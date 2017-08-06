Web.com's (WEB) CEO David Brown on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Web.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEB)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

August 3, 2017

David Brown - Chairman, CEO and President

Ira Berger - Vice President, IR

Kevin Carney - CFO and EVP

Sam Kemp - Piper Jaffray Companies

Tyler Wood - Northland Securities

Matt Diamond - Deutsche Bank AG

Aki Aggarwal - Barclays PLC

Mark Kelley - Citigroup Inc

Hamed Khorsand - BWS Financial Inc

Lee Krowl - B. Riley & Co

Good day, everyone, and welcome to the Web.com Second Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call.

At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Ira Berger, Vice President of Investor Relations.

Ira Berger

Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us today to review Web.com's Second Quarter 2017 Financial Results. With me on the call today are David Brown, Chairman and CEO; and Kevin Carney, Chief Financial Officer.

After prepared remarks, we will open up the call to a question-and-answer session.

After prepared remarks, we will open up the call to a question-and-answer session. In the Investor Relations section of our website, we have provided our financial summary slide presentation, which is intended to follow our prepared remarks and provides a reconciliation of differences between GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures. Please note that our remarks today contain forward-looking statements. The words expect, believes, will, going, begin, see, plan, continue, guidance, outlook, project, intend, estimate and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based solely on our current expectations, and there are risks and uncertainties that can cause actual results and the timing of such results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Please refer to our filings with the SEC and the risk factors contained therein, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016, and our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2017, for more information on these risks and uncertainties and our limitations that apply to our forward-looking statements. Web.com expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements made herein.

With that, I would like to turn the call over to our Chairman and CEO, David Brown. David?

David Brown

Thank you, Ira, and thank you all for joining us on the call. In our prepared remarks, I'll start with an overview of the quarter and an update on our progress against our objectives for 2017, followed by a recap of our financial and operating performance. Kevin will finish with a detailed financial review and update to our guidance for the third quarter and full year.

Starting with our business highlights. We delivered solid second quarter results with revenue and profitability exceeding our guidance. We achieved one of our primary strategic objectives for the year by returning to sequential revenue growth. The company has made significant strides from where we were a year ago. We are at a stage where the business is stabilized and is growing. We were very pleased with the progress we're making across each of our businesses and are confident that the steps we're taking in 2017 will position the company for improved revenue growth, profitability and free cash flow generation going forward. We remain focused on prudently allocating our capital. And during the second quarter, we paid down $32 million of debt; bringing our leverage level down to 3.3x the last 12 months adjusted EBITDA. Based on our leverage, we'll see another 25 basis point step-down in our interest rate starting in early August. In the five quarters since we closed on the Yodle acquisition, we've paid down $95 million in debt and reduced our adjusted EBITDA to net debt ratio 1.5 turns. Also during the quarter, we expanded our credit facilities, adding $110 million of revolver capacity, further increasing our financial flexibility. Web.com's strong balance sheet and cash flow are strategic assets for the company that we will utilize in a balanced manner to drive shareholder value.

Now I'd like to take a few minutes to review our progress against our four major objectives for 2017, which are: one, stabilize and optimize our retail business; two, complete the integration of Yodle; three, invest in and grow the areas of our business with attractive returns; and four, implement our international expansion. We're executing well in retail, and we delivered solid results for the second quarter in a row. We're seeing positive trends in our retail value-added solutions, and in particular, in our e-mail and security products. The ubiquity of viruses, malware and hackers at even the most sophisticated companies and government agencies has made online security a top-of-mind concern for businesses of all sizes. Our security solutions are easy to deploy and are an important way for small business owners to provide confidence to their customers that their information will be properly protected. Value-added solutions, which include Do It For Me websites, Facebook ads and many other products, are an important part of the retail value proposition, and we will continue to find opportunities to invest in these growth areas. Also, as our DIY customer base matures and we get better at targeting the right kind of DIY customers, we are seeing an improvement in the rate of decline in DIY.

