One Of The Best High-Yield, Monthly Dividend Stocks In The World Just Keeps Getting Better

That being said, there are a few risks to keep in mind before risking your hard earned money.

However, MAIN has proven itself capable of strong growth in any economic/interest rate environment, making it the only SWAN BDC.

The latest quarter shows that Main Street's growth engine continues to fire on all cylinders despite the aging business cycle.

Its well tenured conservative management team, low cost structure, and proven ability to generate industry-leading shareholder value have made it the gold standard of the BDC industry.

Main Street Capital has long been a Wall Street darling and a favorite among monthly dividend investors, and for good reason.

It's no secret that I love Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN), which I consider hands down the gold standard of BDCs. In fact, I consider it the only sleep-well-at-night, or SWAN, stock in the industry.

Let's take a look at the three biggest reasons why MAIN is not just an excellent long-term high-yield, monthly income generator but a true "buy and hold forever" dividend growth stock even at today's near record high share price.

Business Cycle Be Darned...Main Street Growth Engine Continues To Fire On All Cylinders

Metric Q2 2016 Q2 2017 YoY Change Revenue $42.9 million $50.3 million 17.2% Net Investment Income $27.7 million $32.7 million 18.2% Distributable Net Investment Income $29.9 million $35.5 million 18.7% Shares Outstanding 51.4 million 56.2 million 9.2% NAV/Share $21.11 $22.62 7.2% DNII/Share $0.58 $0.63 8.6% Forward Quarterly Dividend $0.54 $0.555 2.8% Dividend Payout Ratio 93.1% 88.1% -5.4%

Source: Earnings Release

Main Street's latest quarter was nothing short of spectacular, with strong top and bottom line growth, especially in its all important distributable net interest income or DNII/share, which is what funds the dividend.

This allowed management to raise its regular dividend by 2.8% while overshooting its minimum legal payout ratio of 90%.

Remember that BDCs must by law pay out 90% of taxable net income as unqualified dividends, meaning that their payout ratios are naturally high. However, with Main Street's ratio now slightly below this optimal level, it's likely that we'll continue to see either faster dividend growth going forward or increase in special dividends.

The key to this quarter's success was management's closing on $106.5 million in new net investments, representing a 5.8% increase in its total portfolio.

Metric Lower Middle Market Middle Market Private Loan Total Number Of Investments 75 68 49 192 Fair Value $932.1 million $624.1 million $379.8 million $1.936 billion % Of Portfolio 48.1% 32.2% 19.6% 100% Weighted Average Yield 12.0% 8.8% 9.5% 10.5%

Source: Earnings Release

The large amount of new loans resulted in an 80% increase in fee income, though regular interest income grew impressively as well.

Meanwhile dividends from the company's equity stakes continued to increase and made up 22.8% of DNII this quarter.

Part of what separates Main Street from its BDC rivals is that management is far more willing to take equity stakes in lower middle market companies, with the average stake representing 37% ownership.

And thanks to strong underwriting and investment skill, the capital gains from such investments have helped Main Street make its semi-annual special dividends permanent.

In fact, Main Street's capital allocation skill is so great that only five of its loans are in nonaccrual status, representing just 2.6% of its invested capital.

Meanwhile the total loan portfolio is worth 105% of what management invested, indicating that Main Street continues to generate solid shareholder wealth through its lending and investment practices.

World-Class Management Team And Shareholder-Friendly Structure Make All The Difference

The BDC industry is notoriously difficult to do well in over the long term, because most BDCs are externally managed, and thus have higher operating expenses, and a harder time growing NAV, NII, and dividends over time.

Source: Main Street Capital Investor Presentation

Main Street is one of the few internally managed BDCs, meaning that management is directly employed by the company rather than being a third-party asset manager, whose fees are tied to assets under management.

This helps give Main Street a major competitive advantage in several ways.

First, the lower costs mean more cash in shareholder pockets, which can add up to 61% increased NAV value over 20 years.

It also means an easier time growing dividends and NAV over time, especially thanks to management's conservative lending standards.

