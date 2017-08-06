Inmarsat's (IMASF) CEO Rupert Pearce on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Inmarsat Plc. (OTCPK:IMASF) Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call August 3, 2017 3:30 AM ET

Executives

Rupert Pearce - Chief Executive Officer

Tony Bates - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Akhil Dattani - JPMorgan Chase & Co.

John Karidis - Numis Securities Limited

Paul Sidney - Credit Suisse

Wilton Fry - RBC Capital Markets

Giles Thorne - Jefferies Group

Terence Tsui - Morgan Stanley

Robert Berg - Berenberg Bank

Mathieu Robilliard - Barclays

Michael Hill - UBS Investment Bank

Rupert Pearce

Morning, everyone. Welcome to Inmarsat's results presentation for the first half of 2017. You know who I am. Joined today by Tony. Next 25 minutes, we're going to take you through an operational and financial review of the first half with some commentary on the various markets in which we operate, and we'll give you our latest view of the outlook for the rest of 2017 and beyond.

After that, I'll take your questions, both from those of you who have joined us here today and from people dialing into our webcast and conference call. We aim to finish the entire session by ten o'clock.

So I'd like to start with some market and strategic context before giving you some detail on our operational performance in the first half.

Starting with the market context, left hand side, potential for structural change continues to loom over our industry. It's driven by a number of factors, including in the longer term the tremendous growth potential in the sector, which is drawing in some high-profile new entrants, but also in the short term by concern, over an abundance of space segment supply and looming financial distress amongst certain market incumbents. It also has the potential to be capitalized by the disruption caused by innovation. And the SoftBank-sponsored merger of OneWeb and Intelsat was an example of this, brokering and coming together of a geo incumbent with a non-geosynchronous prospective new entrant.

So we have embraced structural change in recent years, both through our own technological innovation and through acquisition and partnership. We are one of the earliest adopters of HTS technology. We've moved into numerous new frequency bands in recent years and we are the first to deploy a hybrid satellite terrestrial network. We've also made a series of important acquisitions to enhance our capabilities in recent years and have begun to partner upstream, most recently with Telenor, with THOR 7, with Arabsat and our condosat S-band satellite and with Türksat for mutual benefits.

So we are very much part of driving these structural changes in the industry. And we believe we are well placed to take advantage of structural change opportunities that arise in the sector in the future.

There's no doubt that the major long-term trend in our industry is exploding demand for broadband data. In every one of our core market segments, Maritime, Aviation, Government and Enterprise, our end user customers want a lot more of what we happen to sell, truly pervasive, highly reliable broadband data on the move.

The big shift is towards broadband data as a mission-critical enabler of our customers' businesses, meaning a greater willingness to pay up for a quality service, recognizing the transformational impact that has on the enterprise. These trends are being accelerated by the emergence of the Internet of Things, which is proliferating billions of smart devices and extending the requirement for highly secure, highly reliable connectivity into many new areas of the global economy as we create what is being called a digital society, a development which has the potential to dramatically broaden the relevance of Mobile SATCOMs to society, creating sizable new addressable markets for Inmarsat in areas like transportation, logistics, agriculture, e-government and even smart cities.

With this new demand comes a new need to integrate our connectivity more powerfully with the solutions and applications we enable, as well as with other complimentary transport layers to create unique, heterogeneous networks.

Turning to the supply side, in the shorter term, the risk of overcapacity remains, driven by the planned launch of a large number of next generation high-throughput satellites in the coming years. However, as we've confirmed several times before, the risk of overcapacity remains highly specific to certain geographies and certain markets. And overall, we believe that our core global Maritime, Aviation and Government mobility markets will be less negatively affected than other satellite segments in which we are not present.

Now, interestingly in recent days, I've taken a number of calls from journalists and from market commentators about the fact that the order books of the satellite manufacturers for geo-satellites are empty. So maybe it's not a surprise that many market participants begin to sit on their hands and let the supply play out and not worsen the supply glut. That's quite an interesting recent development.

Mobility satellite operations will remain relatively well insulated from this threat. In fact, we're finding that in several of our key areas of activity, there's likely to be a requirement for more, not less space segment capacity, focused on areas of ultra-high demand. A great example of this is in the in-flight connectivity aviation sub-segment, where we see a special need to meet the ultra-high demand over key commercial aviation roots and airport hubs. We're comfortable investing into this demand on the back of long term contracts with our airline customers that generate attractive ROIs on investments.

And turning to the right hand of this slide, looking specifically at Inmarsat's own core market, the outlook continues to be uncertain, but confidence is improving overall. While the maritime industry remains mired in its own recession, nonetheless we're seeing a strong appetite from shipping fleets to invest in new connectivity offerings in order to improve business efficiency and effectiveness.

In government, operational reliance on space-based capabilities is now a given, despite budgetary constraints. And in Aviation, while we continue to be bowled over by the growth potential for IFC services on commercial aircraft, we're also gratified by the resilience of the business in general aviation sector and by the growth potential for next-generation cockpit services, for safety, operational and air-traffic management requirements.

And the emergence of a global IoT market offers rich future growth potential for our L-band services in the enterprise business unit. So overall, we remain in a strong position as the leading operator in the mobility markets we serve, having carved out a solid core business with material growth potential in the years to come.

Our strategy to capture these opportunities is unchanged. Our strategic vision is to grow by serving the emerging digital society with our unique capabilities, specifically, our global coverage, our ultra-high reliability and cyber resilience, our commitment to cutting edge mobile growth broadband, and certain additional capabilities unique to satellite like broadcast services and precision navigation services, all provided at attractive price points, interoperable with third party networks, and powerfully integrated with the solutions and applications that will run across those networks.

We aim to deliver this vision by having, from left to right: the best networks, meaning an ongoing commitment to the highest-quality, cutting-edge integrated level of telecommunications networks, availing ourselves of all attractive innovation along the way; the best solutions, meaning that our networks are smart pipes, offering our end-users and solutions providers powerful and value-added capabilities to foster services innovation over our networks, and specifically, to empower, enrich and deliver such innovation to market; the best distribution, meaning that we will continue to focus on having the best global reach into the market, both directly and through a long-established global channel partner network to deliver our services in powerful, efficient, value-added and, above all, customer-intimate ways; and finally, the best organization, meaning that we recognize that we need to create and maintain an efficient high-quality and super-professional organization, supported by solid functional and operational capabilities to drive the delivery of the other three strategic pillars and to ensure that we maximize the effectiveness of our business model.

So that's the market in strategic context. Let's look at a quick snapshot of our results in the first half. Good overall performance, despite ongoing challenges in many core markets. We grew revenue by 9% and EBITDA by 2% over the first half of 2017, supported by further revenue generation from GX of $60 million and from an increasingly diversified customer base.

In the maritime market, Fleet Xpress is steadily establishing itself, with fast-growing revenues from both our direct sales channel, and increasingly, through our distribution partners. In the first half, we added more key distributors, which increased the number of committed ships to over 10,000, ensuring that Fleet Xpress is pretty much guaranteed to provide our Maritime business with a strong foundation for growth going forward.

Alongside this strong growth, FleetBroadband, our core L-band product in Maritime, performed solidly in the period against a tough market environment and the prior-year competitor, and in spite of the expected accelerating ARPU-accretive migration of customers to Fleet Xpress.

We continue to see further market development opportunities in L-band, in particular, from our recently launched Fleet One product, in the sizable and largely untapped small vessel market.

Our Government business continue to outperform against the competition. In the U.S., our partnership with Boeing continued to deliver mid-tier on GX revenues. And we also saw new contributions both from the CSSC, which is the U.S. Navy contract, which we won last year, and a number of other new contracts, one of which materially impacted the second quarter.

Our successful participation in the FirstNet contract award in the AT&T syndicate announced during the period is another positive sign of our growing reputation in the U.S. market and our burgeoning relevance outside our traditional defense sector.

Outside the U.S., in government, with the benefit of ongoing higher operational tempo in one region and further contract wins, we have sustained our business despite ongoing tough markets. Again, we seem to be doing better than many of our competitors.

Our core Aviation business, in BGA and SOS delivered further double-digit growth over both quarters, with both ARPU and customer numbers rising. We continue to put in place the foundations for further growth, having achieved lines of certification with all four of the leading manufacturers of business jets, and installed 64 terminals for Jet ConneX, our GX product for the business aviation market by the end of the period.

We also made strong progress in our new IFC segment, signing several new contracts for GX connectivity services during the period, in particular, with Qatar Airways in the Middle East and Avianca in Latin America. And now have over 1,200 expected aircraft under signed contract. Active discussions continue with many other airlines, whose fleets aggregates to around 3,000 aircraft.

Also now moving into the service delivery phase, the installation program with Lufthansa continues, bringing the number of installations up to 101 aircraft installed at the end of the first half. As Tony will discuss later on, we will continue to invest in our IFC business during the market-capture phase, including in a highly competitive in-house capability that can go and win us decent market share in this exciting new vertical.

Indeed to-date, some 70% of our aircraft under contract were won by our direct sales arm, fully validating the internal OpEx investments we've made in recent years.

Whilst revenue in our legacy enterprise business declined in the first half, it remains a business area with strong medium to long term growth potential, both in the Energy segment with GX and with next-generation L-band services in emerging Internet of Things market, such as transportation, logistics, agriculture, smart cities, and mining and construction.

There were no major developments in the Ligado relationship during the period, but we remain well placed to benefit from the extension of our current lease payments should Ligado regain its FCC license and reenergize its business plan.

And we remain confident that we can continue to protect and grow our North American SATCOMs businesses in the event that Ligado eventually deploys ATC services in North America in years to come. In the meantime, we continue to benefit from a stable operating environment, a good relationship with Ligado and, of course, regular lease payments from Ligado.

So overall, we've continued to move forward in the first half of 2017, building on a strong performance towards the end of last year.

I'd now like to run through the performance of our various business units during the first half in more detail, preceded by a quick overview of the market outlook for each. So here's a brand-new slide, which I hope you enjoy.

Looking at the Maritime market outlook, commercial shipping remains in a tough place, with sluggish demand, low prices, oversupply and an ongoing focus on cost control and greater efficiency. However, the medium term market opportunity, the satellite communications, remains robust, with ship owners and managers seeing connectivity as a crucial, competitive enabler for smart shipping and, therefore, less as a cost and more as a value driver.

We've been doing some further analysis on each of the three key markets we define in Maritime to help provide to you our view of the addressable market and the subsequent opportunity for Inmarsat in each.

Let's start with a small vessel market on the left-hand side of this slide, which includes fishing and leisure vessels as well as work boats. We think that the addressable market today is around 690,000 vessels, we don't like round numbers, which we value at some $750 million, based on fairly low ARPU assumptions. This is expected to see moderate growth in vessel numbers over the next decade, about 725,000 vessels, valuing the market at about $780 million, assuming no ARPU growth over that period.

For Inmarsat, with Fleet One launched only last year and just beginning to make inroads into this new market opportunity, we see significant potential in the future to serve this large greenfield market. With our small form-factor, low cost and unique service capabilities of our L-band service offerings, we're expected to have sustained relevance and differentiation. And, of course, over the medium to long term, we see an opportunity with some of those customers to move up to our core mid-market product, FleetBroadband.

The mid-market today, is where Inmarsat has been present exclusively for the last 40 years. It is comprised of the merchant, offshore, high-end fishing, and high-end leisure segment. And in terms of size, it's around 60,000 vessels today with a total market value of around $540 million. We have a leading position in this sector.

As we track into the 2020s, we expect to see a moderate decline in the size of this mid-market in terms of numbers of vessels, with some modest end-market growth in this highly mature segment from the delivery of new built vessels and growing transition of the top-end of the small vessel market into the mid-market being more than offset by a substantial migration of mid-market vessels into the VSAT segment.

By the 2020s, we see the size of the mid-market being some 50,000 vessels. But we do expect to see an opportunity within that for Inmarsat to continue to build our share of the mid-market over time.

In addition, we expect to see the continued migration of our FleetBroadband customer base to upgrade to the high-bandwidth VSAT market with our GX-based product in this area of Fleet Xpress. The big opportunity for Inmarsat in Maritime in value terms is in the high-bandwidth VSAT segment, to the right, effectively a proxy for broadband in the Maritime world. With our large user base, global distribution network, unique products and service range, and trusted heritage, Inmarsat remains in a strong position to be able to access this major market opportunity.

