FSC and FSFR: Will They Or Won't They On August 9?

Investors might consider both appealing targets here or just after earnings are reported on Aug. 9.

Fifth Street Finance Corp (FSC) is set to report earnings on Wednesday, August 9, 2016, before market open. Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp (FSFR) is set to report earnings on Wednesday, August 9, 2016, after market close.

I added to my positions in both after the announcement that Oaktree Capital (OAK) intends on acquiring their management company, Fifth Street Asset Management (FSAM), and that they both companies will be rebranded, effectively distancing themselves from their sordid legacy, while assigning them names under the banner of the new, more capable manager. I just voted my shares in both FSC and FSFR for the management of both by OAK, and I see almost no possibility that the management change will go through.



I am holding through earnings. Here’s why:



OAK, a capable manager, intends on bringing their value above NAV



OAK did well during their latest quarterly report. OAK's full Q2 2017 quarterly earnings report conference call is worth examining for holders and potential buyers of FSC and FSFR.



Here is the CEO of Oaktree Capital on the acquisition of FSAM and the subsequent management of FSC and FSFR from the transcript:



-----

Jay Steven Wintrob - Oaktree Capital Group LLC



Yeah. And, Ken, if I could just add in, because I think your question was really the question we asked. So everything is going to depend upon our ability to do a good job of stabilizing and repositioning the portfolios inside of the two BDCs. And that's what we'll focus on in the immediate future. And I believe using our current platform with Edgar Lee as our CEO, his team and other resources across Oaktree, and some additional resources we will add, I truly believe we will do a good job over the next couple of years in that effort.



Assuming we do that, we're very hopeful that the prices of the two BDC stocks will rise to NAV or above. And if we can accomplish that, that will give us the opportunity during certain market windows to potentially raise more equity. And that is one avenue of growth for these BDCs. Again, it all starts with good investment performance.

-----



That’s the CEO of OAK, acquiring FSAM, who will be managing and, almost as important, renaming FSC and FSFR this year.



I actually am optimistic that prices will go near to NAV within 3 months and above NAV within 1 year. This, in my view, is not price per share above current NAV, but above an increased NAV in 1 year of OAK's management.



That leaves a question for me: how much lower will they go in the short-term?



The big question right now: What will August 9 Earnings do to the share price?



If you are a long-term total return investor, choosing your entry point might not be so important here, right before the Aug. 9 earnings reports for both, given that I see share prices significantly above the current share price for FSFR and FSC next year.



If you are a dividend investor, given that there are voices cautioning about a dividend cut, carefully consider your options here. Once a dividend cut is announced, share prices will drop, at least for the short-term. A dividend cut is not a given, and much of this possibility seems baked into the share prices, but it is something to consider.

If you are a yield-chaser not sensitive to the exact current dividend payout, I see the yields of FSC [9.33%] and FSFR [9.04%] as not appealing were OAK not acquiring the manager. However, given the change in management, I am willing to hold both knowing that even with a worst-case [in my mind] dividend cut of 10% they will both yield above 8% and that both pose a strong likelihood of capital appreciation within one year, with the dividend as a bonus, from current share prices.

Trying to time a purchase for the buying opportunity presented by a post-earnings-report share-price decline seems too tricky to be worth it for me. As much as I believe such a decline could happen on Wednesday and Thursday, I'm a working stiff who can't be so nimble through the trading day to try to pick up the absolute best prices presented on bad news. 8% yields after worst-case [in my mind] dividend cuts are much better than the yields recent dividend growth purchases in my portfolio will arrive at in over a decade, and I see a strong chance of capital appreciation in FSC and FSFR in a year even at pre-earnings report prices.



Here’s what has happened recently. After the initial euphoric reaction in share price for FSC and FSFR based on the news of OAK acquiring FSAM, respected voices in the BDC space attempted to evaluate the likelihood of additional portfolio damage before OAK officially takes the helm later this year, changing the direction for both FSC and FSFR. Respected Seeking Alpha Contributor William Packer also weighed in with doubts about short-term results and returns.



Share prices drifted down for both FSC and FSFR after the OAK announcement and prior to Aug. 9 earnings reports



FSC's price per share declined from a recent post-OAK announcement high of $5.68 to today’s $5.37. At current prices, FSC is sitting at 73% of last reported Net Asset Value (7.23), a 26+% discount.

FSFR's price per share declined from a recent post-OAK announcement high of $9.00 to today’s $8.41. FSFR is sitting at 77.5% of last reported Net Asset Value ($10.83), about a 22.5% discount.

By comparison, Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC), which is in probably-questioning-its-dividend territory, sells at just about a 14% discount to last reported NAV [$9.43] at its current seat at $8.13 a share. I also hold PSEC.

While these NAV calculations are only back-of-the-envelope evaluations and do not substitute for an in-depth portfolio review, it suggests to me that FSC and FSFR have already baked in much of the assumed damage and are in a position to snap back on any good news, as they did on initial news of a takeover of FSAM by OAK.

