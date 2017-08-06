Aggreko's (ARGKF) CEO Chris Weston on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Aggreko PLC (OTCPK:ARGKF) Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call August 2, 2017 4:00 AM ET

Executives

Chris Weston - CEO

Carole Cran - CFO

Analysts

Robert Plant - JP Morgan Chase

George Gregory - Exane BNP Paribas

Paul Checketts - Barclays

Toby Reeks - Morgan Stanley

David Phillips - Redburn

Rory McKenzie - UBS

Sylvia Barker - Deutsche Bank

Karl Green - Credit Suisse

Rajesh Kumar - HSBC

Chris Weston

It's a pity our performance there couldn't be duplicated on the water with the racing team. But good morning, everyone, and thank you for coming along to our half year results presentation. The video you just saw is the work - the kind of work that we do in events, providing both power and temperature control, in this instance, for the America's Cup in the Solent. Often, these types of service are taken for granted or assumed that they can be provided by anyone. But you can see how our reputation, reliability and quality of service provide huge reassurance to our customer, creating an enduring relationship.

So following a few words from me, Carole will take you through a review of our first half performance as well as the outlook for the remainder of the year. As you are aware, Aggreko has had a lot to deal with over the last year - last few years. And as I hope you recognize, we have done a huge amount to set the company on the right track, a path to growth. I am confident that these changes are delivering results with performance over the first half, confirming that, Argentina aside, we will grow this year.

First of all, I would like to recognize the extensive efforts of everyone across the Group to deliver our business priorities. These have continued to reposition the business and make us more competitive, and I will talk to you more about our progress in these areas later. Conditions in the markets and sectors we operate in are best characterized as mixed.

In Rental Solutions, while our oil and gas sector revenues are lower, we have seen a small recovery from the low point at the end of last year. Beyond this, we are seeing growth in most other sectors.

In Power Solutions Utility, order intake has picked up a bit. Pricing is stable and the pipeline remains healthy. However, orders are still tracking behind last year. Power Solutions Industrial is the star performer with revenues up 20%, underpinned by good growth in our two biggest markets in the Middle East and Eurasia, as well as the younger business in Africa.

I have also announced changes to my top team. I'm pleased to welcome Stephen Beynon, who's sitting in the front here, as the head of our Power Solutions business. Stephen brings extensive experience in B2B organizations and is already making good progress.

We also announced that Carole would be leaving the business, as she takes on a new role closer to home in Edinburgh. I am extremely grateful to Carole for her contribution to Aggreko over the last 13 years and for the support that she has given me. As you can imagine, I have thoroughly enjoyed working with her, and I will miss her. The recruitment process for her successor is underway with a strong list of potential candidates, and we will update the market once we have news.

So that said, I'll now hand over to Carole.

Carole Cran

Thank you. Good morning, everyone. As Chris said, I will take you through the performance for the first half of the year. I'll begin with the highlights for the Group and then by business units. I'll start with the summary financials for the six months. I note that everything I quote will be adjusted for currency and pass-through fuel unless I say otherwise.

So performance in the first half was in line with expectations with revenue flat on last year and operating profit down 11%. As you all know, coming into 2017, it was well understood that the off-hire and replacing of our legacy contracts in Argentina would have a significant impact on this year's trading. And as I take you through the results, I will explain how the business has performed, excluding this movement.

At a group level, excluding Argentina, revenues were up 6% on last year and profits by a greater proportion, reflecting the benefits of the costs that we've taken out of the business. I'll outline the key drivers of this movement as we review the performance by business unit. We also incurred an exceptional charge of £10 million, which is the first piece of the £25 million that we said we would incur this year to complete our business priorities, which all told will generate annual cash savings of over £100 million.

Our tax rate for the period was 28%, which was in line with 2016, and the dividend was maintained at last year's level of $0.0938 per share. Return on cash employed on a rolling 12-month basis was 12%, and I will come back and talk about returns after I have updated you on the business performance. Looking more broadly across the business units, operating profit was up 14% in Rental Solutions, up 76% in Power Solutions Industrial, and down 33% in Power Solutions Utility due to the aforementioned contracts in Argentina.

I'd like to take a look at the businesses and start with Rental Solutions. So first half revenue was up 2% and operating profit up 14%. Across the business, oil and gas revenues were down 25%, which means if you exclude these, revenue grew by 7% and we saw growth across most sectors.

We delivered good growth from our temperature control product line, which was up 13% on 2016, and that followed 7% growth for the full year 2016. North America, we saw a marginal increase in revenue, and excluding oil and gas, these revenues were up 8%. Our European businesses both grew in the first half.

Northern Europe was up 11%, Continental Europe up 3%, supported by strong volumes in the utility and construction sectors. Australia-Pacific revenues were slightly down on last year but given that the comparator included revenue from the emergency response job in Tasmania, this was a credible performance.

Our Rental Solutions also secured 24 megawatts of gas contracts in the first half, deploying our next-generation gas sets to data centers in Ireland, with more of these jobs in the pipeline. The operating margin for Rental Solutions remains lower than we would like. Our business priorities are focused on delivering profitable growth through further leveraging our cost base and improving margins and returns. It's also worth noting that this business is particularly seasonal, with the majority of the full year profits typically delivered in the second half.

CapEx into Rental Solutions has been limited to £24 million, with around half of this supporting the temperature control growth and the renewal of our oil-free air fleet. Spend on power fleet, as you can imagine, has been limited, while our North American business utilization recovers from the impact of the oil and gas downturn.

Turning now to the industrial segment of Power Solutions. The business delivered strong growth across a number of markets both in revenue and operating profit. The 2 largest businesses are Eurasia and the Middle East, which account for around 60% of the revenue. Growth in Eurasia, primarily in Russia, was up 70% over last year, and the business averaged around 500 megawatts on-hire. The Middle East also grew strongly, with revenue up 17% year-on-year, clearly slower than Eurasia but off a much larger base with average megawatts on-hire of 765. Both these businesses delivered good returns on capital of around 16%, operating at high levels of fleet utilization.

