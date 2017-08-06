Renewable Energy Group's (EGL) CEO Lynn Dugle on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Renewable Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:EGL)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

August 3, 2017 9:00 am ET

Dave Spille

Thank you. Good morning and thank you for joining us today to discuss our second quarter 2017 financial results.

Please note that we provided presentation slides on the Investor Relations section of our Web site. On the call with me today are Lynn Dugle, Chief Executive Officer; and Wayne Rehberger, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Today, Lynn will provide an overview of our operating results for the quarter, and then, Wayne will discuss our second quarter financial results and our outlook for the remainder of the year. We then will close with a question-and-answer session.

Management may also make forward-looking statements during the call regarding future events, anticipated future trends and anticipated future performance of the company. We caution you that such statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors. These risk factors are described in our 2016 Form 10-K and other SEC filings and we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements. Management will also make reference to non-GAAP financial measures during this call. We remind you that these non-GAAP financial measures are not a substitute for their comparable GAAP measures.

I'll now turn the call over to Lynn.

Lynn Dugle

Thanks Dave, and good morning, everyone.

Our results this quarter demonstrate continued improvement in our operational performance and position in the market. Over the last 15 months, our business has benefited from the change and how we approach the market and the key talent we've added to our organization. We have also benefited from stable market condition.

Sentiment on the Hill remains positive for future DoD and O&M budget increases. These budget items include areas where we have particular expertise like cybersecurity and enterprise modernization. Given these priorities, it's apparent that Congress realizes the importance of improving troop readiness and maintaining a technological edge over our adversaries as the global threats continue. We expect that the government's fiscal year 2018 will start under a continuing resolution, as Congress will need to navigate deficit concerns and a potential amendment to the Budget Control Act. However, in spite of these challenges, we continue to view the macro environment as a net positive for Engility going forward.

Turning to our financial performance, our second quarter revenue was in line with our guidance and our margins remained strong. We also continued to execute on our strategic objective to further strengthen our balance sheet and our efforts were reflected in a recent upgrade to our outlook rating by Moody's.

The positive trend in our booking success over the last year continued as we achieved a book-to-bill ratio of 1.3 in the second quarter, which drove a 21% increase in our total backlog over Q2 of last year. Second quarter bookings and backlog results were driven by success in both competitive and sole source awards. A number of significant wins contributed to our bookings results including a $170 million NASA win to provide testing, evaluation and cybersecurity work, an award that included both existing and new work for Engility.

We also won a $119 million Army Logistics Modernization contract that streamlines customer operations and delivers more advanced process automation. This award also included new and existing work. And finally, we were awarded a $42 million Air Force Space and Missile Command contract that was a takeaway win and represents all new work for the company. Under this contract, we help ensure that space and launch vehicles are mission-ready.

These key wins confirm that we can defend and grow our existing business as well as take away work from our competitors. They demonstrate our ability to win larger, best-value programs with high technical contact and reflect the hard work of our teams supporting customer mission. This operational performance that contribution to mission is a major contributor to our success in securing sole-source awards, which increased 14% in the first half of 2017 compared to the first half of 2016.

Overall, I attribute our ongoing success to the change and how we approach the market, a much improved rigor in program execution and capture and our ability to attract key talent. As we approach the market today, we are targeting programs where we can clearly differentiate ourselves based on mission knowledge, technical capability and exceptional past performance. We are engaging our customers earlier in the capture process, which enables us to more effectively collaborate with those customers, engage our subject-matter experts and create customized solutions and we are arming our subject-matter experts with new tools that allow us to repeatedly and cost efficiently deliver our services.

Let me share a couple of examples. First, we recently announced the launch of Cloud ASCEND an end-to-end solution for enterprise cloud architecture, migration and optimization. This solution addresses the unique requirements of highly secured government enterprise, particularly within the DoD and intel communities where cloud migration is a major priority. It combines state-of-the-art commercial cloud tools with our proprietary methodology and a team of certified cloud experts to help our customers plan and model a seamless and secure migration to the cloud.