The addressable market for VSAT services is expected to more than double over the next decade from around 20,000 vessels today to around 40,000 vessels at the start of the next decade, with the market worth around $1 billion at that point.

XpressLink has given us a powerful entry into this market in recent years, with 3,000 vessels installed from a standing start a few years ago, and we are rapidly building on that by both strategic commitments from VSAT incumbents and excellent early market traction from Fleet Xpress.

In the first half of 2017, some 60% of new Fleet Xpress orders represent our customers trading up from FleetBroadband or across from XpressLink. But just under 40% of Fleet Xpress installations completed in the first half were brand new customers. As either new ships coming online or customers won from the VSAT competition.

With 10,000 ships already committed to Fleet Xpress and Fleet Xpress scaling quickly, we have strong early indications that we're well placed to win excellent market share in this fast-growing market segment. A big takeaway from this slide is that in each of these markets we have the opportunity to grow value and market share, in two out of three of those markets in very material ways.

With this market background in mind, let's look at the commentary. We made good progress in the first half in delivering on our four key priorities for Maritime this year. Let me remind you of those. They are the scale up of Fleet One to diversify it into the Maritime market, to continue to preserve and grow the value of our FleetBroadband service offerings, to drive a ramp-up in the adoption of Fleet Xpress, and to meaningfully progress on Maritime digital solutions strategy.

Let's look at those in turn. In Fleet One, we added over 400 new users during the second quarter, taking the customer base to over 2,000 vessels by the end of the half. The new business pipeline for Fleet One remains very strong, with the number of important commercial opportunities being pursued with the view to activation over the medium term.

I'm not content with our rate of progress in this area, however, and we will be doubling our efforts to move more quickly in the second half.

FleetBroadband remains fairly resilient, particularly from an ARPU perspective, with customers continuing to move to higher-value packages and vessel numbers holding steady despite the accelerating and expected transition from FleetBroadband up to Fleet Xpress on, of course, an overall ARPU-accretive basis.

I was happy to see to FleetBroadband return to sequential quarter-on-quarter growth in the second quarter. But we need to continue to work hard to drive this trend throughout the second half of this year.

On Fleet Xpress, with the foundation of over 10,000 vessels committed over the coming years, the strength and internal installation capability, and a market-leading distribution network coming on stream, supported by four of the largest VSAT distributors in the global industry, including the addition of Satlink, which we announced in the period, we remain exceptionally well placed to capture the significant future growth opportunity that this fast growing VSAT segment represents.

Our installation order book has grown to around 680 vessels at the end of the first half, and we accelerated our Fleet Xpress installation program. With over 1,300 Fleet Xpress vessels installed by the end of the period as a result of EBITDA margin enhancing migration from XpressLink, our existing VSAT product and FleetBroadband as well as another - a number of important new customer wins. In fact, our rate of install today is something like double what it was this time last year.

Increasingly, Fleet Xpress looks like being the next Maritime industry gold standard for communication. And we aim to continue these trends into the second half of this year.

Our fourth priority in Maritime is to progress our digital solutions strategy. Our certified application partner program continues to develop well, if a little slowly, enabling third party providers to build applications and solutions that are integrated within our network and ultimately to be hosted and deployed over our solutions platform, Inmarsat Gateway. This activity will help us in the coming years to deliver a range of unique and innovative value-added services and solutions to our distribution partners and to our end customers.

So overall, we are confident that Maritime will return to growth in the near term. Exactly when this will happen is difficult to call given the various dynamics and complexities that are driving the market and impacting our business. But we expect to see further improvement in our revenue mix in the second half of the year.

Key message here is that the trajectory of travel for Maritime is positive, with Inmarsat positioned as the leader in the sector with plenty of opportunity to grow market share and value.

So let's turn now to Aviation, which continues to be a major growth driver for us, the connectivity to both the cockpit and the cabin across the full range of large commercial aircraft to smaller business jets.

Firstly, on our core business, according to market forecasters, the value of the BGA segment is expected to triple in size in the next decade, driven by continued steady increase in numbers of aircraft, especially in North America, and an increased bandwidth requirements for aircraft, driven in part on the back of innovation in cabin and cockpit applications.

Whilst it's a smaller sector in terms of absolute size, the SOS segment is expected to double in size over the next decade according to market forecasters, driven by the transition of legacy cockpit communications to next-generation IP networks by key regulatory mandates coming into fore over the medium term, for example, Iris, Europe's future Air Traffic Management complement, by the rise of next-generation safety services, the increasing prevalence of cockpit SATCOMs, and revolutionary connected aircraft services becoming the norm in the industry.

As the current market leader globally, in both BGA and SOS segment Inmarsat is very well placed to benefit from this expected growth in the coming years.

In in-flight connectivity, the addressable opportunity is even more sizable. The number of connected aircraft is predicted to grow from around 6,000 at the end of 2015 to around 15,000 by 2020 and, thereafter, to more than 20,000 by the mid-2020s.

This chart shows the expected geographic split of this predicted growth, whether you got to be an expert in different colors of pink, over the five years to 2021. Of the 7,600 aircraft that are expected to be connected over that time, over 70% are expected to be based in the relatively nascent IFC markets of Europe, Asia Pac, the Middle East and Latin America. This is not a particular surprise because that is where the lion's share of the growth of the global air-transport industry is coming from today, and where the aircraft orders are being located.

Whilst we see a longer-term opportunity of targeting the mature North American market in the future, our near-term focus is, therefore, on those high-growth potential regions. These are also regions where GX's extraordinary wide-area coverage is today a major competitive differentiator. Indeed, we have excellent momentum in those geographies, with major cornerstone customers now secured in each of Europe, Asia, the Middle East and, most recently, Latin America.

Being a satellite operator who runs an end-to-end global mobile telecoms network also turns out to be a differentiator in these emerging markets. We can share and agree with our customer airlines our plans to develop, evolve and enhance our networks, because we control those decisions ourselves to give those customers great confidence around our IFC future service roadmap in support of our customers' brand and our customer experience ambitions.

In that context, in-flight connectivity has become of critical importance to airline competitiveness. We're the only operator, for example, to provide guaranteed quality of service to our customers on the back of our global coverage and an end-to-end service of seamless technology and our agile handovers between beams and satellites.

Furthermore, unlike our reseller competitors, we see significant competitive benefit from owner economics and a managed service offering, whether delivered directly or through our channel partners. We can set the agenda with customers based on clear internal modeling and forecasting, and we can be economically efficient as we've designed and built the global managed network from ground up, optimized to serve key aviation routes and hubs. This model is also much more efficient for our airline customers as they can buy from the source rather than paying the markups of a fixed operator and the reseller.

It's not just GX that will differentiate the Inmarsat proposition in IFC. The European Aviation Network, when commercially developed and deployed by the end of the year, will offer unique capabilities in the high-growth European Aviation market, which will be relevant, not only for European short haul fleets, but also potentially for all long haul fleets that transit Europe, which is something like one and two aircrafts globally.

As a reminder, we expect the EAN to be a compelling proposition for in-flight connectivity customers in Europe compared to other satellite-only offerings for the following key reasons.

Number one, EAN delivers higher capacity and wider coverage than satellite only. The EAN will have an aggregate capacity of 25 gigabits per second over a geographic range of 1.6 square kilometers. Secondly, EAN will deliver faster speeds and lower latency than satellite only. Our throughput rates for the EAN is expected to be up to 75 megabits per second to an aircraft, with latency to complementary ground component of only 40 milliseconds compared to a medium earth orbit satellite of a 150 milliseconds.

EAN can be installed more quickly and more easily than satellite only. An install can be completed overnight, with immediate availability of spares and supplies. The EAN will offer superior cost per bit to satellite only, making it very much a value-added proposition. And EAN offers superior coverage, beyond the reach of the simple air-to-ground network because of the superior coverage afforded by the satellite component of the network.

And finally, EAN installations are much smaller and lighter than Ku-band or Ka-band satellite-only alternatives, including our own. Think, very small in size and less than 8 kilograms in aggregate, that's the satellite and the CGC component together, compared to the more than 100 kilograms for the lighter satellite-only installs. The EAN's hybrid satellite CGC equipment therefore offers much cheaper installation cost and must lower drag and therefore fuel cost for airline customers, which is vitally important.

So overall, we do expect the EAN to be more flexible, faster, cheaper and more efficient than existing IFC solutions in Europe. Apart from that, of course, we're completely uncompetitive.

In passing, I would like to comment on claims made by some of our competitors that the EAN business is not compatible with the EU regulatory framework, claims that have received recent publicity, but which we believe to be completely without merit. In reality, almost all telecom regulators in Europe have already explicitly concluded that the EAN is fully compatible with the European regulatory framework.

To date, we secured all the MSS authorizations from the 28 European Union nations plus Norway and Switzerland, and almost all of them have adapted their regulatory national frameworks to grant the CGC authorizations as well. Those who have not yet issued us the CGC licenses or authorizations are invariably towards the end of administrative processes, which we expect will conclude with the required approvals.

You've probably have seen recent announcements by the German and French regulators to this fact, for example, that they're in the final stages of their review and license issuance. I therefore want to be crystal clear that Inmarsat is delivering the EAN system in accordance with the framework established many years ago by European law and implemented by national regulatory authorities - the regulatory framework was put in place nearly a decade ago.

Following the successful launch of our S-band satellite with Arianespace in June and Deutsche Telekom's excellent ongoing progress in building out the CGC across the 31 countries in Europe, we remain confident that this unique and highly innovative integrated network will be deployed commercially across Europe by the end of the year.

So moving to our performance in the first half in Aviation, and firstly a reminder of our key priorities for the year. For our core business, we aim to continue to develop our position in the BGA and SOS markets, especially by launching GX into the BGA market and by introducing SB Safety as the leading next generation safety and operation standard service. In in-flight connectivity, our priorities are to win a number of substantial airline connectivity awards to ramp up our installation rate and to move into the service delivery and revenue-generating phase of the IFC business, both across our GX platform and in relation to our to-be-launched EAN.

And I'm pleased to say, we've made strong progress on all of those priorities in the first half. Our core business delivered double-digit revenue growth in the first half and ended with a period of over 17,000 connected terminals.

SwiftBroadband delivered continued success in the smaller aircraft sub-segment in the BGA market with double-digit revenue growth, driven by further growth in the number of installed aircraft and in ARPU, both of which were driven by continued high demand and customer usage. We've now installed 64 terminals for Jet ConneX, our new GX-based service for this market, to meet the future needs of the larger aircraft sub-segment of the BGA market. And during the period, we signed further line-fit certifications for the Jet ConneX. And the product is now line fit-certified with the four leading business jet manufacturers in the industry, Bombardier, Gulfstream, Dassault and Embraer.

In SOS, Classic Aero also produced double-digit revenue growth in the first half of 2017, supported by an increase in the number of installed aircraft. Looking to the future, final flight trials for our next-generation secure safety products with broadband safety have started with international airlines, including United Airlines. Approval for transoceanic use is expected before the end of this year.

In in-flight connectivity, our progress in installing GX terminals on Lufthansa aircraft is ramping up with 101 aircraft now installed across Lufthansa, Austrian Airlines and Eurowings fleets. It was around $8 million of relatively low-margin pass-through GX installation revenues during the first half of 2017 relating to this activity.

We remain focused on our IFC installation programs for our customers, with a number of other customers expected to start installing equipment for GX shortly, and for EAN, in IAG's case, later this year and into 2018.

During the period, we signed additional contracts for the provision of IFC services by GX with Qatar Airways in the Middle East and Avianca in Latin America. We've now around 1,200 expected aircraft undersign contracts for IFC services across a raft of fast-developing regions for IFC adoption. Our active pipeline continues to be around 3,000 aircraft.

With great confidence, that we'll further market share in this emerging sector over time, we believe that this new business will be sustainably profitable and broadly in line with our existing business model and, therefore, a welcome addition to our business activities.

Tony will discuss later the cost and margin implications of accessing this potentially significant opportunity, but for the time being, we need to invest quickly into a global market capture period we believe will be a short duration to ensure we may remain well placed in an industry where the key players will be defined in the next few years. Frankly, with 1,200 aircraft now under contract, with the average ARPU we're already seeing in the marketplace, we've already built a really substantial business to deliver revenue in the years to come.

