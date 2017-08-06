Videocon d2h's (VDTH) CEO Anil Khera on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Videocon d2h Limited (NASDAQ:VDTH)

Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call

July 31, 2017 09:00 AM ET

Executives

Nupur Agarwal - Head of Investor Relations

Saurabh Dhoot - Executive Chairman

Anil Khera - Chief Executive Officer

Rohit Jain - Deputy Chief Executive Officer

Avanti Kanthaliya - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Vivekanand S - Ambit Capital

Rohit Dokania - IDFC Securities Ltd.

Vikash Mantri - ICICI Securities

Siddhartha Bera - Nomura Securities Co., Ltd.

Amit Kumar - Investec Bank

Alankar Garude - Macquarie Group

Operator

I now hand the conference over to Ms. Nupur Agarwal, Head, IR. Thank you, and over to you ma'am.

Nupur Agarwal

Thank you. Good morning, everyone. Welcome to Videocon d2h's Q1 FY 2018 results conference call. We have with us senior management of the Company represented by Mr. Saurabh Dhoot, the Executive Chairman; Mr. Anil Khera, the CEO; Mr. Rohit Jain, Deputy CEO; and Mr. Avanti Kanthaliya, the CFO.

I now hand over the call to Mr. Dhoot for his initial comments.

Saurabh Dhoot

Thank you all for joining our Q1 FY 2018 results call. Dear shareholders, on this note going ahead, we now look forward towards the new journey for our Company and I feel excited about the new growth and opportunities, a world-class skill, strengthen market that we are going to have with Dish Videocon. And naturally, all of this is going to be fueled by excellent free cash flow generation.

I think the management feels we have done a great job of handling demonetization for the past few quarters and I am excited to say that the period of moderation due to that is behind us and we are now clearly seeing and looking forward to strong growth already. Let me start with a quick summary of our quarter one results.

Gross subscribers increased by 0.63 million during the quarter. That's even better than the last quarter. Net subscribers increased by 0.13 million and totaled to 13.04 million. The net subscriber addition continued to have a temporary increase in churn as a result of the lag effect of demonetization on the subscriber base. Churn as you all know has a lag effect. Net subscriber because you all know has a lag effect.

I am happy to share that the moderation and growth as a result of demonetization is behind us. Revenue from operations came in at INR 7.73 million. Subscription and activation revenues came in at INR 7.09 billion. There were impacted by the Ramalan period, which was entirely in Q1 this year as compared to last year where there Ramalan period extended into Q2 as well. You all are aware this is an important seasonality effect which matters to Q1 total revenues.

Adjusted EBITDA came in at INR 2.49 billion that's similar to the same quarter as in line with the guidance we have provided. Adjusted EBITDA margins came in at 32.2% during the quarter. I am happy to share that we have achieved a net profit of INR 12 million and free cash flows of over INR 0.5 billion in the quarter. A quick update on the merger, we are pleased to share that the NCLT has approved the scheme of amalgamation with Dish TV. We are updating the certified copy of the order and the appointed date would be October 1, 2017.

With this approval, the only remaining pending approval is from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the process is on. We have filed a prospectus with the UK Listing Authority for setting the GDR program earlier this month. The communication with the UKLA has started and we have already received the initial comments on the filing. We believe the GDR program will be in place well in time before the merger process concludes.

In the past few weeks, the management has been working on an integration plan. The merged entity plans to adopt and implement the best practices of both the companies. We believe this merger provides exciting opportunities through the customer service model, convergence of technologies, expanded breadth of content offerings including expansion of exclusive content, advertising income growth potential as well as synergies from a combined subscriber base of more than 28 million.

The merged entity would be one of the largest Pay TV platforms in the world in terms of subscriber base. I am very excited for this new journey of a business that commands strong business fundamentals, growth opportunities and supported by a very strong balance sheet and growing free cash flows.

There has been speculation in the market that 4G pricing is going to be disruptive for our core business. This couldn't be further from the truth. Their primary objective is to grow the very low double-digit wireless penetration broadband in India today, which actually gives us far more opportunity going ahead.

Since our NASDAQ listing, we have been saying that data prices are high in India as compared to Pay TV and are not conducive to cater to the mainstream TV watching habits of the entire population. We also said that data prices would decline in India and all that has been playing are just as we had predicted.

The average T.V. consumption is four to five hours in India and DTH operators offer unlimited TV 24/7 to a substantial majority of the entire country's population today already. Data is still not a cost effective alternative to TV, but it's certainly complementary. Data enabling forms will help expand content consumption and expand the Pay TV market growth efforts. Pay TV continues to be the most economical form of entertainment with skinny packs starting from INR 99 for month and clearly that comes without any daily use restrictions unlike 4G doing to an entire family.

