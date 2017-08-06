DIRTT Environmental Solutions' (DRTTF) CEO Mogens Smed on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd (OTCPK:DRTTF) Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call August 3, 2017 9:00 AM ET

Executives

Scott Jenkins - President, Interim CFO & Director

Mogens Smed - Co-Founder, CEO and Director

Analysts

David Quezada - Raymond James Ltd.

Neil Linsdell - Industrial Alliance Securities

Rupert Merer - National Bank Financial

Gavin Fairweather - Cormark Securities

Christopher Martino - Laurentian Bank Securities

Gabriel Leung - Beacon Securities Limited

Scott Jenkins

Thank you, Operator. Good morning and welcome to DIRTT Environmental Solutions Second Quarter 2017 Results Conference Call. With me this morning, I have Mr. Mogens Smed, CEO of DIRTT.

Now before we begin, I'll remind you that certain information on today's call, including responses to questions posed, could constitute forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties relating to DIRTT's future financial or business performance. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements. Risk factors that may affect results are detailed in DIRTT's filings with the Canadian Securities Commission, which can be accessed at www.sedar.com.

Please note that DIRTT is under no obligation to update any forward-looking statements discussed today except as required by applicable law, and investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements.

For this morning's call, Mogens is going to provide commentary on overall business conditions before turning the call over back to me. I'll discuss key trends and a summary of our financial results. We will then be available for questions/answers. Mogens, over to you.

Mogens Smed

Thank you, Scott, and good morning each of you on this call. We saw a strong year-over-year revenue growth of 14.3% in the second quarter, although our own revenue expectations fell a bit short as some projects were delayed and expected order dates were pushed out. This resulted in weak and unexpected EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA for the quarter, independent of some of the items Scott will discuss shortly. Our confidence in our business going forward, however, could not be stronger. We continue to gain momentum in the healthcare market, including working towards multiple U.S. national account agreements with significant healthcare providers; a substantial scope increase on the major project green, which we reference in Q2 earnings report, will generate to start -- start to generate healthy revenues in the third quarter; and of course, worsening labor, material, time and quality issues continue to plague the conventional construction industry in DIRTT's favor.

We continue to invest in sales, marketing and business development resources. We're positioned to take advantage of the growing opportunity in front of us, both in North America and internationally. Albeit a quarter behind schedule, it's our expectations that our investments will help drive what we believe will be healthy revenue growth for the remainder of 2017, and we will, again, start to demonstrate the scalability of DIRTT's business model.

On top of these investments, we also -- we also truly accelerated our investment in what we do best, creating innovations that better the construction industry. I use DIRTT Connext as a key example, which is our annual 2-week sales, marketing and industry event in Chicago. In front of 800 guests at our Connext's Partner day, we used our ICE software and unveiled how multiple people in separate physical locations can meet in one virtual-reality world so people can see a space and interact with one another in real time even if they're in different parts of the world. Then during the public showcase, close to 4,000 prospective clients and sales partners came to our Green Learning Center and saw our Leaf wall, which is our answer to a sustainable folding wall with integrated technology. We also showcased Timber Frame in a way no one had ever seen before.

Looking ahead, we remain focused on long-term opportunities and investing for the long-term growth. The market opportunity for DIRTT continues to get bigger and bigger, and the feedback from our clients, partners and other key stakeholders could not be more positive. Our results will always fluctuate on a quarter-to-quarter basis, and we've always cautioned investors to view DIRTT over a longer timeframe and more specifically on a trailing 12-month basis. Before addressing some specific initiatives and providing further insight on the second half of the year, I want to address a key event from the second quarter. I would be remiss if I didn't discuss the recent challenges with our CFO position. First, let me start by saying we are building the foundation of what we hope will grow into a billion-dollar company in the not-so-distant future. I am confident we have a talented team focused on getting us there. Earlier this year, we did hire someone for the CFO position and unfortunately we learned very quickly that this person did not meet the high standards of our culture or our expectations. After a series of unfortunate incidents at company events, DIRTT conducted a thorough and transparent investigation and parted ways with the short-tenured CFO along with 3 other people.

I want to be very clear that DIRTT has a culture of respect, encouragement, teamwork, support, innovation and creativity, where all team members are free from harassment, coercion, inappropriate behavior and discrimination. I recognize that for our shareholders our quick and swift action may have caused some uncertainty, but there was never a doubt in my mind nor in Scott's or the rest of our team's minds about making the correct and immediate decisions that we did. This was best for our company. My final comment on this subject is that we are fortunate to have a strong finance team that has already stepped up, including Ha Tran, our Vice President of Finance, along with all the other leaders in that group. Along with our Board of Directors, Scott has already begun quarterbacking the search for our new CFO. In the meantime, he's more than capable of the role of CFO, having previously led our IPO and held that position as CFO for DIRTT.

