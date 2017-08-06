Tallgrass Energy GP LP's (TEGP) CEO David Dehaemers on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Tallgrass Energy GP LP (NYSE:TEGP)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

August 2, 2017 4:30 PM ET

Good day, and welcome to the Tallgrass Energy Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call.

At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Nate Lien.

Nate Lien

Thank you, Brian. Good afternoon, and thank you for joining the Tallgrass Energy quarterly earnings call as we discuss our recent announcements, as well as the TEP and TEGP results for the second quarter of 2017, all of which were released through our joint press release and 10-Qs this afternoon.

Joining me on the call are David Dehaemers, President and Chief Executive Officer; Bill Moler, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer; Gary Brauchle, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Matt Sheehy, Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer.

Before turning the call over to David, let me remind you that this event is being recorded and a replay will be available for a limited time on our website. Additionally, our comments today will include forward-looking statements and estimates. These forward-looking comments are subject to various risks and uncertainties and reflect management’s views as of August 2, 2017.

Please refer to our filings with the SEC, which are available on our website, including our 10-Ks and 10-Qs, which provide discussions of factors that may cause actual results to differ from management’s projections, forecasts, estimates and expectations. Note that except to the extent required by law, Tallgrass undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. Please also refer to our earnings release for reconciliations between the non-GAAP financial measures referenced in this presentation and the most comparable financial measure or measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.

With that, let me now turn the call over to David for his opening remarks.

David Dehaemers

Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you to everyone for joining our Tallgrass Energy second quarter earnings call. Given our recent announcements of strategic acquisitions, organic growth projects and other positive commercial developments, we’re going to adjust the format of this call this quarter to be a bit shorter on the historical financials, but I – but in turn allow for increased Q&A time and a more fulsome discussion of our recent business announcements. In fact, we have included a number of our top equity holders in the Q&A portion of the call this time.

As you may – as many of you saw in our earnings release, the second quarter was another outstanding quarter for TEP with the acquisition of approximate 25% interest in REX on March 31. The strategic acquisition of the natural gas gathering system in the Powder Basin in early June and continued strong performance in our operating segments, all of which contributed to our 16th consecutive quarterly distribution increase.

Note, and I guess, I would just note for you just to bring everybody back to where we started from this endeavor four years ago at TEP. If you recall, our first distribution was $1.15 annualized, and you know where we are at today, we are at $3.70. We’re also – have TEGP’s eighth consecutive quarterly distribution increase, and again just kind of taking you back to where it was a little over two years ago, our first kind of annualized distribution was $0.532. Today, we’re at $1.37 annualized.

As I alluded to on our last conference call in May, as you – those of you who follow us, our team has been very busy and over the past few months closing on or announcing approximately $350 million in acquisitions and growth projects in addition to a number of other positive commercial developments. Here is a brief rundown of that list.

This is the acquisition or purchase of the natural gas gathering system in the PRB, which is the transaction we announced where we bought that system from DCP. Additional 49% interest in Deeprock terminal that we bought just a week ago or so from Kinder Morgan and Deeprock Energy taking us from 20% to 69% – 63% interest in our freshwater facilities in the DJ, and then a Clarkelen water disposal system that we bought in the PRB.

With regard to organic growth projects, listing those out, we had a successful open season for the Pony Express Platteville Extension and associated terminaling facilities. We entered into an agreement to connect the CHS refinery in McPherson, Kansas to Pony Express. We took on a 10-year take-or-pay agreement for a new supply connection and terminal in the Central Kansas Uplift, where we’ll be putting Kansas barrels on to our Pony Express system to take them to either refineries or Cushing.

In the commercial development/updates portion here, the items are, we received a proportionate distribution from Ultra’s settlement payment to REX, so you know that we concluded that well. We did receive the $150 million. TEP got its share of that. We completed the North Sterling water infrastructure project that we announced sometime ago and is now commissioned and moving a lot of water. More to come on that in our Q&A session.

We commissioned the Fortigen demand lateral on Trailblazer, so in other words, an end user hooked off of Trailblazer. And then, we had successful open seasons for 240,000 dekatherms of incremental capacity on the east end of REX. We are happy to get into more detail about these transactions and developments during the Q&A session.

Before we review our second quarter financial results, I’d just like to say that I realize that some of you may characterize Q2 as generally in line with "consensus estimates" or your own estimates. I’ll just share with you a couple of my thoughts relative to that.

First of all, on the sell-side, we’re covered by 19 people. Some of the people kind of get our story and get it really right on, some don’t. Those outliers always screw – skew not screw, but skew consensus estimates one way or another. There are different – by our counters, at least, four different sets of consensus estimates. Those are Bloomberg, Reuters, FactSet and Cap IQ.

So I don’t know what any of that is. But I guess, I would just tell you that my – our conclusion around here with 1.30 coverage raising our distribution as much as we have and the results that we have achieved here, second quarter is by any measure an outstanding quarter for TEP. I would tell you also that I think one result is some of the sell-side who do cover us do a really good job at listening and taking on what we are telling them we are doing.

So I think another reason for it is, I think, our company is very transparent in how we report and give guidance, particularly with, as an example, our deficiency and incremental payments on Pony and see our business as highly stable and continues to consistently perform.

So I don’t know whether people would rather us sand bag and beat the heck out of stuff all the time or not, but I think we’ve been very transparent and we’ll continue to do so. If that means that we just meet consensus, then so be it, the results will speak for themselves. We do expect the third quarter to be an excellent quarter. In fact, we expect the rest of the year to produce outstanding results.