The widespread availability of high speed data and phones at affordable prices would create a complementary business model for us to growing process of it. I'm really excited about the improving potential of convergence of technology. The connected set-top box for example will be an important part of our future.

Our connected box will allow subscribers to view more than 24/7 unlimited content to the more than - close to eyeballs we got today for more than 600 channels and services and also browse content from Netflix, Hotstar, YouTube, Voot, Spool, Sony LIV, OZEE, Hungama Play and so much next year. We in fact signed with Netflix this year with Mr. Reed Hastings, who launched [indiscernible] in India this year with an eye for a big scope and potential from our platform.

I'm happy to share that the long awaited GST reform came into effect starting the first of July 2017. It aims to simplify taxation regime, thereby improving the ease of doing business and will drive the unorganized segment such as local cable operators to work taxation.

Coming on to guidance for the quarter ending September 2017, I'm pleased to report that the period of a slow growth in over and we will be growing and we are already growing again. We have started witnessing, a recovery on the ground now the demonetization is clearly behind us. We expect EBITDA to grow low double-digits over the Q1 FY 2018 that brings back on the growth part after almost three moderate quarters, which were impacted due to demonetization and other aspects.

I'm happy to share that we are going to begin a new era for the Videocon d2h with Dish TV Videocon, on a positive note with low double-digit EBITDA growth Q2 FY 2018 is likely to be the best quarter for Videocon d2h and EBITDA does ever. It has been a great performance last 2.5 years and it will going to get even better with the merger kicking in from the third quarter, we are now at the beginning of another exciting story as the growth will accelerate with the merger. This puts us in a very strong position in terms - times to come and Dish TV Videocon is likely to be the most profitable media company in India in terms of pro forma EBITDA.

With this, I hand over the call to Khera for the business update.

Anil Khera

Thank you, Mr. Saurabh. During the quarter most DTH operators increase the prices of set-top boxes by INR 200. This will not just help lower our subsidy on set-top boxes, but help us to acquire quality subscriber and also improve churn for the industry to some extend as searching cost will increase.

We continue to identify gas and current content offering and provide it to our subscriber as value-add service. Our value-added service continue to gain fractions. These value-added services contribute meaningful to our EBITDA and our growing at a promising run rate.

In June we launched d2h cooking, which shows the unique recipe from India's popular chefs. I'm happy to share that both d2h Nachle, which was launched in May 2017 and d2h Cooking have received encouraging response from our subscriber within just few weeks of launch.

I am happy to share that the monsoons had been in line with long-term average. We believe this will strengthen our macroeconomic sentiments and imply good conduction from rural India. This is great for our business and over 60% of our subscriber acquisition comes from Phase III and Phase IV digitalization areas. Regarding Free Dish, we have been receiving numerous queries regarding government service of Free Dish. First of all, Free Dish is not something new. It has been there for more than 12 years now.

Secondly, large broadcasters are beginning to realize that they would need to increase the minimum windowing for the pay content to be shown on Free Dish. This would help bring meaningful differentiation between pay content and free content. Thirdly, the increase in channel auction tariff price on the Free Dish platform will make Free Dish platform expensive for smaller broadcasters in future. This could mean that amount of content that's available on Free Dish could come down. In the long run, we believe market forces itself will bring in balance on this front.

Finally, we believe Free Dish as a stepping stone to pay DTH as this is the first time the viewer experiences digital quality content. Then later they realized that the late pay content and upgrade to Pay TV platforms. We keep acquiring subscribers from Free Dish platform.

As we have shared several times in past, we will continue to experiment with skinny packs to acquire subscribers especially in Phase III and Phase IV markets. These packs are designed in such a way that their absolute margin profile is similar to our current margins, as these packs have lesser paid content. The key driving factors behind this pack is EBITDA per subscriber. As long as we continue to grow or maintain our absolute EBITDA per subscriber, we will continue to acquire subscriber at low price points.

The Government of India continues to make commendable progress towards 100% electrification of the rural household in India by 2019. Out of nearly 18,500 villages nearly 14,500 villages have been already electrified. In the long-term, this is a positive correlation with our business as it would increase consumption of Pay TV services.

Coming on to the tariff order. The hearing of the Chennai High Court has concluded. Earlier this month, Videocon d2h presented a case supporting the tariff order and the interconnection regulations suggested by TRAI. We know await the High Court order on this matter. As seen it in all regulatory processes in India, these things evolve over a period of time. We continue to maintain that the tariff order is a game changer regulation given its aim to bring transparency and commercial parity and content deals across the distribution platform, which is positive for DTH operators as it reduces the ability of cable operator to underprice the product.

