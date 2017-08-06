Unit's (UNT) CEO Larry Pinkston on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

August 3, 2017 11:00 AM ET

Executives

Larry Pinkston - President and CEO

David Merrill - SVP and CFO

Frank Young - SVP-Operations, Unit Petroleum Company

John Cromling - EVP-Drilling, Unit Drilling Company

Bob Parks - President-Superior Pipeline

Analysts

Praveen Narra - Raymond James

Neal Dingmann - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey

Operator

Welcome to the Unit Corporation Second Quarter 2017 Earnings Call. My name is Eric, and I'll be your operator for today’s call. At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode. Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. Please note that this conference is being recorded.

During the course of the conference today, the speakers may make statements that constitute projections, expectations, beliefs or similar forward-looking statements. The Company's actual results could differ materially from the results anticipated or projected in any such forward-looking statements. Additional detailed information concerning the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the information given today is readily available in today's press release under the heading Forward-Looking Statements. Additionally, during the conference, the company will be discussing certain non-GAAP financial measures. The reconciliation of those non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures can also be found in today’s press release. This document is available on the company's Web site.

I'll now turn the call over to Larry Pinkston, President and CEO. Please go ahead, sir.

Larry Pinkston

Thank you, Eric. Good morning, everyone. So we want to thank you for joining us this morning. With me today are David Merrill, Frank Young, John Cromling and Bob Parks. Each of these gentlemen will be providing you with the updates concerning their segments in the few minutes. After their comments are concluded, we will take questions.

During this presentation, the presentation this quarter, we will be referring to a few slides that can be accessed through the webcast link or directly on our homepage at unitcorp.com under Quick Links.

Unit deposits continued to be very volatile. We believe the macro indicators are showing signs of price improvement. However, we realized that we must be prepared to respond to the constantly changing conditions.

We began the year with a budget that we believe was reasonably conservative planning that we'd maintain our capital spending at a level in line with our anticipated cash flow. That approach position our company such that our capital expenditure plan required only a slight mid-year course correction.

We feel that Unit is positioned well to continue to carry out our projected plans for the balance of the year and beyond. Our sense is that the commodity markets are improving. We ended to what degree is a possible determinant this time. In the meantime, our plan is to continue to grow each of our business segments without overspending our cash flow to any significant degree.

In our exploration and production segment, unplanned third-party gathering and processing outages and frac date delays slows production growth for oil and natural gas segment during the quarter. We were, however, able to grow production quarter-over-quarter and anticipate steady acceleration throughout the balance of the year.

We completed the previously announced Hoxbar acquisition, which provides additional running room in our SOHOT play. We are also pleased to have the opportunity to discuss our STACK and STACK extension acreage position, which provides us with a fourth core area with a great deal of drilling inventory, which Frank will discuss shortly.

Our contract drilling segment has continued to experience solid growth. We currently have 36 rigs operating from the low 13s, they were in trough last year. It has been a remarkable turnaround.

We completed our tenth BOSS rig during the quarter, and it was placed into service along with three additional SCR rigs that have previously been stacked. Our long-term customer relations and reputation for quality service have been the key to our success we have enjoyed thus far.

Our contract drilling team continues to remain focused on margins both from an experience and a revenue perspective. Our midstream business newly connected another multi-well pad to the Pittsburgh Mills gathering system. We have continued to see increases in throughput for the system.

Although we continue to operate largely in ethane rejection mode, we’ve seen processing volumes increase at Cashion and Hemphill, which has allowed us to grow both processed volumes and liquids sold volumes.

Our midstream business continues to perform well in a very challenging environment by being resourceful and contracting additional third-party gathering and processing opportunities. Further improving the liquids processing can have a very positive effect on this segment of our business.

I'll now turn the call over to David Merrill.

David Merrill

Thanks, Larry, and good morning, everyone. We reported net income for the second quarter of $9.1 million or $0.17 per diluted share. Adjusted net income for the quarter, which excludes the effect of non-cash derivatives, was $3.6 million or $0.07 per diluted share. Our non-GAAP financial measures reconciliation is included in our press release.