I would now -- I now would like to turn to something more positive and provide an update with respect to some major contracts. In late April of this year, we announced the award of a multilocation contract valued at approximately USD 5 million for a Fortune 100 company. This initial agreement encompassed 17 project locations. Since that time, the scope of this agreement has grown substantially and we've been notified of an additional 49 locations, bringing the total to 66 locations for this customer and now totaling an estimated revenue of USD 32.7 million. 2/3 of the currently awarded locations are expected to be delivered in the second half of 2017 and 2018. In anticipation of an acceleration in orders for this client, we transitioned existing team members and added resources in the first half of this year, which is reflected in our SG&A numbers. DIRTT is currently overseeing all installations for this client, however, we expect to transition this to the client late in the second half once their dedicated teams have completed training.

In addition to this increased project scope for this significant client, we've just received verbal confirmation of our order from the Kuwait ministry for over $9 million to ship in the first half of 2018. In addition -- sorry, before I turn the call over to Scott, I'm going to take the opportunity to comment on our recently appointed board changes.

As we continue to invest and expand our reach into the healthcare market, our expectation is that we will leverage Todd Lillibridge's extensive healthcare, property management and development expertise. I also want to personally thank Diana Propper for her support and contribution to our board over the past 8 years. We know Diana will continue to be a supporter and we look forward to watching her future successes. Now over to Scott.

Scott Jenkins

Thank you, Mogens, and good morning, ladies and gentlemen. As Mogens mentioned, we saw strong revenue growth year-over-year in a quarter which, along with the first quarter, has historically been weaker than the second half of the year. Delays on a few projects combined with a weaker-than-expected June led to Q2 revenues falling below our expectations. However, we have seen a very strong start to the third quarter. Before getting into financial statement details, one general comment I'd like to make is that 2017 is shaping up in a similar fashion to 2016, where the second half of the year is seeing an increase in sales momentum. As we commented within our Q1 earnings call, we continue to see new and existing clients specify DIRTT as their standard for [indiscernible] construction across multiple locations within different geographic areas. In addition to the Fortune 100 company agreement that Mogens discussed, we are close to finalizing agreements for DIRTT to be a preapproved construction standard for multiple healthcare providers in the United States. We expect this will help contribute to year-over-year revenue growth going forward. Anecdotally, we're seeing healthy momentum in all industry segments, including corporate, government and education. Somewhat interestingly, we're also seeing slight improvement in the energy sector as compared to the same period last year. We continue to receive feedback from our clients, partners and other stakeholders that the conventional construction industry is broken. In the U.S., the fact is there's a current unemployment rate for construction of 4.5%, an aging workforce and rising material and labor costs. The option for DIRTT has never been stronger.

I will now comment on our financial results for the quarter in more detail. Revenue increased by $8.8 million or 14.3% over Q2 2016. Trailing 12-month revenue increased 17% over the prior 12-month period to just under $285 million. Solid revenue growth in 2 sectors contributed to this. healthcare represented 18% of total revenue versus 13% in the prior year, and technology represented 11% of total revenue versus 7% in the prior year. The majority of second quarter revenue growth versus the prior year came from Canada, but on a quarter-to-quarter basis, revenue by country can fluctuate due to timing of certain projects. We believe our historic trend of 80% to 85% of revenue derived in U.S. dollars and in the United States will continue. Included for the quarter is $2 million of installation revenue related to specific projects such as installations for the Fortune 100 client agreement that Mogens spoke about. This compares with $0.3 million of the second quarter of 2016.

This revenue has an associated lower gross margin, which I'll cover shortly. We do not expect any significant increase in installation revenue as a percentage of overall revenues in the third quarter. Gross profit percentage for the quarter was 42.7% and adjusted gross profit percentage was 43.9% -- sorry, 42.9%. Respectively, these amounts represent a decrease of 190 and 220 basis points from the second quarter of 2016. Around half of these decreases, or 100 basis points, can be attributed to the lower margin on installation revenue. The remainder of the decrease can be attributable to uneven production levels within the quarter. This was partially offset by the increase in healthcare projects, which usually have a higher margin profile due to complexity. The second quarter saw SG&A as a percentage of revenue climb to 47.0% and adjusted SG&A of 40.4%. Respectively, this represents an increase of 200 and 190 basis points versus the prior year.

The second quarter historically represents our heaviest SG&A spend as it includes our annual DIRTT Connext event. This year saw increased partner attendance and was the first year all DIRTT sales team members were in attendance for training and updates. Despite the increased size, scope and attendance, which we believe are all growth-generating factors, the total direct expenses this year totaled $3.5 million and did not significantly increase from prior year. The increase in SG&A cost can be attributed to the increase in salaries, benefits and commissions for sales-related team members along with resources assembled to work on the multiproject agreement for the Fortune 100 company. This team currently totals 11 direct individuals. Also, included in the quarter are one-time severance and restructuring related costs of approximately $800,000 from multiple people and an increase in travel and marketing activities as a result of increased tours to our main Calgary facility and our growing sales and marketing team. I want to note that we've seen a nearly 97% increase year-over-year in client tours to Calgary.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $2.1 million, and this amount includes the previous mentioned $800,000 in severance and reconstructing costs plus $300,000 in foreign currency exchange loss. Cash flows from operating activities were negative $0.6 million and excluding changes of working capital were positive $0.1 million. One headwind we're seeing that has potential to affect topline revenues is the weakening of the U.S. dollar against the Canadian dollar. 80% to 85% of our revenues are derived in U.S. dollars, and continued U.S. dollar weakness would result in decreased Canadian dollar denominated revenues. However, this would partially be offset by decreased costs, as 45% to 50% of our cost structure is also denominated in U.S. dollars.

