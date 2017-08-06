Approach Resources' (AREX) CEO Ross Craft on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Approach Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:AREX)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

August 03, 2017 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Suzanne Ogle - Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Ross Craft - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Qingming Yang - President and Chief Operating Officer

Sergei Krylov - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Paul Grigel - Macquarie Capital

Suzanne Ogle

Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us at this time this morning to join our call. With me this morning are Ross Craft, our Chairman, Chief Executive Officer; Qingming Yang, President and Chief Operating Officer; and Sergei Krylov, Chief Financial Officer.

After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. The Company's earnings and conference call presentation slides that the management will refer to during their prepared remarks can be downloaded from the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at approachresources.com.

Please note that the management's remarks and the answers to questions include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning these risks is on Slide 2 and in the company's earnings release. Reconciliations of non-GAAP measures management refers to and the applicable GAAP measures can be found in the company's earnings release on non-GAAP financial information page of the company's website and at the end of the company's earnings release presentation.

Now I'll turn the call over to our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Ross Craft.

Ross Craft

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for being on the call this morning. We have put forth a tremendous amount of effort over the last 12 months, reducing debt in order to better position the company to successfully navigate the current commodity price lower for longer environment, reinvesting interest expense savings and the development of our southern Midland Basin assets, focusing on continued improvements to our industry-leading operational efficiencies and materially improving well results to further refinement of our enhanced completion techniques.

Fundamentals and focused execution have always been our theme and this quarter is no different. As you can see on Slide 4 of our presentation, we've made substantial progress on our path to value creation by returning to efficient production growth, an enhancing well performance, mitigating cost escalation and taking advantage of the efficiency benefit of our large infrastructure system.

Over the course of the quarter, the operations team continued to demonstrate top-tier execution. The increase in drilling and completion activity in the Permian over the last 12 months has resulted in substantial increases and service costs in comparison to the continued low commodity price environment. This is typical for a cyclical industry like ours, however, our team mitigated this escalation with continued efficiency gains, proactive contract negotiations and by exploiting the benefit of our company-owned water, oil, gas and gas liquid infrastructure system. Consequently, we have been able to hold our drilling and completion costs for a Wolfcamp - typical Wolfcamp well to around $4 million and our lease operating expense to sub-$4 at $3.92 per BOE.

We have validated the repeatability of strong, improving well results from our enhanced completion design. Benefiting from the data we have collected, new technology and our expertise, the five wells completed in the second quarter delivered strong results. The average producing rate of the five new completions in the second quarter are performing above the 700 MBOE curve, which you see on Slide 5 in our presentation. And additionally, average producing rate of the first quarter wells are continuing to track the 700 MBOE curve as well.

As we have said in the past, we strongly believe the next-generation completion designs, as can be seen on Slide 6, are the key to further enhancements of improved reservoir recoveries. During the second quarter, we utilized a new class of engineered surfactants, containing nanoparticles along with nanosurfactants on three of the five wells completed during the quarter. In addition to using the engineered fluids, we experimented with further reductions to our state spacing and increasing sand volumes and sand mixers. First frac results from the three walls utilizing nanoparticles, engineered surfactants and reduced state spacing and higher sand volumes are performing above the 700 MBOE curve.

One of the three wells is located in our Pangea West area, although this well has only been online for 80 days, early production data indicates that 50% improvement in recoverable reserves as compared to other wells in this area. For the second half of the year, we will continue to refine our enhanced completion techniques, looking for the perfect balance to achieve higher ROIs in a low commodity price environment. Based on our improved and repeatable well results, industry-leading D&C costs, sub-$4 for BOE operating costs and our large contiguous acreage position, which is largely held by production, I feel confident that we can deliver competitive returns that will enhance long-term shareholder value.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Qingming.

Qingming Yang

Thanks, Ross, and good morning, everyone. I will start with Slide 7 and provide a summary of our operating activities and results. In the second quarter of 2017, our production totaled 11,900 BOE per day, which exceeded quarterly guidance. We remain focused on maximizing value from our Wolfcamp asset in a prudent and capital-efficient manner, delivering production growth while preserving our low-cost structure.