Elsewhere in the industrial business, we've undertaken a restructuring, optimizing our footprint, reducing capital employed and operating costs to drive performance particularly in Latin America. This route removed over 200 roles, resulted in the closure of 7 depots across Brazil, Chile and Peru, whilst transferring over 450 generators to other regions where demand is stronger. This has all supported profit improvement in Latin America of around £5 million on revenues that were actually 6% lower than last year. Asia revenue was slightly up on last year, and while the margin improvement has been solid to date, we expect to improve this further in the second half as the efficiency initiatives underway are completed. Revenue also grew again in Africa, with Angola and Nigeria prominent.

The overall impact of the revenue growth allied to the better-sized cost base meant that the operating margins were 6 percentage points higher than last year. CapEx spend was limited to £11 million despite the double-digit revenue growth, with the faster-growing parts of the business benefiting from fleet being redeployed from Latin America and the utility business.

Turning now to the performance of the utility segment of Power Solutions. Revenue in this business dropped by 11% on last year, driven by the reduction in price and volume on our contracts in Argentina. Revenues from Argentina were down £34 million year-on-year, and excluding this, revenue was up by 1%.

Off-hires in Mozambique and Bangladesh, as well as a re-priced extension in Myanmar, were offset by the impact of our contract in Zimbabwe, which on-hired in the second half of last year. Obviously, the decrease in operating margin is also driven by Argentina, where these legacy contracts earned margins higher than is typical of the rest of the order book to date. A reduction in operating profit has been partially compensated for by cost savings from the implementation of our business priorities. Also in the mix was the comparator including a release of indirect tax provision and a rebate from Cummins, which reduced our service cost line.

Finally, this half, we had an increase in the debtor provision of $10 million, driven by slower payments in Africa, a subject I'll come back to shortly. Fleet CapEx to June of £80 million was predominantly spent in the refurbishment of diesel sets to G3+ as well as the buildup of our medium-speed HFO fleet.

Order intake of 430 megawatts means we had a better Q2 order intake than Q1, with new contracts in Yemen, Bangladesh and Madagascar among others. We are, however, considerably behind last year's record level of a single half of order intake, and we believe access to hard currency is continuing to impact the conversion rate. As well as the organic order intake, we also acquired 200 megawatts of new work through the acquisition of KBT in Indonesia, which means we now have around 300 megawatts on-hire in the country.

Just before I turn to the cash flow, I said that I would come back to returns. At a group level, returns on a rolling 12-month basis were 12%, and our guidance assumes that they will be similar at the full year. The new work in utility continues to support our medium-term return targets as does the improving trajectory for Rental Solutions and industrial.

What also supports this target is the gradual phasing out of the less efficient and therefore less competitive QSK60 gas engines to be replaced by our new engines. In addition, securing contracts for HFO will be a contributing factor. More broadly, at a group level, there is more to do on working capital, procurement costs and our efficiency more generally, all of which will support this target.

Now to the cash flow and the working capital. Operating cash flow of £184 million was considerably better than 2016, driven by working capital, notably accounts payable, which I will come back to in a moment. In terms of CapEx, we spent £128 million in the first half, of which 90% was spent on fleet, as I explained earlier.

Our net debt of £683 million was up £49 million on June 16, £10 million of which was translational. At June, net debt to EBITDA of around - or sorry, I beg your pardon - of 1.3x was slightly up from 1.2x at the end of last year.

Now moving on to the working capital. At the start of this year, I kicked off a project targeting an improvement in our working capital, recognizing the increase in trade receivables and the opportunity to improve payables and inventory now that we have a more consolidated supplier base. With external specialist support and acknowledging that some areas are more in our control than others, we've established work streams for each of payables, inventory and receivables.

Our biggest businesses have been the initial focus, and the rest of the business is targeted for the second half. To date and perhaps not surprisingly, the early progress has been made on payables, where we delivered a £65 million cash inflow during the first half. Much of this has been due to improved terms with our suppliers, resulting in longer payment terms and driven by our procurement team, which is now fully established. This progress doesn't mean our work in this area is complete, and we expect further improvement during the second half.

On inventory, the analysis phase is complete, and we are now auctioning what this has identified, with good progress already made in our manufacturing facility in Dumbarton.

Finally, receivables. Embarking on this project, we knew this was going to be the toughest nut to crack. And whilst we've made improvements with some parts of the debtor book, the Power Solutions Utility debtor book continues to be a challenge. In total, there was £103 million cash outflow from receivables, with three-fourths of this coming from the utility business.

While some of this increase relates to a few customers in Africa, where the debt is overdue, £36 million of the increase relates to new Brazilian contracts which contain a pass-through fuel element, thus driving additional revenue and associated debt. The balance outstanding on this debt at June is in line with commercial terms.

With regard to Venezuela, we received a significant payment at the beginning of the year. However, of late, given the political instability and civil unrest, it has been more difficult to make progress. The debt is well provided for, and the number of megawatts running is at a significantly reduced level. Overall, our provision against these debtors has increased by $10 million, meaning it now stands at $73 million. None of the customers dispute the debt. All have paid amounts this year, and payment plans are being put in place to clear the overdue balances.

Beyond the utility business, we also saw an increase in the debt in industrial, mainly driven by the increased revenue year-on-year, while Rental Solutions debt decreased slightly against December.

More broadly on receivables, we have reviewed our processes across the entire order to cash cycle, eliminating non-value-add work, reducing time to invoice and focusing on improving our customer interactions. It's critical that we get these improved processes embedded and sustained in the long term, whilst ensuring we deliver cash flow benefits during the remainder of this year.

Finally, to the outlook for the balance of 2017. Our full year guidance for profit and fleet CapEx remains unchanged. While the first half performance has been in line with our expectations, the third quarter is, as always, crucial to our year, particularly in Rental Solutions. The acquisition of Younicos was not anticipated at the start of the year, and we expect this to make a loss of £5 million during the second half.