Additionally, we have created 5 innovation centers that develop advanced solutions for customers throughout the industry's most cutting-edge growth areas to include Agile software development, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, high-performance computing, and modeling and simulation. These centers allow our customers around the world easy access to our subject-matter experts and showcase our innovative solutions.

With respect to our ability to attract new leadership and key talent; over the last 15 months, we have hired new leaders for our human resources, business development, contracts, communications and defense organizations. These leaders have now assembled their teams and their full impact are just now beginning to be felt.

I'm also pleased to welcome Katharina McFarland to our Board of Directors. Katharina brings to Engility more than 30 years of civil service experience that culminated in her appointment as Assistant Secretary of Defense for Acquisition. We look forward to the thought leadership and business insight she can provide given her very deep DoD experience.

In summary, we continue to improve our operational and financial performance as well as our competitive pasture. Our business has stabilized and we are positioned for growth.

With that, I will turn it over to Wayne for a review of our second quarter results and outlook for the remainder of the year. Wayne?

Wayne Rehberger

Thank you, Lynn, and good morning, everyone.

In reviewing the details of our second quarter results, I'll separate my remarks into five key areas; the income statement; cash flow statement; balance sheet; contract awards; and guidance. As a reminder, we will discuss certain financial results on an adjusted basis when we believe they provide a meaningful comparison to our prior or future financial results. GAAP reconciliation tables are provided in the press release and the PowerPoint presentation we issued this morning.

As Lynn just mentioned, we had a solid second quarter and continue to improve our overall financial performance. In the quarter, we experienced consistent profitability and a book-to-bill ratio greater than one, leading to an increased backlog. These operational results, coupled with our tax attributes, delivered strong cash flow and enabled us to make additional voluntary debt payments to strengthen our balance sheet.

Regarding the details of our second quarter results and beginning with the income statement, we reported second quarter revenue of $495 million, a 2% increase over our first quarter results. Our intelligence and federal civil group's revenue drove the sequential revenue increase.

Recall that we divested our international group, IRG, in January of this year, so excluding the $18 million of IRG revenue from the second quarter of 2016, our second quarter 2017 revenue declined by approximately 4% year-over-year. For the second half of 2017, we expect third and fourth quarters' revenues to be relatively flat with second quarter, demonstrating further stability in the second half of the year.

GAAP SG&A costs for the second quarter were $38 million, a slight increase from the first quarter as a result of additional restructuring costs. On a year-over-year basis, SG&A costs decreased by $6 million primarily due to the divestiture of our IRG business and synergy realization.

Our second quarter EBITDA was $45 million equating to a 9.1% margin and our GAAP operating margin was 6.9%. These results were driven by solid contract profit and award fees as well as good operational performance at the program level. For the full year, we now expect our GAAP operating margin to be 6.75%. On a GAAP basis, we recorded a tax expense of approximately $6 million and we paid approximately $200,000 in cash taxes.

Our second quarter 2017 GAAP net income was approximately $8 million, or $0.20 per diluted share. On an adjusted basis, our net income was $22 million or $0.60 per diluted share. The significant year-over-year increase in our GAAP and adjusted net income is being driven by the $10 million in cash interest expense savings resulting from the debt refinancing and repricing initiatives that we completed over the last 12 months.

For the full year 2017, our interest expense is expected to decline by approximately $55 million compared to fiscal year 2016. Excluding the refinancing fees, interest expense will decrease approximately $29 million this year as compared to 2016.

Now, I'll turn to the balance sheet and the cash flow metrics. Our DSO for the quarter was 58 days, which is a 2-day improvement from the first quarter of 2017 and within our 55 to 60 day guidance range. We expect DSO to trend toward the lower end of the range by year end.

During the second quarter, we generated $37 million in operating cash flow, which exceeded our expectations due to higher net income, good collections and other working capital improvements. Our solid cash flow performance coupled with our long-term tax attributes enabled us to make total debt payments of $27 million this quarter bringing our total debt payments to nearly $60 million through the first half of the year.