For the oil and natural gas segment, revenue for the second quarter decreased 5% from the first quarter, with lower commodity prices being somewhat offset by higher production. Operating costs for the second quarter increased 12% over the first quarter, because of higher saltwater disposal expense and higher production taxes, because of lower tax refunds.

For the contract drilling segment, revenue for the second quarter increased 6% over the first quarter, because of an increase in the number of drilling rigs operating and to a lesser extent, a slight increase in average day rate. Operating costs for the second quarter decreased 7% from the first quarter, primarily due to less startup and mobilization costs associated with reactivating stacked rigs.

For the midstream segment, revenue for the second quarter decreased 5% from the first quarter, because the lower prices somewhat offset by higher processed and liquids sold volumes.

Operating costs for the second quarter decreased 4% from the first quarter, because of lower gas purchase prices partially offset by increased purchase volumes. We ended the second quarter of 2017 with total long-term debt of $806.1 million, an increase of $15.4 million from the end of the first quarter. This was after funding the remaining $48 million for the Hoxbar acquisition and net proceeds from the aftermarket stock program of approximately $18.6 million.

Long-term debt consist of $641.2 million of senior subordinated notes net of unamortized discount and debt issue costs and $164.9 million of borrowings under our credit agreement. Our credit agreement borrowing base is $475 million. It is unchanged from the lenders' previous redetermination. The borrowing base consists of our oil and gas properties and midstream business, but not our fleet and drilling rigs.

Our senior leverage ratio was 0.56x EBITDA at the end of the second quarter and the maximum senior leverage covenant tends to be no greater than 2.75x EBITDA. Our anticipated operating segment capital expenditures, excluding acquisitions, are $241 million, a slight increase of $16 million over the original 2017 budget.

Our segment anticipated capital expenditures are $197 million for the oil and natural gas segment, $28 million for the contract drilling segment, and $16 million for the midstream segment.

At this time, I'll turn the call over to Frank for the oil and natural gas segment update.

Frank Young

Good morning. This morning, after providing a summary of our second quarter production results, I'll spend some time introducing for the first time, Unit Petroleum's acreage position and the prolific STACK play in Oklahoma and the very significant value our acreage position holds. I’ve prepared three slides that help show Unit's STACK position and the results of nearby wells. As Larry mentioned previously, these slides are available on our Web site and will be discussed later.

For the second quarter, total production was 3,852,000 barrels of oil equivalent, an increase of 2% over the first quarter of 2017. Liquids production represented 48% of our total equivalent production. Production for the quarter was in line with our expectations. However, production during the second quarter was negatively impacted by approximately 94,000 barrels of oil equivalent due to temporary unplanned downtime issues at third-party operated gas processing plants and gathering systems, as well as service company delaying fracture stimulation jobs from early May until early June.

Without these issues, second quarter production would have been approximately 5% higher than first quarter.

When these second quarter issues are added to the third-party processing plant and also on delays we experienced during the first quarter, we estimate our total production loss in the first half of 2017 to be approximately 227,000 barrels of oil equivalent.

After accounting for this loss, our current production guidance for 2017 is 16 million barrels of oil equivalent to 16.5 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Our second quarter production exit rate was 43,800 barrels of oil equivalent per day, or 5% higher than the first quarter exit rate of 41,800 barrels of oil equivalent per day. Our expectation is that the third quarter exit rate will increase from the second quarter exit rate.

Now for Unit's STACK play position. If you look at the first slide, Unit's legacy acreage position is shown in yellow. Also shown are outlines of the core STACK area and the STACK extension area to the west. The oil condensate and dry gas portions of the play are shaded green, orange and red, respectively. The dash black line indicates the demarcation between the portion of the play that is over pressured and the portion that is normally pressured.

Today, Unit has not provided any information about our legacy acreage position in the STACK play in Oklahoma. The primary reason for this was because initially the play was centered in the Kingfisher County area. However, as you know, drilling activity has expanded the core area of the STACK play that include not only Kingfisher County, but much of Blaine County and portions of Canadian and Custer and Caddo County.

Unit has in excess of 10,000 net acres that are 100% held by production in the core STACK area, where well densities of 15 to 20 wells per section are being tested by other operators.