Main Street Capital Lower Middle Market Portfolio

For example, its LMM portfolio, which represents the smallest and riskiest companies it invests in, is almost exclusively 1st lien secured debt, meaning that Main Street is first in line to collect on assets in the event of a client bankruptcy.

In addition, Main Street has an advantage of not needing to reach for yield by making higher risk, and thus higher yielding loans, courtesy of its industry leading low cost of capital.

Source Of Capital Capital Weighting Cost Of Capital Retained NII 11.9% 0% Debt 33.5% 4.24% Equity 54.6% 6.29% Weighted Average Cost Of Capital 100% 4.85% Weighted Portfolio Yield NA 10.5%

The reason this is such a boon to Main Street investors is that a low cost of capital allows the BDC to focus on higher-quality and lower risk loans, which means a safer income stream (and dividend) come the next economic downturn.

The key to the low cost of capital is twofold.

First, Main Street has one of the strongest balance sheets in the industry with very low leverage ratios and a very high and steadily increasing interest coverage ratio.

This allows Main Street to have one of the few investment grade credit ratings (BBB) in the industry and allows it to borrow very inexpensively.

Meanwhile, the long track record of successful NAV, DNII, and dividend growth has made Main Street a Wall Street darling, vastly outperforming not just its BDC peers since its IPO but also the market in general.

That strong share price premium, which is very well earned, means that Main Street is able to literally print money, because of its high premium to NAV.



Specifically, Main Street's long-term track record of shares trading above NAV means every new share it issues (to raise growth capital) is automatically accretive to NAV/share.

In fact, at current prices, Main Street's ATM (at-the-market) program is selling $1 in assets for $1.74, which provides the BDC with literally free money to put to work on behalf of existing shareholders.

In fact in the past quarter, 20.5% of NAV growth was due to new share issuances. Of course, some people will be critical of this, arguing that NAV growth due to share issuances isn't "real".

However, remember that the reason that Main Street shares trade at a premium is because of management's excellent record of long-term value creation through the industry's best lending and investment practices.

In other words, that "free money" it's minting isn't just sitting idly on its balance sheet, but rather is being invested into quality, income producing assets at some of the industry's most profitable rates.

That in turn bodes very well for Main Street's future dividend outlook.

A Superb Growth Runway With No End In Sight

Company Forward Yield (Regular/Special Dividend Included) Payout Ratio 10 Year Projected Dividend Growth 10 Year Potential Annual Total Return Main Street Capital 5.7%/7.1% 88.1% 3% to 4% 8.7% to 11.1% S&P 500 1.9% 39.5% 5.9% 9.1%

Sources: Earnings Release, GuruFocus, Fast Graphs, FactSet Research, Multpl.com, Moneychimp.com

At the end of the day the only thing that matters to income investors is the payout profile. Specifically a company's yield, dividend safety, and long-term growth prospects.

While true that Main Street has one of the industry's lowest yields, the current 7.1% yield is still 250% greater than what the market is offering.

And with a payout ratio that's literally as good as BDCs are capable of generating, and a fortress like balance sheet, Main Street's dividend is rock solid and among the safest in the industry.

Meanwhile, management's continued ability to aggressively invest in new loans and investments at highly favorable terms means that Main Street is likely to continue to be one of the few BDCs with a growing payout over time.

Better yet? Main Street's growth runway isn't just paved with new loans, but also two other potential growth catalysts.

The first is the BDC's positive interest rate sensitivity.

While there are other BDCs with greater proportions of floating rate loans/fixed rate borrowing, Main Street still expects to see its NII/share to rise by about 11% should the Fed make good on its plan to raise interest rates to 3% by the end of 2019.

However, a far bigger potential growth catalyst for Main Street is its asset management business.

Specifically Main Street's impressive skill has allowed it to create a subsidiary that manages $1.1 billion for the HMS income fund, a non-listed BDC. Main Street gets a fee of 1% of assets under management as well as 10% of NII growth above a set hurdle rate, meaning that essentially Main Street investors are benefiting from owning a hedge fund whose operating costs are already covered by existing overhead.

In the most recent quarter, this business generated $2.4 million in NII, representing 8.7% of the BDC's total net income. Over time, as assets under management grow and Main Street earns its outside investors solid long-term returns, that figure is likely to grow quickly and further fuel strong and steady dividend growth and capital gains.

