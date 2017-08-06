Juniper Pharmaceuticals' (JNP) CEO Alicia Secor on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Juniper Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNP)

Q2 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call

August 3, 2017, 04:30 PM ET

Executives

Heather Savelle - IR

Alicia Secor - CEO

Bridget Martell - Chief Medical Officer

Jeffrey Young - CFO

Nikin Patel - COO

Analysts

Michael Higgins - Roth Capital Partners

Operator

Heather Savelle

Thank you, Andrea and good afternoon everyone. Thanks for joining us to discuss Juniper's financial results for the second quarter 2017. With me today are Alicia Secor, Chief Executive Officer; Jeff Young, Chief Financial Officer; Nikin Patel, Chief Operating Officer; and Bridget Martell, Chief Medical Officer.

I'll now turn the call over to our Chief Executive Officer, Alicia Secor.

Alicia Secor

Thank you Heather, and good afternoon everyone.

We had a very strong second quarter for 2017 marked by growth in our core businesses, CRINONE and Juniper Pharma Services or JPS, as well as advancement in our pipeline of intravaginal ring or IVR candidates.

This afternoon we will review our progress made over the second quarter of 2017 and our efforts to build a leading women's healthcare company. Our core businesses grew 30% over prior year for Q2. CRINONE product revenues were up 30% compared to prior year.

As we mentioned last quarter, our partner for CRINONE, Merck KGaA continues to expand geographically and currently has plans for additional regulatory filings in a number of new albeit smaller territories. As previously stated, we hope to have updates on these regulatory filings later this year.

From a strategic perspective, this partnership with Merck remains a very strong contributor to our overall growth, and we're committed to extending our long-term relationship with Merck as just one part of our effort to build shareholder value.

We saw continued growth in our world-class CDMO businesses where revenues from JPS increased almost 46% on a local currency basis compared to the second quarter of last year, driven by new and existing customer growth, most notably in the U.S. In addition, we have recently expanded our manufacturing capabilities, which will enable JPS to expand its services offerings to new customers. Nikin will share in greater detail later on the call.

In building a women's health company, a key part of our strategy is to utilize the reinvestment of cash flow from operations to build value by advancing our innovative pipeline of IVR candidates.

Our goal here is to demonstrate success with our IVR program within different molecules to create unique and elegant drug delivery solutions to address continued unmet or underserved needs for women.

In light of this goal, we continue to advance the development of lead formulations for 3 IVR candidates. JNP-0101 is an oxybutynin IVR for the treatment of overactive bladder. JNP-0201 is a combination of estradiol plus natural progesterone IVR for hormone replacement therapy or HRT to address symptoms of menopause. And JNP-0301 is a natural progesterone IVR for the prevention of preterm birth associated with short cervical length.

We've made excellent progress against our goals this quarter, and we're right on track for earlier guidance this year. And we've advanced our 3 formulations to the point where we can begin our sheep studies. We're moving towards initiating studies for each program and anticipate those beginning in the second half of 2017.

Results from these sheep studies are expected around year-end and will help us inform how we prioritize our portfolio. It's part of our commitment to disciplined and targeted investments in our portfolio, and in line with our science-driven approach, we will use the results to guide our development and selectively advance one or more of these IVR candidates towards an IND next year.

We expect that we'll be in a position to file INDs for 1 or more of these programs, leveraging the 505(b)(2) regulatory pathway in the first half of 2018.

In support of our IVR programs, we continue to explore potential partnership opportunities to help fund developments of these programs through non-dilutive financing. As discussed in the past, we've always maintained optionality to partner these programs as one facet of our strategy to build a leading women's health company, and this approach remains a priority.

This past quarter we had a presence at BIO 2017 and have continued to raise awareness around Juniper's pipeline with key industry contacts and obvious partnering targets. Alongside of the steady internal progress for our IVR program, there is a notable external development related to our JNP-0201 or HRT program, and I'd like to highlight that, which is that the North American Menopause Society or NAMS issued their 2017 Hormone Therapy Position Statement updating their 2012 statement.

They have reaffirmed and strengthened their position statement and estradiol-based HRT continues to be the most effective therapy to reduce symptoms of menopause and to prevent bone loss and fracture. NAMS also states that the concept of lowest dose for the shortest period of time may be inadequate for some women, and they advise that a more fitting concept is an appropriate dose duration, regimen and route of administration that is individualized for each woman.

