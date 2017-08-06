Alcentra Capital's (ABDC) CEO Paul Echausse on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC)

Q2 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call

August 4, 2017, 10:00 AM ET

Executives

David Scopelliti - SVP

Ellida McMillan - Principal Financial Officer, CAO, Treasurer & Secretary

Paul Echausse - CEO, President & Director

Analysts

Allison Taylor - Oppenheimer

Paul Johnson - KBW

Lisa Thompson - Zacks Investment

Arren Cyganovich - D.A. Davidson

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Alcentra Capital Corporation Q2 2017 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

I would now like to introduce your host for today's conference, Ms Ellida McMillan. Ma'am, you may begin.

Ellida McMillan

Thank you, Bruce. Good morning, and welcome, everyone, to Alcentra Capital Corporation's second quarter 2017 earnings call. I'm joined this morning by David Scopelliti and Paul Echausse.

Before we begin, I would like you to note this call is being recorded, replay information is included in our July 31 press release, and will be posted on the Investor Relations section of Alcentra Capital Corporation's website, which can be found at www.alcentracapital.com. Please note that this call is a property of Alcentra Capital Corporation. Any unauthorized rebroadcast of this call in any form is strictly prohibited. Today's call may include forward-looking statements and projections.

We ask that you refer to our filings with the SEC for important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements and projections. We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements unless required by law. To obtain copies of our SEC filings, please visit our website or call Investor Relations at 212 922-8240.

The format for today's call is as follows; Paul will provide an overview of our results, I will summarize the financials, and David will discuss the portfolio, followed by Q&A.

I will now turn the call over to Paul Echausse.

Paul Echausse

Thank you, Ellida, and welcome, everyone, to Alcentra Capital Corporation's Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call. We are pleased to report quarterly results for the June 2017 period of $4.8 million of net investment income or $0.36 per weighted average share outstanding. The company paid a regular dividend for the June quarter of $0.34 per share on July 6 to shareholders of record of June 30.

With regards to dividends, I'll note that our board has authorized the payment of a third quarter dividend of $0.34 per share to be paid October 5, 2017, to shareholders of record of September 30, 2017.

For the June quarter end, the weighted average yield on our debt portfolio was 11.6%, which is relatively flat from the first quarter. The weighted average leverage in the debt portfolio is relatively flat as well on a quarter-over-quarter basis at approximately 3.7x EBITDA.

I would ask people to refer to our investor presentation, which is located on our website for more details on the portfolio. Portfolio does continue to shift more towards senior secured unit tranche investments, and as such, our first dollar of attachment analysis has been shifting steadily in this direction as well.

On a year-over-year basis, if you looked at June of last year, 32% of the portfolio had a first dollar of attachment between 0x EBITDA and 1x EBITDA. And year later, reflecting the June 2017 quarter, this measurement is now approximately 44% of the portfolio.

Unfortunately, we did add a new name to our nonaccrual list in the second quarter, My Alarm Center. David will be talking about it later in the presentation. The aforementioned notwithstanding, we did write-up 9 portfolio companies this quarter, and we would expect to see continued improvement in select portfolio companies throughout the rest of the year.

I will now turn the call over to our Chief Financial Officer, Ellida McMillan, to discuss our financials in more detail

Ellida McMillan

Thank you, Paul.

For the 3 months ended June 30, 2017, total investment income was $8.3 million, a decrease of $2.3 million over the $10.6 million of total investment income for the 3 months ended June 30, 2016. This decrease was primarily attributable to a $1.7 million decrease in prepayment penalties and a shift in timing of the closing of new deals relative to repayments. Interest and PIK income comprised $7.7 million and other income was $0.6 million.

For 3 months ended June 30, 2017, total net expenses were $3.5 million after a $169,000 waiver in management fees. Interest and financing expenses for the quarter was $1.8 million and the base management fee was $1.1 million after the aforementioned waiver. There was no income-based incentive fee for the 3 months ended June 30, 2017, and professional fees and other G&A totaled $0.5 million for the first quarter.

Net investment income as mentioned for the 3 months ended was $4.8 million or $0.36 per share per weighted average shares outstanding of 13.6 million. During the 3 months ended June 30, we recorded a net realized gain on investments of $30,000 and we recorded net change in unrealized depreciation from portfolio investments of $9.9 million, attributable largely to net unrealized depreciation on My Alarm Center, previously mentioned.

As a result of these events, our net decrease in net assets resulting from operations was $5.2 million. As of June 30, Alcentra had $3.8 million in cash and cash equivalents, $35.1 million of borrowings outstanding on our $135 million senior secured revolving credit facility and $55 million outstanding of Alcentra Capital InterNotes. Our net asset value per share was $12.73 at quarter-end.