The tariff order also addresses some of the issues that distribution platform face while dealing with broadcasters. The proposed pricing for distribution platform ensures that our gross profit per subscriber is protected.

I'll now hand over to Mr. Rohit Jain for financial update. Rohit Jain, last conference call as he has decided to pursue other opportunity, we wish him good luck for his future endeavors. Over to Rohit Jain.

Rohit Jain

Thank you, sir. Thank you for the endeavor and the good luck. I am pleased to announce the results for the quarter in detail. The total revenue came in at INR 7.73 billion. The breakdown of INR 7.73 billion being subscription and activation at INR 7.09 billion. Carriage revenue came in at INR 258 million and ad revenue came in at INR 69 million. Adjusted EBITDA came in at INR 2.49 billion and margin came in at 32.2% for the quarter. Content cost came in at 42%, and fixed cost at 14.9% of revenue. The reported net profit of INR 12 million and free cash flow of INR 572 million during the quarter.

ARPU came in at INR 198. This was impacted on account of revenue lines of the entire Ramadan period falling in quarter one, compared to last year, where there was a fill over across quarter one and quarter two.

During the quarter, we added new 630,000 subscribers and net 130,000 subscribers. Monthly churn came in at 1.27% for the quarter. We believe the increase in churn is temporary due to the lag effect of demonetization in December quarter.

Natures of it, we've seen over the year, churn needs to be looked at over a longer period, given the impact of seasonality and external factor. However, it seems that the fully churn should be inline the historical trade.

Hardware subsidy came in at INR 1,865 per subscriber. The decline in subsidy is as a result of INR 200 increase in set-top box prices, starting middle of May 2017. In the coming quarter, as a result of the full quarter impact, subsidy should come down further.

CapEx for the quarter was INR 1.24 billion and adjusted EBITDA less CapEx came in it INR 1.246 billion. As of June 30, we had terms loans of INR 19.67 billion and cash and short-term investments of INR 4.35 billion.

In summary, we're happy demonetization is adversely impacted behind us and we are back on growth trajectory. Quarter two is likely to be the last quarter of the company as of standalone entity. It's also likely to be the best quarter in our history with a very impressive double-digit growth likely, sequentially over the Q1.

With that, we conclude our opening remarks and open the floor for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] We'll take the first question from the line of Vivekanand S from Ambit Capital. Please go ahead.

Vivekanand S

Hi, thank you very much for the opportunity. Just a couple of questions, one on the gross profit for the subscriber, Mr. Khera, you had mentioned that you will look to maintain gross profit for the subscriber in the new tariff regime. Just a couple of things on this, one is with respect to the HD subscribers. Just to clarify is it so that we will be allowed to charge a rental only INR 130 per subscriber on standard definition as well as HD boxes. That's one.

And secondly, the gross profit and EBITDA per subscriber with skinny packs, can you explain the workings behind the same net result, even though you maybe selling more skinny packs now. That's question one.

And secondly, I missed a bit of the opening remarks. Have you given any color on the synergies or any guidance on the synergy, now that you are working on the integration plans and then you will be merged with Dish from October 1, any thoughts on that? Thanks.

Anil Khera

Your first question on TRA new guidelines, which is being argued in court, and as for the guideline, which is not yet implemented because it's been debited by broadcasters and TRX. As for the guidelines, the minimum charge price is INR 130 that INR 130 should cover any platforms of the basic service of bandwidth cost which will include the bouquet of free-to-air channels minimum 100 numbers, it could be more also, but the minimum has to be 100.

On top of that, the broadcaster is supposed to announce their bouquet pricing as well as their a-la-carte pricing. And in the bouquet pricing and on a-la-carte pricing, all the distribution platforms will have their margins. Bouquet price will have different margin and a-la-carte price will have a different margin. As a platform, we are not allowed to change the bouquet, but as a platform we are allowed to make our own bouquet from the a-la-carte offering of the broadcasters.

Now both this bouquet offering or the a-la-carte offering has certain percentage margin for the distribution platform. The distribution platform can make their own bouquet by picking up channels from the a-la-carte offering of the broadcasters and make it your bouquet of entertainment channel, movie channel and various other channels.

Another advantage of the new guidelines of TRAI which are yet to be implemented that any channel which has got a minimum penetration level, I mean it is defined in the guidelines will attract - it carries of per subscriber base on the strength of the platform. So that will give us the total transparency in terms of placement cost DTH versus or any MSO cable. So this answers your query on the new tariff order.