In Government, whilst there are some signs that budgetary constraints are easing somewhat, with certain customers investing in our new innovative service offerings and operational tempo slowly creeping up in some regions. Business remains uncertain and progress is very lumpy and, therefore, past performance is not predictive of the future.

Whilst it's still too early to call a turnaround, we do expect growth to return in satellite spend in this sector in the future as highlighted by this chart. The down cycle in government spending on commercial SATCOMs will move into positive territory at some point, with likely drivers being a major event, changing a pace of operational tempo or a budgetary stimulus or the advent of technology obsolescence or the award of a major contract or two to commercial operators.

As well as these cyclical drivers, in the years ahead, we expect new opportunities to emerge first from a structural shift by leading governments from public procurements of proprietary space infrastructure to the acquisition of the off-the-shelf services from trusted commercial partners. This shift is predicted to come about on the back of the rising financial burden in proprietary space programs, the higher speed of innovation in the private sector, the need for governments to proliferate their mission-critical capabilities, and the willingness of some satellite operators, such as Inmarsat, to invest specialist MilSatCom augmentation.

We believe that Inmarsat is very well placed to participate in this potential emerging new government market segment, having invested significantly in MilSatCom augmentation in recent years, both in L-band and Ka-band. Our ability to augment existing military satellite systems through our global L-band and Ka-band networks will enable us to continue to deliver highly resilient communication capabilities with increased flexibility to support our customers' mission-critical activities.

So in Government, we continue on our 3-pronged strategy to internalize, diversify and innovate. In the first half, we delivered on this strategy, continuing to outperform the market with a revenue growth of more than 33%. Our U.S. Government performance was again supported predominately by our contract with Boeing, a key channel partner in the U.S. for military Ka-band services. In addition, we had a strong contribution from the U.S. Navy's CSSC award, albeit at relatively low margins. But, of course, it's a contract for predominately for Ku-band services, i.e., third-party networks.

There was also a material, new high margin confidential contract in the second quarter, which positively impacted our performance in the U.S. government in the period. We also announced our involvement in AT&T's consortium to provide satellite-based solutions for FirstNet, a planned nationwide emergency response network in the U.S., which will be implemented over the coming years. This is terrific validation of our network, product and relationships in the U.S. Government market as well as our strategy to diversify beyond our legacy defense relationships.

Outside the U.S., our government business remains supported by the continued benefit of higher operational tempo in one region, which began nearly two years ago. From a strategic perspective, our international government business continues to focus on geographic diversification, with over 30 countries and new countries now served. And in particular, we're working on a number of important long-term opportunities in China and India, which we hope will come to fruition in the coming years.

And, finally, the market opportunity in Enterprise. In Enterprise, as you know we're experiencing tough short-term market conditions, but we do see lots of opportunity in the medium to long term. I mentioned at the start of today's session the relevance of satellite communications to the digital society. This slide illustrates some of the key new market opportunities supporting the emerging digital social society. This emerging effect will depend on its success on connectivity as a critical enabler, so the networks needed to support new digitally enabled environment, such as smart cities, intelligent transport systems which of course your autonomous car is the poster child, energy systems, clean water, agriculture, e-logistics, telemedicine and e-government will all need absolutely pervasive coverage across the whole of society.

Incredible network reliability and resilience, particularly cyber resilience, and a range of specialist services, such as broadcast services and precision navigation services, all of these features demand an enhanced role for SATCOMs. And we believe that our small form-factor, cheap, agile, resilient and global L-band services are perfectly tailored for these needs. We're therefore, working to bring our skills to bear as part of integrated solutions to support this emerging digital society, with an early focus on segments such as logistics, agri-tech, smart energy, intelligent transport, smart cities, and mining and construction.

It's very early days, and it will take some considerable time to develop position and scale our IoT products and services for substantial new revenue growth, but we're confident in the long-term potential for our business in this area.

In the short term, however, the focus is on supporting our legacy revenue base while developing a sector-specific approach for our initial target digital society markets.

In the first half of 2017, key markets in Enterprise remain challenging, particularly in energy. And this trend of ongoing market pressure continues to impact many of our product lines. BGAN remains in a highly competitive market environment, where land-based Ka-band, Ku-band and cellular alternatives are gaining traction.

We're seeing ongoing declines in customer demand for our satellite phone product too, whilst our fixed-to-mobile product continues to be impacted by further customer migration to Voice over IP platforms. However, following the refocusing of our enterprise business in 2016 towards specific market sectors, we're confident that the business will differentiate itself in the market to deliver more sustainable long-term growth.

Reflecting this, there was an improvement in new business wins in the second quarter of 2017 compared to the first quarter. Our covenants along the longer-term opportunities I mentioned earlier, was bolstered in the first half by a strong performance in M2M. This provides us with a solid foundation from which to nurture and grow potential development opportunities around Internet of Things applications.

To this end, we made further progress in development of our product for the connected car, and we're playing an important part in the Smart Africa Alliance around smart cities. Whilst these are exciting long-term opportunities, which we're confident of accessing in due course in the near term, we expect the current stagnant revenue trends in Enterprise to continue.

And finally, as is a topic, I wanted to show you our progress in developing our asset base and organizational capability in the first half of 2017. That's our infrastructure in the sky, on the ground and the day-to-day functional element of our organization.

From the perspective of developing our GX platform, there were a number of major developments in the period. In May, we successfully launched our fourth GX satellite, which will provide us both an in-orbit redundancy, that's important for customers who depend us for mission-critical services, and a real discriminator for us against our single-thread competitors; and additional capacity and capabilities as well to deploy into new regional growth opportunities.

Inmarsat-5 F4 will initially be positioned over Europe, the Middle East and the Indian subcontinent to support our customers in those regions, but it's expected to have subsequent missions thereafter.

Overall, our strategy for GX is to enhance and complement our existing global network, which is today, absolutely unique in its combination of coverage and capability. We're going to enhance and complement that first generation network with additional capacity to add highly targeted density as opposed to duplicative wide area coverage. This strategy was highlighted in June, with our announcement on the back of a significant long-term IFC contract with Qatar Airways of the design and build of our fifth GX satellite, which we expect to be brought into service in 2019.

For around $200 million fully launched, half the cost of an Inmarsat-5 spacecraft, we have been able to deliver a really significant step up in throughput and capacity into a key operational region in less than 2.5 years. Better still, because we're augmenting our network only where and when it is needed, we expect to capture very high payload fill factors for GX 5, which translates into an ability to deliver high ROIs whilst still delivering an ultra-low cost per bit to our end users.

I also want to touch to our continued investment in our organizational capability, with a view to building a strong functional backbone which will continue to support the growth of the business. We're driving best practice and innovation to winnow out cost and complexity, to become more agile and to become easier for our partners, customers and suppliers to do business with.

To give you just some examples of the activities that are happening in this area, in IT, we are building a global transformation program with embedded cloud-based management services to drive technology efficiencies and to support our solutions-based offering for customers in the future. In cyber, we're integrating security engineering into our product development life cycles to ensure that cyber remains further embedded in our organization.

In finance, we're consolidating many, many billing systems into one global platform to provide an enhanced service in this area for our customers and partners. In product development, we're streamlining our customer interface to be able to further commercialize it in the future. In operations, we're driving enhancements to our service delivery and service assurance platform to provide the best possible service for customers.

And finally, for our people, we're providing more bespoke leadership, development and train programs to drive quality and to further stimulate our employees' work/life, so lots going on in this area and lots of good progress during the first half.

So finally, this slide is one that we showed you at our 2016 results in March, outlining our key priorities for the year. I've been through each of these in detail this morning, and I'm pleased to say that as a result of our continued focus on operational execution in the first half, we've made great strides so far this year in delivering on each of these priorities.

This leaves Inmarsat very well placed for the remainder of 2017 and beyond.

Okay, that's it for me at the moment, and I will now hand over to Tony. Thank you.

Tony Bates

Thanks, Rupert. Okay, let's have a look at the numbers that underpin all of that story.

So, kicking off here with the headlines, you've seen this format before. Rupert's touched on some of the key points. But just to refresh it out a little bit for you. So as you can see here, revenue up $59 million, driven by Aviation and Government, also Ligado in that. If you remember the 30 megahertz option being exercised in start of Q2 last year.

But lower Maritime and Enterprise numbers. And we'll look particularly at the Maritime in a lot more detail later. Also good to see underpinning those numbers the GX revenues were coming through quite strongly. GX in total there was $60 million compared to $79 million for the whole of last year.

Operating cost, though, also rising quite significantly, we've given you more detail in both the press release and in these slides now about the split between direct costs, those costs that, broadly speaking, run with revenues, and in direct cost will fix overheads, if you want to think of them in those terms. The increase here is direct costs up $24 million and indirect costs up $28 million, and that $28 million increase in indirect costs is basically in Aviation and in operations. Those are the two core locations. Everything else is running pretty tightly.

Put all that together, and you can see EBITDA up $8 million or 2%. And - excuse me - we work further down, depreciation and amortization, that's the GX platform, is an increase there, the set platform particularly coming on in terms of starting to be depreciated. Financing costs up $10 million. That actually is not about increase in overall interest rates or about increase in the high level of debt. That's frankly the cost carry on the excess cash after the refinancing last year. So that's the underlying driver there.

Profit before tax - adjusted profit before tax, slightly lower tax rates, reflecting UK lower tax rates and also the patent [ph] box agreement we came to within and revenue in Q1, which means that some of our profits are now being taxed 10% rather than 19% in the quarter.

The derivative continues to generate much amusement for everybody. You can see here change in the value coming through the P&L, $72 million. There's a lot of detail on that in the press release, if you really want to get into the guts of it. But that is a noncash item. It doesn't go through the tax line and it will not actually crystallize unless the convert converts.

So profit after tax, somewhat lower than last year, but the derivative being a key part of that story, despite what happened on the top line. Free cash flow, much lower than last year, driven very much by CapEx. We'll look at that in detail later. Nothing to get excited about. CapEx is continuing to run within the numbers that we expected. This is all about timing of CapEx spend. And you'll see also there that we've increased the dividend again by 5% this year, reflecting the long-term trajectory that we see through the business.

Just to mention, in the quarter a little bit more specifically over in the right hand side, you can see the quarter - second quarter also had some decent revenue growth going through it, and that would give rise to rising EBITDA but also a number of other things contributing, at least year-on-year here. So it's going backwards quarter on quarter.

One issue is the revenue mix. The revenue mix is a little adverse from last year. I'd call out a couple things. One is CSSC within those numbers. The other is the Aviation installation revenues. Those are just a couple of examples of where the revenue mix is a little worse. And we also have higher indirect costs both in the center, but also particularly in Aviation while we have the ramp up in the Aviation cost to win business and serve business has been rising steadily.

The second slide is a slide we give you new for the first time at Christmas, and we're going to introduce it at the half-year and full-year on an ongoing basis, just summarizes this direct and indirect cost story and gives you a little bit headline. Overall, so Maritime was off on the revenue front a little bit, so we're going to that in more detail.

Direct costs, you will have expected to come down a little bit more than that in line with revenue. They haven't, and that's because we've got some slightly higher bad debt provisions in there. And the indirect cost reduction in Maritime was actually a reduction of about $6 million being transferred from Maritime into the center and a small increase between $1 million and $2 million in terms of the cost that they're actually spending, which is that GX markets [ph].

In Government, you can see very significant change in the overall revenue, a $47 million increase mainly U.S. centric. Critical to note, within that U.S. story, there that the mix is changing a little bit, you can see the gross margin coming off, but the indirect cost continuing to run tight.

Aviation, over on the right hand side, revenue growth, and the revenue growth is coming both from the core business. And from the installations, there's - or $8.6 million of installation revenue in the first half. And you can see by the increase in direct cost of that installation revenues got very low margin on it.

Indirect costs rising. Remember I pointed out, in the second quarter. But particularly, you can see here $30 million in increase in direct costs, which is all that ramp up in Aviation capability.

Going on to Enterprise, the loss of revenue here is mainly high-margin airtimes. So I'm afraid it's going straight through to the bottom line. It's things like fixed to mobile and some of the BGAN revenues declining. The gross margin therefore falling away. Indirect costs slightly lower, and that's reflecting also a particular team that we moved out of Enterprise into the center. So out of Maritime and Enterprise together, is about $7 million costs in the first half was moved over into indirect costs at the center.