Evidence from the reanalysis of the Women's Health Initiative study suggests that for menopausal women younger than 60 years of age or within 10 years of menopause, without contraindications that systemic hormone therapy benefits, outweigh the risks for the relief of menopausal symptoms, and Bridget will elaborate this in a little bit.

Disposition statements are endorsed by many additional health organizations, including the Academy of Women's Health, The American Association of Clinical Endocrinologists, the American Society for Reproductive Medicine, and the Association of Reproductive Health Professionals. This underscores the need for new and innovative treatment options, such as an IVR administration, and reaffirms our commitment to furthering our development of JNP-0201 and our IVR platform.

Lastly, as always, we're committed to the prudent use of capital as we advance our business and development goals, and we've been able to maintain a very strong cash balance of $21.5 million.

With that, let me turn the call over to Jeff for a review of our financial results. After that Nikin can elaborate on our CRINONE and JPS businesses, and Bridget will review second quarter progress, and our pipeline and IVR platform. Following that, we'll hold a Q&A session. Jeff?

Jeffrey Young

Thank you Alicia, and good afternoon everyone.

I will now review the company's second quarter 2017 results. Total revenue for the second quarter increased approximately 20% to $14 million compared with $11.6 million in the second quarter of 2016.

Total revenue in the second quarter of 2016 included approximately $900,000 in U.S. royalties from Allergan. Please recall that we monetize the Allergan royalty, which resulted in an $11 million payment from Allergan in the fourth quarter of 2016. Excluding the impact of the Allergan royalties in Q2 2016, revenues from our go-forward core businesses, CRINONE and JPS grew 30%.

Q2 CRINONE revenue was $9.6 million, an increase of 30% over the second quarter of last year. As Alicia noted, this year-over-year growth largely reflects continued growth in existing key markets.

We are pleased with the growth this quarter and although we continue to anticipate strong year-over-year growth, we do expect some softening during the second half of 2017, largely due to the timing of shipments consistent with what we experienced in 2016.

Service revenue increased by approximately $1 million or 30% from $3.4 million to $4.4 million in the second quarter of 2017 compared to the same quarter of last year. In addition, on a local currency basis, service revenue increased approximately 46% or GBP 1.1 million when compared to the same quarter last year.

This increase was largely due to the overall strengthening of our customer base, as well as a higher mix of more profitable contracts this past quarter. When compared to the first quarter of 2017, our core business of both CRINONE and JPS revenue grew 24% as a result of continued growth in CRINONE in our key markets and continued growth in both volume and mix of our JPS portfolio.

In terms of growth in our core business over the course of the entire year, we would note that in 2016 we saw 17% growth in revenue year-over-year for our core business. And as mentioned in our fourth quarter call, we continue to expect to see a similar level of growth in 2017.

Gross profit for the second quarter of 2017 was $6.3 million versus $5.1 million in the prior quarter. Gross profit as a percentage of the total revenue was 45% for the second quarter of 2017 compared to 44% in the same period last year. Excluding royalty revenue, our second quarter margin in 2016 was 40%.

Our gross margin on CRINONE improved to 45% in the second quarter of 2017 from 43% for the same period last year, and 44% from the first quarter of 2017. Our year-over-year improvement reflects stronger sales by Merck to customers in more profitable markets where we benefit from a higher selling price.

In addition, in the second quarter we continued to benefit from favorable progesterone supply cost from inventory manufactured in 2016. As discussed on previous calls, we expect that our CRINONE margin will decline in 2017 due to the impact of an increase in progesterone supply cost. We continue to take steps to mitigate this increase which Nikin will discuss later in the call.

JPS gross margin improved to 47% in the second quarter of 2017 from 32% for the same period last year, and 36% from the first quarter of 2017. This year-over-year improvement is due to the mix of services being provided, our customer portfolio, as well as improved labor utilization. We should note that we expect JPS gross margin in the second half of 2017 to be more aligned to our first quarter margin.

Total operating expenses was $6.7 million in the second quarter of 2017 as compared to $7.4 million in the second quarter of 2016. The key driver of this decrease was lower R&D spend of $21 million, largely due to - $2.1 million largely due to the completion of the Phase 2b clinical trial of COL-1077 in August of 2016. That did not recur in 2017 in the timing of ongoing studies. This overall decrease was partially offset by $1.4 million increase in G&A spend during the second quarter of 2017.

