Davide Campari Milano's (DVDCF) CEO Robert Kunze-Concewitz on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Davide Campari Milano SpA (OTCPK:DVDCF) Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call August 3, 2017 8:00 AM ET

Executives

Robert Kunze-Concewitz - CEO

Paolo Marchesini - CFO

Analysts

Trevor Stirling - Sanford C. Bernstein

Marion Boucheron - Raymond James Euro Equities

Edward Mundy - Jefferies

Alicia Forry - Investec Bank plc

Paola Carboni - Equita SIM Spa

Andrew Holland - Societe Generale

Olivier Nicolai - Morgan Stanley

Marco Baccaglio - Kepler Cheuvreux

Operator

Welcome, and thank you for joining the presentation of Campari's First Half Year Results 2017 conference call.

At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Bob Kunze-Concewitz, CEO of Campari.

Robert Kunze-Concewitz

Thank you. Good afternoon, and welcome to our conference call. If you have our presentation under your eyes, please move on to Page 3 and I'll kick off with the highlights. As you can see from the pretty robust numbers, we had positive, pretty positive first semester. Net sales on a reported basis were up 13.5%, but importantly up 6.8% on an organic basis. And even more importantly, we had a very nice performance by our Global and Regional Priority brands, growing respectively 9.2% and 11.5%. Gross profit was up 18.6% or 260 bps. Adjusted EBIT was up 11.6%, and group net profit adjusted was up 21.1%.

Moving on to Chart 4, comments on the organic growth. I've already commented on the Global and Regional Priorities, but it's also good to see that our Local Priorities are stabilizing and increased -- had a better performance in Q2. So overall, up 0.3%.

The adjusted organic EBIT is up 2.9% in the first half, showing acceleration in the second quarter, and clearly, this despite the planned adverse phasing of the A&P investments, which impacts for about 150 bps as well as investments in our enhanced distribution capability would generate another 70 bps dilution on the first half. Now clearly, the gross margin expansion of 150 bps helped recover a good chunk of that.

On the perimeter, the effect remains pretty accretive, thanks to the combined impact both of the Grand Marnier acquisition, which, actually, in the second half of this year will then turn organic as well as the disposal of low-margin businesses such as the still wine businesses, in line with our strategy of focusing on core spirits business. So net-net, the perimeter impacted the top line by 5% and the bottom line by 8.1%.

Group net profit reported of €108.6 million, up 61.7%; adjusted €93.5 million, up 21.1%. Net financial debt at the end of June 30 came in at €1,252,800,000 and this is following the Bulldog acquisition, the payment of the dividends, the sale of the Chilean winery as well as cash outflows generated by our liability management transactions.

Now it's important to stress that our most recent disposals, so the French Sancerre winery, the Carolans and Irish Smith brand as well as some real estate from the Grand Marnier portfolio totaling overall amount of €197.5 million are not included in this net financial debt situation.

So if we look at net debt/EBITDA, the end of June ratio is 2.9%. Taking into consideration all of these disposals, it would come down to a pro forma of 2.2x.

Looking at the organic sales growth by region. The Americas performed nicely, up 7.6%, Q2 was up 7.4%. So pretty stable overall. The U.S. was up 5% and this despite a pretty tough comp base last year where, in the first half, we were up 8.6%. The remainder of the region performed also very nicely. Jamaica, double-digit, up 10.7%; Mexico, continuing to grow very, very strongly, up 35%; and Canada continuing to grow at a nice high single-digit number.

Looking at the South Cone. Argentina returned to growth, had a strong recovery in Q2, up 36.4% in that quarter, bringing the total up 3.1%. And we had continued positive growth in Brazil, up 29%, but this is also versus a pretty easy comp base last year where we were down 26.5%.

And moving on to Southern Europe, Middle East and Africa, we were up 2.8%. We saw an acceleration in Q2, 3.8%. The largest market in that region, Italy, was impacted by the shifting of Easter from Q1 to Q2. So overall, we had a positive performance in Italy, up 1.4% on the half, but 3.4% on the quarter, benefiting from the later Easter.

Results in France and Spain were also very, very strong and helped sustain the macro weakness in Nigeria as well as some one-off impacts on our Global Travel Retail business.

North, Central and Eastern Europe performed very strongly, up 13.8%, 15.5% on Q2. This is a combination of flattish overall performance in Italy where, actually, our very high-margin key spirits brands, priority brands, performed very strongly and helped compensate for the lower-margin Cinzano sparkling wine and vermouth brand as well as agency brand. Most importantly, Aperol continued with a very sustained double-digit growth rate.

Russia had very positive growth, thanks to sparkling wines, and again, Aperol. Although starting from a small base, it's starting to become an interesting business in that market as well. Whereas the U.K. continued to have a very, very positive development, nice acceleration in Q2. We've seen the same in the Czech Republic, Belgium as well as all the other markets. Our Global Priority brands in general, but in particular, Aperol, has done fundamentally very, very well across the region.

Asia Pacific, in the first half, up 2.8%; Q2, and an acceleration, again, up 6.4%. Here, we have 2 tales. We have declines in Australia, which was handicapped at the beginning of the semester by some very harsh weather in January and they've been playing catch-up since and improving month-on-month. We need to also take into consideration it's had a pretty tough comp base last year of 12.6%. And last, but not least, bourbon and bourbon RTD are quite challenged from a competitive pricing standpoint. Nonetheless, again, Aperol has been a star performer in this area.

Moving on to Japan. Very positive growth with very nice recovery from Campari as well as Wild Turkey. And China also saw good growth from SKYY Vodka and GlenGrant.

Moving on to Page 8 and the growth drivers. We see that overall growth of 13.5%, had a 6.8% organic growth, 5% perimeter effect and a reduced ForEx effect to a positive 1.8%. Clearly, as we go forward, with the dollar strengthening, we'll see this turning probably into negative territory.

Moving on to Chart 10, just to reemphasize 2 things. One is that our split between developed and emerging markets is pretty stable now 79 to 21. And the U.S. has firmly established itself as our largest market with close to 28% share of our net sales, 27.6%, to be exact.

Remaining on the Americas and the following Chart 11. As I said earlier, solid organic growth of 5% despite a tough comp base. Q2 was a little bit one of the balancing acts after we had a very strong Q1 driven by rebalancing of stocks.