Vivekanand S

Sure. Just one small follow-up on the tariff order. Is there any provision for you to charge higher bandwidth fee from consumers if you deploy an HD box or an HD box with recorder compared to barebones standard definition box?

Anil Khera

The bandwidth charges are not driven by the box. They are driven by the channel. There is another regulation that one HD channel will be counted as two bandwidth. So secondly, the charges do get extrapolated as per channel. Again, we are all discussing hypothetical scenarios still the time is actually implemented, but they do count one HD is equal to two bandwidth.

Vivekanand S

Great. So you will not be allowed to charge a separate box rental on this - what is the incentive for us to deploy expensive HD and HD recorders?

Anil Khera

The whole model has got nothing to do with the box. It has got to do with the service. We always maintained. We are in the service of charging subscription and providing services not in box rental. Also the difference between the standard definition and high definition boxes margin, so at least, we are not too potent about that. I mean, you already are there for the last couple of years, almost close to - whatever we are seeing is high definition boxes in many case.

Vivekanand S

All right. I had asked other questions also, so I was waiting for revert from the management.

Anil Khera

Can you repeat you other question?

Vivekanand S

So the other question is with respect the EBITDA per subscriber math. I would just like to understand, how are you able to maintain your EBITDA per subscriber even with the skinny packs. Can you explain the math behind the content pricing there and the effective EBITDA per subscriber?

Anil Khera

The principle is simply allocation or whatever content you are showing on that, right. I think that's INR 99 and essentially free-to-air pack. In free-to-air pack your content cost is obviously negligible. So it's a portion window of content cost depending upon the consumption patterns and what level of Pay TV are you showing on that. That's a principle.

Vivekanand S

Great. And on these skinny packs just to understand the way you apportioned costs and the content contracts. Many of your contracts are would be fixed fee and some of them would be variable as you have seen in the past on a per subscriber basis. In that scenario, in your content cost computation - are these skinny pack customers counted as full subscribers, full service subscribers to the broadcasters or do you have deals, which are very, very granular with the broadcasters?

Anil Khera

No, the deals are very granular in terms of the negotiation and the discussion. Obviously deals take into account the penetration, actual penetration of [indiscernible].

Vivekanand S

Right, okay. This was helpful. And lastly my question was on the merger synergies. Any discussion that you had, I missed the initial part of the call. So it was just hoping to understand if you've done any internal workings, which can be shared with us at this point, given that the merger is now imminent?

Saurabh Dhoot

No, you did not miss any guidance on merger synergies. But that said, yes, clearly the key areas of synergies would be content costs, fixed costs, interest costs, set-top box sourcing, other capital items synergies, revenue synergies, value-added services, advertising, carriage and of course the all power of such a scale.

That said we would put together. We're giving a lot more clarity on the merger synergies and benefits. As such various analysts have done extensive work on this front and have synergy estimates in terms of free cash flow generation additionally beyond what the two companies do today of over US$60 million to US$80 million, recent estimates look reasonable.

Vivekanand S

Right, this is very helpful. Thanks and best wishes.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] The next question is from the line of Rohit Dokania from IDFC Securities. Please go ahead.

Rohit Dokania

Hi, good morning. Thank you for the opportunity. Just two questions, one is on a sequential basis, the employee cost and admin on that expenses have significantly fallen, so what could be the main reason for that?

Anil Khera

Well, that's simply because on the last quarter, there was apportionment of acceleration of ESOP [indiscernible] Executive Chairman, so essentially all non-cash items. So the only reason you're saying declining is because of that. So last quarter was essentially an abnormal sort of quarter. What you are seeing now in this quarter are sort of right figures.

Rohit Dokania

The rate is done on a YoY basis as well, so…

Anil Khera

Yes, also because there is legal cost that are been part of generally in the Q4. So this really not having apple-to-apple, generally it's either an impact of ESOP expenses or legal expenses in admin. But what you're seeing now is the stable employee costs that in real terms haven't change over the last few years.

Rohit Dokania

Okay. So I was just wondering the synergy benefits sort of how you sort of working towards them right away or is that a visible only sort of posting merger kind of the building cost as fallen by 20% on employee, which I take you point and there is another 11%, 12% fall sequentially on admin cost as well?

Anil Khera

I think on synergies, your listed product [indiscernible] anyway, so I think it's same for this.

Rohit Dokania

Sure, okay. And the second question would be so - you did talk about sort of impact of Free Dish and so on and so forth. I was just wondering, are you seeing anything on the ground happening, which makes you believe that the larger broadcasters are actually infusing the windowing that they do between FTE channels in terms of fresh content?