Valuation: Believe It Or Not Main Street Is Still Undervalued

Over the past year, Main Street Capital has far outperformed both its BDC rivals and the S&P 500. So naturally many investors are worried that with shares now trading near all-time highs, the stock is overvalued.

P/NAV Historical P/NAV Yield Historical Yield 1.74 1.40 5.7%/7.1% 6.8%

Source: GuruFocus

That's understandable given that the price/NAV, the most objective measure of intrinsic value, is much higher than both the industry median of 1.01 as well as the BDC's own historical norm of 1.40.

Similarly, if you only consider the regular dividend, then the current yield of 5.7% is far below what Main Street has usually offered.

However, when we take a longer-term (20 year) outlook, using a discounted dividend growth model, which tells us the present value of Main Street's future dividends (discounted at the market's historical 9.1% total return since 1871), then things look very different.

Forward Dividend 10 Year Projected Dividend Growth Fair Value Estimate Growth Baked Into Current Price Margin Of Safety $2.77 3.0% (conservative case) $54.48 -7.2% 28% 3.5% (likely case) $55.56 29% 4.0% (bullish case) $56.68 31%

Sources: Earnings Presentation, GuruFocus

That's because shares are currently pricing in a ridiculously pessimistic dividend growth expectation, one that sees Main Street's payout declining by 53% in the next decade.

Don't get me wrong, I'm not saying that Main Street won't experience strong pullbacks from time to time as all stocks do. That being said, studies show that market timing is generally a terrible idea and so I am a big proponent of buying Grade A dividend stocks whenever the margin of safety is this great.

That's especially true given the BDC's impressive track record over an entire business cycle which is why I am very confident that Main Street will easily beat this negative dividend hurdle rate and continue generating market-beating total returns in the coming years and decades.

All of which means that Main Street Capital remains a strong buy for both new investors looking to initiate an initial position as well as current shareholders looking to add to existing ones as long as your time horizon is long enough.

Risks To Keep In Mind

There are three main risks to keep in mind before investing in Main Street.

First, the entire industry faces ongoing challenges in terms of increased competition resulting in declining portfolio yields. This is partially due to the low barrier to entry in which anyone who can raise sufficient capital can hang a BDC shingle and start making loans.

And if banking deregulation does come to pass, then we could see larger institutions enter the industry, resulting in even further yield compression. This could make it harder for Main Street to continue finding large enough investment volumes to keep its growth from slowing.

This is especially true given that management has historically been unwilling to sacrifice quality for quantity, and is highly selective about what companies it lends to or invests in.

Next, keep in mind that during the next recession, all BDCs will experience greater loan losses, as well as decreased dividends and capital gains from equity investments.

Source: Motley Fool

That means that Main Street is likely to have to reduce or even eliminate its special dividend, which will only further aggravate its short-term share price decline.

Finally, be aware that Main Street shares have slightly above average volatility, with a long-term beta of 1.07. That means that, from time to time, shares can experience strong draw downs, of about 20% to 30%.

While this isn't a concern for long-term investors (7+ year time horizon), or those whose portfolios are large enough to fund retirement purely with secure dividends, for those living off the 4% rule, it is indeed a very valid concern.

A good way to minimize this risk if you do follow this strategy is to keep the next year's income in a low risk emergency fund. This can act as a safety buffer to allow you to avoid being a forced seller during a strong downturn.

Bottom Line: If You Love Monthly Dividend Stocks And Don't Own Main Street Capital You're Doing It Wrong

Please don't misunderstand me, I'm not saying that MAIN Street is going to be a guaranteed winner in the short- to medium-term. After all, with the stock market now nine months overdue for a correction, its share price could easily pull back in the coming quarters.

That being said, given the BDC's ongoing strong growth, industry best management team, and proven track record of surviving even the most extreme economic downturns, Main Street Capital remains the single highest-quality BDC you can own.

Which is why despite shares being near all-time highs, the company's excellent payout profile and total return potential mean it's still a high-yield, monthly dividend stock worth buying today.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MAIN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.