This year-over-year increase in G&A is primarily related to efforts associated with our financial restatements for the fiscal years ended December 31, 2013 through December 31, 2015, remediation of certain material weaknesses in our internal controls over financial reporting resulting from the restatement effort last year, and costs associated with the evaluation of potential strategic opportunities.

In addition, during the second quarter, we affected the conversion of our Series B preferred stock and the redemption of our Series C preferred stock. As a result, we converted 130 shares of Series B preferred stock to 361 shares of common stock, and redeemed 550 shares of Series C preferred for approximately $91,000.

As a result of the Series C transaction, we recorded an excess of the carrying value over the redemption value of approximately $459,000, an accumulated deficit in the stockholders' equity section of our balance sheet.

On a fully diluted basis, we had a net loss of $0.03 per share in the second quarter of 2017. Basic net income per common share was $0.01 for the second quarter, which in accordance with U.S. GAAP includes the $459,000 of excess of the carrying value over the redemption value resulting from our Series C redemption. For the same period in the prior year, we had basic and diluted net loss per common share of $0.21.

Lastly, as Alicia mentioned earlier, we closed the quarter with $21.5 million in cash and cash equivalents, up 2% from year-end and roughly flat from Q1 of this year. We continue to remain prudent with our spend, while continuing to move a strategy forward that we believe will create shareholder value.

With that, I will turn the call over to Nikin to discuss CRINONE and JPS in greater detail. Nikin?

Nikin Patel

Thank you Jeff, and good afternoon everyone.

Our CRINONE and JPS businesses remained strong and have continued the growth trajectory through the second quarter of this year. JPS provides world-class contract pharmaceutical developments, clinical trial supply manufacturing, and analytical services for pharmaceutical and biotechnology clients across the industry, in addition to supporting the advancements of our own internal pipeline. We also provide the intellectual property-related consulting services to our pharmaceutical customers.

JPS revenues were up approximately 46% year-over-year on a local currency basis in the second quarter. This strong growth is due largely in part to winning new and existing customer contracts, particularly in the U.S., as well as continued strong underlying consulting services.

In addition, we've previously mentioned, we have added additional manufacturing services to our Nottingham facility, including a spray dryer and a roller compactor, which are now enabling JPS to undertake larger scale projects with its customers.

JPS also manages the supply of CRINONE progesterone gel for our longstanding partner Merck KGaA, across all ex-U.S. markets. CRINONE is currently approved for sale in over 90 countries around the world, including all major pharmaceutical markets.

Merck continues to drive growth in existing key markets, while entering into new markets with growth potential, such as Japan where OneCrinone was launched last year. We've seen solid growth throughout Asia and we expect that trend to continue.

As Alicia mentioned, the expansion of our relationship with Merck remains a strategic priority. This continues to be an important partnership for us, and we are in active discussions with Merck in the hopes of reaching a long-term partnership agreement.

CRINONE is a valuable asset to us and we continue to take steps to support long-term growth potential of this product and are assessing the need to potentially increase supply chain capacity in order to meet the growing demand in these markets.

Now we have mentioned previously, an interest in expanding our progesterone supply options, and we have initiated the process to add alternative progesterone suppliers. We have received regulatory approval for a change to a new supplier from several European countries today, and remain on track to complete this approval process for all remaining countries over the next two years.

We have also leveraged our core expertise, including our formulation and analytical capabilities to advance our internal pipeline of intravaginal rings. We have made solid progress over the past few months, and are prepared to move into our sheep studies.

With that, I will ask Bridget, our Chief Medical Officer to take it from here. Bridget?

Bridget Martell

Thank you, Nikin.

Since last quarter, we have remained on track with our three IVR candidates. JNP-0101 for overactive bladder, JNP-0201 for hormone replacement therapy, and JNP-0301 for the prevention of preterm birth.

Following completion of our successful human factor study, we have continued to make excellent progress with our IVR development program, each of which addresses the unique unmet medical need for its targeted indication.

As noted, we are ensuring that we have created formulations at our JNP compliance that can now easily move from clinical development to commercialization. We look forward to confirming our work with definitive sheep studies to assess the in vivo pharmacokinetics of these IVRs and expect to initiate these studies in the second half of the year.