If we look at it on brand basis and clusters. Global Priorities were up very nicely, 4.6%. Wild Turkey is building some very, very nice momentum behind the Matthew McConaughey campaign. And our Italian specialities are doing extremely well, particularly Aperol again, up 42.1%; Campari, double digit as well, up 15.6%; Espolòn in the very high double digits; and very nice momentum on our smaller craft bitters.

On the, let's say, blotch on our performance in that area is SKYY Vodka, which declined by 2.7% on the -- in the first 6 months. Clearly, vodka remains a very, very competitive environment as most players are reacting to the growth of one particular brand by taking pricing down whereas we're keeping our pricing stable for brand equity management purposes.

Moving on to Jamaica. Jamaica, up 10.7%; Global Priorities, up 14% organically. So very good performance. And here, the biggest, let's say, grower is the Campari brand, up very high double digits.

Brazil, as I said earlier, had a nice increase in Q2. H1 organic sales were up 29%, bearing in mind that last year we were down 26.5%. However, the macroeconomic conditions and the overall environment remained pretty fragile, so we would be cautious on full year results going forward.

Argentina made a nice comeback in Q2 where it grew by 36.4%. If you actually look at the Nielsen's, we're the best-performing spirits company. And actually in the very large aperitifs category, we're the only company which is growing in sales. But beyond aperitifs, we also have very nice performance behind SKYY Vodka, Cynar.

Canada, last but not least, accelerating its growth in Q2, up 10.7% in the last 3 months and this was driven by Forty Creek, SKYY Vodka as well as the aperitifs with Campari, but most particularly, Aperol again doing phenomenally well. Wild Turkey also registered very nice growth, up 32.2%. And as you know, Canada is, for us, the -- one of the key test markets for our new spiced rum, Baron Samedi, and we're very pleased to see that brand going from strength to strength.

To close it up. Mexico, up high double digit, mostly driven by SKYY ready-to-drink, the Jamaican rums, and again, our aperitifs, Campari, in particular, Aperol

Moving on to Southern Europe, Middle East and Africa. Overall flat with a 2.8% organic growth, compensated by a negative perimeter effect of 3% as we've sold our still wine business and slight health on the currency side.

Italy started off with a negative Q1 where we were down 1.4%, but then reverted to nice growth of 3.4% in Q2, boosted by the Easter weekend. Again, here, Global Priorities are driving the growth, up 5.8% with Aperol already in its, I think, 13th year in our ownership, continuing to grow double digit, up 10.9%.

Campari, Braulio, Zedda Piras as well as our soft drinks contributed also nicely to growth whilst Crodino and Campari soda registered slightly negative performance over the half year, but had a nice positive trend in Q2.

If we look at the rest of the area -- of the region, we've got 7.6% sustained outperformance in Spain, Aperol, Bulldog and Campari, South Africa, again, with Aperol and Wild Turkey; France, Aperol and Campari. So this outperformance has helped compensate for the pretty negative performance of Nigeria, which clearly is being impacted by prolonged socioeconomic as well political instability.

Global Travel Retail was down 5.8% in terms of shipments, and there's some shipment phasing here and change of route-to-market in one key market, which meant that we had to buy back some stocks. But if you look at the underlying business, it is continuing to perform very, very nicely.

Moving on to North, Central and Eastern Europe. Very strong overall, 12.6% growth, with organic 13.8%, the perimeter down 2.3% as we discontinued some agency brands.

Germany, overall flattish, 0.5% increase in Q2, slight decline on the first half. But as I said, here, there are some moving parts with the higher-margin brands, particularly Aperol doing very, very well. Campari as well as Ouzo had their promotionality shifted in Q3 and we see them performing also very nicely in July. So no issues there. And from a small base, we're doing a very nice job at building the Wild Turkey brand as well as Bulldog.

Russia more than doubled versus last year, up 111.7%. Clearly, it's helped by a comp base. But at the same time, we're doing very nicely across the portfolio, not only on sparkling wines and vermouth, but most importantly on the higher-margin spirits, particularly on Aperol as well as Espolòn Tequila and Wild Turkey Bourbon.

If we look at all the other markets in the region, very strong, sustained growth, 20.4%, with the U.K. leading the pack, up 39.5%, with very strong performances by the Aperol and Campari brands as well as the Jamaican rums, Wild Turkey, GlenGrant and Bulldog.

The other Northern and Eastern European markets also reported positive growth and particularly Belgium where Aperol and Bulldog and Crodino did extremely well.

Moving on to the last region, Asia Pacific, on Page 14. Overall, up 11%, but here, clearly we were helped by ForEx. The ForEx positive impact was 5.7%, and the rest was equally split between organic and perimeter.

As I said earlier on in the call, Australia, which is our largest market there, is performing as a company very, very well, growing all of our portfolio, but clearly were impacted by the very strong pricing pressure in bourbon as well as bourbon-based ready-to-drink as the 2 leaders are going at each other's business. Now the Global Priorities, doing very nicely, Aperol, Campari as well as some of the Regional Priorities, Espolòn and GlenGrant.

The rest of the region did also very nicely, up 18.7%, thanks to robust performances in Japan and China. In Japan, after changing our distribution partnerships, we saw recovery of shipments versus last year, particularly on Wild Turkey, Campari, SKYY Vodka, Aperol and Cinzano sparkling wines whereas in China also we have returned to stability as we strengthened our presence there with the distribution agreement with Camus, which had nice impact on SKYY Vodka and GlenGrant.

Moving on to Page 16 and the overview by brand. It's worth underlining 2 key factors. One is the weight of our Global Priority brands on the total portfolio, we're up to 54%. You remember that we closed 2016 at 49%, so this really reflects the very strong growth of our Global Priority brands and in particularly, Aperol, which now weighs 14% over the total company, and is our largest brand.

Page 17, you see that Aperol, on a total basis, grew by 22%. But what makes us very happy is not only the acceleration in Q2 ahead of the peak seasonality period, which is in Q3, but also the fact that it's continuing to perform very, very well in its initial markets, the core markets of Italy, Germany and Austria. And obviously, it's going to the next level in all the other seeding markets across the globe.

Despite a weak Germany and a weak Nigeria, Campari was up 7.7%. Very strong growth in the U.S., which is now one of its top markets on a value basis. France, doing extremely well as well. Austria, Brazil, Japan and Jamaica.

SKYY, down 3.6%. Again, here, the weight of the U.S. is making itself felt. Obviously, we're impacted by the competitiveness in the U.S. vodka category, and to a certain extent, we're able to compensate some of that via very nice results in Brazil, Canada, Argentina and China.

