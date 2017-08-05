Adesto Technologies' (IOTS) CEO Narbeh Derhacobian on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Adesto Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:IOTS)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

August 03, 2017, 17:00 ET

Executives

Leanne Sievers - EVP, IR

Narbeh Derhacobian - Co-Founder, CEO, President and Director

Ronald Shelton - CFO and Secretary

Analysts

Robert Mertens - Needham & Company

Gary Mobley - The Benchmark Company

Orin Hirschman - AIGH Partners

Leanne Sievers

Good afternoon and welcome to the Adesto Technologies' Second Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call. I'm Leanne Sievers, President of Shelton Group, Adesto's Investor Relations firm. Joining me today are Narbeh Derhacobian, Adesto's President and CEO; and Ron Shelton, Chief Financial Officer.

Narbeh Derhacobian

Thank you, Leanne. Welcome to everyone joining us today. I've highlighted in our press release today, I'm pleased with another solid quarter of execution by Adesto team. In the second quarter, we achieved record revenue of $13.4 million which was above the high end of our previous guidance and represented a 30% year-over-year growth. Additionally, we maintained gross margins above 50% and continued to closely manage operating expenses, reaching our goal of EBITDA positive in the quarter. These achievements validate our initiatives over the past year to drive meaningful and sustainable top line growth and profitability

Contributing to our strong growth this quarter was the accumulation of design wins we have secured over the past 18 months ramping into production of an increasing rate, resulting in a record number of units shipped in the quarter. Additionally, our strategy to target high-volume consumer applications and expand our footprint with new and existing customers is also materializing in our results. We also see favorable market conditions as several commodity competitors have either announced intention to or started to exit the low-density NOR Flash business. We believe this provides a more robust market opportunity for our application-specific solutions as price pressures are eased.

And with another quarter of record bookings, we're projecting third quarter revenue to grow another 30% year-over-year to midpoint of $14.5 million. New design win activity continued to be strong for the quarter which should layer in additional growth drivers for the coming quarters. We've secured more than 80 design wins in the quarter. The total annual revenue running potential for this design wins, when reached to full potential and, of course, subject to market conditions, amounted to over $8 million. So for the first 6 months of 2017, we've more than doubled the number of design wins over the first half of '16 and increased the annual dollar value up 75%.

Although the number and dollar amount [indiscernible] may fluctuate on a quarter-to quarter basis, the significant progress we've made over the past year increasing our design wins and the out-front is evidenced in our results.

Notable this quarter were a number of design wins in smart home applications as well. In terms of our top 20 revenue customers in the second quarter, the revenue breakdown by end market consisted of 47% from the industrial market, 35% from consumer and the remaining 18% spread across computing other multi-line communications. Examples of applications is that are currently ramping in volume at these customers include smart meters, universal remotes, personal tracking devices, streaming TV, media players, as many -- as well as many others.

With that, let me highlight the progress we have made across some of our product families. Beginning with DataFlash. In Q2, we introduced our DataFlash-L series of products designed for a variety of smart home applications. These devices are a derivative of our popular DataFlash family. The new DataFlash-L family offers low-power operation and higher system efficiency to help optimize embedded systems in wireless edge devices.

The embedded ultra-deep power down mode allows the device to function with a class-leading standby current which is an important feature for battery-operated devices like those for home control systems and other wireless devices.

Additionally, we secured reference design win with the leading Z-Wave supplier that exposes our solutions to hundreds of end customers who are using reference designs for various products that supply the smart home market.

Analysts have projected that smart home market will exceed $40 million by 2020, growing at a 20% CAGR over the next several years. The typical family home could contain hundreds of smart objects and memory solutions like the DataFlash-L will be an important component of the subsystem that controls these devices.

Turning to our Fusion family. We continue to generate increasing revenue and interest for these products. And as we've mentioned in the past, it's our fastest growing product line. We've made a number of design wins advancement to production for applications, including smart thermostats and smart locks. As part of our efforts to expand our product range for Fusion family, we're working on releasing new higher-density versions of Fusion as for sampling customers in mid-2018.