With respect to the integration, we've made great strides. Over the past several quarters, we have fundamentally transformed our Premium Services group to target our efforts on several higher ARPU value-added solutions, anchored by Leads by Web and our suite of vertical market solutions. As we begin testing our new marketing campaigns, we've renamed Leads by Web to Lead Stream, which better reflects the value proposition of this key offering. The bulk of our integration efforts have been related to Lead Stream and optimizing our sales force around our highest-return opportunities. For Lead Stream, we've completed our product development. And our energy is now on refining our go-to-market efforts and prudently increasing investments in this area over time. We're pleased with the early results we've seen on product retention and fulfillment costs, which are core areas of focus for us.

The other area we are diligently working on is sales force productivity. We saw additional traction in this area in the second quarter, and we still see more opportunity to improve. We've introduced a significant amount of change to the sales organization in recent quarters, including shifting reps to different product lines and improving our sales processes. These changes will properly position our sales organization to drive sustainable, profitable long-term growth. This is one of the most important opportunities for the company that will help us achieve our longer-term target revenue growth rate in the mid- to high single digits. We're also investing additional marketing resources in Premium Services. We are testing TV and radio advertisements in select markets that promote the Web.com brand and the Lead Stream product. The early results are promising, and we'll update you as this project moves along.

Looking at our other growth areas. We remain pleased with the results we are seeing in vertical market solutions, Web Brand Networks and international. Expanding our vertical market products is a large and exciting growth opportunity for Web.com that provides significant business value to specific industries with purpose-built solutions that leverage Web.com's small business domain expertise. We're making good progress in the real estate vertical through our TORCHx product. Based on the results we've seen to date, we've begun moving some of our existing sales staff from our essentials product to the TORCHx area. It's early days in this process, and we're still getting these resources fully productive. But we feel good about the opportunity to increase conversion and retention, which will drive greater returns on our marketing investments.

Another key vertical we are targeting is dental. And to solve a major problem in this industry, we recently introduced a significant enhancement to our Lighthouse 360 product. One of the biggest drivers of lost revenue and increased staff workload is trying to fill last-minute appointment cancellations, which are estimated to cost most dental practices a potential $30,000 per year. With this new enhancement, Lighthouse 360 will automatically detect last-minute cancellations and send direct messages to patients who are most likely to want the vacated appointment. Those that have requested a more immediate appointment time are those who are overdue for a visit. This is a great example of how Web.com can solve the most pressing problems facing small business owners which increases their return on investment with us and improves customer retention.

Web Brand Networks had another strong quarter, and the team is hard at work signing new enterprises and launching branches at previously signed enterprise customers. Our Land and Expand strategy is working, which means we have a large potential to grow with our existing base of relationships. And on top of that, we have a healthy pipeline of new enterprise customers that we are actively pursuing. WBN is a great business with substantial long-term growth prospects for years to come. Finally, our international expansion efforts are moving along as anticipated. DonWeb is tracking well against our plans and early customer feedback has been positive. Scoot, which comprises our U.K. operations, also continues to perform well.

We've made significant headway in the first half of the year to position the company for faster long-term revenue growth. As we've said previously, 2017 is a pivotal year for Web.com, where we're allocating a greater portion of our revenues towards higher-ARPU, differentiated, value-added solutions. The results we've delivered to date validate the strategy, and we're now focused on optimizing our efforts. We are a metrics-driven company, and we're taking the time to ensure that the incremental investments we make in the business will enhance the company's future cash flow. Our strong first half cash flow performance is indicative of the type of returns we believe we can deliver, and we intend to deploy this capital in a thoughtful and balanced manner to deliver significant long-term shareholder value.

Turning to our financial summary results for the second quarter. We generated non-GAAP revenue of $188.1 million, which was above our guidance range of $185 million to $188 million. From a profitability perspective, we delivered another strong earnings quarter. Adjusted EBITDA was $48.2 million or a 26% adjusted EBITDA margin, which surpassed our guidance of $46 million to $48 million in adjusted EBITDA. As a reminder, adjusted EBITDA is now our primary profitability metric, which we are guiding to on a quarterly and annual basis. We're pleased with our profitability performance and believe it demonstrates the inherent scalability of our business model as we saw the additional revenue flow through to adjusted EBITDA. Finally, free cash flow increased 46% year-over-year to $38.4 million, enabling us to further reduce our leverage.

