybe you could give us an update on the uptake so far of those plans? But just a little bit of a recap on the second quarter and then as we started the third quarter?

Gavin Southwell

Sure. So as a recap, as a business, we have kind of 2 main categories of core policies: the STM or short-term medical policy and the Health Benefit Plans. And out of our all the distribution channels offer both of these products. And historically, Agile has offered the STM product only. It became the online leader in STM. We have some very pleasing conversion rates in terms of online traffic to sales, coupled with a great control over cost of acquisition. So for them to launch the Health Benefit Plans, we took our time to get the launch of that right. That was the focus for us in the first half of the year, specifically in the second quarter, and we were able to do that. We were able to kind of spend that time to really tailor and refine it, because we have this 68% growth in our other channels. So what we’ve done with Agile is, we said, "Look, let’s position ourselves for the second half of ‘17, but really going into ‘18 with a suite of products, that have the ability to generate very pleasing margins and really position ourselves for a much kind of higher lifetime value." So we feel really pleased with how really this whole first half performance has positioned us our future growth. It’s all about building out our offering. So we’re not really focusing on that quarter in terms of sales. Q1 and Q4 have historically been the big areas for us. Q2 for Agile was around a bit building that out, and we’re really happy with how that landed.

Richard Close

Well, is there anything specific with respect to -- was it was STM impacted by the rule change? And then anything specific with respect to the health benefits in the month of July that you can point to in terms of demand there?

Gavin Southwell

Well, I’m happy to say we’ve had a successful launch of those products. We’re not disclosing any specific figures, but we’re certainly satisfied with the launch. And we feel good around prospects for the second half of the year and going into ‘18. I mean, these are products that historically -- all the data shows that they last longer, so you have a great lifetime value. So the fact we have them there, the fact that we are adding additional products as we go through the next quarter really gives a sense of the success of that launch. So I definitely categorize it as a successful launch, and I’d hope in the next quarter, we talk a little bit more about it. I hope that’s helpful.

Richard Close

Yes.

Mike Grondahl

First question is just on the short-term medical Mike Hershberger called out kind of the unique solution really drove sales post April 1. Could you kind of talk about the competitive environment today for short-term medical, and kind of, what you are seeing?

Gavin Southwell

Yes. So on the STM product, we were very proud of the fact we worked with our numerous carriers. We developed a solution that was unique in the market. During the quarter, competitors have tried to come up with similar offerings. None of which have really benefited the consumer the way that our 3/2 offering has, but there’s certainly been an attempt, but nothing that’s kind of took away from what we consider are our leading position. Similarly with Health Benefit Plans, we launched products in Q4 and Q1 that we think from a benefits point of view to the consumer are as good as they can get, and we were very happy with that. We’ve seen launches of other products, which are comparable, but I’d happily argue to a distributor or a potential distributor, why our products were more favorable for a consumer and all that good stuff. The ability we have is, we have vast amounts of data. And as we really are diving into that and using it a lot more, you’ll continue to see it some from further product launches -- there’ll always be competition, and I think that’s pretty healthy. But we feel good about how we’re positioned. And in terms of waiting for new entrants to come in and what their offerings would be, I think we’ve already seen that, seen all the impact of legislative change. I think we have seen what people’s offerings are looking like. And we feel comfortable with our position and the products we have in our locker. And especially kind of looking ahead, I think what we’re developing is pretty exciting. And it’s something that we’ll talk about towards the end of ‘17, really setting us up for ‘18 and onwards.

Mike Grondahl

And -- Gavin, could you give us an example of maybe a more popular health benefit plan that’s selling today or the last quarter or 2? What features does it have? What’s attracting consumers to it?

Gavin Southwell

So it’s really about trying to give as rich a benefit as possible. So you could answer as many questions about point-of-sale. So generally -- the reason we are calling these products health benefits plans is, previously a hospital indemnity or a limited medical, it’s kind of an interchangeable name, would have some pretty good coverages in there, but some pretty low limits. So you might have a maximum for hospital treatment of something very low, such as $10,000 or -- something very low. I think we have been able to put in some much higher limits, several hundred thousand dollars. That means that you are able to treat much, much higher percentage of people who end up in a position of having to make a claim. So for us, it’s looking at simple things like the amount of treatment that’s available if you end up in hospital, the amount of time you are able to see your practitioner for normal appointments. So we kind of break down all products. We do side-by-side comparisons, and we use that in order to go out to our many partners and show them why we have such kind of a compelling proposition. So the reason we’re kind of reshaping them as health benefit plans is we think it’s more of a hybrid now. Traditionally, STM had more of that kind of catastrophic coverage in there and hospital indemnity didn’t. But Health Benefit Plans tends to have higher limits, which happily answers a lot more of those questions. So that would be -- kind of the main theme would be those higher limits, I guess.

Mark Argento

Just wanted to focus a little bit of attention on, better kind of drill-down on your distribution. In particular, it looks like advanced commissions were down pretty significantly in the quarter. Could you talk about what you are doing with your distribution channel? Are you growing it? And how are you growing it at the same time while you are shrinking the advanced commissions line?