Assuming a conservative 4 to 6 wells per section, Unit has 90 to 130 operated drilling location inventory and 450 to 650 non-operated drilling location inventory in the core STACK area.

Drilling activity is now picking up in [indiscernible] County and portions of other counties in further western Oklahoma and what is now referred to as the STACK extension area shown on the left side of the map.

Unit has in excess of 5,000 net acres that are 90% held by production in the STACK extension area. Assuming a conservative 2 to 4 wells per section, Unit has a 20 to 50 operated drilling location inventory and a 100 to 200 non-operated drilling location inventory in the STACK extension area.

The majority of the acreage in both the core STACK and STACK extension areas in the -- are in the over pressured area of the condensate or dry gas portion of the play, where some of the most prolific well results have been reported.

The second slide shows some of these exceptional well results in the boxes surrounding the core STACK map area for wells drilled by third parties around Unit's acreage position. The wells shown in the box that’s shaded in gray are wells in which Unit has a working interest. Wells with blue circles are completed in the Woodford interval, and wells with red circles are completed in the Meramec interval of the STACK play. You can see the very high initial 30 day average production rates that most of these wells in the core STACK area have exhibited.

There are a couple wells I'd like to point out in the core STACK area. If you look at the second slide and you look at circles labeled 1, 2 and 4, you can see that those wells are in the acreage in our -- in the areas of dry gas window for most of our acreage position is, and you can see the very high IP rates of those wells.

Well 1 had an IP of 17 million cubic feet of gas equivalent per day; well 2, 23.6 million cubic feet of gas a day; and well 4, 14 million cubic feet of gas a day. And we feel like those 3 Meramec wells are representative of the majority of our acreage position in the core STACK, which is in the dry gas window.

The third slide shows well results for the STACK extension area. While the results in this area are not as consistently good as the core STACK area, several of the wells do exhibit very high initial 30 day average production rates. Our geologists have studied the play extensively over the last several months to understand geologically what we feel drives the best well results.

Now we’re beginning the land and regulatory work, put together an operated drilling program that could be implemented in late '17 or early 2018. The layer [indiscernible] nature of the STACK play results in a large potential growing inventory over Unit's acreage position, a large enough inventory for this to become our fourth core development area.

Now I'll move on to update you on our other operating areas. In the Wilcox area in South Texas, we continued our strategy of developing high reward, low-risk recompletions in the Gilly field and pursuing our twin growth initiatives of building a horizontal drilling inventory and drilling exploration wells to test new Wilcox prospects.

As a result of the Gilly field recompletions and higher production rates from our first extended lateral well in the Village Mills field, second quarter production volumes from our Wilcox area were 4% higher than first quarter volumes.

The 5,800 foot Wilcox sand horizontal well completed late in the first quarter in our Village Mills field has performed well with a 30 day average production rate of over 10 million cubic feet of gas equivalent per day.

During July, we picked up a rig and started another horizontal well to test an additional Wilcox sand in the Village Mills field. The Village Mills field has four Wilcox sands that are horizontal targets and could provide us a 30 horizontal drilling locations.

During the second quarter, we tested our new Cherry Creek prospect, located approximately 7 miles from the Gilly field, with the Trinity number 1 exploration well. [Indiscernible] for each from the well, while lasting only a few days, were encouraging and we were in the process of securing right of way to install a pipeline to allow us to produce the well.

We have to have the pipeline installed and the well on production by early fourth quarter. We plan to drill a second well in the fourth quarter to help further delineate Cherry Creek prospect and provide more data about the potential size of the field.

In addition to drilling the two wells previously mentioned, we are planning to drill a development well in our Wing area and another exploration well that will be in our brand prospect during the second half of 2017.

In the Granite Wash play, we continued the extended lateral drilling program in our Buffalo Wallow field. We plan to continue this drilling program throughout 2017 for the foreseeable future.

During the quarter, two wells had first production, one in the A-2 interval and one in the C-1 interval; and we’ve been pleased with the results. Two additional wells were drilled during the quarter and were recently fracture stimulated using the zipper frac technique, both in the C-1 interval.

The zipper frac technique for two of our wells are fracture stimulated simultaneously has the potential to reduce well cost, improved well productivity, and lead to further improvements in our well economics.