Moving on to the following page. The American whiskey portfolio is performing very nicely, up 12.9%, both in the U.S. as well as in other key markets, Japan, Canada, Russia and the U.K., which helped more than compensate the declines in Australia, which is the second largest brand -- sorry, market, for the brand.

American Honey, despite again some weakness in Australia, grew in the U.S. and in some smaller markets, showing an overall organic growth of 12.9%. Moving on to our rum portfolio, up 3.4%. Overall positive growth, some declines in Q2, which are mainly driven to trading in Jamaica and that has to do with the fact that we take price increases every 2 years and we took one last year. So there were some shipments, which were anticipated into the first half of last year. So the comp base was pretty high. I think we were up 17% in the first half of '16. The underlying performance of the brands and the whole portfolio is pretty satisfactory. On the other hand, we're doing very nicely in the U.K., the U.S. and really working on the whole portfolio.

Espolòn on Page 19. It's been nominated a Hot Brand by Impact Magazine second year in a row, up 48.7%. Again, the main market obviously is the U.S. where it's done very, very well. But it's a brand, which is starting to become meaningful in other markets, Russia, particularly Australia, Canada, but also Italy, which isn't your typical tequila market.

On whiskeys, GlenGrant, up 2.3%. We're pretty satisfied with the performances. Question of sales mix improvement where we're driving the higher-margin, longer-age propositions and in new markets, and that is helping offset the decline in the low-margin Italian markets where we mostly so the unaged version.

Forty Creek, flattish ahead as we're waiting for the new packaging to arrive in September. So we've slowed things down there a little bit and then we'll pick up in the second half.

Our bitters, up 2.3%. Positive results overall, so we're again happy with that. The one brand where we need to do a little bit better going forward is on Frangelico where it's doing very, very well in Germany and some other markets, but we need to get it to grow again in its largest market, the U.S.

Moving on to gin and Bulldog, our latest acquisition, performing very strongly, up almost 30%. And this good performance is across-the-board. Cinzano total franchise was up 5.9%, thanks to a recovery in Argentina and particularly very good trends, underlying trends, in Russia, the Czech Republic and Spain. The other part of the sparkling wines, which are more premium to Cinzano, Mondoro and Riccadonna, did very nicely, up 25.4%.

Moving on to Local Priorities. Campari Soda improved in Q2, but still down 3.2% on the first half, but we think we'll be able to stabilize this on a full year basis and the beginning of the summer is quite promising, whereas Crodino has already stabilized and it's helped by the success of the innovation, the red Crodino, which, I think, should help us generate low single-digit growth on a full year basis.

What is being impacted negatively, and I've referred to this a few times, is our ready-to-drink bourbon business in Australia, down 8.8%. It will improve over the year, but I think it's fair to say it will remain weak over the full year. The Brazilian local brands, up 22.3%, and Ouzo down 7.5%, but it's already recovered back in July. So nothing to report there.

Thanks. That said, I'll pass it over to Paolo.

Paolo Marchesini

Thank you, Bob. If you follow me to Page 23, we have the net sales and EBIT analysis by region. As you can see to the right-hand side, now Americas represent the group largest region, both in terms of sales, 44.5%, as well as in terms of EBIT again at 44.5%, primarily benefit from the first-time consolidation of the Grand Marnier acquisition.

Moving on precisely to the analysis of the Americas performance, Page 24. EBIT in the region came in at €72.6 million, up on a reported basis in value by 39.8%, showing healthy EBIT margin expansion of 180 basis points. Looking at the existing business. Organic net sales increased by 7.6% in value and EBIT increased in value by 0.8% with EBIT margin contraction of 110 basis points, primarily totally driven by A&P phasing.

Gross profit actually was up in value by 13.1% and was quite accretive on sales by 270 basis points, driven by both positive sales mix by brand with Global Priorities performing quite nicely in this region as well a positive sales mix by market with U.S. high-margin market performing in a robust manner as well as we start having partial recovery on the sugar business in Jamaica, which nonetheless is still lossmaking for us. A&P was up in value by 21% in the half with a dilutive impact on margins of 210 basis points, due to adverse phasing of marketing investments in the first half.

SG&A were up in value by 17.2% in the Americas region due to the strengthening of on-premise capabilities following the acquisition of Grand Marnier as well as some inflation in Argentina and other emerging markets. Overall, the impact of SG&A on EBIT margin was 180 basis points, more than offset, as I said, by the gross margin expansion of 270 basis points in the first half.

Perimeter saw a positive development, both in terms of sales and EBIT, up 15.7% and 38.9%, respectively, driven by the combined effects of the first-time consolidation of Grand Marnier and the termination of low-margin distribution agreement in Argentina.Moving on to Page 25, this is of SEMEA region. EBIT came in at €44.1 million, down on a reported basis in value by 23.8% with 530 basis point dilution.

In existing business, net sales and EBIT declined by 2.8 -- net sales were up by 2.8% and EBIT declined by 8.1% with a margin contraction of 240 basis points on sales. Gross profit was up in value by 2.5% with a tiny and a dilutive impact of 20 basis points where the strong performance of Aperol in the region was, including developed markets as well as the GTR markets, was more than compensated by sub-performance in the first half of the Italian single-serve aperitifs. A&P was up in value by 6.7%, driving a dilution impact on margins by 70 basis points. Again, also in this region, we have an adverse phase impact of our marketing initiatives, particularly for the new campaign on our Global Priorities.

SG&A were up by 9.9% in value with EBIT margin -- negative impact on EBIT margin by 150 basis points due to the combination of two factors, number one, the investments ahead of the curve in the South Africa market for the new route-to-market organization; as well as the strengthening of our capabilities in the Duty Free channel. Perimeter and EBIT on -- in perimeter, net sales and EBIT were down by 3% and 15.5%, driven by disposal of noncore business in Italy, the Sella & Mosca business, as well as the co-packing business in Italy. The delta effect on the EBIT versus net sales was driven by the first-time consolidation of Grand Marnier and the concentration of the Grand Marnier central structure in the SEMEA region, which drove a disproportional impact on SG&A versus sales, positive 18.5% on a reported basis.