Central Services. The revenue change is Ligado. It's all about Ligado taking that option. And you'll recall that that change happened from start of Q2 last year. Direct costs rising again at the center, a little bit more provisioning here. Inventory is the main driver of it. I should mentioned that the provisioning that's going on in the P&L, both in Maritime and center is very mechanical, it's driven by the absolute balance in the balance sheet. And some of that will clearly reverse over time as those balances again work themselves down again.

Increase in indirect costs. Here, you'll see on the headline there is a $20 million increase, so first point to make is it's actually - didn't want to just say it is about transfers, it's actually a $13 million increase, if you deal with the transfers from other parts of the business year-on-year. And that $13 million split is very roughly between a couple of issues that Rupert touched on earlier.

One is the impact of the higher GX infrastructure right away across the business. The easiest answer to get your head around is that we have higher - more satellites in orbit equals more insurance on an ongoing basis. So higher GX infrastructure and then the other piece of the story is the investment that we've been making in the back office, impacting on things like cyber, the one IT project that we have, which is really looking at our overall systems and processes. A lot of that cost is going through in CapEx, but there is some additional OpEx.

And in fact, over the medium term, some of that - there'll be more going through as OpEx rather than CapEx, because they're moving to more of a SaaS model rather than building it ourselves.

So that gives you the overall story. But before I go on, let me just mention one other point here on Central Services. A number of you are assuming that Central Services costs will likely decline in the second half from the first of run rate. We made a point in the press release that we don't expect that to happen. We expect our indirect costs to, broadly speaking, carry on running in Central Services at the same level in the second half as they were in the first half.

Let's go on to Maritime. Here's the headline slide for Maritime that you've seen. Rupert's touched on a number of the dynamics going on here. So, clearly, the VSAT story is continuing, 19.5% growth for the half. So that's 18% in Q1, 21% in Q2, so accelerating and good to see. We're starting to get the wholesale channel coming in behind us. Wholesale was around 10% of the total installations in Q1, rising to 20% in Q2.

That's having impact on ARPU. So ARPU will continue to come down. The good news for you on ARPU here is that the underlying ARPU, ex that mix issue, is actually relatively stable. So the ARPU for XpressLink, which is a very big part of this, 2,400 [ph] ships out of the total, that is actually stable Q2 this year compared to Q2 of last year.

The order book's also rising. We've got nearly 700 ships sitting in the order book at the moment. That's up from 500 at the end of December last year and 500 at the end of Q2 last year.

Also interesting to note here that the rate - pace of installation has doubled for VSAT. So net installations are now running at around 260 ships a quarter, rather than 130 ships a quarter this time last year. That obviously, all goes well will go into the future, and that's reflecting us bringing on, not only additional capability internally, but also third party capability to help us. And it's because of those reasons coupled with the backlog that we're confident about VSAT continuing to grow strongly for some time yet.

We go further down. FleetBroadband, we'll talk about it a bit more in the next slide. FleetBroadband is basically tracking off a little bit or tracking sideways. There are multiple puts and takes going on. Some of the ships migrating up to VSAT which is helpful because we get ARPU accretion in that process, and we're going to show you that quite clearly. But we actually have lost ships in FleetBroadband over the last 12 months.

To give you an idea of the numbers, though, it's an interesting trend here. We've lost nearly 1,450 ships over the last 12 months in FleetBroadband. Of those ships, 580 have gone up to VSAT, which is good news, because of ARPU accretion. We lost 666 in the second half of last year, so a big chunk of the loss is in last year. We lost 116 in Q1 and we didn't lose any in Q2. In other words, the pace of loss of ships that you're seeing here has been declining now consistently for a while.

ARPU here also is an interesting story. The ARPU here is slightly lower than Q2 of last year, where it's 780 or so versus 800. Q2 last year was where we have price increase, drove the prices up. But we still end up with a situation where we are - today, our ARPU is higher than it was in Q1 last year, so some of the price increases stuck but not all of it.

Then our legacy products are continuing to decline. That's a story for some considerable time yet. Within that number, we actually do have Fleet One. We will break it out probably at the end of the year, but it's too small numbers to make a material number in terms of these revenue figures at the moment.

We are over 2,000 ships in Fleet One, but obviously, a lower ARPU.

When you go to EBITDA, it's really reflecting all of those revenue mix issues, but also, as I mentioned, little bit of bad provision in the gross margin, which may well reverse, and underlying costs, ex the transfer to the center, pretty much unchanged.

Now this is a new slide for you. I'm going to walk you through this quite slowly because it's really to try to help you understand all the trends going on here. We showed it to you in graphic format with no numbers on it at yearend. And we're now trying to put some of the numbers of the moments that are happening.

So let's start off with just the overall story. We have those three big buckets. And if you look at this top section of the chart, those of you looking at the hard copy rather than the screen, just focusing on the top here. The first point is, just focus on total Maritime revenue, and you can see very, very clearly a couple things.

First is it kicked in Q2 last year, so Q2 last year was a tough comparative. It came in and kicked. That was the impact of the price increase going through into the marketplace. Second thing, you can see that Q2 of this year is actually very slightly up on Q1, sequentially, a slight improvement there.

Also, look at the mix, you can see - we put against Q2 of last year and Q2 of this year the percentages. So the mix is working for us. The VSAT, both XpressLink and Fleet Xpress, which is the areas growing quickly, has grown growing from 17% in this turnover to 22%. And remember, that's really relevant when you think of the market size that Rupert showed you earlier.

FleetBroadband, basically tracking sideways in terms of percentage of the total, so the other changes in that low margin and legacy stuff, which clearly, every quarter that we go by becomes a smaller proportion of the table. Most of it is burning off.

The other thing to remember is that, that last bucket is a typically lower margin. In other words, a third party brought in services, its terminals and, therefore, this is an area where you're having nothing like the margin that you have on the VSAT and the broadband area.

Got to step down, and this is what's going on in FleetBroadband. You look here, the first bit in the sort of the brown background, that's the migration up to VSAT. And you can see it's steadily increasing over the period here. And that's the number of ships which were in the VSAT numbers. We provide FleetBroadband as part of the Fleet Xpress service. And within those numbers, therefore that revenue moves over to Fleet Xpress.

And we have the famous Other line. And the Other line here, predominantly, you can see that price increase going through in Q1 over Q2. That is basically what that is. That is a price increase. And it has burned off over the quarters. It's not quite as simple as the price increase itself going away. There are other issues. And let me give you a little bit more color.

So basically, FleetBroadband does have a number of variable cost elements, and it is not just customers sitting in a price and paying a flat rate per month. So what we have here is customers going for the price increase in, we have what we call optimization, so people instead of sitting in one band, paying the line rental, if you want to think of it in those terms, for that band, and often than paying a penalty for overage. What happens is, when we put new prices out, they have a rethink about the bands they put in. What tends to happen is they go to a higher band, they want more data. And therefore, pays a higher standing monthly charge, if you like, but they're less likely to be paying overage. And that takes a while to work its way through.

The other thing that's going on here in these numbers is fixed to mobile. There actually is a bit of fixed to mobile in the Maritime numbers. It's single digit millions, but it's bleeding off. And it will continue to bleed off, frankly, as people go down to void. So that's going to be a further little bit of noise going through the story.

Right, now I'll move on to Fleet Xpress or VSAT more generally. First point to see here is the migration after FleetBroadband. So this is the same numbers of ships. You can see that what's actually happening is those ships are coming in at higher ARPU as they move over to VSAT. These are the actual numbers in terms of what we understand is happening in the detail.

And broadly speaking, you can see, at least on the this page it's doubling. Now, it won't continue to double in terms of ARPU accretion as more wholesale comes in the mix, but right now, this is a very healthy trend.

The Second thing you can see in VSAT is that there is an Other line down there. Just to confuse you, I'm afraid there's an accounting adjustment between the Q3 and Q2 movements, in other words, the 2.1 and the 0.4 minus. We basically - there's a $1.1 million been squashed between the two. So they take that out and it's basically $1 million positive in each one.

And the reason you're getting a positive right the way across there is, because VSAT is growing not just because of the migrations up from FleetBroadband, but because of the new business that's coming in, the 3%. So cumulatively, all-time 25% of the Fleet Xpress business, for example has come from third parties - sorry, has come as new business rather than migrations up. But in the first six month of this year, that was 40%, which is good for us.

Outlook for Maritime, rolling this forward, since we're going to get asked the question, clearly what you should expect to see here is that VSAT is going to continue to grow. It's going to continue to grow strongly, and it's going to continue to grow as a proportionate total Maritime revenues.

Second thing you can see here is FleetBroadband, which was actually sequentially slightly ahead in Q2 over Q1. It's going to broadly track sideways. There are puts and takes in it. We can't call it exactly where it will go. But right now, it looks as if that's going to broadly track sideways, with continued migration up to Fleet Xpress, but also people moving up the stack and a bit of loss depending on where the market goes. And then our legacy business will continue to burn off.

You roll that forward, what does it mean? It means on internal forecasts, if you look sequentially, Q3 is probably somewhere around sequentially growing. Q4 looks sequentially growing. Whether they are actually in a place where they're growing year-on-year right now is a little bit difficult to call.

You'll obviously continue to see this, but we're actually trying to micro-manage this to quite small numbers in making those the statements, but right now our internal forecasts are sequential growth in Q3 and Q4. Full year, as I say, hard to call whether in the end half we're going or not.

That was at the end. That was the text, the last click.

Okay, moving on to Government. As Rupert said, good growth in the government business. Challenge here is it's a little bit lumpy. There are quite a lot of moving parts, so I just want to walk through them.

There's a - as we described here, a material high-margin new contract impacting, particularly Q2, so I think $15 million of revenue with 100% margin on it. There are costs associated with it, but those costs are in the form of CapEx rather than costs in the form of OpEx. That - the purposes of forecasting and modeling, you should effectively assume that, that really goes away for the balance of the year. It is a longer-term contract, so there are conversations about to what degree it will impact future years.

The Boeing take-or-pay contract, you may recall ramped up significantly in the second half last year. That's the way the thing is phased. It's not a beautiful straight line. So in the first half this year, we're now running at that higher rate, so the Boeing take-or-pay contract had a material impact on the drive in the first half.

In the second half, the Boeing contracts - actually, the take-or-pay number stepped down a little bit. And you'll recall that in last year's comparatives the Boeing take-or-pay was already into that higher running rate. So those of you thinking there up about growth percentages, Boeing is actually going be a slight drag on the second half or flat in terms of year-on-year, where this is clearly cost in the first half.

CSSC, Rupert mentioned. We've talked orders of magnitude, something that is in high teens now for the whole of the current fiscal year. Running - started a little bit in Q1, running up in Q2. Round numbers, I think, $5 million a quarter, but very low margin. So as you roll revenues forward - and that's part of the ongoing revenue growth, that's coming through with very low margin on it. FirstNet has a great win for us, but clearly no impact in the numbers in this year.

Outside the U.S. also a bit of growth driven by slightly higher operational tempo, but just to be clear here, the operational tempo which as your long memories remember, started in August 15 and we thought might last three weeks. It's still continuing. But it could stop at any time. We have no control of it and relatively limited visibility. And that's running at low single-digit millions a quarter. So hard to call exactly where that will work its way through the whole year.

And then - so EBITDA, driving up there, slightly lower percentage overall margins - sorry, in the U.S. Margin increase, overall. Here, very slightly. It's gross margins that was down a fraction, really reflecting all that additional revenue coming through the decent margins.

Aviation, headline story here, the core business BGA and Safety still growing very strongly; Core revenues up significantly; SwiftBroadband and Classic, both increasing; Classic ARPU is basically flat, no change its usage. Usage is basically flat driven by numbers of aircrafts rising. SwiftBroadband, driven by numbers of aircraft rising and increased usage. Those are those, the jets are flying more rather than sitting on the ground, so strong growth in both cases.

Also to remind you, we have it in the press release, but just to remind you, there is some L-band cabin business. In other words, one or two of our customers are using L-band in the back of a commercial jet. That is provided through SwiftBroadband, and it's been around for a little while. That continues within those SwiftBroadband numbers. So good to see fundamental growth right the way across the business there, and that's helpful, because that's obviously our core profitable business.