Production rates from the 7,500 foot extended lateral well program to date are meeting expectations and at a projected well cost of $6.3 million, have a high rate of return, especially when including the gas gathering and processing margin realized by superior Unit's midstream company that gathers and processes all the gas produced from Buffalo Wallow field.

During the third quarter, we'll begin drilling our first 9,500 foot lateral on the Buffalo Wallow field to test the economic merits of longer laterals. During the second quarter, we added 200 net operated acres contiguous to the field, increasing our acreage position to approximately 9,000 net acres. We are continuing to evaluate additional opportunities to add acreage surrounding our Buffalo Wallow field.

In the Southern Oklahoma Hoxbar Oil Trend or SOHOT area, we continued our drilling program of the Unit rig which we picked up during late April. In response to the Oklahoma State Legislature bill passed in signing the law in June of 2017, which allows extended lateral drilling across the state beginning in late August of this year, we’ve been reworking our rig schedule to incorporate longer lateral horizontal wells.

We believe longer lateral wells will lead to further improved well economics in both the Marchand and [indiscernible] sands of the Hoxbar STACK play interval. We hope to be able to start our first extended lateral Marchand sand well in 2 or 3 months.

During the first quarter, we announced the acquisition of properties in acreage in the core of our SOHOT play. Over the course of the second quarter, we’ve been able to cut costs and modestly increase production from these properties and have incorporated the acreage into our drilling schedule.

In summary, I am optimistic about Unit's significant acreage position in STACK and the previously unrecognized substantial value that our Midcontinent team can potentially deliver shareholders from what could very well be the fourth core development area that we’ve been working to develop.

I also want to reemphasize the progress made by Unit's team in Houston towards building a horizontal well inventory and successfully testing what looks to be commercial production from the Cherry Creek prospect. These two growth components to our Wilcox strategy have the potential to deliver substantial shareholder value as well.

Finally, our development drilling and recompletion programs in Wilcox, Granite Wash and SOHOT plays are ramping up production and began delivering growth in the second quarter.

Unit Petroleum is set up to have an excellent second half of 2017, with continued production growth from our three core development areas, more exciting well results from our Wilcox exploration and horizontal test programs, and preparations to implement a STACK drilling program.

At this time, I'll now turn the call over to John for the drilling company update.

John Cromling

Thank you, Frank. The second quarter was very encouraging for the contract drilling segment. Our rig utilization continued to climb with four additional rigs returning to or beginning operation during the quarter. Three of these rigs have been stacked and the fourth rig was our tenth new BOSS rig.

The average day rate for the second quarter was $15,962, an increase of $127 per day over the first quarter. The average total daily revenue with no elimination of intercompany profit was $16,594, which was an increase of $452 over the first quarter.

The increase was attributable to an increase in [indiscernible] income due to increased activity levels plus an early termination payment. The day rate increase was a result of incremental rate increases on several rigs, while also absorbing the reduction of rates on a BOSS rig that completed its original contract.

Our total daily operating costs with no elimination of intercompany profits decreased by $795 for the second quarter as compared to the first. The decrease was due to primarily to fewer stacked rigs being put into service and therefore lower costs directly related to reactivating stacked rigs.

However, we did experience additional costs of reactivating three rigs during the quarter, plus the cost of moving two rigs from one basin to another. The average per day operating margin for the second quarter with no elimination of intercompany profits and bad debt expense was $4,721, which is $1,248 per day increase over the first quarter. Our non-GAAP reconciliation can be found in today’s press release.

We began the quarter with 29 operating rigs and increased to 33 by the quarter's end. We have placed three additional rigs into service during July bringing our total active rig count to 36. Our activity level has remained relatively consistent with the industry activity levels.

Currently, all 10 of our BOSS rigs are operating, with 8 of them under current contracts. Our tenth BOSS rig was completed and put into service in June in North Dakota. We already own the major components for this rig, which makes this a very attractive investment while continuing to grow our fleet of BOSS rigs.