This will be offset in part by the acquisition of KBT in Indonesia as well as any benefit we continue to get from slower-than-anticipated off-hires in Argentina. This guidance implies growth across the business if we exclude the impact of the Argentina contracts. We are making progress in many markets, and we are beginning to see the benefit of the business priorities work we have implemented over the last two years, which Chris will now update you on. Thank you.

Chris Weston

Thank you, Carole. Two years ago when we reviewed the group, the work started with the customer, and we asked ourselves what they expect from Aggreko. In our Rental Solutions business, it was clear that customers valued our expertise and capability but found us difficult to do business with. As a result, we set out to improve the customer journey.

In Power Solutions, we found that our customers were largely focused on reducing the cost of energy. So we set out to improve our products, providing greater choice of fuel, improved fuel efficiency, and we reduced our operating costs. In order to deliver these improvements, we restructured the organization to better align with our markets and launched the business priorities, focusing on our customer, on technology and on efficiency.

Two years on, we have removed over £100 million of cost. The priorities are embedded in the business directly influencing the way we work every day and we continue to identify areas for further improvement. Rather than discuss progress against each priority, I will talk about them in the context of each business unit and the markets they operate in.

In Rental Solutions, markets have been largely favorable in the first half with revenues, excluding oil and gas, up. North American oil and gas has been a key theme for some time. We saw the low point at the end of 2016 and, since then, have seen an improvement in revenues but still behind 2016. The pace of recovery is not a surprise. Oil prices have remained volatile. Grid power has continued to be built out and, as a result, we expect to see benefits later in the cycle.

Elsewhere, temperature control continues to grow well with a solid base business boosted by a number of bolt-on acquisitions, each increasing capability. The majority of our customers choose Aggreko for our speed of response, our reliability and our technical expertise, our ability to translate a complex problem or productivity goal into an engineered solution.

To improve the customer journey, we have deployed a number of systems. Our new website, which was launched in May, is easier to navigate, more user-friendly. Since its launch, we have seen a marked increase in activity, dwell times and leads generated. We have made good progress with the deployment of our customer relationship management system, or CRM, replacing antiquated, out-of-date systems and manual processes. This is live in the U.K. and North America, with Continental Europe and Australia-Pacific planned for later this year.

We will also deploy an operations system, enabling us to improve fleet management, particularly utilization, and the productivity of our people. These applications are being integrated, offering a more streamlined, automated service to our customers. They will enable a better online offering, an inbound telesales capability, none of which we have had before, and to focus our technical expertise on those customers who require a more sophisticated, tailored service.

Simply put, these changes will allow us to improve dramatically the service we offer to all of our customers, will allow us to use new channels to market and will make us more efficient and competitive.

Turning to the Power Solutions Utility market. Emerging economies are expected to grow at 4.5% this year, some more affected by commodity prices and liquidity than others. Power deficits persist and are growing in many countries, accentuated over time by aging infrastructure and poor transmission and distribution networks. These factors, along with local political events, influence of our prospect pipeline. This remains healthy with a spread of sizes, duration and geographies.

Without doubt, competition is more prevalent and effective than it was five years ago. We take competition seriously and welcome the imperatives that our competitive market brings. We are confident that the strategy we have deployed and the actions we have taken will ensure we maintain our market leading position.

As we identified two years ago, utility customers are largely focused on the cost of energy, key determinants being fuel type and the efficiency of the generating unit. We have introduced HFO and solar/diesel hybrid products, the first contracts for which have been signed and mobilization is underway.

We have introduced an advanced gas product, which is very competitive and is now operating across all of our markets. The diesel genset, the G3+, is already a market-leading product and is now being enhanced, improving fuel efficiency through design changes and heat recovery both enabled at refurbishment. This will be available next year. And I have also asked the team to solve the incredibly important question of what we call it. The G3++ doesn't really work for me. These changes allow us to advance the efficiency and output of our fleet without expanding its size, improving capital efficiency and allowing us to maximize utilization.

We have also enhanced our sales capability. The new CRM system has been deployed in the utility business and is providing better visibility of the pipeline. We have increased our sales presence in the key markets, and we have overhauled our training program. This ensures that our sales people better understand the energy markets they operate in, our product offering and how to tailor it for each customer in that market. Clearly, there is more to do. The new CRM system has to become more embedded, but execution has been successful and the actions we are taking are making a difference.

Finally, in Power Solutions Industrial, economic growth is generally on an improving trend in our key markets, Russia, Middle East and Africa. Growth rates are 1% to 2% this year and expected to improve though the Aggreko industrial businesses are significantly outstripping this growth as we take advantage of sectorial trends or relatively virgin markets.

The Middle East is the largest business in Power Solutions Industrial. Phil Burns and his team have done a great job over the last few years, focusing the business, improving efficiency, rates, recoveries and the result: improving growth and returns in a historically competitive region. Revenues are up 17% and profit 23% in the first half. The newer business in Eurasia has grown quickly, led by Alex de Valukhoff and his team, who again have done a great job, reaching an average of 500 megawatts on-hire this year.

The majority of this growth has been in Russia, where we have successfully captured the significant opportunity in oil and gas. Oil and gas accounts for almost half of Russian exports and is the main provider of hard currency. And therefore, production has so far proved to be relatively inelastic. Producers have become more cost-conscious. And our solutions are attractive because they preserve balance sheet capacity, have proven to enable faster exploitation of assets, accelerating cash flow and are effective and reliable in an extremely harsh climate.

Elsewhere, Africa, a business in its infancy, is growing well and showing promising signs as we begin to leverage our network to penetrate local markets and take advantage of economic growth and activity.

Across all of our markets, we are focused on understanding the needs of our customers, particularly those in key sectors, where our expertise and capability is more highly valued. As in the utility business, we have increased our sales presence and improved our training program, and we'll deploy the new CRM system early next year.