This competitive advantage is illustrated on Slide 8, where we - you can see our industry-leading low LOE. Taking full advantage of the operational efficiency of continuous drilling and prepayment of frac services, we increased the drilling and completion activities this quarter.

We focused development near our infrastructure, which is shown on Slide 9. The second quarter, we drilled eight horizontal wells and we completed five horizontal wells. One well in the Wolfcamp A Bench, two wells in the Wolfcamp B Bench, and two wells in the Wolfcamp C Bench. Production for the second quarter 2017 was 61% liquid and 39% gas.

At June 30, 2017, we were running 1 horizontal rig in Project Pangea, which we released in mid-July. We had 10 horizontal wells waiting on completion and we're drilling 1 horizontal well. As you can see, we have a solid inventory of drills but uncompleted wells that we can manage to respond to changes in the commodity price environment.

As Ross mentioned, in the second quarter, we delivered quarter-over-quarter organic production growth. In the third quarter 2017, we're guiding average daily production of approximately 11,800 to 12,000 BOE per day. And we plan to complete two to four wells depending on commodity prices.

Now I will turn the call over to our CFO, Sergei Krylov, who will review our financial results.

Sergei Krylov

Thanks, Qingming. The highlights for this quarter are the headway we made in maintaining our best-in-class lease operating expense and the 28% year-over-year reduction in interest expense that was redeployed for the development of our assets. The benefit of the increased volumes associated with this quarter's development will provide additional cash flow during the third quarter.

Second quarter revenue of $25 million was up 11% year-over-year due to the increase in average realized commodity prices, partially offset by a decrease in production volumes resulting from the reduced drilling and completion activity in 2016.

Second quarter EBITDAX totaled $13 million. Lease operating expense of $3.92 per BOE was down 14% year-over-year and was below the low end of guidance. Production and ad valorem taxes averaged $2.09 per BOE, represented 9% of oil, NGL and gas sales.

Exploration costs were higher this quarter at $1.95 per BOE due to timing and size of lease expirations on noncore acreage, with the majority of this cost being noncash.

Full G&A cost averaged $6.06 per BOE, including cash G&As cost of $5.11 per BOE. The G&A averaged $18.09 per BOE and interest expense totaled $4.9 million. Benefiting from the exchange transactions completed in the first quarter of this year and the resulting decrease in interest expense and increased revenue, net loss for the quarter was $8.9 million, a 44% improvement year-over-year or $0.10 per diluted share.

Net loss for the second quarter included an unrealized gain on commodity derivatives of $1.2 million. On an adjusted basis, our net loss totaled $9.6 million or $0.11 per diluted share.

Our increased pace of drilling and completions in the second quarter resulted in capital expenditures of $24.4 million and consisted of $23.8 million for drilling and completion activities and $1.5 million for infrastructure projects and equipment, partially offset by $0.9 million related to sales-tax refunds.

Second quarter of 2017 realized prices, excluding the impact of hedges, bode $23.11 per BOE, an 18% increase year-over-year.

Turning to Slide 10, our hedge book for 2017 covers approximately 85% of forecasted natural gas production and 57% of NGL production based on the midpoint of guidance. We recently added additional oil hedges to provide us price protection at around $50 per barrel, and we now have hedged approximately 22% of oil production based on the midpoint of guidance.

Finally, on Slide 11, we summarized our financial position. At June 30, 2017, we had $1 billion senior secured revolving credit facility, a $325 million borrowing base and commitment amount. At June 30, 2017, our liquidity totaled approximately $37.9 million and we are in compliance with all of our bank covenants.

I will now turn the call over back to Ross.

Ross Craft

Thanks, Sergei. During the first half of the year, we made important steps in the process of transforming the company. We've been very thoughtful in our decisions and have made each with a focus on maintaining our culture of accountability on delivering what we say we will. We maintained a disciplined approach to hedgings that capitalizes on our balanced commodity profile and provides near and medium-term price protection. Collectively, our significant drilling inventory, technical advancements, vigilant focus on capital and operational efficiencies and acreages that were largely HBP-ed provide a firm footing for the next step in the process.