Saurabh Dhoot

Yes, in fact I did share our thoughts on Free Dish and I did mention that all the broadcasters have now started playing a very important roll to save the Pay TV and by windowing the content for minimum one year. That is what they're showing on the Pay TV here when they moved the same content to Free TV.

But they will keep a gap of one year and not only that for the movie channels, they have decided to keep two separate library. One for the Pay TV channels and separate library for the - we still have a non-premium free movie channels for the Free Dish. So that's going to protect the Pay TV and - very larger, so then keep those Free Dish subscriber motivated to upgrade themselves to Pay TV.

Rohit Dokania

Sure. I understood. I was just wondering has this already started happening. Are you seeing any…?

Anil Khera

It's already started happening in fact with two DTH platforms. Its windowing thing has already been integrated in the agreement and some of the broadcasters have asked for some extra time to create the content for windowing purpose. But most of the leading broadcasters have already started the windowing concept.

Rohit Dokania

Great. Thank you so much. And wish you all the best.

Operator

Thank you. The next question is from the line of Vikash Mantri from ICICI Securities. Please go ahead.

Vikash Mantri

Just want you to expand what is the progress of digitization in Phase III and if there is any broadcaster still giving out analog?

Saurabh Dhoot

As we mentioned earlier in our Phase III and Phase IV is a very big area to be covered for digitization. And we mentioned later also that it would take two to three years for Phase IV to complete. What we are most excited about the - the State of Tamil Nadu, which is to be digitized as per the new orders. So in our opinion, the State of Tamil Nadu getting digitized will have very positive impact for the Pay TV industry.

And there are some areas in Phase IV which are still running on analog, but broadcasters have taken all the steps and will ensure that this analog signals stops immediately. The industry also keep pointing out where all the analogs signals are there and broadcaster immediately switched it off. And we are sure that looking at the complexity of Phase III and Phase IV switching off, they switch off one village - 20 to 25 villages got switched off. So we are hopeful that in a next few months the entire analog broadcaster will stop.

Vikash Mantri

That would be Phase III, Phase IV digitization was [indiscernible] two to three years back, so that was sufficient time and there were enough notices by the government saying analog has to be switched off by broadcasters and everybody else. And I think there was some statement also saying that it will be criminal to carry on analog signals as of now.

However, I did see any action from bodies collectively to enforce which will basically showing that maybe digitization they are not serious about and I have not seen any - see the same Star and Airtel and Tata Sky, all going to the court respect to the tariff order, whereas nobody is in the court for fighting the government against the process of digitization and not able to understand this process. I would be more glad if everybody would start and initiate this process actually completing digitization regard and this could immediately happen if all analog was switched off.

My second question is on the churn and the growth side - in this quarter, now there has been some significant - some increase in both growth side and churn in this quarter, can you help us understand what was the higher seasonality in this quarter and results are the same?

Rohit Jain

Well the churn - Vikash, as spoken, really does the lag effect of - impact of demonetization. It is 120-day lag effect. What we are seeing essentially now is what happened in December quarter which we are all aware about.

Vikash Mantri

But Rohit, do you fund were to mean that I don't have money or cash to subscribe for a month or two months, but I should come back.

Rohit Jain

Yes. But different people come back at different speed right, and we've seen the lag effect of demonetization carryon as recently still the last quarter, and that will be expect these things to continue to improve, which effects in the guidance we are giving for the next quarter. So yes, I mean different people have varying degree of bouncing back.

Saurabh Dhoot

Yes, that's why growth subscribers are also high.

Vikash Mantri

Okay. I have more questions. I'll get back in the queue.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] The next question is from the line of Siddhar Bera from Nomura Securities. Please go ahead.

Siddhartha Bera

Yes, thanks for the question. I have a couple of questions. First can you share the carriage income in the ad revenues for this quarter?

Anil Khera

And we shared to carriage revenue for the quarter was 258 million and ad revenue was 69 million.

Siddhartha Bera

Okay. So in terms of the ARPU is now like one month has past in this quarter. Have you seen any major improvement in the ARPUs compared to last quarter? How is the current traction?

Anil Khera

Well, the current traction is suddenly quite positive, again the cost of repeating that that's the reason we're giving sort of historical guidance in terms of sequential growth. We do expect just to be a fairly strong and a profitable quarter.

Siddhartha Bera

Okay, sir. My last question will be on this GST. We have seen that prices are largely remains stable after GST. So can we expect that entertainment tax now we don't have to pay? So that should benefit margins from the next quarter onwards?

Anil Khera

Well, I mean the exact GST is really service has gone up by 8%. I think entertainment taxes are completely a separate issue. As of now costs has gone up by 3%. We've dropped that for the time being within our budget. We haven't passed it on to the customer.