In-flight connectivity, I mentioned earlier, $8.5 million of additional revenues - installation - revenues over the half, very low margin on that. And the investment in capability that year-on-year increase of $13 million. Put it all together, you see the growth in EBITDA, good to see, but rising indirect costs on underpinning that.

The outlook for indirect costs, I indicated last year that we expect it to be around the $70-ish-type million for current year. As indirect cost, that forecast holds. And we're running at high 60s - I think $68 million run rate for Q2.

Cash CapEx, just to mention it, because obviously, it's a big number here. You can see cash CapEx totally dedicated to the ABU, $79 million for the first half. It's basically got two pieces of expenditure, expenditure on the satellite and the installations of onboard equipment, primarily into Lufthansa. The increase, what it's easiest to think of it as $40 million spent on the S-band, satellite in both years. It's basically the same number, but coming in into 2017 in the first half with $30 million for onboard equipment.

Enterprise, Rupert's touched on this, a lot of increase - a lot of competition for us out there from other broadband options as well as cellular in some markets. The story here is quite painful. As far as GSPS is concerned, airtime is flat, which is good to see. What's going on in the revenue is the lumpiness of terminal sales, which are very lumpy and very low margin.

FleetBroadband coming off, which is oil and gas, fixed to mobile, 100% margin, that is burning off. That is still revenue in the high teens, still a material number. But over the medium term, as we've said before, it's going away. But underpinning all of that, good to see that M2M, which is running at around $20 million a year, is continuing to build marginally in the background, really a very, very early precursor of some of the IoT things that we'll see, and EBITDA coming off in response to all of that with the indirect cost for that transfer of $1 million that I mentioned earlier going away.

Okay. Cash flow, so you can see here quite clearly, you saw the overall story, just focus on two or three things. Capital expenditure that uptick $161 million first half this year versus first of last year that increase is actually pretty much a couple of things. It's I-5 F5 and I-6, we'll see on the next page. Other issue is working capital changing this quarter over the previous quarter. That's all about Ligado and the Ligado payments. You may recall in the first half of last year, we in effect had three Ligado payments come through the door.

Increase in interest reflects what I talked about earlier in the P&L, but also on the new convert, the split between cash interest paid on accretion is slightly different. So that means that slightly more cash is going out the door than is going through that variance.

And then, other interesting thing here to see is dividends. We have not reduced the dividends paid to our shareholders, we actually increased dividends payable to our shareholders, but we introduced the scrip dividend, which wasn't available this time last year. We introduced it last October with 10% take-up and had roughly a 20% take-up in - from the final dividend, and that's reflected here in the physical payment going through in the first part of the year. Putting all that together, you see net debt increasing by $82 million.

CapEx, right, just to reinforce that point, so that $103 million is basically I-5 F5 and I-6, split roughly 50-50 between the two. Surprisingly, although we have S-Band launches and I-5 F4 launches in Q1, the actual rates - amount of spend on both those two basically is unchanged first quarter this year versus first quarter of last year.

Success base is pretty much that Aviation point I talked about, the $30 million. The underlying $20 million is Maritime, while we continue to support some of our customers with the CapEx, and obviously, charge them for the privilege.

The other line is where we have IT, some of our maintenance CapEx, some of our capitalized product and service development costs. The increases in there are all around product and service development and IT, cyber, and so on. We've got a few very big IT projects running. Rupert mentioned the billing project, which is steadily going live over this year, and we've also got some other activity happening.

Finally, just pulling that through net debt, you can see here nothing dramatic going on, nothing particularly new. We've obviously got a ton of cash sitting in the bank at the moment, lots of liquidity $1.1 billion, so no stress on that side. We have the credit facility and the undrawn Ex-IM facilities as well.

Gross debt, you can see here, very similar actually to the rate for last year - the end of last year. And leverage right now is 2.5 times, and that 2.5 times assumes the convert is treated as debt. That's quite important, because you need to be aware also that the actual debt covenants and the debt agreements don't treat the converts as debt. They treat the convert as being equity or something else, but basically it's out of the calculation. So as far as the debt covenants are concerned in the agreement - debt agreements, our leverage is roughly a turn lower.

Okay. Future guidance, there's nothing new on this Slide. 27 revenues - 2017 revenues in the range of $1,200 million to $1,300 million. I think the consensus is about $1,360 [ph]. 2018 revenue, no change at the moment, as we've said before, the real drivers of pace is Aviation take-up and how government migrates forward. Those are the harder ones to call, although, obviously, all the other things going on.

And in 2017, we've got - well, EBITDA margin, we are adding in that mix point in Aviation and the higher indirect cost in Aviation, and as you see here, higher central operational delivery costs. You've seen it in Q1, just like last year. You've seen it in Q2. I'm going to say that's another piece of the story.

CapEx unchanged, GX revenues unchanged, and clearly, that excludes the impact of F4 and the F5. You haven't got F5 up yet. We will advise the impact on that number of F4, when we finally lock the business plan and go public with that, and the gearing point as well.

Really, just to say, I think, off the back of this, we've now - this is the third quarter when we've beaten off the expectations. Can I just reiterate what we said in the guidance statement also about we don't expect numbers to change significantly. What I suspect will happen in practice is that the number - the people will - do have some puts and takes in the revenue space, if I can call it that, by business unit, because we've got slightly different trends that you can see going on here. And one or two of you may feel it's necessary to increase your central cost forecast. But in aggregate, we're not expecting there are dramatic changes in the numbers as a consequence of this set of results.

So thank you very much, and on that note, I will hand you over to Rupert, who'll take us through Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

A - Rupert Pearce

Okay. Let's throw this floor open to questions. Let's start with the floor. There's the microphone. Akhil?

Akhil Dattani

So I'll try not to cough through my questions.

Rupert Pearce

I also seem to pick up the summer cough. It must be the gorgeous summer weather we're having in London.

Akhil Dattani

It must be. So maybe something to start with Maritime, please. You've given us a very detailed explanation of some of the trends that are going on, and obviously, you've called out specifically the tough comparator that you had within FleetBroadband this quarter. I guess, I'm just keen to understand, when we look at the Q2 numbers, does that means that, broadly speaking, they were as you'd expected them to be? And I guess, as we go into Q3, I guess there's the converse to that, which is there seems to be very easy comparator in terms of the VSAT ARPU. So does that help as we think about Q3 performance?

The second question is around the other revenues of the legacy piece. Tony, you walked us through the moving parts in the other two, but when we look at other, that's declining about $1 million to $1.5 million quarter-on-quarter at a very steady rate. How do you think about that very big picture? Is that something that continues? And obviously, within that, I know that Fleet One's in there. At what point could that start to help compensate for the legacy declines?

And then, the final one is just moving over to S-band. Obviously, you kind of gave a strong defense of how you think about things, but Eutelsat and VSAT continue to make aggressive claims on the results cause. Can you maybe help flesh out what you think their arguments are around the legal specifics of what they think they have claims around or whether they're right? And kind of how you defend against this point, please. Thank you.

Rupert Pearce

Okay. Thanks, Akhil. First of all, on Maritime. We have got a whole number of very complicated ebbs and flows in the Maritime story as we transition from old to new. And we've always felt, philosophically, the best way to deal with that in terms of this community is to give you as much information as we possibly can. You've pretty much got everything we can - every term we can look at in microcosm. And I hope that this new data, in terms of quantifying the market and talking about the way in - with which things are flowing from one revenue stream to another, is becoming clearer.

But there's still quite a lot of noise and volatility. It's against the background of a market that is going through, and hopefully has come through, a series of very big changes. And we've seen ships laid up. We've seen advanced scrappage, we have seen - in a market that's struggling.

And towards the end of last year, we definitely saw the Maritime market essentially say as a group, let's get a grip. There's overcapacity. We're not going to trade our way out of this overcapacity, so we're going to get a grip on supply, and they started to do that. And I think we've seen a pronounced, prolonged effluxion of our legacy revenues in a way that hasn't happened in previous generations, and that's because people have taken older ships out of supply.

We saw a crisis in energy, but people said, right, let's lay out ships. Let's take them out of commission as well. And those things have worsened the background for us to introduce [or host there as] [ph] new services. But look at the data Tony just gave you. If you track the last three or four quarters, you see a pronounced slowdown in the loss of ship in FleetBroadband from those trends, yes? We're not losing massive numbers of ships to competitors. This is about ships being taken out of the equation to strengthen the economics of the Maritime industry.

666 ships in the second half of last year shrinking to 160 ships in Q1, no loss of ships in Q2 in FleetBroadband, so we're talking about the moderation of some of the headwinds that we face, so that's a very good thing. But then when you look ahead, I think we've charted the flows from XpressLink to Fleet Xpress, from FleetBroadband to Fleet Xpress, the new opportunities in Fleet Xpress pretty well.

And I think we can see those trends begin to steady, and increasingly, we'll see FleetBroadband solidify as a proposition with Fleet One, not next quarter, not the quarter after, but in the next 18 to 24 months, we'll see that our contribution to that quarter will become millions of dollars begin to help the return to growth, we're confident it'll return to growth. Slight caution about the second half of this year, not because I don't see the possibility that we could return to year-on-year growth in 2017. As Tony has pretty much said, it's too close to call at the moment, so we're not calling it.

But one of the things that we've got to deal with in the coming year is the reduction in average ARPU for Fleet Xpress as two things happen. First is as our channel partners start to drive increasingly the growth profile for Fleet Xpress. So our average ARPU moves from being dominated by retail to being dominated by wholesale. That's not a bad thing. It doesn't mean we're not succeeding. It's just a different mix.

And secondly, as these wholesale partners are often going to be our strategic partners that make big commitments to Fleet Xpress, basically they said, I will churn my VSAT business to you, which is a fantastic thing, but they've got price breaks. So their wholesale revenues to us will be, on average, a little lower for the period of that commitment over the next two to three years.

But again, we will explain that to you in gory detail, but none of these things connote a lack of success. They're actually the opposite. They're demonstrating incredible success. So our long-term confidence comes from feeling that we can grow market share in each of the major markets in Maritime, we can grow average ARPU over a reasonable period, therefore, our Maritime business looks in tremendously strong health. It's just the intra-quarter movement are very hard to call. Other services?

Tony Bates

Just to really - yes, so the dynamic here, in the other area, there's a number of things. Most of them, Akhil, we can actually see quite clearly what the trends are. And believe me or not, they still for example, sell Iridium handset airtime. And there are all sorts of stuff. As well as some legacy products, we've got old and things like old e-mail packages, all sorts of stuff in there, as well as terminal sales.

We can see the trends on that mostly straight. Clearly, there are one or two, which are a bit more volatile, for example, maintenance visits, which are driven to some degree by ship owners, what they're doing, where they're taking them, probably tie it to migrations and so on.

None of these individually trend changes are that big items. It's just that when we try to micromanage here, it's within relatively small numbers. They start to get more relevant. The one number that is in the other at the moment is, as I mentioned earlier going through, is Fleet One is in those numbers.

And Fleet One, we will progressively start to cut out. Just to remind you what is the magnitude here on Fleet One is something like $100 a month, maybe slightly less than that, converting the old FleetBroadband. And we went through 2 million - I wish, 2,000 ships at the end of Q2, so that's going to be low-single-digit millions revenue for the whole year. That is within those numbers. And as Rupert indicated, it's obviously a rising set of numbers.

The way that is actually likely to work in the near term is that there are some large, let's call them entities, particularly - obviously, those governments are being to want to start to bring Fleet One into their national fishing fleets. So there is going to be some quite lumpy CapEx, but it's not CapEx revenue for us, i.e., they're bringing on the terminals, particularly as we go through Q3 and Q4. So that's one of the more nonstandard numbers in that line at the moment, and the one that's harder to call.

Rupert Pearce

Okay. S-band, very quickly, I think it'd be very surprising if people who made a real public - publicity of this legal proceeding are going to tell in their quarterlies that they're not confident with success. The whole thing is about publicity, because it's about delaying us, and it's about trying to intimidate national regulators into just not giving us their licenses. But everything is going to sound better than it is in reality.

So basically, two things going on here, I think, in terms of the claim. First of all, there is a claim that this licensing shouldn't apply to aviation at all as a segment, and the second is that use of the terrestrial component is disproportionate, essentially, and it's become the tail that wags the regulatory dog. All of these issues were discussed in gory detail many years ago, nearly a decade ago, when the European Commission looked across the pond, saw the ATC licensing in S-band and L-band and thought, hey, that looks really cool.

