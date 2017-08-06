Alan Greenspan Strikes Out

The headline on CNBC was, "Former Fed Chief Alan Greenspan said, 'abnormally low' interest rates will break a bubble in the bond markets."

One more whiff. One more "doesn't get it and reaches the wrong conclusion." No "Homer" here.

Operator! Give me the number for 911.

- Homer Simpson

There is no bond bubble. There is nothing close to a bond bubble. Everybody and their mother's brother keeps calling for higher interest rates and, aside from the normal variations in the bond markets, we are not headed for higher yields. The dividing line, the mark in the sand, the support/resistance line, is 2.32% for the 10 year Treasury. We keep waffling around it while the calls for higher yields continues, unabated.

Get ready for higher yields, summer sell-off.

-Jeffrey Gundlach, 5/3/17

Yes, well, er, um, ah, and it is August 6. Here is another example of the wrong conclusion reached. To be quite blunt about all of this, it is amazing, really amazing, that for the past four years, so many people and institutions have called for higher yields, which just has not happened. They have never occurred. One of my favorites has been the countless articles telling us to buy bank stocks, because they will make more money with higher yields. It's all been, what, make-believe.

Lisa, Vampires are make-believe, like elves, gremlins, and eskimos. - Homer Simpson

The point that everyone keeps missing, in my opinion, is the central banks and their creation of money. People focus on inflation, the unemployment rate and the syllabled sacraments of Fedspeak but the bottom line, in my view, is the enormous amount of money created by the world's central banks that flows like rippling Nirvana into the markets. Since 2008, I point out, it has continued unabated, right up to this very day.

Robert Bergqvist, SEB Group's chief economist, has looked at the amount of excess liquidity in the world economy and calculates it at $15 trillion. Money created from nothing and spewed out into the world's financial system. Equities up, yields down, and all thanks to our central bankers. You gotta love these guys!

Before I speak, I have something important to say. - Groucho Marx

To put the excess liquidity into perspective, the World Economic Forum tabulates the U.S. economy at $17.81 trillion, which means that the central banks have created, from air, new money equivalent to 85% of the entire economy of the United States. You will see all kinds of articles comparing the American economy with the Chinese economy but the world banks' made-up economy is just about the same size as the other two. Yet, of course, no one discusses this issue. I guess they just don't want us knowing.

It is no wonder then that there is no normal, and normal should not be assumed, or even discussed seriously, which is exactly what the Fed does all of the time, as if it still existed. In my view, the Fed wants to return to a condition that no longer exists, and cannot exist, when the central banks' printing presses are running at current speeds.

If we do happen to step on a mine, Sir, what do we do? Normal procedure, Lieutenant, is to jump 200 feet in the air and scatter oneself over a wide area. - Somewhere in No Man's Land

The "Grand Monetization," whether ignored by most, or not, however, is the center of the issue and the main reason why equities keep heading higher and why yields are NOT going higher. Each is being forced into position by the flood of new money that enters the markets. Also, bear in mind, that the ECB is buying corporate bonds and that Switzerland and Japan are buying not only corporates, but equities and ETFs and derivatives.

There is a place, like no place on earth. A land full of wonder, mystery, and danger. Some say, to survive it, you need to be as mad as a hatter. Which, luckily, I am. - The Mad Hatter

So, you see, to talk about "normal" is just plain bonkers and to assume that we can return to it, by raising interest rates, is an idea that fits the bonkers description as well. I ask, how can you return to someplace that isn't? Perhaps the Hatter knows the answer to this but then he knows the Red Queen, and has already lost his head.