Now, let’s review the second quarter financial results driving our distribution increases. Adjusted EBITDA for TEP was $151 million, or if you were to include the quarter’s net deficiency payments, adjusted EBITDA would have been $159.2 million. You’ll see that we again, alternatively detail that at in our press release.

TEP’s DCF for the second quarter was $136.6 million, and coverage for Q2 was a very strong 1.30 times. TEP increased its distribution by $0.09 per unit, or by 10.8% to $0.925, or $3.70 annualized, and TEGP increased its quarterly distribution by $0.055 per share, or 19.1% to $0.3425 per quarter, or $1.37 on an annualized basis. I think year-over-year, those distribution increases were something like 20% or 22% for TEP and close to 40% for TEGP.

So now I’ll just turn the call over to Gary to provide a few financial comments, and then I’ll wrap it up and we’ll get right to the Q&A.

Gary Brauchle

Thanks, Dave. Good afternoon, everyone. And like Dave, I will be also this quarter more brief, hit the highlights and provide a lot of time for Q&A and more discussion on our commercial announcements.

So jumping right to the segments. Our Crude Oil Transportation & Logistics segment generated distributable cash flow to TEP of $71.4 million, driven by another solid quarter from Pony Express in our terminals business. Pony Express and terminals are two of the assets on which we have seen commercial development activities at a very high level as of recent.

Average daily throughput in Pony Express for the second quarter was approximately 274,000 barrels per day, up 12,000 barrels per day, as compared to Q1’s average of approximately 262,000 barrels per day.

As a reminder, Pony Express is contracted at just over 300,000 barrels per day, and we continue to collect monthly payments based on contracted, but not throughput volumes. The Natural Gas Transportation & Logistics segment, which included approximately 50% ownership interest in REX this quarter for the first time, produced adjusted EBITDA of $79.1 million. We have again included in our press release summary financial data on REX as a whole for your reference and information.

The Processing & Logistics segment, another segment where we saw commercial development activities at a very high-level generated adjusted EBITDA of $9.3 million, also growing nicely, as compared to Q1 as a result of the contractually ramping take-or-pay volumes in our water business and one month of results from the Powder River gathering system that was acquired in early June.

Now, on to our capital structure, and let’s talk for a moment about our balance sheet. In mid-May, TEP issued an additional $350 million of our 2024 senior unsecured notes, the proceeds of which paid down our revolver borrowings. In addition in June, we announced an extension of our revolver maturity to June 2022, along with a pricing reduction and a number of other contractual enhancements, including certain fall away provisions when we achieve our targeted investment-grade status.

At the end of the second quarter, TEP had just over $400 million of liquidity available on our revolver. Importantly, TEP’s leverage as of quarter-end was approximately 3.6 times based on the trailing 12 months adjusted EBITDA as calculated in accordance with our credit agreement provisions and calculations.

I would point out for you that our leverage is near the mid-point of our conservative three to four long-term leverage target, even after we financed our drop downs in the Powder River gathering acquisition with only debt and no equity issuances.

So next on to 2017 financial guidance, and finally for me, as it relates to that guidance, you may recall that we don’t have a habit of revising our guidance unless there’s a material change. However, when we consider the continued performance of our business, our outlook for the rest of the year and the impact of our recent acquisitions and capital projects, we expect that we will deliver the high-end of the ranges for 2017 full year adjusted EBITDA, DCF and distribution coverage.

And with that, I’ll turn the call back to David for his concluding remarks.

David Dehaemers

So as we conclude our brief prepared remarks this quarter, I’ll mention one additional item. Last quarter, I mentioned that we would be disappointed if we didn’t announce a couple of hundred million dollars of acquisitions and growth projects in the next 90 to 100 days that followed. We’ve already announced approximately $350 million in the last 90 days and a brief preview that there is more to come by year-end, we believe.

From day one, our team has delivered on what we’ve said we would do and in most cases, delivered even more and even faster. And this is just another example of the results that our outstanding management team has produced. I can assure you that we plan to continue that outstanding team effort and continue to deliver even more as we move forward.

Again, as always, thank you for – to all of our partners, shareholders for their confidence investing in TEP and TEGP, and thank you for, everyone, on this call and your interest in our companies.

With that, operator, we will start the Q&A portion of the call. So if you would take over the call and ask for people to get in the queue, that would be great.

Question-and-Answer Session

And we'll now take our first question from Colton Bean from Tudor, Pickering and Holt.

Colton Bean

Good afternoon, guys. So I guess, the first question, just to jump in here. So Dave, you mentioned the M&A strategy, so the two larger deals with Douglas gathering and Deeprock terminal, those were both assets that were highly integrated to the existing system, in the case of Deeprock, you actually had an equity stake there?

David Dehaemers

Yes.

Colton Bean

So I guess when you think about, just through the back-half of the year and maybe longer-term, are those the type of acquisitions you are targeting, or would you consider an asset or a system that doesn’t necessarily fit with the portfolio that you have today?

David Dehaemers

Yes, I mean, look, that’s a good question. And I mean, those ones obviously only made sense, because the opportunity presented itself to us. And those are, I wouldn’t call them layups, but those make a lot of sense to us. And – but also naturally, we would think about doing other acquisitions too.

In fact, the – I’m hoping that we have one here in the next couple of days actually, that we announce that is not kind of part and parcel of our existing system directly. It’s kind of within our footprint. But I think if we get it done, people will understand that it kind of makes a lot of strategic sense for us.