Siddhartha Bera

Yes, but income taxes like before GST would have been closer to 7% to 8% and right now I mean they are after 3%, 4% price increase, I think there should be some benefits, which we should see over the next few quarters?

Anil Khera

Probably we will have to see because we are also adding more content as we speak. I think that's happening as well. Generally, we tend to sort of do price increases as a result of the content. So yes, I think - these are things that we contemplate will have a better view of these things and probably couple of quarter's time, it's too early to evaluate that.

Siddhartha Bera

Okay, sir. Thanks a lot.

Operator

Thank you. The next question is from the line of Amit Kumar from Investec Bank. Please go ahead.

Amit Kumar

Yes, thank you so much for the opportunities and also thanks so much for the commentary on 4G as well as Free Dish. Just one sort of clarification on the windowing bet that you talked about. So we've recently seen Star essentially launched a sports channel on the Free Dish platform, Star Sports first.

And what we have seeing there is really that all the content is actually day-and-days it will be released on that platform as well. You are basically saying that broadcasters will sort of keep one year windows. I couldn't sort of reconcile these tools sort of position. If you can just help me understand - what is the understanding on the Star Sports first and what's that is doing this?

Saurabh Dhoot

Okay. Your first question on Star launching sports channel or Free Dish. As we understand that Star Sports or any other sports channel is currently forced to share their fees for all India playing matches in India, which is anyway coming on DD Sports from past 10 to 15 years, so that's part of the life already. I mean whether it's coming on DD Sports channel or is coming on Star Sports channel would not make much difference to us or any one.

And about launch of this sports first channel, we understand from Star that that will be mainly they will be covering the Kabaddi matches or the other non-international important matches like Ranji Trophy and this kind of matches, which is hardly any way today also having very less traction.

Amit Kumar

So just one small follow-up and this will appreciate the fact that they have to - already share some of the India's especially cricket matches and Olympic et cetera with Doordarshan. But you point on Kabaddi, I mean our understanding if Kabaddi is number two and - I mean this is data coming from Star only that is number two most watched by sports event in India. I mean there are no compulsions to sort of share those Kabaddi with Doordarshan, but they will be telecasting them live on Star Sports first. So does it not sort of make that - make the sports content also sort of available lag there?

Saurabh Dhoot

Kabaddi, in order to make it reach to all the penetrated customer on the platform. The Kabaddi from day one is available in the base pack and mostly in all the languages channel of the Star bouquets, whether it's Bengali or whether it's any other channel in South India. So they reach out from day one that reaches out to everyone, all packs in the country. That's how it has got up. And if you look at Cricket, all the Cricket viewing is very high in India, but again it's available only on the Sports and other packs for India playing matches outside the India.

Amit Kumar

My only point is that there is no windowing here yet, I mean contain which you are not even force to share, you are basically offering them - offering it live, I mean we doubt that one-year window in operation basically, and what is the time to be of that one-year window is all I am asking?

Anil Khera

Not on sports, one-year delay is not relevant on sports…

Rohit Jain

I think windowing is a more [GEC related] complex. I think in sports more…

Anil Khera

One over delay for example. I mean that is always been the case. This is nothing new from that perspective. Naturally broadcasters themselves understand that meaningful differentiation is very important between free and pay content, otherwise they are anyway cannibalizing their own revenues and we'll anyway cut the costs, so it doesn't matter. It is for them to decide this.

Amit Kumar

Fair enough. Just two bookkeeping question, on the content cost side we still see content cost - revenues that are going up, I mean Videocon is already being at a fairly high level in this regard. If you could just help me understand that? And the other point is that, when you look at the operating cost overall, so the direct operating cost and takeout content from there. So that line item is basically declining quite sharply down 14%, so is there an accounting change in 2018 that I have listed on this line?

Rohit Jain

Yes. I think on the content really it's an impact of demonetization and revenue not going up. Really nothing has changed as far as the content cost from our budget is concerned. Over the next few quarters this come back to growth that you've seen in revenue, you will see some of that. Some of that leverage would start to come in. Naturally it will be big item of synergy as well going forward.

Anil Khera

I think with how discussions are progressing, I think one can clearly see decline in content cost going forward. This is probably going to be the highest level.

Amit Kumar

All right. And second point is that if I take our content cost from the direct operating cost line that you report then the remaining - whatever is left essentially in terms of cost that has actually declined by double digits, so just wanted to get a sense of what's going on?

Rohit Jain

Yes, I think I mean direct cost has several elements like satellite, transponders and all many of them are fairly fixed in nature. So actually the inflation rate on fixed cost as much low compared to what we see in other overheads and content. That's the reason you see leverage on that much process.