During the last year, we’ve put into service two new BOSS rigs, 20 1,500 horsepower SGR rigs and 1 1,000 horsepower SGR rig. 12 of these 21 rigs did not require any upgrades or additional equipment. The other 9 rigs were upgraded to varying degrees with walking systems, 7,500 psi mud systems, dirt pumps, and hydraulic catalogs. This past quarter was a pivotal period for the drilling company.

As a reminder, during the first quarter, we were able to put 8 rigs back into service and make many valuable additions to our rig fleet. As a result, our costs were much higher during that period.

During the second quarter, we added four additional rigs, which also had higher costs associated with three of these rigs. However, we were able to reduce our daily costs substantially and increase our daily cash flow margins. We also have put three additional rigs back into service during the past month.

It appears that the land rig utilization rate is stabilizing for the industry and for Unit. However, we’re optimistic that the current demand for rigs will be sustainable for the near-term.

At this time, I'll turn the call over to Bob for the Superior Pipeline update.

Bob Parks

Thank you, John. For the second quarter of 2017, the Midstream segment continued to achieve consistent financial and operational results. Our operating profit before depreciation for the first 6 months of 2017 increased to $25.3 million, which represents a 23% increase over the first 6 months of 2016. This result is primarily achieved due to better prices for oil, gas and liquids, and by controlling and lowering operating expenses.

For the second quarter, total throughput volume remained relatively stable at approximately $383 million cubic feet per day, while gas processed volume increased to $135 million cubic feet per day, which represents a 7% increase over the first quarter of 2017. This increase is mainly due to connecting more Granite Wash wells at our Hemphill facility and by increasing volume in our central Oklahoma Cashion system.

While 65% of our gross margin is made up of fee-based contracts, 35% of our gross margin is made up of contracts that are impacted by commodity prices. And as volumes and prices improve, we will see higher gross margins from our processing systems that are exposed to commodity prices. We invested approximately $3.4 million in capital projects in the second quarter of 2017 for a year-to-date total of $5.4 million. For 2017, our non-discretionary capital budget is approximately $16 million.

I'll now focus on several key Midstream assets. The Pittsburgh Mills gathering facility located in Pennsylvania is our top income producing system again this quarter. During the second quarter of 2017, our total throughput volume for this system averaged approximately 133 million cubic feet per day.

We connected the Allen well pad in May of 2017, which included five new wells. We are also continuing preliminary construction activities related to connecting our next well pad. The next well pad will be the Miller pad and it will include seven new wells. It will be located on the southern end of our gathering system and we expect first flow to be in the third quarter of 2018.

Additionally, we’ve received notice that seven new wells will be drilled on existing well pads. We expect these Hemphill wells to be connected and flowing in the first half of 2018.

Moving to our Hemphill facility located in the Granite Wash area and the Texas Panhandle. In the second quarter, our average total throughput volume increased to approximately 57.5 million cubic feet per day and production of natural gas liquids increased to approximately 142,000 gallons per day. NGL volume increased this quarter due to additional volumes received in Buffalo Wallow area.

We connected two new Granite Wash wells, have been completed in the Buffalo Wallow area and we’re in the process of connecting four more wells in this area. We expect to have all these wells connected in the third quarter of this year.

At our Cashion processing facility located in central Oklahoma, our average throughput volume increased to approximately 37.8 million cubic feet per day. This increase is mainly due to an agreement with a third-party operator to gather and process 10 million cubic feet per day.

This new contract is effective for 5 years and includes a shortfall provision that applies if gas is not delivered. Any shortfall amount will be settled on an annual basis. This contract is effective beginning on January 1, 2017 and will continue through 2021.

In summary, total throughput volumes remain relatively stable and we’ve been able to increase our processed volumes this quarter. We continue to see good results for our fee-based appellation systems and as our process volumes increases with 35% of our margin to expose [indiscernible] pricing, we will be in a position to take advantage of any future price improvements.

We expect to continue to connect new fee-based wells to our systems. And with the potential for improving results at our processing facilities, we feel we’re well-positioned to have a successful second half of 2017.

At this time, I'll now turn the call back over to Larry.

Larry Pinkston

Thank you, Bob. Before moving to the Q&A, I'd like to once again just highlight a few points. We completed another solid quarter, building improvements in each of our segments. As I discussed earlier, we continue to focus on keeping capital expenditures in line with the expected cash flow. Returning to growth is a process. Particularly when you're managing capital expenditures in such a deliberate fashion. We’re making progress.