Gavin Southwell

So we talked earlier in the year about the opportunity to try and add additional distribution, and we’re happy that we had some great success in that area. The way we always approach this is that there was a period of time between kind of agreeing to add new distribution and then getting them onto the platform, training them and actually having them up and running. Because we have a huge amount of different metrics we track from the number of customer service calls, to cancellations, to any other number of things.

And so we wait to make sure that, that process is happening in a way that we’re happy with, and it’s within our very high standards and kind of compliance in customer service before we bake any of that in. So first of all, we’ve added in some really kind of material -- potentially material distributors, and we’re letting that process really kind of flow through. And that’s partly why you see this fantastic growth. We have organic growth from our existing distribution coupled with existing distribution coming in, all adding up to that kind of 68% growth on that part of the distribution there.

Mark Argento

Great. And in terms of looking at the total number of distributors you have in the platform, is that [Technical Difficulty]

Gavin Southwell

Oops, sorry, did we lose you there? Hello, can everybody hear us?

Operator

Can you please queue back up, sir?

Gavin Southwell

To answer the question while we’re waiting for the queue. We have a nice situation kind of going on where our existing distribution we’ve seen some great organic growth. We have new distribution that came in, that’s bedding in nicely. And we hope to keep developing all the time, and we need to track that closely. Because if we see the upside that’s potentially there, then we’ll need to kind of build that into our figures. We have Agile, which is very nicely positioned for the second half and for ‘18. So overall, I think what you’ll see from us is we’ll have to give a narrative around those different channels of growth. Because with advances, for example, I think in this business you need to be very closely linked in terms of our growth of sales and the advances.

Some new distribution or some of our very mature distribution don’t require advances to the extent that was historically the case. And so that link between advances and growth isn’t kind of as intrinsically linked as you might have expected. But I think what you will see it kind of varying depending on what’s happening. We can use that as a lever to try and fuel growth or whatever the situation could be.

So I think it’s always a useful metric, but I think -- but that as it’s kind of gone through the end of ‘16 and ‘17 that sort of direct link isn’t as direct as it once was and we’ll always have to give some kind of narrative. So I hope that’s useful color. Apologies, we lost the queue. I think it’s back now, but thanks, great question.

Mark Argento

All right. No, that’s fine. I appreciate it. I’m good.

Gavin Southwell

Great. Thanks.

Richard Close

Yes, thanks for the follow-up question here. Can you talk a little bit about, I guess, the increased duration of the Health Benefit Plans and the growth there? I guess people look at your churn rate or call it a churn rate, but essentially, you saw a pretty significant improvement in terms of the policy lapse metric, I guess. Can you talk a little bit about how you think about that going forward? Again, dramatic improvement year-over-year here, but just as we progress through the rest of this year and maybe into 2018, where you think those metrics go?

Gavin Southwell

Yes. It’s a really important measure for us now. I think as we’ve really dug into our data that we have available, we recognized the importance of this and if we can make improvements to the impact that could have on our financials. And so there are few drivers to this. The first is the fact that we’re using that data we have available to really sort of drive decisions, it’s the first part. But once you start focusing on retention, it kind of starts with the product. So developing and having products available that answer as many questions of the consumers as possible really helps. So they come to the point of a claim, and that claim is paid, then they’re going to be happy with the product that’s there. The fact that our current customer satisfaction is 99.99% really gives a great shining example of the fact that we’re providing products that are helpful for people. So for us, we’re investing on our customer service side. We are able to get more efficient because of use of technologies. So the hires we are making is really around retention in terms of speaking to consumers to able to help them take advantage of those benefits that are there, but also from a technology point of view. You will see from those -- in the second half of ‘17 and early ‘18, some kind of technology pieces that are aimed around helping the consumer get the benefit of these plans, because we know that, that will help with retention and that’s great for our financials. So you’re absolutely right, it’s an important stat that this business hasn’t really focused on before. I think now we’re focusing on it. We’d hope to see that improving, and we put a number of initiatives underway. And I think driving -- Health Benefit Plans can run indefinitely, and short-term medical plans have a natural expiration date. So we are conscious of the more work we can do in that area, the better for everybody.

Richard Close

Okay. You referenced customer satisfaction. And I’m curious how that number, or how that metric is calculated, how you get to that? And then maybe if you could go into more details, in terms of what you’re doing to derive that improvement in customer satisfaction, your efforts on improved compliance? And obviously, there you have outstanding litigation and I guess regulatory oversight here. And there is a perceived risk to some extent with respect to that, but you’re citing these improved satisfaction numbers. So wondered if you could just give us what you are doing to make those positive changes?