DIRTT continues to invest in innovations such as multiperson, multisite ICE virtual and augmented reality experiences; product development initiatives, such as the Leaf wall; and research and development into initiatives such as DIRTT Timber.

We believe that continued investment in our technologies and solutions will drive short-term and long-term growth. Our capital expenditures on software development and product development totaled $2.5 million during the quarter. A further $2.6 million has also been included in the quarter's SG&A for these investments. During the quarter, DIRTT also utilized $3.9 million to repurchase 631,363 shares under its normal course issuer bid at an average cost of $6.19 per share.

Before opening this call for questions, I'll briefly touch on our growth strategy. Our strategy continues to focus on 5 key initiatives, which are, increased penetration of existing markets, enter new industry verticals, expand into new geographies, invest in new products, technologies and solutions, and explore strategic partnerships. In our key North American markets, we are seeing ongoing and accelerating investments from our partners.

2017 saw record partner attendance at DIRTT Connext, as well, local Green Learning Center investment and the previously mentioned increase in tours to Calgary. These investments are matched by our investment in our sales and marketing team, which has increased approximately 20% year-over-year. Our investment in new industry verticals was highlighted at DIRTT Connext, with the showcase of a residential DIRTT micro apartment and of course our sustainable folding wall, Leaf. We're also working on small exploratory projects with residential partners in Canada and the U.S., but we still see significant revenues from this market opportunity as a few years off.

We continue to explore strategic expansion to new geographies. I'm happy to welcome two new international partners to the DIRTT family, ITS Group in Singapore, an

d Architectural Wallsz in the United Kingdom. ITS is a large interior contractor, design consultant and project management firm focused on the healthcare industry, and Architectural Wallsz is an interior construction contractor and consultant with more than 3 decades of experience in the British and European markets. These partners join our existing partners Shreeji Innova in India and NMG in the Middle East. I want to specifically congratulate NMG for their recent healthcare project wins in both Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, which will support our revenue growth in 2018.

DIRTT has a strong culture of innovation and disruption. And our recent product innovations, continued investments in ICE, we believe, will only increase the distance between us and the conventional construction industry. Conventional construction continues to be slow in adopting new technologies, has an aging workforce and is faced with constant material and labor price increases.

This concludes our prepared remarks for today. I thank you for your time and attention. And I'd like to remind you that this webcast will be archived on DIRTT's website, dirtt.net. Operator, we are now ready for questions.

David Quezada

My first question here, just on some of the comments you made on R&D and the investment in ICE. Just maybe if you could clarify specifically what those investments are and maybe just a general commentary on your overall R&D kind of strategy and the investments you're making there?

Mogens Smed

Okay. Well, I think a couple of calls ago, I told you that we were country when country wasn't cool. Where we started with VR way before the rest of the market. And for instance, Microsoft, just last week, released their version of what the HoloLens can do that they have of their own. Well -- and they showed the mixed reality, which is the ability to create a total environment in real time, while we introduced that in Chicago 1.5 years ago, last Connext. So the whole virtual reality experience is so important for us because a lot of our clients, like this big one that we secured, they're in different parts of the world, you know what I mean? They can't all come into one place to experience what the space is like. And by being able to take these -- wear these goggles -- and by the way, Microsoft isn't the only one that has them.

There's lots of other ones. They're able to -- we're able to talk to them real time of what their whole space is going to look like. It was real important and a lot better than a shop drawing. We have a big hospital project that we're working on that Scott mentioned here in San Francisco. Well, they're here now walking through their whole space. They see exactly what it is. It completely changes the experience for the contractor, the architect and the client. So we're continuing to invest in that area. Another area where we're investing in, certainly, is in our solutions. We talk about the healthcare. It demands certain things, like, one of the things that -- if you've ever been in a hospital, there's a headwall behind your -- and provides oxygen systems, vacuum systems, air, gases, all that type of thing. Well, we've developed our own -- completely own system that has full approvals, and we'll be able to deliver the first of the year and reduces our cost to the client by 2/3 and a much, much better modular solution.

So again that's been a big initiative. The way we deal with building bathrooms in both -- because now that we're getting to the residential market, we're looking to build their bathrooms and their showers and all that for them. We've had to develop a system, a total system that accommodates their plumbing, that accommodates their electrical, all those types, the sheet metal and all that. That systems is now is developed and we're putting it into -- and when we develop something that, then we got to put into ICE and that's more investment. So it's really -- until we get it into ICE, it's not real time. So these are the type of things -- and then of course what we're doing in Timber. And I put a number to it right now, we're just getting ready now, but we have over $1 million of solid orders that we're going to be shipping in the next couple of months for our Timber, and that's taken a lot of investment, especially on what the capabilities of our equipment can do. So again those are the kind of investments that we're doing on a continual basis.