But notwithstanding that, sure, we would consider other assets. It’s just not knowing exactly what you have on -- in your mind, thank you. You probably won’t see us, as an example, going out and into the Permian and competing in one of the major systems down there like Medallion that’s being marketed right now, et cetera.

Colton Bean

Okay, that’s helpful. Then I guess, just, maybe a little bit smaller one here. You guys mentioned the Powder River water disposal. So our understanding was that, the Powder didn’t necessarily produce a whole lot of formation water. Is that the right way to think about it? And this is more of a kind of a flowback disposal system, or how are you guys looking at this system over time?

David Dehaemers

I’ll let Bill kind of fill that one.

William Moler

It is not comparable in terms of produced water to what is going on in the Delaware by no means, but there is produced water. It also is a flowback process. And I’m happy to say that since we acquired the Clarkelen facilities, we have term contracted three or four producers for all of their flowback, as well as their produced water. We are looking at expansion of that facility. It’s just turned out to be homerun acquisition.

Colton Bean

Yes, got it. And then in terms of permitting there, do you guys need to file for additional wells, or you have a few of those in hand already?

William Moler

It’s a good question that I don’t have the specific answer for, but I know that we have plans to drill a disposal well.

Colton Bean

Okay, got it.

William Moler

Just for the record, the disposal facility at current is a very large evaporation pit. So most of the water goes into the evap pit and mother nature does what it’s going to do. But in order to continue expanding that facility, which the market is crying for, we will do that through either additional pits or drilling wells.

Colton Bean

Okay, that’s a good clarification. I appreciate that.

William Moler

Okay, thank you.

And we'll now take our next question from Andrew Weisel with Macquarie Capital.

David Dehaemers

Hi, Andrew.

Andrew Weisel

Hi, good afternoon, guys. My first question is on Pony. You’ve had a lot of good updates in the last few weeks and months. My question is, can you remind us about the expiring contracts in 2019? And if you could, you have that stat in your slide deck that for REX, about 85% of historical revenues have been recontracted after 2019. Would you be able to provide a comparable stat for Pony?

David Dehaemers

We, again, I’ll let Bill and Matt kind of pick this up. But, I mean, I – all of our contracts expire kind of end of 2019, so we are only about halfway through. I think we’ve got – we’ve burned off of 60 months. We burned off maybe 33 on those – on the max end and even less than that on the short-end. So some of it, we actually have almost three years to run. But there’s nothing extended beyond that, and reminding you of what expires in 2019, it all expires, all right?

But the thing to keep in mind again is that, Pony is a liquid line – liquids line. It’s important for shippers to maintain history. And so, for example, if you went and asked – Colonial Pipeline, who is the largest liquids line in the country that moves about 2 million barrels a day of refined products up from Louisiana, up to Washington D.C. and maybe even up into New York Harbor. What the term of their contracts would be? Their answer would be, we don’t have any term contracts. We just have shippers that have shipping history and show up day to day.

And so I’m not – that’s not necessarily commentary on what’s going to happen when we start getting some realistic conversations going on about our shippers. But having a contract, having history are important and the reason that they are important are a couple fold.

One is, typically, if you have a contract, you’re going to get a better rate. If you don’t have a contract, then you’re going to pay a higher rate, notwithstanding that you still have history here. Here the history lets you be in the queue. So that you know that you can move your pipe volumes through the pipeline. So Bill, do you want to add anything to that?

William Moler

Yes. A couple of things that I would add is this, we have a supply diversity on the pipe as we’ve spelled out a number of times, both in press releases and on these calls. A portion of our contracts expire in 2019, another large portion of those expire in 2020 and 2021 and 2022. Those are the ones associated with the Northeast Colorado lateral, of which, we are attaching this Platteville Extension to the Northeast Colorado lateral.

So we suspect that whether there is recontracting or not, we positioned ourselves from a supply standpoint to best access every possible barrel in the basin. In addition to that, we talk to our customers every day. And we have entertained conversations with some about extending their contracts. We continue to have those conversations. Will those happen near-term? I don’t know. But I will tell you that there’s interest in staying on Pony, due to its rate structure, due to its market diversity and due to its supply diversity.

Andrew Weisel

Thank you. That’s very helpful. Then my next question is regarding spending opportunities between CapEx and acquisitions. Last quarter, you talked about a target of about $1.5 billion over three years. Does that still seem like a good number or might there be upside, given how busy you’ve been since that May call?

David Dehaemers

Well, I appreciate the question. But how much would you like us to increase the upside? I mean, kind of like it’s a…

Andrew Weisel

In other words, let me rephrase then. Has the pace been consistent with what you’d expected three months ago?

David Dehaemers

Yes. So I mean, so let’s just take the math, right? I mean, three months ago, we didn’t have anything. We’ve done – we’ve announced $350 million that’s going to happen and so we are already a fourth of the way there to the $1.5 billion, and that’s only in three months.

So the pace we are very happy with, I – like I said, we are looking at foreseeably another $200 million here that might – some of which might even happen in the next few days that we think will happen this year for sure. And that doesn’t even peel back the stuff that we don’t know about.

So – and look, let me tell you, I mean, we got a lot of interested parties on this call. Some believers, some not believers. The fact of the matter is if you look at the sell-side and the people that write on us and try to study us, as you know, we’ve got a number of people who are giving us zero credit past 2018. I mean, we’ve got people whose models have been shared with us who have us at a 1% perpetual growth rate.