We’re very pleased to report our STACK position over a 1,000 potential drilling locations. This asset adds to our E&P [ph] segment. Coupled with our other three core areas, we feel we’ve clear visibility of drilling inventory that will offer the segment and for long-term growth opportunity.

We are encouraged by the well performance results we’ve seen in all three of our core areas and believe we’ve many highly economic opportunities even with a volatile commodity backdrop. Our plan is to continue our current drilling program, which is anticipated to continue to grow production as we go forward.

Our contract drilling segment has done a remarkable job in anticipating and meeting customer needs. In addition to our 10 BOSS rigs that are currently operating, we’ve 26 SCR rigs in operation, only 9 of which require major modification to go back to work.

As we've been saying, this is a testament of the capability of [indiscernible] rig to meet the needs of our operators in today’s market. The performance of the drilling team has been very strong throughout what has been a couple of very challenging years.

Our Midstream business has taken advantage of opportunities that have risen. From obtaining new acreage syndications to support existing systems, to connect new well pads, to meet customer needs, the group has done very well.

We continue to seek new opportunities to grow this business segment while it remains well-positioned to benefit from liquids product revamp. We continue to take steps necessary to maintain the physically conservative approach our shareholders are accustomed to.

I'd like now to turn the call over for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. We will now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]And we have a question on the line from Praveen Narra from Raymond James.

Praveen Narra

Hi. Good morning, guys. It's always nice to hear about a hidden treasure. In terms of that STACK asset as you kind of think about allocating capital on the E&P side, where does it fall in terms of, if you hit the rank order, the other E&P assets you currently have?

Frank Young

Good morning, Praveen. This is Frank. Our STACK position, we’ve multiple locations that have rates of return that are competitive with our Granite Wash rate of return with Superior, they are competitive with our Hoxbar rate of return and overall COGS return. So we see the extended laterals out in the dry gas windows having a 60% to 80% operator return range. In terms of the capital allocation, with the change in law where we can drill extended laterals that takes effect August -- in late August -- later this month. Excuse me, we'll do the regulatory work to be able to drill extended laterals on the STACK that will take us through most of the fall, and by the end of the year, we'll be ready to start a rig program there. And then -- and like I said, that rig economically will compete with any of our employees.

Praveen Narra

Okay, perfect. And then in terms of the Wilcox recompletions and the [indiscernible] issue noted some frac delays. Have a lot of those dissipated or have been alleviated a little bit over the past couple of weeks or months?

Frank Young

Praveen, we’ve started seeing frac base open up again. In the last couple of months, it's been getting -- we got tighter and tighter and now it appears there is enough equipment coming out that we are starting to see days where we can get a day just only a month out or 2 months out rather than 4 or 5 months out that we are planning -- that we were seeing before. So, yes, the additional frac equipment is starting to make a difference.

Praveen Narra

Okay. And sorry, I'm going to jump back to the STACK a little bad over here, but in terms of the gas there, is that -- would that be processed through Superior, or would that have to go through a different plant?

Frank Young

We'd -- on the operated wells, we'd look to bring Superior in wherever possible.

Praveen Narra

Okay, perfect. Thank you very much, guys.

Operator

And our next question comes from Neal Dingmann from SunTrust. Your line is now open.

Neal Dingmann

Hi. Good morning, guys. Larry, a question for, I guess, maybe either you or John, just you -- definitely margins per day on the contract rig side continue to move up despite redeploying some rigs and having some of those associated costs. I guess, my question is, how do you foresee that kind of finishing the year, given, I guess, my question is, would you have some more of those sort of redeployment cost? And just kind of bearing what the market conditions are today. How you see that in broad terms playing out?

Larry Pinkston

Yes, Neal, we will have some cost. We already know we’ve costs that were incurred in July. The next step will be, if we’re able to contract more of those rigs that have been stacked, and then we will have continuance of those kind of costs. More importantly, the 35 or 6 other rigs that are operating are getting their costs under control better. And so if we do have the opportunity to bring out two or three more rigs in the next quarter, it will be easier to absorb that cost in a total picture. So we are hoping we see more of those instances, and I think we will be able to handle that.