Scott Jenkins

And I'll add something to that David is -- so I'll tie into Mogens on the Timber. Subsequent to Q2, we received our first, large 6-figure order for a technology company in Northern California that's been a long-standing client, and we see a lot of momentum there for Timber. Mogens mentioned that we have actually for the first time in our sales backlog and we have Timber projects, so that's coming along well. So that investment is going to start to generate returns. Specifically, I mentioned during the prepared remarks that during the quarter, we capitalized $2.5 million.

That number doesn't also include approximately $550,000 that we also have relating to patents. We continue -- and I think this is a good data point, we continue to generate a significant amount of intellectual property, both on ICE and/or from our Product Development team. Leaf is an example. We've seen tremendous momentum. And we're hoping by September, October, the first commercial orders -- we have a tremendous, almost -- folk's interest in Leaf, but we'll be prepared to start shipping that to clients here shortly. That is a great example of where the DIRTT DNA -- and Geoff Gosling does a great job of speaking about this, the DIRTT DNA has been maintained but it bridges both commercial, healthcare and the residential sectors. So we think that'll very exciting for us. Of note is that we also expensed directly $2.6 million in R&D and innovation-related efforts, but there's also peripheral costs in addition to that in SG&A for different things with that.

David Quezada

Okay. Great. That's really helpful. My only other question, just on the quarter. Are you able to wrap any numbers around the amount of G&A that went into preparing for the Fortune 100 contract? Any kind of color you can offer there?

Scott Jenkins

Well, as we mentioned in our prepared comments, so this is a -- this client, we're very excited to work with, and we hope that the scope even grows beyond what we've said. But their speed requirements, it's full DIRTT solutions, is pushing us to be a better company. And they're working directly with us, and then in the back we have support of some of our partners. So we have a dedicated -- for this project, the ongoing project, which we hope will be many years, team of 11 plus peripheral support. So if you were just to quantify that, on an annual basis, that team alone would be $1 million, $1.5 million, that would be on an annual. So if we're to put it on a quarter basis, my estimate would be $0.25 million to $350,000 in expenditures.

Neil Linsdell

Just to stick on that Fortune 100 customer. If you do the math, it looks like your initial contract was around $300,000 per location and that grew to about $500,000. Can you say what's different from what you were initially discussing to what you're now installing?

Mogens Smed

Right. Well, because -- they contemplated originally that they were smart enough to install the stuff themselves, okay? And they're good at making -- doing certain things, but they don't understand installation, so we've taken over the installation of it. So that's escalated them, the size of the contract, right? It's increased the scope for us. We thought we're just going to be doing product and now we're actually doing the installation for them too. And that runs certainly in the range of -- and they've increased the scope too of the products that we're providing to them too. So that's the reason for it.

And as I said, when we told you $5 million, it's because -- again, we have no insurances that it's going to go beyond this $32 million. I will say, as difficult as they are, you can take a wild-guess who they are, but regardless is that they are very happy with us for some reason and that gives us reason. We know we've got these next stores and, again, they've got a lot more than 66 stores. So they're happy with what we're doing so far and the installations have been quite successful. I want to add one other point about SG&A. What we're making for them is not our standard product line, so we've had to put the whole thing in -- on an ongoing basis, get it into ICE to bring more efficient for us. The first 14 or 15 were sort of applying a little bit blind on some of them and in more of a bespoke manner instead of our regular manufacturing. So we've been -- we are invested heavily in getting the whole thing into ICE.

Neil Linsdell

Okay. And on these 66 locations, are these all in the U.S.?

Scott Jenkins

No.

Mogens Smed

No. We're currently installing one in England right now. We'll be doing one in Austria. We definitely have 2 coming in France. We're arguing about one that we don't want to install in Turkey. We just don't want to endanger our people, I mean, in that regard, so...

Scott Jenkins

It's a good question to ask, Neil, because one of our strategic ultimates is expanding it into new geographies, but, do it very targeted. So the opening of our Green Learning Center 1.5 years ago in London, our team in Singapore exploring Southeast Asian markets, of course, strong, strong partnership with NMG for the whole Middle East region. But this will also give us experience in continental Europe and potentially elsewhere.

Neil Linsdell

Very nice. And just another question on healthcare. I mean, it really looks like healthcare from all I've seen in the presentations is really of this hockey-stick-type ramp or tipping point, where you going to get there. Can you talk about what you've done as far as staffing levels within this group? And in that pipeline of customers, I know you have to kind of progress from small contracts to large contracts. The pipeline that you're looking at right now in healthcare, is most of this in existing customers that you've done small projects for?

Mogens Smed

No. For instance, we have a very large one coming with Sutter Health in San Francisco, right downtown San Francisco. For us it's -- well, it's over $7 million for us, okay? And we've been working on that for 3.5 years. And Kaiser is one that we have about 17 different locations that we got committed to right now, that we've been working with Kaiser now for 3 or 4 years. They're a small clinical environment. So another one is HCA out of Nashville, and then Summa Health that we're doing. I'm going to -- on Monday, I'll be in Cleveland, we're doing the Cleveland Clinic, 450,000 square feet for them next year. We just got a very nice contract with Sloan Kettering in New York City. We've done several installations with them.

