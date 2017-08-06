Hardinge's (HDNG) CEO Charles Dougherty on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Hardinge, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDNG)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

August 3, 2017 11:00 AM ET

Thank you, Bob, and good morning, everyone. We certainly appreciate you taking the time today to join us and for your interest in Hardinge. Joining me on the call are Chuck Dougherty, our new President and CEO, who joined us on May 11 this year. We also have with us Doug Malone, our Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

You should have a copy of the financial results that were released this morning before the market opened, and if not, you can access them on the Company's website at www.hardinge.com. You will also find on the website the slides that will accompany our conversation today.

Charles Dougherty

Thank you, Deb, and thank you all for joining us today. Since joining the Company approximately 90 days ago, I've been visiting our major operations around the world and listening and learning in conversations with many customers and employees. Over these months, I validated some of my initial thoughts regarding Hardinge that compelled me to join the company, and it confirmed my belief that we have a strong foundation from which we can build.

Hardinge has an extensive global reach with capabilities in operations, engineering and sales around the world with great brands and really talented, motivated and dedicated people. Later in the call, I'll review our near-term focal areas and thoughts on how we can better leverage this foundation.

I'll just mention briefly some comments on the quarter before I turn it over to Doug to provide you more detail. It was a solid quarter with strong orders across all regions. The volume and improved profitability we delivered demonstrated the operating leverage inherent in our business model, and we ended the quarter with strong backlog, no long-term debt and with significant financial flexibility to support our growth initiatives.

Let me turn it now to Doug to review our financial results.

Douglas Malone

Thank you, Chuck. Good morning, everybody, thank you for joining us today. I will be speaking to the slides that we posted this morning. As reflected in our quarterly earnings release, sales were $78.2 million, an 11% improvement over prior year sales of $70.2 million.

Excluding the unfavorable effect of currency translation, sales were up 14%. The growth in sales over the prior year period was driven by higher levels of machine shipments in North America and Asia. North America has benefited from an improving industrial economy, and while the changes we are making to our distribution channel are not fully apparent in the quarter, we expect going forward this will help drive better sales.

In Asia, while our growth continues to be driven by our ability to meet customer needs in China, we are seeing encouraging activity levels in Taiwan, Thailand and South Korea as well. Our trailing 12-month sales were $297 million, an increase of 2% over 2016 sales of $292 million. Similar to the quarter, improvements were the result of machine shipments in North America and Asia, with both regions increasing approximately 5% over 2016.

Europe trailed 2016 by approximately 7%, reflecting the weak order environment in that region through much of 2016. Gross profit for the quarter was $26.6 million, a 13% improvement over $23.6 million in the prior year period, with gross margin expanding 500 basis points to 34.1%. The improvement in gross profit and margin over the prior year period is mainly attributable to increased sales volume.

Gross profit for the trailing 12-month period was $99.3 million compared to $97.5 million in 2016, an increase of $1.8 million or 2%. This improvement, which was impacted by higher sales as noted earlier, was also favorably influenced by $0.5 million in incremental savings from our 2015 restructuring program. The gross margin improvement on lower sales levels, reflected in the trailing 12 months and 2016 when compared to the earlier periods, was driven by benefits from the 2015 restructuring program and improved productivity.

Turning to net income. Here we present both GAAP and non-GAAP results. The reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP is included in the release and slides as Deb mentioned. Net income for the quarter was $2.5 million compared to $100,000 in the prior year period. In the current quarter, we recognized $1.1 million in expenses primarily associated with the executive search and severance charges, as well as $500,000 in restructuring costs under the program we announced last quarter.

In the prior year period, we recognized $400,000 in expenses associated with the strategic review and $200,000 in restructuring costs related to our 2015 restructuring program. Excluding these costs, net income was $4.2 million compared to $800,000 in the prior year period, a 425% improvement.

In addition to the favorable effect of increased sales on net income, we have improved our operating leverage as a result of year-over-year savings generated by our 2015 restructuring program and controlled SG&A spending, which adjusted for the unusual charges was approximately $19 million in both the current and prior year periods.

We expect the current restructuring program to provide incremental annual savings of approximately $2 million to $2.5 million once completed. The current quarter net income was also favorably impacted by the release of a $600,000 reserve for uncertain tax positions as a result of expiring statute of limitations. Our full year effective tax rate should be in the low to mid-teens.

The trailing 12-month net income was $2.8 million compared to $1.2 million in 2016. Excluding the restructuring-related expenses and unusual charges, net income was $7.6 million compared to $4.4 million in 2016, a 73% improvement. Similar to the quarter, the trailing 12-month improvement over 2016 was influenced by increased sales level, controlled SG&A spending, as well as the impact of our 2015 restructuring program.