Now let's review a few key performance indicators associated with contract awards. We reported contract awards of $646 million, a 14% increase over the first quarter of 2017. This increase was driven by competitive wins, contract extensions and sole-source awards across our intelligence, Department of Defense and federal civilian markets. Our second quarter book-to-bill ratio was 1.3 and our trailing 12-month book-to-bill ratio is 1.4.

We ended the second quarter of 2017 with a total backlog of $3.7 billion, a 21% increase from the $3 billion we reported at the end of the second quarter 2016. The composition of our backlog is improving. A greater percentage of the current backlog is comprised of larger deals with longer periods of performance as compared to a year ago.

Based on our results for the first half of 2017 and our outlook for the remainder of the year, we are reiterating our 2017 guidance, first provided on March 9. We continue to expect to make total debt payments of approximately $110 million in 2017. The other key assumptions comprising our 2017 guidance are outlined on Slide 10 and 11 in today's PowerPoint presentation.

With that, we'll open the line for questions. Operator, would you please explain the Q&A process?

Certainly. [Operator Instructions] And our first question today comes from the line of Christopher Van Horn with FBR Capital Markets.

Christopher Van Horn

Good morning. Thanks for taking the call and congrats on the quarter.

Lynn Dugle

Thanks Christopher.

Christopher Van Horn

So, if you could just highlight, the margins continue to tick up here on a sequential basis. I know you mentioned you're continuing that move into some more advanced based contracts. What was driving some of the sequential increases; is it the continued mix? Is it a portion of cost-cutting or both? And just kind of break that out for us?

Wayne Rehberger

So look, the margins did tick up a little bit. I think we've been pretty consistent in talking about margins at 9% and being relatively flat as we go through year. We've done some good work in terms of both sort of on-program growth as well as making sure that some of the programs which we inherited out of the spin had less profit. We are working to correct that. We've done a good job of that in the low-margin programs. We've also kept our expenses in line and we continue to have additional synergies.

As you recall, maybe 3 years ago or 2.5 years ago now, we indicated that synergies were going to go through the end of this year. We still have real estate, that's expenses that will come off the books. We're now consolidating our data centers this year into next. So I think it's a combination of all three. Good hard work on the program level, synergies, keeping our costs in line as well as some work that we're garnering in maybe the higher end of the cost-plus margin range, all three.

Christopher Van Horn

Got it. Great. And then, I'm sorry if I missed it, could you just comment on the awards awaiting adjudication number? And then maybe comment on the next 12 to 18 months, the pipeline which you're looking at. Because I think you've mentioned in the past, you've got some larger contracts that you're working on and just curious on the timing of those.

Lynn Dugle

Right. We have got about $4.7 billion that's out, that's awaiting adjudication. About 75% of that is new business for us. That's probably -- we think and I think publicly it's stated, we'll go out of the year with about $6 billion of bids submitted. Will that modulate up or down based on what's available for us in the market and where we compete well? But that $6 billion to $7 billion is probably a good number for us to keep in front of us going forward.

Christopher Van Horn

Okay. Okay, great. And then, the last one from me is a little more forward-looking and strategic. But on the cloud product, we've talked to a number of people in DoD and it seems like the cloud migration is really ramping up. And I just wanted to get from your opinion, what inning do you feel like we're in terms of that cloud migration? It feels like it's still early on and there's -- that it's a wide-open playing field, pardon the pun, but -- just want to get your take on the opportunities out there. If you have any numbers around maybe the addressable market, I know it's still early but just trying -- kind of your thoughts there?

Lynn Dugle

Yes. And I think that what inning probably depends on agency. And so the areas where we expect the majority of our experience and feel like we have a unique offering is where we have clients with classified highly technical mission-oriented work that needs to go into the cloud.

So what that would say is, they've probably virtualized their hardware and software assets at this point, so they have an infrastructure layer and now they're taking that mission app piece and porting on. And we have many, many years in helping our clients do a couple of different things. Making sure that the architecture in which they start down a cloud migration is cost-efficient, that it's low risk as far as operating policy procedures and day-to-day execution, and then we're very conscious of the security profile of the clouds that they're going in.