As I mentioned earlier, we're transitioning our business to concentrate more on our value-added services portfolio, which by its nature, has higher-ARPU products that are sold at lower volumes than domains or DIY websites. We manage the business first and foremost to generate improved cash flow, quality top line growth and attractive returns on marketing investments and believe this strategy best serves all those goals. The strategy will have the intended effect of increasing the relative mix of value-added services -- subscribers compared to domain and DIY customers. This will impact some of our operating metrics we report, primarily subscriber count and retention. What we expect to see in our operating metrics is slight dilution in our retention rate and subscriber growth. While at the same time, we expect increasing ARPU and better returns on our marketing spend.

Net new subscribers declined by approximately 12,000 in the second quarter, and we ended the quarter with approximately 3.5 million customers. This is in line with our outlook for a decline in the low tens of thousands in our subscriber base. Our trailing 12-month retention rate was 84.4%. This was on target with our expectation for a slight decline as well. We've seen improved retention across the legacy Yodle product portfolio and believe there is additional room for gains. The decline in our reported retention is a result of the mix shift towards value-added services, which will continue to have lower retention rates than domains, even as we deliver improved performance.

In summary, Web.com is meeting the objectives we set out for the company in 2017. This is an exciting time for the company as we increase our focus on delivering highly differentiated products that improve the daily performance of small businesses. We have hit equilibrium and return to growth. We are in the early stages of positioning the company to deliver on our long-term targets of mid- to high single-digit revenue growth and high single to low double-digit adjusted EBITDA growth. Our performance to date this year validates our strategy and gives us confidence we will hit these targets and be in a position to deploy the resulting cash flow in ways that drive long-term value for our shareholders.

With that, Kevin will provide more detail behind the numbers. Kevin?

Kevin Carney

Thank you, David. Let me begin with a review of our financial results for the second quarter, and then I'll finish with our updated guidance for the third quarter and the full year of 2017.

Our second quarter results exceeded our expectations. Revenue grew from the first quarter and compared to the prior year revenue was down 3% with Web Brand Networks up and Premium Services and retail down as expected. Web Brand Networks was up 16% year-over-year. We continue to be very encouraged by the consistent growth in this channel and intend to make additional investments here. During the quarter, we saw revenue growth from new enterprises that were launched and the addition of new network locations from existing enterprise customers. Our sales team is focused on both penetrating existing accounts and adding new enterprises to our portfolio from our robust pipeline. We continue to expect consistent double-digit growth in WBN. But given the lumpiness in this business around timing of new franchise or customer wins, we anticipate that growth rates will vary from quarter-to-quarter.

In Premium Services, as expected, we saw revenue bottom in the first quarter with modest sequential growth in the second quarter. Vertical market solutions and Lead Stream are and will be the growth drivers in this area but were muted by the declines in deemphasized legacy Yodle products, Local MAX and Essentials. We are projecting continued modest sequential growth in Premium Services in the second half of 2017. Our key metrics, retention, fulfillment costs and sales productivity, are all moving in a positive direction. We are focused on driving further improvement across each of these metrics in the second half of the year and feel very good about the strategies we are pursuing in these areas. On a year-over-year basis, Premium Services revenue was down 11%. However, this was in large part due to the termination of a legacy Yodle partnership. Yodle had started the process of exiting this arrangement prior to the acquisition. Excluding this partner, Premium Services would have been down 6% year-over-year. This transition took place in the first and second quarters of 2016, so this will not impact third and fourth quarter comparables.

Overall retail was down 2% year-over-year and essentially flat sequentially, which was at the high end of our expectations with strength in value-added services and DIY coming in ahead of our forecast. Our retail value-added services had positive year-over-year growth and were offset by lesser-than-expected declines in domains and DIY, which are areas where we have lowered our marketing investments. We remain disciplined in allocating our customer acquisition dollars where we can achieve appropriate returns. We are anticipating some sequential decline in retail for the remainder of the year, which remains in line with our full year view of a modest decline.