Neal Dingmann

Got it. And then a last question maybe for Frank. Frank, you touched on this a little bit, but just make sure sort of in broad terms when we think about the ancillary STACK acreage that you have, I’m just -- I guess my question around that is, do you foresee more multi sort of well pads? I’m just wondering how you are going to sort of attack this versus what you’ve done sort of year-to-date?

Frank Young

Yes, we will be looking to block up some of our acreage so that some of the work we are doing now to either swap acreage with other operators or we can block up more of an operated position and we will be looking to add acreage around our existing acreage position. And by doing that, the reason, of course, we want to do that is so that we can drill extended laterals and that we can drill multiple wells off our pads, and that’s the way to make it the most efficient. And I just want to reemphasize, our location count is based on four to six wells per section. Two of those wells in the four to six wells per section in the core STACK area are Woodford wells. So our Mississippian or Meramec wells that we're estimating are only two to four wells per section. I mean, that number is very, very conservative compared to what you hear from other operators that where we’ve an interest in those wells and what they're saying in their conference calls. So our location count could very well be somewhat conservative.

Neal Dingmann

No, that brings up the grade at the point I was going to follow-up with Frank and what would you have to see in that miss in order to feel comfortable taking that up four or six or so?

Frank Young

We just need to drill some wells or see -- or participate in more wells. The core of the play has expanded to encompass our acreage, but there is not as many wells out here in this part of the -- the western part of the core, let's say, Caddo or our southwest Blaine, eastern Custer. There is just not as many well results yet. Also one difference between this area and, say, over in eastern Blaine or Canadian or Kingfisher is, it's more gas. So the phase is a little bit different, you may drain a larger area with the gas plays. So -- but I feel like our two to four Meramec wells per section that’s very conservative, I think are the great chance that will go up and we just need to see more well results before we want to jump out there and add more locations.

Neal Dingmann

Very good. Thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And our next question comes from Charles Robertson from Cowen and Company. Your line is now open.

Unidentified Analyst

Hey, good morning, guys. This is Adam stepping in for Charles. Just going back to the STACK acreage share, trying to get a little bit more of a sense on to what the impact on 2018 drilling could be. Do you foresee that activity being a mix of operated and non-op activity, first?

Frank Young

Certainly. We will continue to see our non-operated activity ramp up from where it is now. We receive multiple well proposals every week in the STACK and from the best operators, the people that have drilled the most wells out there, either Continental and Devon, Marathon. So we will participate significantly on a non-operated side. And on the operated side, we will be -- we will have the potential to obviously run a rig and then ramp up from there, depending on what our cash flow looks like.

Unidentified Analyst

Interesting. Sounds very good. And then maybe the second question moving to the drilling side of things. How are you looking at rig utilization? It appears to be very strong still. Curious in hearing if you are still seeing demand across your rig fleet.

David Merrill

Well, we’ve seen the demand slowdown in the last three or four weeks. We haven't seen the rig count drop, but we are seeing less new enquiries. So it's our expectation that we will go at least remain as good as what we are right now, but hopefully increase with additional rigs.

Larry Pinkston

Yes, let me just add, this is Larry. That’s not untypical for this time a year-ago. I mean, you got so many people rely on vacations, and July typically is a very slow month. So, what happens when everybody gets back to work, when schools start back and everybody shows up, that’s another event, you will see [indiscernible] picks back up or whether it remains steady, but that’s not totally untypical for this time of the year.

Unidentified Analyst

It makes sense. Thank you for taking my question.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] I’m showing no additional questions at this time.

Larry Pinkston

Thank you. Again, well, thank you for joining us this morning. We had some pretty exciting news. We are all very excited about it and around here and [indiscernible] is looking pretty good. We will be in intercom in a couple weeks like we present on [indiscernible] and we hope to see many of you all there and have as many one-on-one conversations with Frank and go into much more detail on the STACK there and we will see you there. Thanks, again.

Operator

Thank you, ladies and gentlemen. This concludes today’s conference. Thank you for participating. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.