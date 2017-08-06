Teva Receives Big Blow On Generics Pricing

Recently, Teva Pharmaceuticals (TEVA) released its second-quarter earnings report. The report showed that the company missed on both its bottom-line and top-line of expectations. The root cause for such a miss is largely attributed to lower prices on competing generic products. Despite the large drop of 27% since Thursday's report, the stock is still a good short opportunity. Why is that? The poor earnings due to generic pricing pressure will only get worse. Being that Teva is one of the largest generics drug maker in the world this poses a major problem. One of the company's top selling drugs Copaxone continues to tumble in sales due to generic competition. These issues along with many other issues I will describe below will show my reasoning for why I believe Teva is a good short opportunity.

The Numbers

The earnings for the second quarter were terrible. Teva reported that it had earned $1.02 per share for the second quarter. That compares to analysts expecting the company to earn at least $1.06 per share. With this in mind I might say okay the EPS number was only off by by a small margin. The problem is that the revenue number fared much worse for the quarter, decreasing by a wider margin. Teva reported that it had earned $5.686 billion for the quarter, that was way below analysts' expecting $5.718 billion. Just how much of a miss was that? The revenue for the quarter missed by $300 million. That means that generic pricing pressure really put Teva in a huge bind. My take on these numbers is that Teva will only continue to see a decline in revenue. In my opinion, that will happen as more generics are approved. In addition, it will also happen if generic prices are slashed by half or more. How will this happen exactly? Well, for starters being that Teva's business mostly consists of generic drugs it makes it a big issue. That is because generic drugs have smaller margins compared to brand name drugs. That means the more competition that exists for generics, the smaller the profit that can be made. Thing should get worse for Teva with respect to this issue. This all has to do with drug pricing. Being that there have been pricing issues with some drugs being raised to astronomical levels, the FDA has implemented a new plan recently. This plan consists of a way to improve upon drug competitiveness. In June, the FDA had implemented a plan that will expedite the review process for generic drug applications. Such a move is good for consumers, but a terrible move for Teva. Generics being approved at a faster rate will only go to hurt Teva's earnings over time. This trend will continue for quite some time, and I just don't see a recovery period. The FDA is serious about the generic expedited review process. To push for this move it has even gone as far as to list current drugs in the market that have no patents or exclusivities, which have yet to be approved by the FDA as generic versions. With the FDA pushing for such a move, that means that Teva's troubles will only get worse.

Copaxone

Copaxone is one of Teva's top selling drugs. The drug was approved back in 1996 by the FDA to treat relapse-remitting multiple-sclerosis (RRMS). Multiple sclerosis is a disease whereby the body's own immune system eats away at the lining of the nerves. The lining of the nerves or protective lining is known as Myelin. Under RRMS, patients experience symptoms when the disease flares up again. In other words, there are periods where the symptoms subside, stay stagnant, or show recovery for a period of time. Symptoms can then flare up again randomly. The first FDA approved version of Copaxone was a 20 mg one. The problem is that Teva saw that it would suffer significant losses after generic competition launched in 2015. Therefore, it made patients switch to 40 mg injections just so that it could keep its profit going. It did alright, by switching at least 80% of patients. That may seem like a good move then, but less than two years later Teva has a problem with its 40 mg injection formulation. That problem is that Mylan (MYL), another generics and specialty pharmaceuticals company, won a U.S. District court case ruling related to Copaxone patents. Teva has pushed to appeal the patents in court. In the meantime Mylan is seeking FDA approval for its copycat version of a 20 mg and 40 mg of Copaxone, but has been met with some delays. While analysts don't see the copycat version hitting the market this year (there's a small chance that it could) it will more than likely reach the market by 2018. That it just the tip of the iceberg for Copaxone relating to competition. Novartis (NVS) and Momenta Pharmaceuticals (MNTA) have launched their 20 mg copycat version of Copaxone known as Glatopa. A positive, if one would call it that, would be that Teva has three U.S. Orange Book Patents relating to the three times a week 40 mg formulation that won't expire until 2030. Novartis and Momenta are in court challenging these patents as well, and have this 40 mg formulation under FDA review. The patents aren't stopping Mylan either, which already is in the process of seeking FDA approval for the 40 mg copycat version of Copaxone. That is especially true as it had won its U.S. court ruling on the Copaxone patents. Why is Copaxone so important for Teva? That is because it accounts for one-fifth of the company's yearly $20 billion in annual sales. From what I have seen in this second quarter earnings report the patent issue doesn't bode well for Teva. That is because Copaxone had posted sales of $1.02 billion for the second quarter, down by 10%. The large attributed reason for the fall? The company stated that generic competition was a major factor for the fall in Copaxone sales.

Job Cuts In The Works

Generic pricing issues and competition have left Teva in terrible shape. If the sentiment of the company wasn't negative enough, things are about to get much worse. On Thursday, the company announced that it plans to cut 7,000 jobs. It even has plans to close or sell at least 15 factories over the next two years. In my opinion, nothing good can come out of that. Slashing that many jobs may seem like a good thing, as it saves costs, but it indicates massive weakness on the sales front. This move would cause Teva to exit its operations in 45 countries by the end of 2017.