I mean, first of all, that’s laughable, particularly laughable since we are now showing you what this is capable of doing. I’ll give you another example. We’ve got one guy that models us with $50 million a year growth CapEx. Well, we’ve just – if that’s true, then we just blew away seven years. So that’s kind of the answer to your question.

Andrew Weisel

Sounds good. I appreciate the disclosures on all the projects.

David Dehaemers

Yes. Thank you.

And we'll now take our next question from Ethan Bellamy with Baird.

Ethan Bellamy

Gentlemen, good afternoon.

David Dehaemers

Good morning.

Ethan Bellamy

Keeping the Pony theme going, could you talk about the recent open season, the logic, and maybe just flush that out a little bit, help us understand what’s going on there?

David Dehaemers

Yes, I’m going to – Bell, it’s Dave. I’m going to pass it on to Bill and maybe Matt too. But let me just start it out by saying, when we built Pony, if you really kind of go back to five years ago when we bought the assets, Pony was a project with contracts and a 400-mile pipe that was a natural gas service. It kind of originally was bought under the idea it was going to be 160,000 barrel a day pipeline, et cetera, et cetera.

Well, as we got more involved in it and we built the new pipe from Salina down to Cushing making close to 700 miles. We found out that there was a demand in the DJ, et cetera, and that’s why we ended up building the NECL piece kind of simultaneously and had it within service somewhere between three to six months after the original mainline coming out of Guernsey did.

So, the way, I think, we are thinking about this stuff around here is that, had we – I’ll just give you a good and a bad here. Had we had perfect knowledge when we built Pony, we would have built this 24 – what are we building? 20-inch? 24-inch over to Plattsville? Is it 12?

William Moler

12.

David Dehaemers

12. We are going to – had we had perfect knowledge over – at the time, we would have built over to Plattsburgh 2.5 years ago -- Platteville Platteville, and we would have built the terminal, et cetera. So we are doing what I kind of wish we had done then. It would have been an incremental capital spend of give or take $100 million for everything we are doing. We didn’t, but we’re catching up for lost time.

The bad example I’d give you is that, we let somebody else build a terminal at Pawnee, at the time and there were reasons for that. As it ends up again, if we had perfect knowledge, we probably wouldn’t have let anybody else build that terminal. But it is what it is. And Pawnee, even though, it’s owned by somebody else puts 50,000 barrels a day, every day, day in and day out into our NECL Pony system.

So a very long-winded answer, Ethan. But that gives you the idea that we are extending the natural evolution of what is a mainline system to, as Bill said, what will eventually carry very clean products in batches all the way through Cushing, all the way to the refineries, in as much as six different streams. So you want to supplement? I mean, I know I probably went on a little longer there, but…

William Moler

The only supplement I’d give you, Ethan, is this. I hope that you and others recognize that our main goal here is to position us as best as possible to get as many barrels into our pipeline at current and for 2019 and beyond. And how you do that is by accessing every possible supply point within reach of our system.

We are building these facilities over to Platteville with a capability of 80,000 barrels a day. You saw the results of the open season at 27.5 to 30. We fully expect – there’s a lot of barrels in and around the western part of the DJ that need to find a home. You’ve heard us previously talk about the DJ growing in a gas fashion as much as 1.5 Bcf a day by 2020. That can’t happen without condensate volumes increasing significantly. And we are going to go head-to-head and compete with the other pipelines in the area.

And you did a nice piece and – on us that explained to the world that we have the lowest tariff. We have the best service. We’re connected now to, or will be connected now to three refineries, which give direct takeaway off of the pipe, improved markets, Cushing, liquidity. We’ve got six common streams. And if – I don’t know how you can look at it any other way that we are positioning ourselves for current and continued success on this pipeline.

Ethan Bellamy

Okay. Well, I guess, it’s just incremental and it will come up every quarter. I appreciate those answers. Just one other sequential volume number that caught my attention was about a 40,000 barrel a day increase in your freshwater volumes delivered. How should we think about modeling that in terms of contribution and where’s that number going to head, say, by year-end?

Gary Brauchle

Yes, Ethan, it’s – we haven’t got all that granular relative to that. I mean, that is a small part of our business. Number one, it is only one aspect of the system that we acquired. It will continue to – the MVC’s will continue to ramp throughout the back-half of the year. I wouldn’t model anything substantially in excess in terms of a cash flow impact, but increasing nonetheless is our expectation today.

David Dehaemers

Yes, and I mean, a macro picture again. Again, I know we’d all love that perfect model, everyone I’ve ever run has been wrong. Hopefully, for my sake luckily, it was underestimated. But the truth is that, when the fresh – you guys know who is drilling up there, who is drilling out docks, who is producing stuff.

And the reason the freshwater went up is, because we had a contract and contacts where guys are completing their wells and they are fracking. And so that’s a good thing. And at some point, that will kind of roll over a little bit. It may even continue to grow some. When it rolls over, we will get the water disposal/recycle. And so I just wouldn’t read into, okay, well we can do another 40,000 every quarter for the next six quarters. It just isn’t going to happen.

Ethan Bellamy

Got it. That’s helpful. Thanks, gentlemen.

David Dehaemers

Thanks.

And we'll now take our next question from Barrett Blaschke with MUFG Securities.

Barrett Blaschke

Hey, guys. Just a small question about Deeprock facility. I know you’ve still got two other JV partners on that. Is there a chance that this ends up as a wholly-owned asset? Is that something that’s kind of on the radar as low-hanging fruit, or is money better spent elsewhere right now?