And so what Cloud ASCEND is a very interesting product, where we've compiled some interesting commercial software tools that are available. We overlay this proprietary methodology that we'd use to port highly classified systems and really making sure that we can very repeatedly give that to our clients. It allows them to not just design an architecture cost -- an architecture, but we can actually emulate that system within the tool, so they can look at performance as well, on their specific cloud.

Christopher Van Horn

Got it. Great. Thanks for all the color.

Lynn Dugle

You're welcome.

Wayne Rehberger

Thank you.

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Tobey Sommer with SunTrust.

Tobey Sommer

Thank you. I was wondering if you could kind of comment on the organization that has absorbed, I guess, some change in processes under your tenure and kind of the cadence in how you feel about how the organization has absorbed your directives and those have been kind of institutionalized over the last year and change. Thanks.

Lynn Dugle

Yes. That's a good question. I'll start kind of from an infrastructure configuration. Fifteen months ago, when I arrived, we had a seven business group company. We're down to three. We think that, that consolidation allows us to better use our assets both on a marketing business development perspective, but also really the capabilities. We've talked a lot about one Engility going to the market, versus six or seven groups specializing in a subset of that. We want to bring everything we have to each pursuit. We have changed. We were two small companies and the infrastructure and our feature, although this would be across, really all of our functions are -- the way we do our business development, our contracts.

But one of our strategic objectives is really the people aspect. How we're attracting, retaining and really developing people, investing, and so we've laid down performance management systems, robust succession planning, we've changed some benefits; we are just rolling out new leadership in program management training. And I think all of those things have been very well received by our workforce. I think they see the need for the changes. They are certainly, in many, many cases, personally benefiting from those changes and there is just an excitement in the potential of the company and where we can go from here and our new leaders have really brought new energy, new insight, new customer relations and so I think there is a little bit of a vibe on it being a good time to be at Engility.

Tobey Sommer

Thanks for that answer. What is your current expectation for shifting to kind of a organic growth and in the current environment with this budget outlook, and maybe a continuing resolution? How do we think about your recent book-to-bills and momentum translating into kind of what kind of organic growth? Thank you.

LynnDugle

Great. And it's difficult to say exactly what quarter you'll grow. What I'm looking at is the tightening up of fundamental business metrics, what's happening with my book-to-bill and my win rates? What's happening with my backlog? And all of those clearly point that we are going in the right direction and that we are making good progress. We've got a big half in second half 2017 on some adjudications that will come through.

So Wayne and I have made a commitment we'll keep a commitment on. We're not going to over promise and under-deliver. But we'll watch and see how we fare on those new business awards and -- but what we can say, what the facts say is when we came out of 2015 as a company, we had shrunk almost 12%, 2016, we cut that to about 7.5%. We are now at 4% and so what we've been talking about is 2017 is our year to do all of the basic rigor and discipline improvements, right, stabilize the organization and then use that as a launch pad for our organic growth.

Tobey Sommer

Could you comment also about what the dearth of political appointees and jobs is doing, if anything, any kind of impact that it's having on your submitted bids? And if you're seeing kind of that in the marketplace change. That the cadence or the pace at which those are being awarded and decided?

Lynn Dugle

Yes. The longer it goes, and -- you used the word dearth and the bigger that gets, it could have an impact. Normally the size of programs that we are competing on are not going high enough in the organization to be slowed by a lack of a Director or Deputy Director kind of structure. But as we pursue larger deals and -- if that doesn't turn around here and we start getting a quicker fill on jobs, it would definitely start, I think, impacting how the 2019 budget comes together, because you need a new team in to build that from the bottom up. But that would not be anything that would have any sort of near-term impact on Engility.

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Mark Jordan with Noble Capital Markets.

Mark Jordan

Good morning. A question for Wayne. In your guidance, you say is restructuring for the year is up $4 million. You had the first half $3.7 million of restructuring. One, could you talk about what was the restructuring activities in the first half? And secondly, the implication here is that you're pretty much finished with those activities and that therefore, on a -- the GAAP SG&A should come down to reflect that. Is that correct?