If we move on to Page 26, we have the analysis of Northern, Central and Eastern Europe region, which overall performed quite healthy, indeed, in the first half. EBIT came in at €43.6 million, up 30.9% on a reported basis in value terms with EBIT margin expansion of 390 basis points. In existing business, net sales and EBIT increased by 13.8% and 29.1%, respectively with EBIT margin expansion of 320 basis points.

More particularly, gross profit increased in value double digit by 19% with significant accretion impact on marginality of 270 basis points, driven, again, by positive sales mix improvement both by brand with Global Priorities performing nicely and particularly the Aperol brand as well as by geography with strong performance in high-margin developed markets including the U.K. A&P was up in value by 25.5% and had a negative impact on margins by 180 basis points. Again, also in this region, we highlight the adverse phasing of marketing initiatives, particularly behind the Aperol brand in high-potential markets, and more in general, behind other global and regional priority brand in key markets.

SG&A were down in this region by 0.7% in value terms, thanks to certain cost-containment programs that were launched in this region, which were quite successful. EBIT margin was therefore positively impacted by the development of SG&A by 230 basis points.

In perimeter, net sales and EBIT had a negative -- net sales were down by 2.3%, and EBIT was up by 0.6%, respectively, mainly driven by the termination of distribution agreement, particularly in Germany with Licor 43, which was then part of Zedda by the first-time consolidation of the Grand Marnier business. Page 27, we have the Asia Pac region. EBIT came in at €3 million, down on a reported basis by 7.9% in value and with EBIT margin dilution of 120 basis points.

In existing business, net sales were up 2.8%, but EBIT was down 36.4%, thus driving EBIT margin dilution of 260 basis points. Gross profit was up in APAC by 1.3% in value with dilution impact of 70 basis points, primarily driven by the slowdown of the whiskey category in whiskey market in Australia.

A&P was up in value by 12.2% and had a negative impact on the EBIT margin by 140 basis points. The huge step-up in the A&P spend was largely due to the Aperol investment in the biggest market, Australia, where the brand shows quite promising results. SG&A was up in value by 5.2% with 50 basis points dilution due to the strengthening of sales structures in the biggest market, Australia, as well as in other Asian markets.Perimeter had a positive impact, both in net sales in EBIT by 2.6% and 12.2%, respectively.

Moving now to Page 30, I would say, with the analysis of the gross profit. Gross profit came in at €505 million, up 18.6% on a reported basis in value with the gross profit -- gross margin expansion of 260 basis points. In existing business, gross profit organic growth was 9.6% in value with an accretion of 150 basis points from 57.3% to 58.8% due to the already highlighted continued sales mix improvement, driven, as we said, by strong performance -- strong sales mix by brand with outperformance of Global and Regional Priority brands, Aperol, Wild Turkey and Campari as well as the positive sales mix development by region with key developed markets outperforming the group average organic growth and particularly emerging markets. The overall positive geographic sales mix was, in part, mitigated by the faster growth of Brazil among the different emerging markets. ForEx had a positive impact on gross profit in value by 1.6%, and perimeter, a positive impact of 7.4%, driven by the first-time consolidation of Grand Marnier, partly offset by the termination of distribution agreements and low-margin businesses including wines businesses with an overall accretion of 120 basis points.

Page 31, we have the analysis of contribution after A&P. Prior to coming to that, we comment on the development of A&P, which came in at 19.3% on sales in the first half, up 200 basis points with an increasing value year-on-year of 26.7%. In existing business, actually the increase of advertising and promotion in value accounted for 16.1%, with margin dilution of 150 basis points. We totally absorbed the organic growth expansion of gross profit amounting, as I said before, to 150 basis points. The increase in SG&A is totally attributable to phasing of marketing campaigns. We then had ForEx impact of 1.9% and perimeter impact of 8.7%, equating to 50 basis points dilution, driven by the consolidation of businesses requiring less A&P investments.

Contribution after A&P came in at €342.8 million, up by 15.2% on a reported basis with an overall margin accretion of 60 basis points. Organic growth of contribution after A&P in value was 6.8% with neutral impact on margin as the gross profit expansion was completely absorbed by the different phasing of the A&P in the first half. ForEx impact had a positive contribution of 1.5%; and perimeter, 6.9%, equal to 70 basis points accretion. Moving on to Page 32. SG&A came in at €179.4 million, up in value by 18.7% with margin dilution of 90 basis points, of which 70 attributable to organic increase of SG&A, which were up in value by 10.6%. The drift in the -- the organic drift in SG&A was due to the strengthening of the group commercial organization, the already-mentioned investments in on-prem capabilities in U.S. as well the newly established route-to-market in South Africa, Peru and some investments on the Duty Free channel.

ForEx had a positive impact on SG&A, so negative. As you know, ForEx lifted the SG&A by 2.4% and perimeter impact of 5.6%.EBIT adjusted came in at €163.4 million after 11.6% versus last year with a dilution of 30 basis points with a positive progression of organic EBITDA adjustment -- positive progression of EBIT adjusted on -- in organic terms, up 2.9%, 70 basis points. ForEx had an impact of 0.6% in value and 20 basis points in dilution. And perimeter had a positive impact in value of 8.1% and 60 basis points margin accretion impact.

EBITDA adjusted performance mirrored what I've basically commented for EBIT. We then posted €5 million of negative operating adjustments due to the certain restructuring projects. Page 33, we have the analysis of group pretax profit. Negative financial charges of €23 million, down €11 million versus last year. We highlight a significant compression of the average cost of net debt, which is down to 3% from 6.8% of last year, thanks to the liability management transactions that took place last year in September and this year in April. And the compression of the negative financial charges was due to -- was achieved notwithstanding the higher average net debt for the first half, €1.2 billion versus €1 billion last year. Worth are mentioning the fact that the negative financial charges of €23 million contains factors in loss on FX of €4 million. Therefore, the underlying interest charge was, in the first half, €19 million.

We then have a negative financial adjustment of €24.4 million, a result of the liability management transaction completed in the first half of this year. And therefore, the reported pretax profit was €108.5 million, up 5.9% on a reported basis. But once we take into account for the one-offs that we've just mentioned, the pretax profit adjusted came in at €137.8 million, up 17.8% on a like-for-like basis, which is really quite remarkable.

Page 34, analysis of group net profit. Taxes came in at €0.2 million. Therefore, we wanted to see a little bit of color on the different components of the overall taxes. The patent box impact in the first half accounts for €36.2 million and clearly it includes the positive impact of prior years, 2015 and '16, as well as the positive impact relating to the first half of this year 2017. We then have a positive fiscal effect relating to the adjustments, previously called one-offs, amounted to €8.3 million, then the usual goodwill deferred tax, which is noncash item of €11.9 million.