My summary take is that

Buying now prior to earnings on the 9th poses a risk for traders whose time horizon is less than 1-3 months.

Buying now prior to earnings on the 9th poses a risk for income investors who must have the same dividend payout the companies are paying now.

Buying now prior to earnings on the 9th poses a favorable risk / reward portrait for total return investors with a 3 month to 1 year time-frame.

Selling now or shorting does pose a risk

Look, some stocks are priced for perfection. Amazon (AMZN) selling at its current P/E ratio is not part of a new normal, and I realize that my holdings there are built on psychology and momentum, not value.

Some stocks, however, are priced for disappointment, even failure. I consider FSC and FSFR among those ranks. They aren’t so deeply discounted I’d consider increasing their percentage in my portfolio right now from their already oversized position to an incredibly oversized one, but they are in the bargain bin and are worth considering as 3 month to 1 year holds.

The risk here for folks selling who are not relying on the precise current income is the same risk as those who are shorting or selling hoping for a lower price per share in both: any positive outcome of the earnings report on Aug. 9 will likely produce a pop in the stock price, as it will be seen as a sign the damage is complete and a stable platform for OAK to build on has been achieved.

FSC and FSFR are both, in my opinion, headed up significantly within 1 year from this price, even more so in 2 years. So these are stocks, in my opinion, worth buying. The new manager intends on improving value and has a track record of doing so, reflected not only in their latest QE report but also in their history. This is not a NAV approaching $0.00 story any more, but a NAV increasing slowly and steadily after a few months story.

If they don’t produce earnings reports which indicate a dividend decrease, then I see both of these stocks skyrocketing on Aug. 9 and Aug. 10. If they produce a relatively stable NAV and NII report, I’d imagine a hiccup in share price as smart buyers step in on weakness and gobble them up, looking for yield and capital appreciation. I believe the outcome where a hit is taken in either FSC or FSFR so significant that it takes over 3 months to rebound from is this: where a dividend cut is telegraphed and NAV looks like it has been vacated by some hard-core scrubbing. This scrubbing of NAV down to a dramatic new low seems unlikely, given OAK's comments in the Q and A section of the conference call for their latest earnings report [emphasis mine in bolded italics]:

----

Chris M. Harris - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Hey, thanks guys. Another one on Fifth Street. Obviously, there's been a lot of losses over there. And so when you guys sort of looked at doing this deal what gives you the confidence that the rest of the assets will work out? And that's first part of the question.

The second part is you mentioned wanting to stabilize the portfolio. And I'm just wondering if you can elaborate on that. I'm not sure exactly what that means. Does that mean potentially that you guys would be putting in more capital to support the portfolio companies if some stuff went awry, or does that mean something else, maybe you can provide a little bit of color there would be great?

Jay Steven Wintrob - Oaktree Capital Group LLC

Sure. Chris. Let me take a shot at that one. So one of the benefits of being involved in effect a public auction or an auction of a public company, which this was, is full access to due diligence. It's one of the reasons you choose sometimes to pursue growth that way. So you can assume and we certainly did that a lot of time was spent diligencing the portfolio. And I would emphasize that we're very realistic about the portfolio. It is what it is. The statistics are available publicly, but there's a higher incidence of non-accrual paper in those portfolios, especially in FSC, than I would say on average across the BDC universe. We understand that. We think we've built into our acquisition model an appropriate look at the portfolio and, over time, I think we'll be proven right.

----

There is uncertainty surrounding what will actually be revealed on Aug. 9 for FSC and FSFR. Given that OAK seems like a capable manager intent on turning the portfolio values around within the year, I am not going to time the market here, and I am content holding my shares with a 1-year outlook.

Buyers who believe NAV will not suffer a wholesale write-down on Aug. 9 might consider nibbling here. Buyers who believe smart money will jump on the Aug. 9 QE report for FSC and FSFR due to signs of stability should place their bids before the big stock price push up and continued short covering. Again: investors sensitive to an exact dividend payout should look elsewhere [Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC), for example] to limit the loss in dividend income if a cut is announced or telegraphed on Aug.9. Short-term traders should be cautious opening positions prior to earnings which they cannot hold longer than 1-3 months.

I am a long-term investor, and I am holding my outsized positions of both FSC and FSFR, even given the chances of short term downturns in both. While I view the chances of a short-term downturn for both on Aug. 9 and Aug. 10 is respectably greater than 50%, there is enough of a chance of a price spike on stable results and the new manager that I don't want to lose the upside by selling here.

I wish traders and investors of all stripes, even those shorting these names, best of luck as we approach the Aug. 9 earnings report date in both.

As with any discussion of investments, I cannot evaluate your risk tolerance or financial situation. As a result, I do not intend this to be a recommendation to buy or to sell FSC. However, hopefully this and other analysis of FSC and FSFR’s prospects can help you arrive at a buy, sell, or hold decision based on your own financial situation and risk tolerance.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ARCC, PSEC, AMZN, FSFR, FSC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I do not own OAK, but I am consider acquiring its stock over the next 3 months -- not within 72 hours.