Wayne Rehberger

Yes. Good questions, Mark. First of all, the majority of the expenses around the restructuring have to do again with facility costs, facility buyouts and things as we bring that portfolio, optimize the portfolio and there was -- there is also certainly some severance costs in there as Lynn continues to shape the organization.

We estimate $4 million, that we -- but there's a -- as you said, there's a little headroom in there but not much. But that's one of the reasons we got away from trying to give guidance around adjusted numbers. There may be other changes we make here going forward, which would -- which could create some additional restructuring costs. I don't think it's very much, but I'm not going to say it's nothing at this point. But that's hard to predict because it's sort of, as you go along and make decisions about the organization there, there could be restructuring costs that come up.

Mark Jordan

Okay. Second question is around the business development process and I was -- wonder if you could talk about what you have done structurally to, as you termed, I think in your presentation, engage customers earlier in the capture process to identify opportunities and to again engage and work those opportunities before the RFPs come out? And can you give us a sense of what you have in that monitoring process?

Lynn Dugle

Right. Well, I think probably the first thing we did is that on all of our functional professionals, we've created homerooms in the company. So, all of our business development is consolidated. They are assigned to our business as full time bases. But they're homegrown within a business development function. That has given us a much, much better visibility for one and it also allows us to look at gaps.

So as we're running down what are some of the things that we do best? As far as capabilities, that we can then sweep that through that organization and say is there any white space and should we be taking these capabilities to either existing customers, because we don't provide that today or a near adjacent agency or directorate.

We've also put a lot of discipline and I guess, I'd say we've strengthened our backbone a bit on saying no. And so we really -- I won't bore you with the details, but a methodology that presses hard on do we know that customer? Operationally, day-to-day, can I explain what they do? How they do it? And why it's important? What's their strategy? How could we help them move? It's just an entire different question set on what we go after. I've talked a lot about not letting the law of large numbers, going after multiple things with low p wins, right?

So we've changed that and we really have a checklist on, do we have anything unique? And -- or are we one of many? And then having that guide us. And then, it just comes down to sleeves rolled up, lots of hard work, writing great proposals, getting that OB1 that solution in front of the customers well ahead of the RFI, not just the RFP, to make sure if what we could offer is of interest and that fits within their risk profile and budget.

Wayne Rehberger

If I could add just one thing, Mark, having been around here a few years. What I would suggest to you is that at some level of capture, we have organizational meetings with the executives going through the capture. And what I've seen, really since Lynn has gotten here now, we sit down and have discussions about captures that are 2, 2.5 years out. We're talking about how to position, who we're going to hire, who knows the customer, at 2, 2.5 years out. That wasn't the case 1.5 year ago. And I'm trying to give you a very simple explanation or a simple example. But that's very powerful in terms of when you have to take away work to grow. That's where you need to start.

Mark Jordan

Okay. A final question for me. Having a book-to-bill greater than one is obviously a very positive thing. But the other -- the negative side of growing the business is, what is the level of business or tasks that functionally end in that upcoming year? And is there any way that you have of sort of gauging for us what is the business that naturally is going away in, say, 2018 that needs to be replaced with wins through the balance of this year?

Wayne Rehberger

We talked about that, I think a little bit before. It obviously changes year-to-year, and I don't have an 2018 number off the top of my head. I think we've talked about somewhere around $200 million.

Lynn Dugle

It's about 10%, but we have it planned on year-over-year, but you have to replace that before you can then grow.

Mark Jordan

Okay. Thank you very much.

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Brian Ruttenbur with Drexel Hamilton.

Brian Ruttenbur

Yes. Thank you very much. Couple of questions. First of all, been a lot of new management. I know that this was hit on in a softball way to you guys earlier a bit. How much more? Are you guys done? Is there more coming, is -- the management changes over?

