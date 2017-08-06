Why Is DryShips Not Paying Off Its Debt?

With a rise in capital of $700 million, debt should have gone down, but instead has gone up.

The company still has $32.9M worth of shares to be sold in the coming days.

This week alone the company has sold $8.5 million worth of the shares (6.43 million new shares).

Source: Tradingview

Investment Thesis

DryShips (DRYS) stock has been trading sideways for a few days, although that doesn’t mean it will trade sideways forever. The massive supply of new shares will decrease the demand and share prices will fall accordingly. With further planned share dilution ahead, one more reverse split is unavoidable and stocks will collapse once again.

Plenty of Cash on hand but Debt has Increased - why?

The debt financing entity Sifnos is owned by the CEO and family. In order to gain massive voting rights and/or receive millions of common shares at the discounted price, on March 18, 2016, the company exchanged its $8.75 million debt for 100,000,000 (presplit) Series B preferred shares.

On November 17, 2016, the company said that they would pay off debt by using equity financing (Kalani deal).

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the sale of the offered securities for general corporate purposes and/or to repay indebtedness under one or more of our existing credit facilities and/or to repay indebtedness incurred under the Revolving Facility with Sifnos Shareholders Inc., an entity controlled by our Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. George Economou, although the Company has no present agreements to do so.

In reality however, the debt has increased, and it seems they are purposely not paying it off. On January 3, 2017, the CEO’s private company Sifnos extended the loan up to $200 million. Interestingly, the CEO’s private company has the ability to participate in realized asset value increases of the collateral based on a fixed percentage of 30%. On top of this, the CEO’s private company charges interest rate of Libor plus 5.5%.

Source: Created by Author

Kalani Update as of August 4, 2017

The company provided investors an update on round 4 of the Kalani share dilution. Out of $226.4 million, the company has collected $193.5 million so far. With the remaining $32.9 million still to be collected, a record 9th reverse split is unavoidable.

Between the date of the Purchase Agreement, April 3, 2017, and August 4, 2017, the Company has sold an aggregate 31,349,650 Shares to the Investor at an average price of approximately $6.17 per share. The aggregate gross purchase price for these Shares was approximately $193.5 million. The Company's estimated aggregate net proceeds from the sale of these Shares is approximately $191.6 million, after deducting estimated aggregate offering expenses. Following the settlement for all of such Shares sold as of the date hereof, the Company will have a total of 31,547,436 shares of common stock outstanding. As of the date hereof, up to $32.9 million of the Shares is remaining that the Company may sell pursuant to the Purchase Agreement.

This week alone the company issued $8.5 million worth of shares (6.43 million new shares); this translates to about $2 million worth of new shares per day. Dryships has failed to work in the best interests of their shareholders, which means that they have breached their fiduciary duty. Non-stop share dilution continues to leave new investors holding the bag, and new investors / day traders continue to suffer massive losses on a regular basis.

Conclusion

So far, the company has raised about $700 million from the general public, so they should have been able to pay their $200 million debt off easily. It is safe to conclude that the company is purposely not paying off its debt, so that the CEO can gain control of the company through exchange of debt for the preferred stock and/or convert debt into common stock at the discounted price. This benefits the CEO/family’s private companies while DRYS’ investors suffer.

With the massive dilution not over yet, it is extremely risky to day trading DRYS.

Note: On March 28, 2017, George Economou's other company Ocean RIG UDW Inc. (ORIG) filed for Chapter 15 bankruptcy protection in the U.S. court.