Let's use that in Europe in the S-band, which is available, for something similar to drive innovation, to drive efficient spectrum utilization and value for Europe. So a long time ago, these issues were considered in the context of what is a very full pleadings docket in the SEC that hits these issues head-on item after item after item. So these are not new issues. It's not as though the EC wandered into this by accident, found itself the proud owners of this licensing regime. It went through European parliament, of course, as well. So it's been a very concerted process.

The European Commission has confirmed, absolutely, that aviation is a legitimate market use for this technology. It would be very strange for them to start to say certain markets can avail themselves of the technology and certain can't. I mean, it'd be very, very strange, indeed. Of course, it matters to ViaSat and Eutelsat, because they don't want to compete against it. In terms of the use of the CDC, again, once you say we are going to take the satellite capability, allow it with the terrestrial capability and get the both - best of both worlds, why would you want to constrain either service at all? What you want to do is get leverage from using them together.

You protect yourself from illegitimacy by saying, you've got to drink from the same spectrum pool, if you like. But you're integrated if you have the same resource manager and you don't bifurcate your resources, and that's something we've done. In fact, we've done more than that. We've actually integrated service beyond that, and we sell the thing as a package onto airframes.

And there's a very strong benefit in bringing satellite for coverage and reliability together with terrestrial for those areas where lots of aircraft come together and where you need the brute force of terrestrial. Because use - there was nothing in the licensing of subsequently the national level where people said, well, you can only use terrestrial Y percent of the time, or you can't possibly use it in one area or a time of day or something like that.

The idea is to bring the two together. You get a very efficient spectrum usage, you get the complementarity of satellite and terrestrial, and that's - well, all I'm saying is very, very, very well worn pathway. The irony is that Eutelsat was the organization that lobbied for this way before the licensing. They were the guys who acquired the other license with us here and then sold it on to EchoStar. So it, frankly, ill behooves them now to forget all of that lobbying, turn around and say this is an evil, illegitimate thing.

You're always going to get a preponderance of terrestrial-based usage in any network over any coverage, simply because the terrestrial capability is so different from any satellite capability. And now they're going to be completely the same and they're going to have different sweet spots, but they do have different sweet spots and they work together to create this unique capability. And so I do think that we're going to succeed here.

The final thing I'd say is that these issues of [our stuff uses] [ph] that are raising now a litigation against the European Commission. And by the way, they may well not have citus [ph]. They may not actually get to litigate. But the issues have been raised and with every single national regulator in the past.

So they brought them forward in public comment processes, and they're going to lobby to national regulators and they get to win. Because national regulators look at these things, they realize they're not legitimate issues, they're issues that have been fought through way - long, long time ago, and they also understand the underlying motivation of these two companies, which is ironic because ViaSat has been very vociferous that ViaSat-3 will outcompete the EIN. So bring it on, ViaSat. Bring on ViaSat-3 and let's offer European air travelers and airplanes a choice.

Let's compete head-to-head, because I'm told that I'm supposed to do the math, because I only have 30 megahertz of S-band spectrum in my network, and they have, of course, 500 gigahertz of spectrum to come once funded, once launched, once deployed. So apparently, if I do the math, I'm destroyed. Well, Verizon must quirky in it is true, because only have 70 megahertz in North America. So we should all do the math. Okay. Of course, [indiscernible].

But the point is, there's nothing wrong with this licensing, it's very benign for European industry, and I think there's a real export opportunity as well. So we've actually been making clear that national regulators understand is that we're operating entirely within the bounds of this licensing, but also help Europe understand that with Deutsche Telekom, with Nokia, with Airbus, with Thales, with Thales Avionics with Inmarsat.

You've got a European alliance with a very cool piece of technology that we can start exporting beyond the edge of the European Union and elsewhere. So this is quite exciting in the long term for us. Paul? Oh, sorry. I'm really sorry. You're going to ask your question. I didn't realize you had to…

John Karidis

That's very kind. Thank you. So I'm John Karidis from Numis. I have three questions also, please, but quick ones. So firstly, what's the outlook for central costs beyond fiscal 2017? Secondly, with regard to the Boeing take-or-pay, how much if it is take, how much of it is pay? And how has this - the balance changed over time?

And then, thirdly, how should we think about the potential of price competition in IFC affecting your price-setting ability in government and Maritime?

Tony Bates

I'll deal with the first one. So I - John, central costs, I think, what you're seeing here is a step-up. Obviously, I meant for that a couple of things. One is the GX infrastructure, which is - frankly, it's been coming on-stream, and this year is a sort of finish coming on-stream conversation. So we're not expecting that piece of the puzzle to change dramatically. The investment in central capability will go up and down a bit and some of it's project-based, some of it's invest in particular capability, people, cyber groups and so on.

So I think what you're actually going to see, as it - as early as the second half of this year, will be not dramatically different from the first half. It might be a little bit up, it might be a little bit down, roll forward. And this is a cycle, apparently. When we go on to next year and subsequent years, I don't think it's going to change dramatically going forward. You're not going to see the same sort of level of step-up as you've seen this year and the previous year. But it's equally not going to step back either. Rupert?

Rupert Pearce

Well, we don't disclose anything underlying the Boeing take-or-pay, because that's private and commercially confidential to Boeing. The whole strategy of any take-or-pay is usually you have a period of breakage at front end, which is compensated by a period of sleep it off fast at the outer end, and it's about a market - de-risking market entry for us. And I think it's working very well. Our partnership with Boeing is very strong. We continue to regard them as very - as a long-term strategic partner.

I don't think there's any particular impact of price competition I see leaching out elsewhere, these markets are very different, no, in fact, do I think - I mean, the product of selling Wi-Fi onto passengers in aircraft is a totally different set of economics to government and Maritime businesses. So I don't - I'm not seeing any of the issue there.

And by the way, I'm not actually seeing massive issues around price competition in IFC either, perhaps, because we're focused on those airlines where - for whom GX is a differentiator and who really care about the highest quality of service to their customers and willing to pay up for it. So I - if anything, I've seen a little bit of hobbing at economics there for us.

There is a benefit for government and Maritime, every time we launch a new satellite or position a new satellite for in-flight connectivity, which is they get access to that coverage as well, and they get access to the improved economics that come about. So GX 5 will launch with a very strong step-up in terms of overall economics in terms of cost per bit and, therefore, capabilities as well. And government who are in that region, ships sailing through that region will benefit from that.

Unidentified Analyst

Very quickly, please. I'm just concerned that if the take-or-pay contract is mostly pay, there might be a risk that, at the end of the contract, there's a step down in revenue. Is there anything you can say around that? And then, the second thing on the IFC, I just sort of wonder if customers in Maritime and government see you sell the units of capacity at a very low price whether they would also - just for that bit, also require a lower price per bit per unit of capacity.

Rupert Pearce

The answer is no and no. First of all, we can't tell you more about where this take-or-pay contract will end up. It's still got several years more to run. Of course, there's the philosophical risk that the take-or-pay is never extent - it never gets out of breakage and into a real business being built underneath that take-or-pay. That's something we manage all the time with all of our take-or-pay arrangements, and it's no different with - for Boeing. In terms of - actually, we - as I said, we're not seeing any leach across. It's a totally different proposition.

In some ways, I'd be delighted for our customers to take those economics up, because they involve very large commitments from airlines for every aircraft that's installed. That's not how our government and Maritime customers operate. So I'm comfortable that we've compartmentalized our price.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you.

Paul Sidney

Thank you. It's Paul Sidney, Credit Suisse. I have just a couple of quick questions, please, three following on from Akhil's question, Maritime. Maybe I'll just be asking in a different way. Would you expect Maritime revenues to grow sequentially in both Q3 and Q4 in absolute terms for 2017? And just like in the IFC, you've now got 101 aircraft installed with the Lufthansa Group. Is there any data points you can share with us on customer demand and actually - actual performance of the network, and indeed, the terminals? Thank you.

Tony Bates

So Paul, let me just deal with the first one. What I said earlier was that - firstly, clearly, the underpinning conversation about the mix, and we've talked about that and we've talked about the drivers around the individual pieces. All of that gives us medium-term confidence, if nothing else, because it's declining, it becomes a smaller proportion of the total over time. Second thing that's around, when you actually look at the detailed forecast in terms of what we have at the moment, I think I said our internal forecasts say that, sequentially, Q3 and Q4, we're likely to grow this year, although the Q3 conversation is quite tight.

And let's just, how to best describe it, I think of our forecasting as lots and lots of little items, like a great big shoal of fish. It's not like three things you can go get your hands on and get a real clear view. There's a lot of dynamics in here. So it's perfectly possible in Q3 that it's a little bit ahead or a little bit behind. Q4, I think it's more likelihood that it's going to grow - well, the growth trends will continue in terms of working it through, and therefore, that process should accelerate in terms of the mix, benefit everything else.

And so again, the guidance is, we think, keep our current forecast, it's probably likely to grow sequentially. What's much harder to call is whether Q3 and Q4 are actually up over the equivalent numbers last year, although, obviously, looking at it, there is nothing like a level of challenge there was in Q2 with Maritime and that much higher price increase in fact going through.

Paul Sidney

Sorry, so just to clarify, your internal forecasts are for Q4 to grow year-on-year?

Tony Bates

No. What I - I didn't say that. What I said was our internal forecast says that we're growing sequentially Q3 and Q4, all right? And I wasn't specific about year-on-year. I mean, what we wish - I mean, I know what the internal forecast is, but I think what I'm trying to say is, in both cases, you're trying to ask questions which are small numbers on big numbers, and therefore, it's really hard to call. It's perfectly possible that we have year-on-year growth in Q4. It's unlikely in Q3. It's possible, but it's hard to say right now which way it's going to drop. Okay.

Rupert Pearce

Let me just answer for - I actually welcome next, but I can answer a question on customer demand for once. It's early to tell, to be honest, and we're still in the - bedding down the network for Deutsche Lufthansa. In conjunction with them, we've still got only a small number of aircraft out there, and we're not actively marketing the product yet, together with Deutsche Lufthansa, because they haven't installed in that aircraft for that to make sense. The early signs are promising. We've had some good feedbacks, of course, from the customers that have used it.

But equally, we're listening an awful lot about some of the vagaries of making the service really work in some strange operating condition. We've discovered now some risk, for example, that the tail can block the service, because of the angle at which the plane is flying. We're addressing issues like that some very, very prosaic issues to bed down the service.

We remain very confident it's going to be a tremendous service. There are many aircraft where you get the tremendous quality of service and great feedback from customers. So looks good.

Wilton Fry

Yes, it's Wilton from Royal Bank of Canada. I kind of have two questions. I'm going to keep with big numbers, if that's okay. You said earlier, we've got that 1,200 aircraft at an average ARPU, you got a good book of business building. Now obviously, Gogo doing up to $200,000 per tailplane per aircraft that could be $0.25 million - $0.25 billion of revenue. Could you, so one, give us a scope of what sort of ARPU you are expecting on those aircraft?

Secondly, on GX, is there a final contract that you're building up to - on the 40X satellite? You're talking about interim missions. Is there a final one to look forward to? Thanks.

Rupert Pearce

Thanks, Wilton. Well, the point I was making is - as you rightly said, is that the 1,200 aircraft, expected aircraft under contract, we could yell, stop right now. And as you said, at prevailing ARPU levels, you've got a very significant business right then, which has then ramped down and will be a market capture cost and start focusing on cash flow generation.

We're not going to do that - I hope it would be a relief to hear, at the moment because we think there's a lot more aircraft to win, a lot more high premium airlines to work with. And we think, we've got a tremendous engine for further growth. As you saw from the market dynamics, this is a market that could grow to more than 20,000 aircraft connected by the middle of the next decade.

So there's a big market capture opportunity, and it's only just begun. Particularly, it's only just begun in the regions where we're strong, Europe, Asia Pac, Middle East and, to some extent, Latin America as well. So we have a strong pipeline of orders, and we will continue to invest in intelligent ways in growing this business. Pretty soon, we will have established the full extent of our market capture organization, our service delivery organization. So you won't see those OpEx cost continues to escalate forever. We're pretty much there and - or at least, we'll be by the end of this year.