We're doing one called Reliant out of Connecticut right now. And then we've got -- one of the more active ones right now is in British Columbia. We're doing 10 clinics for the mental health clinics for them in British Columbia. So it's broad based but, yes, I agree, the biggest issue will be our ability to execute because they are a little more complex, as Scott said. They're definitely more profitable for us. So what we've done for increasing staff, we've got a dedicated team of project managers at our level. We also have a dedicated of -- regional technicians to monitor the installations to make sure that they go effectively. And then we've got -- we've added to our sales and marketing team, we've just added 2 more people to it, one on a more technical basis and one that we hired from GE that was in their healthcare division. So we're definitely ramping up in those areas. And that's a market -- it's our greatest focus right now. Remember, we've been in -- it's just -- we're in it 8 years now and it's just now that it's starting to take hold for us.

Neil Linsdell

Would you care to speculate on how big this market could be for you, say, in 3 years?

Mogens Smed

Well, if it isn't over -- way over half of our sales in 3 years, I'll be totally shocked, totally shocked.

Scott Jenkins

The one thing I'd add on healthcare, just for everybody on the call is, we've been relatively consistent, I think, in the past talking about that these projects are complex. Sales cycles are long. Mogens touched on it with some of the work, with some of the clients he just mentioned. But we're getting to the point now where they've seen the capabilities and they've been blown away by our value proposition. And now we're in discussions about us becoming a standard, multilocations, multigeographies, but they are still complex projects. And it's a testament that we can do what we can do. It's a testament to the DIRTT system. That for us, this was actually -- it was just natural. But it truly is us versus conventional construction.

Mogens Smed

I can give you a statement. Sutter Health is in the building as we speak, with their contractor, with their architects. They're here for 3 days in the planning. And the exact words from the principal at Sutter Health was -- is, 1 month ago, we were screwed. We're 3 months behind. Because of your system, we're now 3 months ahead. So that's a physical statement from the people at Sutter Health. Our system, it's about our process more than anything and how we affect the overall installation and all the other trades.

Neil Linsdell

And I guess you've been increasing your manufacturing capacity and footprint with a new facility coming online. Can you just say if you have the capacity now to be able to deliver on these pretty large targets on the revenue?

Scott Jenkins

Yes. So yes, we do. We have increased. In Calgary, we've expanded our footprint. In Phoenix, we've expanded our footprint recently. The Phoenix facility, in particular, our team down there doing an amazing job but, obviously, to service the California markets. Some of the clients we've just mentioned are predominantly in California, where obviously the cost of conventional construction labor is through the roof and people can't even get people to build things. So we do have the capacity, the capital expenditures over the past 2 years. We've been in investment mode on that side as well. We will continue to invest in growth CapEx, but our maintenance CapEx will start to trail off.

Mogens Smed

I think in healthcare, too, we actually saw a little dip here, last couple of years over in Saudi Arabia, which was really our strongest market because of the energy. And you'll see that the bulk of our healthcare sales in the Middle East will be in Kuwait, not in Saudi Arabia. The money has really tightened up in Saudi Arabia. But we have -- as I say we're in -- we have one large project that we're shipping right now for 965 rooms. We're starting to ship it here. And then we have this big one that we just got with foreign ministry there for over $9 million that will ship in 2018.

Can you give a little more color on how your sales process and your execution on some of these large jobs will differ from your bread and butter business? You mentioned, you're getting involved with the installation on that large Fortune 100 customer's contracts. Can you talk about how your distribution partner is involved in the process and what the margin profile might look like compared to your regular business? I know it's a big question.

Mogens Smed

It really isn't a big question because the truth is these bigger jobs are much, much easier for us, a typical day of order entry. Yesterday, we had 50 different orders from as little as a few $100 to as big as $50,000. Even if we got a $1 million order, it will be coming in, in $50,000 and $100,000 lumps. So it doesn't go -- we stage it, like this big one we're doing for Kuwait. We're shipping it out literally 1 week at a time, so according -- it's on the site. Now on the site -- that's why our process is so compelling, they only have 6 to 8 people on the site. That's how these things install because they're coming in, as we say there, in the rectum of the business. We're coming in dead last.

So we've got a clean environment to work with. I want to refer directly to our partners. There's no question, if we tried to move a big job through -- some of our markets we would struggle with our partners and that's where we would have to back it up with our regional technicians. But like for instance Sutter Health, one workplace, they have a tremendous force. They're going to have no problem installing the Sutter Health. In other areas, we will struggle. We've struggled in Southern California, getting -- even just -- we are struggling getting labor in certain markets. In Southern California, we're definitely -- in Orange County in L.A., we're suffering. We're doing real well, we've got lots of horsepower in San Diego and areas like that, where our partners are very strong. Colorado, which is a growing market, we have very strong partners there. We're strong in Chicago. We're definitely strong in New York. Boston is a huge market for us, and we're extremely strong there, That Reliant Medical that we're doing there, we're going to -- we will not struggle with those so.