Lynn Dugle

Yes. And I would never be so bold to say management changes are over, because one of the things that's foundational for us that may also be a little bit different is, it's a performance organization. So it's a deliver, demonstrate you can grow, but when I mentioned getting from 7 to 3 business leads, I feel very good about the caliber of the talent, their ability to manage a growth organization. And so, I think at this point, we're substantially through that, not to say we wouldn't make some minor tweaks, just based on individual performance going forward.

Brian Ruttenbur

Okay. That's good. So in terms of bookings, you've had a good bookings quarter. You expect then to have even a better bookings quarter in the third quarter? And then, I have a follow-up to that.

Lynn Dugle

Yes. I think what we planned for every quarter is to be above one. It's always the timing, we had a couple of the larger ones that the client said, you'll have them the first week of July. We still haven't seen them. Now they are weeks away. So it's lumpy. You've heard me say that before, but I'm looking at our trailing 12 months, that's solid. That tells me, if something slips out of what we've got submitted, we're still -- and you'll hear me repeat this ad nauseam; the fundamentals continue to tighten, right? And the metrics are leading me to have confidence, right, that what we have invested on in the last 15, 16 months is paying dividends.

Brian Ruttenbur

Great. And then as -- just the last two is, on your guidance for the year, you are assuming a kind of 90-day CR but nothing much beyond that, much beyond Christmas? And then secondly, your rebids in 2018, I believe it's going to be a light year in terms of rebids, like 10% or 15% of your base up for....

Wayne Rehberger

That's right.

Lynn Dugle

And I think historically we've said 15% to 20%. It's kind of in the normal range. We'll be slightly below that. Again, the more perturbation in government agencies, regardless of whether it impacts, say, a certain award, when you go into a CR mode, it just seems like everything slows, so it will just be how do all contracts, big and small, get awarded. And I don't know. I don't -- I'm not a betting person to begin with, but could it go longer than the 90 days? I don't anticipate it, but I wouldn't bet against it, a lot of confusion on the Hill.

Wayne Rehberger

And you know Brian, that we -- we're projecting here sort of a percentage of recompetes, and that changes too, as we've been fortunate the government in many cases thinks we're doing a very good job at a reasonable price and we get extensions and so that number changes over the course of the year.

Brian Ruttenbur

Great. Thank you very much.

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Lucy Guo with Cowen & Company.

Lucy Guo

Good morning.

Lynn Dugle

Hi, Lucy.

Wayne Rehberger

Hi, Lucy.

Lucy Guo

Hi. Following up on Toby's question about organic growth. On Slide 10, you pointed out that second half will be flattish organically and -- versus Q2 as well on a quarterly basis. It seems to me that organic growth may have pushed out from the second half into 2018. Can you maybe frame the discussion around the fact that, yes you have a below-average recompete year but it's kind of concentrated in -- with your largest contract being recompeted? And the pace of how you think new work will ramp up into next year?

Lynn Dugle

Yes. And Lucy, what -- and probably if I talk to -- and if I don't cover everything you asked there, come back to me, there were a couple of points. You first asked about second half relative to first half. And we are saying flattish. Probably the biggest driver for us there is we have five less working days in the second half of the year. So we run at about $8 million a day, that's about $40 million and so that has some impact for us.

I mentioned earlier, we have some larger programs that we'll see adjudicated here second half, which could have an impact, whether they are protested or not protested, would have an impact. So it's a little bit tough to say, even upon a win, can we get anything into the year revenue-wise and at this point the longer -- the later in the year we get the less likely it is that we drive revenue there.

Lucy Guo

And can you talk about just pace of ramp up on new work that were awarded?

Lynn Dugle

Yes. I think in general, we've been making good progress. I think I've mentioned in the past on our largest Intel win that it was slower than expected and what we are experiencing is that when incumbents, this was a very large takeaway program, and when incumbents lose very large programs, as you might not imagine, they're not very enthused about transitioning the work.

And so depending on whether it's new work or takeaway work, always influences how quick we can ramp also it's the combination. You heard us talk about Q2 awards with the two largest being a combination of new and existing work and so then it's a matter of how quickly can we get our customers ready to transition off an old contract onto ours. And those are just some contributing factors based on the contract on how quickly we can ramp.