Amit Kumar

And you said that inflation is little bit - I'm seeing this cost line actually decline and they're only - in the two primary elements, which are there is one is license fee and taxes and the other is satellite. I presume satellite cost would be constant or maybe a marginal decline because of the currency, but still seeing almost upward over 10% decline and I know that cost line, if you can just help us understand, what is the key driver behind it please?

Anil Khera

So although I'm not sure with - where are you comparing with? But do remember one of the changes we have done last year was entertainment tax earlier used be part of the cost, which we've - all the DTH operators last year almost, they've started netting off from the revenue itself. So I don't whether comparing apple-to-apple. But with that taxation accounting kept [indiscernible], really the primary reason is the deflation rate and fixed cost was lower.

Amit Kumar

All right, noted. I'll come back with this. I'll take it offline. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] The next question is from the line of Vikash Mantri from ICICI Securities. Please go ahead.

Vikash Mantri

Thank you for the opportunity again. On the skinny packs are the lower impact and have you seen in the last two quarters, Airtel and Tata Sky launch packages at 180 or effect there and if you look at the quality or quantum of content that is there in this tax is actually very similar the 280 packs. The only joiner, which is missing is 14 meant joiner, which was available in on base pack earlier and not very expense.

So in 200 odd FAC regimens, I do not really understand how can we still maintain the EBITDA per sub. Given that at INR 190 - INR 100 ARPU, your cost EBITDA and content costs, direct cost, operating cost and EBITDA, split one-third each, so how can the same economics of EBITDA per sub be given at INR 180 ARPU - subs either pack assuming that ARPUs will be of that subscriber at INR 145, INR 150.

Saurabh Dhoot

Yes, it will be difficult to get into specific of any particular pack launched by a particular DTH operator.

Vikash Mantri

I'm not trying to - I'm saying the theory behind it that…

Saurabh Dhoot

Okay. That's a broadly - these packs are designed to improve revenue realization from non-paying subscriber base and on incremental. For example the discount on long-term recharges aims to lower temporary suspension and reduce churn to some extent. Over time idea would be to bring in the change in recharge habit of the subscriber and get them to start recharging for a longer period.

We have shared this many times in the past also that we will continue to experiment with the skinny pack to acquire subscriber, especially in Phase III and Phase IV market. These packs are designed in such a way that the absolute margin of profile is similar to our currently margins and this packs have lesser paid content. They have been strategies that we acquired the customer at the lower pack to begin with and then start selling in various add-on services and value-added services to relies a better revenue from the same subscribers.

The key driving factor behind this packs are that EBITDA per subscriber, as long as we continue to grow or maintain our absolutely EBITDA per subscriber, we will continue to acquire this subscriber at the low price point. As far as ARPU, the point which you raise we request the invested community, not to look at ARPU in isolation, but also along with EBITDA per subscriber.

Vikash Mantri

Okay. I just have - just one…

Rohit Jain

I think as the point that Khera saying is some facts - some time the tactical, I think it's not about specific packages. I think the long-term on portfolio management focus on improving revenue realization and EBITDA per sub is obviously there. But some operators might do some packs, sometimes tactically, which might be driven by market rule in terms of market condition.

Vikash Mantri

So exactly Rohit, I thought so to, and my argument was that this just tactical or reaction to the Free Dish subscriber addition gains that Free Dish has been doing and so a tactical move that are necessarily support the EBITDA per sub argument.

Rohit Jain

I don't think this is probably something I would link to Free Dish. It's actually a tactical move which has been deployed by various DTH operators to enable the track band increase and improve Phase III, Phase IV realization. And realization is the key word here I am using. It probably doesn't. So even if you play around with prices - and or strengthen the packs or reduce the strength of the packs. This is all designed to - in the fact look at what realization you get in the 30-day billing cycle with the customer.

So actually the effect of those are incremental in nature to revenue. It's because it affects subscriber behavior and how they operate. So it's actually more to do with the improving realization or improving traction and traction linked to revenue. So it's not to do in response to Free Dish in any other aspect. I mean even if you are talking about INR 200 pack, it's INR 200, it's a way higher than free item, so there is no comparison to Free Dish.

Vikash Mantri

Okay, thank you.

Operator

Thank you. The next question is from the line of Amit Kumar from Investec. Please go ahead.

Amit Kumar

Thank you again for the opportunity. Just one small follow-up question, on the value added services what is the kind of penetration within your network, within your 13 million subscriber base on these services, in a sense the number of subscribers basically take at least one of these services essentially.

