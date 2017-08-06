Josh Brown, A 'Rising Tide', And Bad 'Breadth'

That said, one very simple approach suggests that the "rising tide" is not in fact "lifting all boats"

This is a hot topic these days and thanks to the variety of ways to measure it, one can be "right" and "wrong" at the same time.

A while back, Twitter mainstay, blogger, financial advisor, and CNBC personality Josh Brown decided he would tweet something about how you should ignore the fact that a handful of high-flyers are levitating benchmarks this year.

Here's what he said:

Yes, "NEWSFLASH" - in all-caps for no readily apparent reason other than to try and implicitly deride folks who have tried to warn investors that this rally may be resting on an increasingly shaky foundation.

Well, I took Josh to task on that with a chart from Barclays.

Long story short, he didn't have much of an answer for my critique of his "NEWSFLASH":

Translation: "oops."

Well, fast forward exactly five days from that exchange and no less than Howard Marks was out with a warning for folks like Josh. To wit, from Marks's latest letter:

Bull markets are often marked by the anointment of a single group of stocks as “the greatest,” and the attractive legend surrounding this group is among the factors that support the bull move. When taken to the extreme – as it invariably is – this phenomenon satisfies some of the elements in a boom listed on page four, including: trust in a virtuous circle incapable of being interrupted;

conviction that, given the companies’ fundamental merit, there’s no price too high for their stocks; and

the willing suspension of disbelief that allows investors to extrapolate these positive views to infinity. In the current iteration, these attributes are being applied to a small group of tech-based companies, which are typified by “the FAANGs”: Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix and Google (now renamed Alphabet).

You can read Marks's entire critique of FAANG here, but suffice to say Josh got a little defensive and ended up trying to "play tennis" with Howard in a blog post, which you can peruse on his site.

Now look, I like Josh. He serves a valuable purpose, is a pretty bright guy, and best of all, he's got a great sense of humor.

But for whatever it's worth, my advice would be that when you hear popular pundits who (and this is more a common sense assessment based on the fact that there are only 24 hours in a day than it is a criticism) spend a non-negligible percentage of their time shuttling back and forth to cable television cameos and building their social media celebrity, disagreeing with folks like Howard Marks, you might want to consider whether it's at least possible that the pundits are wrong.

Ok, so I told that story to set up a quick look at market breadth.

First of all, you should note that there are all kinds of ways to measure market breadth and that, in turn, means there are any number of statistics readers could pull out as evidence that my assessment is misguided.

So there you go critics, I've given you some homework.

But if we approach this issue in the most straightforward manner possible - that is, by simply comparing the equal-weighted S&P to the regular S&P (SPY) - an interesting trend emerges.

Have a look:

Obviously, they've steadily diverged over the course of the year.

As Bloomberg writes, in a simplistic yet usefully concise post out Friday, "analysts normally like to see the two indexes moving together, a sign the rising market is lifting all boats."

Right. Well recently, the "rising tide" has not in fact "lifted all boats."

In fact, in a week during which the regular S&P rose 0.2%, its equal-weighted counterpart had its worst stretch since May:

And further, the equal-weighted benchmark just put up its worst performance relative to the regular S&P of the entire year:

Of course, one week doesn't make a trend.

But as you can clearly see in the third chart above, a trend does indeed exist here.

Make of that what you will.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.