Lucy Guo

You also seem to be bidding on and potentially winning more NASA work. Can you maybe talk about where do you stand with the supercomputing bid? And you have bidded on and protesting on this NASA Mission Support work that Leidos was an incumbent on. They made a quick comment on their call. Can you just talk a little bit more about your NASA efforts?

Lynn Dugle

Yes. And NASA is obviously a very important customer to us. And if you go back, even just 2 years or 3 years, the amount of work we did at NASA was extremely small. We targeted NASA as a very good potential customer for us due to our space credentials. Having 50, 60 years, we went after that market. As this quarter showed, we are winning in that market some bigger deals. As far as the MSOC proposal, it wouldn't really be appropriate for me to comment on the details of that other than to say, we felt like we made the best offering for NASA and we'd like them take another look.

Wayne Rehberger

And we don't protest lightly and very -- not very often.

Lynn Dugle

I was going to say, I've been in the industry 35 years and I can count on one hand the times I've protested. That's not our natural bent. But in this case, we did and we are looking forward to getting another set of eyes and a review on that.

Lucy Guo

Great. One last question for Wayne. On free cash flow, you have lowered the CapEx forecast by $5 million. Are there any offsets elsewhere or do you feel more comfortable about your free cash outlook?

Wayne Rehberger

Yes. Lucy, we did lower the CapEx. This had to do with an accounting issue on how this $5 million was going to be used. We are actually -- have a contract. We are investing with the government in something. And it's going to end up being an ODC kind of run through the contract versus CapEx. So what happens is, cash flow goes down $5 million and -- from accounting standpoint, and CapEx goes down $5 million. So there's -- that offsets each other. So from a free cash flow to pay down debt situation, we're net neutral and we still think we're going to get $110 million this year.

Lucy Guo

Got it. Thanks very much.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from the line of Krishna Sinha with Vertical Research.

Krishna Sinha

Hi. Thanks for taking my call. In the past you have given us some metrics on large bids, I think $150 million or $200 million awards that you've won. Obviously, under your tenure you've won -- it used to be like one award that was that large, now it's like 7 or 8. Can you just give us some update on that metric? And then also on the $4.7 billion in bids outstanding, how many of those are larger contracts -- above $150 million?

Lynn Dugle

Yes. And -- but the whole -- the $4.7 billion, I couldn't give you the exact number and we don't want to overplay the over $200 million, over $100 million. If we consistently win $75 million bids, I am okay with that as well. But we are pursuing those things that are more technology capability driven, at a little bit higher rates. In the past we said we had eight submitted. I think in Q1, we lost one, we won two and we have one under protest. But I really want to kind of stay away from, I've gotten this many, at that amount, during this quarter because it can be choppy and so it's all going to be about when the customers get those RFPs out, that number might go up or down. I really look at it more in the aggregate. What's my pipeline coverage? If I need so much annual revenue, how much am I going after? And do those numbers make sense, versus quarter-by-quarter saying I've got 6 of a certain number.

Wayne Rehberger

We said we got a bid on $4 billion to $5 billion in new business every year and win our fair share to grow the business and that's what we're focused on.

Krishna Sinha

Yes. Fair enough. And then specifically on the DoD side. Scott Whatmough, you hired a couple of quarters ago, can you just talk about the progress there? It looks like you've won a couple of new awards on the DoD side. What inning are you in, in transforming that business and kind of what do you expect going into FY 2018 on, maybe increasing your win rate on that side?

Lynn Dugle

Well, it's certainly early days. Scott's actually been with us 4 months. So not a huge amount of time, but we've seen substantial progress. Scott has done everything from -- scrub brush the pipeline, in the proposal room, recruiting new people. He's now championing our products group, but we've got that folded under him as well. So, good progress, more talent coming in. We feel very confident that we know where we are in that business and it does look and we are right in the midst, as we set in early July, to start kind of financial planning and investment for 2018. But for us to grow the business, stabilize and then grow Engility that was a key focal point for us. And I feel good about the progress against that.