I'll now turn the call to David Scopelliti to discuss the portfolio and investment activities

David Scopelliti

Good morning, everyone.

As of June 30, the fair value of our portfolio totaled $271.4 million and consisted of 30 portfolio companies. The average portfolio investment on a cost basis was $10.0 million and equity constituted approximately 8.8% of the portfolio, which is down from 29% at the time of the IPO.

During the second quarter, we deployed a $11.4 million in debt and equity investments and received proceeds from repayments on investments of $14.5 million. As of June 30, 2017, the weighted average yield on our debt investments was 11.6%, which is relatively flat from the prior quarter.

Our average portfolio company investment at cost was approximately $10 million, which is a little higher than it's been over the past few quarters and there are 2 nonaccrual loans in the portfolio, Show Media and My Alarm Center, LLC. The investment portfolio continues to be diversified by industry, with health care back as our largest share of the portfolio at approximately 17%, while industrial services is our second largest exposure at 12%.

Second quarter 2017 investment activity included the following add-on investments and refinancings. We led and agented a $72 million refinancing of LRI Holdings, in which we funded an incremental $7.4 million as part of an acquisition. $3.6 million was added to NTI Holdings, LLC to support an acquisition as well. Black Diamond received approximately $300,000 in additional secondly lien notes, and My Alarm Center, LLC received an additional $300,000 in April to continue a restructuring process.

As it relates to My Alarm Center, on July 14, 2017, as part of the recapitalization and change of control transaction, My Alarm Center, we invested an additional $1.9 million into new securities pari-passu with the company's new owners, funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management LP, and converted our existing debt into various classes of equity securities.

Our decision to invest an additional $1.9 million in My Alarm was made with the view that with the new owner and a recapitalized balance sheet, we would not only be able to realize an appropriate return on this new investment, but also recoup some of the original portion of our original debt investment, which now has been converted to various equity securities.

Ellida?

Ellida McMillan

Bruce, I believe we can now open the line for Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And our first question comes from Allison Taylor from Oppenheimer.

Allison Taylor

So you talk about, in the press release, you guys talk about the 2 other loan categories, automotive business services, which is probably GST and then for profit education having write-downs on the quarter. Are those formally on your credit watch list or were those markdowns related to something else? Could you guys walk through that a little bit?

Paul Echausse

Sure. In return -- in respect to those 2 investments, we took some write-downs this quarter. And we're working with each of those businesses on some business and credit-related matters.

Allison Taylor

And then, I noticed you waived about $160,000 to $170,000 of management fees this quarter, but kind of there wasn't any text or any explanation around it. Would you guys kind of walk us through some of your thinking on that, what was kind of going on there?

Paul Echausse

Sure. The adviser decided in order to increase the net income and the dividends payable to shareholders to waive that approximately $169,000 of its management fee in order to support the distributions.

Operator

And our next question comes from the line of Paul Johnson from KBW.

Paul Johnson

My first question was just, if you guys could give any color around maybe just the interest income level for the quarter. I mean, obviously, I know we lost My Alarm Center, so that's probably one of the drivers. But net repayments were only $3.1 million, leverage is down a little bit, but the interest dropped like around 10%. Was this kind of sort of due to timing or is it all attributable to My Alarm Center, anything there would be helpful?

Ellida McMillan

Yes, I think it's both, the My Alarm Center drop and it's also the timing of deals and we also have large prepayments in the same quarter last year, which we did not have this quarter. So take all those things together that really accounts for the drop in the income for this particular period.

Paul Echausse

When compared to last year.

Ellida McMillan

Right.

Paul Echausse

From the same period of last year.

Paul Johnson

My second question would be as you guys sort of move through your management transition, is there anything that you guys were doing and examining as part of your sort of internal credit process? I'm just wondering if you guys are potentially looking at many making any changes there, just because over the last 2 years we've experienced quite a bit of write-downs in the portfolio. So I'm just curious if you guys are taking a look at anything like that?

Paul Echausse

Well, I think with the comments that we've made over the previous quarters in regards to keeping the portfolio and moving the portfolio up in terms of first dollar attachment, I think we will continue to have a diversified portfolio as it relates to senior securities, second lien mezzanine securities. But we are focused on moving up the balance sheet. We are in the later stages of credit cycle despite the fact that there is continued economic growth. We're mindful of where we are in the credit cycle.

So we haven't changed the investment process. We are still sourcing a wide variety of investment securities, and we're trying to pick the very best risk return for where we are both on the credit cycle and, certainly, where each of those prospective investments might be within their own industry cycles as well.

Paul Johnson

And then my last question was just -- maybe just to kind of get your general thoughts around the competition in the lower middle market. We've obviously seen spread compression. There is obviously no shortage of funds available from sponsors. Is spread compression still a factor? Is it starting to abate? And, I guess, my other question to that would also be are you -- by any chance are you're seeing LIBOR starting to offset this by any chance?