Saurabh Dhoot

You see the total subscriber were availing value-add service on our - net subscriber is to the tune of 15% to 20% of subscribers who have opted for one or more than one of our value-add services. And there are customers who are not subscribed for some value-add service now and may unsubscribe after a year, but we have another set of customers who will come in and subscriber for the same services again.

So continuously we have a growth on our value added services. And in order to expand and test new content to our subscriber, we have been launching time to time various new services and our total value added services are to the tune of currently 12 to 15 channels which we have been opting. And the company has identified this has a very important revenue area. And we are in process of identifying another 10 to 15 value added services and going to rollout very soon.

Amit Kumar

Thank you so much.

Operator

The next question is from the line of Vivekanand S from Ambit Capital. Please go ahead.

Vivekanand S

Thank you so much for the follow-up. Could you give us an update on you HD business and number of subscribers that you have, and the ARPU range of the key subscribers. How much of a premium are they paying to standard definition subscribers? That's question one.

Secondly, with respect to the skinny packs, is there also an effort to rollout skinny packs in HD to increase our option and any update on that would really help? Thanks.

Anil Khera

I mean Vivek on HD penetration is low-to-mid double digits and we do get incremental revenue for standard definition. The incremental revenue really vary from literally almost INR 50 to INR 200 depending upon what packages have taken. To your second point on skinny packs, so we did actually start that few quarters back. We did start few quarters back and we started a concept of pricing, which is really - providing the ability and empowerment to customer to opt for smaller number of bouquets within HD, which could be joiner wise, which could be broadcaster wise. So there are different kinds of HD for subscribers to take [indiscernible] HD rather than the whole bouquets. So those have been made for some quarters as well.

Vivekanand S

Right, right. Just one last question, on the tie-ups that you are modeling with the OTT platforms, is there a carriage fee or a fixed that you received from these platforms or as of now is it driven by consumption?

Anil Khera

Well, these are driven on principle of revenue sharing. It's too early for me to give you color in terms of what kind of agreement with these are - absolutely on the principle of revenue sharing.

Vivekanand S

So these consumers will lead to recharge with Videocon d2h to avail let's say Netflix base which is - is that how it work?

Anil Khera

Well, they will have to pay for the Netflix for sure, one way or the other and it will be the revenue sharing.

Vivekanand S

Great, all right. Thanks a lot.

Operator

Thank you. The next question is from the line of Alankar Garude from Macquarie Group. Please go ahead.

Alankar Garude

Hi, thanks for the opportunity. Just one question from my side, can you give some indication, how cable operators especially in Phase III and Phase IV? How they are responding to the set-top box price hike by already DTH operator?

Saurabh Dhoot

Come again, how they're responding too?

Alankar Garude

There are set-top box price hike by the DTH industry?

Saurabh Dhoot

Okay. You see every time we increase the price in set-top box. We definitely create some room for cable operators to increase the prices. And all along they have been maintaining a price gap of INR 200 to INR 250 lower than the DTH operators' price. And the moment we raise the price to - say up by INR 200, they also very happy to raise the prices up by INR 200. So the price gap between the cable operator and DTH continues to be the same as it was three to four months before.

Alankar Garude

Okay. So basically most of them are already responded to the price hike and increase the prices accordingly?

Saurabh Dhoot

Yes.

Alankar Garude

Okay. So and just one very small follow-up to this, what would be your estimate of the average price paid by a 3D subscriber to get the receiver operators aiming estimate on that?

Saurabh Dhoot

Okay that's various from town-to-town and dealer-to-dealer, because this is highly unorganized retail outlets for Free Dish set-top boxes. There are in chances that this set-top box - some of them come with warranty and some of them come without warranty. The set-top box is sold separately and the outdoor unit and the cable and all the accessories are sold separately and installation cost depends from area-to-area.

If there is a big competition in that market, then installation cost would vary from INR 100 to INR 300 and even the set-top box the cost will vary from INR 600 to INR 700 and customer has to separately pay for outdoor unit to the tune of INR 500 to INR 600 and installation costs separately.

And also in many places, the remote is sold separately to the customer at the rate of INR 200. So more or less the total costs with directly, indirectly the subscriber paste to the acquire Free Dish box is almost to the tune off what pay DTH operator charge.

Alankar Garude

Sure, sir. This is very helpful. Thanks and all the best.

Operator

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen that's for the last question. I now hand the conference over to the management for their closing comments.

Nupur Agarwal

Thank you everyone for joining us on this call.

Operator

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, on behalf of Videocon d2h Limited that concludes today's conference. Thank you for joining us and you may now disconnect your lines. Thank you.