David Dehaemers

No, I mean, I think that could happen. We went from owning 20% and being kind of the lowest owner to now owning 69% and really kind of being able to control our commercial destiny there. We have good partners, but we had another partner who really just wasn’t kind of getting after it like we want to get after it.

I doubt that it will be ever be a wholly-owned facility. The Deeprock guys who actually operate the facility day-to-day, not commercially, but just the control room, et cetera, own 20%. I think they are happy with that. We’ve bought them down from 29% to 20%.

I can’t speak for Kinder, I just know that we were able to acquire it. And while you brought up the Deeprock thing, just to put a little layer of clarity on this is, we did amend and extend Pony’s contract there. And so we have a – Pony has got an amended contract.

We are not going to tell you the exact length or tenure. All I would tell you is that, it is a cost savings to Pony of significant amount of money. And so that’s part of the economics there. Pony is a regulated entity, the terminal is not. And then obviously, now we also own 69% of the economics that are there instead of just 20%.

So you factor that all in, we’ve ended up putting, I think – spending, what it’s been – $70 million give or take. And if you factored it all in, not counting what I’m going to tell you about here real quick. I’m telling you more than you want to know just because we’re trying to share some of the thinking and rationale that’s going on here. But you probably got an asset that – right out of the chute day one, just kind of a seven to nine cash flow multiple.

One of the things that we got that’s – it’s really attractive about being able to do the Deeprock thing is, when that got built as part of – Deeprock really got built because of Pony Express. But when it got built, our partners and us put in two 10-mile 24-inch lines that are outbound of Pony, and that’s where Cushing -- Deeprock Cushing has all the accessibility to like Seaway into all the other terminals, et cetera.

I think there’s eight interconnects with either other pipelines or other terminals. And so, you all know, because we’ve talked about it that bought 550 acres to the south, and we had started – we have done some civil engineering on that. We are in discussions with people about doing things down there with that.

But one of the big attractive drivers for us now being in the control position at the Deeprock North, let’s just call it, Deeprock North is that we have without cost, unfettered access to those twin 24s. And so if we do a deal in the south with somebody, we can just – all we have to do is build a header system a mile and a half and we’re connected into and can use with no incremental cost or pump-over fees the – one or both of those twin 24s, which is very attractive.

William Moler

Your base question was, do we ever think we are going to own all of it. And I just want to clarify that, Glenn Collum and his team at Deeprock built that facility. They operate that facility. They do a wonderful job. We’re very happy to have them as operator and to have them as operator for an extended period if they should so desire. So very happy with what’s going on down there and continue to be happy and expect that will go for many years to come.

Barrett Blaschke

That’s, great. Thank you. I appreciate it.

William Moler

You bet.

And we'll now take our next question from Michael Blum with Wells Fargo.

David Dehaemers

Hey, Michael.

Michael Blum

How are you doing?

David Dehaemers

Good.

Michael Blum

I guess, first, my questions are really, I guess, twofold. One is, are there any details you can provide, and there is a whole bunch of deals you’ve done here. But just in terms of any contractual reasons you have, whether it’s the gathering systems, underwater systems? Just give us a flavor for how much of this is contracted versus just kind of spot or acreage indication?

David Dehaemers

I mean, it’s all contrast.

William Moler

It really depends on which asset you are talking about. And the answer is multidimensional. And what I mean by that is, on the Powder River gathering system that we just acquired, there are both term contracts and volume commitments, as well as acreage dedications. And for me to bifurcate that for you would be a math problem that I haven’t done exactly as of yet.

David Dehaemers

Yes, I’m sorry, I’m interrupting.

William Moler

No, that’s okay.

David Dehaemers

I’ll toss it back to you. But Mike, I would answer at this. I mean, we are not building any spec homes here, right? And so everything we’ve done, whether it’s an acquisition or announcing a project that’s going to be built in the next six months to 18 months, none of this is spec stuff, field of dreams, build it and they will come.

So I mean, Bill is right in detail like the Powder River system, we have a conglomeration of things. But some of the smaller stuff, the water stuff, et cetera, we have contracts they’re very lucrative, they pay out very quickly and they have high rates of returns. But even though we might get payback in two years, we think that those assets will be used for five or 10 years.

And so, do we have them contracted for five or 10 years? No. But it’s like anything, you ask some of your bigger MLPs, maybe they are not MLPs anymore, but who I’m talking about, when they build a new set of tanks at XYZ terminal, now they don’t build them on 15-year agreements, they build them on five-year agreements knowing that they will be used after that so.

William Moler

Just to conclude what Dave said. One thing, I would point out and I think you guys are getting used to us doing is, as Dave mentioned, when we bought Pony, we bought it assuming it was a bullet line from Guernsey to Cushing for 160,000 barrels a day. We ended up building it for 300, the hydraulics, pumps, the addition of drag-reducing agent lets us have an ability to move up to 400,000 barrels a day.

In the press release, you probably saw where we talked about REX and the 240 million a day open season that we have successfully contracted incremental capacity to the 800 million a day that was anticipated on the power up project. We put that project into service and had 800 million a day. We found some ways with padding and other hydraulic things to squeeze more out of it. And we’ve been making that capacity available on the market and putting it out for sale. And it’s been received greatly thus far.

And I’ll toss it to Matt and see if he wants to add anything relative to that. But the point is, we may build for a specified contracted amount of term contracts. But so far knock on wood, we’ve been very successful in finding more.

Matt Sheehy

Yes, Michael, I’d point back to the Seneca Lateral project that we did, where we secured a customer who underwrote the initial build, but we overbuilt that knowing that it was going to be a prolific supply point down the road that will be important for REX and we were successful in commercializing an incremental volume through that system.