Furthermore, as Carole explained, we have restructured the industrial business, optimizing our footprint, reducing capital employed and operating costs to drive performance. This work removed 220 roles in - the majority in Latin America. The changes in the industrial business are delivering pleasing results.

Just before I close, I wanted to take a moment to recap on the background to our acquisition of Younicos. Looking to the longer term, it is clear that energy markets are evolving. Being an energy company, this is important to us. We are witnessing a shift in how electricity is generated, driven by agreements like COP21 and the continued and increasing deployment of renewables. Over USD 7.4 trillion is forecast to be invested in renewables by 2040.

In turn, this is driving investment in battery technology and the deployment of batteries to manage intermittency and enable load shifting. This is happening as the power deficit continues to grow around the world.

Clearly, power markets are becoming more decarbonized, with renewables increasingly replacing thermal base load and being backed up by storage and flexible thermal power. They are also becoming more decentralized, with more customers looking to reduce grid costs to better control energy costs and improve reliability. And they are becoming more digitized, requiring systems and controls to integrate numerous energy sources with differing characteristics and to respond to market price signals.

Aggreko has been responding to customers' environmental needs for a number of years, providing a range of products that comply with ever more stringent environmental legislation. Genset efficiency is an important development in this area as, I'm sure, will be synthetic fuels and the ability to integrate renewable generation and storage. Younicos enables just this. Its proprietary software and control systems and its knowledge of batteries together enable the integration of energy sources to provide reliable, low-cost and lower-carbon power.

We see opportunities behind the meter in commercial and in - in the commercial and industrial market and in microgrids, both in the developed markets we operate in and in emerging markets. Aggreko's mobile, modular capability and inherent flexibility together with Younicos' integration and storage capability mean that we can provide reliable power with high renewable penetration at reduced cost, opening up new markets and growth opportunities. In reality, thermal generation will be required for many years to come, and an ability to work across thermal and renewable generation is going to increasingly become a key requirement.

In summary, I am pleased with the progress we have made and I'm confident that the benefits I have outlined are being delivered. The actions we have taken are repositioning Aggreko and are making us more - are making us leaner and more competitive. They are returning us to growth and will, in the medium-term, allow us to deliver returns of around 20%.

As we look forward at the broader changes in energy markets, I see an opportunity, not a threat. And I am excited by what Aggreko can offer. I believe that the flexibility and real-time nature of the solutions we offer globally position us well, both now and in the future.

So thank you, very much, we will now take your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

A - Carole Cran

Robert?

Robert Plant

Thanks, Rob Plant from JPMorgan. Chris, you mentioned that access to cash in particular is still an issue for some of your emerging market customers. Has that changed better or worse since Q1 when you also mentioned it as a factor?

Chris Weston

Yes, I think it's much the same as it was coming out of the last year and in Q1. Although, we are seeing more signs and progress with agreements from global financial bodies, like the IMF to support some of these countries. So that will ease the situation in time and it looks encouraging at the moment. So it is much the same as it was but there - it looks like there has been a bit of progress.

George?

George Gregory

Hi, it's George Gregory from Exane BNP Paribas. Three things I wanted to discuss. Firstly, rental, I was hoping, Chris, you might give us an update on the run rates of North American oil and gas Q2 relative to Q1. How that is trending? I think you gave some useful guidance with the Q1.

And also, if you could just elaborate on your point on benefiting later in the cycle as a consequence of the grid power being built out, do you mean later in the recovery of the oil price or is there something else going on?

And the final question is on the higher net interest. Carole, I was wondering if you could sort of split that out between higher net debt, rate? And also, whether there is any volatility in your intra-year net debt balance, please?

Chris Weston

So I'm very happy to leave that last question to Carole. So on the other ones, oil and gas in North America. So there is undoubtedly more activity in the shales in North America. Rig counts in both oil and gas have pretty much doubled over the last 12 months but much more weighted towards oil. We are seeing increased activity primarily in the Permian in West Texas, the Eagle Ford in Southwest Texas and the Bakken in the North of the U.S. Most of that activity, at the moment, is around where there is grid power, utility power.

So when I talk to cycle at those geographies, those acreages get exploited. They will start to move to other acreages, which is where they will require our power. So we have seen an improvement on H2. So Q1 was relatively good over Q4; Q2 has been relatively flat on Q1. And well, I mean, prices have recovered slightly, volume might be down slightly but it's holding its own at the moment.

So as the cycle plays out and they start to move away from the grid power into those other acreages, we might expect to see a bit more activity.

George Gregory

And just before moving on, Chris, do you think the current oil price is sufficient to drive the frackers to move into off-grid?

Chris Weston

I mean, it's difficult to be precise. I mean, it does depend basin-on-basin. So the Permian will have a lower breakeven cost and you could see that happening at the current oil prices. I mean - current, I mean $50 not $40 as it was a week ago. So if you're above $50, $55, $60 increasingly it will encourage the frackers to move away from the utility-served acreage.

Carole Cran

Interest, George, a few things going on. This was your easier one. First, the average net debt. I'm looking out at the half year point but sort of half-year-on-half-year, it's about $110 million higher. And remembering that a chunk of that will be translational because we carry over 80% of the debt in dollars. There is a bit of an increase to do with arrangement fees. We just refinanced on USPP.

And then also, in the comparative we were generating a bit of interest income in Argentina, where there was still some cash effectively trapped, but that cash is now out but obviously the interest income is no more. So yes, a few things playing through that. So what it implies in terms of a blended effective rate, last year was a blended 4.3%, this year is a blended 4.9%.

George Gregory

So does that include the arrangement fees?

Carole Cran

No, they're over and above that. Yes.

George Gregory

Great, thank you.

Chris Weston

Paul?

Paul Checketts

Good morning. It's Paul Checketts from Barclays Capital. I've got three as well, please. The first relates to your comments on competitor and the enhancements in the competitive landscape, Chris, is that - what would your comments be on a - you talked about five years, but how would you say it's changed in the last year and is there anything in particular you would note about their behavior at the moment?