Commodity oil price volatility still dominates the market, however, we're executing our long-term strategic plan without being distracted by excessive forces on short-term movements. In providing guidance for 2017, we provide the range so that we could pivot without having to come back and slash budgets. We laid out a capital plan that is flexible, prudent and designed to deliver the long-term shareholder value.

With that, I'll open the call up for questions. Thank you.

Paul Grigel

Paul Grigel, your line is open.

Paul Grigel

Thanks guys. Just on capital spending and how you guys think through where it was in the second quarter as you kind of move throughout the year in case of either completions or rig cadence, given the volatility that's going on in the crude market. Can you just spend a little bit of time and a little bit more color on that that would be helpful.

Ross Craft

Yeah. Our capital budget that we outlined at the beginning of the year, we anticipated having a fairly large capital spending in the second quarter based on getting a very lucrative drilling contract early on, we wanted to take advantage of the low price of the drilling rigs. So this contract basically called to drill 12 wells for the year. So in the second quarter, we had eight wells drilled under this contract. So that's where a lot of the increase in capital you see in the quarter went to. Our completion designs or our completion forecast on the number of wells per quarter really hasn't changed any to speak off. We'll be watching the commodity prices. We're still geared toward ending the year in a balanced profile. And so if the commodity prices go lower for longer, we'll adjust one or two completions at the end of the year. But that, I think, is the reason why you see out of the norm capital spending in the second quarter. It was not - it wasn't designed that way. And each quarter, we don't have a rig going, we won't have a rig going for the rest of the year. So that's kind of how that plays out.

Paul Grigel

Okay. And then, maybe more an operational one for whoever wants to take it. On the nanosurfactants, could you guys talk a little bit about why you're using that? What you're seeing there that seems to be a new approach? And I was just curious on any additional detail that could be provided there.

Ross Craft

Yes. The nanosurfactants, we've been using them for a while, they're really not new, and all of that is a nanomolecule of surfactant. What we did was a little bit different than that. We actually added nanoparticles, dolomite and anchorite in with the surfactant. Although what you're looking for by using this is a flatter decline rate in production, that's what you're hoping for, it's way too early to say whether this approach is causing the wells to produce above the type curve or not. Is it the stage spacing? Is it the sand volumes? It's too early to tell. I will say this that these engineered surfactants, although, they're very well thought through, they're also expensive. And so this has been a pilot test for us to see if these surfactants and nanoparticles really do what they're designed to do. Of the three walls that we utilized this enhanced engineered fluids on, those three wells are producing quite a bit above the type curve, as you can see on the slide in our presentation. What's interesting about that is one of the wells is located in Pangea West area, which historically we've - as we've told the market, that this area is a lower EUR area and higher oil reserve area. But the early 80-day, 90-day data we're seeing off of this well is quite impressive.

Now is it a function of the nanosurfactants and nanoparticles, or is it just merely a function of increased sand volumes and stage spacing? This well was stage spaced at 160 feet. It's way too early to tell. We're going to watch these wells, and it's going to take at least six months for us to get enough data to make a determination if it really is the engineered fluids or is it just stage spacing. You got to balance all of this with the commodity price environment we're in, and that's the key because any of these enhanced fluids are expensive. They add a lot of cost to these wells, and so it's a balancing act. Right now, I'm impressed with the performance of the wells. I'm impressed with our second quarter performance. I mean, our first quarter performance as well, as you can see on the same slide. So it's way too early to make a decision, but we're going to watch these. This has been a pilot program. We said we'd do a pilot program on it. And hopefully, in six months or sooner we'll be able to make an assessment of what actually is the true result of the improved recoveries.

Paul Grigel

Okay and then just one last one. On the cost or the incremental cost, you mentioned the nanoparticles being expensive, any sense of scale on the cost per well or - just trying to understand how - what defined expenses there?

Ross Craft

Yes. What we're talking about is about $300,000 increase in chemical cost per well. And so, for example, our average well right now is somewhere in the $4 million range for a typical well, $3.8 million to $4.2 million, so that's around $4 million. If you - with these nanoparticles surfactants that we're running in, it will add additional $300,000 to that, so it will push it up close to $4.3 million, $4.4 million.