And therefore, taking into consideration all those factors, the underlying income tax in the first half accounted for €32.4 million. Reported net profit came in at €108.6 million, up 61.7%. But once we take into consideration all the operating and financial adjustments as well as the tax adjustments, the group net profit came in at €93.5 million, up 21.1% in the first half.

Page 35, as we've already given a lot of color on taxes, the only point that I wanted to make is that, starting from the underlying cash income tax of €32.4 million and the PBT, the profit before tax, adjusted of 137.8%, the underlying cash tax rate for the first half came in at 23.5%, slightly up versus last year, which delivered a 22.1% underlying cash tax rate. But on the other hand, the effective tax rate came down from 34% to 32.1% and with effective tax rate -- I mean, the underlying tax rate excluding the goodwill deferred tax on point. Page 36, operating working capital analysis. OWC came in at €566 million, down by €21 million versus last year, primarily driven by ForEx impact, which accounted for €28.8 million as well as perimeter, the consolidation of the wine business at €6 million. And -- sorry, perimeter is not wines, it's the other things. And organic change had an increase of €13.4 million.

Worth highlighting the fact that operating working capital on the last 12-month sales came down from December by 300 basis points from 34% to 31%.I will skip tax loss. Let's move on to net financial debt, Page 40. Net indebtedness, €1,252,800,000, up €60 million versus last year. But after factoring in the Bulldog acquisition for €80 million including the earn-out component of €29.4 million that you can see in the line, liabilities for put option and earn-out payment, the delta, the change, is the earn-out, the estimated earn-out and also factoring in the dividend payment of €52 million, partly offset by the proceeds from the disposal of the Chilean winery accounting for €30 million; on the other hand, factoring in also the liability management outlay, cash flow outlay, of €23.2 million.

Net debt on a reported basis -- net debt-to-EBITDA ratio on a reported basis at 2.9x. But once we factor in the disposals, the effect of the disposals closed following June, the pro forma net debt-to-EBITDA ratio comes down to 2.2x.Page 41, the only point that, I think, is worthwhile mentioning is the further compression of the long-term coupon from 2.76% to 2.41%.

I think, Bob, this is it on numbers. I would hand back to you for...

Robert Kunze-Concewitz

In terms of marketing initiatives, as you can see from Charts 43 and 44, we're continuing to paint the world orange and red, particularly a very big focus on the Aperol brand as Q2, Q3 are key seasonality periods as we're building the brand in new markets. You can see some -- just 3 examples in the U.K. around Wimbledon, Belgium with music and then the in-store theaters we built in key airports around the world. These are just 3 examples from literally hundreds as we're being very, very active in this area.

On Campari, we've had the fifth year of the Negroni Week. This is an initiative, which we created 5 years ago, which started with only 100 bars in the U.S. This year, we had 8,000 bars globally, more than 60 countries. This is becoming a key consumer recruitment tool for us and we'll continue driving it further to the next level.

In terms of innovation, we've developed a very specific sparkling wine for the Aperol Spritz and that will become part of all our activity events, et cetera. We've relaunched the Sagatiba franchise. We had new packaging and some innovation and it's responding quite nicely to that.

And most importantly, what makes us very happy is the quantity of medals we received for our brands. At the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, we got 28 metals mostly spread around our global and regional brands; 24 medals at the Ultimate Spirits Challenge. So we're doing very, very well there, and clearly we're going to leverage this with the on-premise and mixologists. Before moving on to the outlook, a brief update on Grand Marnier. You'll see that on a half year 2017 basis, we've generated net sales of €58.9 million and adjusted EBIT of €12.4 million and EBITDA adjusted of €14.2 million.

If we look at it on a 12-month basis, so that is from July 1 '16 to June 30, '17, the numbers back up to €140.4 million net sales, €28.5 million EBIT, €32.7 million EBITDA. Overall, the brand is tracking exactly in line with our objectives. Bear in mind that in the first half of this year, we conducted a pretty significant cleanup both in terms of low-end offerings, flavored offerings and in a very decisive manner reversed the discounting implemented by the previous distributors.

Clearly, we were also impacted by higher cost of goods as we bought back quite a bit of stock last year from the distributors. And it's important to note that seasonality is skewed towards the second half of the year, particularly in its largest market, the U.S., which represents 60% of the sales.

So taking everything into consideration, we remain pretty, how to put it, convinced to deliver on our full year expectations with an EBITDA of €47 million and are tracking against that. So in terms of disposals, though, we're doing better than expected. If we take into consideration the Chilean and the French wineries as well as the sale of some real estate, I'm not talking here about the famous villa payments but some of the minor real estate, our disposals amounted to €85.8 million, which brings the enterprise value, post disposals, to €564.6 million. And clearly, in the next 4 years, we look forward to reaping another €80 million after-tax based on the sale of the villa. So all good here, and we're perfectly on track to relaunch the brand in Q4.

Moving on to the conclusion and outlook. Overall, a pretty positive first half and our outlook for the remainder of the year remains pretty balanced and unchanged versus previous guidance. Clearly, the macroeconomic environment in some emerging markets remain difficult and uncertain, and this, coupled with political uncertainty in some regions, might continue to fuel volatility of major currencies against the euro. However, on the ForEx side, probably more the U.S. dollar versus euro exchange rate, might have a more adverse impact going forward. As you know, that has moved significantly from the beginning of the year.

Taking all of these things, though, into consideration, we're quite confident in delivering a positive performance across all of our key indicators on a full year basis. The drivers on the top line are going to be the continued outperformance of the high-margin Global Priority and Regional brands in our key developed markets as well as stabilization of some of our Local Priority brands. We'll continue to benefit from our strength in distribution capabilities as well as the brand-building investments, which were phased much more at the beginning of the year versus previous years.

On gross profit, profit margin expansion will continue, thanks to the very favorable sales mix in key markets and this despite being penalized by some inflationary effect on material costs, particularly in emerging markets as well as some rising prices in some raw materials, such as agave, which we buy for Espolòn Tequila. We also, though, on the positive side, expect to benefit from the gradual recovery of the sugar business.