The second, can you just give us an update, please, on the phasing of the removal work from Argentina and a sense of the one-off costs that will be incurred this year and your intentions with the fleet that does come off hire? And then the last one, could you give us the utilization rates, as much as possible, by division, please?

Chris Weston

Okay. Yes, so comments on the competition, first. I mean, I wasn't here five years ago but it looked like a slightly easier market to operate in. So competition has intensified since then. Over the last year, competition has, by and large, been much the same, in fact, over the last two years, I would say. Maybe some of our competitors are a bit more tired than they were, I know that one or two, so Altaca International looked like they're ceasing operations in the markets that we operate in. We can all see that APR has struggled.

The obvious question is, what does it mean for pricing? Pricing looks stable. It may have improved slightly, which is encouraging. Obviously, the other big player that's come on to the market is Karpower, as I said, I think in our results, we're going to see an awful lot of them in the markets that we operate in for the same reason I gave then, they have bigger engines that generally look for or require longer-term contracts to make the economics work. So they typically are five years plus, ideally 10 years. I mean, our average contracts lengths are a yearish, and we do extend and rollover. So we haven't seen a huge amount of change and pricing has been pretty good.

I mean, when you look at our numbers, Argentina makes the pricing look worse than it is and if you take that out, it looks pretty stable. And the returns and margins that we're writing in the utility business look quite acceptable at the moment.

Argentina, we have a 174 megawatts on our fixed sites, which run until the end of the year. As you're aware, we won 30 megawatts in the tender process earlier in the year. We have continued to run at higher levels. So most of the first half we had, I think, it was about 78 additional megawatts on, that's reduced slightly recently to 65 that has yet to be - we've yet to be asked to off-hire it. I don't think that will stay on for much longer, I will be surprised if it was there at the end of the year.

So I mean, every month is extremely helpful. And at the end of next year - sorry, the end of this year, I would expect that other 174 to come off. I'll let you talk to the costs and then utilization, if you like.

Carole Cran

Yes. Yes, no worries. So one-off costs, I mean, there is the demob [ph], Paul, which has just being the normal course and then there will be some redundancy costs in as well. So all told, there's probably sort of $4 million to $5 million. As Chris said, assuming that it all comes off in the second half. Fleet-wise, I mean, it will come on to the diesel utilization is running in the low 80s, so it's well thought after at the moment. So when it does come off in Argentina, we'll just to move it to where ever the need is greatest and elsewhere in the group.

So then on utilization. Rental Solutions, first half 52% compared to 51% last year. Industrial up 5 percentage points at 67% compared to 62%, and then Utility at 75%, versus 76% last year. But just noting in Utility that you've got diesel at an improved level of 81%. The gas at the moment is a bit lower at 61% and because we had Ashuganj in Bangladesh off-hire in Q4 last year, but in the order intake that we've announced that goes onto a new contract in Bangladesh. So the - that 61% in the gas will pick up in the third quarter.

Paul Checketts

And just to clarify, the $4 million to $5 million, that excludes demob or includes it?

Carole Cran

No, includes it.

Paul Checketts

Includes it, thank you.

Chris Weston

Okay, Toby?

Toby Reeks

Thanks guys. I've got standard three as well.

Chris Weston

You all have a conspiracy against us.

Toby Reeks

Well, I think so. Still trying to sneak in as many as possible.

Carole Cran

How many [multiple speakers] questions have you got?

Toby Reeks

If I said I had five, what would you think? You're a bit more confident, I think, on the local businesses to be fair, Industry and Rental Solutions. Has visibility improved? In Industrial is that more quasi project work? And Q3, you said is a crucial time already a little bit through that, how is that progressing? So that's on the local.

Can you update on the conversion rates in IPP, which I think you said had improved? Can you give a percentage and any prospect comments around that? And then 2018 is a year for renewals, can you remind us of the large contracts that renew and any sort of conversations you're having with customers?

Chris Weston

Okay, we'll see what we can do with those. So the local business, I mean we've got - the 2 - well, Industrial I'll start with. So the 2 big businesses in the Middle East and in Eurasia, I mean the order intake in Eurasia was pretty good at 179 megawatts, which is slightly more than it was in the first half of last year and that is typically project work. So it uses the same fleet as the project work around the rest of the world and you look at the utilization of that fleet and that is the kind of kit that they use and you have to keep highly utilized and their utilization is high, that's got good traction. Similar - the returns and margins are okay, and pretty similar to it.

In Russia it's split. The work is split between gas and diesel. Gas is about half of it and that's a flare gas opportunity, the diesel is on drilling activity. I'm making that distinction because with the pressures that you see on OPEC, it is questionable as to how long that drilling activity will last for and, of the diesel that we have in Russia, probably about 60% to 70% is on drilling activity. But at the moment, it looks good and the order intake has been good.

Middle East is going well, there are a couple of local markets that have got some good momentum in them. Bahrain, Kuwait are doing okay. They are - I mean, Qatar had a really good first half but with the sanctions that are being imposed, the base business is doing okay but the larger project-type work and some of the work around the stadiums for 2022 is being delayed a bit. So that might be a bit of a headwind for that business, but Phil and his team are masters at running that business and so I'm confident they'll continue to find growth.

Rental Solutions in Europe, good progress. Australia-Pacific, I think they've done extremely well, given the comparator of Tasmania last year, interesting opportunities in the outback in the mining sectors where we're beginning to enter into longer-term mining projects that look quite attractive. And America, I mean, it's good progress in oil and gas and good growth outside that. So local businesses are doing okay, they're doing okay.

Conversion rates, I don't think we've ever given conversion rates as a percentage in the Utility business. It is much the same, maybe slightly better than it was in Q1. I mean, a lot of the work that we were working in Q1 comes to fruition in Q2 and it's a question of timing. So I'm okay with what I am seeing there.

