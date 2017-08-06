Lonestar Resources: Midnight Fantasy

High debt companies are typically not treated well by the market. So this company needs some excellent results and dramatic cash flow increases to reassure the market.

It looks like the capital budget will have to be financed with debt so future operational results had better be fantastic.

Just exactly how is Lonestar Resources (LONE) going to finance its grandiose plans? The company has been spending money like it owns the United States mints. Writeoffs show more misfires than hits and now there is a capital budget with only a minuscule amount of cash left. About the only way left to improve the current capital structure is a series of well focused home runs. Clearly, the capital budget will have to be financed with debt until cash flow increases substantially. Those home runs had better happen soon because the market is losing patience.

Source: Lonestar Resources Second Quarter, 2017, Press Release, August 4, 2017

Cash flow before changes is operating assets and liabilities is $2.346 million for the current quarter. But last year it was $9.258 million for the same quarter. So cash flow managed to decrease in the three month period despite some avowed progress. Even the six month comparison shows a boost from the accounts payable balance in the current year. That could mean vendors are getting upset as they get paid more slowly. For a company with over $267 million in debt and preferred stock with a book value of $73 million that cash flow is ridiculously small. In fact, there is no way to make the six month cash flow look adequate at the current time.

Now some of this is due to one time acquisition costs noted in the press release.

Source: Lonestar Resources Second Quarter, 2017, Press Release, August 4, 2017

That is quite a lot of exceptions for the market to handle. Usually when something like this happens, articles bearing tabloid type headlines appear to grab the market's attention. The real story is just too difficult to explain in today's soundbite oriented media. So any unrealized potential has to become realized potential fast.

The average neutral observer can count more than $30 million of one time expenses from the past and the present that add to the latest acquisition costs. A previous article documented how management "wiped out" the equity raise last winter. Now management eliminated about one-third of the new mezzanine equity raised for the latest acquisition through all these one-time items. Depending upon how one wants to count these cash and non-cash charges, the total of these items is nearing $100 million which is a fantastically high amount for a small company. So the problems were obviously more than management ever publicly disclosed. Now it would help if management happened to state they were near the end of these kind of charges because debt is climbing, but cash flow and equity are not. Anyone still wondering why the stock is not climbing?

Lonestar Resources Eagle Ford Acquisition Presentation May 30,2017

For the acquisition shown above and other legitimate reasons management raised about $78 million (cost shown on cash flow statement) in preferred stock and increased debt about $57 million while that cash flow decreased. The big problem with the presentation is that now stockholders equity has been reported significantly below the slide shown above due to the writeoffs and charges shown before. Debt increased more than shown on the slide. On top of that, the production for the third quarter is not forecast to be far above the production shown on the slide as "pro forma". That is a very scary combination for Mr. Market.

So this company may be entering its own debt spiral that it cannot get out of. Even the preferred stock offering may not help the situation much. Management has stated that the increase in production will accelerate during the second half of the year. It has to or there will not be a company. Banks will not allow the borrowing to go on for long without showing some major operational improvements. This company is very expensively priced because the production is low while there is considerable debt and preferred stock ahead of the common shareholders. So things will need to change quickly before debt and leverage consume the company.

Source: Lonestar Resources Second Quarter, 2017, Press Release, August 4, 2017

I tried to summarize the quotes of the legitimate successes in one place above. Some may argue that not enough time has passed since the acquisition and acquisition charges (and related strategy change writeoffs) are to be expected. Fair enough. But even in that context, the debt climb and leverage increase are alarming. The successes shown above in the press release are a good start. But those successes must lead to substantial and material cash flow improvement before the market reprices this stock.

For those who read Raw Energy's "Bottom Of The Barrel" club articles. The high debt companies as a group are treated very poorly by the market and this company is no exception. The market usually demands high cash flow and unusually good profitability to cancel leverage. Right now this management only has future promises. The realization of those promises has been a long time coming and the market is losing patience.

So on Monday, during the conference call, investors need to pressure management very hard on the outcome of the acquisitions results. A rough cash flow forecast is very desperately needed to reassure the market or the after effects of the conference call could be very rough. Managements are usually loathe to talk about cash flow. Usually it is because this is the area that consistently falls short. But a solid discussion is desperately needed along with some very good future operational results. Otherwise this stock is only headed in one direction for the time being and most shareholders are not going to like that direction.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.