And then we'll have a business that can scale and grow. It has been securing 70% of our customer wins in the last year. So it's the right thing to do. CapEx terms, we will continue to be very disciplined in where we invest, whether it's in hardware installations or whether it's in new satellites. It's got to deliver high ROI. It's got to make sense. But there are many contract types where it's easy to invest, I mean, investing in a 10-year renewable for 10-year deal with Qatar.

Our guarantees rates - revenue rates for the planes is a much easier proposition than investing in something where you don't have a long-term deal or you don't - or you have to make money from the passenger, if the passenger wants to pay you on a given Wednesday.

So we're very logical about the way we look at that, but I see no reason why we can't grab significant market share in this emerging market. I want us to be the leader and I do want us to be the leader. I want us to be one of the leaders in this industry with significant, more than double-digit market share. And I think that translates into potentially as much as 5,000 or 6,000 aircraft by the middle of the next decade in our stable. And that's a very big business indeed, which is obviously why people are so interested in it.

GX, at the moment, Inmarsat-5 F4 is going to be located over Europe to support in-flight connectivity pending the arrival of GX 5, which will arrive towards the end of 2019. It also gives us access to the Indian Subcontinent for the first time, because it allows us to put a gateway in India to support GX services and break into India with GX services, which is an important long-term - I stress, long-term opportunity.

Plenty of the other business between those two poles of India and Europe, if it moves in years to come, when GX 5 arrives or probably move eastwards - and it's no secret that we're also looking to do more in China and more in the One Belt, One Road region. And that's why we continue to have ambitions, and I think we're positioned well. And Inmarsat-5 F4 could add capacity in that region and also, of course, support the growth in in-flight connectivity in the most region with the most vigorous growth. I mean, let's not forget that China is building 10 new airports a year. So it takes us 25 years to build a new runway in Heathrow, it takes China about six minutes to build a new airport. So we've got to put a lot of capacity there. We're going to be leaders in that part of the world, the IFC growth.

Giles Thorne

Thank you. It's Giles Thorne in from Jefferies. I have three questions, please. Forgive me if I'm putting words in your mouth, but it feels like you're happy to call ViaSat and Eutelsat out that this is pure gamesmanship around contesting your S-band license. If that is indeed the case, are you having any issues with persuading potential customers with its gamesmanship? Or is - or are these looming actions actually denting your commercial momentum around European Aviation Network? All three questions are actually Aviation.

So turning to Honeywell, they've just completed their second world tour, demonstrating JetWave and Global Xpress. The last time they did it, you signaled that it had materially advanced. I think a number of commercial conversations would be interesting to hear, anything that came out of this latest world tour, and in particular, Honeywell has been on the stand, saying that you're deploying pilots with Air China and Hainan. So any tangible progress kind of there would be very useful.

And then turning to the fifth GX payload, that looks to be incredibly cheap and, I'm assuming, fairly powerful. You've not actually disclosed what the throughput is on that particular payload, but it feels like you've made a huge advance on the old cost per bit debate. And we note that you used the vernacular, very high throughput satellite, in the release, which is becoming increasingly prevalent.

So it'd be interesting to hear any kind of metric that shows your cost per bit road map that you referred to in the past?

Rupert Pearce

Okay. Well, very quickly, I think it's Clausewitz who said that, war is diplomacy by other means. I think in the modern commercial context, litigation is commercial competition by other means. I don't resent what ViaSat and Eutelsat are doing. In a way, it's expected, and we've seen ViaSat behave like this in other part of the - of our marketplace.

They're doing what they can to disrupt us and slow us down. It just happens to be a way of doing it. So hey, it's business. Yes, I think it's gamesmanship in that sense, but this is a game that has to be played hard in every aspect using every tool you have at your disposal. So I'm not offended, but you asked me a question - at least Akhil asked me a question, do I believe there's a little merit in this? No, I do not.

All litigation though has an element of risk. Even the best case, even the best that tackle defense has a 15% to 20% chance of things going wrong in the courtroom. So there's a continuum of risk here. At the moment, our customers - remember, we're only talking about the EAN here. So we only have one committed customer.

We have a lot of others, ones who've come on. Our customers remain confident in the situation. They, of course, did their due diligence on the way in. They didn't just take what we said at face value, and they've made public statements about their confidence in that.

So we're very grateful for their loyalty and for their commitment to us, particularly, as I said before, around the service that isn't yet even built, let alone introduced commercially. The world tour was actually a government tour that - at least the one that we sponsored, which went down phenomenally well with a large number of important U.S. government customers.

So we do hope that, that will translate into more GX Aviation business for U.S. government. And by - through that sponsorship, we'll have the government customers as well. Yes, you're right, we do have in-flight connectivity trials in GX in both - with both Air China and Hainan. And in fact, we have a lot - one of the things we do not talk about is a lot of aircraft that are being ordered line fit with GX.

In other words, they're ticking the box that says, yes, I want Wi-Fi. And yes, I want it to be GX. We don't announce those, but what it means is that in coming years, an increasing number of aircraft will just be spat out of the process and into operations that will be prospective GX customers. And so it can't be anything else. And that's very encouraging for us, because we're seeing people just quietly get behind GX as a proposition.

Most of the deals you hear about from our side are retro - big retrofit deals around the existing fleets. China is ripe for, I think, enormous growth in in-flight connectivity domestically and globally. 85% of growth in the world industry is coming from Asia Pac and Middle East. But at the moment, that are regulatory impediments to any in-flight connectivity offerings on Chinese aircraft.

The various ministers involved in setting policy are sitting and figuring out how they want this to play out and who the incumbents are going to be in, and there's a balance between foreign networks and domestic networks.

GX 5, yes, I think it is incredibly cheap. Its offer foray into, I guess, what we call as a very high throughput satellite or an ultrahigh throughput satellite. This is a satellite with [the OnVar Sat 3] [ph] like economics. In other words, it's the latest, latest thing that you can get your hands on. And I think, as we can drop it into GX and augment the whole network through that, ensuring that our historic CapEx is not - just not thrown away, but actually actively reinvigorated by future CapEx, the first time in our history we've been able to do that.

To give you some sort of feel about what it should deliver, if you look at the same geography, because this is a geographically limited satellite, you can imagine - this is more than 36 times more powerful and capable than an Inmarsat-5 at half the price. So that translates into tremendous cost per bit advantages and step change.

You can utilize that in terms of incremental performance, much higher data speeds. You can also utilize it for - to delivering ultra-low cost per bit, the product packages and the product quality of service. But don't think we're just investing in speed. We're investing also in next-generation air interfaces. You've heard us say that we can take our core offering to 300 megabits per second.

And I think you're going to see some very interesting news from us in the months and quarters to come around next generation antennas as well, because that's rapidly becoming the pain point being able to deliver much higher throughput through the antenna will also feed into improved economics for everybody.

Giles Thorne

A very quick - just a very quick follow-up in China. Is there anything in Global Eagle's failed management with Shareco and HNA Group that's going to ease your market share trajectory in that market? Or is that just...

Rupert Pearce

No, I don't. It's been of a nonevent for us. I mean, Shareco obviously, are a key player in China. That's been the reason why they can't work with us or us with them either way, whether they'll have it or do not.

Giles Thorne

Thanks.

Terence Tsui

It's Terence Tsui from Morgan Stanley. Just a couple of questions, please. Firstly on Maritime, it looks like Iridium have been making progress towards getting certification for their global Maritime distress and safety systems. Just wondered if there any changes in the competitive dynamics in any way or maybe just give us an update on your safety certification for FleetBroadband as well.

And then secondly, just on Ligado, what's the latest there? I think I saw a report a couple of weeks ago by the GPS community for the unsurprisingly - stressing that nothing wants to change over the last few years. I just wonder how you see this event playing out. Thank you.

Rupert Pearce

Okay. Thanks, Terence. Yes, as far as we can see, the - Iridium's GMDSS application could be a second provider of safety services progressing. I'm somewhat skeptical about their claim that they will get that by the end of 2018, because these things move very slowly. But sometime in the next three or four years, I think it's likely that with Iridium NEXT fully performance that they will get GMDSS authorization, which is great.

I mean, I - we've never had an issue with that. Why should we don't control it? What we do, I think, is important. It's that safety standards are maintained - at least maintained and ideally improved by any new entrant. There are features that Iridium has that we don't have, like polar coverage, for example, and that's not commercially very important at the moment, but it might be in the next 20, 25, 30 years.

So we think this is a good thing for Maritime safety. I think more broadly, does it materially affect the commercial dynamics in the Maritime industry? No, we don't think it does. You can buy all of these devices separately and they don't cost very much. So I think it's a highly attractive for the industry.

For us, we continue to have more than 160,000 uses of our GMDSS service today. Of course, it's completely free. It has no economic benefit to us whatsoever. We do see FleetBroadband and a new IP-based GMDSS capability being authorized in the near future or probably around the turn of the year or early in 2018. And that is progressing well through the safety committees.

Ligado, it's so easy to be bullish or bearish depending on what you read last in the SEC docket. And it is true that in recent months, the naysayers have weighed in around the DOT belief that a particular type of test is the key one, not the test that Ligado would rather and Ligado's consultant weighed in to say that's a little rot. There is still some important constituencies trying to resist this license coming back, and I still think it remains a somewhat political decision to be taken by the FCC Commissioners and the Chairman.

So a lot depends on the proclivities of the eighth floor of the SEC, the notional eighth floor, as to whether they'll support Ligado or not, which, of course, makes it both a binary outcome and an uncertain outcome, because you can't say, well, these things happen.

Ligado will get their license back, because I don't think we'll ever arrive at a position where we're all look at rather [indiscernible], they'll go, yeah, it's all great. There will always be some measure of resistance and some measure of risk in giving Ligado their license back and hoping that when they deploy, it doesn't cause major disruption to important communities. It's in the aviation community weigh in against as well.

So we continue - we have to continue trying to read the tea leaves, like you do, without much success. And in the meantime, we sit tight. We support Ligado, and we get at least payments from them, which I think are very likely to continue through at least the end of next year, at which point they have a free pass in 2019 to continue this discussion. One last question? Where are we?

Tony Bates

With this row then there's one on the line.

Rupert Pearce

Okay. We'll do one more question from the floor and then we'll go to the line.

Robert Berg

Okay. I'll try and keep it short. It's Rob from Berenberg. A couple of questions back on it and numbers, if I may, apologies. The first is a follow-up to Akhil and Paul's questions on Maritime. Just from my understanding, I presumed, Tony, you said your forecast include the - then I think you referred to it as a small or step change in Fleet One revenues coming in, in Q3. Could you quantify that at all, whether it's going to be material or not?

And I know you said it's uncertain. You said that many times, and that's clear. But just compared to May, your forecast of, perhaps, growth for the year and at least growth in H2, what has changed, if anything, over the last few months to get your new, revised forecast a bit more cautious, the FleetBroadband, VSAT pricing, volume be interested just in terms of your forecast, what has changed? If we could see that excel, what would have changed?

And the second question is a really short one on government. I understand there's a recurring element to this high margin contract that starts in Q2 and a one-off element. Could you quantify at all one-off revenues and if any one-off costs that might have come from that contract?

Tony Bates

Okay, all right. So what I was referring to with Fleet One answering the guys earlier, and that's in the Maritime forecast, the balance of the year. We have a current view about how some of those contracts, I talked about running through. And I just use that as an illustration around some of the things that are out there. The variability in terms of possible ranges of outcomes is very low-single-digit millions, but as you've seen it with the GSPS handset business so the transaction goes through, it's $0.5 million as it go through in December, as it goes through in January, as it goes through in September. It's that sort of conversation.

I was really just trying to illustrate the fact that there's a number of things in the numbers, and that's a fact of life. It's $600 million business. It's got lots of different moving parts that are hard to call individually. And that's really the froth at the top, but when you try to micromanage numbers in - as what we do in this conversation, then that's part of the story. I think what's happened since May, are we - is our view fundamentally different? Yes, the fundamental view isn't different.

And I think if anything, it's - there are puts and takes around. I think we're probably a bit more positive around the growth of Fleet Xpress. If you look at the growth that you saw Q2, growth was faster in Q1. The backlog was rising, and we see a situation where the future order book as well as the hard backlog is also coming in nicely, installation capabilities happening, so probably feeling more positive about Fleet Xpress.