The prospect pipeline looks relatively healthy, I have to say, much the same as it did in Q1. It is spread pretty evenly around the world. The prospect pipeline in each of the different fuels, HFO, next-gen gas and diesel, all look pretty much okay. I think as we start to introduce the new CRM system, we are getting better visibility of it. I mean, it takes a while to exercise that muscle and get the discipline into the business around sales and managing that channel properly, and I have every confidence that Steven, with his experience, will help in that process. So comfortable with what I'm seeing there.

Contract renewals, you might have to help me on this one. We have - next year, we have Bangladesh, we have Ghorashal, which is 145 megawatts of gas, coming up in February. Interesting country, Bangladesh, at the moment and definitely needs the power. We haven't yet started to talk to them about the extension of that contract but I know that, that is slated to happen quite soon.

So we'll have to see how that develops. We've also got 55 megawatts in Khulna in Bangladesh of diesel that comes up in August. I think we're a bit early to start to talk about that for extension. What else have we got?

Carole Cran

And HEPCO, 148 in Japan, which is up for discussion in March. Based on past experience, Toby, that will be pretty late on before the conversations start, which is obviously their prerogative to wait till the last minute and they normally do. So we don't really have a sense of how that might play out.

Argentina, obviously, Chris has already spoken about it. The expectation is that it all comes off at the end of this year. I guess it's possible again, based on past experience, that it - they could keep it a bit longer through their summer months. But we still - our understanding is that the longer-term power that's coming is still on its way, although, a bit delayed. So there might be a little bit more that we quote out of Argentina, but our working assumption is that will come off.

And another one that gets spoken about because it - so it's a clause in the contract, is Ivory Coast. They, from the start of this year, had an option where they could give us 12-months' notice to off-hire the 200 megawatts. No notice has been served so far. So - but there is that 12 months out option that they have. Albeit, the end date of the contract is out to 2020. It's been there for a long time as you know, it runs hard. So, I guess, we don't really expect them to exercise that right any time soon. So they are the main ones, Toby.

Chris Weston

David?

David Phillips

Hi, there. David Phillips from Redburn. Could I just ask a bit about next-generation gas that you cited you've got? I think you said it's two lots of 28 out in the market right now in Industrial and Utility. What sort of price premium are you achieving versus, say, G3+ or even the old QSK engines on that, please?

Chris Weston

So the pricing for - I mean, the traction of the next-gen gas is that you've got greater power output. So you're putting less capital on the ground per megawatt. So the pricing for the next-gen gas versus the QSK60s is roughly the same but you're getting better returns and better margins out of it because you've got a more efficient better kit, and that is more attractive to the customers. I don't think you can really compare it to the G3+ because at the end of the day the biggest determining factor that the customer will use to make their decision around which to go with is the cost of the fuel. And gas is much, much cheaper than diesel, so it will always win out when you put the two next to each other.

David Phillips

Can you give a flavor then of - is the return you're getting on it significantly above your mid-term target?

Chris Weston

The returns, I am confident with where they are, given the medium-term guide - target guidance we have given.

David Phillips

And have you got a view right now of how many new engines in next-gen gas you'll bring on next year?

Chris Weston

No, I mean, we haven't yet been through the budget yet. So as you can appreciate, it's a bit early to tell that. We have built 200-odd megawatts of next-gen gas. So we've got, I think, nearly 60 megawatts on-hire and the pipeline looks fine. And I would expect to make progression with the on-hire over the next 6 months. And then as we go through the budget planning process, we will look at what the market's doing and we'll make plans and that will determine how much next-gen gas we build.

David Phillips

And just finally on engines, is there anything - you've not mentioned much about HFO today or in the last few months. Is there anything new happening there or any decent sized project wins that you're tracking that may come on?

Chris Weston

I mean the pipeline is - I'm happy with the pipeline on HFO. So when we last spoke, I said that there were 2 projects that we had been awarded, and I chose my words very carefully. One of those has since got a signed contract. The other one is under an LOI that I'm expecting to turn to contract. The pipeline is healthy. There are, I don't know, five to ten that are getting towards the end of that pipeline. So again, I would expect to see progression over the next six months or so.

David Phillips

Great. And just a second, obviously...

Chris Weston

So you ask your questions in a different - you have a different strategy for it.

David Phillips

Sneaky. The £100 million of cost savings, which obviously is an increase from the £80 million you talked about two years ago. If we're sort of thinking of it as a sort of pie chart, how would you characterize it in terms of raw material savings, labor savings or maybe the capital element that you have saved and then you're going to save it in the long run through depreciation? How would you break the sort of wagon wheel on that one?

Carole Cran

Yes, sure. So if you - so build it up in pieces, I guess. If you take the original £80 million, then it was roughly an 80/20 OpEx, CapEx split. And then if you take the incremental £25 million, then it's pretty much all OpEx. And then if you were to split it by type of cost, then of the total £100 million, you're probably talking about labor costs of about £50 million, about half of it.

And then, the next sort of £40 million or so would be procurement across the range of what we procure with the biggest buckets obviously being the CapEx and the renegotiations with the OEMs. They're saying big spend lines around transportation, fuel, logistics, and then the final £10 million will be a bit of sort of a ragbag of costs by - from closing locations and those sorts of associated costs.

David Phillips

Great, thank you.

Chris Weston

Rory?

Rory McKenzie

Hi, just tow for me, please. So in Utility CapEx in H1, maybe you back a bit on the run rate to help utilization. But given your spend guidance for the year is unchanged and order intake is still a bit weak, can your hold utilization to year-end? Can that churn rate stay a bit lower than it has been?

And then the second part of that is then, now your cost savings are fully ramped up, what more could you do to offset a decline in the fleet on rents in Utility? Or would you see margins under pressure again in the next year?