We also continued to make solid progress on the EcoXiP development and sampling activities. Our EcoXiP products can be deployed in many types of IoT and embedded devices, including wearables, medical monitors, point-of-sale controllers, sensors, beacons as well as other connected devices. As of today, we have provided early samples of the 32-megabit EcoXiP to over 5 MCU and system-on-chip suppliers for their evaluation and design activities. As mentioned on last quarter's call, we expect the broader rollout of this product to begin in Q4 and continue into 2018. We will be taking out our 128-megabit version of the EcoXiP this quarter as well.

We've been talking about the growing opportunity we see in camera module market for the Mavriq family. If you recall, we design and take back an application-specific Mavriq device which we call Mavriq CM, targeting this growing market.

I'm happy to announce that we have, first, silicon back and early indications on characterization shows the device functioning as expected. The team is continuing validation of the silicon and we're on track to start sampling customers later this year and hopefully secure design wins for production ramp in 2018. As we've stated in the past, we believe this is a very large market opportunity for Adesto and we've been actively engaged with customers and contract manufacturers to asses their specific needs while also furthering seeding the -- this market.

Some of you may recall that we have worked with a leading OEM to design our Moneta family. This product is particularly unique in a sense that the power and energy consumption of this device reaches levels that is compatible with systems that run on energy harvesting power sources. We have also mentioned in the past that we've been showcasing this product with some customers who are early into the design phase of their systems. I can say now that we have moved to the next level of engagement with a few of these customers and have shipped samples off Moneta for their evaluation. The end application at you're particular interest includes industrial controls, medical implants and IoT sensors. Moneta's unique capability is ideally suited to meet this low-power requirements for what amounts to battery-less IoT NORs.

Lastly, in terms of our Standard Serial Flash product family, we continue to gain significant traction with this product in terms of sampling and getting qualified in various high-volume opportunities. We shipped 30% more units in the first 6 months of 2017 as compared to the same period of last year. This indicates that some of our design wins for this product have moved into qualification on food production. This quarter, we continue to secure design wins for this product in the server market, voice-activated home appliances as well as cost center applications, with the expectation of layering in revenue growth for this family.

In summary, over the past year, we've initiated a number of actions to drive meaningful and sustainable growth for the company which is materializing in our results. Everything that we've been communicating to investors is happening as planned. Key focus areas include designing activity. As we mentioned, we've generated significant new design wins in both number of design as well as the revenue potential. Additionally, we're seeing growing numbers of design wins ramping into productions as we progress through the year. And the additional design wins would be layering into this growing pipeline of revenue-generating opportunities. In terms of focusing on executions, we focused on our -- focused our product development efforts on specific needs of the market and in some instances, we've partnered with leading companies in that space. As a result, we have product families like the Fusion, that's driving growth today and others like EcoXiP and the Mavriq CM that will be key contributors to our future growth. We invested in sales and marketing and we have continued to build our infrastructure in that area to support our customers across the globe and work closely with each of them on the next generation designs and products.

Furthermore, we've also broadened our reach. We have expanded our marketing and development activities in new markets with high-volume opportunities and have secured design wins for our differentiated solutions that are ramping into production now.

And lastly, as I mentioned, the competitive environment is also very favorable. With a number of key players exiting certain product areas. We've got focused on the IoT market. We're well positioned with our portfolio of solutions to address the requirement in this space. These favorable dynamics and market positions are setting us up for a strong second half, with third quarter revenue expected to grow another 30% year-over-year, followed by continued momentum into the fourth quarter with a partner with each non-GAAP profitability.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Ron to review the second quarter financial results in more detail, followed by our third quarter outlook. Ron?

Ronald Shelton

Thanks, Narbeh and thanks, everyone, for joining the call. Revenue in the second quarter 2017 was $13.4 million. That's an increase of 30.4% from the $10.3 million in the second quarter of 2016 and almost 19% from the $11.3 million last quarter. For the first 6 months of 2017, revenues increased about 21% to $24.7 million from $20.5 million for the same period in 2016. Gross margin in the second quarter was over 50% at 50.1% and that compares to 46% in the second quarter of '16 and 49.1% in the first quarter of 2016. The increase in margins is due primarily to improved product mix and as Narbeh talked about, favorable pricing environment.