Just like Bill had indicated with the Capacity Enhancement project, initially contracted and designed at 800 million a day. Once you get into service and you start to see how it runs and you see how the gas – where the gas is going and where it’s coming from and how the turbines are behaving, we’ve consistently made available incremental capacity both long-term and operationally available shorter-term capacity on that project.

And I think as you continue to walk REX back towards the west, REX is continuing to see incremental opportunities out west. You heard earlier from Bill around the 1.5 Bcf of incremental production out of the DJ expected, there’s obviously a lot of happening there in the DJ, the Powder is seeing a tremendous amount of activity. And if you followed some of the private transactions in the Piceance, things are starting to move there. And I don’t think those folks are buying acreage so that they – they are not going to drill it down the road.

So we feel with REX and with a lot of our assets, particularly out west that’s just given that activity that’s happening, the projects that we are constructing and the moves that we are making are going to continue to see both the short-term and the long-term contract options available, and we are doing everything we can to maximize what we have within our footprint.

David Dehaemers

Yes, so, Mike, just I’ll conclude with trying to be a little bit more pointed to answer your question. So, for example, the Plattsville thing that we are doing, we did it – we are doing it on approximately 30,000 a day. It’s economic at that, it’s accretive for us. Anyway, it’s accretive for us at 30,000 barrels a day for varying degrees of contracts, okay?

I think our going assumptions are very conservative. We are not going to tell you about those for competitive reasons. But let me put it to you this way. The pipeline, NECL is capable of 150,000 or 200,000 a day? 200,000 a day.

Gary Brauchle

Combined, we can go as high as 250,000.

David Dehaemers

Yes, so NECL is built existing for 250,000. What we are going to build going over to,Plattsville it’s going to be built to do 80,000 a day. You know that it’s accretive to us at 30,000 a day, okay? Terminal that we build over in Plattsville, grasslands that hooks into Plattsville is going to be built day one to handle 80,000 barrels a day outbound from that terminal.

And so, I mean, that should give you some idea that a, it’s accretive at 30,000, we are building it for 80,000. And there’s a lot of scalability to what we’re trying to do and how we’re trying to manage our finances.

Michael Blum

Great. Well thank you for all the details, everybody

David Dehaemers

You bet.

And we'll now take our next question from Faisel Khan with Citigroup.

Faisel Khan

Good evening, gentlemen.

David Dehaemers

Hi, Faisel.

Faisel Khan

So, one question. Just to – are you guys – is there – are you starting to have discussions right now with any producers or utilities on potentially the next sort of wave of opportunities or expansions on REX? I know, it’s a little bit early days, but just trying to understand sort of where the talk is heading and where the momentum is right now?

David Dehaemers

Yes, I’ll toss that one out to Matt there.

Matt Sheehy

Yes. We’ve been having conversations all across the REX footprint with all the utilities and the producers in the area. We have – as you know, the St. Louis utilities are constructing – Spire Energy is constructing their St. Louis lateral, that will pull gas off of REX. As you know, we have current connections through tight into Kansas City.

So w are working to hook up all the connectivity with both power plants and utilities all along the REX right away. REX is seeing a tremendous amount of flows right now. I don’t know if you are following EBBs at all, but we’ve got, for the quarter ended June 30, we had 1.5 contracted on the pipe, but our average flows were over 1.7. So I think you are seeing the benefit of the…

David Dehaemers

Matt, that was running which direction?

Gary Brauchle

West to east.

David Dehaemers

Yes.

Matt Sheehy

Yes, from west to east.

David Dehaemers

Yes.

Matt Sheehy

So from west to east, you are seeing a tremendous number of customers and producers and utilities buying gas and transacting off of the pipe. So it’s a long-winded answer of saying, we are obviously having conversations with everybody. But I think the flows speak for themselves.

The connectivity speaks for itself, and we’re going to continue to do everything we can with both the utilities and the power plants and the industrial load to marry up as much burner tip access as possible with the production, both on the east end and the west end.

Particularly, what we have found in the middle of the system is that, you’re seeing supply optionality is becoming a focus point for a lot of those folks. And so the utilities are looking at a connection with REX, and the power plants and industrial customers are looking at a connection with REX that allows them to access both the west end supply points of the basins, I outlined earlier, as well as the Utica, Marcellus gas coming from the east.

So we are continuing to move that along. And I think you will see some incremental announcements and connectivity over the next one to two years. The timeframe for that stuff can be a little bit slower, just given a lot of its utility and PUC-regulated, and there is just a process that those customers have to go through.

Faisel Khan

And what about on the producer side, flowing east to west? I mean, I know there’s a large slug of new capacity coming online over the next 18 months. But just wondering if you’ve started the conversations with sort of next phase, or what has to happen out of the east and to the west?

David Dehaemers

Yes, but Matt, I know you are going to take this. But just to be a little clearer, you’re assuming it’s coming on and it most likely will. But how much of it will come on and when, I think, are still yet to be determined, right? I mean, you have [indiscernible] they got a number of pipelines, which everybody thinks are going to be done, et cetera. You’ve got a major pipeline that isn’t getting off the ground et cetera, et cetera.

I mean, in fact, the matter is, it’s – we’ve got steel on the ground and it’s great. I think, I would like Matt to give you a more fulsome answer. But suffice to say, we found out that we have 280 more a day that we didn’t think we had, and it’s all sold. I mean, it’s not sold for 15 or 16 years like the original sold, but it’s sold at better – even better rates, frankly. So Matt, you want to finish it off?