ARPU in the second quarter was $17.72, which, as anticipated, was up $0.05 from last quarter and down $0.94 from the same time last year. The sequential increase in ARPU was mostly driven by the sequential growth in Web Brand Networks and Premium Services, both high ARPU areas. As we've said previously, we expect our emphasis on value-added services to result in lower gross subscriber additions but improving ARPU over time. As revenue increases through the year, we would expect ARPU to follow. The midpoint of our guidance implies sequential ARPU growth in each of the next two quarters. We ended the quarter with approximately 3.5 million subscribers, which was a decrease of approximately 12,000 from the second quarter of 2017. Going forward, our strategy of allocating sales and marketing spend towards our value-added digital marketing solutions and away from our lower-priced, higher volume domain and DIY products will likely result in similar subscriber declines for the next few quarters. For the third quarter, we're projecting subscribers to decline in the low tens of thousands range.

Turning to profitability. Our second quarter non-GAAP income from operations was $42.9 million, representing a 23% non-GAAP operating margin. Moving on, our adjusted EBITDA was $48.2 million for the second quarter, representing an adjusted EBITDA margin of 26%, reflecting cost synergies from Yodle, disciplined spending and operating leverage. Turning to our GAAP results for the second quarter. Revenue was $186.7 million. Cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization, was $58.5 million. Income from operations was $23 million. Net income was $8 million, and net income per diluted share was $0.16.

In terms of cash flow, we generated $43.8 million of operating cash flow in the second quarter compared to $30.8 million in the same period a year ago. On a year-over-year basis, cash flow is up, primarily due to the realization of cost synergies and lower deal costs. Capital expenditures in the quarter were $5.4 million, which led to $38.4 million of free cash flow. This compares to $26.4 million in the same period a year ago in which there were capital expenditures of $4.5 million.

Moving to the balance sheet. Unrestricted cash and investments were $33.4 million at the end of the second quarter which compared to $24.5 million at the end of the first quarter. Our goals with respect to capital deployment are to be balanced, flexible and opportunistic and to create long-term shareholder value. We ended the quarter with a total debt balance of $663.5 million. And as David mentioned, our interest rate margin will drop another 25 basis points. We are very comfortable with our current leverage levels given the amount of free cash flow we generate and our intention to use that free cash flow to delever over time. In addition, we still have $108 million of availability in the stock repurchase program through December 31, 2018.

With that, let me turn to our guidance. We are narrowing our full year revenue range and raising our adjusted EBITDA guidance. We are now expecting non-GAAP revenue for the year to be between $750 million to $758 million and adjusted EBITDA to be between $189.5 million and $193.5 million. Our free cash flow guidance of $133 million to $140 million remains unchanged.

Looking at the third quarter of 2017, we are targeting non-GAAP revenue in the range of $187 million to $190 million, which assumes professional services revenue will be slightly lower than 2Q 2017 levels, and adjusted EBITDA of $46.5 million to $48.5 million. Our revenue guidance for the rest of the year assumes continued strong growth in Web Brand Networks, a modest and improving sequential increase in Premium Services and some decline in retail.

As we have discussed in prior calls, we are no longer reporting or guiding to non-GAAP net income or earnings per share. Many of the components of this discontinued metric are available within our press release and are being provided as supplemental information. We no longer provide a cash tax number, which was our estimate of cash taxes due for a specific period. As a proxy for this number, you can look at the cash taxes actually paid, which is supplemental to our GAAP cash flow statement. Please keep in mind that there are almost always timing differences between the estimates of cash taxes due and when the tax is actually paid.