Gross margins continue to remain at the high end of our long term model and we'll continue to be supportive of our new products with higher value-added content, continued benefits from cost-reduction initiatives based on migrations of real process nodes and improvements in the back end. In addition, we continue to experience a favorable pricing and competitive environment and anticipate this will extend into the second half of the year. GAAP operating expenses in the second quarter were $8.3 million that's compared to $8.7 million in the prior year and $8.1 million last quarter.

Our non-GAAP basis operating expenses in the second quarter were $7 million which was below our guidance range of $7.1 million to $7.3 million and compared to $7.6 million in the second quarter of 2016 and $7 million in the first quarter of 2017. As we've discussed before, we expect -- for the full year of 2017, we expect non-GAAP operating expenses to remain relatively flat when compared to 2016.

Now let's take a look at the second quarter non-GAAP OpEx in a little more detail. R&D expenses were $3.2 million, that's compared to $3.8 million in the second quarter of '16 and $3 million in the prior quarter. And we focused our resources in R&D on market opportunities that represent more near term revenue contribution and we're starting to see that today in our results. And we're seeing Fusion Flash grow. We're introducing new product families that we think will drive growth in the future, so we're seeing that right now.

Non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses were $2.5 million, that's compared with $2.5 million in the year ago period and $2.2 million last quarter. Non-GAAP G&A expenses were $1.2 million, that's compared to $1.3 million in the year ago quarter and $1.8 million last quarter. Stock-based comp in the second quarter was $982,000, amortization of intangible assets was $309,000 and depreciation and amortization were $340,000. Accounting for all these items, adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2017 was a positive $100,000 as compared to a loss of $2.7 million in the second quarter of 2016 and a loss of $1.1 million last quarter. GAAP net loss for the second quarter of '17 was $1.8 million or a loss of $0.11 per share as compared to a net loss of $4.3 million or $0.29 per share in the second quarter of 2016 and net loss of $2.8 million or $0.18 per share in the prior quarter. Second quarter non-GAAP net loss was $0.5 million or $0.03 per share as compared to a net loss of $3.1 million or $0.21 per share in the second quarter of 2016 and a net loss of $1.6 million or $0.10 per share in the prior quarter. Share count for the second quarter reflects the issuance of shares for part of the quarter on our follow-on offering that we did in June. So share count for GAAP and non-GAAP results was 16.3 million shares.

Turning to the balance sheet. We ended the second quarter with $31.9 million in cash that's compared to $17.5 million at the end of the prior quarter. As we talked about the increases, it's still mainly for the conclusion of successful secondary offering we did in June and that generated $20 million in gross proceeds.

Inventory at the end of the second quarter was $4.4 million, that's up slightly from $4.3 million last quarter. And inventory turns remain well above our target of 4x that we used in our long term models. Accounts receivable is $9.1 million, that's up $6.1 million -- up from $6.1 million last quarter. That's due to shipments being a little weighted to the second half. We ended the quarter with an actual weighted average days outstanding of less than 40 days.

Now I'll turn to our guidance for the third quarter of 2017. As Narbeh have stated, we expect to achieve another record -- another quarter of record revenue that's ranging between $14.3 million to $14.7 million. At the midpoint of $14.5 million that implies year-over-year revenue growth of approximately 30%. Gross margins for the third quarter expect -- we expect to remain high in our long term model range of 48% to 50%. Operating -- GAAP operating expenses are expected to range between $8.6 million and $8.8 million and non-GAAP operating expenses are expected to be up slightly in a range between $7.2 million and $7.4 million.

Stock-based comp in the third quarter will be approximately $1.1 million. Amortization of intangible assets will be approximately $309,000 and depreciation and amortization will be about $480,000. Weighted-average shares outstanding for third quarter are expected to be approximately 21 million shares.