Gavin Southwell

Yes -- no, happily, I mean. Maybe it’s slightly unusual to put somebody in my position, my background. I’ve been a Chief Risk Officer. I’ve always worked closely with compliance and risk teams throughout my career. And I have a real desire in the individual health model that, I think, the way we behave, the way we treat the consumer. We’re really laser focused on that. So a lot of investments we made in ‘16. We beefed up our customer service and our compliance areas. We added lot of resource. And we looked at, "Okay, we can have preventative measures, and we can have kind of detection and mitigation." So first of all, we set standards for all of our distribution, which are market leading. So the number of calls that people make to the customer service, number of escalated calls, the number of complaints, the number of cancellations, the number of chargebacks, we track this very closely. And if people can’t hit these metrics, then sadly they are not a partner of ours. So during ‘16, we had some very good, some very well performing distributors, who we no longer do business with, because we made a conscious decision we are going to operate in this market, a very highly regulated market in a way that means when we sit with departments of insurance or any other stakeholders, we are able to say we have the best customer service and the best compliance.

Now in our market, in 2015, it was the last days of a previous administration and anybody who was offering non-ACA products received a lot of attention. So a lot of the noise, a lot of the disclosures that we have comes from kind of historic items. And it takes a long time to work through this with departments. So as recently as yesterday I had a letter on my desk closing a piece of work from a state with some of it dated nearly 24 month earlier, and that’s kind of the nature of our market. So I think trying to make sure that we are training all of our distribution to make sure that the consumer gets the right experience at that front-end, offering products that we can show, look, these are great for the consumer, being able to stand by these metrics to say, look, we measure every call that comes into us by type or an escalation or a complaint, we categorize it. And we do a lot of work to really try and make sure the individual has a good experience, because there’s no point giving overlay. This is a product where if someone doesn’t have a good experience, it’s because they are sick or their family is sick, they’re not going to let that item go.

So we feel really good about the actions that we took, and we feel really good about our kind of customer satisfaction rate. We are very open about our disclosures. It’s kind of just part of doing business in this market. And as we go through ‘17 and ‘18, we’d expect those disclosures to kind of foldaway as a natural course, but we will work closely with any department any stakeholder to try and show them that we’re doing the right things, and that’s all we can do, right? I hope that helps?

Richard Close

My last question would be, I’m here in Tennessee, Senator Alexander had proposed some legislation back in the spring, in terms of allowing people to buy any type of plan, even if it wasn’t ACA compliant. And I’m just thinking now that repeal and replace has sort of died, are you looking at the counties, regions that have just one ACA-compliant plan on the exchange? Or in many cases, lot of places don’t have any? Are you laser focused in terms of targeting your products to those areas. And have you may be looked at a map and specifically gone after certain states and whatnot?

Gavin Southwell

Yes. I mean, absolutely. I mean, we have access to that map. We spend a lot of time looking at it. And part of spending, the approach of spending a lot of time with Department of Insurance and having them understand our company and our offering means that -- I think we’ve got a good understanding of where we can really focus our time and attention. Certain example, if somebody is in a rural area and our products have networks attached to them where they can see any doctor, well, that’s very, very helpful compared to perhaps an ACA product that they may have to drive for 2.5 hours to the nearest in-network provider. So we absolutely do, do that. I think if you -- the closer you work with state-by-state regulators, the greater the idea you can get -- how to do that. But all this kinds of comes back to -- we work with third-party distributors who sell large amounts of our product. It is a partnership. It’s the same as our carriers. So we’re all aligned. We will talk around our approach to things like this. And this is kind of a key part of our business. It’s not just me and my team here that we kind of work this stuff out. We’ve got a number of carriers who are absolutely aligned in their interest of ours. We have a lot of distribution, who exclusively sell our products, who are aligned as well. So there’s a lot of brainpower going in to try to solve for issues like this. So it’s a challenging time for the consumer, but it’s a great opportunity as per our business, and we think we’re really well positioned to execute on that opportunity.

Frank Sparacino

Just one for me. Mike, I think you had indicated short-term medical was up year-over-year base, but I know if you can sort of quantify where it was year-over-year and then kind of relative to your indication?

Gavin Southwell

Sure. Go for it, Hersh.

Mike Hershberger

Yes, sure. So kind of echoing what Gavin has said is that we were able to come up with a solution to short-term major medical. And we are able to offer that to a lot of the -- a lot of new distribution that we’re able to do as well as grow our organic distribution. So certainly, as a category, short-term major medical exceeded our expectations for this first quarter.

Gavin Southwell

Yes. It’s a nice dynamic because we saw a shift towards overall -- it used to be kind of roughly the same, sort of 50-50 between Health Benefit Plans, or the old hospital indemnity plans STM. And now that percentage is greater in the favor of Health Benefit Plans, and we’ve seen that grow quarter-to-quarter. But because we’ve had such a nice growth across all our specs, we have seen that nice performance of the STM because of this sort of unique offering. So I was just adding my extra color. It’s a nice challenge -- growth in all areas, right? I’m happy to talk about that.

Gavin Southwell

Yes, thank you very much. We appreciate your time this morning and your interest in our business. We are very proud of our records at first half of 2017. It’s really about preparing as well for the rest of 2017, but more importantly, 2018 and after. We feel we’ve got a lot left to accomplish here. We’re just getting started. The changes we’re making, a lot of these benefits, we see it at a later date because it takes time for the benefits to work through because it’s a monthly system. So once again, thank you for your interest, and we look forward to speaking again soon.