On A&P, our investments will gradually normalize in the second half of the year. And having said that, though, it's important to state that for mechanical reasons, there will be an overall increase on sales due to the technical effect created by the disposal of noncore businesses, which require less A&P. I'm sure you'll have plenty of questions on that. Moving on to SG&A. The acceleration, which we saw in the first half of the year will gradually normalize in the second half of the year, and that's because we have completed the strengthening of our route-to-market capability plus we'll start to benefit from the efficiencies from the Grand Marnier integration, which will start kicking in from September onwards.

On the perimeter, we will benefit from Grand Marnier in the first half, but the second half, it will become organic. But clearly, the exit from the various noncore low-margin businesses and termination of agency brands will impact the overall top line number, and to a lesser extent, the bottom line. On the bottom line, we have the overall reduction taxation for the year, thanks to the patent box tax relief regime in Italy.

And looking at financial debt indebtedness. Clearly, the overall reduction in net debt will benefit significantly from the sale of the noncore businesses as well as the real estate assets, along with our continuous and consistent healthy cash flow generation across the business. So this is it. Just to attract your attention to Chart 50, if you're planning on going on vacation, you might want to follow the trends set by some of these celebrities, Kate Upton, Halle Berry, Katy Perry and even Madonna who basically have been posting a lot of Aperol Spritzes lately. I like underlying the fact that this is nonpaying -- and not paid. So it's clearly genuine.

And this is it from us. So we're waiting for your questions before we go and join those ladies for some spritzes.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

The first question is from Trevor Stirling from Bernstein.

Trevor Stirling

Bob and Paulo, three questions from my side, please. the first one, Bob, SKYY in the U.S. and the situation in premium vodka, as you say, everybody seems to be struggling apart from Tito's and many of your competitors are cutting prices. Is there anything you can do apart from sort of batten down the hatches and just wait for the storm to subside? Or is there something positive that you can do to SKYY? Second question relating to A&P. Clearly, at a technical level, when you say the phasing of the A&P is skewed to the first half, should we expect an organic increase in the ratio in the second half as well? Or will it actually decline? And the third thing is could you put out all the investments in A&P there are some examples of what you think are the most significant investments you are making at the moment.

Robert Kunze-Concewitz

I'll take the first and third one, Trevor. Now with regards to SKYY, I think, clearly, the best thing to do is batten down the hatches and focus on building brand equity going forward. We have launched the new campaign. The tracking results are pretty good. The internals are starting to improve. Most importantly, we're going back to the roots of the brand, the fact that it is from San Francisco and it has a very, very clear attitude, look and feel. So this is what we're going to continue doing and we believe that, in the midterm, it will turn around. With regards to the A&P, I mean, the big increase in the first half was due to 2 things. On the one hand, we had new major campaigns on Wild Turkey and on Campari, which were both produced as well as launched into the market.

And lastly, we have so many markets now where Aperol is becoming so significant that we clearly focus on driving trial and -- via events and we're doing literally thousands of events across many, many markets, which are very, very successful and proven very successful for the brand. So we'll continue doing that. Clearly, the aperitifs have also a strong seasonality in Q2 and Q3.

Paolo Marchesini

Yes, on the A&P, first thing is, overall, on a full year basis, if you think of A&P last year, it accounted for 17.9% on sales. This year, we have a number of technical factors including acquisitions, Bulldog precisely and certain disposals. Now these acquisition and disposals have, in aggregate, an impact on A&P on sales of about 80 basis points, of which 30 basis points are attributable to Bulldog. So basically, the A&P spend under the distribution agreement that was in place prior to the acquisition was shifting to the brand owner and now we're spending the money.

And clearly, on the other end, the investment is compensated by the increase of gross profit as -- to capture the seasonal profitability of the brand. On the other hand, this is 30 basis points. The -- on the disposal front, the fact that we got rid of certain businesses, which are low in A&P on sales, had a dilutive impact of 50 basis points. So from 17.9% of last year, we were at 18.7% this year. And then the normal guidance of 20 basis points up and down depending on the year-end lending always applies. So 17 -- 18.7%, as I said, plus or minus 20 basis points. In terms of phasing, the first half is being clearly penalized by shift in A&P investments in the first part. And clearly, this year, as we have quite a healthy trajectory of our key brands, we're a little bit more comparable in investing ahead of the curve and this is why this is happening.

The third quarter of the year -- the second part of the year clearly will be much lighter in terms of A&P on sales. And looking at the third and the fourth quarter in isolation, the third quarter is heavier in A&P than the fourth one. Clearly, we want to exploit the peak season for the aperitifs and have the proper investments in sync with the consumption occasions and with consumer being exposed to our brands.

Operator

The next question is from Marion Boucheron from Raymond James.

Marion Boucheron

You were mentioning in the release of the adverse impact of FX. I was wondering if you could provide us your view on where we should land if the ForEx stays like it is currently? Then my second question would be on Grand Marnier. So you mentioned €47 million EBITDA to be reached by the end of the year. So if I'm not mistaken, that will have probably a €15 million positive impact compared to what you generated last year in H2, so just want to make sure this math is correct and so we should have a very positive impact on margin, thanks to this. And then you were commenting on bourbon that was getting much more competitive in the U.S., I think, so could you elaborate on this topic -- in Australia, sorry, so could you a bit elaborate on this?

Robert Kunze-Concewitz

I'll kick off with the third one. I mean, Australia is the second-largest bourbon market. And we are the third player, we're the premium player. The 2 leading brands have been going at each other and doing that by discounting pricing. So we haven't done that and we'd rather take slower sales growth, but maintain integrity of our brand equity. We don't think that is going to be sustainable on the long term. So we're continuing with, on the other hand, maintaining our price positioning and boosting our brand-building measures with the Matthew McConaughey campaign.

Paolo Marchesini

Yes. With regards to the FX, for the time being, we're assuming 0 impact to almost 0 and neutral impact at the EBIT line. Clearly, the dollars has moved to the wrong direction more recently. If this is confirmed, we may end up -- in the remainder of the year, we may end up with a potential risk of about €5 million. Just to give you a sense of the sensitivity of EBIT -- of net sales and EBIT to the dollar, if you assume at the central level for dollar at 1.10, a 5% decline in the dollar, which implies an exchange of 1.16. That has 1.5% impact in the net sales and 2.5% in the EBIT corresponding to €10 million. So that's sensitivity that we're currently having on FX. The other question was not completely clear.