For the second quarter, we paid $1.2 million in cash taxes and had $8.1 million of GAAP interest, which included $3.7 million of non cash amortization. Also, we had 51.2 million diluted weighted average shares outstanding, which was greater than we forecasted due to our higher share price. To help investors, I will provide some color on some of these components for the remainder of 2017. Taking into account our quarter-ending debt balance and interest rates, we would anticipate GAAP interest to run approximately $8.4 million a quarter, which includes non cash amortization of debt discounts and issuance costs of about $4 million. Depreciation expense is about $5.5 million per quarter, and then third quarter cash taxes paid that shows up on our cash flow statement is projected to be approximately $1.4 million. For the full year, we now expect this to be about $4.5 million.

Finally, we estimate we will have 51.6 million diluted shares outstanding in the third quarter and 51.5 million diluted shares outstanding for the full year, assuming no additional repurchases. Our estimated share count has increased based on where the current stock price is.

In summary, we had a strong quarter, are making progress on all of our key initiatives and remain excited about our prospects in the coming quarters.

With that, I would now like to take questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Sam Kemp

Sam Kemp

Hey, thanks for taking the questions and congrats on a solid quarter. Can you talk about what you've learned so far from the DonWeb acquisition and how you're integrating that and potentially bringing a lot of your expertise down to that unit? And then secondly, I'm just thinking a couple of years back ago. You guys had a product you emphasized a lot called Facebook Boost. I'm just wondering what has happened to that product. And do you think that there's opportunity for you to monetize the social advertising space at all?

David Brown

You bet. So relative to DonWeb, we've had a lot of good progress in the integration of DonWeb into the company. Some specific examples, we've taken our Do-It-For-Me website to DonWeb, trained their sales team and have begun selling that product in Argentina and in other parts of Latin America. We're seeing good traction. It's one of the early positive surprises that we're seeing that this is a much sought-after product in that market. It's very much a DIY market, and there are lots of small businesses that, frankly, need help. We've also done work in the e-mail sector where we've brought our professional small business e-mail product to the Latin America market. We have a localized version Spanish and a Portuguese version that we were able to take to the market, and we've begun to sell that. So those are some examples of some cross pollinization between Web.com and DonWeb that is helping DonWeb to beat their forecast. The Facebook Boost product is still alive and well at Web.com and still being sold. And just to remind you, Facebook Boost was a product that really helped customers develop fans and then connect with those fans. We've also added a new product, however. And a product that is frankly having more traction today is a Facebook ads program or advertising product, where we really help our customers use Facebook as an advertising platform just like they might use Google AdWords. And that product is getting a fair amount of demand. It's in its early stages of launch here, but we're cautiously optimistic that, that can be a very strong product for us going forward.

From Northland Securities, Tim Klasell.

Tyler Wood

Yes. This is Tyler Wood on for Tim. So quickly on the WBN. Could you share maybe some specific signings during the quarter and then talk a bit more of the pipeline there, what you're seeing driving demand and how you're approaching that?

David Brown

Sure. So without talking about specific brands that we're signing up, I can tell you that we have a very, very healthy -- we hold a number of marketing opportunities each year where we get clients together and prospects together to talk about best practices. And from that, those types -- and also, there's a big franchising conference that we go to. Those help feed a pipeline, in addition to the direct prospecting that our enterprise sales team develops. And as a result, we have a very healthy pipeline of accounts that are interested in both the software we can use to help them manage their overall networks as well as the advertising products that we have for them. I think what's very exacting about WBN is we also have the opportunity to go deeper into the local organizations that the large brands have. So many of these large brands have hundreds, and in some cases, thousands of local entities that they are helping to manage advertising campaigns for. And so once we land a brand, we can then go deeper into their local entities. And that is another growth source, and we're having good traction in that as well. And the third leg of our -- really, our approach our strategy here is to sell more product into each brand and into the local entities. And we have our Facebook product, which is a recent product that we've been adding into the mix, in addition to some other products that we have, like reputation management, local directory services, and of course, online advertising through Google and Bing. So that's how the business is being run today, and so you have a number of drivers of growth. And at this point, all the drivers are clicking, and we're very, very optimistic about our ability to drive mid-single to high single-digit growth in that particular category.

Next, we'll hear from Lloyd Walmsley with Deutsche Bank.