Paul Echausse

So maybe I'll address the last part of the question first. Certainly, with the rise in LIBOR, we're seeing where we have floating-rate securities, we're seeing companies paying more interest income.

As LIBOR goes above 100 basis points floors, which are I think, have been pretty standard in the industry over the last couple of years. As it relates to the first part of your question, in terms of spread compression and competition, the market's always been very competitive.

There has been a lot of capital that has come into the middle market and, certainly, into the lower middle market. I think the benefits that we have is this business has been around Alcentra and Bank of New York since 1998. And those borrowers, private equity sponsors, management teams who look to lenders to show up to closing, I think is very important.

So relationships, I think, can trump and do trump pricing, not always. But certainly, I think that is a big factor. So I think as we look at our pipeline of investments and what we close this year, in particular, most of those have been relationship driven.

Operator

And our next question comes from Lisa Thompson from Zacks Investment.

Lisa Thompson

Could you just talk a little bit about Express Global and Black Diamond, who were on the watch list last quarter. So little bit on what's going on and whether things are playing out as you expected?

Paul Echausse

I think, without getting into any necessary portfolio company details. We're working and we've been working with both of those management teams and all the various constituents. And I think both are while on the watch list are expecting and performing as we've expected over the last couple of quarters.

Lisa Thompson

And is there anything that you could just generally say about My Alarm Center, as to why you think it's going to be fixed or...

Paul Echausse

I think, as we discussed in the press release, I think with a new owner and a recapitalized balance sheets, I think those 2 factors should benefit the company, as it continues to grow its business. So I think those are the 2 primary factors, which we took into consideration amongst some others, which again that we've looked at when we made our new investment decision of $1.9 million.

I don't think we would have made a new investment had we not believed that there was the ability of the company to continue to grow and prosper. But frankly, just needed a few things changed.

Operator

And our next question comes from Arren Cyganovich from D.A. Davidson.

Arren Cyganovich

I apologize, I hopped on a little late in the call so I missed some of the opening commentary. But in the press release, it mentioned that there was some investments that may have got pushed into third quarter. Can you put any size around that? Do you expect to have a kind of net growth in the third quarter and investment activity, particularly since you just recently raised equity?

Paul Echausse

Sure. There was approximately $35 million of new investments that we had expected to close in the second quarter. And in a couple of cases, as we proceeded through documentation and final due diligence, whether it was prospective buyers of those companies or even our own due diligence, there was some issues that came up and we decided and other folks that we were supporting in terms of buying those companies, we decided not to pursue those investments.

So those investments did not happen, we had expected them to happen, and we're on track I think to for the quarter. And we have I'll say a robust pipeline of other investments that we're currently pursuing and they are in the middle of due diligence.

Arren Cyganovich

So in terms of the near term, because typically your third quarter is kind of a slower seasonal quarter for the industry, do you expect to actually close a decent amount in the third quarter?

Paul Echausse

Well, I think you're correct in saying the third quarter can be a little slower. I think we're actually pretty active right now as is a variety of other players and competitors that we see in the marketplace. So I think we're going to have a very busy summer.

Arren Cyganovich

And then with Black Diamond. When I look at the 10Q, there is the couple of securities that are listed as non-income producing and I just curious as to why that is listed that way and not on nonaccrual status?

Ellida McMillan

They were restructured for just different coupon levels at various stages, and they were all based on grids, if you can call it that, performance grids. So it was part of the original restructuring, I guess, that was done, I want to say in 2016, when we have a new notes, the new C tranche notes come out that were the coupon paying notes.

So it's not accrual, because they're not paying. There was no -- the way the restructuring was done there wasn't anything associated with that at the time and based on performance it will come back.

Paul Echausse

We expect it to come back.

Ellida McMillan

We expect it to come back. Yes, absolutely.

Arren Cyganovich

And I'm sorry, just, too, on the watch list. How many companies do you have currently on your watch list?

Paul Echausse

There are six companies on the watch list right now.

Arren Cyganovich

So that's the GST, auto, other, there's the southern, Black Diamond, and who are the others?

Paul Echausse

XGS, Kinesis and My Alarm, we continued to have it on there. Obviously, we just have a new owner, and we noted in the subsequent if any footnote. There was recapitalization transaction that occurred on July 14, and we'll keep it on the watch list certainly for another quarter or 2, and we'll continue to monitor the performance of that business.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And at this time I'm showing no further questions.

Paul Echausse

Thank you, everybody, for joining the call today, and we look forward to speaking with everybody next quarter.

Ellida McMillan

Thank you.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for your participation in today's conference. This does conclude the program. And you may all disconnect. Everyone, have a great day.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.