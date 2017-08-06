Brookfield Renewable: Acquisitions Will Contribute To Future FFO Growth

Investment Thesis



Brookfield Renewable (BEP) (TSX:BEP.UN) reported Q2 earnings with power generation capacity above its long-term-average in North America and better power pricing in Brazil. As a result, its FFO in Q2 was significantly higher from the same quarter in 2016. Although its trailing 12-month distribution payout ratio improved in the last quarter, it has been over 100% for the past 5 quarters already. However, its several acquisitions are also progressing well and is expected to bring FFO growth in 2018. This will hopefully improve its trailing 12-month distribution payout ratio below 100%. In the mean time, investors may wish to continue to monitor its FFO growth and distribution payout ratio for distribution sustainability.

I am continuing my quarterly coverage of Brookfield Renewable. To read my article on Q1 2017, please click here.

Q2 2017 Financial Highlights



In the past quarter, Brookfield generated above long-term average [LTA] capacity especially in Canada and US’s northeast. This was a 29% growth in capacity due to below LTA generation in Q2 2016. As a result of that, its revenue grew from $627 million in Q2 2016 to $683 million. Likewise, its funds from operations [FFO] also increased from $105 million to $181 million, or from $0.37 per unit to $0.61 per unit. Overall, above LTA generation in North America, and stronger relative pricing in Brookfield Renewable’s Brazil portfolio helped lifts its FFO in the past quarter.

Q2 2017 Highlights (Source: Q2 2017 Interim Report)

In Q2, Brookfield Renewable achieved commercial operation of a 15MW wind project in Ireland. This project is expected to bring an annualized FFO of $1.5 million based on an annualized LTA of 46GWh. Other developments which expects to complete over the next two years include hydroelectric development projects in Brazil and four wind projects in Europe. This will bring a total of 129MW capacity and an LTA generation of 546 GWh. They are expected to bring $13 million FFO. Overall, these development projects will contribute $0.087 per share in an annual basis.

Acquisition Updates



Brookfield Renewable has been active in accretive acquisitions in the past. Its TerraForm Power and TerraForm Global acquisition is progressing well. The bankruptcy court approval has been met, and the transactions are expected to close in the latter part of 2017.

Towards the end of Q2, Brookfield Renewable decided to acquire a 25% interest in the UK’s largest pumped storage asset for £196 million alongside with its institutional partners. The 2.1 GW storage asset represents 75% of the UK’s pumped storage capacity, and 50% of its hydro capacity. The acquisition is expected to complete in Q3 2017.

Looking towards the future, we expect that Brookfield Renewable will continue to pursue growth through acquisition as the LP has over $2 billion of liquidity in which $500 million will be used for TerraForm transactions. Given the LP and its parent and sister companies’ excellent history of opportunistic acquisition, it is likely these acquisitions will be highly accretive and return value to its shareholders.

Dividend Sustainability



Brookfield Renewable targets a 5~9% annual distribution growth per year. Its 2017 distribution is $1.87 per share, a 5.1% increase from 2016. The LP typically raises its distribution on the first quarter of the year. Unless Brookfield Renewable changed its policy, shareholders will not likely get a distribution increase until early 2018.

Source: June 2017 Corporate Profile

Since Brookfield Renewable pays a juicy distribution equivalent to 5.51% yield at today’s closing price, one may wonder about its dividend sustainability. The LP targets a payout ratio of 70% based on its FFO, and we would expect management to keep its payout ratio to their target. Below is the chart of Brookfield Renewable’s quarterly distribution. Blue bars are the FFO per unit each quarter; orange bars are its quarterly distribution per unit; the gray line is the distribution payout ratio. Due to the nature of Brookfield Renewable’s business, its quarterly FFO is prone to seasonality. Typically, Q1 and Q2 are the high seasons, and Q3 and Q4 are the low seasons. A quarterly distribution payout ratio analysis does not bring meaningful data.

Source: Created by author based on company reports

Instead of examining its quarterly payout ratios, we will look at Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio based on its trailing-12-month [TTM] FFOs as seen in the graph below. As can be seen, Brookfield’s TTM FFOs has been on a steady decline, with rising payout ratio that peaked at 135% in Q1 2017. Fortunately, Brookfield Renewable could generate significantly higher FFO in Q2 2017 than its previous year, thus reduced its TTM payout ratio back to 116%. Although its TTM payout ratio is above 100%, its Q1 and Q2 quarterly payout ratio was below 100%. With the TerraForm transactions, and pumped storage acquisition in UK expecting to be closed in the second half of 2017, we are optimistic that its TTM distribution payout ratio to continue to improve. It is important to note that Brookfield Renewable has been consistently exceed its target payout ratio of 70% of its FFO. Overall, it will be important to continue to monitor Brookfield’s payout ratio, especially after the completion of the TerraForm transactions.

Source: Created by author based on company reports

Investor Takeaway



Brookfield Renewable is expected to continue to grow its FFO. Most of its FFO growth might come from its M&A activities. Its TerraForm transactions and UK storage facility acquisition will fuel to its FFO growth once completed in the second half of 2017. The added FFO will further improve Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio. Management’s target of 5~9% increase in its distribution can be likely. Given the LP’s excellent past record of opportunistic acquisitions, it is expected that a significant portion of its FFO growth in the future will continue to come from accretive acquisitions. Overall, investors will want to continue to monitor its distribution payout ratio and its FFO growth.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BEP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.