Goldilocks Lives - Why Friday's Report Was Just Right For Stocks

It was a jobs report of the Goldilocks variety, or one just right for stocks.

The monthly jobs numbers reported Friday were of the Goldilocks variety. The July data presented excellent jobs growth, an even tighter labor market with more people employed, and healthy average hourly earnings growth. The U.S. economy is humming and the stock market is right to celebrate that.

Security 08-04-17 SPDR S&P 500 (NYSE: SPY) +0.2% SPDR Dow Jones (NYSE: DIA) +0.2% PowerShares QQQ (NASDAQ: QQQ) +0.2% iShares Russell 2000 (NYSE: IWM) +0.5% Vanguard Total Stock Market (NYSE: VTI) +0.2% iPath S&P 500 VIX ST Futures (NYSE: VXX) -0.7% PIMCO Active Bond (NYSE: BOND) -0.03% PowerShares DB US Dollar Bull (NYSE: UUP) +0.9% iPath S&P GSCI Crude Oil (NYSE: OIL) +1.4% SPDR Gold Trust (NYSE: GLD) -0.8%

Stocks were up from the get-go Friday, thanks to a monthly employment report that was just right. The Employment Situation Report for July showed nonfarm Payrolls (net change in jobs) increased by 209K, well above economists' expectations for 178K. And June's data was revised upward as well, with nonfarm payrolls raised to 231K, from 222K. After revisions, job gains have averaged a very healthy 195K over the last three months.

Job growth was driven by the private sector, and that's how we want it folks. That's healthy job growth generated by natural factors. Significant increases were marked on food services and drinking places (+53K); professional & business services (+49K); and in health care (+39K). Private nonfarm payrolls increase by 205K in July, versus economists' expectations for 175K; ADP foresaw 178K. June's private payrolls were also revised higher, to 194K, from 187K at initial report.

The President will be pleased to see that the manufacturing sector added 16K jobs in July, against expectations for just 3K, and that June's accounting was revised higher to 12K, from 1K initially reported.

More people are working, with the unemployment rate improved to 4.3%, from 4.4%. And the slack is being completely drained from the labor market, with the participation rate improved to 62.9%, from 62.8%. Remember, participation should naturally be declining now, thanks to demographics and the aging of the baby boomers. Also, those marginally attached to the workforce are significantly decreased from year ago levels (-321K).

So, to this point the data was excellent. However, what made it perfect is that while economic activity appears to be picking up, inflation is heating at a manageable pace or just right too. Average hourly earnings increased 0.3% month-to-month, as expected. In June, average hourly earnings increased 0.2%. For a better frame of reference, on an annual basis, average hourly earnings was up 2.5% against the prior year, just as it was in June.

Inflation is picking up, therefore. The Fed is targeting a 2.0% inflation rate. Recent data, namely via the Core PCE Price Index showed inflation up just 1.5% annually. I expect the fully employed economy to finally give rise to faster rising personal income levels, and wage inflation, which in turn should serve consumer spending and price increase generally. Full employment serves consumer spending as well, and so I'm looking for economic growth to pickup in the second half of this year and into 2018. That is good for stocks, though the balance between growth, inflation and Fed policy is delicate.

Inflation could be a problem if it heats fast enough to force the Fed to significantly raise its tightening trajectory. However, this latest data does not make a case for as much. Still, I do expect inflation to heat up, and probably sooner rather than later, and definitely sooner than the market is looking for.

Still, as for this latest monthly jobs data, it was just right, and gave no cause for concern about too hot inflation, while it also offered strong job production news for an economy that is near full employment. As a result, stocks were given just cause to break higher Friday, and moving forward as well, at least until investors begin to worry about the next Fed gathering in Jackson Hole. Though, don't forget that this month's meeting is not considered one for making monetary policy. That doesn't mean the media won't raise alarm and investors won't buy into it. For more of my work on markets, readers are welcome to follow the column here at Seeking Alpha.

