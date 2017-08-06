Weekly Fund Wrap: Nervously Long

We look at the opportunity cost of remaining on the sidelines during other similarly tight credit spread market environments.

Positive noises on the US debt ceiling and renewed focus on the tax legislation supported the market this week.

John Kelly was appointed chief of staff to reimpose order at the White House as Congress issues a rebuke to President Trump with the Russia sanctions bill.

In the news, the Russia sanctions legislation passed both houses by overwhelming margins and was signed by President Trump. The European Union warned of potential retaliation in case European companies are hurt by the limits on Russian energy exports.

Conservatives appear to be backing away from linking the US debt ceiling increase to spending cuts which was a strong positive for the market. Elsewhere, tax legislation remains the key priority of the administration and focus of the markets though there is much scepticism in Congress being able to turn it around quickly.

Macro

The Economy added 209 thousand jobs, exceeding median expectations by 30 thousand with the unemployment rate returning to 4.3%. Other macro-economic indicators were mixed. Chicago PMI fell to 58.9 in July and the Dallas Fed manufacturing index firmed rising 1.8pts to 16.8. Fed Senior Loan Officer standards on C&I loans were pretty flat but tighter for CRE loans.

Auto loans have seen increasing defaults with declines in sales almost every month this year. While we don't think this will create another subprime crisis as defaults reflect low underwriting standards rather than poor fundamentals, it may dent overall demand in the economy.

Markets

In a relatively quiet week the Dow rose above 22,000 for the first time while the S&P 500 finished slightly up. 10-year yields were a few basis points lower. Commodity and EM assets were slightly lower, reflecting mostly dollar strength.

Fund Space

Everywhere there is talk of rich asset valuations (see Howard Marks latest memo here). However before selling down our entire portfolio we are reminded of the F. Scott Fitzgerald quote about the first sign of intelligence being the ability to hold two opposing ideas at the same time.

These two ideas are:

the market appears to be priced for perfection an investor should not necessarily reduce his or her market exposure

Why do we think this?

First, it is important to point out that market valuations are not mean-reverting on a short-term basis. Multiple studies have shown that, for example, a very low VIX level does not imply an increase in near or medium-term market volatility or that the S&P 500 P/E has the highest R-squared relationship with index price on a 10-year basis. This means that rich valuations can persist for long periods of time.

Secondly, it is important to focus on fundamentals along with prices, particularly, when the price and value of an asset class diverge. This is much harder to do since, unlike for a price, there is no single unambiguous valuation criteria for a particular asset class. In case of credit markets, for example, we like to focus on three fundamental metrics which are leverage, credit growth and interest coverage. So far, only 1 out of these 3 - leverage - is at worrying levels.

Finally, each individual market participant must understand what kind of an investor he or she is. A CTA or momentum jockey will tend to ignore market valuations and ride the trend, a risk-parity / all-weather investor will focus more on portfolio allocation than asset forecasts, a hedge funder will focus on what prices will do the next week if not the next day and an income investor will concern herself with the ability of the portfolio to generate current and future income and the opportunity cost of being out of the market for any period of time.

In this article we focus on this last point - the cost of an income investor remaining on the sidelines because of an apparently rich market.

One of our favorite market valuation indicators is the High Yield credit spread. There should be some caution in interpreting this indicator since what represent the High Yield index necessarily changes through time as companies drop in and out and rating and sector compositions change. That said, we think it's as reliable a valuation metric as it gets in the messy world of financial markets.

Looking out over the last 25+ years, there has been only a handful of periods where High Yield credit spreads have traded at these tight levels.

Two of these three periods namely, 1994-1998 and 2004-2007 have been relatively extended.

In order to gauge whether or not an income investor has gained or lost by remaining uninvested, we analyze the gross returns of closed-end funds that have been trading since 1994 (we count about 175) and report the average fund return on a sector basis.

Averaging performance across the two periods, all sectors delivered very strong positive returns during tight credit-spread periods. A number of sectors were hammered, however, during the Asian financial crisis of 1997 which explains the negative performance of Energy and Emerging Market sectors.

It is important to keep in mind that interest rates were much higher during these periods than they are now so it was easier to generate relatively high returns. Secondly, just because the previous two periods generated mostly positive returns doesn't mean future rich valuation periods will as well - the recent performance of the MLP sector is a case in point. Finally, we can only know in retrospect where to put the end date of our analysis. An investor who got out in early 2009 rather than 2007 and stayed out would have seen terrible performance in their closed-end fund portfolio.

Conclusion

So what does all of this mean?

In our view, as we discussed above, it is important to understand what kind of an investor you are. An income-focused closed-end fund investor should be focused on asset fundamentals rather than asset price forecasts. This doesn't mean that one always hangs on to their portfolio for dear life but that so long as macro and asset fundamentals are good enough, she should remain invested.

It is also important to understand one's utility function - if a 10% drawdown is unbearable then one should begin to reallocate to more defensive closed-end fund sectors or, even better, open-end funds that don't suffer from the price discount rollercoaster dynamic of closed-end funds.

So far, we think the macro picture and asset fundamentals remain good-enough even if bargains are hard to find so we remain nervously long.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is for information purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or an offer or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities. Past performance is not a guarantee and may not be repeated. Investment strategies are not suitable for everyone and you should always conduct your own research or speak to a financial advisor. Although information in this document has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, ADS ANALYTICS LLC does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness and accept no liability for any direct or consequential losses arising from its use. ADS ANALYTICS LLC does not provide tax or legal advice. Any such taxpayer should seek advice based on the taxpayer’s particular circumstances from an independent tax advisor.