These studies will test the actual size and configuration of the rings in animal model, where results are then translatable to human. Should we see a positive outcome in any of these studies, an element of risk will be eliminated from our clinical program and we will be able to selectively focus on 1 or more IVR candidates for IND filings in the first half of 2018.

I'd now like to review recent progress we've made on our IVR pipeline. I'll start with 0201, which is a combination of natural estrogen and progesterone IVR for the treatment of the symptoms of menopause. We conducted market research to explore the multiple indications for 0201.

Our research has informed our initial clinical development plan and we believe we have identified several development alternatives and look forward to discussing its possibilities with the FDA later this year. We are excited about these prospects which should start to differentiate this product in a competitive marketplace.

As Alicia pointed out, NAMS recently released the physician statement that reiterated the benefit of hormone replacement therapy for postmenopausal women. Let me offer some additional color here. NAMS assembled an advisory panel of experts in women's health to review the 2012 physician statement, evaluating the evidence and reach a consensus on the best clinical practice recommendations for the use of HRT.

The new data includes findings from long-term randomized clinical trials and observational studies investigating the effective HRT during and after its use, and they are included in this review.

The physician statement calls for individualized treatments to identify the appropriate dose, timing of treatment, formulation and random administration for each patient in order to maximize human benefits, while minimizing risks. NAMS concluded that estradiol-based HRT remains the most effective therapy for symptoms of menopause and the prevention of bone loss and fracture, and that benefit risk ratio remains favorable in women younger than 60 years old or within 10 years of menopause onset and have no contraindications to HRT.

And for the other symptoms in terms of menopause are not released by over-the-counter therapies, non-oral therapies such as vaginal estrogen are recommended.

These conclusions underscore the importance of HRT as an appropriate treatment to address the symptoms of menopause and the need for further development of new formulation in most administration to allow for the individualized treatment for this unresearched patient population. The NAMS physician statement solidifies our commitment to advancing 0201 HRT to treat the symptoms of menopause.

Of course, the viability of such a program needs to be discussed with the regulatory authorities and we expect to hold the preIND meeting with the FDA for JNP-0201 to discuss our go-forward plan. We look forward to disclosing our specific target indication in our clinical plans in due course.

Now let's turn to JNP-0301, which is a natural progesterone IVR for the prevention of preterm birth in women with short cervical length or SCL at mid-pregnancy. Major medical societies in the U.S. and around the world advocate screening women at mid-pregnancy for short cervix and treating women with single gestational pregnancy with vaginal progesterone.

The unmet medical need here remains profound. We are pleased to continue to report progress in this program. As planned follow-up to our positive preIND meeting with the FDA last year, our next regulatory step will be to continue conversations with the agency on the details of the clinical program and we look forward to sharing those details with you in the months ahead.

And finally, I'll turn to JNP-0101, our oxybutynin IVR for the treatment of overactive bladder. We have created a unique and innovative intellectual property for this program with the platform technology that can be applicable to many small molecules.

In in-vitro studies, like our other programs, JNP-0101 has shown encouraging -- an encouraging release profile. We look forward to validating these results in our sheep studies later this year. In summary, our IVR pipeline remains on track.

With that, I will turn the call back over to Alicia.

Alicia Secor

Thank you, Bridget.

Our recent progress and commitment to our IVR pipeline reflects our excitement around the multiple opportunities with this innovative portfolio. We continue to track well against our stated goals and are very pleased with the initial data emerging, which is supportive of continuing development. We're driving solid growth in our core businesses.

Targeted investments in JPS are providing a foundation to support growth in our services business. We're working to advance discussions with Merck regarding an extension agreement for CRINONE in order to secure this important source of revenue over the long term.

The cash flows from these core businesses, together with our cash balance and disciplined use of capital, provides us with resources to selectively advance our IVR portfolio and invest in other potential opportunities in women's health. Consistent with our focus on an efficient and disciplined investment strategy, we will take a data-driven approach to identify the most promising IVR candidates to advance towards the clinic in the near term.

In addition, we may seek to leverage our IVR platform through one or more strategic partnerships to advance our IVRs through non-dilutive financing. We have always maintained optionality to partner these programs as one facet of our strategy to build a leading women's health company.

Our business development efforts are also focused on the identification of external product opportunities to add to our pipeline. We are actively exploring relevant, complementary prospects and we'll keep you posted on developments as they arise.