Chris Weston

So, we're holding the full year forecast for capital at £300 million. The run rate, I think, in the first half has probably been a little lower than we expected, just the discipline we have around capital and also recognizing that Q1 order intake was probably a little low. Off-hire rate we're saying, we're holding - wait, I think we said 25% to 30%, it's probably about right at the moment. Of course, we focus on it and the particular projects coming up and trying to extend those. So I think, it is too early to change any of that.

Going forward in terms of cost savings, I mean, we have developed a significant capability that we did not have in procurement. And as I talked about, I can't remember, a few months ago, we would expect that to make continued savings year-in, year-out. Trevor Latham has done that two or three times before in different companies. So that will give us a continued improvement in efficiency year-in, year-out.

And the other area that I think we will make more progress in over the next few years, it is - is in our planned and unplanned maintenance costs. And we have a, as you know, a huge fleet. I suppose because of the modular nature of it, the mobile nature of it, maybe service and maintenance, service and repair's a bit harder to track and is probably a bit higher than larger plants that are fixed in one location. So we are introducing a whole lot of systems, an Aggreko Incident Management System, which will come in - start to come in later this year.

We have got the Remote Monitoring center, which is now over the vast majority of the Rental Solutions assets and will then go over Power Solutions assets. So we start to get real-time engine data, which allows us to be much more intelligent about how we service those machines but importantly, are able to predict when they are going to break down.

We are also entering into agreements with our OEMs, called TCO agreements, total cost of ownership, where they charge us for the repair and maintenance of those units on a run-hour basis, so it's much more predictable. It encourages more discipline and I think across three of those, that will allow us to make pretty significant savings over the next three or four years. So those systems are just, just beginning to come in now.

So those are the types of areas that we would expect to improve efficiency, and I think last time I spoke, and I said it, we would expect about 3% a year from each of those areas. What happens to margins and how they're squeezed will be - we'll have to see what happens to the competition in the market. What we've seen in H1 looks okay.

Sylvia?

Sylvia Barker

Hi, it's Sylvia Barker from Deutsche Bank. Three questions, please. Firstly, just to clarify a couple of things on the organic growth. So on Utilities, could you, Carole, just clarify what the growth rate is Q1 versus Q2, kind of, obviously including Argentina and excluding Argentina, and then the run rate out into the beginning of Q3?

Secondly, you had some M&A benefit within the rental growth rate. So obviously TC has grown double-digit. Can you just give us some detail around what that is like on an organic basis? And then finally, just on Russia, so it seems like you have used some of the kit from Latin America into Russia. Is that kit that you cannot use elsewhere in kind of developed markets just in terms of the environmental standards? Thank you.

Chris Weston

You'll do the first one and I'll do the second one?

Carole Cran

Yes, sure. Yes, so Utility, Q1, was - on a constant currency basis, was minus 7%, Q2 was minus 14% as more of Argentina comes through. But if you x out Argentina then they were sort of similar. So across the half, is one percentile and this is a similar impact in Q1 and Q2. For those - I mean, as far as the H2 trajectory - we spoke about the fact, obviously, the order intake is a bit better. So clearly that will help. You've got the on-hire of the 200 megawatts in Indonesia, which will help as well. And then the balance of the year obviously depends on the timing of the - the timing and the quantum of the off-hires and the timing and the quantum of the new work.

Chris Weston

So looking at the M&A benefit, the businesses that we bought that supported TC were all in North America, so the TC growth rate in North America was 17%. If you stripped out the three acquisitions, the growth rate was 6%. Now those acquisitions have happened over the last 18 months, two years, and we deliberately did it to give us more capability in various sectors, like shipping, manufacturing, and oil and gas. And those acquisitions in heating and drying have grown about 28% in H1 over H1 last year.

So as we've started to bring them into the Aggreko fold and use Aggreko channels, we have been able to accelerate growth. I have to say that is off of a relatively small base. The kit that came from Latin America, a good chunk of it went to Russia. A good chunk of it also went into North America because there are environmental standards in Argentina that are similar to those that are in North America. So we have moved some of that kit into North America.

The less environmentally controlled kits, the G3s have gone into Russia and that could be deployed across most of the world, other than Europe and North America where you've got higher environmental standards.

Sylvia Barker

Okay. Can you just clarify, what is TC in North American as a proportion of overall rental?

Chris Weston

Of overall rental and not the fleet?

Carole Cran

Yes, North America is about half of the rental revenues are TC. So it's half and half power in TC.

Sylvia Barker

Okay, thank you.

Chris Weston

We go to the back here on the right. Let's see who it is. I can't see.

Carole Cran

Karl. Is it?

Chris Weston

I can't see.

Carole Cran

Yes, it's Karl.

Chris Weston

Hi, Kar.

Karl Green

Hi, thanks very much. It's Karl Green from Credit Suisse. I've just got two questions, please. Firstly, just in terms of the - I think you mentioned a rebate from Cummins, can you just talk about the - well, firstly the scale and the nature of that rebate and is it something that we're going to expect going forwards?

And then second question is just around the medium-term targets, returns of 20%. The last 12 months return on capital was 12%. Could you just talk about the bigger building blocks, please, in terms of your expected volume growth, mix drivers, capital efficiency, just in terms of the big chunks that could get you towards that 20% number, please?

Chris Weston

You want to do this?

Carole Cran

Yes, sure. So the Cummins rebate that was in the comps, Karl. So it was about $4 million in the first half of last year. I know it was a historical thing where there was a couple of issues that needed to be resolved. And so with Trevor joining to lead up the procurement function, that was one of the first things that he went after to get fixed. So it's not a recurring - I mean, there is an element of recurring rebate but it is at much more lower levels. That was singled out last year because it was a bit bigger.

Medium-term targets. I mean, there's quite a few things. So just in no particular order. I mean, North America, first of all, their returns are at a trough. We are seeing that they're starting to grow again. So they should now get leverage off of their overheads, hopefully get stability in the pricing and obviously there is all the business priorities that we're rolling out that we'd expect to support that growth.