But you bet, it's a big concern for us, and we aren't sitting still on it. We're basically dedicating more and more resources to do that because the fact that the market is growing shows you that we have executed. We can probably list off 100 different medical installations that we've done. So that's why our reputation is growing. We're not asking anybody to be first man on the bus. I'm going to be -- I mean, like I said I'm in Cleveland on Monday, but I'm also in Cincinnati on Tuesday to meet with the Mercy Health there that we've installed. Now 2 -- one tower and another 2 towers, and then we're looking at doing more with them. So it's starting to feed on itself and not to mention, for us, our experience that we keep to gaining and, honestly, our product solutions are getting better and better. Where we've fallen short, we've invested in those areas.

Rupert Merer

So when you get these multilocation orders, like from the Fortune 100 customer or from a hospital group, how does the process differ from your normal process? How do you provide that common look and feel for the customer versus, say, driving all the sales through your distribution partners?

Scott Jenkins

Well, Rupert, it depends on the customers. So for the -- on the healthcare side, in particular, what we've seen is a lot of the healthcare clients that are -- like as what we've mentioned, Sutter is here today, they have a team, both internal and external, that they work with to cover multiple locations, and they have a lot of expertise. So what happens is they actually spend a lot of time with us here in Calgary, using ICE VR to collaborate among their team for final sign-off, final design iterations. ICE, actually, is a critical part of this process that really kind of ties them to us. And then they can then use those ICE files, alter them for the similar look and feel. Every location will be different for many of these clients, but there will be a similar look and feel and design esthetic. Because there's multilocations from a -- so if we think about the sales channel, and we think about Kaiser as an example, where we did a couple of clinics a few years ago in Colorado then a couple in California, a couple of small projects. Now Mogens has mentioned there's 17.

The sales cycle is being compressed. So we had a multiple team -- Mogens is involved directly and myself is involved directly in getting to know the client. Now the sales cycle is being compressed and the scope of a lot of projects increasing, so that helps. And then our local partners are critical, in particular with this client, to help on the execution side. Our local partners are critical on every project for local execution. They're the feet on the street. And in most cases, Mogens has mentioned some of our strongest partners and strongest markets, they have very skilled installation teams, project management and design capabilities. Where there's weak markets, Mogens has mentioned, Southern California and Orange County in particular in Los Angeles, then we will step in and we'll utilize our resources. And obviously, for this large Fortune 100 company, because it is a complex process. A portion of the -- that what they're ordering and the scope increase is not in ICE currently. We're working hard on that. So we have DIRTT-dedicated resources. We have put a team. This potential client is very large and we want to make sure it goes perfectly for them.

Mogens Smed

[Indiscernible] installations, healthcare installations on our web site. Rupert, I just want to add one thing. I'm not certain that this is on our website, but it's interesting to note that NMG, our partner over in the Middle East, can install in 1/3 the time that we can here in North America. They actually -- we -- are they on our -- we have them on our website. If you go on to our website and take a look at some of the hospital installations that we've done over there, you'll see how quickly they install and how efficiently they install. And that's our partner over there. And that's the same thing -- that's what we're -- that's the model that we're going to emulate here in North America.

Rupert Merer

All right. So we'll take a look. A quick follow up on the SG&A. You gave us some color on the R&D product development that is being expensed. But looking at the back half of the year, can you talk about how much capacity you have in your SG&A as far as project management and sell-staff goes? How much can you scale up the business with your existing SG&A footprint?

Scott Jenkins

So over the past 1.5 years, or like 2 years, we have added dedicated sales team members, marketing resources, industry specialists, healthcare in particular, but education team, government team -- our government team has just doubled -- throughout North America and also opening London and opening Singapore as examples. And a reminder, London both for the U.K. market but also to help support our partner in the Middle East, NMG. So our sales and marketing dedicated headcount now exceeds 100. It's 116 people as of June 30 and that's an increase of approximately 20% year-over-year. We expect the pace of those additions to slow, but I just want to kind of remind folks, when we add new team members, they come into Calgary, they get trained, they become part of the DIRTT ecosystem, they don't necessarily generate sales immediately.

Our DIRTT value proposition, the most frequent comment from potential clients, architects, designers, contractors is disbelief, because we're providing them with faster lead times, significantly faster lead times, higher quality, cost certainty, which nobody believes. So a lot of folks, we have to educate, prior to we can actually start the sales process. What's helping, of course, is for example projects with these healthcare providers, is once we do the first project, a small project potentially that a former -- or one of the previous questions was asked, then they go, "Wow, you did what you said you were going to do, and everything arrived on time, it looks beautiful. Oh, and it gives me flexibility for the future, and it was clean.

And I didn't get hit with this notion of a change order." So we have to get these sales team members, these industry specialists out there, but it can take 1 year to 1.5 years for them to start generating returns. So the short answer is we've added resources in the last 1.5 years, 2 years. We expect those additions to start to taper off, and we expect those people to start generating resources. One of the questions I get frequently asked is about when is the company going to start demonstrating scalability again. And we believe with higher revenue levels and the momentum we're seeing, we will start to generate that leverage in the business, which we demonstrated 2 years ago, again.

Canada was surprisingly strong in the quarter. Curious, if you could provide some color, whether we should be drawing a straight line between the pickup in energy and the strength there, and just your outlook for kind of the balance of the year north of the border?