Krishna Sinha

Great. Thank you.

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Brian Kinstlinger with the Maxim Group.

Josh Seide

Hi, this is Josh Seide in for Brian. Thanks for taking the questions. Can you evaluate maybe the progress the company is making in transitioning from more of a lower cost provider to a higher value-added solutions provider? And how long you expect before that transition is more or less complete or at steady-state?

Lynn Dugle

I'd say it's complete. 99% of what we've bid over the last year been best value and so that's something we've hit early up and we've done some fundamental changes in what we offer, Cloud ASCEND being one of them. Using tools to power our [indiscernible] codifying our methodologies and so that's behind us. LPTA is in the rear-view mirror.

Josh Seide

Great. That's helpful. And then can, you provide the percentage of your awards this quarter that were for new or expanded work versus recompetes? And also do you have any meaningful awards in protest at this point? Thank you.

Lynn Dugle

Yes. We're about -- the new business piece of our bookings is around 25%, 30%. That number is up substantially from a year ago, very substantially. So we feel good about that. We have actually two items under protest. We had INSCOM training win that we...

Wayne Rehberger

We won twice.

Lynn Dugle

We won twice but it's protested again. And then, we mentioned the mission support contract out of NASA, the MSOC program. I guess I should mention, none of that is in our backlog.

Wayne Rehberger

Yes. Right. And just to clarify, we did not protest, we won that contract. Someone is protesting against us on the INSCOM.

Lynn Dugle

On the INSCOM.

Wayne Rehberger

MSOC, we did protest.

Josh Seide

Understood. Thank you.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from the line of Brett Hinchey with Apollo.

Brett Hinchey

Hi. Thanks for taking my question. From the revenue front, last quarter you mentioned a one-time impact from I think it's both a contract as well as some adjustments on fixed-priced contracts that led to some margin expansion. Is there any of this included off -- in your guidance for the second half of the year? Or is that kind of just a last quarter one-time impact?

Wayne Rehberger

Are you speaking -- can I clarify, are you speaking of the fact that we had some positive results on some contracts, some write-ups and closeouts and things. Are you asking me if there is any of that in my guidance for the second half?

Brett Hinchey

Exactly, yes.

Wayne Rehberger

Yes, no. No, there is not. Those things happen again in a lumpy manner. We don't rely on that when we're given guidance because if it doesn't happen, it's a negative. So we are working hard like we said at the contract level. Again, the rigor that I think Lynn has brought to the company has been helpful in that regard, working our way out of some contracts that aren't as profitable. Making sure that when we have news it's good news around contract write-ups, not write-downs. So net-net I think, I feel good about that, but we don't have that included in our guidance.

Brett Hinchey

Great. And then just -- a last question is on back to the kind of organic revenue growth assumption. You had previously mentioned in March, you said kind of sequential revenue increases throughout the year. I think you touched upon the year over -- what's kind driving the year-over-year lack of organic growth, just more in Q3 and Q4 versus Q2. What's kind of driving the flat revenue in those two quarters versus Q2 relative to the previous assumption of kind of sequential growth improving throughout the year? Thank you.

Lynn Dugle

Yes. And what we've got really is -- and we've talked about it before on our defense and FedCiv businesses. We still see the shrinkage there. And we've got our space and intel businesses growing, right?. And so what we've got to do is get that mix rate to where all businesses are growing or stable. A lot of that is going to be based on awards. So we are building our ability to do that. And now we just have to win more than our fair share -- or our fair share. So, right now we are saying flat second half over first half. I mentioned the working days and so we'll see. We'll just have to see how these awards come through on the back half of the year and then how quickly we can start and get ramped up.

Brett Hinchey

Great. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And that is all the time we have for questions for today. I'd like to turn the conference back over to Dave Spille for closing remarks.

Dave Spille

Thank you for joining us today. If you have any questions please don't hesitate to give me a call. We look forward to seeing many of you over the coming weeks. And with that, we'll end today's call. Have a great day.

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for your participation in today's conference. This does conclude the program and you may now disconnect. Everyone have a great day.