The proverbial other bar, I'd say, a few things that could come and go either way really hasn't - the outlook hasn't changed very much. The one that's actually just quite hard to call is FleetBroadband, and it's partly because it's a big number. The other issue is there are lots of pieces of the puzzle. Remember, we talked about this migration of the top end into Fleet Xpress.

We talked to you in the past about people moving up the stack, which happens if that was very consistently as people require more bandwidth, and that's a sign for price increase conversations. We touched on the rate - the changing rates of decline of ships coming and going. It's really hard to call. I think Q2, we always knew, was going to be a tough quarter, because its compared to last year.

And I think on balance, I would say that we feel materially one way or another for the full year compared to where, perhaps, if anything, very slightly less optimistic, but that's within, yeah, shades.

Rupert Pearce

I'd just add a little, I mean, Rob, people are quite rightly, because of the importance of Maritime to our future way. Every word we say, very, very, very carefully indeed. I think sometimes, you can read a bit too much into the nuances of words when you sort of arbitrage between what's in the press release, what we say on Q&A and what we say on and off the podium.

The bottom line is that - if you recall, Tony came right off the fence earlier this year and said, when asked the question, will Maritime - will we return to a year-on-year growth. So he said, it might be obviously down, it might be bang on or it might be modest growth. And you can take that to the bank.

In other words, it's too close to call. It's - and that's why - and very small numbers of movements and relatively small numbers, like whether or not we make a few million dollars of Fleet One revenues in the second half this year, which is absolutely tactical, not strategic, not of vital importance, not a lead indicator of anything major, but just whether we close a tight fisheries deal or not, which we will. But whether we do it in Q3 or Q4 or Q1, is it relevant for the long-term but important to some extent?

These things will make the difference between whether it's a modest growth year-on-year or quarter-on-quarter or not. But what we're seeing - what we're trying to communicate is because it's close to call, we don't want to comment, because we turn something it isn't a failure, into something that looks like a failure, which is all about trying to pretend that our industry marches for the quarter and it doesn't. These are long-term trends that are beginning to play out very, very positively for Inmarsat.

Now this isn't a - and we can say with confidence that we're growing market share, not shrinking it, but that our customers on average are becoming more valuable, not less valuable. And all of that is happening in the teeth of the worst recession the Maritime industry has ever seen. So as you come through all of this into the daylight of 2018, 2019, 2020, we will be stronger as a Maritime player, not weaker.

And we think it's a very stable industry with very strong cash flow characteristics for us, and we have the networks tailor-made to be a leader and a player in it for a decade or more to come. Those are hugely positive things. If we step back into the micromanagement of a quarter to quarter to quarter, we dive into the weeds, and it becomes much more difficult. But the broader trends are very, very positive.

Can we take a conference call question from Mathieu Robilliard from Barclays?

Operator

[Operator Instructions] We will now take the question from Mathieu Robilliard of Barclays. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Mathieu Robilliard

Thank you very much. So I had three questions, please. The first one has to do with CapEx. And you gave a lot of detail about the components of CapEx in the H1. I was wondering if when we look at others, which, as I understand, relates a lot to air-to-ground network infrastructure. I was wondering if the $60 million - roughly $60 million that you spent in H1 is a good guide for that kind of CapEx for the full year, but also certainly for the following years? So that's the first question.

The second one, I'm afraid, is Maritime but I won't dwell into the quarter at all. I'm so much more interested into the mid-term. Thank you very much for providing all the components of that market, and how you expect growth to be by different segment. One thing - a couple of items is when you say that you expect your market share to increase in the mid-segment of the market, because if I look at your market share today, its loss of 60%, this is - I think you would agree on that, a market base becoming more competitive.

And as you point out, it's going to decline. So I was wondering why you are confident you can increase your market share in that segment of the market.

And then finally, on Ligado, I understand all the clarifications you made. I was wondering about the accounting and how we - as analysts, should think about modeling the Ligado revenues going forward post 2019. I mean, is it something that we should keep in our models in order to contribute to free cash flow for the following years? Or you think a different approach to that. Thank you.

Rupert Pearce

Look, I'll leave the first and the third question to Tony. Very quickly around Maritime, we believe we can grow market share materially in all the three markets. Fleet - smaller vessel market is easy to understand. No one's in it. We've got a product. We're driving into it. So arguably, 1% market share would be growth. In the VSAT market, it's easier to understand as well.

We have said before, we think we are winning 60% to 70% of all Maritime VSAT offerings as soon as we had XpressLink in the market, and we've gone from nowhere to 3,000 ships out of a market with 20,000 ships today. And you can see from the early indications of Fleet Xpress, a receptivity that we could be a major player, frankly the leading player. And the Maritime VSAT market is set to double in size.

The 10,000 vessels you just referred to, Mathieu, is actually composed mainly of commitments from our strategic partners who are themselves VSAT operators. So it's not market share we have today. It's prospective market share, what we will gain when those ships come on-stream. So we do have ambitions to be a market leader from a late start in that market, so that's happy.

I guess the third area which is the mid-market, where we already have substantial market leadership. Now if you ask yourself, how will we grow market share there? And the answer is, because we can move FleetBroadband into other verticals inside the mid-market - and we talked about a number of those in the presentation.

And I believe that we have a real chance to have the lion's share of new growth in that market, which is both new ships coming in, I'd say, are built and brought into the supply and people moving up the value escalator from small - the smaller vessel market into the mid-market. I think we'll take the preponderance of those, and net-net, we'll actually grow market share albeit from a position of strength.

Tony Bates

Okay. So Mathieu, on the CapEx front, we've said that the other bucket, the number you probably need to think it always around $100 million, what I indicated. That should be a relatively stable number over the medium term. Some years, it's maybe going to be a little bit lower. I think floor may be about $75 million rather than much lower than that, and the top end of it perhaps $125 million. But for planning purposes, I'll just think it's $100 million a year strike-through. That's quite straightforward.

As far as Ligado goes, interesting one in terms of planning, the basic story, as Rupert indicated, is that we think we'll continue to see the cash flow coming in consistently through 2017 and right the way through the end of 2018. And we're comfortable both in terms of our internal forecast, what we'd expect to see new models that people have that locked and loaded.

Just to remind you that the way the deal is structured, there is - if they are - in a place where they're getting their FCC clearance, they are managing to get a business model together, they're getting refinanced either long term, starts to go forward with them running a business. And what would happen? Would it be that they would restart payments in 2020. I mean, there's an interregnum year, the 2019. That money from 2019 actually comes back to us early in the next decade.

Equally, if they were to sold their business to another third party, you'd also expect that that flow of payments continues. Unfortunately, it's very binary, that sort of outcome. The other extreme is they go back to bankruptcy mark four and mark five, and in which case after 2018, the payments will stop. Those are the two primary options. It's perfectly possible there are some variations in between.

From a planning point of view, given that, we're talking about $130 million, $140 million a year. The safest answer at the moment is to assume that 2018 is safe, but beyond that, we're not expecting that it's actually going to continue to flow. We've - we're taking a conservative view internally.

Rupert Pearce

It's worth quickly point out that last time they went to bankruptcy, they did continue to pay us, because, of course, if they stop paying us even in bankruptcy, there's no - they kind of have 100% confidence that our contract will still be available. And if it's not available, they don't have an asset to emerge from bankruptcy with, although arguably, this time around, they did fall back into bankruptcy.

One might speculate that people wouldn't give it another go. Right, let's do one last question. So I think you've had your hand up a lot, and then we will be around after this. You've been very generous of your time, stayed on for another half an hour. We will be available quickly for quick questions afterwards, but we'll probably guillotine it after this question.

Michael Hill

It's Michael Hill from UBS, and thank you for taking the question. So just two on Maritime. With Iridium, I mean, quite excited about what they can do in 2018 and beyond with larger vessels on the merchant shipping side, have you seen any impact from customers yet on that?

And then secondly, when I look at Slide 6 on the VSAT side, it seems that just in the 2020s, you might see maybe a retail VSAT ARPU of around $2,000 a month. So I'm just trying to reconcile that with how you were thinking about it. And I suppose, out on top of that that you have a substantial wholesale and then what the - you're kind of trying to say there about where your VSAT ARPU will be in the 2020s? Thank you.

Rupert Pearce

Okay. So Iridium NEXT, Iridium NEXT is not step change in the service offering. They - once they've launched the whole of NEXT, for them to avail themselves of the increased capability, the satellites have to invest again in an upgrade and for new services. So we obviously await that and we plan for a world in which that exists. But there's no prospect of that happening in the near term, i.e., the next couple of years, at all. And so there's really nothing that Iridium can offer to large ships in terms of a true broadband pipe. That - this isn't part of their proposition.

When you look at where they're going down the road, it doesn't come within spitting distance of GX. So GX is the broadband proposition for large ships in the future, a 50 megabit per second service. Ask Iridium what their service will do and they'll say it might be 256k, maybe 500k. If you believe that they can scale, which I don't believe myself - but even so, let's say take half a megabit per second in Iridium NEXT, that's not broadband. That's not going to attack the mid-market and the VSAT market for their needs, today, let alone in future years.

And as you know, with Inmarsat-6, we'll be taking the data rates up for FleetBroadband by orders of magnitude. We're doing the same with GX. So we've already got plans to take GX up to 300 megabits per second. These new infills will take that up further. So I applaud Iridium NEXT for the - they're bringing forward. I mean, it's an incredible piece of engineering, but it's not targeting - going to be super competitive for a market need that is moving off to faster and faster speeds, higher and higher capacity to a genuine broadband market. So they're going to have to target something else.

Tony Bates

Michael, on the ARPU point, you've got - basically on the schedule, we've got flat ARPU across the two periods about $2,500 is retail, but it excludes the terminal. So if you're trying to reconcile that sort of number from our $3,000 tight number, it's the terminal that's a variable. I think there's an underlying question, what is VSAT ARPU going to do over that period aside from NEXT and everything else.

Right now, it's quite hard to call those indicator with XpressLink, it's actually been quite stable, and we've had periods over the last two or three years, where it's drifted off a little bit. The issue is for all us that have kind of completely dominated actually all about mix. That's the additional revenue coming in with different mix, i.e. wholesale and in some cases whole sell-through. There's major providers who we've given take-or-pay contracts to - who are therefore having a discount of wholesale rates, and we'll try and give you that messaging as we go forward.

Rupert Pearce

I think these numbers are very conservative, and they're very conservative, because we've held ARPU. And that's not what's happened even for the trend over the last five or six years in our business. ARPU, even in a period of absolute attrition in the industry, are offers of growth. Why? Because customers want more and more and more data, the one big, safe bet you can make. People are going to want more broadband.

Now will they pay in a linear fashion? No, they won't. Otherwise, we'll be delivering more and more megabytes to them, and those megabytes will cost less and less but the ARPU will grow, because - and so what's feeding into this each of this market will be more capacity for us to see great quality.

On the back of that, ARPU is more likely to grow than not grow. But just for the sake of argument here, we've held ARPU static in each of these markets just to show what the - if you just look at the number of ships growth, what it would look like.

Michael Hill

It seems that they're targeting the L-band backup side. So do you feel quite safe on where FleetBroadband revenues would go for the next years if they elect to push on that?

Rupert Pearce

Yes, I do. I mean, that's a good point you make. But look, what's the point of a backup to a service that is a fraction of the main event? It means you can't sustain all of your application. You need a fallback to the best possible fallback. The best possible fallback will be Inmarsat. There's another economic thing as well, which is we are able to bundle FleetBroadband inside the backup for free, yes.

So inside that $2,500 retail number for Fleet Xpress, excluding hardware, is a free backup to a global L-band network. It's just part of what we do. And how does Iridium do that? Someone's got to pay Iridium for that backup, a third party. So they're going to have to share the economics together. Well, will VSAT operators really want to do that? Will ship owners want to pay more? No. So we have - being able to bundle, because we've invested in two global networks.

We have a very, very strong proposition economically in terms of the financial metrics, but also much more importantly, commercially in terms of the speed to which people will fall back in the rare circumstance that they need it.

Michael Hill

Thank you.

Rupert Pearce

Okay, we'll call it a day. I thank you for staying a bit longer, and I hope that was interesting. We remain in good shape, I think, for a strong performance through the remainder of the year. Thank you.

Tony Bates

Thank you.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.