So before opening the call to questions, I'd like to summarize the comments that we've made in our operating objectives, that there's a lot of positive momentum in the business right now. So first, we go to, revenue 30% year-over-year in the second quarter and we expect that growth to continue into the third quarter. Second, we achieved and we've discussed in the past that we were targeting EBITDA breakeven in the mid-'17 and we hit that number this quarter. And I expect that from this level, it will grow going forward. Third, with the successful completion of our offering, we further strengthened the balance sheet and we have a cash position today that supports future growth initiatives. Fourth, as far the process is continuing to strengthen the balance sheet, we're in discussions to restructure our existing debt facility.

My expectation is that it will happen this quarter and still we include a few things, one, expanded borrowing capacity under our working capital line of credit will include up to a 12-month deferral on principal payments against the term loan; interest rates will be lower than they currently are; and the covenant structure will be improved. So we think overall, with the cash requirement in the offering, the actions we're taking with regards to the debt structure, we have a very strong balance sheet going forward and it will be -- allow us to execute in a number of different areas. Thus, we're experiencing, today, record order flows and we entered this quarter, the third quarter, with the highest several backlog since being public.

In addition, we continue to demonstrate operating leverage -- operating level or demonstrate leverage in our model. And in the past, let me discuss the model in the context of we do have to leverage and we do think we can grow top line without increasing expenses and that's what you're seeing today. So one way to think about the business and we've demonstrated over the last few quarter that we can hold OpEx flat while growing revenue. One way to think about today in the near term is for every incremental revenue dollar that we generate, about 40% -- $0.40 of that will drop to the bottom line. And I expect that to remain in that ratio, if you will, over the next couple of quarters at least.

So given all that, we're seeing significant top line growth; competitive environment is favorable; customer base is expanding, our footprint of existing customers is expanding; we're seeing record levels of orders right now; our gross margins are high, approximately 50%; and we're demonstrating real operating leverage in the business. So with all that being said, we expect to exit this year achieving non-GAAP profitability. So with that, we'll open the call to questions.

Robert Mertens

This is Robert Mertens on behalf of Raji. My first question is on the last earnings call, you're mentioning that you were targeting $40 million or more Fusion chips being shipped exiting the year. I just wanted to see if there's any more clarity you can give on reaching that goal in the progress to the higher densities? And also how we should look at the density mix, heading into the back half of the year and beyond.

Narbeh Derhacobian

Yes. So first, yes, we're -- as we look into -- as we believe we have in the forecast, yes, Fusion is growing as we expected. Today, Fusion products are less than 4-megabit. When we introduced the family, we realized that's where the market needs are. We're beginning to see that the market needs over the next year or so were beginning to shift to higher density, 8, 16 and 32 and this is why several quarters ago, we initiated the development of higher-density families for -- high-density products for that family. As I indicated, it won't have an impact. We won't see design wins on that higher density this year because the product is not ready. But we also don't see a market need for that yet. But we see that happening in 2018. So that's also on track, as I indicated. I'm sorry, what was your third question?

Robert Mertens

I think you answered it.

Narbeh Derhacobian

About the density mix.

Robert Mertens

About the density mix. And just a follow-up question...

Narbeh Derhacobian

Yes, the density. Go ahead.

Robert Mertens

In terms of gross margins, you guys have been trending higher up towards the 50% range. How should we think about that going forward? I know you've guided to 48% to 50%. But generally, do we sort of focus on the product mix having a little bit of impact with the gross margins? Or would the densities of products off-sale impact that in 2018?

Ronald Shelton

Yes. This is Ron. You asked a good question. I think right now, when you are thinking about our business, I mean, it's got a mixed signal analogue feel to it, right? So the target is -- historically, was 45% to 50%, we've been guiding to more than 48% to 50%. And it's right around the 50% range and it may move plus or minus 100 basis points in any one quarter. I think when we look at the product line and you look at new products coming in and maybe some products dropping off as we go forward, what -- where we're going with that is we're going to keep guidance where it is right now, the 48% to 50%. And if we see that extending, going forward, into the 'low 50s, then we'll communicate them. We have some leverage in the model and we can pick up some basis points in some areas. But I think right now, we'll keep it around the 50% level and the objective is always to drive it higher. So we're pretty comfortable with where it is right now.