Matt Diamond

This is actually Matt Diamond on Lloyd's behalf. A question that jumps out at me is it sounds like there's a lot of optimism around sales force productivity, yet it was mentioned in the prepared remarks that sales reps are being assigned to new departments. I'm curious what informs the optimism that productivity won't take a hit in the second half and the good momentum can continue in light of that.

David Brown

Yes. Good question. So we generally don't comment on things until we've already tested them and proven them out. So the things that we're referring to now are things that we have already moved a significant number of people into and validated that we're going to see a positive impact over time. It's one of the reasons why we've moved slowly over time. It's to make sure that these theories that we have about moving sales force members to higher ARPU products that could have better retention capability, they can make the transition. But we're very confident now having -- taking time, moving many teams across that we can begin to move the rest of our sales force into those areas.

Matt Diamond

Understood. And on the sales and marketing side, it was mentioned last quarter that it was thought that there's just a modest growth in S&M. It sounds like there's again some optimism over the returns of -- at least the early results have proven pretty effective. But is there any room to take that down if it doesn't prove as effective or take it up if effectiveness really manifests? I'm just curious about what you're thinking about there.

David Brown

Yes. So I think at this stage, we're basically taking the existing sales and marketing team and just reallocating them to higher-ARPU, better retention-oriented products. So we're going to see a lift in growth as -- with the same sales and marketing. There could be potential to add more sales and marketing resources over time as we see continued success, so that could be a sales -- a growth driver for us. But what we're describing to you right now is very much a same set of sales resources just being reallocated with better-quality products that have better drivers.

Matt Diamond

Right. I understood. I was referring to the advertising campaigns. The TV --.

David Brown

On advertising, we're merely running a test right now to see whether or not we can get good returns. It's a relatively modest test to validate that we can get good returns, driving inbound traffic to the business. And these tests, by the way, are very Web.com-branded advertising, so it's both generating brand awareness but also driving direct inbound traffic. So at this stage, I think it's -- and it's early in the process, so I'd say more to come at a later date.

Matt Diamond

Got it. And finally, on the free cash flow side. It's -- you're pretty comfortable with the leverage ratio right now. I know the term opportunistic and flexible was used to define how you're thinking about free cash flow. But if you could sort of ballpark where you're thinking about it with respect to further deleveraging more M&A or share repurchase, just to get some parameters around those three buckets would be helpful.

David Brown

Yes. It's very difficult because the -- one of the key words that we use was opportunistic. And again, knowing the opportunity is something that occurs at the time. So it's very difficult for us to predict whether M&A, debt repayment or share repurchase would -- where we would be in the mix. But we're open to all three, whatever drives the best share -- long-term shareholder value.

And from Barclays, we'll hear from Deepak Mathivanan.

Aki Aggarwal

This is Aki on for Deepak. Couple of questions for you. So firstly, wondering if you could talk about sort of your margin profile within the different segments of the business, so retail, WBN, Premium Services. Anything you can share there?

Kevin Carney

Yes. This is Kevin. Without getting specific, I think we've talked about before that when we look at our average -- we look at the average gross margin across the company that, clearly, DIY, again, relatively small part of our business today, is a good bit above the average; domains, below the average. And then the value-added services, there's clearly a spectrum within the different product groups, but overall, above the average. And I think that one of the things we've talked about before, which is important to understand, is it's really how -- its how we package and sell the products and services that we're delivering. For example, within the Web Brand Network, one of the core products that David mentioned is obviously Centermark, the software platform application, along with paid search online marketing. So we're able to drive good margins because we have a software component. Some of our vertical solutions, again, are very much software oriented, very, very good retention, and then the Lead Stream product. Again, we're not just selling paid search, we're selling leads. And it's up to us to determine how we deliver those leads and kind of at what margins. And so as we've said, over time, we actually see our margins improve as we're able to drive more organic free traffic but yet still deliver the same value to our customers.

Aki Aggarwal

Got it. And then just one other thing. On the retail side, do you still consider that to be sort of core part of your business? Or would you, at some point in time, consider strategic alternatives and opportunities for the retail assets that you have?