Marion Boucheron

It was on Grand Marnier because you say you target the €47 million by year-end. So compared to what you generated last year in H2 from Grand Marnier with the [indiscernible] impact, the impact should be much more positive this year for you with the activity, right? Around €15 million?

Paolo Marchesini

Yes, confirmed. The huge ramp-up of profits in the second half from Grand Marnier. So lifting from €32 million to €47 million, you have €15 million down in H2, confirmed.

Marion Boucheron

Okay. And if I may, just one follow-up, it's on Aperol and the A&P level behind the brand, I was wondering if in markets where the brand is not major, but I mean has reached critical size, your A&P investments are at the same level than the group? Or is it higher for Aperol?

Robert Kunze-Concewitz

The good news about Aperol is that it has an extremely, extremely healthy gross margin. So usually, it becomes a pay-as-you-go proposition in new markets. The A&P as percentage of net sales for the past, I don't know how many years, has been slightly above the group average, but not radically because we also have some core markets where we have critical mass and obviously that brings down the average.

Operator

The next question is from Edward Mundy from Jefferies.

Edward Mundy

A couple of questions, please. I may have missed this, but I appreciate the phasing of A&P and restructuring costs are very much H1 weighted and will moderate in H2. But could you comment on whether at that stage you expect organic margin to expand for fiscal '17 as a whole or just for the second half? The second question, you've sold Carolans and Irish Mist. Are you able to share what return you've made on these 2 brands? In my math, it's well over 50%. And why didn't you sell Frangelico?

Robert Kunze-Concewitz

Let me take that one, it's pretty simple. When we -- when the portfolio of brands was up for sale, we were really interested in Frangelico. Why Frangelico? Because it's a specialty brand with a very high gross margin. And it's an Italian icon. So we had to buy the whole package. Today, I mean, we sold 2 of the brands at a higher price than we bought the whole package. So essentially, we get Frangelico for free. I think, the brands, which we sold, we've done a very good job at improving their profitability and I think they will do much, much better in the portfolio of the acquirers -- their portfolio much better.

Edward Mundy

And Bob, just on Frangelico. Obviously, you bought all 3 brands at the same time from William Grant. With Frangelico, the production, presumably that's separate to Carolans and Irish Mist and there's no sort of dis-synergy from that?

Robert Kunze-Concewitz

No, no, no. I mean, strangely enough, we've, as Gruppo Campari, inherited the production of Frangelico when we bought Aperol whereas Carolans and Irish Mist were always backed by contract factor.

Edward Mundy

Right. And my basic math return of whatever, 50%, given you've got Frangelico for free, is that not unreasonable?

Robert Kunze-Concewitz

No, I think maybe even better.

Paolo Marchesini

With regards to the other question, what is the EBIT margin trajectory this year and coming year, so we're expecting catch-up in H2. But still, we're not, at the moment, forecasting any meaningful EBIT margin expansion for 2017. Actually, we're more on the flattish scenario EBIT on sales. Clearly, with quite robust gross margin expansion, we don't see the reason why gross margin expansion should materially slow down. And then, as I said, A&P is phasing and then we have the SG&A we charge an adverse this year due to nonrecurring investments that we're making. On the other hand, from 2018 onwards, we expect the gross margin to keep on expand -- to keep on expanding and A&P on sales to remain at the level that we have indicated and then the SG&A would grow at a much moderate rate, therefore leading to EBIT margin expansion.

Edward Mundy

Could I just follow up on Aperol and the investment behind Aperol that's really driving the very strong growth. I mean, clearly, you're feeding the brand in a lot of markets. At the moment, we're seeing some pretty good results. I mean, how do you think about the phasing of that? Is that several years' worth of investment and then you get to reap the rewards? Or is it really upward investments this year and then sort of...

Robert Kunze-Concewitz

No, I mean, Aperol has 5- to 7-year growth model for at least the first stage. So you see, you have basically the curve in the first 5 years is pretty flat. And then once it hits a tipping point, that's when things get really exciting and clearly we're hitting that tipping point in many markets.

Operator

The next question is from Alicia Forry with Investec.

Alicia Forry

I just wondered if you could comment a little bit more on Grand Marnier and how it's performing in the U.S. I appreciate there are a lot of moving parts right now and there's a relaunch to come. But perhaps if you could just give you us a bit of an update on sort of the evolution of that brand under your ownership. And separately, it sounds like you've not yet been able to see any positive impact on your own premium brands from the benefit of the increased scale following Grand Marnier in the U.S. Can you just confirm that these benefits are still yet to come in or you're already seeing some? And then, secondly, on Bulldog gin, I noticed you've chosen to classify this as a Regional Priority brand. Is there any reason why Bulldog cannot be a Global Priority brand in time?

Robert Kunze-Concewitz

The second one is pretty straightforward. Yes, we definitely think Bulldog will become a Global Priority down the line. I mean, there are 2 brands who are closest to that, one is Bulldog and the other one is Espolòn. So we feel very strongly about those two brands.

With regarding to Grand Marnier, what we -- in the U.S., we've returned to volume growth in the low single digits, low to mid-single digits, despite the fact that we've reversed the pretty, I think, competitive discounting done by the previous distributor in the last 6 months that they had the brand. So we're feeling very good about it.

And at the same time, we are generating that growth despite having cut some flavored variations, which were still adding to the overall sales line. So we feel good. With regards to the impact of the capabilities on the rest of our portfolio, actually we are starting to see them because, clearly, Wild Turkey is benefiting from the campaign, et cetera. But Wild Turkey is benefiting significantly also and we see that in the results from our -- the capabilities we built in the on-premise and we see that in terms of distribution as well as rotation in the on-premise and we can say the same for our Italian portfolio, not only the aperitifs, but also the bitters as well as tequila.

Operator

The next question is from Paola Carboni with Equita SIM.

Paola Carboni

We have a few questions. The first one is on Grand Marnier, if you can possibly comment your A&P expenses on this brand in the first half of the year. I understand this was a transition phase clearly, but apparently the sense that you spent a lot more in H2 -- sorry, in Q2 in proportion to revenues compared to Q1. Wanted to understand, I mean, what's normal here, Q1 or Q2? And what do you expect to spend specifically on this brand? Then also still on Grand Marnier, if you could comment on the other side what you are experiencing in Europe because of the efforts we were making on the offering on the references and on the positioning of the brand.