Mogens Smed

Don't go long on Canada, I'm telling you. You know what I mean? We're -- for some -- there's a miracle going on here in Alberta. We're holding our own here in Alberta. It's unbelievable. I -- we predicted -- we're at almost double what we thought we're going to be this year, just in here in Alberta. We're definitely suffering in Saskatchewan. We're doing okay in British Columbia. We're doing actually okay in Ontario and in Quebec. So if you want us to explain it, we cannot. I can tell you we have certain major projects that are supposed to happen in 2018 here in Alberta. I mean, if they do it, I'll be amazed. We have the contracts, but I just can't see them doing them. But maybe we'll get lucky, who knows?

Scott Jenkins

So, Gavin, nothing to draw from that. It was interesting to ask too that Canada in this particular quarter drove the growth, but that's just timing of projects. We do see most of our growth south of the border in United States and internationally.

Mogens Smed

There was a couple of million dollars in clinics in Canada, for instance, in that quarter, right, between British Columbia and Alberta that we did. So that would have skewed the numbers too.

Gavin Fairweather

Okay. That makes sense. And then if we think about the Fortune 100 contract, as the scope stands today, how should we think -- be thinking about the distribution of work kind of through the back half of '17 into 2018?

Scott Jenkins

So our expectation -- it can move around, versus Q2, where we had an estimated $2 million, $2.5 million of sales, so it was minor. We do expect more in Q3, Q4, but fairly smooth and it can move. It's going to be logistics, timing. These are multilocation so it's really up to the client. Q3, obviously, we are already aware that there's a significant ramp from Q2.

Gavin Fairweather

Okay. And then I think you mentioned that there were some orders that moved from the Q2 and were deferred into future period. Can you quantify that?

Scott Jenkins

Yes, we -- and it's really just slippage and then moving into Q3, Q4. Mogens mentioned the project in Kuwait that's shipping right now, I think, USD 4.2 million in total. We had thought that would start to hit Q2, so estimated $2 million to $3 million. It's a rough estimate. What's moved? Some of the small stuff's moved.

Just going back to SG&A for a moment and recognizing that Q2 is heavy. Would you still expect SG&A as a percent of sales to decline through the year? Or given the significance of this contract, with the increased initial investments to support it, kind of offset that leverage until '18 or later?

Scott Jenkins

So, yes. First comment, just to reiterate, SG&A spend in Q2 is always the heaviest quarter, especially at DIRTT Connext, so $3.5 million direct cost related to DIRTT Connext in the quarter plus an increase in some travel and marketing-related expenditures, which may be related to that but also additional tours and client visits to Calgary and our other facilities, Phoenix and Savannah, in particular. So going forward, obviously, we don't that in future quarters. With our expected revenue growth, we do expect SG&A as a percentage of revenue to decline going forward.

Christopher Martino

Including in the back half of this year?

Scott Jenkins

Including in the back half of this year.

Christopher Martino

Okay, great. And where do you envision the ultimate margins on that large contract could end up? I mean, sure it could expand beyond the 66. Do they have 200 locations? Do they have 2,000? Where could that ultimately grow to?

Mogens Smed

They've got over 400 locations in the world, okay? And the one area that we basically -- that we don't want to do is we don't -- we don't want to do their stores in China. Because they have got this big thing, believe it or not, and this may one of the only things that Trump is right about, is there's a heavy, heavy import duty. They would have to pay, sending it in from the United States or Canada into China. Yes, so -- and that -- and so that's what the one that may not -- that's one that for sure may not happen, because it's almost 30% they got to pay more to ship the stuff into China.

Christopher Martino

But the client is happy with the work? They'd like to see it go further, beyond the 66?

Mogens Smed

Well, the fact that they are -- yes, they are. I mean, they...

Scott Jenkins

Expanded scope already, significantly.

Mogens Smed

I mean, I was just talking to them last week. I said, this is unbelievable, you know what I mean? You haven't fired us yet. They fire everybody. And they are -- if they weren't happy, believe me, we would know it, we wouldn't even be talking about the contract.

Christopher Martino

Okay. And going back to Canada for a second, recognizing the lumpiness, you previously stated $40 million as sort of an annual run rate for Canada. Would you say that's still reasonable?

Scott Jenkins

I think it's still reasonable, but Mogens mentioned we have been pleasantly surprised by Alberta and in particular the energy industry, but we have to comment that, that -- there's so many uncertainties there, right, in terms of the economies for western Canada in particular. But Canada is doing better than we expected.

Christopher Martino

Okay. That's great. And one more from me, just going back to the gross margin. Is any of that decline FX-related? Is currency significant at all or is it something else?

Scott Jenkins

No, there is currency. So we commented that 80% to 85% of our revenues, our top line revenues, are denominated in U.S. dollars. U.S. clients, our clients in the Middle East pay in USD. On our cost side, the offset is 45% to 50% of our cost. That includes aluminum as an input cost. And obviously we have significantly manufacturing teams in both Savannah, Georgia and Phoenix, Arizona. We have a healthy natural hedge. We've built our business model and our business to help remove some of the volatility, but there can be an effect on the top line, like, we have seen a large decrease, obviously, in the value of the U.S. dollar versus Canadian, both at the end of Q2 and subsequent to the end of Q2 in July here.