David Brown

So retail is an important part of our business. We have a significant number of customers that are all opportunities to -- for us to sell value-added services. And in fact, we're doing that successfully today. And we made good progress here in the last couple of quarters in reducing the dilution we've seen in that business. And so we're going to continue to work. It's also a key part of our strategy when we go into international markets. So I would expect it to continue to be a feeder system for our value-added services strategy and also a core part of our international strategy.

From Citi, we'll hear from Mark Kelley.

Mark Kelley

Hey, guys. Thanks a lot for taking the questions. First one is the increase in advertising for Premium Services. I know you touched on it a little bit already, but can you talk a little bit about how we should think about how you view customer acquisition relative to lifetime value you're targeting? What's the right way for us to think about that going forward? And then second on the security product. It sounds like a bright spot and I would imagine a pretty large market. You talked about a various range of business sizes that are adopting your solutions. What does that customer makeup look like today? And where can that go?

Kevin Carney

Okay. This is Kevin. I'll take the first question, and I'll let David handle the second one. So in terms of LTV, the customer acquisition, we've talked about the fact that, again, there's a spectrum within our business and across the sales channels. And what we're doing today in terms of our existing -- within the Premium Services, as David said, is reallocating our existing sales resource where we see better return opportunity, meaning better LTV to CAC opportunity. And so we've also talked about sort of rough parameters that we're looking for LTV-to-CAC returns of 3x or better. And clearly, we have opportunities that well exceed that. And again, as I said, within the Premium Services, what we're doing is optimizing that investment by reallocating to those higher-performing, better-return opportunities, particularly Lead Stream, where we see high, similar ARPU levels but much better retention.

David Brown

And on the security products, which, you're quite right, it is a growing -- it's a burgeoning marketplace. Given all of the publicity and the large corporations, and in fact, even the government threats that we've all heard about and some of us have experienced, even small businesses are getting on the bandwagon. The kinds of products that we're bringing to market here range from products like SSL Certificates that basically help customers of small businesses know that they are visiting a site that has proper security, all the way to us helping scan our customer sites for malware and other threats and then on again even further to us helping them remediate their sites when they've already been infected or they've received a threat. So we have a range of products. It's very focused on smaller -- small businesses that wouldn't otherwise have access to any of these tools or any of this protection, and that's who we're seeing the greatest traction from right now.

From BWS Financial, we'll hear from Hamed Khorsand.

Hamed Khorsand

Yes, can you hear me? All right, sorry about that. Can you go a little bit more granular as to the approach you're taking with new products? What kind of initial orders you're seeing as far as the purchasing goes and order habits goes versus the natural transition away from retail that you've been undertaking this year?

David Brown

Yes. So I think it's probably worth sizing this for you. In our -- some of our categories like Premium Services where we have vertical market products, we're seeing initial order values that are in the several hundred dollar range, up to thousand dollars that's in vertical market categories. And areas like Lead Stream, we can see initial order values that begin in the thousand dollars range and go higher than that. And now contrast that to our presence products like domains, which might be in the $2 per month range; or DIY websites, which could be in the $10 to $30 range, that gives you at least a sense of how we've shifted the strategy in the business -- we're just putting more dollars to get those several hundreds to thousands. This is something that didn't even exist -- this demand didn't exist a few years ago, but it's growing today as small businesses understand that it's important to not just be -- have presence but to make that presence interact and engage their customers to grow.

Hamed Khorsand

Okay. And then as far as this customer losses that you're seeing, are those mostly retail? Or are you seeing it in other product categories as well?

Kevin Carney

Yes. I think obviously there's churn across all product categories. But in terms of the sheer numbers and what's driving the net loss, clearly it's in the retail business, and more specifically, I would say, in the DIY and domain business. And again, it's kind of what we're saying earlier about as we pursue this strategy of value-added services and these Premium Products, we're moving to a low volume but a much higher ARPU away from, again, this high-volume low ARPU. And so while the churn is very low, high retention and domains in particular, we have a lot of customers. And so I think that's why we're seeing -- we would expect to continue to see that trend here in the near-term driven by retail, domain and DIY.