In summary, we've had a very productive second quarter of 2017, and we are well positioned to achieve our objectives for the year. We remained focused on executing across all areas of the business.

So this afternoon you've had an opportunity to hear tangible updates from our executive management team and we'll continue working to enhance value for all shareholders. We believe we're in a uniquely strong position to build the leading women's health company, and greatly appreciate your ongoing support.

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Michael Higgins of ROTH Capital Partners.

Michael Higgins

Just want to start off taking it from the top, I guess, seeing a very strong revenue growth and difficult to quantify CRINONE, but if I can get enough on the JPS, just trying to understand what's driving that 46% year-over-year on common currency growth. You mentioned an ex-Europe partner, U.S. partner that came online. How long term may that be? Just trying to get a sense for back half of the year when that continues to see above average rates of growth or something kind of one-time hit us in Q2?

Nikin Patel

It's Nikin here and I am happy to take the question. In terms of the mix of clients for our JPS business, it's quite broad and varied across different geographies, mostly in the Europe and the U.S. So we're quite comfortable with the breadth of our client base. In terms of growth of the JPS business, 46% is a good achievement for the business. It really did - the roots of that growth were funded back in 2013 when we significantly increased our capacity and our infrastructure here in Nottingham.

And so our strategy to grow that JPS business in terms of increasing our scale and breadth of services is effectively what we are seeing now in terms of the growth of the JPS business. So, yes, we've grown it year-on-year since 2013 and we do expect continued growth of the service business based on broadening our existing and new client base.

Jeffrey Young

And Michael, this is Jeff, if I can add to that. What I've mentioned earlier is that the growth that we saw from '15 to '16 of approximately 17% of the core businesses is a -- I think is a good line to follow for expected growth for '17.

Michael Higgins

Just to confirm on 101, completely refining the cGMP formulation beyond your own in-house capacity. Has that occurred yet in '17?

Alicia Secor

Can you repeat the question, Michael? You broke up there a little bit.

Michael Higgins

No problem. The 101, I think you were refining the cGMP formulation beyond your own in-house capacity. Has that been completed yet?

Alicia Secor

I would say yes and I would ask Bridget to chime in. But that's been complete and we are manufacturing prototypes to go into the sheep studies fairly soon.

Michael Higgins

And regarding the sheep studies then, how many formulations for each IVR candidate are you taking into the sheep studies? Do you have it in such a capacity that you're comfortable going in with each or are you taking in several?

Alicia Secor

I'll ask Bridget to comment on that.

Bridget Martell

Just to answer your question, we're looking to go into sheep with the formulations we'd want to move into humans with. And so that's how we're playing it. So it's more than one formulation and it's a formulation that we want to move directly into the clinic with.

So we're just validating on our sheep model, making sure we have the release profiles we desire, because obviously we want to correlate this with our in vitro work so that moving forward we have a really clear task that we can do for any IVR candidate.

Michael Higgins

Just trying to get a further clarity for each, for example, with 101 do you take just 1 IVR formulation with the sheep studies or do you take 2 or 3?

Bridget Martell

For 0101, we would take 3. For 0201, we are taking 4. And for 0301, we are taking 3.

Michael Higgins

And then regarding the CRINONE suppliers, might we see any material incremental costs ahead of securing those relationships?

Nikin Patel

Are you referencing the progesterone supply there, Michael?

Michael Higgins

Yes.

Nikin Patel

So we're looking to broaden our options in terms of where we purchase the progesterone. And so we have initiated the regulatory changes to introduce those new suppliers with a second supplier, and that has been initiated, and we're already starting to see the approvals in several European countries. And we're just rolling out into the remaining countries which will take -- over the next year or 2 to come through.

Michael Higgins

So the cost of securing those, they're generally generated during the quarter that you're selling a drug? Has there any early costs that we may see come online?

Nikin Patel

We'll have a mixture of progesterone suppliers. Eventually we will want to utilize the more cost-effective supplies for progesterone. So as we introduce the more cost-effective supplies into our chain, then we will see the margin improving.

Alicia Secor

Yes, thank you. I'd like to thank everyone for joining us on the call today and look forward to keeping you posted on our progress throughout the rest of this year. Have a nice afternoon.

The conference has now concluded. Thank you for attending today's presentation. You may now disconnect your lines.