Couple of things. When I think of -- when you think about mid- to longer-term growth rates excluding larger contracts like the Fortune 100, how do you think about growth rates non-Canada, so U.S., international? I mean, that growth is historically has been north of 20%, a little bit lower this first half. But given the larger size of the base now, how do you think about year-over-year growth going forward?

Scott Jenkins

Well, we want to be conservative. Obviously, 14.3% growth year-over-year, trailing 12-month growth, which I think is a more important metric 17%. I think we would comment that we expect to see similar growth rates to that. Obviously, we're hopeful for more. We're very excited about some of the things we've talked about on today's call. But I think it would be difficult for us to commit. We want to see it come in. We -- the phrase, tipping point, is overused, I understand that, but the momentum we're seeing from our partners, the investment they're making, what we're seeing in the United States in terms of the macroenvironment, in terms of cost of construction, challenges, our brand recognition especially in healthcare -- Mogens has commented we've been there for 8 years but now we have these big clients talking to us. We've already completed projects. They don't have to be first person on the bus. These are mission-critical facilities that we're building for them.

But we now have that referenceable project and client list for them. So we feel confident -- remind everybody quarter-to-quarter can be lumpy. So I guess the short answer, Gabe, is 15% to 20%. We're happy with the trailing 12-month revenue growth of 17%. We want to continue to drive that higher. We're hopeful but -- I don't want to commit to that.

Gabriel Leung

Got it. And just moving over to the large contract. Can you -- you mentioned that you're going to be doing the installation on this particular contract. But can you disclose, out of the $33 million or so that you've disclosed, how much of that is installation related?

Scott Jenkins

I'm going to say $6 million.

Gabriel Leung

About $6 million. Okay. And generally, we should think about that...

Mogens Smed

That's 20% of the contract is what I put in there, right?

Scott Jenkins

Yes, and that's lower margin obviously...

Gabriel Leung

Right. Oh, I was going to ask, so the gross margin contribution, we should think of that as sort of -- let's call it mid-single-digits or so?

Scott Jenkins

Yes.

Gabriel Leung

Okay. And so how should we think about the gross margin contribution of this contract overall? Do you think it'll be in line with your current consolidated, what's your [indiscernible] 44%? Or should we think about as being maybe slightly diluted?

Mogens Smed

It's going to be -- it'll be as good or better. They're buying at the very high end of our product offering. They're not buying anything from the low end.

Gabriel Leung

Got it. Maybe, one last thing. That's about this, in previous quarters' conference calls, just around the capitalized R&D, I mean, you disclosed what you guys are expecting. Obviously, some of the nearest jobs in residential in tier is Timber frame and Leaf. I'm just curious, though, are there milestones that you're going to hit that's going to prompt -- that's going to require you to move that capitalized R&D line to the P&L? Is there any expectations around that?

Scott Jenkins

Yes, actually that's a very good question in terms of the financial statements. The -- we referenced that we actually -- Mogens spoke about that we have $1 million of potential orders on Timber coming in the short term, and we just, early this week, received first major 6-figure order on Timber from a technology company in California. That will, specifically related to Timber, will trigger a portion of the capitalized amount. And we're still innovating. Our team is still working on new innovations there. But a portion will move to the P&L. My estimation on that, of the product and development amount capitalized in the quarter, so the direct product and development amount capitalized in the quarter was $1.192 million. My expectation would be maybe 20% to 30% of that related to Timber may move to the P&L. So that would be $300,000 to $400,000 on a quarterly basis going forward.

For us to capitalize, it has to be completely new innovations that we're working on. We're going to file intellectual property, completely new designs, capabilities. And then when it becomes revenue generating, then we move it to expense. A portion of our Timber expense in particular is in SG&A though as well, and that would be folks on the Timber line, in the manufacturing, but both also folks in some of the design process. We mentioned that $2.6 million overall of our SG&A in the quarter was related to innovation and product development, research development, ICE development. That was the number that was expensed.

Gabriel Leung

Got you. And helpful. Of the $2.9 million in the quarter that was capitalized, you just sort of gave some details. But can you sort of break down the composition of that $2.9 million?

Scott Jenkins

Sure. So $2.9 million, approximately $1.3 million to $1.4 million in software development in ICE, largely augmented reality, multisite, multiuser tied to that. Also some other new innovations that we're working on, on behalf of hopefully some new independent third-party customers for ICE. Product development, I just mentioned, $1.1 million to $1.2 million and then patents and trademarks, both filings, annual filings, new filings, new IP that we've filed for, of about $500,000 to $600,000.

Gabriel Leung

Okay. And what would be the callus that will prompt ICE development to move to the P&L?

Scott Jenkins

So ICE development moves to P&L, again, when it either becomes third-party revenue generating or no longer like once the core. So if there's a new capability, i.e., the augmented reality, once that becomes usable for us in a commercial fashion.

Scott Jenkins

Thank you, Operator. Well, that concludes our call for today. I want to thank everybody for participating and would like to thank you for your time and attention. And reminder that an archive of this call along with updated financial information is available on our website at dirtt.net. And we look forward to updating you again next quarter. Goodbye, everybody.

Mogens Smed

Thank you.