No Direction

I am bearish for the reasons listed above, but there is one important factor a big pharmaceutical company must have to thrive properly. That is that a company must have a leader, or CEO in place that will carry the day to day operations. Being that the old CEO of Teva, Erez Vigodman, stepped down in February there has been no proper leadership in place since. Teva was forced to put an acting CEO in place Dr. Yitzahk Peterburg. Teva does not want to keep Peterburg for long in the CEO position, because they are already in the process of searching for a new one. The biggest issue I foresee with not having a main CEO in place would be that there can be no long-term plans implemented. I think a new CEO would have to be found first, who can then hopefully decide on a better path forward for the company. The company has been without a focused CEO for 6 months. In the meantime, Teva is in limbo land with no direction.

Slashed Outlook

I know a lot of pharmaceutical companies don't always report good earnings. After all, they are not all perfect. If Teva just had a single quarter that was a little shaky or rough on the earnings front, then that would be okay. The problem is that Teva is slashing its outlook for the rest of the year. For instance, revenue is expected to come down in guidance. It expects that it will earn revenue between $22.8 to $23.2 billion for the year. That is below the previous range of $23.8 to $24.5 billion expected. In addition, the earnings per share is expected to fall as well. The company now expects that it will earn between $4.30 to $4.50 at the end of the year, which are below the prior numbers between $4.90 to $5.30. In my opinion, this slashed outlook will just continue to get worse. Until Teva can get a handle on all the issues that it has, its earnings will continue to decline.

Delayed Product Launches

Being that Teva is a large generic drug maker it has to launch a lot of its products after mainly winning patent litigation. Having to win a patent litigation in order to launch a drug is not a robust business model in my eyes. That is because it causes a lot of its products to be delayed for launch. As of November 2016, Teva was involved with around 90 patent litigations. That's not to say that it doesn't win most of these patent disputes, because it does. Between 2015 to 2016, the company won 19 litigations in the United states, and settling at least 25 of them. The winning of these cases is good, but it doesn't help Teva who struggles with its quarterly earnings. Litigations can take a long time, and that means a lot of delayed drugs. Delayed drugs will then translate to delayed earnings for each quarter.

Hindsight

As noted before, the ex-CEO Erez Vigodman stepped down. One of the worst things that he could have done in my opinion would have been to buy Allergan (AGN) Actavis generics business. First of all, not even the Actavis generics business was enough to cause Teva to beat earnings for this second-quarter. In addition, when one finds out what Teva had to give up to get the business is mind boggling. According to this Federal Trade Commission (FTC) press release, the company was forced to divest or sell 75 generic drugs to settle competition concerns. In order for the $40.5 billion deal of the acquisition of Actavis generics business to go through, Teva had to settle a deal with the FTC. I believe that acquiring the Actavis generics business was a bad move by the CEO. It would have been easily better to just have kept the current 75 generics Teva had in place without having to dish out $40.5 billion worth of cash for an acquisition. As can be seen now, the Actavis generics business acquisition isn't helping as much as it should be. As I have noted above on generics pricing issues, it is not good thing at all. That means that its even possible that the Actavis generics business could also decline in the coming quarters due to generic pricing power.

Dividend Cut Into Pieces

If disappointing earnings weren't enough to drive investors away, then the company cutting the dividend by 75% will likely be the nail in the coffin. After all, I feel that there are those who may invest in the name simply for the sake of the dividend yield. Teva's stock was never really known as a growth stock in my opinion. I feel as though it was more of a dividend play, but the decent earnings each quarter kept it from sinking. That made Teva a pretty stable stock to own way back when. Just the past week alone, the stock plunged by 36.30% to $20.60 per share as investors were heading for the exits. The dividend was cut from $0.34 to $0.085 per ordinary share. The truth is that the company even has debt that it needs to take care of. Teva stated that the reason for cutting the dividend was in order to take care of its $5 billion debt it has on its books this year. It also stated that it must invest back into its business. That would be comforting if the business was not in a complete meltdown. There are those investors who would say there is value left and the stock may bounce back. For that I will say that things will get worse. Why is that? That is because Allergan stated that it will sell its stake in Teva within the next couple of months. This was mentioned by Allergan within hours after Teva announced its massive dividend cut. Allergan was only responsible for holding Teva shares for 12 months as part of the Actavis generics business deal that went through. In my opinion had Teva performed better earlier in the year, Allergan would have likely held onto its stake. There was no guarantee of that, but if Teva performed well things could have been different. With Teva's stock performing so poorly since the stepping down of the CEO, Allergan was forced to take a write down. When Allergan reported its first quarter earnings report, it stated that it took a $2 billion write down on the value of its stake in Teva. The CEO of Allergan, Brian Saunders, stated that the decline in Teva was not temporarily in May, and it would be best for his company to take the impairment charge. In hindsight, it turns out the Brian Saunders was correct. The negative for Allergan was that it had to report a loss for the first quarter of 2017 because of that write down value of the Teva stake.

Risks

The biggest risk that I see with Teva making a comeback would be if its generic business unit improves. That is something that is quite possible, but a very small chance. Another risk for shorting the stock would be if a new CEO is named and implements a good growth plan for the company. The second risk that I see is pricing issues. If generic pricing issues correct themselves, then Teva can trade higher. Although, considering that generic competitors have been a huge problem for Teva for awhile now I don't see that as being a likely outcome. Plus the FDA move to expedite generics will only cripple Teva even more.

Conclusion

Teva is a good short opportunity despite the recent drop. In my opinion it just has too many problems to deal with. From pricing power, lower sales on brand name products, cutting of jobs, no official CEO, slashed future earnings outlook, missteps like the Actavis deal, and many other flaws. Until these issues are addressed I think the stock has further room to fall.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.