Matt Sheehy

Yes, I mean from east to west, we are contracted for the better part of 17 years. So I think those conversations probably are quite a way into the future for the larger project that we talked about earlier, the 2.4 Bcf, and as Dave pointed out on the operational available – capacity we’ve made available recently, some of that’s done for shorter-term, some of that’s done for longer-term.

But we are seeing all that flow outright. In our minds, there’s no conversations there to be had in the east. The conversations that we’ll be focused on will be in the west, as those producers and those customers continue to focus on their next phase of transport post the – post-2019.

Faisel Khan

Okay. Thanks.

William Moler

Just to put a cap on it. Dave and Matt both talked about how we’re contracted for that capacity for 16 or 17 years. But equally as important is, we are flowing that much. I mean, we are actually moving 100% load factor of our available capacity and we do it every single day.

Faisel Khan

Okay. Can you remind us what the fuel expense is again? It’s fairly low, if I remember right?

William Moler

The fuel expense to us is…

Gary Brauchle

Pass-through.

William Moler

…is reimbursed through a tracking mechanism by our shippers. So I mean, I could go look it up and tell you what the percentage is. But relative to our financials, it’s meaningless.

Faisel Khan

No, yes. I just thought it was – it would – some low fuel cost to obviously incentivize those customers to use the line. So I was just trying to remember what it was.

Matt Sheehy

Yes, the fuel rates are – on the original capacity are in the – approaching 1%. And on the power up capacity, it’s anywhere in the high-1s to low-2s depending on flows, but those are posted to the EBB. But you hit the nail on head. Rockies Express is a high-pressured new line that’s efficient from a fuel perspective.

And as customers out there have the option to flow on some – on various contracts, so we tend to see 100% load factor day in, day out. And I think a lot of that has to do with the cost, the fuel cost. But more importantly, with the connectivity downstream, that a lot of other pipelines don’t offer for the same cost.

David Dehaemers

Yes, just…

Faisel Khan

Got it.

David Dehaemers

…and to polish this off a little bit for everybody, what Bill said about actual flows. I mean, four or five years ago, it was – REX is a 1.8 Bcf pipeline. I’ll just tell you all that there’ve been a number of days this last quarter where REX has been a 4.7 Bcf a day pipeline. Think about that.

Faisel Khan

Okay.

David Dehaemers

Anyway, any other questions?

Faisel Khan

No. I appreciate the time, guys. Thanks a lot.

David Dehaemers

You bet. Thank you.

And we'll now take our next question from Selman Akyol with Stifel Nicolas.

David Dehaemers

Okay HI, Selman.

Selman Akyol

Good afternoon. So I realize water is small and you guys have made a couple of investments. But if you were to look out, say, five years from now, what’s your desire to grow? How much capital? Is it just truly going to be opportunistic, as you go along, or do you have more of a larger plan behind it? And maybe you can talk a little bit about what you see going on in Colorado?

David Dehaemers

Yes, I’ll toss this to Bill, just in a minute. But we do see the DJ and the Powder becoming much more active. I mean, they’re not talked about nearly like the Permian, and even for that matter, the Wilston on the oil side. But both gas and oil – look, we’re – if you kind of tick through everything we’ve done, we’ve probably done somewhere between $75 million and $100 million worth of water deals over the last 30 months.

We think the opportunity – if we can do those same type of deals over the next three, four, five years, and we could spend $0.5 billion in this area, we would be willing to do it, as long as they look kind of what we feel like we’ve done already. So I would say, that’s maybe the opportunity set there. Does that happen? We have to see. I mean, you have to – this is all a little dependent on oil prices, et cetera. But do you want to add to that?

William Moler

What I would add and remind you guys are, there’s a couple of things. In our press release on commercial activities, we also announced a venture acquisition in the DJ Basin, where we are providing freshwater to a producer – a number of producers just south and east of Platteville. That’s going to be a very lucrative deal for everyone involved.

The Powder; you heard us talk about, we have lots of expansion plans for the water systems in the Powder River Basin. We’re over – we’re at the point where we need to do expansions up there. But we also have facilities in the Permian. And just this week, we completed drilling in Ellenberger well, disposal well around our footprint in the Permian. It’s not a big footprint, but it is growing consistently, and we expect to put capital to work in the Permian.

In the Permian – in the Delaware side of the Permian, you have 3:1 water to oil ratio and that’s produced water. So that’s long-term cash flow associated with those water assets. We have participated in the number of RFPs with very large capital opportunities for the water group, and I think we’ll continue to participate in those. And just lastly, I’ll tell you I think obviously jaded that we have the best water infrastructure guys in this space and they are all over it and actively and aggressively are pursuing growth opportunity.

Selman Akyol

All right. Thank you.

David Dehaemers

You bet.

And we'll now take our next question from Elvira Scotto with RBC Capital Markets.

David Dehaemers

Hey, Elvira.

Elvira Scotto

Hey, good afternoon. I kind of wanted to circle back on the comment made earlier. You talk about $1.5 billion or so of visible growth opportunity. You’ve done $350 million so far, I think, it sounds like you expect another couple of hundred million before year-end. But how do we think about that ratably kind of going forward?

And then I guess, a bigger question since you touched on it is, how do we think about distribution growth going forward when some of the CapEx is either lumpy, or it’s M&A? And would you kind of try to get to a sustainable level of distribution growth that you can maintain over time, or would you grow the distribution based on some acquisition that you’ve done, if that makes sense?

