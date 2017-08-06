Noble Corporation: Q2 2017 Results, A Perfect Acquisition Target?

The company has sufficient liquidity to face the debt until 2023. Furthermore Capital expenditure is lower, starting 2017, with no more new build.

Noble Corp., released its 2Q'17 results on August 3, 2017. Revenues were $278.14 million, down significantly from the preceding quarter.

Image: Jack-up Noble Tom Prosser. Courtesy: Offshore Energy today.

Noble Corporation PLC (NYSE:NE)

Investment Thesis:

It is not a secret, the offshore drilling industry is not doing well and drillers are struggling to survive while waiting for an elusive recovery that seems to slip further away due to a stubborn low oil price environment, which is not enough to push oil majors to invest sufficiently in offshore exploration capex.

However, the market is far from being dead and I have noticed some tendering activity the past few months, especially in the jack-up segment, and recently, the floaters segment has appeared to move as well.

To corroborate what I just said, David W. Williams indicated in the conference call:

Now I'll turn our attention to the business. I'm pleased to tell you that we've seen a step-up in contracting activity over the recent weeks. After a rather quiet period, the contract awards that began to appear, primarily in the jackups sector in early 2017, have recently spread to the floating side of the business, and Noble is benefited.

And Adam C. Peakes:

Evidence continues to emerge suggesting a gradual improvement in offshore rig demand and we recognize the potential for an increase in our jackup and floating rig fleet operating days over the near to intermediate term.

Noble is performing reasonably well in this terrible environment, if we judge by the level of the firm contract backlog the company has indicated recently. Noble owns a very versatile rig fleet, which includes a large jack-up fleet representing over 42% of the total backlog.

I believe Noble is now quite undervalued and should be accumulated assuming an offshore drilling recovery in H2 2018.

Backlog overview as of August 4, 2017 in a few graphs:

To access the 2Q'17 conference call transcript. Click here

To access my article about the last FSR July 13, 2017. Click here

Updates to the Fleet Status Report issued in mid-July, include the Noble Houston Colbert, which last week completed a the program offshore Qatar and is currently idle, the Noble Paul Romano, with the already mentioned contract extension into December, and the Noble Hans Deul, which is anticipated to continue work on its current contract until mid-November.

Backlog is now $3.2 billion as of August 5, 2017. The company gave us the day rate for the Paul Romano which was undisclosed until now at $115k/d, above breakeven level:

The rig will continue at the current rate of $128,500 into October, with a dayrate for the extension period set at $115,000 a day. The Noble Paul Romano remains one of the few active semisubmersibles in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico with conventional mooring capability

Q2'17 Balance sheet. (Seven consecutive quarters).

Q2'17 Q1'17 Q4'16 Q3'16 Q2'16 Q1'16 Q4'15 Total Revenues $ Million 278.14 362.98 410.16 385.15 894.78 611.97 857.7 Net Income $ Million (93.0) (301.69) (1,302.85) (55.08) 322.87 105.49 (152.2) Special Items/lump sum $ million 0 0 352 0 540 0 140 After-Tax Impairment Charge $ million 0 0 1,300 0 0 0 418.3 EPS Adjusted EPS $/sh (0.38) (0.32) (1.24) (0.17) (5.36) (0.15) (0.23) - 1.28 - 0.42 0.31 (0.63) 0.52 Shares Outstanding Basic Million 244.83 244.22 243.24 243.22 243.22 242.83 241.97 Dividend per Quarter/Share 0 0 0 0 0.01 0.01 0.15 Cash and Cash Equivalent $ Million 602.98 519.77 725.72 426.04 822.98 236.20 512.25 Liquidity: Cash + Revolving (see note below) $ Billion 3.0+ 3.0 3.2 2.9 3.27 2.7 2.8 Capital Expenditure $ Million 30 19 660 472 69 51 170 Total Debt (Current and LT Debt) $ Billion 4.04 4.04 4.34 4.13 4.1 4.2 4.46 Net-debt $ billion 3.44 3.52 3.61 3.77 3.28 3.93 3.68

Adam C. Peakes, said in the conference call:

Liquidity at June 30 was just above $3 billion, as cash on the balance sheet grew from $520 million at the conclusion of the first quarter to $603 million at June 30. Our revolving credit facility with $2.445 billion of capacity remains completely undrawn. Finally, total debt at June 30 of approximately $4 billion was unchanged from March 31. Our next senior note maturity, which totals $250 million, is due in March 2018.

Noble Corp., released its 2Q'17 results on August 3, 2017. The company revenues were light at $278.1 million or down 23.4% quarter over quarter. Still, after listening to the company I have the feeling that the toughest part of this downturn may be behind us?

CEO David Williams said in the conference call:

We've had calls very recently where they look for opportunities and they're only going to consider a few contractors in these exercises because they're targeting certain rigs. So I think we're in the trough. I think we'll continue to see some pressure for a while, but I think we're headed out of the ditch instead of into the ditch.

We listened basically to the same bullish comments from Ms Terry Bono on the Transocean conference call a few days sooner. I recommend to read my preceding article about Transocean second quarter results. Please click here.

Is there a debt issue? No.

The question has often been overblown, when it comes to Noble and its debt load. This subject creates a sentiment of urgency which is not really there, especially if a recovery is on the horizon.

The total debt is about $4.04 billion.

The company has maturities of $250 million in 2018, $202 million in 2019, $168 million in 2020 and $208 million in 2021 and finally $125 million in 2022.

A maturity averaging $190 million per year until 2022.

There is no danger here, the company has sufficient liquidity to face the debt until 2023. Furthermore Capital expenditure is low, starting 2017, with no more new build. Total Capex for 2017 is about $190 million.

I would argue that the company should aggressively buy back the debt with part of its free cash flow if the discount is appealing.

In light of this situation, it is clear that I consider Noble as the target for an acquisition or a merger. I have commented on this subject recently and argued that Diamond offshore (DO) should acquire Noble in an all-share deal similar to what Ensco (ESV) is attempting to do with Atwood Oceanics (ATW).

Conclusion:

I am still confident Noble will survive this difficult downturn and I believe it is important to accumulate the stock on any weakness below $4. It is also important to trade the stock to eventually profit from the oil sector volatile situation. I have accumulated the stock from above $5.35 to as low as $3.60.

On July 18, 2017, Jefferies reduced NE target price to $5.50 and maintained a “buy” rating on the stock. On July 17, Credit Suisse cut NE target price to $6 from $10. Earlier in the month, Wells Fargo cut the target price to $4 from $7.5. Bernstein reduced the target price to “underperform” from “market perform.

Assuming a modest recovery in the oil sector, NE will probably break out from the descending channel pattern indicated in the chart below, and test the first resistance at $6.25. I see a downside potential around $3.25 if oil turns bearish again.

Important note: Do not forget to follow me on the offshore drillers. Thank you for your support.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own a small position in NE and trade the stock on special occasions.