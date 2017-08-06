Kinross Gold: Q2 2017 Results, A Gold Miner Worth A Serious Look

I recommend to buy and accumulate on any weakness at or under $3.85.

Kinross Gold released its 2Q'17 results on August 2, 2017. Revenue was $868.6 million, up 9.1% quarter-over-quarter.

Investment Thesis:

Kinross Gold is a top-tier gold miner with nine producing mines worldwide. The company had some technical problems, but I like the balance sheet, with a long-term debt going down, with no debt maturity until 2021 and a strong liquidity with a cash on hand of $1.1 billion.

It is important to check a gold miner by its future growth potential as well as its actual balance sheet. The company is definitely strong with a solid project pipeline that supports future growth (Tasiast and Bald Mountain). The question is to choose the right timing to accumulate.

Q2'17 Balance Sheet Information (8 consecutive Quarters)

Q2 2017 Q1 2017 Q4 2016 Q3 2016 Q2 2016 Q1 2016 Q4 2015 Production (Attrib.) In Au Oz Eq. 694,874 671,956 746,291 684,129 671,267 687,463 623,716 Revenue In $ Million 868.6 796.1 902.8 910.2 876.4 782.6 706.2 AISC AISC (by-product) In $/Oz 910 901 953 945 1,012 1,010 1,001 981 988 976 963 950 991 988 Adjusted operating cash flow Operating cash flow FCF $ Million 230.8 179.7 (21.0) 207.8 250.9 28.9 211.6 302.6 76.1 320.3 266.2 112.4 315.9 187.2 201.9 214.5 207.6 75.0 203.8 203.8 21.5 Adjusted net earnings $ Million 54.9 23.4 (50.9) 128.7 (9.8) 1.4 (68.8) Net earnings $ Million 33.1 134.6 (116.5) 2.5 (25.0) (13.9) (841.9) EPS $/share 0.03 0.11 (0.09) 0.00 (0.02) (0.01) (0.73) Impairment charge + write down inventory $ Million 0 0 0 139.6 0 0 674.5 Average realized gold price $/Oz 1,260 1,220 1,217 1,336 1,266 1,179 1,108 Total debt (Current and long term) $ Million 1,734.5 1,733.8 1,733.2 1,732.5 1,983.0 1,981.4 1,981.4 Capital expenditure $ Million 200.7 178.9 226.5 153.8 114.0 139.5 160.7 Cash and cash equivalent $ Million 1,061.3 819.0 827.0 756.4 968.2 750.4 1,043.9 Shares outstanding In Million 1,247.0 1,246.7 1,245.1 1,245.0 1,244.4 1,244.1 1,146.5

Balance sheet and liquidity:

As of June 30, 2017, Kinross had cash and cash equivalents of $1,061.3 million, and available credit of $1,433.1 million, for total liquidity of approximately $2.5 billion. The Company has no scheduled debt repayments until 2021.

2017 Outlook:

The Company expects to be within its 2017 production guidance range of approximately 2.5 - 2.7 million Au eq. oz., its production cost of sales guidance range of $660 - $720 per Au eq. oz., and its all-in sustaining cost guidance range of $925 - $1,025 per Au eq. oz. sold. The Company expects to meet its 2017 capital expenditure forecast of approximately $900 million (+/- 5%). Other operating costs is now expected to be $80 - $90 million for 2017, compared with the previous $60 million forecast, mainly as a result of the temporary curtailment at Paracatu and VAT and other tax related items at Tasiast.

Debt offering:

On July 6, 2017, Kinross closed its offering of debt securities, consisting of $500.0 million principal amount of 4.50% Senior Notes due 2027. Tony Giardini said in the conference call: "We also continued to optimize our debt portfolio to further strengthen our financial flexibility. We took advantage of favorable conditions in the debt market. And in July, we completed an issue of $500 million of unsecured senior notes due in 2027 at a rate of 4.5%."

Production per mine and per Quarter - 7 consecutive quarters.

2Q'17 1Q'17 4Q'16 3Q'16 2Q'16 1Q'16 4Q'15 Fort Knox 91,848 93,038 114,427 110,396 97,221 87,800 87,561 Round Mountain 115,191 102,749 99,310 93,215 92,813 92,926 51,034 Bald Mountain 49,881 47,077 44,343 32,675 32,704 20,422 0 Kettle River - Buckhorn 30,966 24,566 30,690 28,241 25,031 28,312 19,301 Paracatu 138,869 108,096 124,975 111,889 126,774 119,376 113,547 Maricunga 15,624 36,001 32,899 39,253 44,304 59,076 54,948 Americas - 59.85% 442,379 411,527 446,644 415,669 418,847 407,912 326,391 Kupol 146,013 143,378 180,023 178,032 183,638 192,450 191,308 Russia - 24.12% 146,013 143,378 180,023 178,032 183,638 192,450 191,308 Tasiast 56,278 64,623 63,728 34,793 29,577 47,078 53,306 Chirano 90% 50,204 52,428 55,896 55,635 39,205 44,470 52,711 West Africa - 16.03% 106,482 117,051 119,624 90,428 68,782 91,548 106,017 Total 694,874 671,956 746,291 684,129 671,267 691,910 623,716

Note: Strong performance from our portfolio of mines with standout results at Paracatu.

Commentary

Kinross Gold released its 2Q'17 results on August 2, 2017. Revenue was $868.6 million, up 9.1% quarter-over-quarter. The company made $415 million of free cash flow generated from operations in 2016. Production was 694,874 Oz, up 3.4% quarter-over-quarter.

Negative Free Cash flow due to $200.7 million in CapEx this quarter primarily due to Tasiast Phase One expansion project costs, and increased spending at Paracatu and Bald Mountain.

AISC (by-product basis) is now at $901/ Oz, which is still a bit too high for my comfort. It should be reduced by another 5% to 10%. However, guidance for 2017 suggests that AISC will be slightly lower.

Conclusion:

Kinross Gold is a well-balanced gold miner with an exciting project pipeline.

I noticed that the two-phase Tasiast expansion is progressing well, with the phase 1 which is 55% completed, and 85% of all required materials at the site. Bald Mountain is also a priority for Kinross and the company expect to double production in 2017 with reduced costs. Both mines, offering future potential as well.

The company continues to strengthen the balance sheet, so far in 2017, with the sale of several non-core assets such as

The sale of its 25% interest in the Cerro Casale project in Chile, and its 100% interest in the Quebrada Seca to GoldCorp (GG) on March 28, 2017 including a $260 million in cash. The sale of White Gold for C$60 million in May 21, 2017.

The result is that Kinross Gold shows a cash position now of about $1.1 billion.

I like also the move to push the first debt maturity to 2021. Furthermore, the company extended the maturity date of a $1.5 billion revolving credit facility by one year to 2022.

Production was also solid with a record production at Paracatu, while continuing to struggle with an insufficient rainfall in the region.

The KGC chart above is showing an ascending channel pattern which is generally bullish. Ascending Channel pattern is also known as “Bullish Price Channel” or “Rising Channel”.

I recommend to buy and accumulate on any weakness at or under $3.85. However, KGC is highly dependent on the gold price. When the gold price rises, the gold miners such as KGC should appreciate and the opposite is also true.