So I think North America, going back to the normal level of returns, not peak levels but more normal levels, will be one factor. Chris touched on the continuing and cost out in terms of procurement and service cost lines, that will be another factor. The gradual - which I touched on, the gradual phasing out of the QSK60s, they are quite a headwind at the moment in the returns.

We are very deliberately working to keep them on-hire to the end of their depreciation life but it does means that the returns that we're securing because of the competitiveness of that fleet are lower than the medium-term targets. And then, obviously, my personal favorite, the working capital, will - an improvement there will be another contributing factor. And sorry, again the HFO that we've built so far on contract as well. So those are the big buckets.

Karl Green

Okay. Maybe just asking the questions a slightly different way. Just in terms of the natural economies of scale and sort of operational leverage that you'd expect your business to deliver, what sort of revenue growth do you think needs to be generated by the business to get up to those sort of levels?

Carole Cran

I mean, I think it's great to be able to kind of pick a number. I mean, it doesn't - I wouldn't say it had to be double-digit or anything like that but you'd probably want to be tracking in the - across the whole group, maybe tracking in the mid-single digits and implicit in that's a price stability. So I don't - it doesn't have to be sort of knockout top line but it would need to presuppose price stability.

Chris Weston

Rajesh.

Rajesh Kumar

Good morning. Just to follow-up on the receivables question earlier. What's the condition on receivable days in the Utility business? Where do you think you get comfortable that there isn't a big write-down we are facing?

Second is on the CRM side. Chris, you did a lot of discussion about how that's progressing, how the new sales process is working, especially sales training. How does the whole thing relate to the new incentive structures for sales team, the training process, how is it that's different compared to the past, especially with the new incentive structure?

And one last - it's a clarification - a calculation clarification number. Just for the numbers in first half this year, is there an impact of asset life change, which we saw at the full year? So have the comps been restated for the margin calculation?

Chris Weston

So maybe just on the CRM, first, and then I'll let Carole do the other two. So CRM system, as I said, live in North America, went live in late May, June this year, so quite early days, and Northern Europe. And in Power Solutions Utility, probably in March or April. So it's all fairly new and those systems are bedding in. We are beginning to get initial data out of those systems. So it gives more discipline in Power Solutions Utility in tracking the prospects.

In Rental Solutions, you get more visibility of a much more shorter-term pipeline because it is just the nature of the business. And some of the data we're beginning to get out of that looks quite encouraging but I think it is too early to make any calls around it. It doesn't have really any direct implications for our incentive schemes. The incentive schemes we changed, I don't know, 18 months ago or so. And they are more balanced, including revenue as well and we rely on a very effective governance system to control margins and returns.

I think as the CRM systems get bedded in Rental Solutions, we'll probably get more granular detail on the matchup between the incentive systems and what we're seeing in terms of profitability that's coming through, but I don't think it'll be anything material or dramatic. So I am broadly happy with where the incentive schemes are at the moment. We will continue to monitor them as we see what comes through the systems. And if we need to, we would tweak them, but I think, by and large, they are where they are - they need to be.

Carole Cran

Okay. And on the Power Solutions Utility receivables, they're sitting at about six months. As far as getting comfort. I mean, obviously, we take an element of provision against the ones that we're more concerned about. But I think more importantly, we take it case-by-case. So we're discussing the bigger ones regularly. The comfort we take is that these are countries, obviously, that are reliant on our power. They are countries and customers where we've operated there before and been in and out of the country. So they know that if they default on the date today then the likelihood of us coming back next year or the year after is significantly reduced.

Another thing that I know that we and Stephen take comfort from is that there is constant dialogue with the customer. We - it's not as if it's a case of radio silence. We are in and out of these countries regularly, speaking to the Energy Minister, the Finance Minister. So the whole fact pattern gives us confidence that although the overdues are longer, that we will recover the debt.

And then on the asset life change, that was effective from the beginning of last year. So there's no year-on-year difference in terms of the transformers asset life change that we made. And the only other asset-related change that we made last year, if you'll recall, is when we impaired the small gas sets in North America, which we did in Q4 of last year. So there is a year-on-year benefit of about £5 million that relates to that impairment.

Chris Weston

Anymore? Oh yes, George.

George Gregory

Just a quick follow-up on, I think, it was Karl's question on the building blocks around the medium-term targets. I think you referenced sort of broad price stability. I guess, given the nature of your business, is it not sort of fairer to assume steady price erosion as efficiency steadily progresses? I suppose if you move forward five, eight years, will the next-gen gas not naturally follow the path of the QSK60s and so on and so forth across your other products? Is that not the very nature of your business that efficiency will drive an element of deflation? Therefore, is price stability not a sort of optimistic midterm assumption?

Chris Weston

Yes, I suppose you've got to ensure that you're getting more efficient when the price is eroding over time. I mean, what we have seen in the last 3 years is relative stability in those prices. And I think H1 has been encouraging in what we have seen in prices. When it comes to the kit that we're using, one of the things that we're trying to do now is make it multigenerational.

So when we look at next-gen gas and diesel, we are - Volker and his team are incrementally looking for what we can do to improve it at refurb rather than have to retire a whole product like with QSK60. So the next-gen gas can be upgraded and we are working on upgrading it now, that would come in at refurb to try and avoid that obsolescence that you might see in the fleet. We're not going to get it perfectly right.

There will be always be instances where you have to retire something, but that gives us a longer-term capability and I think it's something that our competitors don't do. But it - I mean, you're right, if, at the end of the day, you see prices erode extremely quickly, our efficiency gains that we have planned and are beginning to develop won't be able to keep up with it. And that, I think, is the same in any industry, but what we're seeing at the moment, it looks promising.

George Gregory

But just to be clear, there's no price deflation assumed in your midterm targets?

Chris Weston

I mean, when we look at our five-year plan, we do have some price deflation in those numbers. Yes, we do.

Chris Weston

Any more questions? Great, it's summer holiday time then. So thank you very much everyone. We're always around for your questions if you want to follow up at some point, but thank you for coming along.

