DryShips Inc. - Curveball

The equity issuance surprised to the low side given the very heavy trading volume during the week and probably explains why the stock traded up for the week.

DryShips Inc (DRYS) filed a 6-K on Friday August 4th updating its issuance of common stock. Due to very heavy trading volume that exceeded 110 million shares for the week, my expectations for equity issuance for the week ended August 4th was approximately $14 million as discussed in an article titled "Heavy Volume. Heavy Issuance." Pitching a complete curveball, DRYS opted not to take advantage of the heavy volume and did not issue any stock on August 1st and 4th and issued a meager 780k shares on July 31st. This resulted in DRYS issuing $8.4 million of equity for the week, a decent amount but below expectations. As of August 4th, the remaining equity to be issued under its current Prospectus Supplement declined to $32.9 million. This represents 76% of DRYS $43.2 million of EMV as of the August 4th close.

The following table summarizes the pertinent information.

DryShips Equity Issuance Analysis Shares O/S July 28th (millions) 25.08 Free Cash After Acq. July 28th $30.52 Dates of Issuance July 31 - August 4th Shares Issued (millions) 6.47 Avg Issuance Price $1.30 Volume Traded (millions) 112.08 August 4th Close $1.37 Shares O/S August 4th (millions) 31.54 Actual Equity Issuance as % of Volume Traded 5.77% Shares Issued 6.47 Est of Value of Equity Issued $8.41 Free Cash After Acquisitions August 4th $38.93 Equity Market Value @ July 28th Close $43.22

The surprisingly low equity issuance for the week begs the question why. Was DRYS trying to avoid having the stock price declining below $1 on Monday July 31st and Tuesday August 1st? As documented by the Fixed Price Request, DRYS originally wanted to issue $2 million on July 31st but settled instead for $.76. Did it shut down the issuance because of the pressure on the stock (it traded down to $1.02)?

It opted not to issue a Fixed Price Request at all to Kalani on August 1st, so no stock was issued and the stock price rallied more than 60%. DRYS then reentered the market on August 2nd when the opening price was $1.68 and sold $5.24 million of equity. With an opening price of $1.68, DRYS could be reasonably sure it would not drive the price below $1.

DRYS sold another $2.41 million the next day, August 3rd, due to the decline volume traded and average price that day in comparison with August 2nd. DRYS closed at $1.23 on August 3rd and the Company opted not to sell any stock again on August 4th. The stock closed up $.14 at $1.37. It is dangerous to make assumptions on such limited information, but it would appear, particularly after the decision not to sell stock on August 4th, that DRYS was trying to prevent the stock from breaking the $1 level.

During the Kalani Era of stock issuance, Mondays have been very poor for DRYS. The table below summarizes the price declines for the last 7 Mondays. The real tell will be if the DRYS performs better than previous Mondays on August 7th. If DRYS stays out of the market and avoids pushing the price down, then it may be embarking on a strategy to complete the remaining equity issuance while maintaining a floor price.

Monday Selling Pressure % Declines July 31st -10.0% July 24th -23.0% July 17th -7.3% July 10th -12.8% July 3rd -18.9% June 26th -4.3% June 19th -32.0%



Earnings Release

During Q1, DRYS issued a press release announcing on May 2nd announcing the earnings release date of May 10th. Earnings for Q4 2016 were released on February 7th. To date, DRYS has not issued a press release announcing the Q2 earnings release date, but, if the past has set a precedent, it should occur next week. The earnings themselves will be relatively uninformative since many of the vessel acquisitions closed during the mid to late portion of Q2 and will not be fully reflected in the Income and Cash Flow Statements. In addition, significant equity has been raised along with the VLGC debt subsequent to the end of the quarter. It will be interesting to see if DRYS discloses the terms of the VLGC loan, particularly the interest rate, in the subsequent events section of the financial statements.

The earnings release will not be without risk. DRYS has the capacity to execute another 1 for 4 reverse stock split without seeking shareholder approval. As detailed in the following tables, DRYS stock price is within the trading range of when it executed prior reverse splits and the stock has traded below $2 for 11 days, also within the range of when prior reverse splits were announced. With only $32.9 million of equity left to issue under the current Prospectus Supplement, it would seem irrational to execute another reverse stock split, but most of the prior reverse stock splits served no rational purpose either. If it is going to announce another reverse split, it may do it with the earnings release.

Stock Price Trading Range 10 Days Prior to Split Announcement Date Low High 18-Jul $0.82 $1.13 19-Jun $1.70 $1.97 2-May $1.05 $1.77 6-Apr $1.03 $1.75 Days Trading Below $2 Prior to Reverse Stock Split Announcement Date Days Below $2 18-Jul 14 19-Jun 8 2-May 12 6-Apr 25

Conclusion

DRYS closed at $1.37 on August 4th, within the trading range of when previous reverse stock splits have been announced. With the equity remaining to be issued under the current Prospectus Supplement declining to $32.9 million and DRYS appearing to try to defend the $1 level on the stock this week, the probability of another reverse split probably has declined. DRYS management, however, has proven to be callously indifferent to shareholders and reason in the past, so the risk remains very real. DRYS management may have ulterior motives to pursuing an additional split. To be short the stock at these levels, you must be convinced that the DRYS will execute another reverse split, and soon, and that the Company has not embarked on an issuance strategy to avoid piercing the $1 level. These are very tough calls.