David Dehaemers

Yes, it does make sense. I mean, I think the first one is, how do you – the $1.5 billion buildup we gave you, I’ll remind you, our actual number is $4 billion, but we have a couple of large projects in there that are proprietary. But if you had to think about them right now, they are low probability, so we took those out of the equation. It doesn’t mean under the right macroeconomic circumstances for gas or oil, but those might not come to fruition. Those might be like a Pony Express project, or a REX project, or some of the other things that some of the other guys are doing, bigger capital projects.

With regard to the $1.5 billion, they’re very specific. But I guess – what, I guess, I would encourage you to do is, think about 2017. We – if we get the $200 million more done here, we’re at kind of that $550 million level. You can kind of go back and peel back the onion yourself about how much has been really kind of acquisition motivated and how much has been build out of our existing systems, which obviously take time to bring online. Some take three months, some take six, some take 18 months, and so we’ve detailed that out for you.

I guess, I would probably simply think about it going forward is, if you are left with $1 billion and that happens over the next two to three years, you kind of think about breaking it out the same way, both in terms of how it’s spent and how it comes online.

I think relative to the distribution growth thing, our guidance is through, I think, 2018. And so we’ve told everybody – again just to remind everybody TEP, we think is a 20% a year even in 2018. And then we think that TEGP, again, given the right circumstance depending on what the market does or doesn’t give us, it’s not like the cash is going to disappear, it could be twice that in terms of the growth rate.

I think beyond that, we clearly – if you can’t tell from the cynical view that we don’t believe our perpetual growth rate is simply 1% or that we’re only going to spend $50 million a year of growth CapEx. But I guess, I would answer it this way, we have a longer-term model. We think that our growth for everything that you – what you’re buttoning into our model after 2018 is kind of a – kind of high single-digit growth rate.

We – and I think that’s accomplishable and doable. Is that a guarantee? No, absolutely not. I think if we did an acquisition of size, say, we had a lumpiness of $500 million to $1 billion or even greater acquisition. When we do that transaction, we are going to pay it out. We are not going to kind of safe harbor it and leach it out and do like, oh, for the next five years, we can grow just because of this one acquisition 5% a year.

I mean, our partners are expecting and I think rightfully, so they would be expecting that we give them everything we’ve got. Again, within reason making sure that we can maintain our balance sheet and leverage, et cetera. And so when I say kind of a mid to high single-digit growth rate kind of post that being very accomplishable, I would say that’s kind of the plan, ex large transactions that may allow you to kind of take that to a double-digit growth rate for any particular transaction or year.

Elvira Scotto

Okay, great. No, that’s very helpful. And just in terms of your long-term distribution coverage target, can you just remind us what that is?

David Dehaemers

Yes, I mean, I – help me – our guidance. Didn’t we give guidance on that?

Gary Brauchle

We did for the year, and I think you are looking for something longer than that. Just as a reminder.

Elvira Scotto

Yes.

Gary Brauchle

Here is 130 to 150. And we’ve now said that we should be at the high-end of that range. But…

David Dehaemers

And so, yes – so and then I think in 2018, you are going to see us to have high coverage again. The reason I’ll remind everybody for that is is that, we’re enjoying huge benefits of REX having tremendous cash flow. Our intention is to control our balance sheet, and we’ll have high coverage. So that we’re paying down debt on a short-term basis.

So that when the REX notes do become due, as an example, we are able to cover those off from kind of past operations, et cetera, and still maintain a very healthy debt-to-EBITDA coverage ratio. I do – you are not asking, but I’m going to volunteer it anyway. It’s just – I have to tell you, it is a little frustrating where there’s a – we always tell our employees, don’t compare yourselves to each other or don’t compare your salary, your raises or your bonuses or whatever.

But the answer to your question is post kind of the REX debt coming due and our plan to do that, one answer is probably kind of a 110 to 115 long-term coverage ratio. We think our business is built for that. But where I was heading is, if the MLPs land is a beauty contest and there’s 50 states, but let’s say, there’s 70 MLPs and it’s a beauty contest.

I do have to tell you it’s a little frustrating to be at 3.6 times debt-to-EBITDA covering at 1.3 maybe as high as 1.5 by the end of the year, saying, we are going to have a similar metric next year. Hitting on all cylinders, having gone from $1.15 four years ago to $3.70 now, and then you have other people in the beauty and be rated like we are on the debt side of the equation, which is almost investment grade rated by one, which is the BB+, but then B1 on the other.

And then yet on the other hand, you’ve got other people in the beauty contest who were investment-grade rated that will run above 5x and haven’t raised their distributions for a couple of years. And this is a little bit of unasked for addictive, but that boggles my mind and it’s mildly frustrating, because we work really hard around here and try and give everybody our best effort and it’s just a little disconcerting sometimes.

Elvira Scotto

Yes, now that make sense. Well, thanks for the clarification.

David Dehaemers

You bet. Do we have anybody else in the queue?

There are no further questions in the queue at this time.

David Dehaemers

Why don’t we – we’re almost an hour, but why don’t we go ahead and give everybody one more opportunity to enter. And then we’ll clear those if they do, and if they don’t, then we’ll end it at this.

And there are no further questions in the queue at this time.

David Dehaemers

All right, operator. Well, thank you, everybody, that participated on the call, both questions as well as those just interested in our company. Again, our partners thank you very much for your interest. And I hope you all have an awesome evening. Thank you. Bye.

And ladies and gentlemen, that concludes today's conference call. We thank you for your participation.