Our next question is from Gary Mobley.

Gary Mobley

I wanted to start out with the question about what's fueling the results of pricing environment or bringing market environment versus design win momentum. And I know you guys don't sell commodity Flash. Your pricing doesn't fluctuate the stock prices and whatnot. But could you give us a sense of how much of this revenue acceleration is being fueled by design win activity, unit shipments versus a more favorable pricing environment?

Narbeh Derhacobian

Yes, exactly. So there is no question that pricing environment for commodity NOR Flash which is the main product we compete with early on when they're engaging customer, is favorable today because of all the reasons that's been quoted in the press. But as you indicated, no, we don't have that much price elasticity in terms of if we're in a particular process already, it's not it's typically sole-sourced and it's not that we will lower our highs, we will able to ship more volumes. So that elasticity which is typical for a commodity device, doesn't happen for us. Where we do see advantage in this environment is that our economic argument to the customer is much more easier to make right now, because of the price differential between our products and pure commodity is now less so.

So the customer, in their headwind, are valuing the opportunity or the value they get with the features we have in our products, it becomes a more favorable situation for them, in general. Now in terms of the positive result, is it because of price or is it because of demand. I conclude that it is design wins going into production because we see that in terms of the number of units we're shipping. This pricing environment has been a recent phenomenon in the last 6 months, if you will. And anything we ship is not -- suddenly we don't turn from prices and the spot prices drop and then, suddenly, we start shipping more. It's design win oriented, so by -- from design win to production for us is typically, as we mentioned before in some markets, nine months, some markets could be 1.5 year.

So what we're seeing today are basically prices that were negotiated a while back and volumes and design wins that were down a while back that's ramping now into production. And we see that from the number of units that we ship which we indicated was a record.

Gary Mobley

Okay. As extension to that line of questioning, do you have your finger on the pulse of what your customer inventory levels are and/or your distributor inventory levels?

Ronald Shelton

Yes. Gary, it's Ron. So in the channel, anyway, in distributors, we saw channel inventories go down. So at the end of September, they were lower than they were -- not September, I'm sorry. It's in the June, they're lower than they were in the March. So there's certainly no inventory, at least this is for us, building up in that channel. With respect to the end customers, my sense is that there is no inventory being built up there. So as Narbeh mentioned, I think the demand we're seeing is broad-based. It's not sitting in the channel, it's going through the customers. It's not sitting at the customer site. And it's, again, it's -- our perspective right now, it's real demand, it's real sell-through and it's not building up anywhere. Again, that's for our products. I can't speak for somebody else.

Gary Mobley

Okay. Just a couple of follow-up questions. What kind of supply -- do you have any supply issues with your foundry partners and with the cash -- gross cash built up to $32 million and presumably in line of credit increasing. What do you have in mind for cash? Are you active in M&A hunt? Or any other commentary there would be helpful.

Ronald Shelton

So yes, this is Ron. So with regards to supply and capacity, we're going to grow the business and we've guided 30% year-over-year. And there are challenges in different areas in the back-end and we're working through those. But irrespective of those challenges, again, we're -- the guidance is 30% year-over-year. That's with whatever challenges we might have in the back-end. And to extent, from that freeze up, I mean, there could be upside to the number. With respect to the cash. So again, the cash -- and reworking the debt structure, obviously, gives us some flexibility. In the past, we have bought assets that we think were complementary to what we wanted to do.

Those options are out there, we think. There's certainly nothing that we're working on right now that we would disclose, obviously. But that's the flexibility we want to and maintain. And we've indicated in the past that if it's complementary to our business and makes sense and it's accretive, we have zero interest in acquiring technology for technology's sake. I mean, to the extent we acquired anything, it would have to be accretive right out of the box. So we're mindful of that. And, again, I think the cash in the balance sheet just gives us flexibility right now.

Orin Hirschman

So just couple of follow-up questions. In terms of moving off the density scale and how that affects your ASP, when do you think it will begin to really have a meaningful impact?