Hamed Khorsand

Okay. And the final question is could you comment on the media rumors that were circling that you guys were looking to get bought out? And to that extent, I think, more specifically, what is your exit strategy given that you've been at Web for so long now?

David Brown

Sure. We're happy to comment on it, and the comment is we don't comment on market rumors about this type of topic. We're -- I think it's worth noting that we've always been open to whatever would build long-term shareholder value, whatever maximizes our shareholders' interest. And we've said numerous times and continue to say that we talk to lots of people from strategic to financial players in the market, and there are many reasons to talk to them. They're the source of much of our acquisition opportunity. We learn a lot from them about what's going on in the market, and we're always attentive to how we can build shareholder value.

We'll move on to Lee Krowl with B. Riley & Co.

Lee Krowl

Hey guys. Thanks for taking my questions. Just kind of want to jump in on a couple of product and sales force questions. Just curious what's the sales cycle in some of the Premium Service and WBN products? Is that a single phone call? Or is it a several-month process?

David Brown

Yes. So let's break them into two pieces. First, Premium Services. As a relatively short sales cycle, it usually consists of a few phone calls that might take place over days. Now shift that to Web Brand Networks where the sales cycle could be months and it really depends upon who you're talking about. If you're talking about selling a new brand, that might take 1 to 6 months. If you -- once you land that brand, then it's go after the locations, and that can happen over a similar period of time, weeks to months. So we have different sales cycles, depending upon what type of -- what part of the business we're talking about. And by the way, I want to clarify something I said earlier. The growth rate in Web Brand Networks are actually have been in the mid- to high teens, and we expect that to continue going forward.

Lee Krowl

Okay. And then just out of curiosity. I don't know if you mentioned it or not. But I was curious with these new products, if there's progress been made in terms of cross selling across existing customers? Or is retail just too much of a different customer for even a cross-sell opportunity?

David Brown

No. There is progress being made, especially in the vertical market products, so in the areas of real estate and dentist, which are two we've focused on. We have a big base of realtors and real estate brokerages, and we also have lots of dentists in our Web.com customer base. And so we're able to use that as a prospect list. And that will be -- that's one of the reasons why we're continuing to see good growth in those areas, and we're going to continue to see it. But we're also prospecting at trade shows, in the market at large, and frankly, using our existing customers to bring us new prospects in those vertical market categories. So we have a number of levers there.

Lee Krowl

Okay. And then the last one from me is, to the extent you can comment on it, just kind of is there a baseline for the retention rate in terms of where you guys see it bottoming it out? Or is it just kind of as revenue grows; you're comfortable with it continuing to decline in terms of as customers grow ARPU? Or is there a way to say a certain level is where you guys will see that bottoming out in the future?

Kevin Carney

Yes. I don't think we would venture to put a number out there at this point. I think the comment I would make, though is, again, that as we said earlier, we're going through a strategy shift here, if you will, or certainly an emphasis on the -- again, these higher-ARPU, higher-value, better-return opportunities, better lifetime value products and customers but with them comes higher churn. And so that will have a dueling effect on that retention rate. And -- but we're okay with that, I think, because we're getting better lifetime value, better returns.

David Brown

Yes. And I also -- we commented in our prepared remarks and I'll just reemphasize that as we shift our sales force, we're shifting them to products that have better retention capabilities than the -- where the folks were working before. So we're going to see improvements in retention nearly by the mix shift of the sales force.

And at this time, there are no other questions. I would like to turn the conference back over to management for any additional or concluding remarks.

David Brown

Well, thank you all for joining us today to review our second quarter results and the outlook for our business. We appreciate your interest and look forward to speaking with you about our progress. We'll be participating in the Deutsche Bank and Citi conferences during the quarter. As always, feel free to contact us here at Web.com if you have any additional questions. Thank you, and have a good night.

Ladies and gentlemen, that does conclude today's presentation. And we do thank everyone for your participation.