Third question, if I may, is on SKYY. You just commented about the benefit that you are getting from your recent investments in go-to-market and in the U.S. for the on-trade channel. I was wondering what kind of benefits do you expect from this, in particular, on SKYY? So do you think this could have improved the trend also for this brand? And last point, just -- another question is about the cost saving on goodwill, which seems to be a couple of million less compared to H1 last year. So just understand if we should take into account a little bit less amount for the full year compared to 2016.

Robert Kunze-Concewitz

Okay. Let's see if my memory serves me right. Let me kick off with SKYY. I think SKYY was born as an off-premise brand. It's mostly an off-premise brand, so I don't think even this particular situation, there is only about one brand that calls for vodka as we speak in the U.S. I don't think that our capabilities are going to change that. And frankly, we're not asking our on-premise people to focus on it. Moving on to Grand Marnier in terms of the A&P. I mean, we do not disclose A&P by brand. Paolo gave the overall -- overview of our A&P, so I think that's pretty clear. The A&P being spent in Q2 is, to a large extent, more production A&P for stuff, which we'll be rolling out at the end of Q3 and Q4. But I don't think it's going to impact the overall A&P of the group.

Paolo Marchesini

Yes. With regards to the tax, yes, with regards to the tax savings on the amortization of goodwill, that is confirmed. So there is a reduction on the full year, which potentially will be partly, for its vast majority, offset by the amortization of the brand portfolio. Clearly, we're still in the process of doing the purchase price allocation and allocating part of the intangible to the brand. But I think we would find and offset in the Bulldog acquisition.

Robert Kunze-Concewitz

Paola, I realize I didn't answer your question on Grand Marnier in Europe. Now what we've done is a very significant cleanup in Europe, much more in Europe than in the U.S. We've basically discontinued Cordon Jaune. And we've taken pricing -- I mean, stopped all the ridiculous discounting, which was happening in the past. Clearly, short term, this has impact on the brand. What we see is that it recovers after a while. Having said that, I mean, the difference between Europe and the U.S. is how the brand is doing. We've been pretty transparent that in Europe, we need to move from the desert plate back into the cocktail glass and that's going to take some time.

Operator

The next question is a follow-up from Edward Mundy with Jefferies.

Edward Mundy

Paolo, just on net financial charges for the first half. I think you mentioned that the underlying finance charges, about €19 million, but there was another €4 million of other. I didn't quite catch what that was. I mean, are you able to elaborate as to whether that's going to repeat into the second half? And then, Bob, just a couple of questions on some of your quite interesting products coming out. But the Pro-Spritz Cinzano, which markets have the most potential for joint merchandising? And then also Baron Samedi, if you're able to talk a little bit about the brand and where do you see this brand going?

Robert Kunze-Concewitz

Okay. Paolo, you want to take...

Paolo Marchesini

Yes, yes. The first one is we had €4 million of nonrecurring losses on FX. These are unrealized. It's intercompany, but still recognized in the P&L. And so in H2, you will not see those costs recurring. Quite on the contrary, we've achieved, in the months of July, a partial of settle those €4 million. So shouldn't be any surprising effect in second part of the year on that line.

Edward Mundy

And presumably, the underlying interest charge will also come down a bit as you get the proceeds from the €200 million of disposals?

Paolo Marchesini

Correct. And on top of that, the liability management that we've finalized generate a reduction of the coupon on the tranche from 4% to 2%. So you have a further probably, on a full year basis, €3 million compression on the interest charges in 2018 kicking in from April on a pro-rata temporaries.

Robert Kunze-Concewitz

The Pro-Spritz, we're going to basically use it in all of our events across the globe and it's going to go into the trial pack as well. I think the only market where we will not use it under the Cinzano brand, but under another brand will be France.

Edward Mundy

And then Baron Samedi?

Robert Kunze-Concewitz

Baron Samedi has a little bit less than a year under its belt. We have 3 test markets, two very positive, one, so-so where we probably went into too many states and we're retrenching there. And -- but Canada and Australia are very positive and over time we will grow this out clearly.

Edward Mundy

And pricing for Baron Samedi relative to other similar products in the same subcategory?

Robert Kunze-Concewitz

It's much more premium than the giant in the category.

Operator

The next question is from Andrew Holland with Société Générale.

Andrew Holland

Could I just clarify something in relation to Bulldog? You said that it has no perimeter effect because the brand was already integrated into the group's distribution network. Does that mean that there is no -- or there was no profit for the producer, for the brand owner, with sort of giving you that brand to distribute without taking any margin?

Paolo Marchesini

No, no. There is no impact on the top line because basically we were already distributing the brand. There is a positive impact in the gross margin as we capture the brand owner profitability, the prior brand owner profitability. We have absorbed the A&P spend, which is causing the 30 basis points to reach the overall group net sales on -- overall group A&P on net sales. And clearly, we're capturing a little bit more profit that what we're investing in A&P. So on the bottom line, there is an impact, which is [indiscernible] the brand is more. We're not talking about big money.

Operator

The next question is from Olivier Nicolai with Morgan Stanley.

Olivier Nicolai

I just have one question regarding Slide 50 actually, please. In the U.S. and Western Europe including the U.K., how would you split the Aperol Spritz consumer between male and female. Would you say it's about 80% female-weighted? And I understand that in Italy it's quite mixed, but do you think that is both in new markets, namely, France, U.K., Spain or the U.S.? Do you think there is a risk that it becomes exclusively a female choice?

Robert Kunze-Concewitz

Well, no, and I understand from where you're coming because we posted the instagraphing from all female celebrities. No. If you look at it across margins -- markets, we're pretty well split between male and female, especially in the new markets. In some, we might be 55-45 and then it reverses in the other one. But nothing like the 80-20 you have in mind.

Operator

The next question is from Marco Baccaglio with Kepler.

Marco Baccaglio

I have a clarification to ask you about what you said about the EBIT margin, flat expected in 2017 against 2016. And the question is whether this refers to organic EBIT margin because when you should have a benefit coming from a change of perimeter.

Robert Kunze-Concewitz

Yes, I was precisely referring to organic performance. Yes, correct, before raising the question.

Operator

Gentlemen, there are no more questions registered at this time.

Robert Kunze-Concewitz

Well, thank you very much for joining us. Wish you wonderful summer holidays, lots of orange, lots of red. Not only does it bring good luck, but they actually taste very good. So see you around. Bye-bye.

Paolo Marchesini

Bye-bye.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for joining. The conference is now over.