Narbeh Derhacobian

Well, you will have to look at the roadmap, right? So we talked about the -- in terms of the DataFlash today. We don't -- today, we don't see a need to go beyond the 64-megabit DataFlash. We're very much in tune with our metering customers, so we understand where they needs that. And we can preempt that if we see the need arising on the 64 -- on DataFlash platform? With respect to EcoXiP, we see opportunities for 128. And as I mentioned, we're targeting to take out -- the design is completed for the 128 and we're targeting to take that out this quarter. Again, the impact would be probably late '18 on that one because the first product would be the 32-meg which now we have early samples with the customers.

And so in terms of impact of higher ASPs to the business on top of the unit, I would say, probably, you're looking at second half of 2018. But at any given quarter, again, depending on the mix of the products we sell, we have -- we still have products that are relatively higher if you compare to our average selling price on the blended basis such as the 32- or the 64-meg and depending whether it's DataFlash or Fusion. So it would have impact on the overall top line on top of the units that are growing.

Orin Hirschman

You've seen customers, in general, of DataFlash Flash begin to migrate upwards on densities?

Narbeh Derhacobian

Not, DataFlash, no. DataFlash -- again, maybe [indiscernible] probably have that. So the main target for the market for DataFlash has been in the data logging applications. And for that, you're looking at this market-to-market, essentially, right? There's some consumer company that come and go in the variable space for data logging applications. But if I were to look at the big needle mover, it's in the smart metering space. And there, right now, we don't see a need, at least in the next 4 quarters, for a higher-density product. I mentioned about opportunity with respect to the smart home, with a Z-wave reference design. That's also -- the Fusion, the DataFlash-Lights family and the density there is 2-megabit, right? So for that application, it's relatively lower density. The ASP is really good. The gross margin is pretty good, but it's not the high-density portion.

Orin Hirschman

You mentioned the wearable market. I know, on point, there was talk that you needed higher density to address was the wearable market. Is there still a target market? And could you get sort of the 64 to the density that customers need if they wanted to sign you in?

Narbeh Derhacobian

Yes. And we have design wins in the space. We'll talk about it when we can in a public way, but we have design wins in the company that, traditionally, is being kind of attracting GPS system that also has wearable solutions and they would be ramping. And that's -- those are higher-density devices, but they're not necessarily DataFlash. Some of those customers end up using the Standard Serial Flash product which today, we have 128-megabit products.

Orin Hirschman

Okay. And just one last question, if I may. Just in terms of the camera module. Is the advantage when you originally conceived the products and talked about it to customers, is the advantage still the same advantage? Sort of did anything change in terms of moving any advantage or gaining any advantage?

Narbeh Derhacobian

So the attractiveness of the Mavriq platform for that were twofold, if you remember. One is the performance, the speed of the Mavriq enables cost reductions in the manufacturing of the modules and ' the calibration of that. And second, the overall buy cost of Mavriq today compare to existing solutions that people use which is standard, I believe, is also favorable for the customers. So those 2 parameters are still there and in fact, with the validated silicon that we have now in hand, the first one which is the performance we validated that is working profitably so.

Orin Hirschman

And again, in terms of design ins -- or design wins and ramp, just go over that again one more time.

Narbeh Derhacobian

So designing happens when we have samples at the hand of customers. And when we don't have the samples, but we have the silicon in house, we're validating and the typical flow is you get the silicon validate. If there is any fixes, you do. Right now, we don't see any, but maybe next week, we have some that we need to address. But at the end of the day, you will see that you have what you would have like engineering samples which has some level-up pre-qualification, we do. And then you ship to early customers in terms of samples and you get designed in. And then they go through their own validation and then you get a design win and then off, you're up and running. So right now, we're at the beginning phase of that validation. We've made a lot of activity in terms of seeding the market with our old Mavriq to open the door, understand who are the players, talk to the customers, the purchasing groups. So a large number of these customers are awaiting the actual samples which we should be able to deliver in later this year.

Narbeh Derhacobian