Paul Grigel

Okay, good. That's great. That's all I got. Thanks for the time.

Operator

Phillip Stewart. Your line is open.

Unidentified Analyst

Good morning guys. I understand that you're focusing on spending within cash flow right now, which makes sense. But I'm just curious, what combination of crude and natural gas prices would you need to have confidence in kind of maybe for six or nine months to put a rig back to work and still be spending close to cash flow?

Ross Craft

Well, that's a good question. As we've said in the past, there is no question that the type of wells that we have in the Southern Midland Basin, it's a gassier area. As we've been saying for the last three years, the GOR in this area is going up, but we also said that the GOR in other parts of the Midland Basin would go up as well just based on the reservoir characteristics, that's just the way it works. So to get to a price that would sustain a rig, we would like to see oil in the upper 50s, and gas in the 3s. NGLs need to be 30% to 35% of WTI. At that point, we would consider bringing a rig full time.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. That makes sense. And then, I guess, looking at the well results, they continue to impress, would it still be a 2018 event that you all would consider kind of bumping the type curve after you get the reserve report? Or could that be something that happens sooner?

Ross Craft

Well, I think, as we've been showing from the slides, everything we're doing right now is comparing it to a 700 Mboe curve. Although that is not our official curve yet and we've said from the start that we want to see more data because you really can't - and that's why I included the second quarter wells - I mean, the first quarter wells in this, because that gives you a reflection of how the wells are performing long term. And so I would imagine in the next three to four months, we'll be in a position to make a decision of moving the curve up to the 700 Mboe. But right now, we're just - we're still collecting data. We want to make sure that the data is correct, and that the curve is 700 Mboe or it maybe a little bit higher. We just want to get enough data to support it.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And then, I guess, one last one, on the rig that you're already using in the first half of the year, can you remind me what the specs were on that one? Was it a high-spec rig or were you all able to use a lower-spec rig, given kind of your position in the basin and the shallower landing zones?

Ross Craft

No, it's just lower-spec rig. There was nothing of high-spec about it. That's the beauty about being where we are in the basin. That's also what helps us deliver record-low drilling and completion costs. We can - because of the shallow depths where we are; we can use just about any type of rig and still do it very efficiently.

Unidentified Analyst

And what kind of rig rate do you think you could get on a similar type rig today?

Qingming Yang

Obviously, we got very, very good, rig rates. When we contracted that rig to drill 12 wells, the rig rate has been moving up a little bit over the last few months. Obviously right now, it's probably we don't want to comment specifically on the rig rate we're getting, but it's moving up a little bit recently. And fortunately, we have completed our initial plan in drilling those 12 wells at June 30, we have 10 wells uncompleted. We drilled another well, so we have 11 wells, back wells. So for this year, we have planned our P&L inventories for completion for the rest of 2017.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, good deal. Now, I understand that there is near term inventory just kind of trying to think after 2018 and 2019. But I think that's it from me. I appreciate the color.

Qingming Yang

Thank you.

Operator

I'm showing no further questions at this time, I'd like to turn the call back over to Ross Craft for any closing remarks.

Ross Craft

Guys, once again, we really appreciate everybody taking time to listen to the call. Obviously, commodity prices lower for longer seems to be the trend right now. Although, I think we're going to see some rebalancing in the future. I can't tell when, but I think it's coming. In the meantime, we're going to stay focused on delivering returns on these wells that are reasonable in the low-price environment. We're going to stay focused on our efficiencies, keeping our efficiencies where they are. I think you can start seeing the reason why we invested in our infrastructure in 2012, that was the - we were far above any other company bringing inventory in at that point. That is one of the reasons why we're able to have such a low LOE. Obviously, our well results, we have a tremendous amount of acreage that is yet to be drilled. It's HBP for the most part, so that allows us a lot of flexibility to adjust to these commodity prices. We're going to stay focused and continue to do what we do, deliver what we said we will and adjust as needed. With that, I appreciate your time and look forward to talking to you all on the next call.