Our adjusted EBITDA, again, a non-GAAP measure, was $6.2 million for the quarter, a $3.1 million or 100% improvement over the prior year period, which we believe, clearly reflects the impacts of our efforts over the last couple of years as we were able to generate stronger results – I'm sorry, despite lower revenue levels.

We have a strong balance sheet. Our only debt remaining is $4.6 million, which we intend to pay off during the third quarter. We have $26.4 billion in cash, and our capital requirements are minimal at this time. Similar to 2016, we expect CapEx to be around the $2 million to $2.5 million this year.

Today, we announced the suspension of our quarterly cash dividend in conjunction with our development of a long-term strategy for growth and the nominal value of the dividend. We will continue to assess this regularly as part of our capital allocation and review.

Turning to working capital. We believe there is more room for improvement. We expect we can reduce our working capital needs and improve our ability to generate cash, and we'll actively be working on this over the next year. Chuck will speak more to this.

Turning to orders. Orders for the quarter were $93 million, a 15% improvement over the prior year period of $81 million. Excluding the unfavorable impact of currency translations, orders were up 17%. The order level this quarter was very encouraging, especially given where the industry has been for the last couple of years. Our book-to-bill ratio was, in fact, 1.2x. As you've seen though, there can be a great deal of fluctuation from quarter-to-quarter, but at this point we are expecting 2017 to reflect improvement over 2016.

Orders reflected strength in all regions, with a solid rebound in Europe. Again, the trailing 12-month period is a better way to evaluate this trend. While far from some of our historical levels following the recent industrial recession, these levels are encouraging. This strong order activity has led to backlog of $145 million, a level not seen in 5 years. With the majority of this backlog in machine tools, we expect all of this backlog should ship in the next 12 months.

With that, let me turn the call back to Chuck.

Charles Dougherty

Thanks, Doug. I'd like to briefly provide a review of my first 90 days. As I mentioned, Hardinge has many strengths. Our global capabilities for an organization this size are impressive. I was pleasantly surprised, in fact, at how well we operate in China. We have a leading market position, great facilities and a strong team there.

Having worked in much larger organizations with significant presence in China, I can confidently state that our capabilities and our market presence there are truly world-class. In addition to our global reach and strong brands, as I mentioned earlier, we have great people around the world. I believe, in fact, that we can better utilize our talent to grow our market share and drive innovation and sales through a more integrated go-to-market approach across our businesses.

I also was pleased to find that HIPEx, the Hardinge operational excellence program, is well ingrained in the culture of the organization and provides a necessary mindset for continuous improvement. This too is a testament to the people and their willingness to embrace change. I see our opportunities and better leveraging our global scale and talent while optimizing our operational footprint.

We are, in fact, a complex company for an organization of our size, and I believe that in simplification, through the implementation of common processes and systems, we can drive not just productivity and efficiencies but creativity and opportunities. And finally, while we have excellent presence across many verticals in China, we are in fact under-penetrated in key markets like the U.S. and Europe.

By better leveraging our global capabilities, I'm confident that we can improve our position in those key industrial markets. We have the product and can be competitive, it's a matter of execution.

So let me tell you what I expect of us in the near term. First, we'll concentrate on completing the previously announced restructuring to plan by mid-2018. Our savings from the program we expect will be $2 million to $2.5 million annualized, with the previously announced investment of approximately $4 million. Not all that investment is cash.

While we are completing that effort, we are developing a plan to optimize our footprint. This goes to the simplification I was referring to. We're also working to simplify our legal entity structure and move to common operating systems and processes across our businesses and locations. We are realigning goals to operate as one team, which I believe will help us create greater sales synergies.

I'm strongly committed to ensuring we operate with a value system that will be at the core of the company and help us drive towards a more performance-oriented culture. We also will be developing a long-term strategic roadmap for Hardinge that we look forward to sharing with you likely early next year. We have added additional capability in the organization to strengthen our focus on developing a robust, long-term growth plan for the company. You can see on Slide 13, our operating values, our decisions and processes will be founded on these principles.

With that, Bob, we can open the call for questions.

Charles Dougherty

Actually, this is Chuck, but thank you, Bob. Thank you for your time today and your interest in Hardinge. I'm a believer in open communications with our investors and transparency, so I look forward to having conversations with you in the future. If you are interested, we plan to be at the Liolios Gateway Conference in San Francisco in September, and welcome meeting you there. Otherwise, please don't hesitate to reach out with any questions. I look forward to speaking with you all soon. Thank you.

